European Cyclocross Championships: Leonie Bentveld leads from start to finish to dominate women's under-23 race
Defending champion Célia Gery finishes second with Amandine Muller third
Leonie Bentveld attacked on the opening lap and led all the way to the finish to claim a convincing victory in the women's under-23 race at the 2025 European Cyclocross Championships.
The Dutch rider was a heavy favourite alongside reigning champion Célia Gery (France) coming into the race, but showed superior form and skill in the sand to win by more than a minute.
Gery, who in September won the first standalone women's under-23 road world title in Kigali, trailed 1:13 behind in second place, with her French team-mate Amandine Muller taking third.
Bentveld struck out early on the opening lap, building up a significant advantage over lone pursuer Gery, with the race blown apart in ones and twos behind. Belgian Shanyl De Schoesitter briefly bridged to Gery on the second lap to form a chasing duo, half a minute down on Bentveld.
The Dutchwoman continued to set an unrelenting pace with her lead continuing to grow as Gery was solo in the chase once again in the mid-part of the race.
Bentveld was the only rider on course consistently covering the laps in under nine minutes and came through as a runaway winner in Middelkerke.
Results
