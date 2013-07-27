Image 1 of 34 Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team) wins in Vallnord (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 34 The start of the elite men's cross country race in Andorra (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 3 of 34 World Cup leader Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 34 Top team Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 34 A very disappointed Julien Absalon (BMC) left the finish immediately (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 34 Maxime Marotte (BH - SR Suntour - KMC) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 34 Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 34 Top North American Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Roxracing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 34 Lukas Flückiger (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) blew in the final laps (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 34 Daniel McConnell (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 11 of 34 Julien Absalon (BMC) catches another group and immediately starts to pass (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 12 of 34 Stéphane Tempier (BH - SR Suntour - KMC) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 13 of 34 Gerhard Kerschbaumer (TX Active Bianchi) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 14 of 34 Ondrej Cink (Multivan Merida Biking Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 15 of 34 Ralph Näf (BMC) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 16 of 34 Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 17 of 34 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Racing XC) has yet to find his form in 2013 (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 18 of 34 Miguel Martinez ( Factory FRM ISD) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 19 of 34 Lukas Fluckiger (BMC) attacks on the opening lap (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 20 of 34 Julien Absalon (BMC) starts to chase after his mechanical (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 21 of 34 Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team) and Daniel McConnell (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 22 of 34 The start of the elite men's World Cup race in Vallnord, Andorra (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 23 of 34 Elite men's cross country World Cup podium in Andorra (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 24 of 34 Ondrej Cink (Multivan Merida) celebrates a second place finish in Andorra (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 25 of 34 Ondrej Cink (Multivan Merida) (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 26 of 34 Ondrej Cink (Multivan Merida) (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 27 of 34 The winning bike of Nino Schurter (Scott-Swisspower) (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 28 of 34 Nino Schurter (Scott-Swisspower) wins the World Cup in Andorra despite a flat tire (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 29 of 34 Florian Vogel (Scott-Swisspower) (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 30 of 34 Nino Schurter (Scott-Swisspower) on a climb (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 31 of 34 Nino Schurter (Scott-Swisspower) (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 32 of 34 Florian Vogel (Scott Swisspower) (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 33 of 34 Nino Schurter (Scott-Swisspower) wins in Andorra (Image credit: Eduard Aguilera) Image 34 of 34 Men's XC podium in Vallnord (L-R): Maxime Marotte, Ondrej Cink, Nino Schurter, Stéphane Tempier, Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

World Cup leader Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower) made a last lap surge to win his third straight UCI Cross Country Mountain Bike World Cup of the season at round 4 in Vallnord, Andorra. Altitude, heat and strong winds all played a factor in making this one of the hardest races of the season.

The men's six-lap race started out explosively fast, with a group of 10 riders forming at the front. The pace was being driven by Ondrej Cink (Multivan Merida), the under 23 world champion, who is now in his first year racing at the elite level. Schurter was one of the big names that missed the move, and had to claw his way back up after flatting on the first lap. Another absentee was Julien Absalon (BMC), who dropped his chain in the opening 300 metres of the race, falling to last place, and making an impressive effort over the remainder of the race to finally finish eighth; truly a magnificent performance.

At the front, Cink wasn't happy with the pace of the front group, and rode away solo on the second lap.

"On the second lap everyone was going slowly," said Cink, "and no one wanted to take the lead, so I went my own pace and by the top of the climb I had a good gap."

Schurter had finally joined the chase group by the end of the second lap, but Cink was now 20 seconds up on Maxime Marotte (BH-SR Suntour-KMC) and Gerhard Kerschbaumer (TX Active Bianchi), with the Schurter-led group a further 14 seconds in arrears.

By lap four, the Schurter group was six - Marotte, Kerschbaumer, Stephane Tempier (BH-SR Suntour-KMC), Fabian Giger (Giant Pro XC), Florian Vogel (Scott Swisspower) and Schurter himself. However, Cink had increased his lead to 40 seconds, and time was running out.

In the next lap, the Czech rider began to tire, and Schurter started to up his tempo, pulling to within 29 seconds as they started the final lap. The world champion then turned in the only sub-14 minute lap of the day on the final lap to finally reel in his young rival in the final kilometre. Cink tried an attack, but Schurter covered it, and then broke clear to win by six seconds, with Tempier also close to catching Cink at the line but having to settle for third.

"This is more than I could have hoped for," said Cink. "I would have been happy with a top-10. By the last lap I was beginning to believe I could win it, but then Nino came up to me. I attacked, but he came back, and got by me in the final singletrack. This result means more to me than winning the [under 23] world championships last year."

"It was a crazy race," said Schurter. "I had a bit of bad luck in the first loop, I flatted in the first descent. I needed quite a lot of power to close that gap to the chase group and then Cink was already 20, 30 seconds in the front of them. Then in the last lap I was able to catch Cink; it was a crazy battle. A really hard last lap.

"On the first lap I focused on getting back to the top five, then I saw Julien was coming quite strong from the back and I was more focused on that. Then on the last lap I saw maybe there is a chance to win the race ... and it was unbelievable race today.

"It is really tough for us athletes [the altitude]; if you want to go over your limit, you feel it for the next whole lap. It is different from racing at sea level definitely, and you have to be careful to not go too long in your red zone.

"This is a great victory, my tenth World Cup victory and now a big step to the World Cup win for the season. I am really lucky for this victory."

Schurter extended his lead significantly in the overall World Cup standings, since none of the other top contenders made the top five at Vallnord. At 820 points with two races remaining, Schurter leads round one winner Daniel McConnell (Trek Factory Racing) by 280 points, with Absalon another 30 points back, tied with Cink.

Full results

Elite men cross country 1 Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team 1:27:07 2 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:00:06 3 Stéphane Tempier (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - KMC 0:00:11 4 Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - KMC 0:00:31 5 Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) Tx Active Bianchi 0:00:45 6 Fabian Giger (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team 0:00:51 7 Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team 0:01:15 8 Julien Absalon (Fra) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:01:19 9 Miguel Martinez (Fra) 0:01:25 10 Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:01:36 11 Daniel McConnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:01 12 Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team 0:02:11 13 Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Wild Wolf Trek Pro Racing 0:02:16 14 Ralph Naef (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:02:22 15 Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) SRAM Rubena Trek 0:02:28 16 Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys Team 0:02:35 17 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:02:55 18 Alexander Gehbauer (Aut) Tx Active Bianchi 0:02:56 19 Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) Elettroveneta-Corratec 0:03:00 20 Andrea Tiberi (Ita) Controltech Nevi 0:03:07 21 José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:03:15 22 Lukas Flückiger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:03:19 23 Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Specialized Racing XC 0:03:22 24 Martin Loo (Est) Merida Italia Team 0:03:32 25 Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:03:40 26 Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 0:04:03 27 Martin Gujan (Swi) Tx Active Bianchi 0:04:18 28 Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Focus XC Team 0:04:29 29 Thomas Litscher (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:04:42 30 Andras Parti (Hun) Waberer's Areus Cube MTB Team 0:04:47 31 David Valero (Spa) 0:04:50 32 Karl Markt (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team 0:04:59 33 Patrik Gallati (Swi) Focus XC Team 0:05:10 34 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Racing XC 0:05:18 35 Zsolt Juhasz (Hun) Waberer's Areus Cube MTB Team 0:05:23 36 David Joao Serralheiro Rosa (Por) 0:05:33 37 Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra) 0:05:35 38 Alexis Chenevier (Fra) Scott La Clusaz 0:05:48 39 Jiri Novak (Cze) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team 0:05:55 40 Ramon Sagues Portabella (Spa) 0:06:18 41 Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team 0:06:25 42 Daniel Eymann (Swi) 0:06:30 43 Markus Bauer (Ger) 0:06:41 44 David Fletcher (GBr) Orange Monkey Pro Team 0:06:42 45 Hans Becking (Ned) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team 0:07:38 46 Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) Wild Wolf Trek Pro Racing 0:08:07 47 Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott-3Roxracing 0:08:25 48 Robby De Bock (Bel) Feenstra Felt Powered By Kenda 0:08:45 49 Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Giant Pro XC Team 0:09:08 50 Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Team Merida Wallonie MTB 0:09:14 51 Cristofer Bosque Ruano (Spa) 0:09:36 52 Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Team Bulls 0:09:51 53 Francesc Guerra (Spa) 0:09:55 54 Mykhaylo Batsutsa (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team 0:10:02 55 Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi) 0:10:09 56 Derek Zandstra (Can) Scott-3Roxracing 0:10:17 57 Pavel Priadein (Rus) 0:10:36 58 Pascal Meyer (Swi) JB Felt Team 0:10:50 59 Kornel Osicki (Pol) 0:11:02 60 Lucien Besancon (Swi) 0:11:12 61 David Escolar Ballesteros (Spa) 0:11:51 62 Andy Eyring (Ger) 0:12:14 63 Fabian Rabensteiner (Ita) Focus XC Italy Team 0:12:48 64 Renay Groustra (RSA) 0:13:06 65 Gareth Montgomerie (GBr) 0:13:34 66 Ivan Diaz (Spa) 0:13:56 67 Philip Buys (RSA) -1lap 68 Franco Molina (Arg) 69 Javier Altamirano Rodrigo (Arg) -2laps 70 Alejo Moya (Spa) 71 Mario Matijevic (Bel) 72 Sang Hoon Na (Kor) Calvisson VTT 73 Zdenek Vobecky (Cze) DNF Fabien Canal (Fra) ASPTT Definitive Tec DNF Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team DNF Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) Goldwurst-Power / Stöckli DNF Simon Scheiber (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team DNF Daniel Federspiel (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team DNF Marek Konwa (Pol) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team DNF Fabio Hernando Castaneda Monsalve (Col) DNF Mirko Tabacchi (Ita) DNF Guy Diaz Groiller (And) DNF Carlos Portilla Parrilla (Spa) DNF Dario Alejandro Gasco (Arg) DNS Martin Fanger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team

Teams 1 Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team 64 pts 2 BH - SR Suntour - KMC 62 3 Multivan Merida Biking Team 51 4 BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 49 5 Tx Active Bianchi 45 6 Cannondale Factory Racing 35 7 Giant Pro XC Team 26 8 Trek Factory Racing 20 9 Stöckli Pro Team 19 10 Wild Wolf Trek Pro Racing 18 11 SRAM Rubena Trek 16 12 Versluys Team 15 13 Elettroveneta-Corratec 12 14 Controltech Nevi 11 15 Specialized Racing XC 8 16 Merida Italia Team 7 17 Topeak Ergon Racing Team 5 18 Focus XC Team 3 19 Waberer's Areus Cube MTB Team 1

Elite men cross country World Cup individual standings 1 Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team 820 pts 2 Daniel McConnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 540 3 Julien Absalon (Fra) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 510 4 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Multivan Merida Biking Team 510 5 Lukas Flückiger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 502 6 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Racing XC 412 7 Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - KMC 405 8 Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team 403 9 Thomas Litscher (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team 374 10 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing 366 11 Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Wild Wolf Trek Pro Racing 340 12 Fabian Giger (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team 330 13 Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team 310 14 Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) Tx Active Bianchi 293 15 Alexander Gehbauer (Aut) Tx Active Bianchi 282 16 José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team 264 17 Max Plaxton (Can) 260 18 Stéphane Tempier (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - KMC 255 19 Martin Fanger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 251 20 Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team 248 21 Andrea Tiberi (Ita) Controltech Nevi 226 22 Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys Team 226 23 Martin Loo (Est) Merida Italia Team 222 24 Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott-3Roxracing 217 25 Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Giant Pro XC Team 215 26 Emil Lindgren (Swe) Giant Pro XC Team 210 27 Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Specialized Racing XC 206 28 Miguel Martinez (Fra) 205 29 Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Focus XC Team 198 30 Martin Gujan (Swi) Tx Active Bianchi 193 31 Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team 173 32 Marek Konwa (Pol) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team 171 33 Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) SRAM Rubena Trek 171 34 Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) Goldwurst-Power / Stöckli 166 35 Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 158 36 Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) Elettroveneta-Corratec 150 37 Andras Parti (Hun) Waberer's Areus Cube MTB Team 134 38 Jiri Novak (Cze) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team 129 39 Ralph Naef (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 116 40 Sergji Rysenko (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team 116 41 Jürg Graf (Swi) BSK Graf-Rollmat-Koba MTB Team 106 42 Fabien Canal (Fra) ASPTT Definitive Tec 104 43 Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing 95 44 Patrik Gallati (Swi) Focus XC Team 94 45 Michal Lami (Svk) 92 46 Derek Zandstra (Can) Scott-3Roxracing 90 47 Hans Becking (Ned) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team 85 48 Karl Markt (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team 78 49 David Joao Serralheiro Rosa (Por) 70 50 Anton Sintsov (Rus) Titici Lgl International Team 66 51 Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 66 52 Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Team Merida Wallonie MTB 66 53 Zsolt Juhasz (Hun) Waberer's Areus Cube MTB Team 62 54 Michele Casagrande (Ita) Elettroveneta-Corratec 61 55 Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Focus XC Team 59 56 Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Team Bulls 59 57 Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi) 55 58 Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra) 51 59 Daniel Eymann (Swi) 51 60 Fabio Hernando Castaneda Monsalve (Col) 50 61 Alban Lakata (Aut) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 50 62 Oleksandr Gerashchenko (Ukr) ISD MTB Team 48 63 Jochen Kass (Ger) 46 64 Giancarlo Sax (Swi) 46 65 David Valero (Spa) 44 66 Henrique Avancini (Bra) Caloi 44 67 Pascal Meyer (Swi) JB Felt Team 43 68 Raphael Gagne (Can) 43 69 Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) Wild Wolf Trek Pro Racing 43 70 Umberto Corti (Ita) Controltech Nevi 42 71 Lucien Besancon (Swi) 42 72 Paolo Cesar Montoya Cantillo (CRc) 40 73 Robby De Bock (Bel) Feenstra Felt Powered By Kenda 36 74 Filip Eberl (Cze) 35 75 Jonas De Backer (Bel) 32 76 Kornel Osicki (Pol) 32 77 Alexis Chenevier (Fra) Scott La Clusaz 30 78 Matous Ulman (Cze) 30 79 Philip Buys (RSA) 30 80 Ramon Sagues Portabella (Spa) 28 81 Mitchell Hoke (USA) 26 82 Markus Bauer (Ger) 25 83 David Fletcher (GBr) Orange Monkey Pro Team 24 84 Matthias Wengelin (Swe) 24 85 Frank Beemer (Ned) Mpl Specialized MTB Team 20 86 Pavel Priadein (Rus) 19 87 Pavel Boudny (Cze) 18 88 Cristofer Bosque Ruano (Spa) 17 89 Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing XC 17 90 Andy Eyring (Ger) 17 91 Simon Scheiber (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team 16 92 Francesc Guerra (Spa) 15 93 Mykhaylo Batsutsa (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team 14 94 Carl Jones (NZl) 14 95 Mirko Tabacchi (Ita) 12 96 Ismael Ventura Sanchez (Spa) 12 97 Marcel Fleschhut (Ger) 11 98 Ludovic Dubau (Fra) Newcycling 10 99 Tim Wynants (Bel) Toka Print MTB Team 10 100 Kristian Hynek (Cze) Elettroveneta-Corratec 9 101 Cameron Jette (Can) Scott-3Roxracing 9 102 Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr) ISD MTB Team 8