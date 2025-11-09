European Cyclocross Championships: Leonie Bentveld leads from start to finish to dominate women's under-23 race

Defending champion Célia Gery finishes second with Amandine Muller third

MIDDELKERKE, BELGIUM - NOVEMBER 09: Gold medalist Leonie Bentveld and Team Netherlands celebrates winning during the 23rd UEC European Cyclo-cross Championships 2025 - Women&#039;s U23 on November 09, 2025 in Middelkerke, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Leonie Bentveld attacked on the opening lap and led all the way to the finish to claim a convincing victory in the women's under-23 race at the 2025 European Cyclocross Championships.

The Dutch rider was a heavy favourite alongside reigning champion Célia Gery (France) coming into the race, but showed superior form and skill in the sand to win by more than a minute.

MIDDELKERKE, BELGIUM - NOVEMBER 09: Leonie Bentveld and Team Netherlands competes during the 23rd UEC European Cyclo-cross Championships 2025 - Women&#039;s U23 on November 09, 2025 in Middelkerke, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

No one could match Bentveld through the sand of Middelkerke (Image credit: Getty Images)

Results

