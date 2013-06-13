Trending

Federspiel powers to Val di Sole eliminator win

Austrian dominates final and leads World Cup overall

Image 1 of 11

Daniel Federspiel (Ötztal Scott Racing Team) wins the men's eliminator at the Val di Sole World Cup

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 11

Daniel Federspiel (Ötztal Scott Racing Team)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 11

Ralph Näf (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 4 of 11

World Cup leader Daniel Federspiel (Ötztal Scott Racing Team)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 5 of 11

Marcel Wildhaber (Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team) and Simon Stiebjahn (Team Bulls)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 6 of 11

Philip Buys (Scott RSA)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 7 of 11

Catriel Andres Soto (Wild Wolf Trek Pro Racing) leads early heat

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 8 of 11

Fabrice Mels (Salcano Alanya)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 9 of 11

Miha Halzer

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 10 of 11

Daniel Federspiel (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team leading on the climb

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 11 of 11

Elite men's eliminator Val di Sole World Cup podium: Fabrice Mels, Miha Halzer, Daniel Federspiel, Simon Gegenheimer, Philip Buys

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

In the third round of the eliminator at the Mountain Bike World Cup, overall leader Daniel Federspiel (Otztal Scott) won his second World Cup of the year.

The Val di Sole, Italy course was very different from the preceding two rounds, with a steep climb followed by jumps and banked turns on a four cross circuit, and finally a long grass straightaway to the finish. The winning tactic - for those who were strong enough - was to reach the top of the climb in first place, and then open a gap in the four cross section.

Federspiel only qualified seventh. However, while other riders slowed after multiple races up the climb, the Austrian rider seemed to get stronger, winning both his quarter and semi-final rounds.

In the final, Federspiel was joined by Slovenian Mika Halzer, Germany's Simon Gegenheimer and Fabrice Mels (Salcano Alanya). Federspiel had a strong start in the final, opening a gap by the top of the climb and cruising to the win. Halzer had to come from behind to take second, just ahead of Gegenheimer, with Mels finishing fourth.

"That uphill was really tough," said Federspiel. "So I ran a little bit of tactics all through the heats, trying to save my power for the upcoming [final] heats, and then in the final, I attacked on the uphill, and it was great."

Federspiel now leads the overall World Cup men's standings with 140 points after three rounds, followed by Halzer with 95 points and Gegenheimer with 74.

Full Results

Elite men eliminator
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Daniel Federspiel (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team
2Miha Halzer (Slo)
3Simon Gegenheimer (Ger)
4Fabrice Mels* (Bel) Salcano Alanya
5Philip Buys (RSA)
6Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team
7Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) Wild Wolf Trek Pro Racing
8Fabien Canal (Fra) Asptt Definitive Tec
9Titouan Perrin Ganier* (Fra) Focus/Rotor/Coaching-System.Fr
10Jeroen Van Eck* (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team
11Andy Eyring (Ger)
12Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Team Bulls
13Gregor Raggl* (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team
14Stefan Peter* (Swi) Strübi MTB Kader
15Axel Lindh* (Swe)
16Julian Schelb* (Ger)
17Ludek° Seller (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna Specialized Junior MTB Team
18Matthias Wengelin (Swe)
19Heiko Gutmann (Ger)
20Marco Schätzing (Ger)
21Kenta Gallagher* (GBr) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team
22Pascal Schmutz (Swi) Goldwurst-Power / Stöckli
23Martino Fruet (Ita)
24Christian Pfäffle* (Ger)
25Miguel Martinez (Fra)
26Louis Bendixen° (Den)
27Thibault Geneste* (Fra) Newcycling
28Pascal Meyer (Swi) JB Felt Team
29Andrea Righettini* (Ita) Focus XC Italy Team
30Antoine Bouqueret* (Fra) Scott La Clusaz
31Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi)
32Urban Ferencak* (Slo) Calcit Bike Team

Elite men eliminator World Cup standings after round 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Federspiel (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team140pts
2Miha Halzer (Slo)95
3Simon Gegenheimer (Ger)74
4Kenta Gallagher* (GBr) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team60
5Christian Pfäffle* (Ger)60
6Thomas Litscher (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team41
7Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team36
8Fabien Canal (Fra) Asptt Definitive Tec29
9Fabrice Mels* (Bel) Salcano Alanya28
10Andy Eyring (Ger)28
11Raphael Gagne (Can)25
12Philip Buys (RSA)24
13Stefan Peter* (Swi) Strübi MTB Kader23
14Thibault Geneste* (Fra) Newcycling20
15Titouan Perrin Ganier* (Fra) Focus/Rotor/Coaching-System.Fr18
16Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) Wild Wolf Trek Pro Racing16
17Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi)16
18Mirco Widmer (Swi) Giant Dealerteams16
19Lehvi Braam° (Ned) Netherlands12
20Jeroen Van Eck* (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team10
21Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Team Bulls9
22Martin Gluth* (Ger)8
23Jan Nesvadba* (Cze)6
24Gregor Raggl* (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team4
25Heiko Gutmann (Ger)4
26Axel Lindh* (Swe)2
27Erik Groen (Ned) Feenstra Felt Powered By Kenda2
28Julian Schelb* (Ger)1

 

