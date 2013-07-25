Trending

Stirnemann takes first World Cup win at Vallnord eliminator

Runner-up Engen continues to lead World Cup standings

Image 1 of 10

Women's podium: Jolanda Neff, Alexandra Engen, Kathrin Stirnemann, Jenny Rissveds, Linda Indergand

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 10

Jenny Rissveds

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 10

Kathrin Stirnemann (Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 4 of 10

Start of elite women's big final

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 5 of 10

Jenny Rissveds and Jolanda Neff (Giant Pro XC Team) lead

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 6 of 10

Kathrin Stirnemann (Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team) wins the Vallnord eliminator World Cup

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 7 of 10

Alexandra Engen (Ghost Factory Racing Team) collapsed after her chase from last to second

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 8 of 10

Oksana Rybakova leading Jenny Rissveds and Linda Indergand (Strübi MTB Kader)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 9 of 10

Jolanda Neff (Giant Pro XC Team)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 10 of 10

Alexandra Engen (Ghost Factory Racing Team) leading Nathalie Schneitter (Team Colnago Sudtirol) in an early heat

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

The eliminator at the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup had a new face at the top of the podium for round 4 at Vallnord, Andorra. Kathrin Stirnemann (Sabine Spitz Haibike) won the women's race, and now trails World Cup leader Alexandra Engen (Ghost Factory) by a slim 10 points in the overall standings.

Stirnemann, who qualified first for the women, was unbeaten through the heats on her way to the final. She was joined in the final four by world champion Engen, round 2 winner Jenny Rissveds (Swedish National) and second place qualifier Jolanda Neff (Giant Pro). Rissveds and Neff took the early lead in the final and, going into the singletrack section 500 metres from the finish, looked to have the top two spots locked up. However, both Stirnemann and Engen passed the front runners with the World Cup leader running out of track as she tried to chase down Stirnemann.

"I think this is the best race I've had this season," said a very pleased Stirnemann. "I am so happy to win, even though I had to wait for this moment a long time. It is just the best day in my career."

"In the trees, I was the only one who took the upper line and caught Alex [Engen], then on the asphalt I had the best power and made it to the finish as the best. On this course it is not possible to do any tactics. You just have to go full the whole race. It was such a nice fight. The four strongest girls made the final and it was an amazing day."

Engen now leads Stirnemann in the overall standings by a slim margin of 10 points, with 190 to her rival's 180 with one race remaining. Rissveds is a distant third at 110 points.

Full Results

Big Final
1Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team
2Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing Team
3Jenny Rissveds (Swe)
4Jolanda Neff (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team

Small Final
5Linda Indergand (Swi) Strübi MTB Kader
6Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Team Colnago Sudtirol
7Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
8Nadine Rieder (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team

1/4 Finals
9Elisabeth Sveum (Nor)
10Anne Terpstra (Ned) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team
11Ann Berglund (Swe)
12Oksana Rybakova (Rus)
13Elvira Khayrullina (Rus)
14Pauline° Pajot (Fra) ASPTT Definitive Tec
15Alessia Bulleri (Ita)

Overall Eliminator Standings
1Alexandra Engen (Swe)190pts
2Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi)180
3Jenny Rissveds (Swe)110
4Jolanda Neff (Swi)76
5Linda Indergand (Swi)70
6Nadine Rieder (Ger)58
7Ingrid Sofie Jacobsen (Nor)39
8Anne Terpstra (Ned)38
9Eva Lechner (Ita)37
10Nathalie Schneitter (Swi)34
11Cécile Ravanel (Fra)25
12Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol)22
13Anna Oberparleiter (Ita)22
14Katerina Nash (Cze)20
15Elisabeth Sveum (Nor)20
16Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra)18
17Georgia Gould (USA)16
18Andréanne Pichette (Can)16
19Ramona Forchini (Swi)16
20Katrin Leumann (Swi)14
21Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau (Can)14
22Ann Berglund (Swe)8
23Alessia Bulleri (Ita)8
24Elvira Khayrullina (Rus)7
25Oksana Rybakova (Rus)6
26Lena Putz (Ger)6
27Pauline° Pajot (Fra)3
28Blaza Klemencic (Slo)1
29Laura Turpijn (Ned)1

