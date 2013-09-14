Image 1 of 29 The start of the elite men's cross country World cup in Hafjell, Norway (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 2 of 29 Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower) having fun on the BMX-style jumps (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 3 of 29 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Racing) wins the elite men's World Cup cross country in Hafjell, Norway (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 29 Nino Schurter and Jaroslav Kulhavy (Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing) Image 5 of 29 Nino Schurter leads Jaroslav Kulhavy (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 6 of 29 Nino Schurter celebrates an overall World Cup win (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 7 of 29 2013 World Cup overall and world champion Nino Schurter (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 8 of 29 The start of the elite men's race (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 9 of 29 Ondrej Cink (Multivan Merida) (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 10 of 29 Jose Hermida (Multivan Merida) (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 11 of 29 Final elite men's cross country World Cup podium for 2013 (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 12 of 29 Miguel Martinez (Factory FRM ISD) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 13 of 29 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Cannondale Factory Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 14 of 29 Stéphane Tempier (BH - SR Suntour - KMC) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 15 of 29 Mathias Flückiger (Stöckli Pro Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 16 of 29 Ondrej Cink (Multivan Merida Biking Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 17 of 29 Fabian Giger (Giant Pro XC Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 18 of 29 Matthias Wengelin (Specialized Sweden) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 19 of 29 Daniel Mcconnell (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 20 of 29 A very dusty start (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 21 of 29 The start (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 22 of 29 Nino Schurter congratulates Jaroslav Kulhavy (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 23 of 29 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Racing XC) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 24 of 29 Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 25 of 29 Stéphane Tempier (BH - SR Suntour - KMC) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 26 of 29 Manuel Fumic (Cannondale Factory Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 27 of 29 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Racing XC) leading Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team) and Marco Aurelio Fontana (Cannondale Factory Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 28 of 29 Elite men's cross country podium in Hafjell, Norway (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 29 of 29 Elite men's cross country World Cup final podium for 2013 (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Racing) won the elite men's cross country World Cup in Hafjell, Norway on Saturday afternoon. He triumphed in the two-man battle with Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower) for the top spot on the podium. Manuel Fumic (Cannondale), Mathias Flueckiger (Stockli) and Marco Fontana (Cannondale) rounded out the top five.

It was Kulhavy's first World Cup win of the season and his first since 2011. The Czech rider showed good form at Worlds two weeks ago, but didn't have great luck there after an otherwise lackluster season.

"It's amazing because I had a crazy season. This is the last race and I'm back in my old shape," said Kulhavy. "It's important for me for going into the winter time. It was a nice fight with Nino - I'm very happy. I don't know who is best, maybe me."

The race was largely between Schurter and Kulhavy. In the early laps of the eight-lap race, a few other riders took turns joining them, including Marco Fontana (Cannondale), Ondrej Cink (Multivan Merida) and Mathias Flueckiger (Stockli).

The race was absent Schurter's usual rival, Julien Absalon (BMC), who did not start after breaking his ribs at the world championships. Schurter had already won the World Cup mathematically, with the absence of Absalon, but Kulhavy, the Olympic champion and 2011 World Cup champion, stepped up in this last race of the year to show the form that previously made him unstoppable.

The men raced on what was a rough course. Schurter and Kulhavy were joined at the front in the opening laps by Cink and Fontana, with Fumic and Flueckiger chasing up through the field to join the leaders by the halfway mark.

"It was a hard course. It was bumpy and rocky and there were a lot of sharp stones, which meant a big chance of a flat tire. It was a good course for my full suspension," said Kulhavy. "I look forward to next year and the world championships that will be here."

With two laps to go, Schurter turned on the afterburners and decisively opened a permanent gap on everyone but Kulhavy. The two came through the start/finish together with one to go. Neither of the leaders could crack the other, with Schurter stronger in the technical sections, and Kulhavy showing power on the climbs.

Schurter had seemed to be saving something during most of the race. He strategically stayed near the front and answered all the attacks. During the first half of the last lap, Schurter and Kulhavy traded leads, each attacking the other to get the coveted front spot, but on the final big climb, Kulhavy powered around Schurter for good. The world champion was unable to answer the Olympic champion's attack.

Fumic dropped Fluckiger in the last lap to take third.

Schurter was happy to bask in the glory of the World Cup overall win, just two weeks after re-staking his claim on the rainbow jersey for another year.

"I'm really not disappointed. After Worlds, it's hard to stay focused and to work hard again. I'm super happy about the second place," said Schurter. "It was a nice battle with Jaro. I had a little bit of a flashback to the Olympics. I was sad that Absalon wasn't here - it's always good to race him. But the chance to win a World Cup is always enough motivation."

"It's an awesome feeling to win the world champs and win the World Cup," said Schurter. "It's the perfect season for me. The world championships is maybe the bigger victory because you get to wear the rainbow jersey all year, but the World Cup, you have to do well all season to win it.

While Schurter had locked up the title prior to the race, there was a battle for the remaining top spots, with round one winner Daniel McConnell (Trek Factory) finishing seventh and taking second place overall from the absent Absalon, who dropped to third, while Kulhavy climbed from seventh to fourth with his win.

Race note

Lukas Flueckiger, brother of Mathias, did not start due to broken ribs sustained in a crash at the world championships.

Full Results

Elite men cross country # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Racing XC 1:36:19 2 Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team 0:00:07 3 Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:01:34 4 Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team 0:01:46 5 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:02:07 6 Matthias Wengelin (Swe) 0:02:17 7 Daniel Mcconnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:28 8 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:02:38 9 Miguel Martinez (Fra) 0:02:46 10 Fabian Giger (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team 0:03:02 11 Emil Lindgren (Swe) Giant Pro XC Team 0:03:21 12 Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team 0:03:31 13 Gerhard Kerschbaumer* (Ita) TX Active Bianchi 0:04:01 14 José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:04:18 15 Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Sram Rubena Trek 0:04:47 16 Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:04:53 17 Ralph Naef (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:05:21 18 Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Specialized Racing XC 0:05:37 19 Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Focus XC Team 0:05:49 20 Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - KMC 0:07:01 21 Karl Markt (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team 0:07:18 22 Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Team Bulls 0:07:34 23 Andrea Tiberi (Ita) Controltech Nevi 0:07:39 24 Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys Team 0:07:51 25 Markus Bauer (Ger) 0:08:24 26 Piotr Brzozka (Pol) Jbg - 2 Professional MTB Team 0:08:39 27 Michal Lami (Svk) 0:08:48 28 Calle Friberg (Swe) 0:09:06 29 Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Focus XC Team 0:09:16 30 David Valero (Spa) 0:09:24 31 Martin Fanger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:09:36 32 Marek Konwa (Pol) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team 0:09:47 33 Stéphane Tempier (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - KMC 0:10:00 34 Hans Becking (Ned) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team 0:10:31 35 Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Wild Wolf Trek Pro Racing 0:11:04 36 Daniel Eymann (Swi) 0:11:17 37 Sergji Rysenko (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team 0:11:29 38 Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:12:04 39 Fabian Rabensteiner (Ita) Focus XC Italy Team 0:12:19 -1lap Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra) -1lap Kornel Osicki (Pol) -1lap Simon Scheiber (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team -1lap Philip Buys (RSA) -1lap Frank Beemer (Ned) Mpl Specialized MTB Team -1lap Robby De Bock (Bel) Feenstra Felt Powered By Kenda -1lap David Fletcher (GBr) Orange Monkey Pro Team -2laps Benjamin Wittrup Justesen (Den) -2laps Fredrik Edin (Swe) -2laps Gerrit Rosenkranz (Ger) -2laps Andy Eyring (Ger) -2laps Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) Elettroveneta-Corratec -2laps Ola Kjören (Nor) Team Herbalife 24 Raumerrittet -2laps Jiri Novak (Cze) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team -2laps Hamish Batchelor (GBr) -2laps Gareth Montgomerie (GBr) -2laps Pavel Priadein (Rus) -3laps Michael Broderick (USA) -3laps Brice Scholtes (Bel) Team Merida Wallonie MTB -3laps Zdenek Vobecky (Cze) -3laps Henrik Kippernes (Nor) -4laps Johan J. Stroemberg (Nor) -4laps Tomasz Drozdz (Pol) Jbg - 2 Professional MTB Team -4laps Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Team Merida Wallonie MTB -4laps Jonas De Backer (Bel) -5laps Simon Qvortrup (Den) -6laps George-Vlad Sabau (Rom) DNF Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Wild Wolf Trek Pro Racing DNF Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) Goldwurst-Power / Stöckli DNF Fredrik Ericsson (Swe) DNF Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) Wild Wolf Trek Pro Racing DNF Giancarlo Sax (Swi) DNF Martin Loo (Est) Merida Italia Team DNF Alexander Gehbauer (Aut) TX Active Bianchi DNF Klaus Nielsen (Den) DNF Ervins Smolins (Lat) DNF Patrik Gallati (Swi) Focus XC Team DNF Casper Saltoft (Den) DNF Daniel Federspiel (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team DNS Lukas Flückiger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team DNS Timofei Ivanov (Rus) Forward - Udmurtia DNS Sebastian Batchelor (GBr)

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cannondale Factory Racing 60 pts 2 Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team 54 3 Specialized Racing XC 53 4 Giant Pro XC Team 41 5 Multivan Merida Biking Team 40 6 Stöckli Pro Team 30 7 BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 29 8 Trek Factory Racing 24 9 TX Active Bianchi 18 10 Sram Rubena Trek 16 11 Focus XC Team 14 12 BH - SR Suntour - KMC 11 13 Ötztal Scott Racing Team 10 14 Team Bulls 9 15 Controltech Nevi 8 16 Versluys Team 7 17 Jbg - 2 Professional MTB Team 5

Elite men cross country World Cup final standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nino Schurter (Swi) 1180 pts 2 Daniel Mcconnell (Aus) 800 3 Julien Absalon (Fra) 760 4 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) 736 5 Ondrej Cink (Cze) 705 6 Mathias Flückiger (Swi) 643 7 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) 616 8 Fabian Giger (Swi) 555 9 Maxime Marotte (Fra) 551 10 José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) 542 11 Lukas Flückiger (Swi) 502 12 Stéphane Tempier (Fra) 415 13 Florian Vogel (Swi) 405 14 Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) 398 15 Thomas Litscher (Swi) 374 16 Gerhard Kerschbaumer* (Ita) 373 17 Max Plaxton (Can) 360 18 Manuel Fumic (Ger) 350 19 Martin Fanger (Swi) 349 20 Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) 344 21 Rudi Van Houts (Ned) 340 22 Ralph Naef (Swi) 338 23 Miguel Martinez (Fra) 305 24 Emil Lindgren (Swe) 300 25 Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) 298 26 Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) 295 27 Geoff Kabush (Can) 293 28 Andrea Tiberi (Ita) 286 29 Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) 284 30 Martin Loo (Est) 284 31 Alexander Gehbauer (Aut) 282 32 Martin Gujan (Swi) 271 33 Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) 226 34 Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) 225 35 Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) 215 36 Marek Konwa (Pol) 213 37 Moritz Milatz (Ger) 210 38 Shlomi Haimy (Isr) 171 39 Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) 167 40 Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) 158 41 Matthias Wengelin (Swe) 154 42 Sergji Rysenko (Ukr) 148 43 Derek Zandstra (Can) 146 44 Michal Lami (Svk) 144 45 Jiri Novak (Cze) 144 46 Karl Markt (Aut) 142 47 Andras Parti (Hun) 134 48 Hans Becking (Ned) 123 49 Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) 121 50 Jürg Graf (Swi) 106 51 Fabien Canal (Fra) 104 52 Sebastien Carabin (Bel) 102 53 Henrique Avancini (Bra) 94 54 Patrik Gallati (Swi) 94 55 David Valero (Spa) 90 56 David Fletcher (GBr) 86 57 Daniel Eymann (Swi) 85 58 Markus Bauer (Ger) 81 59 Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra) 79 60 Paolo Cesar Montoya Cantillo (CRc) 78 61 David Joao Serralheiro Rosa (Por) 70 62 Raphael Gagne (Can) 70 63 Stephen Ettinger (USA) 66 64 Anton Sintsov (Rus) 66 65 Zsolt Juhasz (Hun) 62 66 Michele Casagrande (Ita) 61 67 Kornel Osicki (Pol) 59 68 Robby De Bock (Bel) 59 69 Mirko Tabacchi (Ita) 56 70 Cameron Jette (Can) 55 71 Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi) 55 72 Philip Buys (RSA) 55 73 Piotr Brzozka (Pol) 54 74 Calle Friberg (Swe) 50 75 Fabio Hernando Castaneda Monsalve (Col) 50 76 Alban Lakata (Aut) 50 77 Oleksandr Gerashchenko (Ukr) 48 78 Mitchell Hoke (USA) 47 79 Jochen Kass (Ger) 46 80 Giancarlo Sax (Swi) 46 81 Frank Beemer (Ned) 44 82 Pascal Meyer (Swi) 43 83 Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) 43 84 Sherman De Paiva (Bra) 42 85 Umberto Corti (Ita) 42 86 Simon Scheiber (Aut) 42 87 Lucien Besancon (Swi) 42 88 Michael Broderick (USA) 39 89 Hamish Batchelor (GBr) 39 90 Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) 36 91 Filip Eberl (Cze) 35 92 Andy Eyring (Ger) 35 93 Rubens Valeriano (Bra) 34 94 Jonas De Backer (Bel) 32 95 Pavel Priadein (Rus) 31 96 Ricardo Pscheidt (Bra) 30 97 Alexis Chenevier (Fra) 30 98 Matous Ulman (Cze) 30 99 Fabian Rabensteiner (Ita) 29 100 Sebastian Batchelor (GBr) 29 101 Ramon Sagues Portabella (Spa) 28 102 Andrew Watson (Can) 26 103 Thomas Sampson (USA) 24 104 Jean-Philippe Thibault-Roberge (Can) 23 105 Christopher Hamlin (USA) 22 106 Benjamin Wittrup Justesen (Den) 21 107 Fredrik Edin (Swe) 20 108 William Melone (USA) 20 109 Gerrit Rosenkranz (Ger) 19 110 Mathieu Belanger Barrette (Can) 19 111 Mario Matijevic (Bel) 18 112 Pavel Boudny (Cze) 18 113 Filippo Barbieri (Bra) 17 114 Cristofer Bosque Ruano (Spa) 17 115 Todd Wells (USA) 17 116 Ola Kjören (Nor) 16 117 Francesc Guerra (Spa) 15 118 Mykhaylo Batsutsa (Ukr) 14 119 Carl Jones (NZl) 14 120 Gareth Montgomerie (GBr) 13 121 Ismael Ventura Sanchez (Spa) 12 122 Marcel Fleschhut (Ger) 11 123 Brice Scholtes (Bel) 10 124 Ludovic Dubau (Fra) 10 125 Tim Wynants (Bel) 10 126 Zdenek Vobecky (Cze) 9 127 Kristian Hynek (Cze) 9 128 Henrik Kippernes (Nor) 8 129 Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr) 8