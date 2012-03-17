Anoshina wins U23 cross country race
Belomoyna, Mitterbauer earn silver, bronze
As the men's elite cross country event finished, the heavens opened over the Cascades MTB Park in Pietermaritzburg making the conditions for the women's under 23 and junior women's races of the 2012 UCI MTB World Cup which followed exceptionally difficult.
By the end of their races, most of the competitors were barely recognisable beneath the mud that covered them from head to foot, however, Team Protek's Ekaterina Anoshina flourished in the dire conditions to claim a convincing victory in the under 23 section whilst local rider Hayley Smith claimed the junior women's title.
Incredibly, the Russian said the conditions played a big part in her success. "I won because of the rain! My technical skill helped me. I am very happy," said Anoshina.
Second place went to the Ukraine's Yana Beomoyna of the Bi&esse Infotre Protek team who was followed over the finishing line by Austria's Lisa Mitterbauer of the BikePark.ch Scott team.
Candice Neethling was the leading South African, in 11th place.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus) Team Protek
|1:10:29
|2
|Yana Belomoyna (Ukr) Bi&Esse - Infotre Protek
|0:01:15
|3
|Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Bikepark.Ch Scott
|0:01:59
|4
|Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus MIG Team
|0:04:51
|5
|Kajsa Snihs (Swe)
|0:05:55
|6
|Rebecca Henderson (Aus)
|0:06:07
|7
|Vivienne Meyer (Swi) Colnago Sudtirol
|0:06:12
|8
|Julie Berteaux (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix
|0:06:34
|9
|Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer - BMC
|0:06:46
|10
|Mona Eiberweiser (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|0:08:34
|11
|Candice Neethling (RSA)
|0:09:31
|12
|Pointet (Swi) JB Felt Team
|0:11:24
|13
|Marta Tereshchuk (Ukr) Bi&Esse - Infotre Protek
|0:11:27
|14
|Ashleigh Parker-Moffatt (RSA)
|0:22:29
|15
|Angela Egeland (RSA)
|0:29:10
|-1lap
|Simone Vosloo (RSA)
|DNF
|Lorraine Truong (Swi) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|DNF
|Paula Gorycka (Pol) 4F E-Vive Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus)
|90
|pts
|2
|Yana Belomoyna (Ukr)
|70
|3
|Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut)
|60
|4
|Barbara Benko (Hun)
|50
|5
|Kajsa Snihs (Swe)
|40
|6
|Rebecca Henderson (Aus)
|35
|7
|Vivienne Meyer (Swi)
|30
|8
|Julie Berteaux (Fra)
|27
|9
|Michelle Hediger (Swi)
|24
|10
|Mona Eiberweiser (Ger)
|22
|11
|Candice Neethling (RSA)
|20
|12
|Virginie Pointet (Swi)
|18
|13
|Marta Tereshchuk (Ukr)
|16
|14
|Ashleigh Parker-Moffatt (RSA)
|14
|15
|Angela Egeland (RSA)
|12
|16
|Simone Vosloo (RSA)
|10
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy