Waldis wins U23 women's cross country in Nove Mesto
Henderson finishes second but keeps World Cup lead
Australia's Rebecca Henderson (Trek Factory Racing) managed to retain her overall lead in the under 23 women's UCI Mountain Bike World Cup after the second round, despite fighting a cold for most of the week before the race at Nove Mesto na Morave, in the Czech Republic. The women's under 23 races saw a new face on the top step of the podium, with Andrea Waldis (Colnago Sudtirol) the winner. Henderson held onto the women's overall after finishing second.
To succeed on the Nove Mesto circuit, a rider needs both technical skill and fitness. The riders alternate between climbs up soft loamy dirt and technical descents through rock gardens and over jumps.
Waldis attacked almost immediately in the women's race, with only Henderson able to reply, catching her Swiss rival at the start of the second lap. However, Henderson began to fade a lap later, feeling the effects of a cold she has been battling all week. While Waldis pulled away to win by 44 seconds, Henderson was fighting to hold onto second from a late charging Yana Belomoyna (Superior Brentjens), which she managed to do by 33 seconds.
"I felt we were pretty similar on the technical stuff," said Henderson. "This is one of my favourite courses on the World Cup, but I just didn't have the legs to keep up with Andrea today. I didn't have the best preparation because I've been sick and battling a cold all week. I'm so happy with this result. I got up there with Andrea, but I just didn't quite have it today."
Henderson leads the under 23 women's World Cup with 160 points after two rounds, followed by Jenny Rissveds (Swedish National) at 120 and Belomoyna also at 120, with Waldis at 110 points.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Waldis (Swi) Team Colnago Sudtirol
|1:14:54
|2
|Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:44
|3
|Yana Belomoyna (Ukr) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:01:17
|4
|Jenny Rissveds (Swe)
|0:02:11
|5
|Helen Grobert (Ger) Focus XC Team
|0:02:52
|6
|Mariske Strauss (RSA)
|0:03:10
|7
|Lena Putz (Ger)
|0:05:47
|8
|Bethany Crumpton (GBr)
|0:06:30
|9
|Anne Terpstra (Ned) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:06:41
|10
|Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Bikepark.Ch Adrisport
|0:07:01
|11
|Perrine Clauzel (Fra) Focus/Rotor/Coaching-System.Fr
|0:07:13
|12
|Ekateryna Anoshina (Rus) Team Protek
|0:07:31
|13
|Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams
|0:07:50
|14
|Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer-BMC
|0:07:52
|15
|Ramona Forchini (Swi) Strübi MTB Kader
|0:08:51
|16
|Linda Indergand (Swi) Strübi MTB Kader
|0:08:55
|17
|Karla Stepanova (Cze)
|0:09:08
|18
|Candice Neethling (RSA)
|0:09:14
|19
|Barbora Machulkova (Cze)
|0:09:33
|20
|Ingrid Sofie Jacobsen (Nor)
|0:10:43
|21
|Iryna Popova (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team
|22
|Shayna Powless (USA)
|0:10:55
|23
|Monika Zur (Pol) 4F Racing Team
|0:11:13
|24
|Jovana Crnogorac (Srb) Orange Monkey Pro Team
|0:11:20
|25
|Majlen Müller (Ger)
|0:11:27
|26
|Marta Tereshchuk (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team
|0:12:10
|27
|Cayley Brooks (Can)
|0:12:15
|28
|Vendula Kuntova (Cze)
|0:12:23
|29
|Nadezhda Antonova (Rus)
|0:12:26
|30
|Britt Van Den Boogert (Ned)
|0:12:43
|31
|Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau (Can)
|0:12:57
|32
|Deborah Inauen (Swi)
|0:13:21
|33
|Marina Filippova (Rus)
|0:15:22
|34
|Alessia Bulleri (Ita)
|0:15:28
|35
|Zuzana Pirzkallova (Cze)
|0:15:37
|36
|Guzel Akhmadullina (Rus)
|0:17:35
|-1lap
|Anna Konovalova (Rus) Forward - Udmurtia
|-1lap
|Jennifer Kupferschmied (Swi) Wheeler - Ixs Team
|-1lap
|Aurea Ruiz Garcia (Spa)
|-1lap
|Stefania Staszel (Pol)
|-2laps
|Romaine Wenger (Swi)
|DNF
|Aleksandra Podgorska (Pol) Sante-Bsa Tour
|DNF
|Margot Moschetti (Fra) Scott La Clusaz
|DNF
|Sabina Zamrozniak (Pol)
|DNF
|Haley Smith (Can)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|160
|pts
|2
|Jenny Rissveds (Swe)
|120
|3
|Yana Belomoyna (Ukr) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team
|120
|4
|Andrea Waldis (Swi) Team Colnago Sudtirol
|110
|5
|Helen Grobert (Ger) Focus XC Team
|90
|6
|Mariske Strauss (RSA)
|62
|7
|Lena Putz (Ger)
|60
|8
|Perrine Clauzel (Fra) Focus/Rotor/Coaching-System.Fr
|55
|9
|Linda Indergand (Swi) Strübi MTB Kader
|50
|10
|Anne Terpstra (Ned) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team
|48
|11
|Bethany Crumpton (GBr)
|45
|12
|Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Bikepark.Ch Adrisport
|44
|13
|Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer-BMC
|26
|14
|Ramona Forchini (Swi) Strübi MTB Kader
|26
|15
|Karla Stepanova (Cze)
|25
|16
|Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams
|21
|17
|Ekateryna Anoshina (Rus) Team Protek
|18
|18
|Iryna Popova (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team
|12
|19
|Barbora Machulkova (Cze)
|11
|20
|Haley Smith (Can)
|10
|21
|Margot Moschetti (Fra) Scott La Clusaz
|9
|22
|Candice Neethling (RSA)
|8
|23
|Deborah Inauen (Swi)
|8
|24
|Ingrid Sofie Jacobsen (Nor)
|6
|25
|Cayley Brooks (Can)
|6
|26
|Shayna Powless (USA)
|4
|27
|Monika Zur (Pol) 4F Racing Team
|3
|28
|Vendula Kuntova (Cze)
|3
|29
|Jovana Crnogorac (Srb) Orange Monkey Pro Team
|2
|30
|Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau (Can)
|2
|31
|Majlen Müller (Ger)
|2
