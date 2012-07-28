Trending

Waldis wins junior World Cup round in France

Putz, Moschetti round out top three

Andrea Waldis (Switzerland) wins the junior women's World Cup race in Val d'Isere

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)

Full Results

Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Waldis (Swi) Switzerland0:58:27
2Lena Putz (Ger) Germany0:00:38
3Margot Moschetti (Fra) Scott Les Saisies0:01:28
4Jenny Rissveds (Swe) Sweden0:02:05
5Emilie Collomb (Ita) Italy0:02:58
6Aleksandra Podgorska (Pol) Poland0:03:48
7Barbora Machulkova (Cze) Czech Republic0:04:14
8Dina Hordiyuk (Ukr) Ukraine0:04:21
9Perrine Clauzel (Fra) France0:04:44
10Ramona Forchini (Swi) MTB Kader Zentralschweiz0:05:05
11Laura Charles (Fra) France0:06:22
12Britt Van Den Boogert (Ned) Netherlands0:07:06
13Nikola Hlubinkova (Cze) Czech Republic0:07:16
14Sara De Leo (Ita) Italy0:07:40
14Deborah Inauen (Swi) Switzerland
16Jennifer Kupferschmied (Swi) Switzerland0:08:01
17Eliane Mueggler (Swi) Switzerland0:08:05
18Felicia Ferner (Swe) Sweden0:08:18
19Elea Boissy (Fra) Look - Beaumes De Venise0:08:45
20Mallory Barth (Swi) Switzerland0:09:04
21Audrey Menut (Fra) France0:09:25
22Lena Gerault (Fra) Definitive Spectra.Tec Asptt0:09:44
23Arianna Cusini° (Ita) Italy0:09:45
24Alicia Franck (Bel) Belgium0:10:08
25Serena Tasca° (Ita) Italy0:10:19
26Marine Strappazon (Fra) Scott Les Saisies0:10:45
27Bethany Crumpton (GBr) Great Britain0:10:52
28Marketa Drahovzalova (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna Specialized Junior MTB Team0:10:57
29Chantal Eheim (Swi) Tropical Solothurn0:11:43
30Nicole Erasmus (RSA) South Africa0:12:13
31Tina Perse (Slo) Slovenia0:12:16
32Annemarie Worst (Ned) Giant Dealerteams0:12:41
33Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams0:13:19
34Axelle Murigneux (Fra) Definitive Spectra.Tec Asptt0:13:47
35Imogen Buick (GBr) Moda-Bikemagic Racing Team0:14:01
36Estelle Relave (Fra) Haut-Jura VTT0:14:12
37Linda Van Wyk (RSA) South Africa0:15:10
38Paige Coope° (GBr) Moda-Bikemagic Racing Team
Karolina Cierluk° (Pol) Poland
Giulia Gaspardino (Ita) Italy
Jessica Benz (Ger) Germany
Rita Malinkiewicz (Pol) Poland
Veronika Brüchle (Ger) Germany

