Tostado, Kirkland claim solo titles

13 national titles awarded in Moab

Image 1 of 2

Josh Tostado on his way to elite men's victory in the USA Cycling 24-Hour Mountain Bike National Championships.

Josh Tostado on his way to elite men's victory in the USA Cycling 24-Hour Mountain Bike National Championships.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 2

Josh Tostado after his victory at the USA Cycling 24-Hour Mountain Bike National Championships.

Josh Tostado after his victory at the USA Cycling 24-Hour Mountain Bike National Championships.
(Image credit: AFP)

Thirteen national titles were awarded on Sunday as the nation’s top ultra endurance mountain bikers wrapped up 24 grueling hours of racing at the USA Cycling 24-Hour Mountain Bike National Championships, which for the second year in a row were held in conjunction with the 24 Hours of Moab.

Josh Tostado successfully defended his title in the men’s solo division, completing 18 laps of the 15-mile circuit to take the win over rival Kelly Magelky, who completed 17 laps for the silver medal, and Cary Smith,  who raced 16 laps for the bronze.

Jari Kirkland put forth a dominating performance to win the women’s solo category, logging15 laps under her belt to ride into the stars-and-stripes jersey. Kris Cannon grabbed the silver medal with 13 laps while Laureen Coffelt completed 12 laps for the bronze.

On his singlespeed bike, Cameron Chambers completed 16 laps and climbed onto the top step of the podium in the men’s solo singlespeed contest. He beat out second-place finisher Shawn Gregory and third-place rider Brian Lehman, who completed 15 and 14 laps respectively.

Cat Morrison rode for 11 laps on her singlespeed to earn the national title in the women’s solo singlespeed championship over silver medalist Karen Rishel and bronze medalist Heather Thiry.

The Honey Stinger/Trek duo of Sarah Anderson and Max Taam  finished 19 laps, beating their nearest opponents by two laps, to take the victory in the mixed duo championship.

The Hammer Duo of Ben Parsons and Clint Muhlfeld defeated six other pairs in the men’s duo championship, completing 20 laps for their stars-and-stripes jerseys.

The Lil’ Girls on Big Wheels duo of Kara Holley and Sarah Kaufmann won the women’s duo national title after riding for 16 laps.

With a total of 22 laps, the Honey Stinger/Trek fouresome of Len Zanni, Kalan Beisel, Ross Schnell, and Jay Henry took the national title in the men's four-person competition.

Covering 16 laps in 24 hours, the Kent Brothers Women’s Team of Heidi Gaskill, Anya Weschler, Heidi Rentz, and Laurel Douglas earned the podium’s top step in the women's four-person category.

The Quadruple Gnar II squad of Casey Williams, Tyler Coplea, Travis Glysson, and Zach Valdez covered 19 laps for a total of 285 miles to take the national title in the junior men's competition.

The men's masters (35+) competition was quite close with the top two squads both completing a whopping 20 laps of the 15-mile circuit and the victory going to the Basalt Bike & Ski/ESC squad of Jason Lapointe, Joel Mischke, Charlie Eckart, and Mike Scanlon in the end.

The Nutzy Girlz Justin’s/Titus team of Coreen Wright, Kay Levesque, Stacy Moller and Michelle Slingsby took the top step of the podium in the women’s masters (35+) group with 15 laps.

Justin’s Nuts team of Michael Hogan, Drew Greer, Keith Sanders and Thomas Dooley combined their efforts to complete 19 laps over the 24 hours to grab the national title in the men's masters (45+) group.

It was the second year in a row that the 24 Hours of Moab hosted the US 24-Hour Mountain Bike National Championships. In addition to all of the championship categories that were contested, riders competed in various non-championship categories in both 12- and 24-hour divisions.

Full Results

Men solo
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Joshua Tostado
2Kelly Magelky
3Cary Smith
4Ben Koenig
5Ernesto Marenchin
6Nate Ginzton
7Travis Macy
8Michael Scott
9Andrew Carney
10Ezekiel Hersh
11Jonathan Davis
12Matt Juth
13Sampson Bruesewitz
14Brian White
15Jonathan Sykes
16Will Baker

Women solo
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jari Kirkland
2Kristen Cannon
3Laureen Coffelt
4Timari Pruis
5Renee Kline
6Elizabeth Boese

Men solo singlespeed
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Cameron Chambers
2Shawn Gregory
3Brian Lehman
4Bradley Grohusky
5Jordan Williford
6Judd Rohwer
7Mike Harrison
8Tom Mcdonald

Women solo singlespeed
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Catherine Morrison
2Karen Rishel
3Heather Thiry

Mixed duo
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Sarah Anderson & Max Taam
2Heidi Volpe & Mario Correa
3Liz Baumgardt & Jim Simons

Men duo
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Ben Parsons & Clint Muhlfeld
2Nate Bird & Dax Massey
3Bryan Taylor & Romolo Forcino
4Thomas Taylor & Paul Tanguay
5Matt Woodruff & Alex Phipps
6Joshua Cullen & Mike Armstrong
7Patrick Miranda & Marc Calder

Women duo
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1KC Holley & Sarah Kaufmann

Men four-person team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Len Zanni, Kalan Beisel, Ross Schnell & Jay Henry
2Cameron Brenneman, Michael Mccalla, Walt Wehner & Macky Franklin
3Dustin Phillips, Phil Grove, Matt Butterfield & Colin Cares
4Christopher Holley, Charles Gibson, Greg Gibson & Noah Talley
5David Ochs, Jon Brown, Travis Scheefer & Ethan Passant
6Adam Jensen, Toby Meierbachtol, Kiefer Hahn & Douglas Shryock
7Damon Gilbert, Nathaniel Hills, Robert Garcia & Kyle Mears
8Curt Wilhelm, David Wert, Leslie Handy & Jean Paul Matthews

Women four-person team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Heidi Gaskill, Heidi Rentz, Laurel Douglas & Anya Weschler
2Lynn Bush, Brenda Moczygemba, Jane Rynbrandt & Melissa Marts

Junior men 18 & under
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Casey Williams, Tyler Coplea, Travis Glysson & Zachary Valdez
2Zane Enders, Joshua Elston, Conner Smith & Larsson Johnson

Master men 35+
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jason Lapointe, Joel Mischke, Charlie Eckart & Michael Scanlon
2Mike Gibbs, Ed Oliver, Stephen White & Mark Roebke
3Dave Wright, Kirk Roberts, David Slingsby & Andy Leifer
4Larry Oneil, David Harward, Frederick Porter & Glen Adams
5Eric Skalski, Michael Everett, Hans Garcia & Joe Alligood

Master women 35+
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Coreen Wright, Kay Levesque, Stacy Moller & Michelle Slingsby

Master men 45+
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Michael Hogan, Geoffrey (Drew) Geer, Keith Sanders & Thomas Dooley
2Scott Bristol, Michael Carpenter, Billy Schaaphok & Aaron Countryman
3Joseph Phillippino, John Johnson, Gary Bonenfant & John Bache

