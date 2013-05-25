Rissveds lands another win for Sweden in Nove Mesto World Cup
Stirnemann, Engen got toe-to-toe for minor placings
Jenny Rissveds (Swedish National Team) became the second Swedish rider in two rounds of the UCI Eliminator World Cup to win, following in the footsteps of compatriot Alexandra Engen (Ghost Factory). Engen retained her overall lead in the series after finishing third.
The Nove Mesto eliminator course was very different from the first round, in Albstadt, Germany, last week. Where the opening round was very technical, running through city streets, this week incorporated parts of the cross country circuit, with a rock garden and long climb, requiring power and endurance.
Rissveds, who had been favoured to make the final in the first round before crashing in the semi-final there, had a clean run through to final with the exception of her quarter-final race, when she had to play catch up from last place after slipping a pedal in the start.
In the final, Rissveds was up against round one winner and world champion Engen, Kathrin Stirnemann (Sabine Spitz Haibike) and cross country World Cup leader Eva Lechner (Colnago Sudtirol). The group rode together through the opening jumps and rock garden, and then Rissveds made her move on the long paved climb halfway through the 1070-metre circuit, attacking to get the lead as the riders headed into singletrack.
"Jenny was too strong," said Engen. "She attacked at the top of hill and I just couldn't get on her wheel. She was fastest today. This is a course that you can be tactical on and wait until later in the race, but Jenny was just too strong."
Rissveds cruised in for the win, while Engen lost a close sprint for second to Stirnemann.
"My tactic was to be powerful at the beginning and look back at technical section to see if anyone was there," Rissveds said. "It wasn't easy, but I think my tactic was the best today. The course had everything - tech sections and you had to be powerful on the climb. The crash last week gave me some motivation, but I was also a little bit nervous because of it."
Engen retains the eliminator World Cup overall lead with 90 points, with Rissved in second 10 points back, tied for points with Stirnemann.
Elite women's eliminator full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jenny Rissveds (Swe)
|2
|Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team
|3
|Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|4
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|5
|Linda Indergand (Swi) Strübi MTB Kader
|6
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot* (Fra) Giant Pro XC Team
|7
|Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) Bi&Esse Carrera
|8
|Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|9
|Jolanda Neff* (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team
|10
|Nadine Rieder (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|11
|Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau (Can)
|12
|Lena Putz (Ger)
|13
|Ramona Forchini (Swi) Strübi MTB Kader
|14
|Elvira Khayrullina (Rus)
|15
|Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Team Colnago Sudtirol
|16
|Ingrid Sofie Jacobsen (Nor)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|17
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|18
|Veronika Bruchle (Ger)
|19
|Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - KMC
|20
|Anna Oberparleiter (Ita)
|21
|Alessandra Keller (Swi) Strübi MTB Kader
|22
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze)
|23
|Sabrina Enaux (Fra)
|24
|Pavlina Sulcova (Cze)
|25
|Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team
|26
|Marta Tereshchuk (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team
|27
|Cayley Brooks (Can)
|28
|Ana Zupan (Slo)
|29
|Pauline Pajot (Fra) Asptt Definitive Tec
|30
|Iryna Popova (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team
|31
|Haley Smith (Can)
|DNF
|Irena Berkova (Cze)
Elite women's eliminator World Cup standings after round 2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|90
|pts
|2
|Jenny Rissveds (Swe)
|80
|3
|Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team
|80
|4
|Nadine Rieder (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|40
|5
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol
|37
|6
|Jolanda Neff* (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team
|26
|7
|Cécile Ravanel (Fra) Team GT Skoda
|25
|8
|Linda Indergand (Swi) Strübi MTB Kader
|20
|9
|Ingrid Sofie Jacobsen (Nor)
|19
|10
|Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) Bi&Esse Carrera
|19
|11
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot* (Fra) Giant Pro XC Team
|18
|12
|Anne Terpstra (Ned) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team
|16
|13
|Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|14
|14
|Ramona Forchini (Swi) Strübi MTB Kader
|14
|15
|Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau (Can)
|14
|16
|Anna Oberparleiter (Ita)
|8
|17
|Lena Putz (Ger)
|6
|18
|Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Team Colnago Sudtirol
|6
|19
|Elvira Khayrullina (Rus)
|3
|20
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|2
|21
|Laura Turpijn (Ned) SBJ Bike Team
|1
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Ewan recalls mental stress of first Tour de France participation'I went into the Tour with a lot of pressure' says Australian sprinter
-
Oscar Sevilla renews with MedellinSpaniard to keep racing to age 44
-
Brand wins season-start in JaarmarktcrossDutchwoman tops Compton, Riberolle in Niel
-
Black Friday Specialized bike sale: The best deals on Specialized road and gravel bikes for Black FridayLooking for a new Specialized road or gravel bike? Many retailers are running a Black Friday Specialized bike sale, so now's the time to take advantage and snap up a deal
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy