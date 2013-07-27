Schurter triumphs in men's cross country at Vallnord World Cup
Swiss rider extends overall World Cup lead
World Cup leader Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower) made a last lap surge to win his third straight UCI Cross Country Mountain Bike World Cup of the season at round 4 in Vallnord, Andorra. Altitude, heat and strong winds all played a factor in making this one of the hardest races of the season.
The men's six-lap race started out explosively fast, with a group of 10 riders forming at the front. The pace was being driven by Ondrej Cink (Multivan Merida), the under 23 world champion, who is now in his first year racing at the elite level. Schurter was one of the big names that missed the move, and had to claw his way back up after flatting on the first lap. Another absentee was Julien Absalon (BMC), who dropped his chain in the opening 300 metres of the race, falling to last place, and making an impressive effort over the remainder of the race to finally finish eighth; truly a magnificent performance.
At the front, Cink wasn't happy with the pace of the front group, and rode away solo on the second lap.
"On the second lap everyone was going slowly," said Cink, "and no one wanted to take the lead, so I went my own pace and by the top of the climb I had a good gap."
Schurter had finally joined the chase group by the end of the second lap, but Cink was now 20 seconds up on Maxime Marotte (BH-SR Suntour-KMC) and Gerhard Kerschbaumer (TX Active Bianchi), with the Schurter-led group a further 14 seconds in arrears.
By lap four, the Schurter group was six - Marotte, Kerschbaumer, Stephane Tempier (BH-SR Suntour-KMC), Fabian Giger (Giant Pro XC), Florian Vogel (Scott Swisspower) and Schurter himself. However, Cink had increased his lead to 40 seconds, and time was running out.
In the next lap, the Czech rider began to tire, and Schurter started to up his tempo, pulling to within 29 seconds as they started the final lap. The world champion then turned in the only sub-14 minute lap of the day on the final lap to finally reel in his young rival in the final kilometre. Cink tried an attack, but Schurter covered it, and then broke clear to win by six seconds, with Tempier also close to catching Cink at the line but having to settle for third.
"This is more than I could have hoped for," said Cink. "I would have been happy with a top-10. By the last lap I was beginning to believe I could win it, but then Nino came up to me. I attacked, but he came back, and got by me in the final singletrack. This result means more to me than winning the [under 23] world championships last year."
"It was a crazy race," said Schurter. "I had a bit of bad luck in the first loop, I flatted in the first descent. I needed quite a lot of power to close that gap to the chase group and then Cink was already 20, 30 seconds in the front of them. Then in the last lap I was able to catch Cink; it was a crazy battle. A really hard last lap.
"On the first lap I focused on getting back to the top five, then I saw Julien was coming quite strong from the back and I was more focused on that. Then on the last lap I saw maybe there is a chance to win the race ... and it was unbelievable race today.
"It is really tough for us athletes [the altitude]; if you want to go over your limit, you feel it for the next whole lap. It is different from racing at sea level definitely, and you have to be careful to not go too long in your red zone.
"This is a great victory, my tenth World Cup victory and now a big step to the World Cup win for the season. I am really lucky for this victory."
Schurter extended his lead significantly in the overall World Cup standings, since none of the other top contenders made the top five at Vallnord. At 820 points with two races remaining, Schurter leads round one winner Daniel McConnell (Trek Factory Racing) by 280 points, with Absalon another 30 points back, tied with Cink.
Full results
|1
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team
|1:27:07
|2
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|0:00:06
|3
|Stéphane Tempier (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - KMC
|0:00:11
|4
|Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - KMC
|0:00:31
|5
|Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) Tx Active Bianchi
|0:00:45
|6
|Fabian Giger (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team
|0:00:51
|7
|Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team
|0:01:15
|8
|Julien Absalon (Fra) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:01:19
|9
|Miguel Martinez (Fra)
|0:01:25
|10
|Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing
|0:01:36
|11
|Daniel McConnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:01
|12
|Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team
|0:02:11
|13
|Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Wild Wolf Trek Pro Racing
|0:02:16
|14
|Ralph Naef (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:02:22
|15
|Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) SRAM Rubena Trek
|0:02:28
|16
|Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys Team
|0:02:35
|17
|Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing
|0:02:55
|18
|Alexander Gehbauer (Aut) Tx Active Bianchi
|0:02:56
|19
|Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) Elettroveneta-Corratec
|0:03:00
|20
|Andrea Tiberi (Ita) Controltech Nevi
|0:03:07
|21
|José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|0:03:15
|22
|Lukas Flückiger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:03:19
|23
|Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Specialized Racing XC
|0:03:22
|24
|Martin Loo (Est) Merida Italia Team
|0:03:32
|25
|Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|0:03:40
|26
|Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|0:04:03
|27
|Martin Gujan (Swi) Tx Active Bianchi
|0:04:18
|28
|Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Focus XC Team
|0:04:29
|29
|Thomas Litscher (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|0:04:42
|30
|Andras Parti (Hun) Waberer's Areus Cube MTB Team
|0:04:47
|31
|David Valero (Spa)
|0:04:50
|32
|Karl Markt (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team
|0:04:59
|33
|Patrik Gallati (Swi) Focus XC Team
|0:05:10
|34
|Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Racing XC
|0:05:18
|35
|Zsolt Juhasz (Hun) Waberer's Areus Cube MTB Team
|0:05:23
|36
|David Joao Serralheiro Rosa (Por)
|0:05:33
|37
|Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra)
|0:05:35
|38
|Alexis Chenevier (Fra) Scott La Clusaz
|0:05:48
|39
|Jiri Novak (Cze) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:05:55
|40
|Ramon Sagues Portabella (Spa)
|0:06:18
|41
|Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team
|0:06:25
|42
|Daniel Eymann (Swi)
|0:06:30
|43
|Markus Bauer (Ger)
|0:06:41
|44
|David Fletcher (GBr) Orange Monkey Pro Team
|0:06:42
|45
|Hans Becking (Ned) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:07:38
|46
|Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) Wild Wolf Trek Pro Racing
|0:08:07
|47
|Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott-3Roxracing
|0:08:25
|48
|Robby De Bock (Bel) Feenstra Felt Powered By Kenda
|0:08:45
|49
|Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Giant Pro XC Team
|0:09:08
|50
|Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Team Merida Wallonie MTB
|0:09:14
|51
|Cristofer Bosque Ruano (Spa)
|0:09:36
|52
|Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Team Bulls
|0:09:51
|53
|Francesc Guerra (Spa)
|0:09:55
|54
|Mykhaylo Batsutsa (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team
|0:10:02
|55
|Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi)
|0:10:09
|56
|Derek Zandstra (Can) Scott-3Roxracing
|0:10:17
|57
|Pavel Priadein (Rus)
|0:10:36
|58
|Pascal Meyer (Swi) JB Felt Team
|0:10:50
|59
|Kornel Osicki (Pol)
|0:11:02
|60
|Lucien Besancon (Swi)
|0:11:12
|61
|David Escolar Ballesteros (Spa)
|0:11:51
|62
|Andy Eyring (Ger)
|0:12:14
|63
|Fabian Rabensteiner (Ita) Focus XC Italy Team
|0:12:48
|64
|Renay Groustra (RSA)
|0:13:06
|65
|Gareth Montgomerie (GBr)
|0:13:34
|66
|Ivan Diaz (Spa)
|0:13:56
|67
|Philip Buys (RSA)
|-1lap
|68
|Franco Molina (Arg)
|69
|Javier Altamirano Rodrigo (Arg)
|-2laps
|70
|Alejo Moya (Spa)
|71
|Mario Matijevic (Bel)
|72
|Sang Hoon Na (Kor) Calvisson VTT
|73
|Zdenek Vobecky (Cze)
|DNF
|Fabien Canal (Fra) ASPTT Definitive Tec
|DNF
|Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|DNF
|Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) Goldwurst-Power / Stöckli
|DNF
|Simon Scheiber (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team
|DNF
|Daniel Federspiel (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team
|DNF
|Marek Konwa (Pol) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team
|DNF
|Fabio Hernando Castaneda Monsalve (Col)
|DNF
|Mirko Tabacchi (Ita)
|DNF
|Guy Diaz Groiller (And)
|DNF
|Carlos Portilla Parrilla (Spa)
|DNF
|Dario Alejandro Gasco (Arg)
|DNS
|Martin Fanger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|1
|Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team
|64
|pts
|2
|BH - SR Suntour - KMC
|62
|3
|Multivan Merida Biking Team
|51
|4
|BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|49
|5
|Tx Active Bianchi
|45
|6
|Cannondale Factory Racing
|35
|7
|Giant Pro XC Team
|26
|8
|Trek Factory Racing
|20
|9
|Stöckli Pro Team
|19
|10
|Wild Wolf Trek Pro Racing
|18
|11
|SRAM Rubena Trek
|16
|12
|Versluys Team
|15
|13
|Elettroveneta-Corratec
|12
|14
|Controltech Nevi
|11
|15
|Specialized Racing XC
|8
|16
|Merida Italia Team
|7
|17
|Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|5
|18
|Focus XC Team
|3
|19
|Waberer's Areus Cube MTB Team
|1
|1
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team
|820
|pts
|2
|Daniel McConnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|540
|3
|Julien Absalon (Fra) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|510
|4
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|510
|5
|Lukas Flückiger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|502
|6
|Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Racing XC
|412
|7
|Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - KMC
|405
|8
|Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team
|403
|9
|Thomas Litscher (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|374
|10
|Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing
|366
|11
|Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Wild Wolf Trek Pro Racing
|340
|12
|Fabian Giger (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team
|330
|13
|Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|310
|14
|Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) Tx Active Bianchi
|293
|15
|Alexander Gehbauer (Aut) Tx Active Bianchi
|282
|16
|José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|264
|17
|Max Plaxton (Can)
|260
|18
|Stéphane Tempier (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - KMC
|255
|19
|Martin Fanger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|251
|20
|Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team
|248
|21
|Andrea Tiberi (Ita) Controltech Nevi
|226
|22
|Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys Team
|226
|23
|Martin Loo (Est) Merida Italia Team
|222
|24
|Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott-3Roxracing
|217
|25
|Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Giant Pro XC Team
|215
|26
|Emil Lindgren (Swe) Giant Pro XC Team
|210
|27
|Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Specialized Racing XC
|206
|28
|Miguel Martinez (Fra)
|205
|29
|Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Focus XC Team
|198
|30
|Martin Gujan (Swi) Tx Active Bianchi
|193
|31
|Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team
|173
|32
|Marek Konwa (Pol) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team
|171
|33
|Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) SRAM Rubena Trek
|171
|34
|Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) Goldwurst-Power / Stöckli
|166
|35
|Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|158
|36
|Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) Elettroveneta-Corratec
|150
|37
|Andras Parti (Hun) Waberer's Areus Cube MTB Team
|134
|38
|Jiri Novak (Cze) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team
|129
|39
|Ralph Naef (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|116
|40
|Sergji Rysenko (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team
|116
|41
|Jürg Graf (Swi) BSK Graf-Rollmat-Koba MTB Team
|106
|42
|Fabien Canal (Fra) ASPTT Definitive Tec
|104
|43
|Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing
|95
|44
|Patrik Gallati (Swi) Focus XC Team
|94
|45
|Michal Lami (Svk)
|92
|46
|Derek Zandstra (Can) Scott-3Roxracing
|90
|47
|Hans Becking (Ned) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team
|85
|48
|Karl Markt (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team
|78
|49
|David Joao Serralheiro Rosa (Por)
|70
|50
|Anton Sintsov (Rus) Titici Lgl International Team
|66
|51
|Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|66
|52
|Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Team Merida Wallonie MTB
|66
|53
|Zsolt Juhasz (Hun) Waberer's Areus Cube MTB Team
|62
|54
|Michele Casagrande (Ita) Elettroveneta-Corratec
|61
|55
|Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Focus XC Team
|59
|56
|Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Team Bulls
|59
|57
|Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi)
|55
|58
|Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra)
|51
|59
|Daniel Eymann (Swi)
|51
|60
|Fabio Hernando Castaneda Monsalve (Col)
|50
|61
|Alban Lakata (Aut) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|50
|62
|Oleksandr Gerashchenko (Ukr) ISD MTB Team
|48
|63
|Jochen Kass (Ger)
|46
|64
|Giancarlo Sax (Swi)
|46
|65
|David Valero (Spa)
|44
|66
|Henrique Avancini (Bra) Caloi
|44
|67
|Pascal Meyer (Swi) JB Felt Team
|43
|68
|Raphael Gagne (Can)
|43
|69
|Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) Wild Wolf Trek Pro Racing
|43
|70
|Umberto Corti (Ita) Controltech Nevi
|42
|71
|Lucien Besancon (Swi)
|42
|72
|Paolo Cesar Montoya Cantillo (CRc)
|40
|73
|Robby De Bock (Bel) Feenstra Felt Powered By Kenda
|36
|74
|Filip Eberl (Cze)
|35
|75
|Jonas De Backer (Bel)
|32
|76
|Kornel Osicki (Pol)
|32
|77
|Alexis Chenevier (Fra) Scott La Clusaz
|30
|78
|Matous Ulman (Cze)
|30
|79
|Philip Buys (RSA)
|30
|80
|Ramon Sagues Portabella (Spa)
|28
|81
|Mitchell Hoke (USA)
|26
|82
|Markus Bauer (Ger)
|25
|83
|David Fletcher (GBr) Orange Monkey Pro Team
|24
|84
|Matthias Wengelin (Swe)
|24
|85
|Frank Beemer (Ned) Mpl Specialized MTB Team
|20
|86
|Pavel Priadein (Rus)
|19
|87
|Pavel Boudny (Cze)
|18
|88
|Cristofer Bosque Ruano (Spa)
|17
|89
|Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing XC
|17
|90
|Andy Eyring (Ger)
|17
|91
|Simon Scheiber (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team
|16
|92
|Francesc Guerra (Spa)
|15
|93
|Mykhaylo Batsutsa (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team
|14
|94
|Carl Jones (NZl)
|14
|95
|Mirko Tabacchi (Ita)
|12
|96
|Ismael Ventura Sanchez (Spa)
|12
|97
|Marcel Fleschhut (Ger)
|11
|98
|Ludovic Dubau (Fra) Newcycling
|10
|99
|Tim Wynants (Bel) Toka Print MTB Team
|10
|100
|Kristian Hynek (Cze) Elettroveneta-Corratec
|9
|101
|Cameron Jette (Can) Scott-3Roxracing
|9
|102
|Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr) ISD MTB Team
|8
|1
|BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|252
|pts
|2
|Multivan Merida Biking Team
|249
|3
|Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team
|193
|4
|Giant Pro XC Team
|141
|5
|BH - SR Suntour - KMC
|134
|6
|Tx Active Bianchi
|115
|7
|Specialized Racing XC
|106
|8
|Trek Factory Racing
|99
|9
|Cannondale Factory Racing
|96
|10
|Stöckli Pro Team
|79
|11
|Wild Wolf Trek Pro Racing
|61
|12
|Scott-3Roxracing
|40
|13
|Controltech Nevi
|38
|14
|Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team
|35
|15
|Merida Italia Team
|28
|16
|SRAM Rubena Trek
|27
|17
|Versluys Team
|27
|18
|Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|21
|19
|Goldwurst-Power / Stöckli
|17
|20
|Cycling Club Roma MTB Team
|14
|21
|Elettroveneta-Corratec
|12
|22
|Titici Lgl International Team
|11
|23
|Focus XC Team
|11
|24
|BSK Graf-Rollmat-Koba MTB Team
|9
|25
|Asptt Definitive Tec
|8
|26
|Waberer's Areus Cube MTB Team
|3
|27
|ISD MTB Team
|2
