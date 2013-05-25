Image 1 of 19 Andrea Waldis (Team Colnago Sudtirol) wins U23 women's race (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 19 Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 19 Andrea Waldis (Sui) Team Colnago Sudtirol (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 19 Andrea Waldis and Rebecca Henderson hit the climb (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 19 U23 Women start (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 19 Jenny Rissveds (Swedish National Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 19 U23 women's cross country World Cup leader Rebecca Henderson (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 19 Canadians Cayley Brooks and Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau coming through the start/finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 9 of 19 Shayna Powless (USA) with one lap to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 10 of 19 These Czech fans seemed happy with the results (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 11 of 19 Andrea Waldis (Team Colnago Sudtirol) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 12 of 19 Zuzana Pirzkallova round a 180-degree corner on the pavement (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 13 of 19 Candice Neethling (BMC) leads a large group out from the start/finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 14 of 19 Riders head out for their last lap (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 15 of 19 Romona Forchini (Strubi MTB Kader) with one lap to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 16 of 19 Andreas Waldis (Team Colnago Sudtirol) marking Bec Henderson (Trek Factory Racing) with one lap to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 17 of 19 Andreas Waldis (Team Colnago Sudtirol) winning the U23 World Cup (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 18 of 19 U23 Women's Nove Mesto World Cup podium: Rebecca Henderson, Andrea Waldis, Yana Belomoyna (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 19 of 19 World Cup leader Rebecca Henderson (Trek Factory Racing) finishing second (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Australia's Rebecca Henderson (Trek Factory Racing) managed to retain her overall lead in the under 23 women's UCI Mountain Bike World Cup after the second round, despite fighting a cold for most of the week before the race at Nove Mesto na Morave, in the Czech Republic. The women's under 23 races saw a new face on the top step of the podium, with Andrea Waldis (Colnago Sudtirol) the winner. Henderson held onto the women's overall after finishing second.

To succeed on the Nove Mesto circuit, a rider needs both technical skill and fitness. The riders alternate between climbs up soft loamy dirt and technical descents through rock gardens and over jumps.

Waldis attacked almost immediately in the women's race, with only Henderson able to reply, catching her Swiss rival at the start of the second lap. However, Henderson began to fade a lap later, feeling the effects of a cold she has been battling all week. While Waldis pulled away to win by 44 seconds, Henderson was fighting to hold onto second from a late charging Yana Belomoyna (Superior Brentjens), which she managed to do by 33 seconds.

"I felt we were pretty similar on the technical stuff," said Henderson. "This is one of my favourite courses on the World Cup, but I just didn't have the legs to keep up with Andrea today. I didn't have the best preparation because I've been sick and battling a cold all week. I'm so happy with this result. I got up there with Andrea, but I just didn't quite have it today."

Henderson leads the under 23 women's World Cup with 160 points after two rounds, followed by Jenny Rissveds (Swedish National) at 120 and Belomoyna also at 120, with Waldis at 110 points.

Full Results

U23 women cross country # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Waldis (Swi) Team Colnago Sudtirol 1:14:54 2 Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:44 3 Yana Belomoyna (Ukr) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team 0:01:17 4 Jenny Rissveds (Swe) 0:02:11 5 Helen Grobert (Ger) Focus XC Team 0:02:52 6 Mariske Strauss (RSA) 0:03:10 7 Lena Putz (Ger) 0:05:47 8 Bethany Crumpton (GBr) 0:06:30 9 Anne Terpstra (Ned) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team 0:06:41 10 Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Bikepark.Ch Adrisport 0:07:01 11 Perrine Clauzel (Fra) Focus/Rotor/Coaching-System.Fr 0:07:13 12 Ekateryna Anoshina (Rus) Team Protek 0:07:31 13 Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams 0:07:50 14 Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer-BMC 0:07:52 15 Ramona Forchini (Swi) Strübi MTB Kader 0:08:51 16 Linda Indergand (Swi) Strübi MTB Kader 0:08:55 17 Karla Stepanova (Cze) 0:09:08 18 Candice Neethling (RSA) 0:09:14 19 Barbora Machulkova (Cze) 0:09:33 20 Ingrid Sofie Jacobsen (Nor) 0:10:43 21 Iryna Popova (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team 22 Shayna Powless (USA) 0:10:55 23 Monika Zur (Pol) 4F Racing Team 0:11:13 24 Jovana Crnogorac (Srb) Orange Monkey Pro Team 0:11:20 25 Majlen Müller (Ger) 0:11:27 26 Marta Tereshchuk (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team 0:12:10 27 Cayley Brooks (Can) 0:12:15 28 Vendula Kuntova (Cze) 0:12:23 29 Nadezhda Antonova (Rus) 0:12:26 30 Britt Van Den Boogert (Ned) 0:12:43 31 Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau (Can) 0:12:57 32 Deborah Inauen (Swi) 0:13:21 33 Marina Filippova (Rus) 0:15:22 34 Alessia Bulleri (Ita) 0:15:28 35 Zuzana Pirzkallova (Cze) 0:15:37 36 Guzel Akhmadullina (Rus) 0:17:35 -1lap Anna Konovalova (Rus) Forward - Udmurtia -1lap Jennifer Kupferschmied (Swi) Wheeler - Ixs Team -1lap Aurea Ruiz Garcia (Spa) -1lap Stefania Staszel (Pol) -2laps Romaine Wenger (Swi) DNF Aleksandra Podgorska (Pol) Sante-Bsa Tour DNF Margot Moschetti (Fra) Scott La Clusaz DNF Sabina Zamrozniak (Pol) DNF Haley Smith (Can)