Australian champion Tracey Hannah (Hutchinson United Ride) marked her return to international downhill competition with a win in the opening round of the UCI Montain Bike World Cup on Sunday in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa.

Heavy rain on the previous evening had led to concerns that the track would become muddy and treacherous, but the morning sun quickly started to dry things up, and many riders said that the rain actually made the track better than ever by race time.

The women's field lost two top contenders even before racing started, with Floriane Pugin (Scott 11) crashing the day before and injuring her shoulder, and Sabrina Jonnier (Labyrinth Shimano) crashing on racing day morning and suffering a leg injury.

However, there was never any doubt who the fastest rider was; Hannah qualified first by an impressive three and a half second margin, and took the win by nearly a second over the 2011 junior World Cup champion, Manon Carpenter (Madison Saracen).

World champion Emmeline Ragot (MS Mondraker) was a distant third, nearly three seconds in arrears, while former four cross world champion Jill Kintner (Team Norco) took fourth, for her first ever downhill podium appearance.

Hannah, who has been away from the World Cup circuit for four years and is a former junior World Champion, said, "It has always been my intention to come back, it just took a few years. This was more of a test race for me, to see where I was, and I didn't know what to expect. I'm in pain, but it is good pain. I am so exhausted. I'm happy, and extremely satisfied. I just can't believe it, it is so amazing."

Full Results

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tracey Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson United Ride 0:04:33.806 2 Manon Carpenter (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team 0:00:00.949 3 Emmeline Ragot (Fra) MS Mondraker Team 0:00:02.810 4 Jill Kintner (USA) Team Norco International 0:00:08.492 5 Miriam Ruchti (Swi) SC-Intense 0:00:10.896 6 Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Scott11 0:00:11.402 7 Anita Molcik (Aut) 0:00:12.123 8 De Souza Oliveira (Bra) 0:00:14.385 9 Petra Bernhard (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria 0:00:15.112 10 Myriam Nicole (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction 0:00:17.275 11 Mio Suemasa (Jpn) 0:00:18.065 12 Fionn Griffiths (GBr) 0:00:18.557 13 Harriet Rucknagel (Ger) 0:00:27.356 14 Martina Bruehlmann (Swi) 0:00:28.002 15 Caroline Sax (Fra) Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Batibois Alsace 0:00:33.423 16 Gabriela Williams (Cze) CG Racing Brigade 0:00:34.377 17 Zarja Cernilogar (Slo) 0:00:46.668 18 Tamara Maria Ulrich (Aut) 0:01:24.564 DNS Floriane Pugin (Fra) Scott11 DNS Sabrina Jonnier (Fra) Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hutchinson United Ride 87 pts 2 Santa Cruz Syndicate 66 3 Trek World Racing 66 4 MS Mondraker Team 48 5 Devinci Global Racing 47 6 GT Factory Racing 43 7 Monster Energy-Specialized 43 8 Madison Saracen Downhill Team 35 9 Team Norco International 33 10 Scott11 31 11 Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 26 12 CG Racing Brigade 26 13 Giant Factory Off-Road Team 24 14 SC-Intense 22 15 Commencal / Riding Addiction 20 16 Topcycle By Trek 18 17 Alpine Commencal Austria 14 18 Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team 9 19 Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Batibois Alsace 6 20 Lapierre International 5 21 Team Are Bikepark By W-Racing 3 22 Ghost Factory Racing Team 2 23 Kona 1

World Cup individual standings after round 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tracey Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson United Ride 250 pts 2 Emmeline Ragot (Fra) MS Mondraker Team 180 3 Manon Carpenter (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team 165 4 Jill Kintner (USA) Team Norco International 145 5 Miriam Ruchti (Swi) SC-Intense 122 6 Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Scott11 105 7 Luana Maria De Souza Oliveira (Bra) 84 8 Anita Molcik (Aut) 80 9 Myriam Nicole (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction 71 10 Petra Bernhard (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria 60 11 Mio Suemasa (Jpn) 50 12 Fionn Griffiths (GBr) 45 13 Harriet Rucknagel (Ger) 40 14 Martina Bruehlmann (Swi) 35 15 Caroline Sax (Fra) Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Batibois Alsace 30 16 Floriane Pugin (Fra) Scott11 30 17 Gabriela Williams (Cze) CG Racing Brigade 25 18 Sabrina Jonnier (Fra) Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team 25 19 Zarja Cernilogar (Slo) 20 20 Tamara Maria Ulrich (Aut) 15