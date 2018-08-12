Hello and welcome to the final race of the 2018 European championships.

227km remaining from 230km Due to the wet and misty conditions the Cyclingnews blimp is flying low over the streets of Glasgow today. It's going to be a wet and slippy race on the city streets of the Scottish city.

The riders rolled out on schedule and we're already seeing some accelerations off the front to form the early break of the day.

Today will be a fascinating race because race radios are not allowed and so riders will have to carefully activate their race tactics.

The riders face a long day in the saddle for the 230km race on the 16 laps of the Glasgow circuit.

Last Sunday Marta Bastianelli (Italy) won the sprint to take the Women's European Championship ahead of defending champion Marianne Vos (Netherlands) and Lisa Brennauer (Germany).

222km remaining from 230km We have two riders on the attack, with two chasers.

The peloton is chasing to control the attacks but are cautious about the wet roads and tight turns on the city streets.

We have the first flat of the race. August Jensen needs a new wheel. We can expect lots of punctures on the wet city roads.

217km remaining from 230km We have seven riders in the first attack now.

The break has opened a gap of 1:00, sparking a reaction in the peloton. Italy has picked up the pace to keep things under control.

France and Belgium is also helping with the chase.

212km remaining from 230km France is hoping that Laporte and Coquard can be up there in the finale, while Belgium has Greg van Avermaet as leader, with Jasper Stuyven and Wout van Aert as alternatives.

208km remaining from 230km The riders in the break are Mihkel Raim (Estonia), Polychronis Tzortzakis (Greece), Robert-Jon McCarthy (Ireland), Krists Neilands (Lettonie), Roland Thalmann (Switzerland), Josef Cerny (Czech Republic) e Matthias Krizek (Austria).

After completing the first lap, the riders are back in the city centre, riding through the many corners on different road surfaces. They are understandably taking the corners with attention as the rain pours down.

The 14.4km circuit includes close to 30 corners and so the riders have to relaunch their effort every 500m or so. The profile of the circuit is not too demanding but the corners and the rain will make for a difficult race.

After 44 minutes of racing the riders are heading back to Glasgow Green and the finish line. The final kilometre includes several twists and chicanes, with a sweeping turn into the final 300-metre long finishing straight.

200km remaining from 230km The Slovakian flags are flying at the finish area and we get the first sighting of Peter Sagan in the peloton. He is wearing his world champion's jersey and not his national colours today.

This is the third edition of the European Championships. In 2016 Peter Sagan became the first European champion in Plumelec (France). We did not see the white, blue and starred- jersey that year because Sagan was also world champion. Last year Alexander Kristoff won the European title in Herning, Denmark and wore the jersey with pride during the last 12 months.

The riders pass through the feed zine, with Dylan Page of Switzerland opting for a bike change.

192km remaining from 230km It's pouring down with rain now in Glasgow. Riders are wrapped up in capes as they dry to stay warm and if possible dry.

Davide Cimolai suffers a flat.

The pace has been steady but the average speed is over 43km/h so far.

190km remaining from 230km Marco Canola is leading the chase for Italy. He's got to do the hard work early in the race.

The riders in the break are eating and drinking, and also arguing briefly about the pace. They know the peloton is letting them hang out front, so it is better to pace their effort during the break.

Behind the two there are two riders chasing: Rok Korosec (Slovenia) and Richard Larsen (Sweden). They're 2:20 behind the seven now, with the peloton a minute or so further back.

184km remaining from 230km The break leads the peloton by 4:04.

Riders grab bidons as they pass through the feed zone once again. It is cold and wet but it is important to stay hydrated.

The not-so-lovely weather continues here, as do the punctures.

The lead group of 5 has a gap of more than 4 minutes on the field, with 178km still to go.

Let's make that 6 riders up front.....

Italy, France and Belgium are keeping control of the field. There is still a long way to go in nasty weather, so we don't expect a lot of action for a while.

Time for a nature break for many riders.

Just a reminder that our leading group of six is: Josef Cerny (Czech Republic), Matthias Krizek (Austria), Robert-jon McCarthy (Ireland), Krists Neilands (Latvia), Roland Thalmann (Switzerland), and Polychronis Tzortzakis (Greece). They have more than five minutes now.

There is a lot of jackets on/jackets off going on now.

The women had similar weather yesterday when they rode the Vargarda Team Time Trial. Boels-Dolmans won for the third time in a row. We have some reactions from the participants.

The break group crosses the finish line. Only 11 laps to go.....

Now the field crosses the line, giving us a gap of 5:07 with some 155km still to go.

The next puncture is for Vasyliev of the Ukraine.

Denmark's Mads Pedersen takes a new bike.

The rain seems to have stopped, at least for the moment, as the break group hits the finish line again. Ten laps to go!

We are not seeing a lot of smiles in the peloton. Which is not really surprising.

The gap is now down to 4:27 with 141 km to go.

Casper Pedersen (DK) takes a new bike.

Kuznetsov of Russia has apparently crashed. He has climbed off his bike and is feeling around for an apparently injured rib or collarbone.

We still have Italy, France and Belgium controlling the pace of the peloton.

The gap is dropping oh so slowly. Now about 3:50 with 132km to go.

A very long tire change for Peter Sagan.

Sagan still working his way back up to the peloton. No worries about him making the connection, though.

Lots of Italy at the front of the field now, with one light-blue Belgium in there.

Another very slow tyre change for Cerny, out of the break group. It took so long it may very well take him out of the break group.

Norway's Enger has pulled over for some bike work. The saddle seems to be slipping down, and apparently there is no replacement bike for him.

The lead group of five hits the finish line and now takes on the second half of the race.

Cerny crosses the line just about a minute back, but seems to be having bike problems.

The field comes in at 2:47. Up ahead, the group has more trouble as three of them tumble on a wet corner. No injuries and everyone up and going again.

With 112km to go and the front group in difficulty, Belgium has seemingly decided it is time to pick up the pace.

The five-rider lead group is back together again. The gap has dropped, but we are not told what it is.

A French rider gets a new rear wheel from the neutral service.

WE see Germany up at the front for the first time. They are riding for John Degenkolb.

Several cars, going far too fast, have just passed the front group. Hello, people, can we please think about safety here??

Cerny has caught up with the lead group again but their gap is around 2 minutes with 103 km left.

The mood is not that great in the lead group, as the Austrian rider indicate that he seems to feel he is doing too much of the work.

99km remaining from 230km The peloton heads towards the finish area with 7 14.4km left to race.

The gap to the break is down to 2:20 now.

The Italian team is massing on the front as sone of the Belgian riders stop for a natural break.

97km remaining from 230km The peloton is in the shopping streets of Glasgow, on the paved roads. The speed is up now.

Belgium has placed two riders on the front to shake put the peloton and close down the break.

Peter Sagan is again at the back of the peloton. He seems to be moving back up with a teammate. He suffered a flat earlier.

91km remaining from 230km It has stopped raining but the wind seems to be rising. This is going to be a far harder race then expected. The riders have been riding in the rain since the start at 11:30 CET.

Alexander Kristoff is also in a chase group with Sagan. They have some work to do with Belgium setting a high tempo.

Dries van Gestel has burnt all his matches working on the front to set a high pace.

Behind Peter Sagan appears to have eased up, his race could be over. He lost contact after a stop and is struggling to get back on.

Sagan appeared to be suffering in the rain and is likely to stop when he reaches the finish area very soon.

Sagan suffered in the final stages of the Tour de France and has clearly lost form. However he is expected to ride the Vuelta a Espana to get his season back on track.

The six riders in the break take it carefully through the 'Greece Corner' where three of them went down on the previous lap.

84km remaining from 230km And that's it for Sagan. He climbs off at the feed zone. His race is over.

Up front the break is still away but the race is coming alive behind. Belgium and Italy seem ready for an aggressive finale.

80km remaining from 230km Here we go! Belgium go on the attack. Race on!

The break is just 30 seconds ahead.

78km remaining from 230km Van der Sande and Jelle Wallays are there for Belgium. They have been joined by Cimolai of Italy, who is marking the move. However the peloton has reacted.

Riders are being spat out of the back of the peloton. The pure sprinters are going to suffer today.

The peloton is lined out at speed.

75km remaining from 230km Gruppo compatto. The Belgian attacks has joined the breakaways with the pack just behind.

Flat for Laporte. That's a blow for France.

Parts of the roads are dry but others are wet. The race is like a tactical spring Classic.

Great Britain and the Netherlands are leading the chase.

Cort Nielsen of Denmark flats. That perhaps ends his chances.

71km remaining from 230km Germany is also helping with the chase as the move of seven riders reaches the finish area. 5 laps to go.

The gap is only 10 seconds.

67km remaining from 230km A French rider and a Dane have jumped across to the attack. It will be interesting to see how the peloton reacts now. Meanwhile Adam Blythe of Great Britain has abandoned the race.

Mohoric of Slovenia is coming across the gap to join the attack.

64km remaining from 230km The Italian and Belgian teams are blocking the chase of the peloton. They're forcing the other nations to chase but there are few strong nations left to make the difference.

Race radios are not permitted today and so all tactical decisions have to be made by the riders out on the road.

62km remaining from 230km The attack seems to have run out of steam, with the peloton coming back to them.

60km remaining from 230km The race is back together but we have other attacks.

Mohoric attacks hard.

There are only 60 or so riders left up front.

The riders are lined out as van der Poel goes on the front and ups the pace.

There are lots of Italian Azzurra jersey in the pack. They are covering the moves but also riding for a sprint finish with Colbrelli and Viviani.

The heavy rain and city roads has created lots of dirt, tired faces. The riders look more like coal miners as they ride through the finish area with 4 laps to go.

54km remaining from 230km Belgium kick off the attacks again.

This time its Xandro Meurisse of Wanty - Groupe Gobert on the attack.

Behind Davide Ballerini of Italy is leading the chase but the peloton is not concerned by a single rider. Perhaps others will try to go across to him very soon.

50km remaining from 230km Nico Denz of Germany accelerates on a steep but short climb.

Other riders have joined Denz, including van Aert of Belgium and Trentin of Italy.

47km remaining from 230km Stuyven has a bike problem but is quickly going again. Belgium will need him later. He's a co-leader along with Van Aert and van Avermaet

45km remaining from 230km There ten riders or so in the break, with several Italian and Belgians. That has forced Germany and Denmark to chase.

43km remaining from 230km Three laps to go. Also in the move are Albasini of Switzerland.

The peloton is spread across the road. They are already 1:12 back. France and Germany might try chase but they know they will only set up Belgium and Italy for another attack.

Herrada of Spain is also in the attack. These riders will surely now fight for the medals and the European title.

Riders grab bidons at the feed zone. They're entering the +200km point of the race very soon.

These are the riders in the attack. Mathieu Van der Poel (Ned), Maurits Lammertink (Ned), Davide Cimolai (Ita), Matteo Trentin (Ita), Emils Liepins (Let), Nico Denz (Ger), Michael Albasini (Sui) , Pierre Luc Périchon (Fra).

Xandro Meurisse and Wout Van Aert are also there for Belgium. That means that both cyclo-cross stars in the move. That's an indication of how touch the rain-soaked race has been so far.

35km remaining from 230km This is the remains of the peloton but they seem unlikely to catch the break because all the strongest nations are in the move.

33km remaining from 230km The 11 riders in the attack are all working but the tactical games will surely begin soon.

This was Mathieu van der Poel before the start. We can surely expect him to go on the attack soon.

30km remaining from 230km The break is on Glasgow Green and so approaching the finish area. The roads are drying out and there's even a sign the sun is coming out for the finale.

28km remaining from 230km France and Germany lead the peloton but they are 2:50 behind the attack. They face two laps of racing but have little chance of victory. The medal winners will come from the riders up front. But will there be more attacks and a solo winner or a sprint?

This was Wout van Aert earlier in the race. He has since taken off his cape and made sure he was part of the decisive attack of the race. He is perhaps Belgium's best chance of a medal today. He showed his form last week by winning the Tour of Denmark.

Italy has Cimolai and Trentin in the attack and so the Michelton-Scott rider will be expected to fight for the medals. He can go with attacks and be fast in a sprint finish.

21km remaining from 230km Pierre Luc Périchon is France's only hope. Can he cause a surprise today? He won the La Poly Normande race just last week, so is on form.

19km remaining from 230km With no race radios the riders in the break have been served by their team cars with final food and tactical advice. We're about to witness a fascinating final 20km of racing.

There are no attacks on the first steep ramp in the city centre. Cimolai is riding to help and protect Trentin's chances.

This shot by the Swiss Cycling Federation shows the riders in the break.

15km remaining from 230km The riders approach the finish yet again. This time the bell will ring for the final lap. We will surely see some attack on the three short climbs of the final lap. It is a matter of mind games for now.

14km remaining from 230km After 5 and half hours of racing in the rain, the riders face the final 14.4km lap of the 230km race.

Riders take last drinks from their bidons. It's almost attack time.

The climbs begin with 10km to go first as the riders continue to take turns on the front.

Perichon is sat at the back, using the excuse that France is chasing behind. His game will soon be exposed when the attacks come.

These are the ten riders in the attack. Who will jump first and who will sacrifice their chances for their teammate? Xandro Meurisse (Bel), Wout Van Aert (Bel), Mathieu Van der Poel (Ned), Maurits Lammertink (Ned), Davide Cimolai (Ita), Matteo Trentin (Ita), Emils Liepins (Let), Nico Denz (Ger), Michael Albasini (Sui), Pierre Luc Périchon (Fra).

11km remaining from 230km Whoever feels beaten in a sprint finish will have to move soon and try to split the group.

Xandro Meurisse is riding to set up van Aert.

Crash!!!

Half of the break goes down or is delayed!

Lammertink rode into the barriers and other riders touched their brakes and went down.

Cimolai is back on and others are chasing. Van Aert and van der Poel seem to be waiting for their teammate.

Albasini needs a bike change. That would surely end his chances. Everyone seems tired on the steep climbs.

Périchon is trying to get back on to the five up front.

The five up front are: Wout Van Aert (Bel), Mathieu Van der Poel (Ned), Davide Cimolai (Ita), Matteo Trentin (Ita), J. Herrada (Spa).

6km remaining from 230km Cimolai makes surge but is brought back.

Italy is the only nation with two riders. But will it make a difference?

Trentin seems to waiting for sprint finish.

5km remaining from 230km Denz and Perichon are chasing to get back to the five.

The chasers can see the five on a straight descent section.

4km remaining from 230km Van der Poel is on the front watching for attacks. This is tense.

Trentin carefully watches van Aert and van der Poel on the steep, short climb.

3km remaining from 230km Everyone seems happy to wait for a sprint finish. But the final 1.5km is full of twists and turns.

2km remaining from 230km Cimolai continues to lead the line.

1km remaining from 230km Here we go! Sprint!

Cimolai leads the five in the park.

Meurisse is back on and leads out.

Van der Pole is on Trentin, followed by van Aert.

1km remaining from 230km Here we go!

Trentin goes early and wins!

Cimolai set him up and Trentin finished it off.

It's a double for Italy after Marta Bastianelli won the women's race a week ago.

Trentin follows Sagan and Kristoff in the record books of the European Championships.

Cimolai lead out the sprint as he knows how to do. Trentin jumped down the middle of the road, with van Aert and van der Poel forced to fight for his wheel. They tried to come past him but lacked the speed and Trentin celebrated arguably one of the biggest wins of his career.

This is the top 5. 1 Matteo Trentin (Italy)

2 Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands)

3 Wout van Aert (Belgium)

4 Jesus Herrada (Spain)

5 Davide Cimolai (Italy)

The Italian squadra is naturally celebrating a big win thanks to Trentin. The other riders finish and hug Trentin and Cimolai.

This is a screen grab image of the moment Trentin hits the line first in Glasgow.

This is the top ten. 1 Matteo Trentin (Italy) 05:50:02

2 Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands)

3 Wout van Aert (Belgium)

4 Jesus Herrada (Spain)

5 Davide Cimolai (Italy)

6 Xandro Meurisse (Belgium) 00:00:07

7 Michael Albasini (Switzerland)

8 Pierre Luc Périchon (France)

9 Nico Denz (Germany) 00:00:25

10 Maurits Lammertink (Netherlands) 00:02:15

Trentin suffered an difficult spring after his move to Mitchelton-Scott. He spent 40 days off the bike due to a spine fracture but has worked hard to get back to his best.

Trentin crashed at Paris-Roubaix, suffering a thoracic spine fracture. He didn't race until June but worked hard as others focused on the Tour de France. He rode the Tour de Pologne last week and was always one of Italy's protected riders for Glasgow.

It was a hard day of racing in the rain and cyclo-cross stars Mathieu van der Poel and

Wout van Aert emerged. However they had to settle for the silver and bronze medals.

Matteo Trentin spoke briefly before the podium ceremony. "When the right move formed, I spoke to Cimolai and then he attacked to make the others show their hand," he explained. "I saw Lammertik go into the barriers but we avoided him. Then we eased slightly but it all worked out perfectly." "The crash simplified things. Then in the sprint I asked Cimolai to lead me out and he did. He did a spectacular job, as did all the Italian team."

This is the first shot of Trentin celebrating his win.

This great shot by Luca Bettini shows the Trentin's joy and the disappointment for van der Peol and van Aert.

Trentin was understandably emotional after his victory.

And he showed it as he realised he had just become the 2018 European champion.

This shot from Getty Images is from a different angle but captures Trentin's celebrations.

Trentin took time to thank the people who have helped him during his injuries and time out. "It’s incredible to have won after everything I’ve been through recently," he said. "We rode perfectly as a team and I have to thank everyone who has supported me during my problems and injuries. Nothing went right for eight months and so I want to thank everyone who was there for me. This is a great day!"



This UEC shot shows Trentin centre stage on the podium in his new European Champion's jersey. He will wear the white, blue and gold-star jersey for the next 12 months.

The European Championships was Trentin's 18th career win. His last was Paris-Tours last season, after taking four stage victories at the Vuelta a Espana.

Dirty faces win races.

As you may have seen, Peter Sagan climbed off with 80km to race in the European Championships. He confirmed he will ride the EuroEyes Cyclassics Hamburg next week and the Vuelta a Espana but explained he is still suffering after his crash at the Tour de France.

"I was not in good shape and I still have a lot of pain from the crash at the Tour de France," said Sagan, who crashed on a descent during stage 17 of the French Grand Tour. "It was a very technical circuit [in Glasgow], and it was hard, and in the end, well, I still have a lot of pain in my back and my hip. I think I need more time to recover from that crash." "I still have some races left; I have Hamburg and the Vuelta, and we will see. I will try to fight for my best at the end of the season."

