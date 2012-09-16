Bevin wins in Doylestown at Thompson Bucks County Classic
Hutchins, Britton round out podium of former Univest GP
Brilliant course and exciting racing were the ingredients of the day for the 2012 Thompson Bucks County Classic which ended with Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling) taking the win, Logan Hutchins (Elbowz Racing) taking second and Rob Britton (Garneau-Quebecor) rounding out the podium.
The day started with a neutral roll out from beautiful New Hope, PA. A hilly and tough course lay ahead of the riders as they made their way to the start of the six inner circuits that included the grueling Carversville climb, the sprint line, and beautiful winding roads complete with two covered bridges.
Action got started early with a group of 17 riders, including United Healthcare's Rory Sutherland who was putting a finishing point on his crowning as the UCI Americas Tours 2012 winner, off the front on the first of six laps. The riders hit the 1st climb at an intense pace with Spanish rider Diego Milan of Firefighters Racing p/b Advocare taking the first points ahead of American Carter Jones from Bissell Pro Cycling, Milan went on to win the KOM jersey in a hard fought battle.
The lead group of 17 riders battled and over several laps dwindled down to just six riders with a 25 second lead over the peloton. The group of six contained two Bissell riders Chris Baldwin and Jeremy Vennell, Benjamin Day from United Healthcare, Alex Candelario of Team Optum, Heath Blackgrove from Elbows Racing and Garneau-Quebecor's Rob Britton. As the breakaway came around a sharp turn and started up a small rise they had Sutherland coming up from the peloton and bringing the race back together.
Quickly a group of five were off the front including Baldwin, Day, and Britton, joined by two New Zealanders Patrick Bevin from Bissell and fellow Kiwi Logan Hutchins of Elbowz Racing. The late move, with only a few miles to go would prove to be the winning one as Baldwin went to the front and drilled it for over a mile to bring the front five to a small rise just before the finish. On the small rise attacks were put in and Baldwin having finished his job was out the back. Coming down the finishing stretch with crowds lining the street, Bevin was the first to the line claiming the Leader's Jersey and was joined on the podium by Hutchins in second and Britton in third, followed by Day and Baldwin.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Bissell Cycling
|4:12:31
|2
|Logan Hutchins (NZl) Elbowz Racing
|0:00:01
|3
|Rob Britton (Can) Garneau-Quebecor
|4
|Benjamin Day (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:02
|5
|Heath Blackgrove (USA) Elbowz Racing
|6
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:00:12
|7
|Diego Milan (Spa) Firefighters Racing p/b ADVOCAR
|0:01:00
|8
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Elbowz Racing
|9
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:02
|10
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:35
|11
|Jackie Simes (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:02:25
|12
|Sebastian Salas (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:03:20
|13
|Danny Summerhill (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:31
|14
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:05:38
|15
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau-Quebecor
|16
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Firefighters Racing p/b ADVOCAR
|0:05:39
|17
|Adam Farabaugh (USA) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|18
|Gabe Varela (USA) Hagens Berman
|0:05:48
|19
|Clay Murfet (Aus) Team Mountain Khakis - Smartshop
|0:06:22
|20
|Bradley White (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Alex Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|22
|Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling
|23
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:23
|24
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|25
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
|0:09:14
|26
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling
|27
|James Schuman (USA) Firefighters Racing p/b ADVOCAR
|0:09:41
|28
|Nick Bax (USA) XO Communications p/b Cisco
|29
|Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Devo
|0:11:08
|30
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Ride with Rendall
|31
|Travis Livermon (USA) Team Mountain Khakis - Smartshop
|0:11:09
|32
|Blair Berbert (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies / LSV
|33
|Paul Martin (USA) Team Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|34
|Aaron Fillion (Can) Ride with Rendall
|35
|Andrew Seitz (USA) Team Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|0:11:12
|36
|Roman Kilun (USA) Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team
|0:11:14
|37
|Ian Crane (USA) Hagens Berman
|0:14:12
|38
|Steve Fisher (USA) Hagens Berman
|0:14:14
|39
|Tim Mitchell (USA) CCB Racing
|40
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|0:14:15
|41
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Elbowz Racing
|42
|Bobby Lea (USA) Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA
|43
|Max Korus (USA) Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team
|44
|Andrew Mccullough (USA) Bikereg.com / Cannondale
|45
|Nick Frey (USA) Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA
|46
|Zack Noonan (USA) Bikereg.com / Cannondale
|0:14:16
|47
|Adam Carr (USA) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|48
|Antoine Matteau (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|49
|Jon Hornbeck (USA) Hagens Berman
|50
|Gavriel Epstein (Can) Champion Systems p/b Stan's NoTubes
|51
|Justin Mauch (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies / LSV
|52
|Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Type 1 - Devo
|53
|Wes Kline (USA) Bikereg.com / Cannondale
|54
|Zachary Hughes (Can) Garneau-Quebecor
|0:14:17
|55
|Keck Baker (USA) XO Communications p/b Cisco
|56
|Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team
|57
|Chris Wingfield (USA) Hagens Berman
|58
|Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 1 - Devo
|59
|Shane Kline (USA) Team Mountain Khakis - Smartshop
|0:14:21
|60
|Jacob Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:22
|61
|Cody O'Reilly (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|62
|Kirk Albers (USA) Team Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|0:14:23
|63
|Mark Langlands (NZl) Garneau-Quebecor
|64
|Charly Vives (Can) Garneau-Quebecor
|65
|Jean Francois Racine (Can) Garneau-Quebecor
|0:14:24
|66
|Thomas Brown (USA) Team Mountain Khakis - Smartshop
|67
|Christopher Uberti (USA) Team Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|0:14:25
|68
|Neil Bezdek (USA) Team Mountain Khakis - Smartshop
|69
|Ricky Gargiulo (USA) Champion Systems p/b Stan's NoTubes
|0:14:26
|70
|Anthony Hall (USA) Champion Systems p/b Stan's NoTubes
|71
|Augusto Sanchez (Dom) G.S. Mengoni
|0:14:27
