Image 1 of 12 Francois Pervis (L) and Kristina Vogel pose on the podium with their medals won during at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 12 Sarah Hammer defends her omnium title in Cali, Colombia (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 12 Francois Pervis holds his three gold medals won in Men's Sprint, Men's 1km Time Trial and Men's Keirin (Image credit: AFP) Image 4 of 12 Three gold medals for Francois Pervis (Image credit: AFP) Image 5 of 12 David Muntaner and Albert Torres (L) compete to win gold medal in the Men's Madison (Image credit: AFP) Image 6 of 12 Francois Pervis celebrates after winning his gold medal in the Men's Sprint final (Image credit: AFP) Image 7 of 12 Francois Pervis after claiming his third gold medal (Image credit: AFP) Image 8 of 12 Francois Pervis acknowledges and thanks the crowd for their support (Image credit: AFP) Image 9 of 12 Kristina Vogel collecting her third rainbow jersey of the championships (Image credit: AFP) Image 10 of 12 Kristina Vogel wants to hear the crowd cheer (Image credit: AFP) Image 11 of 12 Kristina Vogel claiming gold in the final of the women's keiran (Image credit: AFP) Image 12 of 12 Spainish duo Albert Torres (R) and David Muntaner pose on the winners podium of the Men's Madison final (Image credit: AFP)

On the final night of racing at the 2014 Track World Championships, 29-year-old Francois Pervis made history by achieving an unheralded sweep in the men’s speed events by claiming his third gold medal in five days. Fastest in the qualifiers of the men’s sprint (9.742), the Frenchman reached the final unbeaten and did not conceded defeat since his arrival in Colombia. Kristina Vogel also won a third gold of the championships giving Germany four rainbow jerseys in total and equal top of the medal count with Australia, who also take home eight medals

In the final Pervis again dominated title-holder Stefan Bötticher of Germany in two rides to secure his third gold of the championships. A little earlier in the evening, Russia’s Denis Dmitriev had taken the bronze by defeating Australian Matthew Glaetzer who recovered from a spectacular crash in the kerian to make his way in to the semi-final.

France confirmed its domination in the men’s sprint through Pervis and now have only missed the podium twice (1994 and 2006) in twenty years. Pervis joined Florian Rousseau, Arnaud Tournant or Gregory Beauge as one of his sport’s greats and is now seen as a favourite for success at the 2016 Rio Olympics despite failing to make London in 2012.

Having placed third in the kerian 2012, Kristina Vogel became the second German to win the event after Christin Muche eight years ago and wrapped up the championships with her third gold medal. Anna Meares was second and her silver medal elevated her to the top of the record books, becoming the women with the most World Championships medals, 22.

In the final Vogel proved too good for her Australian rival while Great Britain’s London gold medallist in the event, Becky James had to settle for the bronze medal. In the final for seventh place, it was Hong Kong’s Wai Sze Lee who took out the win.

American Sarah Hammer had made it clear she was out for revenge in the omnium having lost her pursuit crown to Great Britain’s Joanna Roswell. “Congrats Joanna Rowsell for kicking my ass tonight! Great race. Really wanted that one...a bit bummed. Now to switch gears – omnium tomorrow”, she had warned on her Twitter account.

Pride and class did the rest. Second in the flying lap, Hammer won the points race, the elimination race and the pursuit, before finishing 5th in the scratch and 4th in the 500 metres. At 30-years-of-age, Hammer retained her world title on 14 points. The podium was identical to last year’s in Minsk with Britain’s Laura Trott second on 20 points and Australia’s Annette Edmondson third on 24.

Silver-medallist in 2011, third in 2012 and crowned for the past two years, Hammer is the most successful athlete in the discipline.

There were long nail-biting minutes to find out the winners of the Madison as while Belgium’s Jasper de Buyst and Kenny De Ketele thought they had won, they were finally relegated to 5th place which saw Spaniards David Juaneda Muntaner and Albert Barcelo Torres with 18 points claim victory. Second last year, it was who Spain earned the last title on offer at the championships.

Czechs Martin Blaha and Vojtech Hacecky were second on 12 points and Italy, relegated from third to seventh, left the bronze medal to Switzerland’s Stefan Kueng and Thery Schir with seven points.

Results

Women Keirin heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Fatehah Mustapa (Malaysia) 2 Virginie Cueff (France) 3 Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez Luz (Mexico) 4 Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands) 5 Rebecca Angharad James (Great Britain)

Women Keirin heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kristina Vogel (Germany) 2 Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cuba) 3 Elena Brezhniva (Russian Federation) 4 Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands) 5 Helena Casas Roige (Spain)

Women Keirin heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China) 2 Anna Meares (Australia) 3 Sandie Clair (France) 4 Jessica Varnish (Great Britain) 5 Olena Tsos (Ukraine)

Women keirin heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Stephanie Morton (Australia) 2 Ekaterina Gnidenko (Russian Federation) 3 Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain) 4 Juliana Gaviria (Colombia) 5 Kayono Maeda (Japan) 6 Victoria Williamson (Great Britain)

Women keirin repecharge heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Virginie Cueff (France) 2 Elena Brezhniva (Russian Federation) 3 Juliana Gaviria (Colombia) 4 Olena Tsos (Ukraine)

Women keirin repecharge heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Sandie Clair (France) 2 Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cuba) 3 Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands) 4 Kayono Maeda (Japan)

Women keirin repecharge heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Anna Meares (Australia) 2 Rebecca Angharad James (Great Britain) 3 Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands) 4 Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)

Women keirin repecharge heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez Luz (Mexico) 2 Jessica Varnish (Great Britain) 3 Ekaterina Gnidenko (Russian Federation) 4 Helena Casas Roige (Spain) 5 Victoria Williamson (Great Britain)

Women omnium: individual pursuit # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sarah Hammer (United States Of America) 0:03:32.761 2 Laura Trott (Great Britain) 0:00:01.124 3 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Poland) 0:00:03.838 4 Laura Brown (Canada) 0:00:04.284 5 Annette Edmondson (Australia) 0:00:04.345 6 Ganna Solovei (Ukraine) 0:00:05.143 7 Tamara Balabolina (Russian Federation) 0:00:05.606 8 Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain) 0:00:06.651 9 Simona Frapporti (Italy) 0:00:07.676 10 Jolien D'hoore (Belgium) 0:00:08.544 11 Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba) 0:00:08.684 12 Jannie Milena Salcedo Zambrano (Colombia) 0:00:12.869 13 Laurie Berthon (France) 0:00:13.266 14 Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong, China) 0:00:15.413 15 Katsiaryna Barazna (Belarus) 0:00:15.886 16 Sakura Tsukagoshi (Japan) 0:00:16.816 17 Alzbeta Pavlendova (Slovakia) 0:00:18.088

Evening Results

Men's Madison # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Muntaner Juaneda, Albert Torres Barcelo (Spain) 18 pts 2 Martin Blaha, Vojtech Hacecky (Czech Republic) 12 3 Stefan Kueng, Thery Schir (Switzerland) 7 4 Andreas Graf, Andrea Mueller (Austria) 2 5 Jasper De Buyst, Kenny De Ketele (Belgium) 31 (-1 lap) 6 Marco Coledan, Elia Viviani (Italy) 12 7 Henning Bommel, Theo Reinhardt (Germany) 10 8 Shane Archbold, Thomas Scully (New Zealand) 10 9 Artur Ershov, Alexander Serov (Russia) 1 10 Thomasfra Boudat, Vivien Brisse (France) 1 11 Juan Arango Carvajal, Edwin Avila Vanegas (Colombia) 12 Jose Ramon Aguirre Infante, Diego Yepez Arellano (Mexico) 0 (-2 laps) 13 Lok Cheung King, Wing Leung Chun (Hong Kong) 2 (-3 laps) 14 Alexander Edmondson, Glenn O'Shea (Australia) 4 (-4 laps) 15 Jonathan Dibben, Owain Doull (Great Britain) 0 (-4 laps)

Heat 1, Ride 1 # Rider Name (Country) 1 Francois Pervis (Fra) 2 Denis Dmitriev (Rus)

Heat 1, Ride 2 # Rider Name (Country) 1 Francois Pervis (Fra) 2 Denis Dmitriev (Rus)

Heat 2, Ride 1 # Rider Name (Country) 1 Stefan Botticher (Ger) 2 Matthew Glaetzer(Aus)

Heat 2, Ride 2 # Rider Name (Country) 1 Matthew Glaetzer(Aus) 2 Stefan Botticher (Ger)

Heat 2, Ride 3 # Rider Name (Country) 1 Stefan Botticher (Ger) 2 Matthew Glaetzer(Aus)

Ride 1 # Rider Name (Country) 1 Francois Pervis (Fra) 2 Stefan Botticher (Ger)

Ride 2 # Rider Name (Country) 1 Francois Pervis (Fra) 2 Stefan Botticher (Ger)

Ride 1 # Rider Name (Country) 1 Denis Dmitriev (Rus) 2 Matthew Glaetzer(Aus)

Ride 2 # Rider Name (Country) 1 Denis Dmitriev (Rus) 2 Matthew Glaetzer(Aus)

Women's Keirin- Final 1-6 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kristina Vogel (Ger) 2 Anna Meares (Aus) 3 Rebecca Angharad James (GBr) 4 Elena Brezhniva (Rus) 5 Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez Luz (Mex 6 Sandie Clair (Fra)

Women's Keirin- Final 7-10 # Rider Name (Country) Team 7 Wai Sze Lee (Hkg) 8 Fatehah Mustapa (Mas) 9 Stephanie Morton (Aus) 10 Virginie Cueff (Fra) 11 Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cub) 12 Jessica Varnish (GBr)

Women's Omnium, Scratch Race # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Xiao Juan Diao (Hkg) 2 Katsiaryna Barazna (Blr) -1 lap 3 Annette Edmondson (Aus) 4 Laurie Berthon (Fra) 5 Sarah Hammer (USA) 6 Laura Trott (GBr) 7 Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Esp) 8 Jolien D'hoore (Bel) 9 Alzbeta Pavlendova (Svk) 10 Katarzyna Pawlowska(Pol) 11 Tamara Balabolina (Rus) 12 Ganna Solovei (Ukr) 13 Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) 14 Simona Frapporti (Ita) 15 Laura Brown (Can) 16 Sakura Tsukagoshi (Jpn) 17 Jannie Milena Salcedo Zambrano (Col)