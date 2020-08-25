Trending

Matthews wins Bretagne Classic - Ouest-France

By

Sunweb rider outpaces Mezgec in reduced sprint

Michael Matthews of Team Sunweb wins Bretagne Classic - Ouest-France 2020

Michael Matthews of Team Sunweb wins Bretagne Classic - Ouest-France 2020
Australian Michael Matthews will be one of the top riders left to fly the flag for Sunweb in 2020 following the departure of Tom Dumoulin

CCC Team at Bretagne Classic

Michael Albasini and Mitchelton-Scott at the Bretagne Classic

Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay of Ethiopia and Team Mitchelton-Scott at the Bretagne Classic

Nicholas Dlamini of South Africa and NTT Pro Cycling Team at the Bretagne Classic

EF Pro Cycling at the Bretagne Classic

Michael Matthews (Sunweb) took a convincing win in the Bretagne Classic ahead of Luka Mezgec (Mitchelton-Scott) with Florian Sénéchal (Deceuninck - Quick Step) in third.

The race was peppered with attacks throughout the final 100km of racing but it came down to a cagy sprint finish from a small group after Matthew’s teammate Nils Eekhoff split the field with a strong surge before the line. The Dutch rider’s efforts almost proved too much after he went clear with Sénéchal, but he eased up just before the sprint to allow Matthews back into the fray.

In the sprint, there was little contest with Mezgec going early before Matthews came off his former teammate’s wheel and switched to the other side of the road.

More to come!

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 6:01:15
2Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
3Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
4Aime De Gendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
5Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Nippo Delko Provence
6Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo
7Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
8Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
9Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
10Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain McLaren

