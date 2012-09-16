Image 1 of 27 The Podium L-R Logan Hutchins )Elbows Racing) Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling Team) Rob Britton (Garneau-Quebecor) (Image credit: Marco Quezada) Image 2 of 27 (Image credit: Marco Quezada) Image 3 of 27 The break takes a breather and regroups (Image credit: Marco Quezada) Image 4 of 27 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling Team) was instrumental and very busy all day. (Image credit: Marco Quezada) Image 5 of 27 Rory Sutherland (United Healthcare) perhaps looking back at one of his best seasons of his carrier (Image credit: Marco Quezada) Image 6 of 27 Chis Gruber (Champion Systems p/b Stan's NoTubes) Made the winning break. (Image credit: Marco Quezada) Image 7 of 27 The country side of Pennsylvania made for a great scenery. (Image credit: Marco Quezada) Image 8 of 27 Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing) rides looks strong in the final miles (Image credit: Marco Quezada) Image 9 of 27 An Abandon farm made for a good prop. (Image credit: Marco Quezada) Image 10 of 27 Diego Milan (Firefighters Racing p/b ADVOCAR) looks good after a good day at the office. (Image credit: Marco Quezada) Image 11 of 27 Logan Hutchins (Elbows Raicng)covered all the moves and made some right choices and it paid off/ (Image credit: Marco Quezada) Image 12 of 27 Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling Team) takes the inaugural Thompson Bucks county Classic. (Image credit: Marco Quezada) Image 13 of 27 Cooper Marsh (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit St) makes the final break. (Image credit: Marco Quezada) Image 14 of 27 Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling Team) Does a great job keeping the race hard during the day. (Image credit: Marco Quezada) Image 15 of 27 And they exit the covered bridge. (Image credit: Marco Quezada) Image 16 of 27 (Image credit: Marco Quezada) Image 17 of 27 (Image credit: Marco Quezada) Image 18 of 27 (Image credit: Marco Quezada) Image 19 of 27 (Image credit: Marco Quezada) Image 20 of 27 (Image credit: Marco Quezada) Image 21 of 27 (Image credit: Marco Quezada) Image 22 of 27 (Image credit: Marco Quezada) Image 23 of 27 (Image credit: Marco Quezada) Image 24 of 27 (Image credit: Marco Quezada) Image 25 of 27 The race rolls along (Image credit: Marco Quezada) Image 26 of 27 The peloton enters one of two covered bridges during the race. (Image credit: Marco Quezada) Image 27 of 27 Rory Sutherland takes the overall UCI Americas Tour for the year (Image credit: Marco Quezada)

Brilliant course and exciting racing were the ingredients of the day for the 2012 Thompson Bucks County Classic which ended with Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling) taking the win, Logan Hutchins (Elbowz Racing) taking second and Rob Britton (Garneau-Quebecor) rounding out the podium.

The day started with a neutral roll out from beautiful New Hope, PA. A hilly and tough course lay ahead of the riders as they made their way to the start of the six inner circuits that included the grueling Carversville climb, the sprint line, and beautiful winding roads complete with two covered bridges.

Action got started early with a group of 17 riders, including United Healthcare's Rory Sutherland who was putting a finishing point on his crowning as the UCI Americas Tours 2012 winner, off the front on the first of six laps. The riders hit the 1st climb at an intense pace with Spanish rider Diego Milan of Firefighters Racing p/b Advocare taking the first points ahead of American Carter Jones from Bissell Pro Cycling, Milan went on to win the KOM jersey in a hard fought battle.

The lead group of 17 riders battled and over several laps dwindled down to just six riders with a 25 second lead over the peloton. The group of six contained two Bissell riders Chris Baldwin and Jeremy Vennell, Benjamin Day from United Healthcare, Alex Candelario of Team Optum, Heath Blackgrove from Elbows Racing and Garneau-Quebecor's Rob Britton. As the breakaway came around a sharp turn and started up a small rise they had Sutherland coming up from the peloton and bringing the race back together.

Quickly a group of five were off the front including Baldwin, Day, and Britton, joined by two New Zealanders Patrick Bevin from Bissell and fellow Kiwi Logan Hutchins of Elbowz Racing. The late move, with only a few miles to go would prove to be the winning one as Baldwin went to the front and drilled it for over a mile to bring the front five to a small rise just before the finish. On the small rise attacks were put in and Baldwin having finished his job was out the back. Coming down the finishing stretch with crowds lining the street, Bevin was the first to the line claiming the Leader's Jersey and was joined on the podium by Hutchins in second and Britton in third, followed by Day and Baldwin.

