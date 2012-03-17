Image 1 of 23 Maja Wloszczowska (CCC Polkowice) wins the opening World Cup in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 23 Kiwi Karen Hanlen had a great ride before crashing, and still managed to finish eighth (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 23 Heather Irmiger (Subaru - Trek) finished 15th (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 23 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida Biking Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 23 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 23 A hearty Canuck hug (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 23 Emily Batty (Subaru - Trek) trying to keep cool before the start (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 23 Catharine Pendrel, leading Emily Batty and Maja Wloszczowska (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 23 Karen Hanlen went down hard in the rocks (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 23 Canadian Emily Batty gave it her all for a career best World Cup ride (Image credit: Darren Goddard / cycho.co.za) Image 11 of 23 Esther S (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 12 of 23 Willow Rockwell (Trek World Racing) returns to World Cup racing just 11 weeks after giving birth (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 13 of 23 Katherine Compton (Rabobank Giant Offroad Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 14 of 23 Emily Batty (Subaru - Trek) takes second and her first elite podium (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 15 of 23 Annie Last (Milka Brentjens MTB Racing Team) was the early leader (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 16 of 23 Eva Lechner (Colnago Sudtirol) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 17 of 23 Emily Batty (Subaru - Trek) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 18 of 23 Julie Bresset (BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry) finished 5th (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 19 of 23 Sabine Spitz (Sabine Spitz Haibike Team) is the 2008 Olympic Champion (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 20 of 23 Lea Davison (Specialized Racing) was the top American and finished 14th (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 21 of 23 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) was with the lead (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 22 of 23 Maja Wloszczowska claimed the elite women's cross country race (Image credit: Darren Goddard / cycho.co.za) Image 23 of 23 Elite women's podium in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa: Esther Süss , Emily Batty , Maja Wloszczowska , Catharine Pendrel, Esther Süss (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Poland's Maja Wloszczowska (CCC Polkowice) held off the determined Canadian duo of Emily Batty (Subaru-Trek) and Catharine Pendrel (Luna) to don the leader's jersey for the opening round of the 2012 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup, the first of her career.

Despite worries about a muddy course after rain overnight, race day was hot and sunny, giving the riders a fast track to race on. British champion Annie Last (Milka Brentjens) took the early lead in the women's race before Pendrel, the reigning world champion, chased her down and took the lead on the second lap of five.

Wloszczowska and Batty were part of a chase group that bridged up to Pendrel, and by the third lap the three were clear of all chasers. The 2011 World Cup champion Julie Bresset (BH-SR Suntour-Piesey Vallandry) was part of that chase group, but wilted in the heat, to eventually finish fifth, behind former marathon world champion Esther Süss (Wheeler-IXS).

In the final lap, the leaders began to play a tactical game, with Batty attacking before the final rock garden, only to have Wloszczowska counter and take the front into the final straightaway to win by four seconds.

"I'm really happy," said Wloszczowska. "I definitely didn't expect to get a win this early in the season. But I changed my coach last year, and this showed that it is working. When Emily attacked, I knew I had to get by her, so I took a chance."

"Emily was leading going into the final rock garden and she took my normal line. I decided to take the other line to the left and just let go of my brakes and went for it! It paid off. I got a gap right there and that was enough. I'm so proud of myself. It was the best decision I made today. I loved the new course, especially on my 29er."

Pendrel, who had stated earlier in the week that she is building up slower this season, admitted that she may have not have been aggressive enough when the other two started battling in the final lap. "I sometimes go out too strong, so this time I played it a little conservative, maybe too conservative. But I'm where I want to be for this time of year, and really happy for such a strong showing for Canada."

Emily Batty, who had previously won at the under 23 level, was excited at her breakthrough performance - her first time ever on the elite World Cup podium. "We've had some really good training camps in California with the national team," said Batty, "so I felt prepared for the heat and I knew my form was good. Just being able to ride at the front of the race with riders like Catharine and Maja was an incredible feeling for me, and I know that I will only get stronger for the next rounds."

Race Notes

- Lea Davison (Specialized) was the top American, finishing 14th, one spot ahead of compatriot Heather Irmiger (Subaru-Trek). Davison might have been a top-10 finisher, based on her laps splits, if she had not had to spend most of the race chasing following an early crash in one of the technical zones.

- In the women's race, both Wloszczowska and Batty were on 29ers, while Pendrel was on a 26" wheel. When asked in the press conference if it made the difference in the results, all three laughed, and said "no".

- American Krista Park separated her shoulder during a crash in training in the days before the race and did not start.

- Kseniya Kirillova of Russia was one who suffered at the hands of the course during the race and left it with a badly broken humerus and dislocated right shoulder after she hurtled over her handlebars in the switchback section just above the Rapid Rocks rock garden at the bottom of the course.

Full Results

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) CCC Polkowice 1:34:01 2 Emily Batty (Can) Subaru - Trek 0:00:04 3 Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team 0:00:23 4 Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - Ixs Team 0:01:03 5 Julie Bresset (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry 0:01:17 6 Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team 0:01:24 7 Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Team 0:02:02 8 Karen Hanlen (NZl) 0:02:17 9 Annie Last (GBr) Milka Brentjens MTB Racing Team 0:02:35 10 Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 0:02:42 11 Rosara Joseph (NZl) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 0:03:05 12 Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing Team 0:03:32 13 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 0:03:36 14 Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing 0:03:59 15 Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru - Trek 0:04:21 16 Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.De Team 0:04:38 17 Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) Bikepark.Ch Scott 0:05:01 18 Annika Langvad (Den) Team Fujibikes Rockets 0:05:27 19 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:05:43 20 Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) CCC Polkowice 0:06:12 21 Marie-Helene Premont (Can) 22 Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team 0:06:20 23 Rie Katayama (Jpn) 0:06:27 24 Lene Byberg (Nor) GT Skoda Chamonix 0:06:37 25 Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Specialized Solodet Vosges 0:06:53 26 Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Sudtirol 0:07:19 27 Adelheid Morath (Ger) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team 0:07:22 28 Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Salcano Factory Team 0:07:34 29 Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Sudtirol 0:07:35 30 Julie Krasniak (Fra) Focus MIG Team 0:07:53 31 Anna Szafraniec (Pol) CCC Polkowice 0:08:08 32 Judy Freeman (USA) 0:08:35 33 Katarzyna Solus-Miskowiez (Pol) 0:08:52 34 Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) Team Crampfix Nakamura 0:09:00 35 Laura Metzler (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry 0:09:17 36 Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol) CCC Polkowice 0:09:30 37 Anne Terpstra (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team 0:09:36 38 Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Sabine Spitz Haibike Team 0:09:45 39 Hanna Klein (Ger) 0:10:31 40 Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team 0:10:54 41 Mary Mcconneloug (USA) 0:11:19 42 Katherine Compton (USA) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 0:11:33 43 Laura Turpijn (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team 0:11:41 44 Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Team 0:11:45 45 Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing Team 0:11:50 46 Amanda Sin (Can) Scott-3Roxracing 0:11:56 47 Heidi Sandsto Rosaasen (Nor) Team United Bakeries 0:12:30 48 Ivonne Kraft (Ger) 0:13:15 49 Vera Andreeva (Rus) 0:13:40 50 Rowena Fry (Aus) 0:14:04 51 Samantha Sanders (RSA) 0:14:06 52 Chloe Woodruff (USA) 0:16:11 53 Cécile Ravanel (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix 0:16:34 54 Willow Rockwell (USA) Trek World Racing 0:17:07 55 Jodie Willett (Aus) 0:17:36 56 Fanny Bourdon (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix 0:18:35 -1lap Caroline Mani (Fra) -1lap Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry -2laps Julia Colvin (RSA) -2laps Melanie Palframan (RSA) -3laps Lee Craigie (GBr) -3laps Lauren Hoyer (RSA) DNF Jenni King (Aus) DNF Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team DNF Sabrina Maurer (Swi) Bskgraf Rollmat-Koba MTB Team DNF Anja Gradl (Ger) Team Bulls DNF Kseniya Kirillova (Rus) DNF Stephanie Wiedner (Aut) DNS Krista Park (USA) DNS Oksana Rybakova (Rus)

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luna Pro Team 58 pts 2 CCC Polkowice 51 3 Subaru - Trek 51 4 Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 38 5 Wheeler - Ixs Team 30 6 BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry 28 7 Ghost Factory Racing Team 28 8 Sabine Spitz Haibike Team 24 9 Milka Brentjens MTB Racing Team 22 10 Topeak Ergon Racing Team 21 11 Specialized Racing 17 12 Notebooksbilliger.De Team 15 13 Bikepark.ch Scott 14 14 Team Fujibikes Rockets 13 15 Multivan Merida Biking Team 12 16 GT Skoda Chamonix 7 17 Colnago Sudtirol 7 18 Specialized Solodet Vosges 6 19 Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team 4 20 Salcano Factory Team 3 21 Focus MIG Team 1

World Cup individual standings after round 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) CCC Polkowice 250 pts 2 Emily Batty (Can) Subaru - Trek 200 3 Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team 160 4 Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - IXS Team 150 5 Julie Bresset (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry 140 6 Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team 130 7 Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Team 120 8 Karen Hanlen (NZl) 110 9 Annie Last (GBr) Milka Brentjens MTB Racing Team 100 10 Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 95 11 Rosara Joseph (NZl) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 90 12 Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing Team 85 13 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 80 14 Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing 78 15 Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru - Trek 76 16 Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.de Team 74 17 Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) Bikepark.ch Scott 72 18 Annika Langvad (Den) Team Fujibikes Rockets 70 19 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team 68 20 Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) CCC Polkowice 66 21 Marie-Helene Premont (Can) 64 22 Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team 62 23 Rie Katayama (Jpn) 60 24 Lene Byberg (Nor) GT Skoda Chamonix 58 25 Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Specialized Solodet Vosges 56 26 Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Sudtirol 54 27 Adelheid Morath (Ger) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team 52 28 Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Salcano Factory Team 50 29 Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Sudtirol 48 30 Julie Krasniak (Fra) Focus MIG Team 46 31 Anna Szafraniec (Pol) CCC Polkowice 44 32 Judy Freeman (USA) 42 33 Katarzyna Solus-Miskowiez (Pol) 40 34 Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) Team Crampfix Nakamura 38 35 Laura Metzler (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry 36 36 Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol) CCC Polkowice 34 37 Anne Terpstra (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team 32 38 Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Sabine Spitz Haibike Team 30 39 Hanna Klein (Ger) 29 40 Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team 28 41 Mary Mcconneloug (USA) 27 42 Katherine Compton (USA) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 26 43 Laura Turpijn (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team 25 44 Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Team 24 45 Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing Team 23 46 Amanda Sin (Can) Scott-3Roxracing 22 47 Heidi Sandsto Rosaasen (Nor) Team United Bakeries 21 48 Ivonne Kraft (Ger) 20 49 Vera Andreeva (Rus) 19 50 Rowena Fry (Aus) 18 51 Samantha Sanders (RSA) 17 52 Chloe Woodruff (USA) 16 53 Cécile Ravanel (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix 15 54 Willow Rockwell (USA) Trek World Racing 14 55 Jodie Willett (Aus) 13 56 Fanny Bourdon (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix 12 57 Caroline Mani (Fra) 11 58 Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry 10 59 Julia Colvin (RSA) 9 60 Melanie Palframan (RSA) 8