Image 1 of 2 Under 23 women's cross country winner Ekaterina Anoshina (Image credit: Darren Goddard / cycho.co.za) Image 2 of 2 South Africa's Candice Neethling claimed eleventh in the under 23 women's cross country (Image credit: Darren Goddard / cycho.co.za)

As the men's elite cross country event finished, the heavens opened over the Cascades MTB Park in Pietermaritzburg making the conditions for the women's under 23 and junior women's races of the 2012 UCI MTB World Cup which followed exceptionally difficult.

By the end of their races, most of the competitors were barely recognisable beneath the mud that covered them from head to foot, however, Team Protek's Ekaterina Anoshina flourished in the dire conditions to claim a convincing victory in the under 23 section whilst local rider Hayley Smith claimed the junior women's title.

Incredibly, the Russian said the conditions played a big part in her success. "I won because of the rain! My technical skill helped me. I am very happy," said Anoshina.

Second place went to the Ukraine's Yana Beomoyna of the Bi&esse Infotre Protek team who was followed over the finishing line by Austria's Lisa Mitterbauer of the BikePark.ch Scott team.

Candice Neethling was the leading South African, in 11th place.

Full Results

Under 23 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus) Team Protek 1:10:29 2 Yana Belomoyna (Ukr) Bi&Esse - Infotre Protek 0:01:15 3 Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Bikepark.Ch Scott 0:01:59 4 Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus MIG Team 0:04:51 5 Kajsa Snihs (Swe) 0:05:55 6 Rebecca Henderson (Aus) 0:06:07 7 Vivienne Meyer (Swi) Colnago Sudtirol 0:06:12 8 Julie Berteaux (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix 0:06:34 9 Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer - BMC 0:06:46 10 Mona Eiberweiser (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team 0:08:34 11 Candice Neethling (RSA) 0:09:31 12 Pointet (Swi) JB Felt Team 0:11:24 13 Marta Tereshchuk (Ukr) Bi&Esse - Infotre Protek 0:11:27 14 Ashleigh Parker-Moffatt (RSA) 0:22:29 15 Angela Egeland (RSA) 0:29:10 -1lap Simone Vosloo (RSA) DNF Lorraine Truong (Swi) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry DNF Paula Gorycka (Pol) 4F E-Vive Racing Team