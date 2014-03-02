Trending

Kristina Vogel and Francois Pervis end Track Worlds in style

Germany and Australia end championships with eight medals each

Francois Pervis (L) and Kristina Vogel pose on the podium with their medals won during at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Sarah Hammer defends her omnium title in Cali, Colombia

Francois Pervis holds his three gold medals won in Men's Sprint, Men's 1km Time Trial and Men's Keirin

Three gold medals for Francois Pervis

David Muntaner and Albert Torres (L) compete to win gold medal in the Men's Madison

Francois Pervis celebrates after winning his gold medal in the Men's Sprint final

Francois Pervis after claiming his third gold medal

Francois Pervis acknowledges and thanks the crowd for their support

Kristina Vogel collecting her third rainbow jersey of the championships

Kristina Vogel wants to hear the crowd cheer

Kristina Vogel claiming gold in the final of the women's keiran

Spainish duo Albert Torres (R) and David Muntaner pose on the winners podium of the Men's Madison final

On the final night of racing at the 2014 Track World Championships, 29-year-old Francois Pervis made history by achieving an unheralded sweep in the men’s speed events by claiming his third gold medal in five days. Fastest in the qualifiers of the men’s sprint (9.742), the Frenchman reached the final unbeaten and did not conceded defeat since his arrival in Colombia. Kristina Vogel also won a third gold of the championships giving Germany four rainbow jerseys in total and equal top of the medal count with Australia, who also take home eight medals

In the final Pervis again dominated title-holder Stefan Bötticher of Germany in two rides to secure his third gold of the championships. A little earlier in the evening, Russia’s Denis Dmitriev had taken the bronze by defeating Australian Matthew Glaetzer who recovered from a spectacular crash in the kerian to make his way in to the semi-final.

France confirmed its domination in the men’s sprint through Pervis and now have only missed the podium twice (1994 and 2006) in twenty years. Pervis joined Florian Rousseau, Arnaud Tournant or Gregory Beauge as one of his sport’s greats and is now seen as a favourite for success at the 2016 Rio Olympics despite failing to make London in 2012.

Having placed third in the kerian 2012, Kristina Vogel became the second German to win the event after Christin Muche eight years ago and wrapped up the championships with her third gold medal. Anna Meares was second and her silver medal elevated her to the top of the record books, becoming the women with the most World Championships medals, 22.

In the final Vogel proved too good for her Australian rival while Great Britain’s London gold medallist in the event, Becky James had to settle for the bronze medal. In the final for seventh place, it was Hong Kong’s Wai Sze Lee who took out the win.

American Sarah Hammer had made it clear she was out for revenge in the omnium having lost her pursuit crown to Great Britain’s Joanna Roswell. “Congrats Joanna Rowsell for kicking my ass tonight! Great race. Really wanted that one...a bit bummed. Now to switch gears – omnium tomorrow”, she had warned on her Twitter account.

Pride and class did the rest. Second in the flying lap, Hammer won the points race, the elimination race and the pursuit, before finishing 5th in the scratch and 4th in the 500 metres. At 30-years-of-age, Hammer retained her world title on 14 points. The podium was identical to last year’s in Minsk with Britain’s Laura Trott second on 20 points and Australia’s Annette Edmondson third on 24.

Silver-medallist in 2011, third in 2012 and crowned for the past two years, Hammer is the most successful athlete in the discipline.

There were long nail-biting minutes to find out the winners of the Madison as while Belgium’s Jasper de Buyst and Kenny De Ketele thought they had won, they were finally relegated to 5th place which saw Spaniards David Juaneda Muntaner and Albert Barcelo Torres with 18 points claim victory. Second last year, it was who Spain earned the last title on offer at the championships.

Czechs Martin Blaha and Vojtech Hacecky were second on 12 points and Italy, relegated from third to seventh, left the bronze medal to Switzerland’s Stefan Kueng and Thery Schir with seven points.

Results

Women Keirin heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Fatehah Mustapa (Malaysia)
2Virginie Cueff (France)
3Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez Luz (Mexico)
4Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands)
5Rebecca Angharad James (Great Britain)

Women Keirin heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kristina Vogel (Germany)
2Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cuba)
3Elena Brezhniva (Russian Federation)
4Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands)
5Helena Casas Roige (Spain)

Women Keirin heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)
2Anna Meares (Australia)
3Sandie Clair (France)
4Jessica Varnish (Great Britain)
5Olena Tsos (Ukraine)

Women keirin heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Stephanie Morton (Australia)
2Ekaterina Gnidenko (Russian Federation)
3Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)
4Juliana Gaviria (Colombia)
5Kayono Maeda (Japan)
6Victoria Williamson (Great Britain)

Women keirin repecharge heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Virginie Cueff (France)
2Elena Brezhniva (Russian Federation)
3Juliana Gaviria (Colombia)
4Olena Tsos (Ukraine)

Women keirin repecharge heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Sandie Clair (France)
2Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cuba)
3Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands)
4Kayono Maeda (Japan)

Women keirin repecharge heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Anna Meares (Australia)
2Rebecca Angharad James (Great Britain)
3Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands)
4Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)

Women keirin repecharge heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez Luz (Mexico)
2Jessica Varnish (Great Britain)
3Ekaterina Gnidenko (Russian Federation)
4Helena Casas Roige (Spain)
5Victoria Williamson (Great Britain)

Women omnium: individual pursuit
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sarah Hammer (United States Of America)0:03:32.761
2Laura Trott (Great Britain)0:00:01.124
3Katarzyna Pawlowska (Poland)0:00:03.838
4Laura Brown (Canada)0:00:04.284
5Annette Edmondson (Australia)0:00:04.345
6Ganna Solovei (Ukraine)0:00:05.143
7Tamara Balabolina (Russian Federation)0:00:05.606
8Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain)0:00:06.651
9Simona Frapporti (Italy)0:00:07.676
10Jolien D'hoore (Belgium)0:00:08.544
11Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba)0:00:08.684
12Jannie Milena Salcedo Zambrano (Colombia)0:00:12.869
13Laurie Berthon (France)0:00:13.266
14Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong, China)0:00:15.413
15Katsiaryna Barazna (Belarus)0:00:15.886
16Sakura Tsukagoshi (Japan)0:00:16.816
17Alzbeta Pavlendova (Slovakia)0:00:18.088

Evening Results

Men's Madison
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Muntaner Juaneda, Albert Torres Barcelo (Spain)18pts
2Martin Blaha, Vojtech Hacecky (Czech Republic)12
3Stefan Kueng, Thery Schir (Switzerland)7
4Andreas Graf, Andrea Mueller (Austria)2
5Jasper De Buyst, Kenny De Ketele (Belgium)31 (-1 lap)
6Marco Coledan, Elia Viviani (Italy)12
7Henning Bommel, Theo Reinhardt (Germany)10
8Shane Archbold, Thomas Scully (New Zealand)10
9Artur Ershov, Alexander Serov (Russia)1
10Thomasfra Boudat, Vivien Brisse (France)1
11Juan Arango Carvajal, Edwin Avila Vanegas (Colombia)
12Jose Ramon Aguirre Infante, Diego Yepez Arellano (Mexico)0 (-2 laps)
13Lok Cheung King, Wing Leung Chun (Hong Kong)2 (-3 laps)
14Alexander Edmondson, Glenn O'Shea (Australia)4 (-4 laps)
15Jonathan Dibben, Owain Doull (Great Britain)0 (-4 laps)

Heat 1, Ride 1
#Rider Name (Country)
1Francois Pervis (Fra)
2Denis Dmitriev (Rus)

Heat 1, Ride 2
#Rider Name (Country)
1Francois Pervis (Fra)
2Denis Dmitriev (Rus)

Heat 2, Ride 1
#Rider Name (Country)
1Stefan Botticher (Ger)
2Matthew Glaetzer(Aus)

Heat 2, Ride 2
#Rider Name (Country)
1Matthew Glaetzer(Aus)
2Stefan Botticher (Ger)

Heat 2, Ride 3
#Rider Name (Country)
1Stefan Botticher (Ger)
2Matthew Glaetzer(Aus)

Ride 1
#Rider Name (Country)
1Francois Pervis (Fra)
2Stefan Botticher (Ger)

Ride 2
#Rider Name (Country)
1Francois Pervis (Fra)
2Stefan Botticher (Ger)

Ride 1
#Rider Name (Country)
1Denis Dmitriev (Rus)
2Matthew Glaetzer(Aus)

Ride 2
#Rider Name (Country)
1Denis Dmitriev (Rus)
2Matthew Glaetzer(Aus)

Women's Keirin- Final 1-6
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kristina Vogel (Ger)
2Anna Meares (Aus)
3Rebecca Angharad James (GBr)
4Elena Brezhniva (Rus)
5Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez Luz (Mex
6Sandie Clair (Fra)

Women's Keirin- Final 7-10
#Rider Name (Country) Team
7Wai Sze Lee (Hkg)
8Fatehah Mustapa (Mas)
9Stephanie Morton (Aus)
10Virginie Cueff (Fra)
11Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cub)
12Jessica Varnish (GBr)

Women's Omnium, Scratch Race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Xiao Juan Diao (Hkg)
2Katsiaryna Barazna  (Blr)-1 lap
3Annette Edmondson  (Aus)
4Laurie Berthon (Fra)
5Sarah Hammer (USA)
6Laura Trott  (GBr)
7Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro  (Esp)
8Jolien D'hoore  (Bel)
9Alzbeta Pavlendova (Svk)
10Katarzyna Pawlowska(Pol)
11Tamara Balabolina (Rus)
12Ganna Solovei  (Ukr)
13Marlies Mejias Garcia  (Cub)
14Simona Frapporti  (Ita)
15Laura Brown  (Can)
16Sakura Tsukagoshi  (Jpn)
17Jannie Milena Salcedo Zambrano  (Col)

Women's Omnium- Overall
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sarah Hammer (USA)14pts
2Laura Trott (GBr)20
3Annette Edmondson (Aus)24
4Jolien D'Hoore (Bel)35
5Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Esp)46
6Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol)49
7Laurie Berthon (Fra)50
8Laura Brown (Can)52
9Tamara Balabolina (Rus)52
10Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub)61
11Jannie Milena Salcedo Zambrano (Col)63
12Xiao Juan Diao (Hkg)65
13Katsiaryna Barazna (Blr)66
14Simona Frapporti (Ita)74
15Ganna Solovei (Ukr)75
16Alzbeta Pavlendova (Svk)84
17Sakura Tsukagoshi (Jpn)88

 

