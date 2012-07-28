Waldis wins junior World Cup round in France
Putz, Moschetti round out top three
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Waldis (Swi) Switzerland
|0:58:27
|2
|Lena Putz (Ger) Germany
|0:00:38
|3
|Margot Moschetti (Fra) Scott Les Saisies
|0:01:28
|4
|Jenny Rissveds (Swe) Sweden
|0:02:05
|5
|Emilie Collomb (Ita) Italy
|0:02:58
|6
|Aleksandra Podgorska (Pol) Poland
|0:03:48
|7
|Barbora Machulkova (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:04:14
|8
|Dina Hordiyuk (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:04:21
|9
|Perrine Clauzel (Fra) France
|0:04:44
|10
|Ramona Forchini (Swi) MTB Kader Zentralschweiz
|0:05:05
|11
|Laura Charles (Fra) France
|0:06:22
|12
|Britt Van Den Boogert (Ned) Netherlands
|0:07:06
|13
|Nikola Hlubinkova (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:07:16
|14
|Sara De Leo (Ita) Italy
|0:07:40
|14
|Deborah Inauen (Swi) Switzerland
|16
|Jennifer Kupferschmied (Swi) Switzerland
|0:08:01
|17
|Eliane Mueggler (Swi) Switzerland
|0:08:05
|18
|Felicia Ferner (Swe) Sweden
|0:08:18
|19
|Elea Boissy (Fra) Look - Beaumes De Venise
|0:08:45
|20
|Mallory Barth (Swi) Switzerland
|0:09:04
|21
|Audrey Menut (Fra) France
|0:09:25
|22
|Lena Gerault (Fra) Definitive Spectra.Tec Asptt
|0:09:44
|23
|Arianna Cusini° (Ita) Italy
|0:09:45
|24
|Alicia Franck (Bel) Belgium
|0:10:08
|25
|Serena Tasca° (Ita) Italy
|0:10:19
|26
|Marine Strappazon (Fra) Scott Les Saisies
|0:10:45
|27
|Bethany Crumpton (GBr) Great Britain
|0:10:52
|28
|Marketa Drahovzalova (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna Specialized Junior MTB Team
|0:10:57
|29
|Chantal Eheim (Swi) Tropical Solothurn
|0:11:43
|30
|Nicole Erasmus (RSA) South Africa
|0:12:13
|31
|Tina Perse (Slo) Slovenia
|0:12:16
|32
|Annemarie Worst (Ned) Giant Dealerteams
|0:12:41
|33
|Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams
|0:13:19
|34
|Axelle Murigneux (Fra) Definitive Spectra.Tec Asptt
|0:13:47
|35
|Imogen Buick (GBr) Moda-Bikemagic Racing Team
|0:14:01
|36
|Estelle Relave (Fra) Haut-Jura VTT
|0:14:12
|37
|Linda Van Wyk (RSA) South Africa
|0:15:10
|38
|Paige Coope° (GBr) Moda-Bikemagic Racing Team
|Karolina Cierluk° (Pol) Poland
|Giulia Gaspardino (Ita) Italy
|Jessica Benz (Ger) Germany
|Rita Malinkiewicz (Pol) Poland
|Veronika Brüchle (Ger) Germany
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
-
Bora-Hansgrohe complete 2020 roster with Patrick GamperSagan, Ackermann, Buchmann and Majka headline 27-rider German WorldTour team
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy