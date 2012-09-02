Bruni wins junior men's downhill
Rude and Fearon on podium in Austria
Image 1 of 4
Image 2 of 4
Image 3 of 4
Image 4 of 4
Loic Bruni (France) won the junior men's downhill world championship on Sunday in Leogang, Austria. He beat Richard Rude (United States) and Connor Fearon (Australia).
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Loic Bruni (France)
|0:03:29.100
|2
|Richard Rude Jr (United States Of America)
|0:00:03.121
|3
|Connor Fearon (Australia)
|0:00:04.944
|4
|Noel Niederberger (Switzerland)
|0:00:06.029
|5
|Jack Moir (Australia)
|0:00:07.836
|6
|Fraser Mcglone (Great Britain)
|0:00:07.856
|7
|Guillaume Cauvin (France)
|0:00:08.051
|8
|Phil Atwill (Great Britain)
|0:00:09.455
|9
|Felix Klee (Switzerland)
|0:00:10.134
|10
|Austin Warren (United States Of America)
|0:00:10.826
|11
|Pierrick Lannes (France)
|0:00:11.294
|12
|Dean Lucas (Australia)
|0:00:11.579
|13
|Michael Jones (Great Britain)
|0:00:11.675
|14
|Francesco Colombo (Italy)
|0:00:11.688
|15
|Jacques Bouvet (Germany)
|0:00:12.428
|16
|Rudy Cabirou (France)
|0:00:12.436
|17
|Maxime Chapuis (Switzerland)
|0:00:12.653
|18
|Reece Potter (New Zealand)
|0:00:13.310
|19
|Kevin Littlefield (United States Of America)
|0:00:13.365
|20
|David Trummer (Austria)
|0:00:13.451
|21
|Joe Vejvoda (Australia)
|0:00:13.987
|22
|Joe Connell (Great Britain)
|0:00:14.809
|23
|Anders Sahlen (Sweden)
|0:00:15.071
|24
|Jakob Thunell (Sweden)
|0:00:15.942
|25
|Forrest Riesco (Canada)
|0:00:15.991
|26
|Tiaan Odendaal (South Africa)
|0:00:16.081
|27
|Jan Uruba (Czech Republic)
|0:00:16.582
|28
|Adi Van Der Merwe (South Africa)
|0:00:17.252
|29
|Carlo Caire (Italy)
|0:00:17.465
|30
|Hugo Langevin (Canada)
|0:00:17.633
|31
|Thomas Crimmins (Australia)
|0:00:17.660
|32
|Alexandre Fayolle (France)
|0:00:18.201
|33
|Kevin Berginc (Slovenia)
|0:00:18.353
|34
|Louis Hamilton (New Zealand)
|0:00:19.065
|35
|Leo Sandler (New Zealand)
|0:00:19.367
|36
|Melvin Pons (France)
|0:00:19.859
|37
|Luke Ellison (Australia)
|0:00:20.685
|38
|Jan Cepelak (Czech Republic)
|0:00:20.806
|39
|Stephen Mccormack (Ireland)
|0:00:20.858
|40
|Siegfried Zellner (Germany)
|0:00:21.441
|41
|Rastislav Baranek (Slovakia)
|0:00:21.497
|42
|Mark Wallace (Canada)
|0:00:21.997
|43
|Lawrence Cawte (New Zealand)
|0:00:22.493
|44
|Vit Kucian (Czech Republic)
|0:00:22.766
|45
|Austin Hackett-Klaube (United States Of America)
|0:00:22.995
|46
|Javier Suarez Santana (Spain)
|0:00:24.127
|47
|Cameron Cornforth (Ireland)
|0:00:25.459
|48
|Cody Kelley (United States Of America)
|0:00:25.540
|49
|Tilen Leban (Slovenia)
|0:00:26.540
|50
|Anze Zabjek (Slovenia)
|0:00:28.861
|51
|Joachim Finne Schjott (Norway)
|0:00:29.294
|52
|Jonas Bernet (Switzerland)
|0:00:29.363
|53
|Iegor Pryimachek (Ukraine)
|0:00:30.082
|54
|Jan Cimperman (Slovenia)
|0:00:30.393
|55
|Ville Ormo (Finland)
|0:00:30.901
|56
|Alexander Kurz (Austria)
|0:00:31.737
|57
|Dan Sheridan (Ireland)
|0:00:32.117
|58
|Samuel Bull (South Africa)
|0:00:32.355
|59
|Maté Ettinghausen (Hungary)
|0:00:32.435
|60
|Dan Mccombie (New Zealand)
|0:00:32.589
|61
|Gabor Palotai (Hungary)
|0:00:32.912
|62
|Cole Picchiottino (United States Of America)
|0:00:33.017
|63
|Felix Racaud (France)
|0:00:35.035
|64
|David Mcmillan (Australia)
|0:00:35.066
|65
|Jure Zabjek (Slovenia)
|0:00:38.911
|66
|Philippe Ricard (Canada)
|0:00:39.130
|67
|Johannes Von Klebelsberg (Italy)
|0:00:39.915
|68
|Jakub Pekar (Czech Republic)
|0:00:40.259
|69
|Stefan Strohmayer (Austria)
|0:00:48.059
|70
|Gianluca Vernassa (Italy)
|0:00:59.490
|71
|Mckay Vezina (Canada)
|0:01:04.887
|DNF
|Jono Jones (Great Britain)
|DNF
|Ondrej Stepanek (Czech Republic)
|DNF
|Martin Knapec (Slovakia)
|DNS
|Marcus Allacher (Austria)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|France
|206
|pts
|2
|Australia
|205
|3
|Great Britain
|198
|4
|Switzerland
|195
|5
|United States Of America
|194
|6
|New-Zealand
|138
|7
|Canada
|128
|8
|Czech Republic
|116
|9
|Italy
|115
|10
|South Africa
|113
|11
|Sweden
|103
|12
|Germany
|95
|13
|Slovenia
|93
|14
|Ireland
|82
|15
|Austria
|80
|16
|Slovakia
|34
|17
|Hungary
|30
|18
|Spain
|29
|19
|Norway
|24
|20
|Ukraine
|22
|21
|Finland
|20
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
-
McCabe ready to sign with Israel Cycling AcademyTwo-time US criterium champion jumps to WorldTour from Floyd's Pro Cycling
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy