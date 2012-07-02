Image 1 of 28 Micayla Gatto stretches out over the penultimate jump on her way to sixth place... (Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com) Image 2 of 28 Emmeline Ragot (MS Mondraker Team) wear the Number 1 plate well (third place). (Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com) Image 3 of 28 Tracey Hannah (Hutchinson United Ride) gets a great launch off the next to final jump for second place. (Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com) Image 4 of 28 Emilie Siegenthaler (Scott) clears the next to last jump (fourth place). (Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com) Image 5 of 28 Micayla Gatto is surprised when she comes up a hair short. (Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com) Image 6 of 28 Rachel Atherton (GT) going sideways (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 28 Micayla Gatto ...but shorts the landing a bit. (Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com) Image 8 of 28 Micayla Gatto's intensity is apparent... (Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com) Image 9 of 28 Emilie Siegenthaler (Scott 11) catches air (Image credit: Scott11 Racing) Image 10 of 28 Emilie Siegenthaler (Scott 11) (Image credit: Scott11 Racing) Image 11 of 28 Rachel Atherton (GT Factory Team) stands for the National Anthem. (Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com) Image 12 of 28 Rachel Atherton (GT Factory Team) atop the podium (Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com) Image 13 of 28 Emmeline Ragot (MS Mondraker Team) sans goggles, helmet and other coverings. (Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com) Image 14 of 28 Emilie Siegenthaler, Tracey Hannah, Rachel Atherton, Emmeline Ragot, Myriam Nicole make up the Elite Women's Windham World Cup downhill podium. (Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com) Image 15 of 28 Rachel Atherton (GT Factory Team) flexes her muscles. (Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com) Image 16 of 28 Rachel Atherton (GT Factory Team) flexes her muscles. (Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com) Image 17 of 28 Rachel Atherton (GT Factory Team) in the World Cup Points Leaders jersey. (Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com) Image 18 of 28 Rachel Atherton (GT Factory Team) drinks her Battenkill Dairy milk on the podium. (Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com) Image 19 of 28 Myriam Nicole (Commencal/Riding Addiction) takes a straight line over a jump... (Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com) Image 20 of 28 Myriam Nicole (Commencal/Riding Addiction) ...and lands close to perfect for fifth place. (Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com) Image 21 of 28 Rachel Atherton (GT Factory Team) clears the final jump and sprints in for the win. (Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com) Image 22 of 28 Myriam Nicole (Commencal / Riding Addiction) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 23 of 28 Emilie Siegenthaler (Scott11) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 24 of 28 Tracey Hannah (Hutchinson United Ride) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 25 of 28 Emmeline Ragot (MS Mondraker Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 26 of 28 Rachel Atherton (GT) gets air on the jump and then the wind catches her (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 27 of 28 Rachel Atherton (GT) has some fun (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 28 of 28 Rachel Atherton (GT) takes over World Cup lead (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Round five of the UCI Mountain Bike Downhill World Cup in Windham, New York gave Rachel Atherton (GT Factory) her third victory in four races, and she claimed the overall leader's jersey, despite a controversial decision not to disqualify her for exiting the course.

The hot, dry conditions that have turned the track into a dusty, loose and fast run all week, persisted for race day. The short, sub-three-minute run meant that there was no margin for error, and a few riders either flatted or crashed out of contention as they pushed the limits.

Third ranked Myriam Nicole (Commencal/Riding Addiction) started uncharacteristically early after crashing in qualifying, and set the first sub-three minute time for the women. It would stand up until the final five women, when it was beaten by four riders. First, Emilie Seigenthaler (Scott 11) knocked 1.3 seconds off. American champion Jill Kintner (Norco International) was next, but crashed out, breaking her arm. Then Tracey Hannah, winner of round one, rode and took over the Hot Seat, two seconds faster than Seigenthaler.

"I've been struggling on some of the longer course, as I get used to racing those distances again," said Hannah. "This shorter, fast course was more to my liking."

However, World Cup leader Emmeline Ragot (MS Mondraker) was right behind her, and looked to be on a good run, over three seconds ahead by the second split time. Unfortunately for Ragot, she was hit by a crosswind on the final jump, crashing within sight of the finish line, pushing her behind Hannah after she ran across the line, dragging her bike.

Atherton, the fastest qualifier, was last to ride. The British rider was fastest at both splits but then almost crashed herself after a jump, due to the wind which blew her sideways while she was in the air. The GT rider remarkably managed to avoid going down, fishtailing off the course before recovering without coming to a stop. She managed to finish a slim 0.262 seconds ahead of Hannah.

This set up a controversy: Atherton clearly did not re-enter the course where she had exited it, which traditionally has meant disqualification. However, the rules were changed in recent years, allowing the Commissaire President to avoid disqualifying a rider if he or she did not gain an advantage.

It was clear that Atherton had not gained an advantage, but for Ragot's MS Mondraker team, it left a bitter taste when it lost the leader's jersey over what they felt was an incorrect interpretation of the regulations.

"When I crossed the line I didn't even think that I'd be disqualified," said Atherton. "I celebrated and then they said we're not sure if the commissaire is ok. So we waited and waited. Everyone kept saying 'Yah you have the win'. It kind of puts a dampener on things, but at the end of the day the commissaires were ok with it. I lost all my time, I was two seconds up at the split, and I lost all that time, so it's the commissaire's decision."

"It has been an amazing season so far. The girls are getting so fast. Emmeline is on fire and she pushes me on. I have to step my game up every race. It is exciting to have everyone going so fast."

Atherton takes over the World Cup lead after five rounds with 950 points, 30 points in front of Ragot. Nicole continues to hold third with 751 points, followed by Hannah at 732.

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rachel Atherton (GBr) Gt Factory Racing 0:02:52.062 2 Tracey Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson United Ride 0:02:52.324 3 Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Ms Mondraker Team 0:02:52.369 4 Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Scott11 0:02:54.646 5 Myriam Nicole (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction 0:02:55.917 6 Micayla Gatto (Can) 0:02:56.667 7 Manon Carpenter (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team 0:03:01.360 8 Miriam Ruchti (Swi) Sc-Intense 0:03:02.685 9 Petra Bernhard (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria 0:03:03.993 10 Morgane Charre (Fra) Passion Velo.Fr 0:03:04.912 11 Mio Suemasa (Jpn) 0:03:05.683 12 Jacqueline Harmony (USA) 0:03:06.152 13 Sabrina Jonnier (Fra) Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team 0:03:08.531 14 Miranda Miller (Can) 0:03:10.433 15 Anita Molcik (Aut) 0:03:10.817 16 Fionn Griffiths (GBr) 0:03:11.141 17 Lauren Rosser (Can) 0:03:17.387 18 Caroline Sax (Fra) Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Batibois Alsace 0:03:21.497 19 Jaime Hill (Can) 0:03:29.742 20 Jaime Rees (USA) 0:03:34.490 DNF Jill Kintner (USA) Team Norco International DNF Danielle Beecroft° (Aus) DNS Floriane Pugin (Fra) Scott11

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Devinci Global Racing 76 pts 2 GT Factory Racing 72 3 Hutchinson United Ride 58 4 Lapierre International 53 5 Giant Factory Off-Road Team 52 6 Trek World Racing 40 7 Santa Cruz Syndicate 40 8 MS Mondraker Team 37 9 Monster Energy-Specialized 32 10 SC-Intense 28 11 Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team 27 12 Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 27 13 Scott11 26 14 Commencal / Riding Addiction 22 15 Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 20 16 Kona 20 17 Madison Saracen Downhill Team 18 18 Alpine Commencal Austria 14 19 Passion Velo.Fr 12 20 Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Batibois Alsace 12 21 Pila-Black Arrows-Mtb Herin School ASD 5

World cup individual standings after five rounds # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rachel Atherton (GBr) 950 pts 2 Emmeline Ragot (Fra) 920 3 Myriam Nicole (Fra) 751 4 Tracey Hannah (Aus) 732 5 Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) 580 6 Jill Kintner (USA) 363 7 Anita Molcik (Aut) 350 8 Floriane Pugin (Fra) 335 9 Morgane Charre (Fra) 326 10 Petra Bernhard (Aut) 308 11 Manon Carpenter (GBr) 295 12 Miriam Ruchti (Swi) 232 13 Micayla Gatto (Can) 221 14 Mio Suemasa (Jpn) 160 15 Sabrina Jonnier (Fra) 157 16 Miranda Miller (Can) 140 17 Tracy Moseley (GBr) 124 18 Fionn Griffiths (GBr) 115 19 Casey Brown (Can) 95 20 Céline Gros (Fra) 90 21 Luana Maria De Souza Oliveira (Bra) 84 22 Harriet Rucknagel (Ger) 70 23 Jacqueline Harmony (USA) 65 24 Claire Buchar (Can) 57 25 Alia Marcellini (Ita) 55 26 Caroline Sax (Fra) 55 27 Jessica Stone (GBr) 50 28 Tahnee Seagrave° (GBr) 35 29 Mélanie Pugin (Fra) 35 30 Martina Bruehlmann (Swi) 35 31 Zarja Cernilogar (Slo) 35 32 Sarah Newman (GBr) 30 33 Gabriela Williams (Cze) 25 34 Carina Cappellari (Swi) 20 35 Lauren Rosser (Can) 20 36 Tamara Maria Ulrich (Aut) 15 37 Jaime Hill (Can) 10 38 Jaime Rees (USA) 5