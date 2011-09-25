Trending

Kintner and Ropelato win US dual slalom titles

Finals for all categories run on Saturday

Luca Shaw (North Carolina Cyclo-cross) (#19) took the junior 15-18 Cat. 1 win over his teammate.

(Image credit: Eddie Clark)
Jill Kintner (Transitions Racing) gets her lines dialed in practice.

(Image credit: Eddie Clark)
Mitch Ropelato (SPS North America) catches air on the upper section of the blue run.

(Image credit: Eddie Clark)
Logan Bingelli (KHS) used his quick gate snaps to advance through the early rounds.

(Image credit: Eddie Clark)
Cody Kelley may be only 17, but trains with Mitch Ropelato and is fast beyond his years.

(Image credit: Eddie Clark)
Logan Bingelli took out Leer Millar in the quarter-finals.

(Image credit: Eddie Clark)
Cody Warren took out Michael Haderer in the quarter-finals.

(Image credit: Eddie Clark)
Mitch Ropelato (SPS North America) sent Logan Bingelli (KHS) into the small finals.

(Image credit: Eddie Clark)
Jacki Harmony sealed up third place.

(Image credit: Eddie Clark)
Mitch Ropelato (SPS North America) beat Cody Warren in the finals.

(Image credit: Eddie Clark)
Jill Kintner (Transitions) rode to her first US dual slalom National Championship.

(Image credit: Eddie Clark)
Darian Harvey (Vixen Racing) rode to a solid second place.

(Image credit: Eddie Clark)
US dual slalom national championship elite women's podium.

(Image credit: Eddie Clark)
Jill Kintner (Transitions) likes gold.

(Image credit: Eddie Clark)
US dual slalom national championship elite men's podium.

(Image credit: Eddie Clark)

The 2011 USA Cycling Mountain Bike Gravity National Championships continued Saturday in Beech Mountain, North Carolina with the dual slalom competition. The day started overcast and foggy, but slowly cleared, leaving the racers to compete in cool temperatures under partly cloudy skies.

When the professional riders assumed center stage Saturday, Mitch Ropelato (SPS North America) and Jill Kintner (edBull-Transition Racing) topped the men's and women's podiums.

Kintner, who won the national title in the women's professional four cross in 2010, earned the stars-and-stripes jersey.

"It means a lot," Kintner said of winning the national championship. "I'm a little bit sick, but I've been feeling good riding my bike."

Ropelato had previously won the national championship in four cross in 2009.

"The fans were good," Ropelato said of the many fans who flocked to watch. "They're exciting. They kept us going real fast all day."

In the elite men's race, 18-year-old Neko Mulally (Trek World Racing) qualified ninth, but came back to place second in the race while Cody Kelley earned the bronze medal.

In the junior men's 14-and-under competition, Joseph Foresta, who won the downhill national title among the 10-and-under competitors in 2010, added a dual slalom jersey to his closet. Luca Shaw (North Carolina Cyclo-cross) topped the junior men's 15-18 podium, winning the race after qualifying with that group's best time. Thomas Wilkinson, who qualified sixth among men 19-29, rebounded to win the race. William Murray (Charlotte, N.C.) earned the top spot of the men's 30-39 podium while Andy DeVault narrowly qualified in the top spot and hung on to win the race among men 40-and-over.

After qualifying in the top spot among amateur women, 23-year-old Caroline Westray took home the stars-and-stripes jersey.

In the day's category 2/3 competition class races, Davis Nonno won the junior men 18-and-under race while Gus Michaels posted the fastest time among men 19-29. In the men's 30-39 competition, Bryan Morgan descended fastest while Kurt Dressler was the fastest among men 40-and-over.

The event will culiminate on Sunday with the national championship downhill races.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Mitch Ropelato (SPS North America)
2Neko Mulally (Trek World Racing)
3Cody Kelley
4Logan Binggeli (KHS Bicycles)
5Timothy Price
6Michael Haderer
7Lear Miller
8Kyle Thomas
9Philip Noto (Lees-McRae College)
10Fredrick Cecil Linder
11David Mock
12Daniel Caluag
13Kenneth (Chuck) Pitts
DNSEthan Quehl
DNSJoe Haley

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jill Kintner (RedBull/ Transition Racing)
2Darian Harvey (Vixen Racing)
3Jacqueline Harmony
4Johanne Tuttle
5Rebecca Gardner
6Soraya Khalje
7Katelyn Parhiala
8Sondra Williamson (Specialized Bicycles)

Junior men 14 & under
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Joseph Foresta
2Tyler Krenek
3David Dressler
4Phillip Steele

Cat. 1 Junior men 15-18
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Luca Shaw (North Carolina Cyclocross)
2Reid Dressler (Inland/Back to Dirt/Inland Construction)
3Christian Wright
4Jimmy Leslie
5Lain Van Ogle
6Logan Mulally
7Jay Fesperman
8Austin Hackett Klaube (USA Cycling MTB World Championship Team)
9Ben Calhoun
10Nikolas Dudukovich
11William O'Brien
12Richard Pedigo
13Paul McSparin
14Matthew Fitzgerald
15Dylan Conte
16Walker Shaw
DNSRay Syron
DNSMatthew Branney

Cat. 1 Men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Thomas Wilkinson
2Danny Cesare
3Chase Hines
4Joshua Patton (Lindsey Wilson College)
5Vance Nonno
6Harrison Reynolds (Spin)
7Clayton Omer
8Alex Dawson
9Geoff Ayr
10Christopher Bennett
11Brandon Hopkins
12Burke Saunders
13Nick Gragtmans
14Alex Ohman
15Stephen Solt
16Andrew Ingram
17Craig Folsom

Cat. 1 Men 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1William Murray
2Shawn Metcalf
3David Bethea
4Shawnee McGovern
5Gary Bethea
6Scott Richards
7Chris Kring
8Ryan Cleek

Cat. 1 Men 40+
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Andy DeVault
2Jerry Mailloux
3Matthew Mills
4Michael Cobler (Cycletherapy)
5Jason Gibb
6Todd Plessel
DNSMike Suddeth

Cat. 1/2/3/ Women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Caroline Westray
2Crystal Kalogris (Lindsey Wilson College)
3Madison Pitts
4Stephanie Sowles
5Nicole Kendle
6Brooke Crum (Kreitler Racing Team)
7Stephanie Barragan
8sophia foresta
9Molly Friedland
10Olivia Harkness (Mafia Racing)
11Jennel Santos (Team Marty's)
12Eva Wilson

Cat. 2/3 Junior men 15-18
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Davis Nonno
2Eric Vest
3Kyle Grau
4Kenneth Banner (Brevard College/brevard college)
5Toby Estes
6Alex Pfiffner
7Trey Cooke

Cat. 2/3 Men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Gus Michaels
2Sam Anderson
3Cory Diamond
4Brandon Sbordone
5Diego Ramirez
6Bradley Smith
7Taylor Ladd
8Edwin Cowan
9james guidry
10James Harnois
11Jimmy Awad (Paul's Racing/Specialized/Paul's Racing /Specialized Grassroots)
DNSTrek Vandecar

Cat. 2/3 Men 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Bryan Morgan
2Ryan Kramer
3John Shane O'Shura
4Reid Allred
5Fred Mudd
6David Huff
7John Haynes

Cat. 2/3 Men 40+
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kurt Dressler
2Doug Tate
3Scott Branney

