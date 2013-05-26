Image 1 of 23 Nino Schurter (Scott-Swisspower) is delighted to win in Nove Mesto (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 2 of 23 Marcel Wildhaber (Scott Swisspower) (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 3 of 23 Nino Schurter (Scott-Swisspower) wins the Nove Mesto cross country World Cup (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 23 Nino Schurter (Scott-Swisspower) (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 5 of 23 Nino Schurter (Scott-Swisspower) sets the pace (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 6 of 23 Nino Schurter (Scott-Swisspower) wins in Nove Mesto (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 7 of 23 The start of the elite men's World Cup (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 8 of 23 Fabian Giger (Giant Pro XC Team) makes his way through (Image credit: Canadian Cyclist) Image 9 of 23 Lukas Flückiger (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) gets his weight forward (Image credit: Canadian Cyclist) Image 10 of 23 Lukas Flückiger (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) stays low and fast through the rock garden (Image credit: Canadian Cyclist) Image 11 of 23 Canadian Geoff Kabush (Scott-3ROXracing) finished seventh (Image credit: Canadian Cyclist) Image 12 of 23 Dan McConnell (Trek Factory Racing) is his all-white World Cup leader's kit (Image credit: Canadian Cyclist) Image 13 of 23 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Cannondale Factory Racing) squeezed into the top-ten with ninth at Nove Mesto (Image credit: Canadian Cyclist) Image 14 of 23 Julien Absalon (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) finished a close second-place at Nove Mesto (Image credit: Canadian Cyclist) Image 15 of 23 Thomas Litscher (Multivan Merida Biking Team) came across the line in fourth (Image credit: Canadian Cyclist) Image 16 of 23 Emil Lindgren (Giant Pro XC Team) made it into the top-15 (Image credit: Canadian Cyclist) Image 17 of 23 Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team) and Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Racing XC) in the early part of the race (Image credit: Canadian Cyclist) Image 18 of 23 The men get off to a rocketing start in round two of the XC World Cup in Nove Mesto (Image credit: Canadian Cyclist) Image 19 of 23 Jaroslav Kulhavy had his own fan club in Nove Mesto (Image credit: Canadian Cyclist) Image 20 of 23 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Racing XC) starts the last lap after taking a hard fall during the race (Image credit: Canadian Cyclist) Image 21 of 23 Nino Schurter (Scott-Swisspower) wins the Nove Mesto cross country World Cup (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 22 of 23 Elite men's Nove Mesto World Cup podium: Thomas Litscher, Julien Absaon, Nino Schurter, Lukas Flueckiger, Max Plaxton (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 23 of 23 World Cup leader Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower) (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

One week after both Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower) and Julien Absalon (BMC) had their worst World Cup performances in recent memory, the duo put on an incredible show in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic for round 2 of the cross country World Cup. After dropping all other contenders, the pair went wheel to wheel for the final laps, with Schurter besting his perennial rival by a slim three seconds to take both his second consecutive win in Nove Mesto, and the overall World Cup series lead.

Absalon's BMC teammate Lukas Flückiger held on for third place while Thomas Litscher (Multivan Merida) and Max Plaxton (Sho-Air/Cannondale) finished off the podium.

"I'm really happy about the victory," said Schurter, "because this is an awesome place to race. It suits me well, the climbs are not too long and the technical sections are good. Last week did not go so well, so it was a tough week coming here."

"I had a good start today, and felt really strong, so I'm happy to be back on top."

The men's seven-lap race got off to an explosive start, with a group of eight setting the pace. In addition to Schurter and Absalon, the group included Lukas Flückiger, Thomas Litscher (Multivan Merida), Emil Lindgren (Giant Pro XC), Ondrej Cink (Multivan Merida), Fabian Giger (Giant Pro XC) and the Olympic champion, and local favourite, Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Factory).

However, this group soon began to splinter under the pace set by Schurter and Absalon. After the usual shuffling at the pointy end of the race, four leaders emerged: Schurter, Absalon, Lukas Flückiger and Stephane Tempier (BH-SR Suntour-KMC). Schurter did much of the pace setting.

Crashes took out several podium favorites, including last weekend's runner-up Sergio Mantecon (Wildwolf-Trek) who injured his knee and pulled out. Home crowd favorite Kulhavy, who seemed to be not quite as strong as Schurter and Absalon, went down hard on the rocks in a technical downhill section about halfway through the race.

Then on lap 4, Tempier, who was still with the lead group, crashed hard, clearly shaking himself up in the process. He quit the race and headed to the hospital for further examination.

That left Schurter, Absalon and Flückiger at the front to battle it out for the second half of the race. Finally, even Flückiger was shed leaving just Schurter and Absalon to fight it out, as they have so many times before.

Together, two Multivan Merida teammates, Ondrej Cink and Thomas Litscher chased the top three.

Schurter led much of the last two laps, but Absalon went to the front on the penultimate lap for a time. The effort seemed to cost him as on the final lap, Schurter was back in front and in the last half lap, he started to get a small gap on Absalon.

The French man never gave up - the margin was too small and as he knew from his own experience last weekend, anything can happen. But there would be no upsets as they approached the finish. Schurter had enough time to celebrate his victory, clearly a relief after his performance in Albstadt last weekend.

The world champion was riding the technical sections better than Absalon, and on the last lap finally began to open a few second gap, but his margin of victory was just three seconds after over 90 minutes of racing. Flückiger hung on for third, with Litscher fourth, and a late charge putting Canadian national champion Plaxton into fifth.

"I recognized that Julien was always losing a little bit on the downhill sections, so I tried to race at the front there and get little gaps that made him chase and get more tired," said Schurter.

Absalon, who had to drop out in the first round with mechanical problems while leading the race, said, "It was a really nice fight. I tried, but Nino was stronger today. He is stronger on the short steep climbs, so it was not possible for me to pass him. I lost a few seconds there on the last lap and so I could not catch him for a sprint."

The men's overall standings are also tied, with Schurter and round one winner Daniel McConnell (Trek Factory Racing) both at 320 points although Schurter gets to wear the Word Cup leader's jersey. Flückiger is third with 300 points, and Plaxton fourth at 260.

Full Results

Elite men cross country # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team 1:39:33 2 Julien Absalon (Fra) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:00:03 3 Lukas Flückiger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:00:45 4 Thomas Litscher (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:01:02 5 Max Plaxton (Can) 0:02:02 6 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:02:11 7 Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott-3Roxracing 0:02:12 8 Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team 0:02:36 9 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:03:00 10 Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - KMC 0:03:05 11 Fabian Giger (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team 0:03:16 12 Martin Fanger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:03:19 13 Emil Lindgren (Swe) Giant Pro XC Team 0:03:20 14 Marek Konwa (Pol) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team 0:03:41 15 Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Giant Pro XC Team 0:03:43 16 Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:04:08 17 Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Specialized Racing XC 0:04:14 18 Daniel Mcconnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:04:29 19 Martin Loo (Est) Merida Italia Team 0:04:50 20 Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Sram Rubena Trek 0:05:10 21 Martin Gujan (Swi) TX Active Bianchi 0:05:31 22 Andrea Tiberi (Ita) Controltech Nevi 0:05:39 23 Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) Goldwurst-Power / Stöckli 0:05:43 24 Alexander Gehbauer (Aut) TX Active Bianchi 0:05:54 25 Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys Team 0:06:03 26 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Racing XC 0:06:17 27 Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Focus XC Team 28 Alban Lakata (Aut) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 0:06:25 29 Oleksandr Gerashchenko (Ukr) ISD MTB Team 0:06:35 30 Jiri Novak (Cze) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team 0:06:55 31 Derek Zandstra (Can) Scott-3Roxracing 0:07:21 32 Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:07:29 33 Patrik Gallati (Swi) Focus XC Team 0:07:31 34 Michal Lami (Svk) 0:07:47 35 David Joao Serralheiro Rosa (Por) 0:08:05 36 Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 0:08:06 37 Jonas De Backer (Bel) 0:08:11 38 Matous Ulman (Cze) 0:08:13 39 Giancarlo Sax (Swi) 0:08:31 40 Gerhard Kerschbaumer* (Ita) TX Active Bianchi 0:08:42 41 Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Focus XC Team 0:08:49 42 Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team 0:08:55 43 Andras Parti (Hun) 0:09:01 44 Matthias Wengelin (Swe) 0:09:05 45 Kornel Osicki (Pol) 0:09:06 46 Fabien Canal (Fra) Asptt Definitive Tec 0:09:12 47 Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) Elettroveneta-Corratec 0:09:13 48 Raphael Gagne (Can) 0:09:27 49 Philip Buys (RSA) 0:09:43 50 Pavel Boudny (Cze) 0:09:48 51 Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing XC 0:09:54 52 Sergji Rysenko (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team 0:10:15 53 Filip Eberl (Cze) 0:10:42 54 Umberto Corti (Ita) Controltech Nevi 0:10:52 55 Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Team Bulls 0:10:59 56 Daniel Eymann (Swi) 57 Hans Becking (Ned) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team 0:11:11 58 Ludovic Dubau (Fra) Newcycling 0:11:20 59 Kristian Hynek (Cze) Elettroveneta-Corratec 0:11:34 60 Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) Wild Wolf Trek Pro Racing 0:11:43 61 Martino Fruet (Ita) 0:11:56 62 Cameron Jette (Can) Scott-3Roxracing 0:12:49 63 Carl Jones (NZl) 0:12:58 -1lap Lucien Besancon (Swi) -1lap Franz Hofer (Ita) -1lap Paolo Cesar Montoya Cantillo (CRc) -1lap Robert Wardell (GBr) -1lap Ola Kjören (Nor) Team Herbalife 24 Raumerrittet -1lap Mitchell Hoke (USA) -1lap Gareth Montgomerie (GBr) -1lap Pavel Priadein (Rus) -1lap Timofei Ivanov (Rus) Forward - Udmurtia -1lap Davy Huygens (Bel) -1lap Martin Haring (Svk) -1lap Cristofer Bosque Ruano (Spa) -1lap Zsolt Juhasz (Hun) -1lap Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr) ISD MTB Team -2laps Daniel Federspiel (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team -2laps Pascal Meyer (Swi) JB Felt Team -2laps Lukas Sablik (Cze) -2laps Renay Groustra (RSA) -2laps Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra) -2laps Michael Broderick (USA) -2laps Robby De Bock (Bel) Feenstra Felt Powered By Kenda -2laps Milan Barenyi (Svk) -2laps Rafal Alchimowiz (Pol) -2laps David Escolar Ballesteros (Spa) -2laps Evgeniy Pechenin (Rus) Forward - Udmurtia -2laps Erik Groen (Ned) Feenstra Felt Powered By Kenda -3laps Brice Scholtes (Bel) Team Merida Wallonie MTB -3laps Christopher Maletz (Ger) -3laps Marcin Kawalec (Pol) -3laps Peter Ostroski (USA) -3laps Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz) -3laps Tim Wynants (Bel) Toka Print MTB Team -3laps Mykhaylo Batsutsa (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team -3laps Antonio Guzman (Ven) -4laps Matthias Grick (Aut) -4laps Pawel Wojczal (Pol) -4laps Andy Eyring (Ger) -4laps Elisei Miron (Rom) -4laps Mario Matijevic (Bel) -4laps Alexey Belokrylov (Rus) Forward - Udmurtia -5laps George-Vlad Sabau (Rom) -5laps Besik Gavasheli (Geo) -6laps Marco Schätzing (Ger) DNF Karl Markt (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team DNF José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team DNF Stéphane Tempier (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - KMC DNF Milan Spesny (Cze) DNF Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Wild Wolf Trek Pro Racing DNF Ismael Ventura Sanchez (Spa) DNF Michele Casagrande (Ita) Elettroveneta-Corratec DNF Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi) DNF Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Team Merida Wallonie MTB DNF Simon Scheiber (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team DNF Sang Hoon Na (Kor) Calvisson Vtt DNF Colin Cares (USA) DSQ Miguel Martinez (Fra) DNS Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team DNS Ralph Naef (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team DNS Mirko Pirazzoli (Ita)

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 86 pts 2 Multivan Merida Biking Team 71 3 Giant Pro XC Team 54 4 Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team 40 5 Scott-3Roxracing 24 6 Stöckli Pro Team 23 7 Cannondale Factory Racing 22 8 BH - SR Suntour - Kmc 21 9 Specialized Racing XC 19 10 Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team 18 11 TX Active Bianchi 17 12 Trek Factory Racing 13 13 Merida Italia Team 12 14 Sram Rubena Trek 11 15 Controltech Nevi 9 16 Goldwurst-Power / Stöckli 8 17 Versluys Team 6 18 Focus XC Team 4 19 Topeak Ergon Racing Team 3 20 ISD MTB Team 2

Elite men cross country World Cup standings after round 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team 320 pts 2 Daniel Mcconnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 320 3 Lukas Flückiger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 300 4 Max Plaxton (Can) 260 5 Thomas Litscher (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team 250 6 Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - KMC 245 7 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Multivan Merida Biking Team 215 8 Martin Fanger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 215 9 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Racing XC 214 10 Julien Absalon (Fra) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 200 11 Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Wild Wolf Trek Pro Racing 200 12 Fabian Giger (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team 200 13 Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott-3Roxracing 196 14 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing 174 15 Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team 168 16 Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team 154 17 Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Giant Pro XC Team 154 18 Emil Lindgren (Swe) Giant Pro XC Team 146 19 Marek Konwa (Pol) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team 146 20 Martin Loo (Est) Merida Italia Team 130 21 Alexander Gehbauer (Aut) TX Active Bianchi 122 22 Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys Team 112 23 Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) Goldwurst-Power / Stöckli 104 24 Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Focus XC Team 102 25 Jiri Novak (Cze) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team 100 26 Stéphane Tempier (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - KMC 95 27 Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Sram Rubena Trek 95 28 José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team 90 29 Martin Gujan (Swi) TX Active Bianchi 89 30 Fabien Canal (Fra) Asptt Definitive Tec 82 31 Andrea Tiberi (Ita) Controltech Nevi 80 32 Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team 78 33 Derek Zandstra (Can) Scott-3Roxracing 78 34 Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Specialized Racing XC 72 35 Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team 72 36 Gerhard Kerschbaumer* (Ita) TX Active Bianchi 68 37 Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) Elettroveneta-Corratec 59 38 Patrik Gallati (Swi) Focus XC Team 54 39 Alban Lakata (Aut) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 50 40 Oleksandr Gerashchenko (Ukr) ISD MTB Team 48 41 Jürg Graf (Swi) Bsk Graf-Rollmat-Koba MTB Team 48 42 Jochen Kass (Ger) 46 43 Sergji Rysenko (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team 44 44 Raphael Gagne (Can) 43 45 Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 42 46 Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi) 42 47 Hans Becking (Ned) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team 41 48 Andras Parti (Hun) Waberer's Areus Cube MTB Team 40 49 Michal Lami (Svk) 38 50 David Joao Serralheiro Rosa (Por) 36 51 Karl Markt (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team 36 52 Filip Eberl (Cze) 35 53 Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 34 54 Jonas De Backer (Bel) 32 55 Michele Casagrande (Ita) Elettroveneta-Corratec 32 56 Matous Ulman (Cze) 30 57 Philip Buys (RSA) 30 58 Giancarlo Sax (Swi) 29 59 Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Focus XC Team 27 60 Miguel Martinez (Fra) 27 61 Mitchell Hoke (USA) 26 62 Matthias Wengelin (Swe) 24 63 Pascal Meyer (Swi) JB Felt Team 24 64 Kornel Osicki (Pol) 23 65 Paolo Cesar Montoya Cantillo (CRc) 22 66 Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Team Merida Wallonie MTB 21 67 Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) Wild Wolf Trek Pro Racing 21 68 Lucien Besancon (Swi) 19 69 Pavel Boudny (Cze) 18 70 Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing XC 17 71 Andy Eyring (Ger) 17 72 Simon Scheiber (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team 16 73 Umberto Corti (Ita) Controltech Nevi 14 74 Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Team Bulls 13 75 Daniel Eymann (Swi) 12 76 Ismael Ventura Sanchez (Spa) 12 77 Ludovic Dubau (Fra) Newcycling 10 78 Tim Wynants (Bel) Toka Print MTB Team 10 79 Kristian Hynek (Cze) Elettroveneta-Corratec 9 80 Cameron Jette (Can) Scott-3Roxracing 9 81 Pavel Priadein (Rus) 8