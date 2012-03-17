Trending

Wloszczowska opens World Cup season with victory

Batty and Pendrel round out top three for the Canadians

Image 1 of 23

Maja Wloszczowska (CCC Polkowice) wins the opening World Cup in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa

Maja Wloszczowska (CCC Polkowice) wins the opening World Cup in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 23

Kiwi Karen Hanlen had a great ride before crashing, and still managed to finish eighth

Kiwi Karen Hanlen had a great ride before crashing, and still managed to finish eighth
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 23

Heather Irmiger (Subaru - Trek) finished 15th

Heather Irmiger (Subaru - Trek) finished 15th
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 4 of 23

Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida Biking Team)

Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida Biking Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 5 of 23

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team)

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 6 of 23

A hearty Canuck hug

A hearty Canuck hug
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 7 of 23

Emily Batty (Subaru - Trek) trying to keep cool before the start

Emily Batty (Subaru - Trek) trying to keep cool before the start
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 8 of 23

Catharine Pendrel, leading Emily Batty and Maja Wloszczowska

Catharine Pendrel, leading Emily Batty and Maja Wloszczowska
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 9 of 23

Karen Hanlen went down hard in the rocks

Karen Hanlen went down hard in the rocks
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 10 of 23

Canadian Emily Batty gave it her all for a career best World Cup ride

Canadian Emily Batty gave it her all for a career best World Cup ride
(Image credit: Darren Goddard / cycho.co.za)
Image 11 of 23

Esther S

Esther S
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 12 of 23

Willow Rockwell (Trek World Racing) returns to World Cup racing just 11 weeks after giving birth

Willow Rockwell (Trek World Racing) returns to World Cup racing just 11 weeks after giving birth
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 13 of 23

Katherine Compton (Rabobank Giant Offroad Team)

Katherine Compton (Rabobank Giant Offroad Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 14 of 23

Emily Batty (Subaru - Trek) takes second and her first elite podium

Emily Batty (Subaru - Trek) takes second and her first elite podium
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 15 of 23

Annie Last (Milka Brentjens MTB Racing Team) was the early leader

Annie Last (Milka Brentjens MTB Racing Team) was the early leader
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 16 of 23

Eva Lechner (Colnago Sudtirol)

Eva Lechner (Colnago Sudtirol)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 17 of 23

Emily Batty (Subaru - Trek)

Emily Batty (Subaru - Trek)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 18 of 23

Julie Bresset (BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry) finished 5th

Julie Bresset (BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry) finished 5th
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 19 of 23

Sabine Spitz (Sabine Spitz Haibike Team) is the 2008 Olympic Champion

Sabine Spitz (Sabine Spitz Haibike Team) is the 2008 Olympic Champion
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 20 of 23

Lea Davison (Specialized Racing) was the top American and finished 14th

Lea Davison (Specialized Racing) was the top American and finished 14th
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 21 of 23

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) was with the lead

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) was with the lead
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 22 of 23

Maja Wloszczowska claimed the elite women's cross country race

Maja Wloszczowska claimed the elite women's cross country race
(Image credit: Darren Goddard / cycho.co.za)
Image 23 of 23

Elite women's podium in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa: Esther Süss , Emily Batty , Maja Wloszczowska , Catharine Pendrel, Esther Süss

Elite women's podium in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa: Esther Süss , Emily Batty , Maja Wloszczowska , Catharine Pendrel, Esther Süss
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Poland's Maja Wloszczowska (CCC Polkowice) held off the determined Canadian duo of Emily Batty (Subaru-Trek) and Catharine Pendrel (Luna) to don the leader's jersey for the opening round of the 2012 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup, the first of her career.

Despite worries about a muddy course after rain overnight, race day was hot and sunny, giving the riders a fast track to race on. British champion Annie Last (Milka Brentjens) took the early lead in the women's race before Pendrel, the reigning world champion, chased her down and took the lead on the second lap of five.

Wloszczowska and Batty were part of a chase group that bridged up to Pendrel, and by the third lap the three were clear of all chasers. The 2011 World Cup champion Julie Bresset (BH-SR Suntour-Piesey Vallandry) was part of that chase group, but wilted in the heat, to eventually finish fifth, behind former marathon world champion Esther Süss (Wheeler-IXS).

In the final lap, the leaders began to play a tactical game, with Batty attacking before the final rock garden, only to have Wloszczowska counter and take the front into the final straightaway to win by four seconds.

"I'm really happy," said Wloszczowska. "I definitely didn't expect to get a win this early in the season. But I changed my coach last year, and this showed that it is working. When Emily attacked, I knew I had to get by her, so I took a chance."

"Emily was leading going into the final rock garden and she took my normal line. I decided to take the other line to the left and just let go of my brakes and went for it! It paid off. I got a gap right there and that was enough. I'm so proud of myself. It was the best decision I made today. I loved the new course, especially on my 29er."

Pendrel, who had stated earlier in the week that she is building up slower this season, admitted that she may have not have been aggressive enough when the other two started battling in the final lap. "I sometimes go out too strong, so this time I played it a little conservative, maybe too conservative. But I'm where I want to be for this time of year, and really happy for such a strong showing for Canada."

Emily Batty, who had previously won at the under 23 level, was excited at her breakthrough performance - her first time ever on the elite World Cup podium. "We've had some really good training camps in California with the national team," said Batty, "so I felt prepared for the heat and I knew my form was good. Just being able to ride at the front of the race with riders like Catharine and Maja was an incredible feeling for me, and I know that I will only get stronger for the next rounds."

Race Notes

- Lea Davison (Specialized) was the top American, finishing 14th, one spot ahead of compatriot Heather Irmiger (Subaru-Trek). Davison might have been a top-10 finisher, based on her laps splits, if she had not had to spend most of the race chasing following an early crash in one of the technical zones.

- In the women's race, both Wloszczowska and Batty were on 29ers, while Pendrel was on a 26" wheel. When asked in the press conference if it made the difference in the results, all three laughed, and said "no".

- American Krista Park separated her shoulder during a crash in training in the days before the race and did not start.

- Kseniya Kirillova of Russia was one who suffered at the hands of the course during the race and left it with a badly broken humerus and dislocated right shoulder after she hurtled over her handlebars in the switchback section just above the Rapid Rocks rock garden at the bottom of the course.

Full Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) CCC Polkowice1:34:01
2Emily Batty (Can) Subaru - Trek0:00:04
3Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team0:00:23
4Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - Ixs Team0:01:03
5Julie Bresset (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry0:01:17
6Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team0:01:24
7Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Team0:02:02
8Karen Hanlen (NZl)0:02:17
9Annie Last (GBr) Milka Brentjens MTB Racing Team0:02:35
10Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team0:02:42
11Rosara Joseph (NZl) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team0:03:05
12Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing Team0:03:32
13Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team0:03:36
14Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing0:03:59
15Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru - Trek0:04:21
16Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.De Team0:04:38
17Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) Bikepark.Ch Scott0:05:01
18Annika Langvad (Den) Team Fujibikes Rockets0:05:27
19Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:05:43
20Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) CCC Polkowice0:06:12
21Marie-Helene Premont (Can)
22Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team0:06:20
23Rie Katayama (Jpn)0:06:27
24Lene Byberg (Nor) GT Skoda Chamonix0:06:37
25Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Specialized Solodet Vosges0:06:53
26Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Sudtirol0:07:19
27Adelheid Morath (Ger) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team0:07:22
28Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Salcano Factory Team0:07:34
29Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Sudtirol0:07:35
30Julie Krasniak (Fra) Focus MIG Team0:07:53
31Anna Szafraniec (Pol) CCC Polkowice0:08:08
32Judy Freeman (USA)0:08:35
33Katarzyna Solus-Miskowiez (Pol)0:08:52
34Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) Team Crampfix Nakamura0:09:00
35Laura Metzler (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry0:09:17
36Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol) CCC Polkowice0:09:30
37Anne Terpstra (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team0:09:36
38Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Sabine Spitz Haibike Team0:09:45
39Hanna Klein (Ger)0:10:31
40Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team0:10:54
41Mary Mcconneloug (USA)0:11:19
42Katherine Compton (USA) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team0:11:33
43Laura Turpijn (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team0:11:41
44Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Team0:11:45
45Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing Team0:11:50
46Amanda Sin (Can) Scott-3Roxracing0:11:56
47Heidi Sandsto Rosaasen (Nor) Team United Bakeries0:12:30
48Ivonne Kraft (Ger)0:13:15
49Vera Andreeva (Rus)0:13:40
50Rowena Fry (Aus)0:14:04
51Samantha Sanders (RSA)0:14:06
52Chloe Woodruff (USA)0:16:11
53Cécile Ravanel (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix0:16:34
54Willow Rockwell (USA) Trek World Racing0:17:07
55Jodie Willett (Aus)0:17:36
56Fanny Bourdon (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix0:18:35
-1lapCaroline Mani (Fra)
-1lapLucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
-2lapsJulia Colvin (RSA)
-2lapsMelanie Palframan (RSA)
-3lapsLee Craigie (GBr)
-3lapsLauren Hoyer (RSA)
DNFJenni King (Aus)
DNFBlaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
DNFSabrina Maurer (Swi) Bskgraf Rollmat-Koba MTB Team
DNFAnja Gradl (Ger) Team Bulls
DNFKseniya Kirillova (Rus)
DNFStephanie Wiedner (Aut)
DNSKrista Park (USA)
DNSOksana Rybakova (Rus)

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luna Pro Team58pts
2CCC Polkowice51
3Subaru - Trek51
4Rabobank Giant Offroad Team38
5Wheeler - Ixs Team30
6BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry28
7Ghost Factory Racing Team28
8Sabine Spitz Haibike Team24
9Milka Brentjens MTB Racing Team22
10Topeak Ergon Racing Team21
11Specialized Racing17
12Notebooksbilliger.De Team15
13Bikepark.ch Scott14
14Team Fujibikes Rockets13
15Multivan Merida Biking Team12
16GT Skoda Chamonix7
17Colnago Sudtirol7
18Specialized Solodet Vosges6
19Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team4
20Salcano Factory Team3
21Focus MIG Team1

World Cup individual standings after round 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) CCC Polkowice250pts
2Emily Batty (Can) Subaru - Trek200
3Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team160
4Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - IXS Team150
5Julie Bresset (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry140
6Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team130
7Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Team120
8Karen Hanlen (NZl)110
9Annie Last (GBr) Milka Brentjens MTB Racing Team100
10Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team95
11Rosara Joseph (NZl) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team90
12Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing Team85
13Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team80
14Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing78
15Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru - Trek76
16Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.de Team74
17Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) Bikepark.ch Scott72
18Annika Langvad (Den) Team Fujibikes Rockets70
19Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team68
20Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) CCC Polkowice66
21Marie-Helene Premont (Can)64
22Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team62
23Rie Katayama (Jpn)60
24Lene Byberg (Nor) GT Skoda Chamonix58
25Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Specialized Solodet Vosges56
26Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Sudtirol54
27Adelheid Morath (Ger) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team52
28Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Salcano Factory Team50
29Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Sudtirol48
30Julie Krasniak (Fra) Focus MIG Team46
31Anna Szafraniec (Pol) CCC Polkowice44
32Judy Freeman (USA)42
33Katarzyna Solus-Miskowiez (Pol)40
34Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) Team Crampfix Nakamura38
35Laura Metzler (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry36
36Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol) CCC Polkowice34
37Anne Terpstra (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team32
38Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Sabine Spitz Haibike Team30
39Hanna Klein (Ger)29
40Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team28
41Mary Mcconneloug (USA)27
42Katherine Compton (USA) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team26
43Laura Turpijn (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team25
44Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Team24
45Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing Team23
46Amanda Sin (Can) Scott-3Roxracing22
47Heidi Sandsto Rosaasen (Nor) Team United Bakeries21
48Ivonne Kraft (Ger)20
49Vera Andreeva (Rus)19
50Rowena Fry (Aus)18
51Samantha Sanders (RSA)17
52Chloe Woodruff (USA)16
53Cécile Ravanel (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix15
54Willow Rockwell (USA) Trek World Racing14
55Jodie Willett (Aus)13
56Fanny Bourdon (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix12
57Caroline Mani (Fra)11
58Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry10
59Julia Colvin (RSA)9
60Melanie Palframan (RSA)8

World Cup team standings after round 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luna Pro Team58pts
2Subaru - Trek51
3CCC Polkowice51
4Rabobank Giant Offroad Team38
5Wheeler - IXS Team30
6Ghost Factory Racing Team28
7BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry28
8Sabine Spitz Haibike Team24
9Milka Brentjens MTB Racing Team22
10Topeak Ergon Racing Team21
11Specialized Racing17
12Notebooksbilliger.de Team15
13Bikepark.ch Scott14
14Team Fujibikes Rockets13
15Multivan Merida Biking Team12
16GT Skoda Chamonix7
17Colnago Sudtirol7
18Specialized Solodet Vosges6
19Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team4
20Salcano Factory Team3
21Focus MIG Team1

 

