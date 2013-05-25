Trending

Rissveds lands another win for Sweden in Nove Mesto World Cup

Stirnemann, Engen got toe-to-toe for minor placings

Jenny Rissveds (Swedish National) beats Kathrin Stirnemann (Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau (Canada) leading her first heat. She finishes 11th on the night.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau (Canada) sprinting out of the saddle

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Kathrin Stirnemann (Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team) goes on to finish second on the night

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Kathrin Stirnemann (Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team) leading through a banked turn

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Linda Indergand (Strubi MTB Kader) riding the stairs. She goes on to win the small final

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) executing a perfect inside pass

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) leading her heat on the pavement

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Jenny Rissveds (Sweden) on her way to winning the World Cup eliminator

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
A rider goes down on the tricky BMX whoops

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Aleksandra Dawidowicz (BI&Esse Carrera) riding through the sharp rocks

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Jolanda Neff (Giant Pro Team) looked impressive for the second week in a row

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Katrin Leumann (Ghost Factory Team) leading her heat, as they are about to turn uphill

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau (Canada) riding some dangerous rocks

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
World Champion Alexandra Engen (Ghost Factory Racing) was having little problem with the rocks

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
World Champion Alexandra Engen (Ghost Factory Racing) leading her first heat

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Jenny Rissveds (Sweden) warming up before winning the big final

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
The fields around the race venue are currently ablaze with rapeseed flowers

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Jenny Rissveds (Sweden) warming up before her qualifying round (second from left)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Former cross country World Champion Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) is about to do her first eliminator race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) warming up on her trainer

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
World Champion Alexandra Engen (Ghost Factory Racing) was all smiles before the event

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Eva Lechner (Team Colnago) is fresh off her World Cup cross country win in Germany

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) decided to go with a slick tire for the Nove Mesto course

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Ghost Factory Racing teammates Alexandra Engen (L) and Katrin Leumann warming up before the event

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Linda Indergand (Strübi MTB Kader)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Catharine Pendrel (Luna) didn't make it past the first round

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau (Team Canada) was the early leader in her 1/4 final heat

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Kathrin Stirnemann (Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team) biding her time at the back

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing Team leading Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team in SemiFinal heat

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Podium: Eva Lechner, Kathrin Stirnemann, Jenny Rissveds, Alexandra Engen, Linda Indergand

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
World Cup leader Alexandra Engen

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Jenny Rissveds (Swedish National Team) became the second Swedish rider in two rounds of the UCI Eliminator World Cup to win, following in the footsteps of compatriot Alexandra Engen (Ghost Factory). Engen retained her overall lead in the series after finishing third.

The Nove Mesto eliminator course was very different from the first round, in Albstadt, Germany, last week. Where the opening round was very technical, running through city streets, this week incorporated parts of the cross country circuit, with a rock garden and long climb, requiring power and endurance.

Rissveds, who had been favoured to make the final in the first round before crashing in the semi-final there, had a clean run through to final with the exception of her quarter-final race, when she had to play catch up from last place after slipping a pedal in the start.

In the final, Rissveds was up against round one winner and world champion Engen, Kathrin Stirnemann (Sabine Spitz Haibike) and cross country World Cup leader Eva Lechner (Colnago Sudtirol). The group rode together through the opening jumps and rock garden, and then Rissveds made her move on the long paved climb halfway through the 1070-metre circuit, attacking to get the lead as the riders headed into singletrack.

"Jenny was too strong," said Engen. "She attacked at the top of hill and I just couldn't get on her wheel. She was fastest today. This is a course that you can be tactical on and wait until later in the race, but Jenny was just too strong."

Rissveds cruised in for the win, while Engen lost a close sprint for second to Stirnemann.

"My tactic was to be powerful at the beginning and look back at technical section to see if anyone was there," Rissveds said. "It wasn't easy, but I think my tactic was the best today. The course had everything - tech sections and you had to be powerful on the climb. The crash last week gave me some motivation, but I was also a little bit nervous because of it."

Engen retains the eliminator World Cup overall lead with 90 points, with Rissved in second 10 points back, tied for points with Stirnemann.

Elite women's eliminator full results

Big Final
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jenny Rissveds (Swe)
2Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team
3Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing Team
4Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol

Small Final
#Rider Name (Country) Team
5Linda Indergand (Swi) Strübi MTB Kader
6Pauline Ferrand Prevot* (Fra) Giant Pro XC Team
7Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) Bi&Esse Carrera
8Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team

1/4 Finals
#Rider Name (Country) Team
9Jolanda Neff* (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team
10Nadine Rieder (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
11Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau (Can)
12Lena Putz (Ger)
13Ramona Forchini (Swi) Strübi MTB Kader
14Elvira Khayrullina (Rus)
15Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Team Colnago Sudtirol
16Ingrid Sofie Jacobsen (Nor)

1/8 Finals
#Rider Name (Country) Team
17Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
18Veronika Bruchle (Ger)
19Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - KMC
20Anna Oberparleiter (Ita)
21Alessandra Keller (Swi) Strübi MTB Kader
22Pavla Havlikova (Cze)
23Sabrina Enaux (Fra)
24Pavlina Sulcova (Cze)
25Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team
26Marta Tereshchuk (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team
27Cayley Brooks (Can)
28Ana Zupan (Slo)
29Pauline Pajot (Fra) Asptt Definitive Tec
30Iryna Popova (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team
31Haley Smith (Can)
DNFIrena Berkova (Cze)

Elite women's eliminator World Cup standings after round 2

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing Team90pts
2Jenny Rissveds (Swe)80
3Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team80
4Nadine Rieder (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team40
5Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol37
6Jolanda Neff* (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team26
7Cécile Ravanel (Fra) Team GT Skoda25
8Linda Indergand (Swi) Strübi MTB Kader20
9Ingrid Sofie Jacobsen (Nor)19
10Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) Bi&Esse Carrera19
11Pauline Ferrand Prevot* (Fra) Giant Pro XC Team18
12Anne Terpstra (Ned) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team16
13Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team14
14Ramona Forchini (Swi) Strübi MTB Kader14
15Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau (Can)14
16Anna Oberparleiter (Ita)8
17Lena Putz (Ger)6
18Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Team Colnago Sudtirol6
19Elvira Khayrullina (Rus)3
20Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team2
21Laura Turpijn (Ned) SBJ Bike Team1

