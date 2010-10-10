Image 1 of 2 Josh Tostado on his way to elite men's victory in the USA Cycling 24-Hour Mountain Bike National Championships. (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 2 Josh Tostado after his victory at the USA Cycling 24-Hour Mountain Bike National Championships. (Image credit: AFP)

Thirteen national titles were awarded on Sunday as the nation’s top ultra endurance mountain bikers wrapped up 24 grueling hours of racing at the USA Cycling 24-Hour Mountain Bike National Championships, which for the second year in a row were held in conjunction with the 24 Hours of Moab.

Josh Tostado successfully defended his title in the men’s solo division, completing 18 laps of the 15-mile circuit to take the win over rival Kelly Magelky, who completed 17 laps for the silver medal, and Cary Smith, who raced 16 laps for the bronze.

Jari Kirkland put forth a dominating performance to win the women’s solo category, logging15 laps under her belt to ride into the stars-and-stripes jersey. Kris Cannon grabbed the silver medal with 13 laps while Laureen Coffelt completed 12 laps for the bronze.

On his singlespeed bike, Cameron Chambers completed 16 laps and climbed onto the top step of the podium in the men’s solo singlespeed contest. He beat out second-place finisher Shawn Gregory and third-place rider Brian Lehman, who completed 15 and 14 laps respectively.

Cat Morrison rode for 11 laps on her singlespeed to earn the national title in the women’s solo singlespeed championship over silver medalist Karen Rishel and bronze medalist Heather Thiry.

The Honey Stinger/Trek duo of Sarah Anderson and Max Taam finished 19 laps, beating their nearest opponents by two laps, to take the victory in the mixed duo championship.

The Hammer Duo of Ben Parsons and Clint Muhlfeld defeated six other pairs in the men’s duo championship, completing 20 laps for their stars-and-stripes jerseys.

The Lil’ Girls on Big Wheels duo of Kara Holley and Sarah Kaufmann won the women’s duo national title after riding for 16 laps.

With a total of 22 laps, the Honey Stinger/Trek fouresome of Len Zanni, Kalan Beisel, Ross Schnell, and Jay Henry took the national title in the men's four-person competition.

Covering 16 laps in 24 hours, the Kent Brothers Women’s Team of Heidi Gaskill, Anya Weschler, Heidi Rentz, and Laurel Douglas earned the podium’s top step in the women's four-person category.

The Quadruple Gnar II squad of Casey Williams, Tyler Coplea, Travis Glysson, and Zach Valdez covered 19 laps for a total of 285 miles to take the national title in the junior men's competition.

The men's masters (35+) competition was quite close with the top two squads both completing a whopping 20 laps of the 15-mile circuit and the victory going to the Basalt Bike & Ski/ESC squad of Jason Lapointe, Joel Mischke, Charlie Eckart, and Mike Scanlon in the end.

The Nutzy Girlz Justin’s/Titus team of Coreen Wright, Kay Levesque, Stacy Moller and Michelle Slingsby took the top step of the podium in the women’s masters (35+) group with 15 laps.

Justin’s Nuts team of Michael Hogan, Drew Greer, Keith Sanders and Thomas Dooley combined their efforts to complete 19 laps over the 24 hours to grab the national title in the men's masters (45+) group.

It was the second year in a row that the 24 Hours of Moab hosted the US 24-Hour Mountain Bike National Championships. In addition to all of the championship categories that were contested, riders competed in various non-championship categories in both 12- and 24-hour divisions.

Full Results

Men solo # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Joshua Tostado 2 Kelly Magelky 3 Cary Smith 4 Ben Koenig 5 Ernesto Marenchin 6 Nate Ginzton 7 Travis Macy 8 Michael Scott 9 Andrew Carney 10 Ezekiel Hersh 11 Jonathan Davis 12 Matt Juth 13 Sampson Bruesewitz 14 Brian White 15 Jonathan Sykes 16 Will Baker

Women solo # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jari Kirkland 2 Kristen Cannon 3 Laureen Coffelt 4 Timari Pruis 5 Renee Kline 6 Elizabeth Boese

Men solo singlespeed # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Cameron Chambers 2 Shawn Gregory 3 Brian Lehman 4 Bradley Grohusky 5 Jordan Williford 6 Judd Rohwer 7 Mike Harrison 8 Tom Mcdonald

Women solo singlespeed # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Catherine Morrison 2 Karen Rishel 3 Heather Thiry

Mixed duo # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Sarah Anderson & Max Taam 2 Heidi Volpe & Mario Correa 3 Liz Baumgardt & Jim Simons

Men duo # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Ben Parsons & Clint Muhlfeld 2 Nate Bird & Dax Massey 3 Bryan Taylor & Romolo Forcino 4 Thomas Taylor & Paul Tanguay 5 Matt Woodruff & Alex Phipps 6 Joshua Cullen & Mike Armstrong 7 Patrick Miranda & Marc Calder

Women duo # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 KC Holley & Sarah Kaufmann

Men four-person team # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Len Zanni, Kalan Beisel, Ross Schnell & Jay Henry 2 Cameron Brenneman, Michael Mccalla, Walt Wehner & Macky Franklin 3 Dustin Phillips, Phil Grove, Matt Butterfield & Colin Cares 4 Christopher Holley, Charles Gibson, Greg Gibson & Noah Talley 5 David Ochs, Jon Brown, Travis Scheefer & Ethan Passant 6 Adam Jensen, Toby Meierbachtol, Kiefer Hahn & Douglas Shryock 7 Damon Gilbert, Nathaniel Hills, Robert Garcia & Kyle Mears 8 Curt Wilhelm, David Wert, Leslie Handy & Jean Paul Matthews

Women four-person team # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Heidi Gaskill, Heidi Rentz, Laurel Douglas & Anya Weschler 2 Lynn Bush, Brenda Moczygemba, Jane Rynbrandt & Melissa Marts

Junior men 18 & under # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Casey Williams, Tyler Coplea, Travis Glysson & Zachary Valdez 2 Zane Enders, Joshua Elston, Conner Smith & Larsson Johnson

Master men 35+ # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jason Lapointe, Joel Mischke, Charlie Eckart & Michael Scanlon 2 Mike Gibbs, Ed Oliver, Stephen White & Mark Roebke 3 Dave Wright, Kirk Roberts, David Slingsby & Andy Leifer 4 Larry Oneil, David Harward, Frederick Porter & Glen Adams 5 Eric Skalski, Michael Everett, Hans Garcia & Joe Alligood

Master women 35+ # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Coreen Wright, Kay Levesque, Stacy Moller & Michelle Slingsby