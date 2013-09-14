Kulhavy wins elite men's cross country at Hafjell World Cup
Schurter claims World Cup overall title
Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Racing) won the elite men's cross country World Cup in Hafjell, Norway on Saturday afternoon. He triumphed in the two-man battle with Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower) for the top spot on the podium. Manuel Fumic (Cannondale), Mathias Flueckiger (Stockli) and Marco Fontana (Cannondale) rounded out the top five.
It was Kulhavy's first World Cup win of the season and his first since 2011. The Czech rider showed good form at Worlds two weeks ago, but didn't have great luck there after an otherwise lackluster season.
"It's amazing because I had a crazy season. This is the last race and I'm back in my old shape," said Kulhavy. "It's important for me for going into the winter time. It was a nice fight with Nino - I'm very happy. I don't know who is best, maybe me."
The race was largely between Schurter and Kulhavy. In the early laps of the eight-lap race, a few other riders took turns joining them, including Marco Fontana (Cannondale), Ondrej Cink (Multivan Merida) and Mathias Flueckiger (Stockli).
The race was absent Schurter's usual rival, Julien Absalon (BMC), who did not start after breaking his ribs at the world championships. Schurter had already won the World Cup mathematically, with the absence of Absalon, but Kulhavy, the Olympic champion and 2011 World Cup champion, stepped up in this last race of the year to show the form that previously made him unstoppable.
The men raced on what was a rough course. Schurter and Kulhavy were joined at the front in the opening laps by Cink and Fontana, with Fumic and Flueckiger chasing up through the field to join the leaders by the halfway mark.
"It was a hard course. It was bumpy and rocky and there were a lot of sharp stones, which meant a big chance of a flat tire. It was a good course for my full suspension," said Kulhavy. "I look forward to next year and the world championships that will be here."
With two laps to go, Schurter turned on the afterburners and decisively opened a permanent gap on everyone but Kulhavy. The two came through the start/finish together with one to go. Neither of the leaders could crack the other, with Schurter stronger in the technical sections, and Kulhavy showing power on the climbs.
Schurter had seemed to be saving something during most of the race. He strategically stayed near the front and answered all the attacks. During the first half of the last lap, Schurter and Kulhavy traded leads, each attacking the other to get the coveted front spot, but on the final big climb, Kulhavy powered around Schurter for good. The world champion was unable to answer the Olympic champion's attack.
Fumic dropped Fluckiger in the last lap to take third.
Schurter was happy to bask in the glory of the World Cup overall win, just two weeks after re-staking his claim on the rainbow jersey for another year.
"I'm really not disappointed. After Worlds, it's hard to stay focused and to work hard again. I'm super happy about the second place," said Schurter. "It was a nice battle with Jaro. I had a little bit of a flashback to the Olympics. I was sad that Absalon wasn't here - it's always good to race him. But the chance to win a World Cup is always enough motivation."
"It's an awesome feeling to win the world champs and win the World Cup," said Schurter. "It's the perfect season for me. The world championships is maybe the bigger victory because you get to wear the rainbow jersey all year, but the World Cup, you have to do well all season to win it.
While Schurter had locked up the title prior to the race, there was a battle for the remaining top spots, with round one winner Daniel McConnell (Trek Factory) finishing seventh and taking second place overall from the absent Absalon, who dropped to third, while Kulhavy climbed from seventh to fourth with his win.
Race note
Lukas Flueckiger, brother of Mathias, did not start due to broken ribs sustained in a crash at the world championships.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Racing XC
|1:36:19
|2
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team
|0:00:07
|3
|Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing
|0:01:34
|4
|Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team
|0:01:46
|5
|Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing
|0:02:07
|6
|Matthias Wengelin (Swe)
|0:02:17
|7
|Daniel Mcconnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:28
|8
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|0:02:38
|9
|Miguel Martinez (Fra)
|0:02:46
|10
|Fabian Giger (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team
|0:03:02
|11
|Emil Lindgren (Swe) Giant Pro XC Team
|0:03:21
|12
|Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team
|0:03:31
|13
|Gerhard Kerschbaumer* (Ita) TX Active Bianchi
|0:04:01
|14
|José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|0:04:18
|15
|Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Sram Rubena Trek
|0:04:47
|16
|Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:04:53
|17
|Ralph Naef (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:05:21
|18
|Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Specialized Racing XC
|0:05:37
|19
|Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Focus XC Team
|0:05:49
|20
|Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - KMC
|0:07:01
|21
|Karl Markt (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team
|0:07:18
|22
|Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Team Bulls
|0:07:34
|23
|Andrea Tiberi (Ita) Controltech Nevi
|0:07:39
|24
|Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys Team
|0:07:51
|25
|Markus Bauer (Ger)
|0:08:24
|26
|Piotr Brzozka (Pol) Jbg - 2 Professional MTB Team
|0:08:39
|27
|Michal Lami (Svk)
|0:08:48
|28
|Calle Friberg (Swe)
|0:09:06
|29
|Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Focus XC Team
|0:09:16
|30
|David Valero (Spa)
|0:09:24
|31
|Martin Fanger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:09:36
|32
|Marek Konwa (Pol) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:09:47
|33
|Stéphane Tempier (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - KMC
|0:10:00
|34
|Hans Becking (Ned) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:10:31
|35
|Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Wild Wolf Trek Pro Racing
|0:11:04
|36
|Daniel Eymann (Swi)
|0:11:17
|37
|Sergji Rysenko (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team
|0:11:29
|38
|Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|0:12:04
|39
|Fabian Rabensteiner (Ita) Focus XC Italy Team
|0:12:19
|-1lap
|Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra)
|-1lap
|Kornel Osicki (Pol)
|-1lap
|Simon Scheiber (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team
|-1lap
|Philip Buys (RSA)
|-1lap
|Frank Beemer (Ned) Mpl Specialized MTB Team
|-1lap
|Robby De Bock (Bel) Feenstra Felt Powered By Kenda
|-1lap
|David Fletcher (GBr) Orange Monkey Pro Team
|-2laps
|Benjamin Wittrup Justesen (Den)
|-2laps
|Fredrik Edin (Swe)
|-2laps
|Gerrit Rosenkranz (Ger)
|-2laps
|Andy Eyring (Ger)
|-2laps
|Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) Elettroveneta-Corratec
|-2laps
|Ola Kjören (Nor) Team Herbalife 24 Raumerrittet
|-2laps
|Jiri Novak (Cze) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team
|-2laps
|Hamish Batchelor (GBr)
|-2laps
|Gareth Montgomerie (GBr)
|-2laps
|Pavel Priadein (Rus)
|-3laps
|Michael Broderick (USA)
|-3laps
|Brice Scholtes (Bel) Team Merida Wallonie MTB
|-3laps
|Zdenek Vobecky (Cze)
|-3laps
|Henrik Kippernes (Nor)
|-4laps
|Johan J. Stroemberg (Nor)
|-4laps
|Tomasz Drozdz (Pol) Jbg - 2 Professional MTB Team
|-4laps
|Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Team Merida Wallonie MTB
|-4laps
|Jonas De Backer (Bel)
|-5laps
|Simon Qvortrup (Den)
|-6laps
|George-Vlad Sabau (Rom)
|DNF
|Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Wild Wolf Trek Pro Racing
|DNF
|Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) Goldwurst-Power / Stöckli
|DNF
|Fredrik Ericsson (Swe)
|DNF
|Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) Wild Wolf Trek Pro Racing
|DNF
|Giancarlo Sax (Swi)
|DNF
|Martin Loo (Est) Merida Italia Team
|DNF
|Alexander Gehbauer (Aut) TX Active Bianchi
|DNF
|Klaus Nielsen (Den)
|DNF
|Ervins Smolins (Lat)
|DNF
|Patrik Gallati (Swi) Focus XC Team
|DNF
|Casper Saltoft (Den)
|DNF
|Daniel Federspiel (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team
|DNS
|Lukas Flückiger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|DNS
|Timofei Ivanov (Rus) Forward - Udmurtia
|DNS
|Sebastian Batchelor (GBr)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cannondale Factory Racing
|60
|pts
|2
|Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team
|54
|3
|Specialized Racing XC
|53
|4
|Giant Pro XC Team
|41
|5
|Multivan Merida Biking Team
|40
|6
|Stöckli Pro Team
|30
|7
|BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|29
|8
|Trek Factory Racing
|24
|9
|TX Active Bianchi
|18
|10
|Sram Rubena Trek
|16
|11
|Focus XC Team
|14
|12
|BH - SR Suntour - KMC
|11
|13
|Ötztal Scott Racing Team
|10
|14
|Team Bulls
|9
|15
|Controltech Nevi
|8
|16
|Versluys Team
|7
|17
|Jbg - 2 Professional MTB Team
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nino Schurter (Swi)
|1180
|pts
|2
|Daniel Mcconnell (Aus)
|800
|3
|Julien Absalon (Fra)
|760
|4
|Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze)
|736
|5
|Ondrej Cink (Cze)
|705
|6
|Mathias Flückiger (Swi)
|643
|7
|Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita)
|616
|8
|Fabian Giger (Swi)
|555
|9
|Maxime Marotte (Fra)
|551
|10
|José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa)
|542
|11
|Lukas Flückiger (Swi)
|502
|12
|Stéphane Tempier (Fra)
|415
|13
|Florian Vogel (Swi)
|405
|14
|Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa)
|398
|15
|Thomas Litscher (Swi)
|374
|16
|Gerhard Kerschbaumer* (Ita)
|373
|17
|Max Plaxton (Can)
|360
|18
|Manuel Fumic (Ger)
|350
|19
|Martin Fanger (Swi)
|349
|20
|Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn)
|344
|21
|Rudi Van Houts (Ned)
|340
|22
|Ralph Naef (Swi)
|338
|23
|Miguel Martinez (Fra)
|305
|24
|Emil Lindgren (Swe)
|300
|25
|Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut)
|298
|26
|Jan Skarnitzl (Cze)
|295
|27
|Geoff Kabush (Can)
|293
|28
|Andrea Tiberi (Ita)
|286
|29
|Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel)
|284
|30
|Martin Loo (Est)
|284
|31
|Alexander Gehbauer (Aut)
|282
|32
|Martin Gujan (Swi)
|271
|33
|Nicola Rohrbach (Swi)
|226
|34
|Marcel Wildhaber (Swi)
|225
|35
|Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned)
|215
|36
|Marek Konwa (Pol)
|213
|37
|Moritz Milatz (Ger)
|210
|38
|Shlomi Haimy (Isr)
|171
|39
|Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa)
|167
|40
|Wolfram Kurschat (Ger)
|158
|41
|Matthias Wengelin (Swe)
|154
|42
|Sergji Rysenko (Ukr)
|148
|43
|Derek Zandstra (Can)
|146
|44
|Michal Lami (Svk)
|144
|45
|Jiri Novak (Cze)
|144
|46
|Karl Markt (Aut)
|142
|47
|Andras Parti (Hun)
|134
|48
|Hans Becking (Ned)
|123
|49
|Simon Stiebjahn (Ger)
|121
|50
|Jürg Graf (Swi)
|106
|51
|Fabien Canal (Fra)
|104
|52
|Sebastien Carabin (Bel)
|102
|53
|Henrique Avancini (Bra)
|94
|54
|Patrik Gallati (Swi)
|94
|55
|David Valero (Spa)
|90
|56
|David Fletcher (GBr)
|86
|57
|Daniel Eymann (Swi)
|85
|58
|Markus Bauer (Ger)
|81
|59
|Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra)
|79
|60
|Paolo Cesar Montoya Cantillo (CRc)
|78
|61
|David Joao Serralheiro Rosa (Por)
|70
|62
|Raphael Gagne (Can)
|70
|63
|Stephen Ettinger (USA)
|66
|64
|Anton Sintsov (Rus)
|66
|65
|Zsolt Juhasz (Hun)
|62
|66
|Michele Casagrande (Ita)
|61
|67
|Kornel Osicki (Pol)
|59
|68
|Robby De Bock (Bel)
|59
|69
|Mirko Tabacchi (Ita)
|56
|70
|Cameron Jette (Can)
|55
|71
|Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi)
|55
|72
|Philip Buys (RSA)
|55
|73
|Piotr Brzozka (Pol)
|54
|74
|Calle Friberg (Swe)
|50
|75
|Fabio Hernando Castaneda Monsalve (Col)
|50
|76
|Alban Lakata (Aut)
|50
|77
|Oleksandr Gerashchenko (Ukr)
|48
|78
|Mitchell Hoke (USA)
|47
|79
|Jochen Kass (Ger)
|46
|80
|Giancarlo Sax (Swi)
|46
|81
|Frank Beemer (Ned)
|44
|82
|Pascal Meyer (Swi)
|43
|83
|Catriel Andres Soto (Arg)
|43
|84
|Sherman De Paiva (Bra)
|42
|85
|Umberto Corti (Ita)
|42
|86
|Simon Scheiber (Aut)
|42
|87
|Lucien Besancon (Swi)
|42
|88
|Michael Broderick (USA)
|39
|89
|Hamish Batchelor (GBr)
|39
|90
|Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa)
|36
|91
|Filip Eberl (Cze)
|35
|92
|Andy Eyring (Ger)
|35
|93
|Rubens Valeriano (Bra)
|34
|94
|Jonas De Backer (Bel)
|32
|95
|Pavel Priadein (Rus)
|31
|96
|Ricardo Pscheidt (Bra)
|30
|97
|Alexis Chenevier (Fra)
|30
|98
|Matous Ulman (Cze)
|30
|99
|Fabian Rabensteiner (Ita)
|29
|100
|Sebastian Batchelor (GBr)
|29
|101
|Ramon Sagues Portabella (Spa)
|28
|102
|Andrew Watson (Can)
|26
|103
|Thomas Sampson (USA)
|24
|104
|Jean-Philippe Thibault-Roberge (Can)
|23
|105
|Christopher Hamlin (USA)
|22
|106
|Benjamin Wittrup Justesen (Den)
|21
|107
|Fredrik Edin (Swe)
|20
|108
|William Melone (USA)
|20
|109
|Gerrit Rosenkranz (Ger)
|19
|110
|Mathieu Belanger Barrette (Can)
|19
|111
|Mario Matijevic (Bel)
|18
|112
|Pavel Boudny (Cze)
|18
|113
|Filippo Barbieri (Bra)
|17
|114
|Cristofer Bosque Ruano (Spa)
|17
|115
|Todd Wells (USA)
|17
|116
|Ola Kjören (Nor)
|16
|117
|Francesc Guerra (Spa)
|15
|118
|Mykhaylo Batsutsa (Ukr)
|14
|119
|Carl Jones (NZl)
|14
|120
|Gareth Montgomerie (GBr)
|13
|121
|Ismael Ventura Sanchez (Spa)
|12
|122
|Marcel Fleschhut (Ger)
|11
|123
|Brice Scholtes (Bel)
|10
|124
|Ludovic Dubau (Fra)
|10
|125
|Tim Wynants (Bel)
|10
|126
|Zdenek Vobecky (Cze)
|9
|127
|Kristian Hynek (Cze)
|9
|128
|Henrik Kippernes (Nor)
|8
|129
|Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr)
|8
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|364
|pts
|2
|Multivan Merida Biking Team
|343
|3
|Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team
|297
|4
|Giant Pro XC Team
|208
|5
|Cannondale Factory Racing
|200
|6
|BH - SR Suntour - KMC
|187
|7
|Specialized Racing XC
|186
|8
|Trek Factory Racing
|151
|9
|TX Active Bianchi
|150
|10
|Stöckli Pro Team
|129
|11
|Wild Wolf Trek Pro Racing
|68
|12
|Scott-3Roxracing
|63
|13
|Controltech Nevi
|46
|14
|Sram Rubena Trek
|45
|15
|Merida Italia Team
|37
|16
|Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team
|35
|17
|Focus XC Team
|35
|18
|Versluys Team
|34
|19
|Goldwurst-Power / Stöckli
|25
|20
|Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|21
|21
|Cycling Club Roma MTB Team
|14
|22
|Elettroveneta-Corratec
|12
|23
|Titici Lgl International Team
|11
|24
|Ötztal Scott Racing Team
|10
|25
|Team Bulls
|9
|26
|Bsk Graf-Rollmat-Koba MTB Team
|9
|27
|Asptt Definitive Tec
|8
|28
|Jbg - 2 Professional MTB Team
|5
|29
|Caloi
|3
|30
|Waberer's Areus Cube MTB Team
|3
|31
|Isd MTB Team
|2
