Schurter wins Nove Mesto cross country World Cup

Swiss rider triumphs in another Schurter-Absalon battle

Image 1 of 23

Nino Schurter (Scott-Swisspower) is delighted to win in Nove Mesto

Nino Schurter (Scott-Swisspower) is delighted to win in Nove Mesto
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 2 of 23

Marcel Wildhaber (Scott Swisspower)

Marcel Wildhaber (Scott Swisspower)
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 3 of 23

Nino Schurter (Scott-Swisspower) wins the Nove Mesto cross country World Cup

Nino Schurter (Scott-Swisspower) wins the Nove Mesto cross country World Cup
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 4 of 23

Nino Schurter (Scott-Swisspower)

Nino Schurter (Scott-Swisspower)
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 5 of 23

Nino Schurter (Scott-Swisspower) sets the pace

Nino Schurter (Scott-Swisspower) sets the pace
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 6 of 23

Nino Schurter (Scott-Swisspower) wins in Nove Mesto

Nino Schurter (Scott-Swisspower) wins in Nove Mesto
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 7 of 23

The start of the elite men's World Cup

The start of the elite men's World Cup
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 8 of 23

Fabian Giger (Giant Pro XC Team) makes his way through

Fabian Giger (Giant Pro XC Team) makes his way through
(Image credit: Canadian Cyclist)
Image 9 of 23

Lukas Flückiger (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) gets his weight forward

Lukas Flückiger (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) gets his weight forward
(Image credit: Canadian Cyclist)
Image 10 of 23

Lukas Flückiger (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) stays low and fast through the rock garden

Lukas Flückiger (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) stays low and fast through the rock garden
(Image credit: Canadian Cyclist)
Image 11 of 23

Canadian Geoff Kabush (Scott-3ROXracing) finished seventh

Canadian Geoff Kabush (Scott-3ROXracing) finished seventh
(Image credit: Canadian Cyclist)
Image 12 of 23

Dan McConnell (Trek Factory Racing) is his all-white World Cup leader's kit

Dan McConnell (Trek Factory Racing) is his all-white World Cup leader's kit
(Image credit: Canadian Cyclist)
Image 13 of 23

Marco Aurelio Fontana (Cannondale Factory Racing) squeezed into the top-ten with ninth at Nove Mesto

Marco Aurelio Fontana (Cannondale Factory Racing) squeezed into the top-ten with ninth at Nove Mesto
(Image credit: Canadian Cyclist)
Image 14 of 23

Julien Absalon (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) finished a close second-place at Nove Mesto

Julien Absalon (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) finished a close second-place at Nove Mesto
(Image credit: Canadian Cyclist)
Image 15 of 23

Thomas Litscher (Multivan Merida Biking Team) came across the line in fourth

Thomas Litscher (Multivan Merida Biking Team) came across the line in fourth
(Image credit: Canadian Cyclist)
Image 16 of 23

Emil Lindgren (Giant Pro XC Team) made it into the top-15

Emil Lindgren (Giant Pro XC Team) made it into the top-15
(Image credit: Canadian Cyclist)
Image 17 of 23

Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team) and Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Racing XC) in the early part of the race

Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team) and Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Racing XC) in the early part of the race
(Image credit: Canadian Cyclist)
Image 18 of 23

The men get off to a rocketing start in round two of the XC World Cup in Nove Mesto

The men get off to a rocketing start in round two of the XC World Cup in Nove Mesto
(Image credit: Canadian Cyclist)
Image 19 of 23

Jaroslav Kulhavy had his own fan club in Nove Mesto

Jaroslav Kulhavy had his own fan club in Nove Mesto
(Image credit: Canadian Cyclist)
Image 20 of 23

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Racing XC) starts the last lap after taking a hard fall during the race

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Racing XC) starts the last lap after taking a hard fall during the race
(Image credit: Canadian Cyclist)
Image 21 of 23

Nino Schurter (Scott-Swisspower) wins the Nove Mesto cross country World Cup

Nino Schurter (Scott-Swisspower) wins the Nove Mesto cross country World Cup
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 22 of 23

Elite men's Nove Mesto World Cup podium: Thomas Litscher, Julien Absaon, Nino Schurter, Lukas Flueckiger, Max Plaxton

Elite men's Nove Mesto World Cup podium: Thomas Litscher, Julien Absaon, Nino Schurter, Lukas Flueckiger, Max Plaxton
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 23 of 23

World Cup leader Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower)

World Cup leader Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

One week after both Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower) and Julien Absalon (BMC) had their worst World Cup performances in recent memory, the duo put on an incredible show in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic for round 2 of the cross country World Cup. After dropping all other contenders, the pair went wheel to wheel for the final laps, with Schurter besting his perennial rival by a slim three seconds to take both his second consecutive win in Nove Mesto, and the overall World Cup series lead.

Absalon's BMC teammate Lukas Flückiger held on for third place while Thomas Litscher (Multivan Merida) and Max Plaxton (Sho-Air/Cannondale) finished off the podium.

"I'm really happy about the victory," said Schurter, "because this is an awesome place to race. It suits me well, the climbs are not too long and the technical sections are good. Last week did not go so well, so it was a tough week coming here."

"I had a good start today, and felt really strong, so I'm happy to be back on top."

The men's seven-lap race got off to an explosive start, with a group of eight setting the pace. In addition to Schurter and Absalon, the group included Lukas Flückiger, Thomas Litscher (Multivan Merida), Emil Lindgren (Giant Pro XC), Ondrej Cink (Multivan Merida), Fabian Giger (Giant Pro XC) and the Olympic champion, and local favourite, Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Factory).

However, this group soon began to splinter under the pace set by Schurter and Absalon. After the usual shuffling at the pointy end of the race, four leaders emerged: Schurter, Absalon, Lukas Flückiger and Stephane Tempier (BH-SR Suntour-KMC). Schurter did much of the pace setting.

Crashes took out several podium favorites, including last weekend's runner-up Sergio Mantecon (Wildwolf-Trek) who injured his knee and pulled out. Home crowd favorite Kulhavy, who seemed to be not quite as strong as Schurter and Absalon, went down hard on the rocks in a technical downhill section about halfway through the race.

Then on lap 4, Tempier, who was still with the lead group, crashed hard, clearly shaking himself up in the process. He quit the race and headed to the hospital for further examination.

That left Schurter, Absalon and Flückiger at the front to battle it out for the second half of the race. Finally, even Flückiger was shed leaving just Schurter and Absalon to fight it out, as they have so many times before.

Together, two Multivan Merida teammates, Ondrej Cink and Thomas Litscher chased the top three.

Schurter led much of the last two laps, but Absalon went to the front on the penultimate lap for a time. The effort seemed to cost him as on the final lap, Schurter was back in front and in the last half lap, he started to get a small gap on Absalon.

The French man never gave up - the margin was too small and as he knew from his own experience last weekend, anything can happen. But there would be no upsets as they approached the finish. Schurter had enough time to celebrate his victory, clearly a relief after his performance in Albstadt last weekend.

The world champion was riding the technical sections better than Absalon, and on the last lap finally began to open a few second gap, but his margin of victory was just three seconds after over 90 minutes of racing. Flückiger hung on for third, with Litscher fourth, and a late charge putting Canadian national champion Plaxton into fifth.

"I recognized that Julien was always losing a little bit on the downhill sections, so I tried to race at the front there and get little gaps that made him chase and get more tired," said Schurter.

Absalon, who had to drop out in the first round with mechanical problems while leading the race, said, "It was a really nice fight. I tried, but Nino was stronger today. He is stronger on the short steep climbs, so it was not possible for me to pass him. I lost a few seconds there on the last lap and so I could not catch him for a sprint."

The men's overall standings are also tied, with Schurter and round one winner Daniel McConnell (Trek Factory Racing) both at 320 points although Schurter gets to wear the Word Cup leader's jersey. Flückiger is third with 300 points, and Plaxton fourth at 260.

Full Results

Elite men cross country
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team1:39:33
2Julien Absalon (Fra) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:00:03
3Lukas Flückiger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:00:45
4Thomas Litscher (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:01:02
5Max Plaxton (Can)0:02:02
6Ondrej Cink (Cze) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:02:11
7Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott-3Roxracing0:02:12
8Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team0:02:36
9Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing0:03:00
10Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - KMC0:03:05
11Fabian Giger (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team0:03:16
12Martin Fanger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:03:19
13Emil Lindgren (Swe) Giant Pro XC Team0:03:20
14Marek Konwa (Pol) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team0:03:41
15Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Giant Pro XC Team0:03:43
16Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:04:08
17Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Specialized Racing XC0:04:14
18Daniel Mcconnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:04:29
19Martin Loo (Est) Merida Italia Team0:04:50
20Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Sram Rubena Trek0:05:10
21Martin Gujan (Swi) TX Active Bianchi0:05:31
22Andrea Tiberi (Ita) Controltech Nevi0:05:39
23Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) Goldwurst-Power / Stöckli0:05:43
24Alexander Gehbauer (Aut) TX Active Bianchi0:05:54
25Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys Team0:06:03
26Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Racing XC0:06:17
27Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Focus XC Team
28Alban Lakata (Aut) Topeak Ergon Racing Team0:06:25
29Oleksandr Gerashchenko (Ukr) ISD MTB Team0:06:35
30Jiri Novak (Cze) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team0:06:55
31Derek Zandstra (Can) Scott-3Roxracing0:07:21
32Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:07:29
33Patrik Gallati (Swi) Focus XC Team0:07:31
34Michal Lami (Svk)0:07:47
35David Joao Serralheiro Rosa (Por)0:08:05
36Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team0:08:06
37Jonas De Backer (Bel)0:08:11
38Matous Ulman (Cze)0:08:13
39Giancarlo Sax (Swi)0:08:31
40Gerhard Kerschbaumer* (Ita) TX Active Bianchi0:08:42
41Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Focus XC Team0:08:49
42Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team0:08:55
43Andras Parti (Hun)0:09:01
44Matthias Wengelin (Swe)0:09:05
45Kornel Osicki (Pol)0:09:06
46Fabien Canal (Fra) Asptt Definitive Tec0:09:12
47Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) Elettroveneta-Corratec0:09:13
48Raphael Gagne (Can)0:09:27
49Philip Buys (RSA)0:09:43
50Pavel Boudny (Cze)0:09:48
51Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing XC0:09:54
52Sergji Rysenko (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team0:10:15
53Filip Eberl (Cze)0:10:42
54Umberto Corti (Ita) Controltech Nevi0:10:52
55Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Team Bulls0:10:59
56Daniel Eymann (Swi)
57Hans Becking (Ned) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team0:11:11
58Ludovic Dubau (Fra) Newcycling0:11:20
59Kristian Hynek (Cze) Elettroveneta-Corratec0:11:34
60Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) Wild Wolf Trek Pro Racing0:11:43
61Martino Fruet (Ita)0:11:56
62Cameron Jette (Can) Scott-3Roxracing0:12:49
63Carl Jones (NZl)0:12:58
-1lapLucien Besancon (Swi)
-1lapFranz Hofer (Ita)
-1lapPaolo Cesar Montoya Cantillo (CRc)
-1lapRobert Wardell (GBr)
-1lapOla Kjören (Nor) Team Herbalife 24 Raumerrittet
-1lapMitchell Hoke (USA)
-1lapGareth Montgomerie (GBr)
-1lapPavel Priadein (Rus)
-1lapTimofei Ivanov (Rus) Forward - Udmurtia
-1lapDavy Huygens (Bel)
-1lapMartin Haring (Svk)
-1lapCristofer Bosque Ruano (Spa)
-1lapZsolt Juhasz (Hun)
-1lapDmytro Titarenko (Ukr) ISD MTB Team
-2lapsDaniel Federspiel (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team
-2lapsPascal Meyer (Swi) JB Felt Team
-2lapsLukas Sablik (Cze)
-2lapsRenay Groustra (RSA)
-2lapsPierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra)
-2lapsMichael Broderick (USA)
-2lapsRobby De Bock (Bel) Feenstra Felt Powered By Kenda
-2lapsMilan Barenyi (Svk)
-2lapsRafal Alchimowiz (Pol)
-2lapsDavid Escolar Ballesteros (Spa)
-2lapsEvgeniy Pechenin (Rus) Forward - Udmurtia
-2lapsErik Groen (Ned) Feenstra Felt Powered By Kenda
-3lapsBrice Scholtes (Bel) Team Merida Wallonie MTB
-3lapsChristopher Maletz (Ger)
-3lapsMarcin Kawalec (Pol)
-3lapsPeter Ostroski (USA)
-3lapsKirill Kazantsev (Kaz)
-3lapsTim Wynants (Bel) Toka Print MTB Team
-3lapsMykhaylo Batsutsa (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team
-3lapsAntonio Guzman (Ven)
-4lapsMatthias Grick (Aut)
-4lapsPawel Wojczal (Pol)
-4lapsAndy Eyring (Ger)
-4lapsElisei Miron (Rom)
-4lapsMario Matijevic (Bel)
-4lapsAlexey Belokrylov (Rus) Forward - Udmurtia
-5lapsGeorge-Vlad Sabau (Rom)
-5lapsBesik Gavasheli (Geo)
-6lapsMarco Schätzing (Ger)
DNFKarl Markt (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team
DNFJosé Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team
DNFStéphane Tempier (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - KMC
DNFMilan Spesny (Cze)
DNFSergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Wild Wolf Trek Pro Racing
DNFIsmael Ventura Sanchez (Spa)
DNFMichele Casagrande (Ita) Elettroveneta-Corratec
DNFSepp Freiburghaus (Swi)
DNFSebastien Carabin (Bel) Team Merida Wallonie MTB
DNFSimon Scheiber (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team
DNFSang Hoon Na (Kor) Calvisson Vtt
DNFColin Cares (USA)
DSQMiguel Martinez (Fra)
DNSFlorian Vogel (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team
DNSRalph Naef (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
DNSMirko Pirazzoli (Ita)

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Mountainbike Racing Team86pts
2Multivan Merida Biking Team71
3Giant Pro XC Team54
4Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team40
5Scott-3Roxracing24
6Stöckli Pro Team23
7Cannondale Factory Racing22
8BH - SR Suntour - Kmc21
9Specialized Racing XC19
10Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team18
11TX Active Bianchi17
12Trek Factory Racing13
13Merida Italia Team12
14Sram Rubena Trek11
15Controltech Nevi9
16Goldwurst-Power / Stöckli8
17Versluys Team6
18Focus XC Team4
19Topeak Ergon Racing Team3
20ISD MTB Team2

Elite men cross country World Cup standings after round 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team320pts
2Daniel Mcconnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing320
3Lukas Flückiger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team300
4Max Plaxton (Can)260
5Thomas Litscher (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team250
6Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - KMC245
7Ondrej Cink (Cze) Multivan Merida Biking Team215
8Martin Fanger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team215
9Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Racing XC214
10Julien Absalon (Fra) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team200
11Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Wild Wolf Trek Pro Racing200
12Fabian Giger (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team200
13Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott-3Roxracing196
14Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing174
15Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team168
16Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team154
17Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Giant Pro XC Team154
18Emil Lindgren (Swe) Giant Pro XC Team146
19Marek Konwa (Pol) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team146
20Martin Loo (Est) Merida Italia Team130
21Alexander Gehbauer (Aut) TX Active Bianchi122
22Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys Team112
23Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) Goldwurst-Power / Stöckli104
24Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Focus XC Team102
25Jiri Novak (Cze) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team100
26Stéphane Tempier (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - KMC95
27Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Sram Rubena Trek95
28José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team90
29Martin Gujan (Swi) TX Active Bianchi89
30Fabien Canal (Fra) Asptt Definitive Tec82
31Andrea Tiberi (Ita) Controltech Nevi80
32Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team78
33Derek Zandstra (Can) Scott-3Roxracing78
34Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Specialized Racing XC72
35Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team72
36Gerhard Kerschbaumer* (Ita) TX Active Bianchi68
37Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) Elettroveneta-Corratec59
38Patrik Gallati (Swi) Focus XC Team54
39Alban Lakata (Aut) Topeak Ergon Racing Team50
40Oleksandr Gerashchenko (Ukr) ISD MTB Team48
41Jürg Graf (Swi) Bsk Graf-Rollmat-Koba MTB Team48
42Jochen Kass (Ger)46
43Sergji Rysenko (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team44
44Raphael Gagne (Can)43
45Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team42
46Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi)42
47Hans Becking (Ned) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team41
48Andras Parti (Hun) Waberer's Areus Cube MTB Team40
49Michal Lami (Svk)38
50David Joao Serralheiro Rosa (Por)36
51Karl Markt (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team36
52Filip Eberl (Cze)35
53Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team34
54Jonas De Backer (Bel)32
55Michele Casagrande (Ita) Elettroveneta-Corratec32
56Matous Ulman (Cze)30
57Philip Buys (RSA)30
58Giancarlo Sax (Swi)29
59Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Focus XC Team27
60Miguel Martinez (Fra)27
61Mitchell Hoke (USA)26
62Matthias Wengelin (Swe)24
63Pascal Meyer (Swi) JB Felt Team24
64Kornel Osicki (Pol)23
65Paolo Cesar Montoya Cantillo (CRc)22
66Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Team Merida Wallonie MTB21
67Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) Wild Wolf Trek Pro Racing21
68Lucien Besancon (Swi)19
69Pavel Boudny (Cze)18
70Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing XC17
71Andy Eyring (Ger)17
72Simon Scheiber (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team16
73Umberto Corti (Ita) Controltech Nevi14
74Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Team Bulls13
75Daniel Eymann (Swi)12
76Ismael Ventura Sanchez (Spa)12
77Ludovic Dubau (Fra) Newcycling10
78Tim Wynants (Bel) Toka Print MTB Team10
79Kristian Hynek (Cze) Elettroveneta-Corratec9
80Cameron Jette (Can) Scott-3Roxracing9
81Pavel Priadein (Rus)8

Team World Cup standings after round 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Mountainbike Racing Team140pts
2Multivan Merida Biking Team132
3Giant Pro XC Team105
4BH - SR Suntour - Kmc72
5Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team71
6Trek Factory Racing53
7Specialized Racing XC51
8Scott-3Roxracing40
9Cannondale Factory Racing37
10Wild Wolf Trek Pro Racing35
11Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team35
12Stöckli Pro Team30
13TX Active Bianchi27
14Merida Italia Team21
15Versluys Team12
16Sram Rubena Trek11
17Controltech Nevi9
18ASPTT Definitive Tec8
19Goldwurst-Power / Stöckli8
20Focus XC Team7
21Topeak Ergon Racing Team3
22BSK Graf-Rollmat-Koba MTB Team2
23ISD MTB Team2

 

