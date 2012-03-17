Trending

Anoshina wins U23 cross country race

Belomoyna, Mitterbauer earn silver, bronze

Under 23 women's cross country winner Ekaterina Anoshina

(Image credit: Darren Goddard / cycho.co.za)
South Africa's Candice Neethling claimed eleventh in the under 23 women's cross country

(Image credit: Darren Goddard / cycho.co.za)

As the men's elite cross country event finished, the heavens opened over the Cascades MTB Park in Pietermaritzburg making the conditions for the women's under 23 and junior women's races of the 2012 UCI MTB World Cup which followed exceptionally difficult.

By the end of their races, most of the competitors were barely recognisable beneath the mud that covered them from head to foot, however, Team Protek's Ekaterina Anoshina flourished in the dire conditions to claim a convincing victory in the under 23 section whilst local rider Hayley Smith claimed the junior women's title.

Incredibly, the Russian said the conditions played a big part in her success. "I won because of the rain! My technical skill helped me. I am very happy," said Anoshina.

Second place went to the Ukraine's Yana Beomoyna of the Bi&esse Infotre Protek team who was followed over the finishing line by Austria's Lisa Mitterbauer of the BikePark.ch Scott team.

Candice Neethling was the leading South African, in 11th place.

Full Results

Under 23 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus) Team Protek1:10:29
2Yana Belomoyna (Ukr) Bi&Esse - Infotre Protek0:01:15
3Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Bikepark.Ch Scott0:01:59
4Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus MIG Team0:04:51
5Kajsa Snihs (Swe)0:05:55
6Rebecca Henderson (Aus)0:06:07
7Vivienne Meyer (Swi) Colnago Sudtirol0:06:12
8Julie Berteaux (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix0:06:34
9Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer - BMC0:06:46
10Mona Eiberweiser (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team0:08:34
11Candice Neethling (RSA)0:09:31
12Pointet (Swi) JB Felt Team0:11:24
13Marta Tereshchuk (Ukr) Bi&Esse - Infotre Protek0:11:27
14Ashleigh Parker-Moffatt (RSA)0:22:29
15Angela Egeland (RSA)0:29:10
-1lapSimone Vosloo (RSA)
DNFLorraine Truong (Swi) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
DNFPaula Gorycka (Pol) 4F E-Vive Racing Team

Under 23 women World Cup standings after round 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus)90pts
2Yana Belomoyna (Ukr)70
3Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut)60
4Barbara Benko (Hun)50
5Kajsa Snihs (Swe)40
6Rebecca Henderson (Aus)35
7Vivienne Meyer (Swi)30
8Julie Berteaux (Fra)27
9Michelle Hediger (Swi)24
10Mona Eiberweiser (Ger)22
11Candice Neethling (RSA)20
12Virginie Pointet (Swi)18
13Marta Tereshchuk (Ukr)16
14Ashleigh Parker-Moffatt (RSA)14
15Angela Egeland (RSA)12
16Simone Vosloo (RSA)10

 

