Image 1 of 7 Brook Macdonald (MS Mondraker Team) on his way to winning his first World Cup (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 2 of 7 Duncan Riffle (Dirt Norco Race Team) (Image credit: Canadian Cyclist) Image 3 of 7 Steve Smith (Devinci Global Racing) (Image credit: Canadian Cyclist) Image 4 of 7 Brook Macdonald (MS Mondraker Team) (Image credit: Canadian Cyclist) Image 5 of 7 Top Junior Loic Bruni (Lapierre International) (Image credit: Canadian Cyclist) Image 6 of 7 World Cup leader, Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) (Image credit: Canadian Cyclist) Image 7 of 7 Elite men's downhill World Cup podium in Val d'Isere: Greg Minnaar, Gee Atherton, Brook MacDonald, Josh Bryceland, Aaron Gwin (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)

Round six of the downhill at the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup in Val d'Isere, France turned out to be a much more difficult course than anyone anticipated, with many top riders crashing and performing below expectations. New Zealand's Brook MacDonald (MS Mondraker) took his first ever World Cup win in the men's race. Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing), despite finishing fifth, locked up the men's overall World Cup title with one round remaining.

The rocky, open, alpine run was very different from most that the racers face on the World Cup circuit, and more than a few riders crashed in both training and qualifying.

The men's competition for the last two seasons has been completely dominated by World Cup leader Aaron Gwin and his usual rival, Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate). Between the two of them, they have won every single World Cup in last season and this season, until Val d'Isere. Every rider struggled on the fast, rough and rocky terrain, which was completely unforgiving of mistakes. Gwin crashed in qualifying, injuring his hand and finishing well back.

In the final, Thibaut Ruffin (Commencal / Riding Addiction) set the early best time, which stood for 16 riders until Matt Simmonds (Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof) bumped him by an infinitesimal six-thousandths of a second. Simmonds in turn was displaced by Andrew Neethling (Giant Factory), who barely finished before Mick Hannah (Hutchinson United Ride) took the lead. Gwin took the lead next by half a second, but Minnaar surpassed his rival by that same amount. Gee Atherton (GT Factory) then recorded the first sub-2:20 time, but it wasn't quite enough, as MacDonald knocked a final half second off the lead to record his first victory.

"I can't even explain how I feel," said MacDonald. "I had a solid run, no mistakes , it was one of those runs I was just pumped for. I am over the moon about this one. My early season has been a big struggle. I was at a point where I was hating riding. So I changed a few things on my bike, and it has all paid off.

"This track was hard. With the altitude, and being only two and a half minutes, you are just pushing the whole way. If you make a mistake you lose time and you can't really lose time on this kind of track. I put together a good run and I'm happy. I think I'm going party for a week."

Despite having his consecutive World Cup win streak stopped at four, Gwin wasn't too upset. "I have no excuses, I had a pretty good run. For how I felt I am happy. To win the overall again, it is so amazing, especially after this weekend. I came in feeling good, and kinda had a bonehead moment in qualifying, hurt myself a little bit. It [his hand] was better than I thought it was going to be in the finals; it didn't hurt too bad. I just got a little tired at the bottom. So I had to back it down at the bottom to make sure I stayed on and I kinda backed it down too much, but it worked out. Everyone loses some and wins some. I have lost many more in my career. I am just stoked to be up here."

Gwin raced with fresh stitches in his had following a crash earlier in the weekend.

Gwin now has 1260 points with one World Cup race remaining, an insurmountable 260-point lead over Minnaar. The fight for second overall is far from over, with Atherton only 19 points out of second.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brook Macdonald (NZl) MS Mondraker Team 0:02:19.48 2 Gee Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing 0:00:00.50 3 Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate 0:00:00.68 4 Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate 0:00:00.87 5 Aaron Gwin (USA) Trek World Racing 0:00:01.37 6 Michael Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson United Ride 0:00:01.89 7 Marc Beaumont (GBr) GT Factory Racing 0:00:02.11 8 Cameron Cole (NZl) Lapierre International 0:00:02.30 9 Rémi Thirion (Fra) Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team 0:00:02.45 10 Andrew Neethling (RSA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 0:00:02.64 11 Steve Smith (Can) Devinci Global Racing 0:00:02.74 12 Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate 0:00:03.62 13 Mitch Ropelato (USA) Monster Energy-Specialized 0:00:03.78 14 Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 0:00:04.09 15 Thibaut Ruffin (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction 0:00:04.09 16 Florent Payet (Fra) SC-Intense 0:00:04.13 17 Lorenzo Suding (Ita) Pila-BlaCK Arrows-MTB Herin School Asd 0:00:04.14 18 Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre International 0:00:04.57 19 Markus Pekoll (Aut) MS Mondraker Team 0:00:05.09 20 George Brannigan (NZl) Devinci Global Racing 0:00:05.15 21 Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr) 0:00:05.29 22 Connor Fearon° (Aus) Kona 0:00:05.48 23 Filip Polc (Svk) 0:00:05.73 24 Aurélien Giordanengo (Fra) Topcycle By Trek 0:00:05.90 25 Mickael Pascal (Fra) CK Racing Santacruz 0:00:06.13 26 Joseph Smith (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 0:00:06.35 27 Samuel Hill (Aus) Monster Energy-Specialized 0:00:06.49 28 Jared Graves (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 0:00:06.68 29 Bernat Guardia Pascual (Spa) 0:00:06.96 30 Harry Heath (GBr) Unior Tools Team 0:00:07.07 31 Cyrille Kurtz (Fra) CK Racing Santacruz 0:00:07.15 32 Robin Wallner (Swe) Team Are Bikepark By W-Racing 0:00:07.23 33 Johannes Fischbach (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team 0:00:07.39 34 Phil Atwill° (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team 0:00:07.41 35 Pierre Charles Georges (Fra) Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Batibois Alsace 0:00:07.43 36 Ivan Oulego Moreno (Spa) 0:00:07.58 37 Luke Strobel (USA) 0:00:07.59 38 Sam Dale (GBr) 0:00:07.65 39 Matthew Beer (Can) 0:00:07.71 40 Matej Charvat (Cze) 0:00:07.83 41 Ben Reid (Irl) Dirt Norco Race Team 0:00:07.89 42 Benny Strasser (Ger) 0:00:07.92 43 Francisco Pardal (Por) 0:00:08.25 44 Jono Jones° (GBr) 0:00:08.25 45 Mitchell Delfs (Aus) Kona 0:00:08.41 46 Justin Leov (NZl) Trek World Racing 0:00:08.53 47 Oscar Harnstrom (Swe) Pila-BlaCK Arrows-MTB Herin School Asd 0:00:08.62 48 Lewis Buchanan (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 0:00:08.85 49 Patrick Thome (Fra) Lapierre International 0:00:08.97 50 Richard Thomas (GBr) 0:00:09.03 51 Johann Potgieter (RSA) 0:00:09.25 52 Alexis Pujol (Fra) 0:00:10.09 53 Florian Arthus (Fra) XCYTT Racing 0:00:10.26 54 Joe Connell° (GBr) 0:00:10.36 55 Fraser Mcglone° (GBr) 0:00:10.42 56 Kyle Sangers (Can) 0:00:10.44 57 Benjamin Verrier (Fra) 0:00:11.06 58 Ludovic May (Swi) 0:00:11.19 59 Oliver Burton (GBr) 0:00:11.24 60 Rudy Cabirou° (Fra) 0:00:11.45 61 Richard Rude Jr° (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 0:00:11.92 62 Ziga Pandur (Slo) Unior Tools Team 0:00:12.06 63 Duncan Riffle (USA) Dirt Norco Race Team 0:00:12.12 64 Alex Bond (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 0:00:12.31 65 Jérôme Crocombette (Fra) Passion Velo.Fr 0:00:12.36 66 David Trummer° (Aut) 0:00:12.69 68 Ville Ormo° (Fin) 0:00:14.11 69 Alexandre Fayolle° (Fra) 0:00:14.23 70 Damien Spagnolo (Fra) MS Mondraker Team 0:00:14.83 71 Romain Payet° (Fra) 0:00:17.04 72 Benoit Coulanges° (Fra) 0:00:18.29 73 Joao Gois° (Por) 0:00:22.60 74 Harry Molloy (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team 0:00:25.60 75 Bryn Atkinson (Aus) Team Norco International 0:00:28.46 76 Marco Milivinti (Ita) Torpado Surfing Shop 0:00:28.93 77 Nico Vink (Bel) Rose Vaujany Gravity MTB Team 0:00:40.58 78 Nick Beer (Swi) Devinci Global Racing 0:00:47.15 79 Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col) CG Racing Brigade 0:01:35.58 80 Miran Vauh (Slo) 0:02:32.27 DNF Nejc Rutar (Slo) Unior Tools Team DNF Isak Leivsson (Nor)

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 GT Factory Racing 99 pts 2 MS Mondraker Team 87 3 Santa Cruz Syndicate 81 4 Scott11 50 5 Commencal / Riding Addiction 42 6 Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team 38 7 Lapierre International 36 8 Devinci Global Racing 31 9 Trek World Racing 28 10 Hutchinson United Ride 26 11 Monster Energy-Specialized 22 12 Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 22 13 Madison Saracen Downhill Team 22 14 Giant Factory Off-Road Team 21 15 Alpine Commencal Austria 18 16 SC-Intense 15 17 Pila-BlaCK Arrows-MTB Herin School Asd 14 18 Passion Velo.Fr 12 19 Dagg - Racing 9 20 Kona 9 21 Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie 8 22 Topcycle By Trek 7 23 CK Racing Santacruz 6 24 Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Batibois Alsace 4 25 Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 3 26 Unior Tools Team 1

Elite men individual downhill World Cup standings after six rounds # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aaron Gwin (USA) Trek World Racing 1260 pts 2 Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate 1000 3 Gee Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing 981 4 Steve Smith (Can) Devinci Global Racing 680 5 Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 650 6 Samuel Hill (Aus) Monster Energy-Specialized 627 7 Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate 589 8 Brook Macdonald (NZl) MS Mondraker Team 583 9 Michael Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson United Ride 546 10 Marc Beaumont (GBr) GT Factory Racing 501 11 Andrew Neethling (RSA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 480 12 Cameron Cole (NZl) Lapierre International 477 13 Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre International 442 14 Rémi Thirion (Fra) Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team 420 15 George Brannigan (NZl) Devinci Global Racing 414 16 Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 391 17 Nick Beer (Swi) Devinci Global Racing 358 18 Justin Leov (NZl) Trek World Racing 358 19 Loic Bruni° (Fra) Lapierre International 355 20 Joseph Smith (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 337 21 Aurélien Giordanengo (Fra) Topcycle By Trek 333 22 Richard Rude Jr° (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 324 23 Damien Spagnolo (Fra) MS Mondraker Team 320 24 Luke Strobel (USA) 312 25 Patrick Thome (Fra) Lapierre International 311 26 Pierre Charles Georges (Fra) Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Batibois Alsace 299 27 Mickael Pascal (Fra) CK Racing Santacruz 296 28 Thibaut Ruffin (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction 274 29 Mitchell Delfs (Aus) Kona 271 30 Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate 255 31 Connor Fearon° (Aus) Kona 253 32 Markus Pekoll (Aut) MS Mondraker Team 250 33 Sam Dale (GBr) 247 34 Jared Graves (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 246 35 Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Scott11 245 36 Bryn Atkinson (Aus) Team Norco International 235 37 Lorenzo Suding (Ita) Pila-BlaCK Arrows-MTB Herin School Asd 232 38 Mitch Ropelato (USA) Monster Energy-Specialized 210 39 Lewis Buchanan (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 201 40 Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col) CG Racing Brigade 197 41 Florent Payet (Fra) SC-Intense 196 42 Johannes Fischbach (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team 192 43 Greg Williamson (GBr) 189 44 Matthew Beer (Can) 187 45 Bernard Kerr (GBr) 179 46 Robin Wallner (Swe) Team Are Bikepark By W-Racing 174 47 Eliot Jackson (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 172 48 Joshua Button (Aus) SC-Intense 170 49 Julien Camellini (Fra) 167 50 Ben Reid (Irl) Dirt Norco Race Team 165 51 Oscar Harnstrom (Swe) Pila-BlaCK Arrows-MTB Herin School Asd 163 52 Harry Heath (GBr) Unior Tools Team 157 53 Richard Thomas (GBr) 151 54 Cyrille Kurtz (Fra) CK Racing Santacruz 150 55 Duncan Riffle (USA) Dirt Norco Race Team 150 56 Harry Molloy (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team 145 57 Oliver Burton (GBr) 138 58 Kyle Sangers (Can) 125 59 Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr) 122 60 Ziga Pandur (Slo) Unior Tools Team 122 61 Neko Mulally (USA) Trek World Racing 120 62 Nejc Rutar (Slo) Unior Tools Team 120 63 Jack Reading (GBr) 114 64 Filip Polc (Svk) 113 65 Troy Brosnan (Aus) Monster Energy-Specialized 107 66 Jono Jones° (GBr) 104 67 Fraser Mcglone° (GBr) 99 68 Fabien Cousinie (Fra) Hutchinson United Ride 95 69 Francisco Pardal (Por) 94 70 Cédric Gracia (Fra) CG Racing Brigade 93 71 Bernat Guardia Pascual (Spa) 93 72 Adam Brayton (GBr) 90 73 Benny Strasser (Ger) 89 74 Marcus Klausmann (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team 88 75 Austin Warren° (USA) 84 76 Johann Potgieter (RSA) 83 77 Ivan Oulego Moreno (Spa) 82 78 Alexander Kangas (Swe) 78 79 Isak Leivsson (Nor) 78 80 Phil Atwill° (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team 73 81 Matti Lehikoinen (Fin) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 67 82 Boris Tetzlaff (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria 64 83 Alex Bond (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 60 84 Mark Scott (GBr) 60 85 Dan Stanbridge (GBr) Dirt Norco Race Team 57 86 Thomas Braithwaite (GBr) 57 87 Joe Connell° (GBr) 56 88 Jack Moir° (Aus) 55 89 Marco Milivinti (Ita) Torpado Surfing Shop 53 90 Ludovic May (Swi) 53 91 Dean Lucas° (Aus) 48 92 Dan Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing 45 93 Faustin Figaret (Fra) SC-Intense 45 94 Logan Binggeli (USA) 44 95 George Gannicott° (GBr) 43 96 Fabien Pedemanaud (Fra) 42 97 Yoann Barelli (Fra) 42 98 Nico Vink (Bel) Rose Vaujany Gravity MTB Team 42 99 Matej Charvat (Cze) 41 100 Curtis Keene (USA) Specialized Racing - Usa Gravity 38 101 Gaetan Ruffin (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction 38 102 Benjamin Verrier (Fra) 36 103 Lars Vatnebryn Sandviken (Nor) 35 104 Guillaume Cauvin° (Fra) Hutchinson United Ride 35 105 Mathieu Gallean (Fra) Dagg - Racing 35 106 Miran Vauh (Slo) 34 107 Manuel Gruber (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria 34 108 Cody Warren (USA) 33 109 Timothy Bentley (RSA) Hutchinson United Ride 33 110 Jonty Neethling (RSA) 32 111 Kevin Aiello (USA) 32 112 Niklas Wallner (Swe) Team Are Bikepark By W-Racing 31 113 Gianluca Vernassa° (Ita) Devinci Global Racing 30 114 Ralph Jones (GBr) 30 115 Rob Fraser (Can) 30 116 Alexis Pujol (Fra) 29 117 Joe Barnes (GBr) 29 118 Dennis Dertell (Swe) Team 23 Degrees 28 119 Florian Arthus (Fra) XCYTT Racing 28 120 Emanuel Pombo (Por) 28 121 Stefan Garlicki (RSA) 27 122 Kieran Bennett (NZl) 26 123 Charly Di Pasquale (Fra) XCYTT Racing 23 124 Lars Peyer (Swi) SC-Intense 22 125 Remi Gauvin (Can) 22 126 Scott Mears (GBr) 22 127 Rudy Cabirou° (Fra) 21 128 Thomas Jeandin (Swi) 18 129 Carlo Caire° (Ita) Argentina Bike Gravity Team 17 130 Fergus Lamb (GBr) 16 131 Jérôme Crocombette (Fra) Passion Velo.Fr 16 132 David Trummer° (Aut) 15 133 Kazuki Shimizu (Jpn) 14 134 Arthur Parret (Fra) Passion Velo.Fr 14 135 Ville Ormo° (Fin) 13 136 Emyr Davies (GBr) 12 137 Alexandre Fayolle° (Fra) 12 138 Junya Nagata (Jpn) 11 139 Edgar Carballo Gonzalez (Spa) 11 140 Tommy Herrmann (Ger) 11 141 Matthias Stonig (Aut) 10 142 Romain Payet° (Fra) 10 143 Mark Wallace° (Can) 9 144 Benoit Coulanges° (Fra) 9 145 Lutz Weber (Swi) 8 146 Joao Gois° (Por) 8 147 Mathias Haas (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria 7 148 Tiaan Odendaal° (RSA) 7 149 Benjamin Torrano (Fra) 7 150 Yuki Kushima (Jpn) 4 151 Dan Sheridan° (Irl) 3 152 Hans Lambert (Can) 3 153 Kristoffer Haugland (Nor) 2