MacDonald wins his first ever downhill World Cup in Val d'Isere
Gwin locks up 2012 World Cup overall with one round remaining
Round six of the downhill at the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup in Val d'Isere, France turned out to be a much more difficult course than anyone anticipated, with many top riders crashing and performing below expectations. New Zealand's Brook MacDonald (MS Mondraker) took his first ever World Cup win in the men's race. Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing), despite finishing fifth, locked up the men's overall World Cup title with one round remaining.
The rocky, open, alpine run was very different from most that the racers face on the World Cup circuit, and more than a few riders crashed in both training and qualifying.
The men's competition for the last two seasons has been completely dominated by World Cup leader Aaron Gwin and his usual rival, Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate). Between the two of them, they have won every single World Cup in last season and this season, until Val d'Isere. Every rider struggled on the fast, rough and rocky terrain, which was completely unforgiving of mistakes. Gwin crashed in qualifying, injuring his hand and finishing well back.
In the final, Thibaut Ruffin (Commencal / Riding Addiction) set the early best time, which stood for 16 riders until Matt Simmonds (Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof) bumped him by an infinitesimal six-thousandths of a second. Simmonds in turn was displaced by Andrew Neethling (Giant Factory), who barely finished before Mick Hannah (Hutchinson United Ride) took the lead. Gwin took the lead next by half a second, but Minnaar surpassed his rival by that same amount. Gee Atherton (GT Factory) then recorded the first sub-2:20 time, but it wasn't quite enough, as MacDonald knocked a final half second off the lead to record his first victory.
"I can't even explain how I feel," said MacDonald. "I had a solid run, no mistakes , it was one of those runs I was just pumped for. I am over the moon about this one. My early season has been a big struggle. I was at a point where I was hating riding. So I changed a few things on my bike, and it has all paid off.
"This track was hard. With the altitude, and being only two and a half minutes, you are just pushing the whole way. If you make a mistake you lose time and you can't really lose time on this kind of track. I put together a good run and I'm happy. I think I'm going party for a week."
Despite having his consecutive World Cup win streak stopped at four, Gwin wasn't too upset. "I have no excuses, I had a pretty good run. For how I felt I am happy. To win the overall again, it is so amazing, especially after this weekend. I came in feeling good, and kinda had a bonehead moment in qualifying, hurt myself a little bit. It [his hand] was better than I thought it was going to be in the finals; it didn't hurt too bad. I just got a little tired at the bottom. So I had to back it down at the bottom to make sure I stayed on and I kinda backed it down too much, but it worked out. Everyone loses some and wins some. I have lost many more in my career. I am just stoked to be up here."
Gwin raced with fresh stitches in his had following a crash earlier in the weekend.
Gwin now has 1260 points with one World Cup race remaining, an insurmountable 260-point lead over Minnaar. The fight for second overall is far from over, with Atherton only 19 points out of second.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brook Macdonald (NZl) MS Mondraker Team
|0:02:19.48
|2
|Gee Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing
|0:00:00.50
|3
|Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|0:00:00.68
|4
|Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|0:00:00.87
|5
|Aaron Gwin (USA) Trek World Racing
|0:00:01.37
|6
|Michael Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson United Ride
|0:00:01.89
|7
|Marc Beaumont (GBr) GT Factory Racing
|0:00:02.11
|8
|Cameron Cole (NZl) Lapierre International
|0:00:02.30
|9
|Rémi Thirion (Fra) Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team
|0:00:02.45
|10
|Andrew Neethling (RSA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|0:00:02.64
|11
|Steve Smith (Can) Devinci Global Racing
|0:00:02.74
|12
|Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|0:00:03.62
|13
|Mitch Ropelato (USA) Monster Energy-Specialized
|0:00:03.78
|14
|Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof
|0:00:04.09
|15
|Thibaut Ruffin (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction
|0:00:04.09
|16
|Florent Payet (Fra) SC-Intense
|0:00:04.13
|17
|Lorenzo Suding (Ita) Pila-BlaCK Arrows-MTB Herin School Asd
|0:00:04.14
|18
|Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre International
|0:00:04.57
|19
|Markus Pekoll (Aut) MS Mondraker Team
|0:00:05.09
|20
|George Brannigan (NZl) Devinci Global Racing
|0:00:05.15
|21
|Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr)
|0:00:05.29
|22
|Connor Fearon° (Aus) Kona
|0:00:05.48
|23
|Filip Polc (Svk)
|0:00:05.73
|24
|Aurélien Giordanengo (Fra) Topcycle By Trek
|0:00:05.90
|25
|Mickael Pascal (Fra) CK Racing Santacruz
|0:00:06.13
|26
|Joseph Smith (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof
|0:00:06.35
|27
|Samuel Hill (Aus) Monster Energy-Specialized
|0:00:06.49
|28
|Jared Graves (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|0:00:06.68
|29
|Bernat Guardia Pascual (Spa)
|0:00:06.96
|30
|Harry Heath (GBr) Unior Tools Team
|0:00:07.07
|31
|Cyrille Kurtz (Fra) CK Racing Santacruz
|0:00:07.15
|32
|Robin Wallner (Swe) Team Are Bikepark By W-Racing
|0:00:07.23
|33
|Johannes Fischbach (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|0:00:07.39
|34
|Phil Atwill° (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team
|0:00:07.41
|35
|Pierre Charles Georges (Fra) Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Batibois Alsace
|0:00:07.43
|36
|Ivan Oulego Moreno (Spa)
|0:00:07.58
|37
|Luke Strobel (USA)
|0:00:07.59
|38
|Sam Dale (GBr)
|0:00:07.65
|39
|Matthew Beer (Can)
|0:00:07.71
|40
|Matej Charvat (Cze)
|0:00:07.83
|41
|Ben Reid (Irl) Dirt Norco Race Team
|0:00:07.89
|42
|Benny Strasser (Ger)
|0:00:07.92
|43
|Francisco Pardal (Por)
|0:00:08.25
|44
|Jono Jones° (GBr)
|0:00:08.25
|45
|Mitchell Delfs (Aus) Kona
|0:00:08.41
|46
|Justin Leov (NZl) Trek World Racing
|0:00:08.53
|47
|Oscar Harnstrom (Swe) Pila-BlaCK Arrows-MTB Herin School Asd
|0:00:08.62
|48
|Lewis Buchanan (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof
|0:00:08.85
|49
|Patrick Thome (Fra) Lapierre International
|0:00:08.97
|50
|Richard Thomas (GBr)
|0:00:09.03
|51
|Johann Potgieter (RSA)
|0:00:09.25
|52
|Alexis Pujol (Fra)
|0:00:10.09
|53
|Florian Arthus (Fra) XCYTT Racing
|0:00:10.26
|54
|Joe Connell° (GBr)
|0:00:10.36
|55
|Fraser Mcglone° (GBr)
|0:00:10.42
|56
|Kyle Sangers (Can)
|0:00:10.44
|57
|Benjamin Verrier (Fra)
|0:00:11.06
|58
|Ludovic May (Swi)
|0:00:11.19
|59
|Oliver Burton (GBr)
|0:00:11.24
|60
|Rudy Cabirou° (Fra)
|0:00:11.45
|61
|Richard Rude Jr° (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|0:00:11.92
|62
|Ziga Pandur (Slo) Unior Tools Team
|0:00:12.06
|63
|Duncan Riffle (USA) Dirt Norco Race Team
|0:00:12.12
|64
|Alex Bond (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof
|0:00:12.31
|65
|Jérôme Crocombette (Fra) Passion Velo.Fr
|0:00:12.36
|66
|David Trummer° (Aut)
|0:00:12.69
|68
|Ville Ormo° (Fin)
|0:00:14.11
|69
|Alexandre Fayolle° (Fra)
|0:00:14.23
|70
|Damien Spagnolo (Fra) MS Mondraker Team
|0:00:14.83
|71
|Romain Payet° (Fra)
|0:00:17.04
|72
|Benoit Coulanges° (Fra)
|0:00:18.29
|73
|Joao Gois° (Por)
|0:00:22.60
|74
|Harry Molloy (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team
|0:00:25.60
|75
|Bryn Atkinson (Aus) Team Norco International
|0:00:28.46
|76
|Marco Milivinti (Ita) Torpado Surfing Shop
|0:00:28.93
|77
|Nico Vink (Bel) Rose Vaujany Gravity MTB Team
|0:00:40.58
|78
|Nick Beer (Swi) Devinci Global Racing
|0:00:47.15
|79
|Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col) CG Racing Brigade
|0:01:35.58
|80
|Miran Vauh (Slo)
|0:02:32.27
|DNF
|Nejc Rutar (Slo) Unior Tools Team
|DNF
|Isak Leivsson (Nor)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|GT Factory Racing
|99
|pts
|2
|MS Mondraker Team
|87
|3
|Santa Cruz Syndicate
|81
|4
|Scott11
|50
|5
|Commencal / Riding Addiction
|42
|6
|Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team
|38
|7
|Lapierre International
|36
|8
|Devinci Global Racing
|31
|9
|Trek World Racing
|28
|10
|Hutchinson United Ride
|26
|11
|Monster Energy-Specialized
|22
|12
|Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof
|22
|13
|Madison Saracen Downhill Team
|22
|14
|Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|21
|15
|Alpine Commencal Austria
|18
|16
|SC-Intense
|15
|17
|Pila-BlaCK Arrows-MTB Herin School Asd
|14
|18
|Passion Velo.Fr
|12
|19
|Dagg - Racing
|9
|20
|Kona
|9
|21
|Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie
|8
|22
|Topcycle By Trek
|7
|23
|CK Racing Santacruz
|6
|24
|Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Batibois Alsace
|4
|25
|Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|3
|26
|Unior Tools Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aaron Gwin (USA) Trek World Racing
|1260
|pts
|2
|Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|1000
|3
|Gee Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing
|981
|4
|Steve Smith (Can) Devinci Global Racing
|680
|5
|Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|650
|6
|Samuel Hill (Aus) Monster Energy-Specialized
|627
|7
|Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|589
|8
|Brook Macdonald (NZl) MS Mondraker Team
|583
|9
|Michael Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson United Ride
|546
|10
|Marc Beaumont (GBr) GT Factory Racing
|501
|11
|Andrew Neethling (RSA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|480
|12
|Cameron Cole (NZl) Lapierre International
|477
|13
|Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre International
|442
|14
|Rémi Thirion (Fra) Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team
|420
|15
|George Brannigan (NZl) Devinci Global Racing
|414
|16
|Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof
|391
|17
|Nick Beer (Swi) Devinci Global Racing
|358
|18
|Justin Leov (NZl) Trek World Racing
|358
|19
|Loic Bruni° (Fra) Lapierre International
|355
|20
|Joseph Smith (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof
|337
|21
|Aurélien Giordanengo (Fra) Topcycle By Trek
|333
|22
|Richard Rude Jr° (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|324
|23
|Damien Spagnolo (Fra) MS Mondraker Team
|320
|24
|Luke Strobel (USA)
|312
|25
|Patrick Thome (Fra) Lapierre International
|311
|26
|Pierre Charles Georges (Fra) Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Batibois Alsace
|299
|27
|Mickael Pascal (Fra) CK Racing Santacruz
|296
|28
|Thibaut Ruffin (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction
|274
|29
|Mitchell Delfs (Aus) Kona
|271
|30
|Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|255
|31
|Connor Fearon° (Aus) Kona
|253
|32
|Markus Pekoll (Aut) MS Mondraker Team
|250
|33
|Sam Dale (GBr)
|247
|34
|Jared Graves (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|246
|35
|Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Scott11
|245
|36
|Bryn Atkinson (Aus) Team Norco International
|235
|37
|Lorenzo Suding (Ita) Pila-BlaCK Arrows-MTB Herin School Asd
|232
|38
|Mitch Ropelato (USA) Monster Energy-Specialized
|210
|39
|Lewis Buchanan (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof
|201
|40
|Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col) CG Racing Brigade
|197
|41
|Florent Payet (Fra) SC-Intense
|196
|42
|Johannes Fischbach (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|192
|43
|Greg Williamson (GBr)
|189
|44
|Matthew Beer (Can)
|187
|45
|Bernard Kerr (GBr)
|179
|46
|Robin Wallner (Swe) Team Are Bikepark By W-Racing
|174
|47
|Eliot Jackson (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|172
|48
|Joshua Button (Aus) SC-Intense
|170
|49
|Julien Camellini (Fra)
|167
|50
|Ben Reid (Irl) Dirt Norco Race Team
|165
|51
|Oscar Harnstrom (Swe) Pila-BlaCK Arrows-MTB Herin School Asd
|163
|52
|Harry Heath (GBr) Unior Tools Team
|157
|53
|Richard Thomas (GBr)
|151
|54
|Cyrille Kurtz (Fra) CK Racing Santacruz
|150
|55
|Duncan Riffle (USA) Dirt Norco Race Team
|150
|56
|Harry Molloy (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team
|145
|57
|Oliver Burton (GBr)
|138
|58
|Kyle Sangers (Can)
|125
|59
|Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr)
|122
|60
|Ziga Pandur (Slo) Unior Tools Team
|122
|61
|Neko Mulally (USA) Trek World Racing
|120
|62
|Nejc Rutar (Slo) Unior Tools Team
|120
|63
|Jack Reading (GBr)
|114
|64
|Filip Polc (Svk)
|113
|65
|Troy Brosnan (Aus) Monster Energy-Specialized
|107
|66
|Jono Jones° (GBr)
|104
|67
|Fraser Mcglone° (GBr)
|99
|68
|Fabien Cousinie (Fra) Hutchinson United Ride
|95
|69
|Francisco Pardal (Por)
|94
|70
|Cédric Gracia (Fra) CG Racing Brigade
|93
|71
|Bernat Guardia Pascual (Spa)
|93
|72
|Adam Brayton (GBr)
|90
|73
|Benny Strasser (Ger)
|89
|74
|Marcus Klausmann (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|88
|75
|Austin Warren° (USA)
|84
|76
|Johann Potgieter (RSA)
|83
|77
|Ivan Oulego Moreno (Spa)
|82
|78
|Alexander Kangas (Swe)
|78
|79
|Isak Leivsson (Nor)
|78
|80
|Phil Atwill° (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team
|73
|81
|Matti Lehikoinen (Fin) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof
|67
|82
|Boris Tetzlaff (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria
|64
|83
|Alex Bond (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof
|60
|84
|Mark Scott (GBr)
|60
|85
|Dan Stanbridge (GBr) Dirt Norco Race Team
|57
|86
|Thomas Braithwaite (GBr)
|57
|87
|Joe Connell° (GBr)
|56
|88
|Jack Moir° (Aus)
|55
|89
|Marco Milivinti (Ita) Torpado Surfing Shop
|53
|90
|Ludovic May (Swi)
|53
|91
|Dean Lucas° (Aus)
|48
|92
|Dan Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing
|45
|93
|Faustin Figaret (Fra) SC-Intense
|45
|94
|Logan Binggeli (USA)
|44
|95
|George Gannicott° (GBr)
|43
|96
|Fabien Pedemanaud (Fra)
|42
|97
|Yoann Barelli (Fra)
|42
|98
|Nico Vink (Bel) Rose Vaujany Gravity MTB Team
|42
|99
|Matej Charvat (Cze)
|41
|100
|Curtis Keene (USA) Specialized Racing - Usa Gravity
|38
|101
|Gaetan Ruffin (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction
|38
|102
|Benjamin Verrier (Fra)
|36
|103
|Lars Vatnebryn Sandviken (Nor)
|35
|104
|Guillaume Cauvin° (Fra) Hutchinson United Ride
|35
|105
|Mathieu Gallean (Fra) Dagg - Racing
|35
|106
|Miran Vauh (Slo)
|34
|107
|Manuel Gruber (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria
|34
|108
|Cody Warren (USA)
|33
|109
|Timothy Bentley (RSA) Hutchinson United Ride
|33
|110
|Jonty Neethling (RSA)
|32
|111
|Kevin Aiello (USA)
|32
|112
|Niklas Wallner (Swe) Team Are Bikepark By W-Racing
|31
|113
|Gianluca Vernassa° (Ita) Devinci Global Racing
|30
|114
|Ralph Jones (GBr)
|30
|115
|Rob Fraser (Can)
|30
|116
|Alexis Pujol (Fra)
|29
|117
|Joe Barnes (GBr)
|29
|118
|Dennis Dertell (Swe) Team 23 Degrees
|28
|119
|Florian Arthus (Fra) XCYTT Racing
|28
|120
|Emanuel Pombo (Por)
|28
|121
|Stefan Garlicki (RSA)
|27
|122
|Kieran Bennett (NZl)
|26
|123
|Charly Di Pasquale (Fra) XCYTT Racing
|23
|124
|Lars Peyer (Swi) SC-Intense
|22
|125
|Remi Gauvin (Can)
|22
|126
|Scott Mears (GBr)
|22
|127
|Rudy Cabirou° (Fra)
|21
|128
|Thomas Jeandin (Swi)
|18
|129
|Carlo Caire° (Ita) Argentina Bike Gravity Team
|17
|130
|Fergus Lamb (GBr)
|16
|131
|Jérôme Crocombette (Fra) Passion Velo.Fr
|16
|132
|David Trummer° (Aut)
|15
|133
|Kazuki Shimizu (Jpn)
|14
|134
|Arthur Parret (Fra) Passion Velo.Fr
|14
|135
|Ville Ormo° (Fin)
|13
|136
|Emyr Davies (GBr)
|12
|137
|Alexandre Fayolle° (Fra)
|12
|138
|Junya Nagata (Jpn)
|11
|139
|Edgar Carballo Gonzalez (Spa)
|11
|140
|Tommy Herrmann (Ger)
|11
|141
|Matthias Stonig (Aut)
|10
|142
|Romain Payet° (Fra)
|10
|143
|Mark Wallace° (Can)
|9
|144
|Benoit Coulanges° (Fra)
|9
|145
|Lutz Weber (Swi)
|8
|146
|Joao Gois° (Por)
|8
|147
|Mathias Haas (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria
|7
|148
|Tiaan Odendaal° (RSA)
|7
|149
|Benjamin Torrano (Fra)
|7
|150
|Yuki Kushima (Jpn)
|4
|151
|Dan Sheridan° (Irl)
|3
|152
|Hans Lambert (Can)
|3
|153
|Kristoffer Haugland (Nor)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|GT Factory Racing
|463
|pts
|2
|Santa Cruz Syndicate
|347
|3
|MS Mondraker Team
|346
|4
|Trek World Racing
|289
|5
|Lapierre International
|280
|6
|Devinci Global Racing
|276
|7
|Hutchinson United Ride
|255
|8
|Scott11
|238
|9
|Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|231
|10
|Commencal / Riding Addiction
|201
|11
|Monster Energy-Specialized
|179
|12
|Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team
|133
|13
|Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof
|127
|14
|SC-Intense
|86
|15
|Madison Saracen Downhill Team
|83
|16
|Team Norco International
|82
|17
|Alpine Commencal Austria
|78
|18
|Passion Velo.Fr
|74
|19
|Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|67
|20
|Kona
|45
|21
|Cg Racing Brigade
|37
|22
|Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie
|35
|23
|Topcycle By Trek
|32
|24
|Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Batibois Alsace
|28
|25
|Pila-Black Arrows-Mtb Herin School Asd
|20
|26
|CK Racing Santacruz
|17
|27
|Unior Tools Team
|11
|28
|Torpado Surfing Shop
|10
|29
|Dagg - Racing
|9
|30
|Team Are Bikepark By W-Racing
|9
|31
|Dirt Norco Race Team
|4
|32
|Ghost Factory Racing Team
|3
