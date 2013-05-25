Trending

Waldis wins U23 women's cross country in Nove Mesto

Henderson finishes second but keeps World Cup lead

Australia's Rebecca Henderson (Trek Factory Racing) managed to retain her overall lead in the under 23 women's UCI Mountain Bike World Cup after the second round, despite fighting a cold for most of the week before the race at Nove Mesto na Morave, in the Czech Republic. The women's under 23 races saw a new face on the top step of the podium, with Andrea Waldis (Colnago Sudtirol) the winner. Henderson held onto the women's overall after finishing second.

To succeed on the Nove Mesto circuit, a rider needs both technical skill and fitness. The riders alternate between climbs up soft loamy dirt and technical descents through rock gardens and over jumps.

Waldis attacked almost immediately in the women's race, with only Henderson able to reply, catching her Swiss rival at the start of the second lap. However, Henderson began to fade a lap later, feeling the effects of a cold she has been battling all week. While Waldis pulled away to win by 44 seconds, Henderson was fighting to hold onto second from a late charging Yana Belomoyna (Superior Brentjens), which she managed to do by 33 seconds.

"I felt we were pretty similar on the technical stuff," said Henderson. "This is one of my favourite courses on the World Cup, but I just didn't have the legs to keep up with Andrea today. I didn't have the best preparation because I've been sick and battling a cold all week. I'm so happy with this result. I got up there with Andrea, but I just didn't quite have it today."

Henderson leads the under 23 women's World Cup with 160 points after two rounds, followed by Jenny Rissveds (Swedish National) at 120 and Belomoyna also at 120, with Waldis at 110 points.

Full Results

U23 women cross country
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Waldis (Swi) Team Colnago Sudtirol1:14:54
2Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:00:44
3Yana Belomoyna (Ukr) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team0:01:17
4Jenny Rissveds (Swe)0:02:11
5Helen Grobert (Ger) Focus XC Team0:02:52
6Mariske Strauss (RSA)0:03:10
7Lena Putz (Ger)0:05:47
8Bethany Crumpton (GBr)0:06:30
9Anne Terpstra (Ned) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team0:06:41
10Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Bikepark.Ch Adrisport0:07:01
11Perrine Clauzel (Fra) Focus/Rotor/Coaching-System.Fr0:07:13
12Ekateryna Anoshina (Rus) Team Protek0:07:31
13Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams0:07:50
14Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer-BMC0:07:52
15Ramona Forchini (Swi) Strübi MTB Kader0:08:51
16Linda Indergand (Swi) Strübi MTB Kader0:08:55
17Karla Stepanova (Cze)0:09:08
18Candice Neethling (RSA)0:09:14
19Barbora Machulkova (Cze)0:09:33
20Ingrid Sofie Jacobsen (Nor)0:10:43
21Iryna Popova (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team
22Shayna Powless (USA)0:10:55
23Monika Zur (Pol) 4F Racing Team0:11:13
24Jovana Crnogorac (Srb) Orange Monkey Pro Team0:11:20
25Majlen Müller (Ger)0:11:27
26Marta Tereshchuk (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team0:12:10
27Cayley Brooks (Can)0:12:15
28Vendula Kuntova (Cze)0:12:23
29Nadezhda Antonova (Rus)0:12:26
30Britt Van Den Boogert (Ned)0:12:43
31Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau (Can)0:12:57
32Deborah Inauen (Swi)0:13:21
33Marina Filippova (Rus)0:15:22
34Alessia Bulleri (Ita)0:15:28
35Zuzana Pirzkallova (Cze)0:15:37
36Guzel Akhmadullina (Rus)0:17:35
-1lapAnna Konovalova (Rus) Forward - Udmurtia
-1lapJennifer Kupferschmied (Swi) Wheeler - Ixs Team
-1lapAurea Ruiz Garcia (Spa)
-1lapStefania Staszel (Pol)
-2lapsRomaine Wenger (Swi)
DNFAleksandra Podgorska (Pol) Sante-Bsa Tour
DNFMargot Moschetti (Fra) Scott La Clusaz
DNFSabina Zamrozniak (Pol)
DNFHaley Smith (Can)

U23 women's cross country World Cup standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing160pts
2Jenny Rissveds (Swe)120
3Yana Belomoyna (Ukr) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team120
4Andrea Waldis (Swi) Team Colnago Sudtirol110
5Helen Grobert (Ger) Focus XC Team90
6Mariske Strauss (RSA)62
7Lena Putz (Ger)60
8Perrine Clauzel (Fra) Focus/Rotor/Coaching-System.Fr55
9Linda Indergand (Swi) Strübi MTB Kader50
10Anne Terpstra (Ned) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team48
11Bethany Crumpton (GBr)45
12Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Bikepark.Ch Adrisport44
13Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer-BMC26
14Ramona Forchini (Swi) Strübi MTB Kader26
15Karla Stepanova (Cze)25
16Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams21
17Ekateryna Anoshina (Rus) Team Protek18
18Iryna Popova (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team12
19Barbora Machulkova (Cze)11
20Haley Smith (Can)10
21Margot Moschetti (Fra) Scott La Clusaz9
22Candice Neethling (RSA)8
23Deborah Inauen (Swi)8
24Ingrid Sofie Jacobsen (Nor)6
25Cayley Brooks (Can)6
26Shayna Powless (USA)4
27Monika Zur (Pol) 4F Racing Team3
28Vendula Kuntova (Cze)3
29Jovana Crnogorac (Srb) Orange Monkey Pro Team2
30Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau (Can)2
31Majlen Müller (Ger)2

 

