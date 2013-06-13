Image 1 of 11 Daniel Federspiel (Ötztal Scott Racing Team) wins the men's eliminator at the Val di Sole World Cup (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 11 Daniel Federspiel (Ötztal Scott Racing Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 11 Ralph Näf (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 11 World Cup leader Daniel Federspiel (Ötztal Scott Racing Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 11 Marcel Wildhaber (Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team) and Simon Stiebjahn (Team Bulls) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 11 Philip Buys (Scott RSA) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 11 Catriel Andres Soto (Wild Wolf Trek Pro Racing) leads early heat (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 11 Fabrice Mels (Salcano Alanya) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 11 Miha Halzer (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 11 Daniel Federspiel (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team leading on the climb (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 11 of 11 Elite men's eliminator Val di Sole World Cup podium: Fabrice Mels, Miha Halzer, Daniel Federspiel, Simon Gegenheimer, Philip Buys (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

In the third round of the eliminator at the Mountain Bike World Cup, overall leader Daniel Federspiel (Otztal Scott) won his second World Cup of the year.

The Val di Sole, Italy course was very different from the preceding two rounds, with a steep climb followed by jumps and banked turns on a four cross circuit, and finally a long grass straightaway to the finish. The winning tactic - for those who were strong enough - was to reach the top of the climb in first place, and then open a gap in the four cross section.

Federspiel only qualified seventh. However, while other riders slowed after multiple races up the climb, the Austrian rider seemed to get stronger, winning both his quarter and semi-final rounds.

In the final, Federspiel was joined by Slovenian Mika Halzer, Germany's Simon Gegenheimer and Fabrice Mels (Salcano Alanya). Federspiel had a strong start in the final, opening a gap by the top of the climb and cruising to the win. Halzer had to come from behind to take second, just ahead of Gegenheimer, with Mels finishing fourth.

"That uphill was really tough," said Federspiel. "So I ran a little bit of tactics all through the heats, trying to save my power for the upcoming [final] heats, and then in the final, I attacked on the uphill, and it was great."

Federspiel now leads the overall World Cup men's standings with 140 points after three rounds, followed by Halzer with 95 points and Gegenheimer with 74.

Elite men eliminator # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Daniel Federspiel (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team 2 Miha Halzer (Slo) 3 Simon Gegenheimer (Ger) 4 Fabrice Mels* (Bel) Salcano Alanya 5 Philip Buys (RSA) 6 Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team 7 Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) Wild Wolf Trek Pro Racing 8 Fabien Canal (Fra) Asptt Definitive Tec 9 Titouan Perrin Ganier* (Fra) Focus/Rotor/Coaching-System.Fr 10 Jeroen Van Eck* (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team 11 Andy Eyring (Ger) 12 Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Team Bulls 13 Gregor Raggl* (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team 14 Stefan Peter* (Swi) Strübi MTB Kader 15 Axel Lindh* (Swe) 16 Julian Schelb* (Ger) 17 Ludek° Seller (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna Specialized Junior MTB Team 18 Matthias Wengelin (Swe) 19 Heiko Gutmann (Ger) 20 Marco Schätzing (Ger) 21 Kenta Gallagher* (GBr) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team 22 Pascal Schmutz (Swi) Goldwurst-Power / Stöckli 23 Martino Fruet (Ita) 24 Christian Pfäffle* (Ger) 25 Miguel Martinez (Fra) 26 Louis Bendixen° (Den) 27 Thibault Geneste* (Fra) Newcycling 28 Pascal Meyer (Swi) JB Felt Team 29 Andrea Righettini* (Ita) Focus XC Italy Team 30 Antoine Bouqueret* (Fra) Scott La Clusaz 31 Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi) 32 Urban Ferencak* (Slo) Calcit Bike Team