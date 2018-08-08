There are 34 starters in the elite men's time trial, which takes place over a 45km course. The riders set out at one-minute intervals from Glasgow, heading north to Stirling before doubling back to the finish.

Gediminas Bagdonas (Lithuania) will be the first rider down the start ramp at 1pm local time. Defending champion Victor Campenaerts (Belgium) is the last starter, at 1.33pm. The full start order is available here.

Bagdonas has set down the start ramp and begun his effort. Oleksandr Golovash (Ukraine) is next up, followed by Tiago Machado (Portugal).

Eddie Dunbar (Ireland) is one of two Irish riders on show this afternoon. The Banteer man is joined by Ryan Mullen, the penultimate starter. Mullen was a bronze medallist a year ago and has made a target of this race.

Other contenders for the honours today include Alex Dowsett (Great Britain), 2016 champion Jonathan Castroviejo (Spain), Stefan Kung (Switzerland) and Filippo Ganna (Italy).

Jos van Emden (Netherlands) is another serious contender for the title. His fellow countryman Dylan van Baarle has just rolled down the start ramp. The Netherlands have already tasted success this morning, of course, with Ellen van Dijk claiming the women's title ahead of Anna van der Breggen. Read a full report here.

Marco Mathis (Germany) is the early pace-setter at the first time check, going through 2 seconds quicker than Jan Barta (Czech Republic).

Meanwhile, there's a disastrous start for Marek Canecky (Slovakia), who slips his chain in the opening metres and has to stop to re-ship it.

Harry Tanfield (Great Britain) takes over at the first time check, his 13:37 is 7 seconds quicker than Rasmus Quaade and 11 faster than Mathis.

Stefan Kung (Switzerland) has kicked off his effort, and we're now into the final ten starters: 25 Marcin Bialoblocki (Poland) 13:24:00

26 Maximilian Schachmann (Germany) 13:25:00

27 Martin Toft Madsen (Denmark) 13:26:00

28 Alex Dowsett (Great Britain) 13:27:00

29 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spain) 13:28:00

30 Jos van Emden (Netherlands) 13:29:00

31 Alexis Gougeard (France) 13:30:00

32 Filippo Ganna (Italy) 13:31:00

33 Ryan Mullen (Ireland) 13:32:00

34 Victor Campenaerts (Belgium) 13:33:00

Yves Lampaert (Belgium) has scorched through the first time check in 13:23, and he is almost 14 seconds quicker than Tanfield.

World pursuit champion Filippo Ganna (Italy) rolls down the start ramp to begin his effort. He is fresh off a gold medal in the team pursuit, and it will be fascinating to see how he fares this afternoon.

Ryan Mullen (Ireland) begins his effort. Bronze medallist a year ago, he will hope to go better this time around.

Victor Campenaerts (Belgium) sets out, and now all 34 competitors are out on the road in this European Championships time trial.

Some light rain drops are falling over the course. Kung has gone through the 10.6km mark in the third best time, 18 seconds down on Lampaert.

Max Schachmann (Germany) has reached the 10.6km point with the third best time, just ahead of Kung, but also 18 seconds down on Lampaert.

A new look to the standings at the 10.6km mark. Lampaert still leads on 13:22, but Dowsett has the second best time, 6 seconds back, while Castroviejo is third quickest at 10 seconds.

10th best time for Ryan Mullen at the 10.6km mark, 21 seconds behind Lampaert.

Victor Campenaerts (Belgium) has work to do if he is to retain his title. He passes the 10.6km check some 19 seconds down on his fellow countryman Lampaert. That's good enough for the 10th best time, just ahead of Mullen.

Yves Lampaert continues his scorching pace at the second intermediate check after 30.4km where his 38:29 is 23 seconds quicker than Quaade and 28 seconds up on Van Baarle.

Gediminas Bagdonas (Lithuania) is the first rider to finish, and he crosses the line in a time of 57:38. He won't have time to sit in the hot seat, mind, as Tiago Machado (Portugal) comes home in 56:12.

Rasmus Quaade (Denmark) sits the first notable time at the finish. The Dane will take up residence in the hot seat after clocking 54:34, 1 minute quicker than Jan Barta.

Second best time at the finish for Dylan van Baarle, who comes in 7 seconds down on Quaade.

New quickest time from Yves Lampaert, whose 54:09 is 25 seconds quicker than Quaade.

At the second time check, Jonathan Castroviejo has overtaken Lampaert's quickest time. Castroviejo was 7 seconds quicker than the Belgian at the 30.4km mark.

Schachmann has the third best time after 30.4km, 13 seconds down on Castroviejo, while Martin Madsen (Denmark) is at 14 seconds and Dowsett is at 18.

Victor Campanaerts is building up a head of steam - he is third quickest at the 30.6km mark, 8 seconds down on Castroviejo. Ryan Mullen is 7th fastest, 27 seconds back.

The rain is falling more heavily over Glasgow, and this might prove a considerable hindrance to the late finishers, as they bid to better Lampaert's leading time.

Campenaerts has found his rhythm over the back end of this course. The Belgian looks on course for a medal - but can he overhaul Castroviejo and Lampaert to defend his crown?

Stefan Kung finishes strongly and his 54:23 is good enough for second best at the finish, 14 seconds down on Lampaert.

Max Schachmann (Germany) pulls out a huge performance over the final kilometres, and his time of 54:06 is the next best mark, 3 seconds up on Lampaert.

54:13 for Alex Dowsett, which is good enough for provisional third place at the finish, but Castroviejo is already in the finishing straight behind him.

Jonathan Castroviejo (Spain) clocks the new fastest time of 53:39, 26 seconds quicker than Schachmann.

6th best time for Jos van Emden, who clocks 54:34.

It seems only Campenaerts can deny Castroviejo. The Belgian can see Ganna and Ryan Mullen ahead of him, but can he pip Castroviejo?

Mullen and Ganna cross the line but all eyes are on Campenaerts who climbs from the saddle to sprint. It's going to be desperately close...

Victor Campenaerts (Belgium) is European time trial champion for the second time in a row.

53:38 for Campenaerts. He beats Castroviejo by 0.63 of a second.

Result: 1 Victor Campenaerts (Belgium) 00:53:38

2 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spain) 00:53:39

3 Maximilian Schachmann (Germany) 00:54:06

4 Yves Lampaert (Belgium) 00:54:09

5 Alex Dowswett (Great Britain) 00:54:13



Ryan Mullen (Ireland) took 6th, 40 seconds down, just ahead of Stefan Kung (Switzerland).

Campenaerts paced his effort very smartly indeed. He was 10th after 10.6km, 19 seconds down. After 30.4km, he was up to 3rd, 8 seconds off the pace. With 2km to go, he was second, 0.47 of a second down. In the final metres, he overhauled Castroviejo to claim the title.

Victor Campenaerts speaks after his victory: "I always know I do an easy start compared to the other riders and I had a big gap to riders like Yves Lampaert. But I know the long straight roads are always my strength and we knew we were getting closer and closer. It was raining at the end but we went full gas. My coach was pushing me full gas but said to go easy in the corners because when you crash, you lose everything. In the end I went full gas and I could see Castroviejo’s time. Winning is winning and I always win by a small difference but I think today’s is the smallest I’ve ever had."

Next on the agenda for the Belgian is the BinckBank Tour, and, most likely, the Vuelta a Espana. "Then the world championships. It’s not a parcours for me but I’ll try for top five. My big goals is the Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2020," said Campenaerts, who prepared for this event in Italy. "I went to an altitude camp in Livigno for four weeks. I then came straight to Glasgow. In cycling, like in every sport, it’s easy when you do four weeks of sacrifice and do everything for one goal; you know you’re always going to be close if you don’t get sick and you don’t get injuries."