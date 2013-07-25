Image 1 of 10 Women's podium: Jolanda Neff, Alexandra Engen, Kathrin Stirnemann, Jenny Rissveds, Linda Indergand (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 10 Jenny Rissveds (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 10 Kathrin Stirnemann (Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 10 Start of elite women's big final (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 10 Jenny Rissveds and Jolanda Neff (Giant Pro XC Team) lead (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 10 Kathrin Stirnemann (Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team) wins the Vallnord eliminator World Cup (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 10 Alexandra Engen (Ghost Factory Racing Team) collapsed after her chase from last to second (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 10 Oksana Rybakova leading Jenny Rissveds and Linda Indergand (Strübi MTB Kader) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 10 Jolanda Neff (Giant Pro XC Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 10 Alexandra Engen (Ghost Factory Racing Team) leading Nathalie Schneitter (Team Colnago Sudtirol) in an early heat (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

The eliminator at the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup had a new face at the top of the podium for round 4 at Vallnord, Andorra. Kathrin Stirnemann (Sabine Spitz Haibike) won the women's race, and now trails World Cup leader Alexandra Engen (Ghost Factory) by a slim 10 points in the overall standings.

Stirnemann, who qualified first for the women, was unbeaten through the heats on her way to the final. She was joined in the final four by world champion Engen, round 2 winner Jenny Rissveds (Swedish National) and second place qualifier Jolanda Neff (Giant Pro). Rissveds and Neff took the early lead in the final and, going into the singletrack section 500 metres from the finish, looked to have the top two spots locked up. However, both Stirnemann and Engen passed the front runners with the World Cup leader running out of track as she tried to chase down Stirnemann.

"I think this is the best race I've had this season," said a very pleased Stirnemann. "I am so happy to win, even though I had to wait for this moment a long time. It is just the best day in my career."

"In the trees, I was the only one who took the upper line and caught Alex [Engen], then on the asphalt I had the best power and made it to the finish as the best. On this course it is not possible to do any tactics. You just have to go full the whole race. It was such a nice fight. The four strongest girls made the final and it was an amazing day."

Engen now leads Stirnemann in the overall standings by a slim margin of 10 points, with 190 to her rival's 180 with one race remaining. Rissveds is a distant third at 110 points.

Full Results

Big Final 1 Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 2 Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing Team 3 Jenny Rissveds (Swe) 4 Jolanda Neff (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team

Small Final 5 Linda Indergand (Swi) Strübi MTB Kader 6 Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Team Colnago Sudtirol 7 Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team 8 Nadine Rieder (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team

1/4 Finals 9 Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) 10 Anne Terpstra (Ned) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team 11 Ann Berglund (Swe) 12 Oksana Rybakova (Rus) 13 Elvira Khayrullina (Rus) 14 Pauline° Pajot (Fra) ASPTT Definitive Tec 15 Alessia Bulleri (Ita)