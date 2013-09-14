Trending

Kulhavy wins elite men's cross country at Hafjell World Cup

Schurter claims World Cup overall title

Image 1 of 29

The start of the elite men's cross country World cup in Hafjell, Norway

The start of the elite men's cross country World cup in Hafjell, Norway
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 2 of 29

Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower) having fun on the BMX-style jumps

Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower) having fun on the BMX-style jumps
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 3 of 29

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Racing) wins the elite men's World Cup cross country in Hafjell, Norway

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Racing) wins the elite men's World Cup cross country in Hafjell, Norway
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 4 of 29

Nino Schurter and Jaroslav Kulhavy

Nino Schurter and Jaroslav Kulhavy
(Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing)
Image 5 of 29

Nino Schurter leads Jaroslav Kulhavy

Nino Schurter leads Jaroslav Kulhavy
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 6 of 29

Nino Schurter celebrates an overall World Cup win

Nino Schurter celebrates an overall World Cup win
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 7 of 29

2013 World Cup overall and world champion Nino Schurter

2013 World Cup overall and world champion Nino Schurter
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 8 of 29

The start of the elite men's race

The start of the elite men's race
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 9 of 29

Ondrej Cink (Multivan Merida)

Ondrej Cink (Multivan Merida)
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 10 of 29

Jose Hermida (Multivan Merida)

Jose Hermida (Multivan Merida)
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 11 of 29

Final elite men's cross country World Cup podium for 2013

Final elite men's cross country World Cup podium for 2013
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 12 of 29

Miguel Martinez (Factory FRM ISD)

Miguel Martinez (Factory FRM ISD)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 13 of 29

Marco Aurelio Fontana (Cannondale Factory Racing)

Marco Aurelio Fontana (Cannondale Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 14 of 29

Stéphane Tempier (BH - SR Suntour - KMC)

Stéphane Tempier (BH - SR Suntour - KMC)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 15 of 29

Mathias Flückiger (Stöckli Pro Team)

Mathias Flückiger (Stöckli Pro Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 16 of 29

Ondrej Cink (Multivan Merida Biking Team)

Ondrej Cink (Multivan Merida Biking Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 17 of 29

Fabian Giger (Giant Pro XC Team)

Fabian Giger (Giant Pro XC Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 18 of 29

Matthias Wengelin (Specialized Sweden)

Matthias Wengelin (Specialized Sweden)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 19 of 29

Daniel Mcconnell (Trek Factory Racing)

Daniel Mcconnell (Trek Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 20 of 29

A very dusty start

A very dusty start
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 21 of 29

The start

The start
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 22 of 29

Nino Schurter congratulates Jaroslav Kulhavy

Nino Schurter congratulates Jaroslav Kulhavy
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 23 of 29

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Racing XC)

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Racing XC)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 24 of 29

Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team)

Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 25 of 29

Stéphane Tempier (BH - SR Suntour - KMC)

Stéphane Tempier (BH - SR Suntour - KMC)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 26 of 29

Manuel Fumic (Cannondale Factory Racing)

Manuel Fumic (Cannondale Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 27 of 29

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Racing XC) leading Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team) and Marco Aurelio Fontana (Cannondale Factory Racing)

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Racing XC) leading Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team) and Marco Aurelio Fontana (Cannondale Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 28 of 29

Elite men's cross country podium in Hafjell, Norway

Elite men's cross country podium in Hafjell, Norway
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 29 of 29

Elite men's cross country World Cup final podium for 2013

Elite men's cross country World Cup final podium for 2013
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Racing) won the elite men's cross country World Cup in Hafjell, Norway on Saturday afternoon. He triumphed in the two-man battle with Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower) for the top spot on the podium. Manuel Fumic (Cannondale), Mathias Flueckiger (Stockli) and Marco Fontana (Cannondale) rounded out the top five.

It was Kulhavy's first World Cup win of the season and his first since 2011. The Czech rider showed good form at Worlds two weeks ago, but didn't have great luck there after an otherwise lackluster season.

"It's amazing because I had a crazy season. This is the last race and I'm back in my old shape," said Kulhavy. "It's important for me for going into the winter time. It was a nice fight with Nino - I'm very happy. I don't know who is best, maybe me."

The race was largely between Schurter and Kulhavy. In the early laps of the eight-lap race, a few other riders took turns joining them, including Marco Fontana (Cannondale), Ondrej Cink (Multivan Merida) and Mathias Flueckiger (Stockli).

The race was absent Schurter's usual rival, Julien Absalon (BMC), who did not start after breaking his ribs at the world championships. Schurter had already won the World Cup mathematically, with the absence of Absalon, but Kulhavy, the Olympic champion and 2011 World Cup champion, stepped up in this last race of the year to show the form that previously made him unstoppable.

The men raced on what was a rough course. Schurter and Kulhavy were joined at the front in the opening laps by Cink and Fontana, with Fumic and Flueckiger chasing up through the field to join the leaders by the halfway mark.

"It was a hard course. It was bumpy and rocky and there were a lot of sharp stones, which meant a big chance of a flat tire. It was a good course for my full suspension," said Kulhavy. "I look forward to next year and the world championships that will be here."

With two laps to go, Schurter turned on the afterburners and decisively opened a permanent gap on everyone but Kulhavy. The two came through the start/finish together with one to go. Neither of the leaders could crack the other, with Schurter stronger in the technical sections, and Kulhavy showing power on the climbs.

Schurter had seemed to be saving something during most of the race. He strategically stayed near the front and answered all the attacks. During the first half of the last lap, Schurter and Kulhavy traded leads, each attacking the other to get the coveted front spot, but on the final big climb, Kulhavy powered around Schurter for good. The world champion was unable to answer the Olympic champion's attack.

Fumic dropped Fluckiger in the last lap to take third.

Schurter was happy to bask in the glory of the World Cup overall win, just two weeks after re-staking his claim on the rainbow jersey for another year.

"I'm really not disappointed. After Worlds, it's hard to stay focused and to work hard again. I'm super happy about the second place," said Schurter. "It was a nice battle with Jaro. I had a little bit of a flashback to the Olympics. I was sad that Absalon wasn't here - it's always good to race him. But the chance to win a World Cup is always enough motivation."

"It's an awesome feeling to win the world champs and win the World Cup," said Schurter. "It's the perfect season for me. The world championships is maybe the bigger victory because you get to wear the rainbow jersey all year, but the World Cup, you have to do well all season to win it.

While Schurter had locked up the title prior to the race, there was a battle for the remaining top spots, with round one winner Daniel McConnell (Trek Factory) finishing seventh and taking second place overall from the absent Absalon, who dropped to third, while Kulhavy climbed from seventh to fourth with his win.

Race note

Lukas Flueckiger, brother of Mathias, did not start due to broken ribs sustained in a crash at the world championships.

Full Results

Elite men cross country
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Racing XC1:36:19
2Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team0:00:07
3Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing0:01:34
4Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team0:01:46
5Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing0:02:07
6Matthias Wengelin (Swe)0:02:17
7Daniel Mcconnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:02:28
8Ondrej Cink (Cze) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:02:38
9Miguel Martinez (Fra)0:02:46
10Fabian Giger (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team0:03:02
11Emil Lindgren (Swe) Giant Pro XC Team0:03:21
12Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team0:03:31
13Gerhard Kerschbaumer* (Ita) TX Active Bianchi0:04:01
14José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:04:18
15Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Sram Rubena Trek0:04:47
16Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:04:53
17Ralph Naef (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:05:21
18Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Specialized Racing XC0:05:37
19Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Focus XC Team0:05:49
20Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - KMC0:07:01
21Karl Markt (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team0:07:18
22Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Team Bulls0:07:34
23Andrea Tiberi (Ita) Controltech Nevi0:07:39
24Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys Team0:07:51
25Markus Bauer (Ger)0:08:24
26Piotr Brzozka (Pol) Jbg - 2 Professional MTB Team0:08:39
27Michal Lami (Svk)0:08:48
28Calle Friberg (Swe)0:09:06
29Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Focus XC Team0:09:16
30David Valero (Spa)0:09:24
31Martin Fanger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:09:36
32Marek Konwa (Pol) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team0:09:47
33Stéphane Tempier (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - KMC0:10:00
34Hans Becking (Ned) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team0:10:31
35Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Wild Wolf Trek Pro Racing0:11:04
36Daniel Eymann (Swi)0:11:17
37Sergji Rysenko (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team0:11:29
38Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:12:04
39Fabian Rabensteiner (Ita) Focus XC Italy Team0:12:19
-1lapPierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra)
-1lapKornel Osicki (Pol)
-1lapSimon Scheiber (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team
-1lapPhilip Buys (RSA)
-1lapFrank Beemer (Ned) Mpl Specialized MTB Team
-1lapRobby De Bock (Bel) Feenstra Felt Powered By Kenda
-1lapDavid Fletcher (GBr) Orange Monkey Pro Team
-2lapsBenjamin Wittrup Justesen (Den)
-2lapsFredrik Edin (Swe)
-2lapsGerrit Rosenkranz (Ger)
-2lapsAndy Eyring (Ger)
-2lapsIvan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) Elettroveneta-Corratec
-2lapsOla Kjören (Nor) Team Herbalife 24 Raumerrittet
-2lapsJiri Novak (Cze) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team
-2lapsHamish Batchelor (GBr)
-2lapsGareth Montgomerie (GBr)
-2lapsPavel Priadein (Rus)
-3lapsMichael Broderick (USA)
-3lapsBrice Scholtes (Bel) Team Merida Wallonie MTB
-3lapsZdenek Vobecky (Cze)
-3lapsHenrik Kippernes (Nor)
-4lapsJohan J. Stroemberg (Nor)
-4lapsTomasz Drozdz (Pol) Jbg - 2 Professional MTB Team
-4lapsSebastien Carabin (Bel) Team Merida Wallonie MTB
-4lapsJonas De Backer (Bel)
-5lapsSimon Qvortrup (Den)
-6lapsGeorge-Vlad Sabau (Rom)
DNFSergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Wild Wolf Trek Pro Racing
DNFNicola Rohrbach (Swi) Goldwurst-Power / Stöckli
DNFFredrik Ericsson (Swe)
DNFCatriel Andres Soto (Arg) Wild Wolf Trek Pro Racing
DNFGiancarlo Sax (Swi)
DNFMartin Loo (Est) Merida Italia Team
DNFAlexander Gehbauer (Aut) TX Active Bianchi
DNFKlaus Nielsen (Den)
DNFErvins Smolins (Lat)
DNFPatrik Gallati (Swi) Focus XC Team
DNFCasper Saltoft (Den)
DNFDaniel Federspiel (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team
DNSLukas Flückiger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
DNSTimofei Ivanov (Rus) Forward - Udmurtia
DNSSebastian Batchelor (GBr)

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cannondale Factory Racing60pts
2Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team54
3Specialized Racing XC53
4Giant Pro XC Team41
5Multivan Merida Biking Team40
6Stöckli Pro Team30
7BMC Mountainbike Racing Team29
8Trek Factory Racing24
9TX Active Bianchi18
10Sram Rubena Trek16
11Focus XC Team14
12BH - SR Suntour - KMC11
13Ötztal Scott Racing Team10
14Team Bulls9
15Controltech Nevi8
16Versluys Team7
17Jbg - 2 Professional MTB Team5

Elite men cross country World Cup final standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nino Schurter (Swi)1180pts
2Daniel Mcconnell (Aus)800
3Julien Absalon (Fra)760
4Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze)736
5Ondrej Cink (Cze)705
6Mathias Flückiger (Swi)643
7Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita)616
8Fabian Giger (Swi)555
9Maxime Marotte (Fra)551
10José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa)542
11Lukas Flückiger (Swi)502
12Stéphane Tempier (Fra)415
13Florian Vogel (Swi)405
14Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa)398
15Thomas Litscher (Swi)374
16Gerhard Kerschbaumer* (Ita)373
17Max Plaxton (Can)360
18Manuel Fumic (Ger)350
19Martin Fanger (Swi)349
20Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn)344
21Rudi Van Houts (Ned)340
22Ralph Naef (Swi)338
23Miguel Martinez (Fra)305
24Emil Lindgren (Swe)300
25Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut)298
26Jan Skarnitzl (Cze)295
27Geoff Kabush (Can)293
28Andrea Tiberi (Ita)286
29Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel)284
30Martin Loo (Est)284
31Alexander Gehbauer (Aut)282
32Martin Gujan (Swi)271
33Nicola Rohrbach (Swi)226
34Marcel Wildhaber (Swi)225
35Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned)215
36Marek Konwa (Pol)213
37Moritz Milatz (Ger)210
38Shlomi Haimy (Isr)171
39Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa)167
40Wolfram Kurschat (Ger)158
41Matthias Wengelin (Swe)154
42Sergji Rysenko (Ukr)148
43Derek Zandstra (Can)146
44Michal Lami (Svk)144
45Jiri Novak (Cze)144
46Karl Markt (Aut)142
47Andras Parti (Hun)134
48Hans Becking (Ned)123
49Simon Stiebjahn (Ger)121
50Jürg Graf (Swi)106
51Fabien Canal (Fra)104
52Sebastien Carabin (Bel)102
53Henrique Avancini (Bra)94
54Patrik Gallati (Swi)94
55David Valero (Spa)90
56David Fletcher (GBr)86
57Daniel Eymann (Swi)85
58Markus Bauer (Ger)81
59Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra)79
60Paolo Cesar Montoya Cantillo (CRc)78
61David Joao Serralheiro Rosa (Por)70
62Raphael Gagne (Can)70
63Stephen Ettinger (USA)66
64Anton Sintsov (Rus)66
65Zsolt Juhasz (Hun)62
66Michele Casagrande (Ita)61
67Kornel Osicki (Pol)59
68Robby De Bock (Bel)59
69Mirko Tabacchi (Ita)56
70Cameron Jette (Can)55
71Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi)55
72Philip Buys (RSA)55
73Piotr Brzozka (Pol)54
74Calle Friberg (Swe)50
75Fabio Hernando Castaneda Monsalve (Col)50
76Alban Lakata (Aut)50
77Oleksandr Gerashchenko (Ukr)48
78Mitchell Hoke (USA)47
79Jochen Kass (Ger)46
80Giancarlo Sax (Swi)46
81Frank Beemer (Ned)44
82Pascal Meyer (Swi)43
83Catriel Andres Soto (Arg)43
84Sherman De Paiva (Bra)42
85Umberto Corti (Ita)42
86Simon Scheiber (Aut)42
87Lucien Besancon (Swi)42
88Michael Broderick (USA)39
89Hamish Batchelor (GBr)39
90Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa)36
91Filip Eberl (Cze)35
92Andy Eyring (Ger)35
93Rubens Valeriano (Bra)34
94Jonas De Backer (Bel)32
95Pavel Priadein (Rus)31
96Ricardo Pscheidt (Bra)30
97Alexis Chenevier (Fra)30
98Matous Ulman (Cze)30
99Fabian Rabensteiner (Ita)29
100Sebastian Batchelor (GBr)29
101Ramon Sagues Portabella (Spa)28
102Andrew Watson (Can)26
103Thomas Sampson (USA)24
104Jean-Philippe Thibault-Roberge (Can)23
105Christopher Hamlin (USA)22
106Benjamin Wittrup Justesen (Den)21
107Fredrik Edin (Swe)20
108William Melone (USA)20
109Gerrit Rosenkranz (Ger)19
110Mathieu Belanger Barrette (Can)19
111Mario Matijevic (Bel)18
112Pavel Boudny (Cze)18
113Filippo Barbieri (Bra)17
114Cristofer Bosque Ruano (Spa)17
115Todd Wells (USA)17
116Ola Kjören (Nor)16
117Francesc Guerra (Spa)15
118Mykhaylo Batsutsa (Ukr)14
119Carl Jones (NZl)14
120Gareth Montgomerie (GBr)13
121Ismael Ventura Sanchez (Spa)12
122Marcel Fleschhut (Ger)11
123Brice Scholtes (Bel)10
124Ludovic Dubau (Fra)10
125Tim Wynants (Bel)10
126Zdenek Vobecky (Cze)9
127Kristian Hynek (Cze)9
128Henrik Kippernes (Nor)8
129Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr)8

Teams World Cup final standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Mountainbike Racing Team364pts
2Multivan Merida Biking Team343
3Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team297
4Giant Pro XC Team208
5Cannondale Factory Racing200
6BH - SR Suntour - KMC187
7Specialized Racing XC186
8Trek Factory Racing151
9TX Active Bianchi150
10Stöckli Pro Team129
11Wild Wolf Trek Pro Racing68
12Scott-3Roxracing63
13Controltech Nevi46
14Sram Rubena Trek45
15Merida Italia Team37
16Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team35
17Focus XC Team35
18Versluys Team34
19Goldwurst-Power / Stöckli25
20Topeak Ergon Racing Team21
21Cycling Club Roma MTB Team14
22Elettroveneta-Corratec12
23Titici Lgl International Team11
24Ötztal Scott Racing Team10
25Team Bulls9
26Bsk Graf-Rollmat-Koba MTB Team9
27Asptt Definitive Tec8
28Jbg - 2 Professional MTB Team5
29Caloi3
30Waberer's Areus Cube MTB Team3
31Isd MTB Team2

 

