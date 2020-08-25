Matthews wins Bretagne Classic - Ouest-France
Sunweb rider outpaces Mezgec in reduced sprint
Michael Matthews (Sunweb) took a convincing win in the Bretagne Classic ahead of Luka Mezgec (Mitchelton-Scott) with Florian Sénéchal (Deceuninck - Quick Step) in third.
The race was peppered with attacks throughout the final 100km of racing but it came down to a cagy sprint finish from a small group after Matthew’s teammate Nils Eekhoff split the field with a strong surge before the line. The Dutch rider’s efforts almost proved too much after he went clear with Sénéchal, but he eased up just before the sprint to allow Matthews back into the fray.
In the sprint, there was little contest with Mezgec going early before Matthews came off his former teammate’s wheel and switched to the other side of the road.
More to come!
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|6:01:15
|2
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|4
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|5
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Nippo Delko Provence
|6
|Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
|8
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|9
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|10
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain McLaren
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Matthews wins Bretagne Classic - Ouest-FranceSunweb rider outpaces Mezgec in reduced sprint
-
Primoz Roglic’s Tour de France remains in doubt despite return to trainingJumbo-Visma play down reports team leader may be unable to race the Tour after Dauphiné crash
-
Sam Oomen bolsters Jumbo Visma’s climbing contingent with three-year contractDutch rider leaves Team Sunweb after five years
-
Best bike chain lube: keep your chain spinning quiet and smoothCombat friction and wear with our roundup of the best chain lubes for your bike
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.