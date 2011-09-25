Image 1 of 15 Luca Shaw (North Carolina Cyclo-cross) (#19) took the junior 15-18 Cat. 1 win over his teammate. (Image credit: Eddie Clark) Image 2 of 15 Jill Kintner (Transitions Racing) gets her lines dialed in practice. (Image credit: Eddie Clark) Image 3 of 15 Mitch Ropelato (SPS North America) catches air on the upper section of the blue run. (Image credit: Eddie Clark) Image 4 of 15 Logan Bingelli (KHS) used his quick gate snaps to advance through the early rounds. (Image credit: Eddie Clark) Image 5 of 15 Cody Kelley may be only 17, but trains with Mitch Ropelato and is fast beyond his years. (Image credit: Eddie Clark) Image 6 of 15 Logan Bingelli took out Leer Millar in the quarter-finals. (Image credit: Eddie Clark) Image 7 of 15 Cody Warren took out Michael Haderer in the quarter-finals. (Image credit: Eddie Clark) Image 8 of 15 Mitch Ropelato (SPS North America) sent Logan Bingelli (KHS) into the small finals. (Image credit: Eddie Clark) Image 9 of 15 Jacki Harmony sealed up third place. (Image credit: Eddie Clark) Image 10 of 15 Mitch Ropelato (SPS North America) beat Cody Warren in the finals. (Image credit: Eddie Clark) Image 11 of 15 Jill Kintner (Transitions) rode to her first US dual slalom National Championship. (Image credit: Eddie Clark) Image 12 of 15 Darian Harvey (Vixen Racing) rode to a solid second place. (Image credit: Eddie Clark) Image 13 of 15 US dual slalom national championship elite women's podium. (Image credit: Eddie Clark) Image 14 of 15 Jill Kintner (Transitions) likes gold. (Image credit: Eddie Clark) Image 15 of 15 US dual slalom national championship elite men's podium. (Image credit: Eddie Clark)

The 2011 USA Cycling Mountain Bike Gravity National Championships continued Saturday in Beech Mountain, North Carolina with the dual slalom competition. The day started overcast and foggy, but slowly cleared, leaving the racers to compete in cool temperatures under partly cloudy skies.

When the professional riders assumed center stage Saturday, Mitch Ropelato (SPS North America) and Jill Kintner (edBull-Transition Racing) topped the men's and women's podiums.

Kintner, who won the national title in the women's professional four cross in 2010, earned the stars-and-stripes jersey.

"It means a lot," Kintner said of winning the national championship. "I'm a little bit sick, but I've been feeling good riding my bike."

Ropelato had previously won the national championship in four cross in 2009.

"The fans were good," Ropelato said of the many fans who flocked to watch. "They're exciting. They kept us going real fast all day."

In the elite men's race, 18-year-old Neko Mulally (Trek World Racing) qualified ninth, but came back to place second in the race while Cody Kelley earned the bronze medal.

In the junior men's 14-and-under competition, Joseph Foresta, who won the downhill national title among the 10-and-under competitors in 2010, added a dual slalom jersey to his closet. Luca Shaw (North Carolina Cyclo-cross) topped the junior men's 15-18 podium, winning the race after qualifying with that group's best time. Thomas Wilkinson, who qualified sixth among men 19-29, rebounded to win the race. William Murray (Charlotte, N.C.) earned the top spot of the men's 30-39 podium while Andy DeVault narrowly qualified in the top spot and hung on to win the race among men 40-and-over.

After qualifying in the top spot among amateur women, 23-year-old Caroline Westray took home the stars-and-stripes jersey.

In the day's category 2/3 competition class races, Davis Nonno won the junior men 18-and-under race while Gus Michaels posted the fastest time among men 19-29. In the men's 30-39 competition, Bryan Morgan descended fastest while Kurt Dressler was the fastest among men 40-and-over.

The event will culiminate on Sunday with the national championship downhill races.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Mitch Ropelato (SPS North America) 2 Neko Mulally (Trek World Racing) 3 Cody Kelley 4 Logan Binggeli (KHS Bicycles) 5 Timothy Price 6 Michael Haderer 7 Lear Miller 8 Kyle Thomas 9 Philip Noto (Lees-McRae College) 10 Fredrick Cecil Linder 11 David Mock 12 Daniel Caluag 13 Kenneth (Chuck) Pitts DNS Ethan Quehl DNS Joe Haley

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jill Kintner (RedBull/ Transition Racing) 2 Darian Harvey (Vixen Racing) 3 Jacqueline Harmony 4 Johanne Tuttle 5 Rebecca Gardner 6 Soraya Khalje 7 Katelyn Parhiala 8 Sondra Williamson (Specialized Bicycles)

Junior men 14 & under # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Joseph Foresta 2 Tyler Krenek 3 David Dressler 4 Phillip Steele

Cat. 1 Junior men 15-18 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Luca Shaw (North Carolina Cyclocross) 2 Reid Dressler (Inland/Back to Dirt/Inland Construction) 3 Christian Wright 4 Jimmy Leslie 5 Lain Van Ogle 6 Logan Mulally 7 Jay Fesperman 8 Austin Hackett Klaube (USA Cycling MTB World Championship Team) 9 Ben Calhoun 10 Nikolas Dudukovich 11 William O'Brien 12 Richard Pedigo 13 Paul McSparin 14 Matthew Fitzgerald 15 Dylan Conte 16 Walker Shaw DNS Ray Syron DNS Matthew Branney

Cat. 1 Men 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Thomas Wilkinson 2 Danny Cesare 3 Chase Hines 4 Joshua Patton (Lindsey Wilson College) 5 Vance Nonno 6 Harrison Reynolds (Spin) 7 Clayton Omer 8 Alex Dawson 9 Geoff Ayr 10 Christopher Bennett 11 Brandon Hopkins 12 Burke Saunders 13 Nick Gragtmans 14 Alex Ohman 15 Stephen Solt 16 Andrew Ingram 17 Craig Folsom

Cat. 1 Men 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 William Murray 2 Shawn Metcalf 3 David Bethea 4 Shawnee McGovern 5 Gary Bethea 6 Scott Richards 7 Chris Kring 8 Ryan Cleek

Cat. 1 Men 40+ # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Andy DeVault 2 Jerry Mailloux 3 Matthew Mills 4 Michael Cobler (Cycletherapy) 5 Jason Gibb 6 Todd Plessel DNS Mike Suddeth

Cat. 1/2/3/ Women # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Caroline Westray 2 Crystal Kalogris (Lindsey Wilson College) 3 Madison Pitts 4 Stephanie Sowles 5 Nicole Kendle 6 Brooke Crum (Kreitler Racing Team) 7 Stephanie Barragan 8 sophia foresta 9 Molly Friedland 10 Olivia Harkness (Mafia Racing) 11 Jennel Santos (Team Marty's) 12 Eva Wilson

Cat. 2/3 Junior men 15-18 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Davis Nonno 2 Eric Vest 3 Kyle Grau 4 Kenneth Banner (Brevard College/brevard college) 5 Toby Estes 6 Alex Pfiffner 7 Trey Cooke

Cat. 2/3 Men 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Gus Michaels 2 Sam Anderson 3 Cory Diamond 4 Brandon Sbordone 5 Diego Ramirez 6 Bradley Smith 7 Taylor Ladd 8 Edwin Cowan 9 james guidry 10 James Harnois 11 Jimmy Awad (Paul's Racing/Specialized/Paul's Racing /Specialized Grassroots) DNS Trek Vandecar

Cat. 2/3 Men 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Bryan Morgan 2 Ryan Kramer 3 John Shane O'Shura 4 Reid Allred 5 Fred Mudd 6 David Huff 7 John Haynes