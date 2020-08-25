Matthews wins Bretagne Classic - Ouest-France

Image 1 of 9 Michael Matthews of Team Sunweb wins Bretagne Classic - Ouest-France 2020 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 9 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 9 CCC Team at Bretagne Classic (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 9 Michael Albasini and Mitchelton-Scott at the Bretagne Classic (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 9 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay of Ethiopia and Team Mitchelton-Scott at the Bretagne Classic (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 9 Nicholas Dlamini of South Africa and NTT Pro Cycling Team at the Bretagne Classic (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 9 EF Pro Cycling at the Bretagne Classic (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 9 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 9 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Michael Matthews (Sunweb) took a convincing win in the Bretagne Classic ahead of Luka Mezgec (Mitchelton-Scott) with Florian Sénéchal (Deceuninck - Quick Step) in third.

The race was peppered with attacks throughout the final 100km of racing but it came down to a cagy sprint finish from a small group after Matthew’s teammate Nils Eekhoff split the field with a strong surge before the line. The Dutch rider’s efforts almost proved too much after he went clear with Sénéchal, but he eased up just before the sprint to allow Matthews back into the fray.

In the sprint, there was little contest with Mezgec going early before Matthews came off his former teammate’s wheel and switched to the other side of the road.

