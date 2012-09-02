Trending

Image 1 of 4

Junior Men's podium: Richard Rude Jr, Loic Bruni, Connor Fearon

Junior Men's podium: Richard Rude Jr, Loic Bruni, Connor Fearon
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 4

Connor Fearon (Australia)

Connor Fearon (Australia)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 4

Loic Bruni (France) was untouchable

Loic Bruni (France) was untouchable
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 4 of 4

Richard Rude Jr (USA)

Richard Rude Jr (USA)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Loic Bruni (France) won the junior men's downhill world championship on Sunday in Leogang, Austria.  He beat Richard Rude (United States) and Connor Fearon (Australia).

Full Results

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Loic Bruni (France)0:03:29.100
2Richard Rude Jr (United States Of America)0:00:03.121
3Connor Fearon (Australia)0:00:04.944
4Noel Niederberger (Switzerland)0:00:06.029
5Jack Moir (Australia)0:00:07.836
6Fraser Mcglone (Great Britain)0:00:07.856
7Guillaume Cauvin (France)0:00:08.051
8Phil Atwill (Great Britain)0:00:09.455
9Felix Klee (Switzerland)0:00:10.134
10Austin Warren (United States Of America)0:00:10.826
11Pierrick Lannes (France)0:00:11.294
12Dean Lucas (Australia)0:00:11.579
13Michael Jones (Great Britain)0:00:11.675
14Francesco Colombo (Italy)0:00:11.688
15Jacques Bouvet (Germany)0:00:12.428
16Rudy Cabirou (France)0:00:12.436
17Maxime Chapuis (Switzerland)0:00:12.653
18Reece Potter (New Zealand)0:00:13.310
19Kevin Littlefield (United States Of America)0:00:13.365
20David Trummer (Austria)0:00:13.451
21Joe Vejvoda (Australia)0:00:13.987
22Joe Connell (Great Britain)0:00:14.809
23Anders Sahlen (Sweden)0:00:15.071
24Jakob Thunell (Sweden)0:00:15.942
25Forrest Riesco (Canada)0:00:15.991
26Tiaan Odendaal (South Africa)0:00:16.081
27Jan Uruba (Czech Republic)0:00:16.582
28Adi Van Der Merwe (South Africa)0:00:17.252
29Carlo Caire (Italy)0:00:17.465
30Hugo Langevin (Canada)0:00:17.633
31Thomas Crimmins (Australia)0:00:17.660
32Alexandre Fayolle (France)0:00:18.201
33Kevin Berginc (Slovenia)0:00:18.353
34Louis Hamilton (New Zealand)0:00:19.065
35Leo Sandler (New Zealand)0:00:19.367
36Melvin Pons (France)0:00:19.859
37Luke Ellison (Australia)0:00:20.685
38Jan Cepelak (Czech Republic)0:00:20.806
39Stephen Mccormack (Ireland)0:00:20.858
40Siegfried Zellner (Germany)0:00:21.441
41Rastislav Baranek (Slovakia)0:00:21.497
42Mark Wallace (Canada)0:00:21.997
43Lawrence Cawte (New Zealand)0:00:22.493
44Vit Kucian (Czech Republic)0:00:22.766
45Austin Hackett-Klaube (United States Of America)0:00:22.995
46Javier Suarez Santana (Spain)0:00:24.127
47Cameron Cornforth (Ireland)0:00:25.459
48Cody Kelley (United States Of America)0:00:25.540
49Tilen Leban (Slovenia)0:00:26.540
50Anze Zabjek (Slovenia)0:00:28.861
51Joachim Finne Schjott (Norway)0:00:29.294
52Jonas Bernet (Switzerland)0:00:29.363
53Iegor Pryimachek (Ukraine)0:00:30.082
54Jan Cimperman (Slovenia)0:00:30.393
55Ville Ormo (Finland)0:00:30.901
56Alexander Kurz (Austria)0:00:31.737
57Dan Sheridan (Ireland)0:00:32.117
58Samuel Bull (South Africa)0:00:32.355
59Maté Ettinghausen (Hungary)0:00:32.435
60Dan Mccombie (New Zealand)0:00:32.589
61Gabor Palotai (Hungary)0:00:32.912
62Cole Picchiottino (United States Of America)0:00:33.017
63Felix Racaud (France)0:00:35.035
64David Mcmillan (Australia)0:00:35.066
65Jure Zabjek (Slovenia)0:00:38.911
66Philippe Ricard (Canada)0:00:39.130
67Johannes Von Klebelsberg (Italy)0:00:39.915
68Jakub Pekar (Czech Republic)0:00:40.259
69Stefan Strohmayer (Austria)0:00:48.059
70Gianluca Vernassa (Italy)0:00:59.490
71Mckay Vezina (Canada)0:01:04.887
DNFJono Jones (Great Britain)
DNFOndrej Stepanek (Czech Republic)
DNFMartin Knapec (Slovakia)
DNSMarcus Allacher (Austria)

Ranking by nation
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1France206pts
2Australia205
3Great Britain198
4Switzerland195
5United States Of America194
6New-Zealand138
7Canada128
8Czech Republic116
9Italy115
10South Africa113
11Sweden103
12Germany95
13Slovenia93
14Ireland82
15Austria80
16Slovakia34
17Hungary30
18Spain29
19Norway24
20Ukraine22
21Finland20

