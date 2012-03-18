Trending

Hannah wins her first race back on the downhill World Cup circuit

Junior racer Carpenter follows in second ahead of Ragot in third

Image 1 of 11

Tracey Hannah (Hutchinson United Ride) on her wining ride

Tracey Hannah (Hutchinson United Ride) on her wining ride
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 11

Tracey Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson United Ride

Tracey Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson United Ride
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 11

Emmeline Ragot (Fra) MS Mondraker Team

Emmeline Ragot (Fra) MS Mondraker Team
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 4 of 11

Jill Kintner (USA) Team Norco International

Jill Kintner (USA) Team Norco International
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 5 of 11

Myriam Nicole (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction

Myriam Nicole (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 6 of 11

Luana Maria de Souza Oliveira (Brazil)

Luana Maria de Souza Oliveira (Brazil)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 7 of 11

Miriam Ruchti (Sui) SC-Intense

Miriam Ruchti (Sui) SC-Intense
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 8 of 11

Manon Carpenter (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team

Manon Carpenter (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 9 of 11

A very happy Tracey Hannah

A very happy Tracey Hannah
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 10 of 11

Elite women's downhill podium in Pietermaritzburg: Jill Kintner, Manon Carpenter, Tracey Hannah, Emmeline Ragot, Miriam Ruchti

Elite women's downhill podium in Pietermaritzburg: Jill Kintner, Manon Carpenter, Tracey Hannah, Emmeline Ragot, Miriam Ruchti
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 11 of 11

Tracey Hannah flies into the finish to complete her emphatic win in the women's division

Tracey Hannah flies into the finish to complete her emphatic win in the women's division
(Image credit: Darren Goddard / cycho.co.za)

Australian champion Tracey Hannah (Hutchinson United Ride) marked her return to international downhill competition with a win in the opening round of the UCI Montain Bike World Cup on Sunday in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa.

Heavy rain on the previous evening had led to concerns that the track would become muddy and treacherous, but the morning sun quickly started to dry things up, and many riders said that the rain actually made the track better than ever by race time.

The women's field lost two top contenders even before racing started, with Floriane Pugin (Scott 11) crashing the day before and injuring her shoulder, and Sabrina Jonnier (Labyrinth Shimano) crashing on racing day morning and suffering a leg injury.

However, there was never any doubt who the fastest rider was; Hannah qualified first by an impressive three and a half second margin, and took the win by nearly a second over the 2011 junior World Cup champion, Manon Carpenter (Madison Saracen).

World champion Emmeline Ragot (MS Mondraker) was a distant third, nearly three seconds in arrears, while former four cross world champion Jill Kintner (Team Norco) took fourth, for her first ever downhill podium appearance.

Hannah, who has been away from the World Cup circuit for four years and is a former junior World Champion, said, "It has always been my intention to come back, it just took a few years. This was more of a test race for me, to see where I was, and I didn't know what to expect. I'm in pain, but it is good pain. I am so exhausted. I'm happy, and extremely satisfied. I just can't believe it, it is so amazing."

Full Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tracey Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson United Ride0:04:33.806
2Manon Carpenter (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team0:00:00.949
3Emmeline Ragot (Fra) MS Mondraker Team0:00:02.810
4Jill Kintner (USA) Team Norco International0:00:08.492
5Miriam Ruchti (Swi) SC-Intense0:00:10.896
6Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Scott110:00:11.402
7Anita Molcik (Aut)0:00:12.123
8De Souza Oliveira (Bra)0:00:14.385
9Petra Bernhard (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria0:00:15.112
10Myriam Nicole (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction0:00:17.275
11Mio Suemasa (Jpn)0:00:18.065
12Fionn Griffiths (GBr)0:00:18.557
13Harriet Rucknagel (Ger)0:00:27.356
14Martina Bruehlmann (Swi)0:00:28.002
15Caroline Sax (Fra) Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Batibois Alsace0:00:33.423
16Gabriela Williams (Cze) CG Racing Brigade0:00:34.377
17Zarja Cernilogar (Slo)0:00:46.668
18Tamara Maria Ulrich (Aut)0:01:24.564
DNSFloriane Pugin (Fra) Scott11
DNSSabrina Jonnier (Fra) Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hutchinson United Ride87pts
2Santa Cruz Syndicate66
3Trek World Racing66
4MS Mondraker Team48
5Devinci Global Racing47
6GT Factory Racing43
7Monster Energy-Specialized43
8Madison Saracen Downhill Team35
9Team Norco International33
10Scott1131
11Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team26
12CG Racing Brigade26
13Giant Factory Off-Road Team24
14SC-Intense22
15Commencal / Riding Addiction20
16Topcycle By Trek18
17Alpine Commencal Austria14
18Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team9
19Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Batibois Alsace6
20Lapierre International5
21Team Are Bikepark By W-Racing3
22Ghost Factory Racing Team2
23Kona1

World Cup individual standings after round 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tracey Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson United Ride250pts
2Emmeline Ragot (Fra) MS Mondraker Team180
3Manon Carpenter (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team165
4Jill Kintner (USA) Team Norco International145
5Miriam Ruchti (Swi) SC-Intense122
6Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Scott11105
7Luana Maria De Souza Oliveira (Bra)84
8Anita Molcik (Aut)80
9Myriam Nicole (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction71
10Petra Bernhard (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria60
11Mio Suemasa (Jpn)50
12Fionn Griffiths (GBr)45
13Harriet Rucknagel (Ger)40
14Martina Bruehlmann (Swi)35
15Caroline Sax (Fra) Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Batibois Alsace30
16Floriane Pugin (Fra) Scott1130
17Gabriela Williams (Cze) CG Racing Brigade25
18Sabrina Jonnier (Fra) Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team25
19Zarja Cernilogar (Slo)20
20Tamara Maria Ulrich (Aut)15

World Cup team standings after round 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hutchinson United Ride87pts
2Santa Cruz Syndicate66
3Trek World Racing66
4MS Mondraker Team48
5Devinci Global Racing47
6GT Factory Racing43
7Monster Energy-Specialized43
8Madison Saracen Downhill Team35
9Team Norco International33
10Scott1131
11Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team26
12CG Racing Brigade26
13Giant Factory Off-Road Team24
14SC-Intense22
15Commencal / Riding Addiction20
16Topcycle By Trek18
17Alpine Commencal Austria14
18Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team9
19Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Batibois Alsace6
20Lapierre International5
21Team Are Bikepark By W-Racing3
22Ghost Factory Racing Team2
23Kona1

 

Latest on Cyclingnews