Schurter wins Nove Mesto cross country World Cup
Swiss rider triumphs in another Schurter-Absalon battle
One week after both Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower) and Julien Absalon (BMC) had their worst World Cup performances in recent memory, the duo put on an incredible show in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic for round 2 of the cross country World Cup. After dropping all other contenders, the pair went wheel to wheel for the final laps, with Schurter besting his perennial rival by a slim three seconds to take both his second consecutive win in Nove Mesto, and the overall World Cup series lead.
Absalon's BMC teammate Lukas Flückiger held on for third place while Thomas Litscher (Multivan Merida) and Max Plaxton (Sho-Air/Cannondale) finished off the podium.
"I'm really happy about the victory," said Schurter, "because this is an awesome place to race. It suits me well, the climbs are not too long and the technical sections are good. Last week did not go so well, so it was a tough week coming here."
"I had a good start today, and felt really strong, so I'm happy to be back on top."
The men's seven-lap race got off to an explosive start, with a group of eight setting the pace. In addition to Schurter and Absalon, the group included Lukas Flückiger, Thomas Litscher (Multivan Merida), Emil Lindgren (Giant Pro XC), Ondrej Cink (Multivan Merida), Fabian Giger (Giant Pro XC) and the Olympic champion, and local favourite, Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Factory).
However, this group soon began to splinter under the pace set by Schurter and Absalon. After the usual shuffling at the pointy end of the race, four leaders emerged: Schurter, Absalon, Lukas Flückiger and Stephane Tempier (BH-SR Suntour-KMC). Schurter did much of the pace setting.
Crashes took out several podium favorites, including last weekend's runner-up Sergio Mantecon (Wildwolf-Trek) who injured his knee and pulled out. Home crowd favorite Kulhavy, who seemed to be not quite as strong as Schurter and Absalon, went down hard on the rocks in a technical downhill section about halfway through the race.
Then on lap 4, Tempier, who was still with the lead group, crashed hard, clearly shaking himself up in the process. He quit the race and headed to the hospital for further examination.
That left Schurter, Absalon and Flückiger at the front to battle it out for the second half of the race. Finally, even Flückiger was shed leaving just Schurter and Absalon to fight it out, as they have so many times before.
Together, two Multivan Merida teammates, Ondrej Cink and Thomas Litscher chased the top three.
Schurter led much of the last two laps, but Absalon went to the front on the penultimate lap for a time. The effort seemed to cost him as on the final lap, Schurter was back in front and in the last half lap, he started to get a small gap on Absalon.
The French man never gave up - the margin was too small and as he knew from his own experience last weekend, anything can happen. But there would be no upsets as they approached the finish. Schurter had enough time to celebrate his victory, clearly a relief after his performance in Albstadt last weekend.
The world champion was riding the technical sections better than Absalon, and on the last lap finally began to open a few second gap, but his margin of victory was just three seconds after over 90 minutes of racing. Flückiger hung on for third, with Litscher fourth, and a late charge putting Canadian national champion Plaxton into fifth.
"I recognized that Julien was always losing a little bit on the downhill sections, so I tried to race at the front there and get little gaps that made him chase and get more tired," said Schurter.
Absalon, who had to drop out in the first round with mechanical problems while leading the race, said, "It was a really nice fight. I tried, but Nino was stronger today. He is stronger on the short steep climbs, so it was not possible for me to pass him. I lost a few seconds there on the last lap and so I could not catch him for a sprint."
The men's overall standings are also tied, with Schurter and round one winner Daniel McConnell (Trek Factory Racing) both at 320 points although Schurter gets to wear the Word Cup leader's jersey. Flückiger is third with 300 points, and Plaxton fourth at 260.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team
|1:39:33
|2
|Julien Absalon (Fra) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:00:03
|3
|Lukas Flückiger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:00:45
|4
|Thomas Litscher (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|0:01:02
|5
|Max Plaxton (Can)
|0:02:02
|6
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|0:02:11
|7
|Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott-3Roxracing
|0:02:12
|8
|Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team
|0:02:36
|9
|Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing
|0:03:00
|10
|Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - KMC
|0:03:05
|11
|Fabian Giger (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team
|0:03:16
|12
|Martin Fanger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:03:19
|13
|Emil Lindgren (Swe) Giant Pro XC Team
|0:03:20
|14
|Marek Konwa (Pol) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:03:41
|15
|Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Giant Pro XC Team
|0:03:43
|16
|Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|0:04:08
|17
|Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Specialized Racing XC
|0:04:14
|18
|Daniel Mcconnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:29
|19
|Martin Loo (Est) Merida Italia Team
|0:04:50
|20
|Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Sram Rubena Trek
|0:05:10
|21
|Martin Gujan (Swi) TX Active Bianchi
|0:05:31
|22
|Andrea Tiberi (Ita) Controltech Nevi
|0:05:39
|23
|Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) Goldwurst-Power / Stöckli
|0:05:43
|24
|Alexander Gehbauer (Aut) TX Active Bianchi
|0:05:54
|25
|Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys Team
|0:06:03
|26
|Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Racing XC
|0:06:17
|27
|Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Focus XC Team
|28
|Alban Lakata (Aut) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|0:06:25
|29
|Oleksandr Gerashchenko (Ukr) ISD MTB Team
|0:06:35
|30
|Jiri Novak (Cze) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:06:55
|31
|Derek Zandstra (Can) Scott-3Roxracing
|0:07:21
|32
|Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:07:29
|33
|Patrik Gallati (Swi) Focus XC Team
|0:07:31
|34
|Michal Lami (Svk)
|0:07:47
|35
|David Joao Serralheiro Rosa (Por)
|0:08:05
|36
|Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|0:08:06
|37
|Jonas De Backer (Bel)
|0:08:11
|38
|Matous Ulman (Cze)
|0:08:13
|39
|Giancarlo Sax (Swi)
|0:08:31
|40
|Gerhard Kerschbaumer* (Ita) TX Active Bianchi
|0:08:42
|41
|Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Focus XC Team
|0:08:49
|42
|Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team
|0:08:55
|43
|Andras Parti (Hun)
|0:09:01
|44
|Matthias Wengelin (Swe)
|0:09:05
|45
|Kornel Osicki (Pol)
|0:09:06
|46
|Fabien Canal (Fra) Asptt Definitive Tec
|0:09:12
|47
|Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) Elettroveneta-Corratec
|0:09:13
|48
|Raphael Gagne (Can)
|0:09:27
|49
|Philip Buys (RSA)
|0:09:43
|50
|Pavel Boudny (Cze)
|0:09:48
|51
|Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing XC
|0:09:54
|52
|Sergji Rysenko (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team
|0:10:15
|53
|Filip Eberl (Cze)
|0:10:42
|54
|Umberto Corti (Ita) Controltech Nevi
|0:10:52
|55
|Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Team Bulls
|0:10:59
|56
|Daniel Eymann (Swi)
|57
|Hans Becking (Ned) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:11:11
|58
|Ludovic Dubau (Fra) Newcycling
|0:11:20
|59
|Kristian Hynek (Cze) Elettroveneta-Corratec
|0:11:34
|60
|Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) Wild Wolf Trek Pro Racing
|0:11:43
|61
|Martino Fruet (Ita)
|0:11:56
|62
|Cameron Jette (Can) Scott-3Roxracing
|0:12:49
|63
|Carl Jones (NZl)
|0:12:58
|-1lap
|Lucien Besancon (Swi)
|-1lap
|Franz Hofer (Ita)
|-1lap
|Paolo Cesar Montoya Cantillo (CRc)
|-1lap
|Robert Wardell (GBr)
|-1lap
|Ola Kjören (Nor) Team Herbalife 24 Raumerrittet
|-1lap
|Mitchell Hoke (USA)
|-1lap
|Gareth Montgomerie (GBr)
|-1lap
|Pavel Priadein (Rus)
|-1lap
|Timofei Ivanov (Rus) Forward - Udmurtia
|-1lap
|Davy Huygens (Bel)
|-1lap
|Martin Haring (Svk)
|-1lap
|Cristofer Bosque Ruano (Spa)
|-1lap
|Zsolt Juhasz (Hun)
|-1lap
|Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr) ISD MTB Team
|-2laps
|Daniel Federspiel (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team
|-2laps
|Pascal Meyer (Swi) JB Felt Team
|-2laps
|Lukas Sablik (Cze)
|-2laps
|Renay Groustra (RSA)
|-2laps
|Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra)
|-2laps
|Michael Broderick (USA)
|-2laps
|Robby De Bock (Bel) Feenstra Felt Powered By Kenda
|-2laps
|Milan Barenyi (Svk)
|-2laps
|Rafal Alchimowiz (Pol)
|-2laps
|David Escolar Ballesteros (Spa)
|-2laps
|Evgeniy Pechenin (Rus) Forward - Udmurtia
|-2laps
|Erik Groen (Ned) Feenstra Felt Powered By Kenda
|-3laps
|Brice Scholtes (Bel) Team Merida Wallonie MTB
|-3laps
|Christopher Maletz (Ger)
|-3laps
|Marcin Kawalec (Pol)
|-3laps
|Peter Ostroski (USA)
|-3laps
|Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz)
|-3laps
|Tim Wynants (Bel) Toka Print MTB Team
|-3laps
|Mykhaylo Batsutsa (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team
|-3laps
|Antonio Guzman (Ven)
|-4laps
|Matthias Grick (Aut)
|-4laps
|Pawel Wojczal (Pol)
|-4laps
|Andy Eyring (Ger)
|-4laps
|Elisei Miron (Rom)
|-4laps
|Mario Matijevic (Bel)
|-4laps
|Alexey Belokrylov (Rus) Forward - Udmurtia
|-5laps
|George-Vlad Sabau (Rom)
|-5laps
|Besik Gavasheli (Geo)
|-6laps
|Marco Schätzing (Ger)
|DNF
|Karl Markt (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team
|DNF
|José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|DNF
|Stéphane Tempier (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - KMC
|DNF
|Milan Spesny (Cze)
|DNF
|Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Wild Wolf Trek Pro Racing
|DNF
|Ismael Ventura Sanchez (Spa)
|DNF
|Michele Casagrande (Ita) Elettroveneta-Corratec
|DNF
|Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi)
|DNF
|Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Team Merida Wallonie MTB
|DNF
|Simon Scheiber (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team
|DNF
|Sang Hoon Na (Kor) Calvisson Vtt
|DNF
|Colin Cares (USA)
|DSQ
|Miguel Martinez (Fra)
|DNS
|Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team
|DNS
|Ralph Naef (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|DNS
|Mirko Pirazzoli (Ita)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|86
|pts
|2
|Multivan Merida Biking Team
|71
|3
|Giant Pro XC Team
|54
|4
|Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team
|40
|5
|Scott-3Roxracing
|24
|6
|Stöckli Pro Team
|23
|7
|Cannondale Factory Racing
|22
|8
|BH - SR Suntour - Kmc
|21
|9
|Specialized Racing XC
|19
|10
|Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team
|18
|11
|TX Active Bianchi
|17
|12
|Trek Factory Racing
|13
|13
|Merida Italia Team
|12
|14
|Sram Rubena Trek
|11
|15
|Controltech Nevi
|9
|16
|Goldwurst-Power / Stöckli
|8
|17
|Versluys Team
|6
|18
|Focus XC Team
|4
|19
|Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|3
|20
|ISD MTB Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team
|320
|pts
|2
|Daniel Mcconnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|320
|3
|Lukas Flückiger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|300
|4
|Max Plaxton (Can)
|260
|5
|Thomas Litscher (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|250
|6
|Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - KMC
|245
|7
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|215
|8
|Martin Fanger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|215
|9
|Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Racing XC
|214
|10
|Julien Absalon (Fra) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|200
|11
|Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Wild Wolf Trek Pro Racing
|200
|12
|Fabian Giger (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team
|200
|13
|Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott-3Roxracing
|196
|14
|Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing
|174
|15
|Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team
|168
|16
|Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|154
|17
|Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Giant Pro XC Team
|154
|18
|Emil Lindgren (Swe) Giant Pro XC Team
|146
|19
|Marek Konwa (Pol) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team
|146
|20
|Martin Loo (Est) Merida Italia Team
|130
|21
|Alexander Gehbauer (Aut) TX Active Bianchi
|122
|22
|Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys Team
|112
|23
|Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) Goldwurst-Power / Stöckli
|104
|24
|Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Focus XC Team
|102
|25
|Jiri Novak (Cze) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team
|100
|26
|Stéphane Tempier (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - KMC
|95
|27
|Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Sram Rubena Trek
|95
|28
|José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|90
|29
|Martin Gujan (Swi) TX Active Bianchi
|89
|30
|Fabien Canal (Fra) Asptt Definitive Tec
|82
|31
|Andrea Tiberi (Ita) Controltech Nevi
|80
|32
|Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team
|78
|33
|Derek Zandstra (Can) Scott-3Roxracing
|78
|34
|Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Specialized Racing XC
|72
|35
|Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team
|72
|36
|Gerhard Kerschbaumer* (Ita) TX Active Bianchi
|68
|37
|Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) Elettroveneta-Corratec
|59
|38
|Patrik Gallati (Swi) Focus XC Team
|54
|39
|Alban Lakata (Aut) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|50
|40
|Oleksandr Gerashchenko (Ukr) ISD MTB Team
|48
|41
|Jürg Graf (Swi) Bsk Graf-Rollmat-Koba MTB Team
|48
|42
|Jochen Kass (Ger)
|46
|43
|Sergji Rysenko (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team
|44
|44
|Raphael Gagne (Can)
|43
|45
|Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|42
|46
|Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi)
|42
|47
|Hans Becking (Ned) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team
|41
|48
|Andras Parti (Hun) Waberer's Areus Cube MTB Team
|40
|49
|Michal Lami (Svk)
|38
|50
|David Joao Serralheiro Rosa (Por)
|36
|51
|Karl Markt (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team
|36
|52
|Filip Eberl (Cze)
|35
|53
|Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|34
|54
|Jonas De Backer (Bel)
|32
|55
|Michele Casagrande (Ita) Elettroveneta-Corratec
|32
|56
|Matous Ulman (Cze)
|30
|57
|Philip Buys (RSA)
|30
|58
|Giancarlo Sax (Swi)
|29
|59
|Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Focus XC Team
|27
|60
|Miguel Martinez (Fra)
|27
|61
|Mitchell Hoke (USA)
|26
|62
|Matthias Wengelin (Swe)
|24
|63
|Pascal Meyer (Swi) JB Felt Team
|24
|64
|Kornel Osicki (Pol)
|23
|65
|Paolo Cesar Montoya Cantillo (CRc)
|22
|66
|Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Team Merida Wallonie MTB
|21
|67
|Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) Wild Wolf Trek Pro Racing
|21
|68
|Lucien Besancon (Swi)
|19
|69
|Pavel Boudny (Cze)
|18
|70
|Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing XC
|17
|71
|Andy Eyring (Ger)
|17
|72
|Simon Scheiber (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team
|16
|73
|Umberto Corti (Ita) Controltech Nevi
|14
|74
|Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Team Bulls
|13
|75
|Daniel Eymann (Swi)
|12
|76
|Ismael Ventura Sanchez (Spa)
|12
|77
|Ludovic Dubau (Fra) Newcycling
|10
|78
|Tim Wynants (Bel) Toka Print MTB Team
|10
|79
|Kristian Hynek (Cze) Elettroveneta-Corratec
|9
|80
|Cameron Jette (Can) Scott-3Roxracing
|9
|81
|Pavel Priadein (Rus)
|8
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|140
|pts
|2
|Multivan Merida Biking Team
|132
|3
|Giant Pro XC Team
|105
|4
|BH - SR Suntour - Kmc
|72
|5
|Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team
|71
|6
|Trek Factory Racing
|53
|7
|Specialized Racing XC
|51
|8
|Scott-3Roxracing
|40
|9
|Cannondale Factory Racing
|37
|10
|Wild Wolf Trek Pro Racing
|35
|11
|Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team
|35
|12
|Stöckli Pro Team
|30
|13
|TX Active Bianchi
|27
|14
|Merida Italia Team
|21
|15
|Versluys Team
|12
|16
|Sram Rubena Trek
|11
|17
|Controltech Nevi
|9
|18
|ASPTT Definitive Tec
|8
|19
|Goldwurst-Power / Stöckli
|8
|20
|Focus XC Team
|7
|21
|Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|3
|22
|BSK Graf-Rollmat-Koba MTB Team
|2
|23
|ISD MTB Team
|2
