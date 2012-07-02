Gwin continues winning streak in Windham
American extends rankings lead
The fifth round of the UCI Mountain Bike Downhill World Cup, in Windham, New York had a clear favourite before the race started: almost every one of the thousands of fans on the hill was rooting for Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) to repeat as the men's winner in front of his family and friends, on home soil. He did so in a stunning fashion, winning his fourth World Cup in five starts this season, and extending his two-year record to nine wins in 12 starts.
World champion Danny Hart (Giant Factory) set the first sub-2:30 time, which would hold up for fourth, but three of the top-10 riders would better it. Gee Atherton (GT Factory), riding ninth from last, knocked over a second off, and then the last two on the course both lowered it again. Steve Smith (Devinci Global Racing), chasing his first World Cup victory, was eight-tenths of a second faster than Atherton, but Gwin was even faster, finishing nearly a second ahead.
"This was tight, real tight," said Gwin. "This track is one of those tracks. All week you just knew you were going to have to be perfect on all your runs to make it happen. Any mistake was going to really cost you. The run was going awesome and then I ran over some poles just before the split. I just barely kept it in line."
"I thought for a second I was going down. I had to bunny hop over it. Then down near the bottom my chain came off, but luckily it went back on. I am so stoked. Man, this is as good as it gets for me. I've got my family and friends, and all these people here. It makes it so fun."
Gwin now holds a 295-point lead over Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate) with two rounds remaining, making it almost impossible for him to be beaten in his quest for a second World Cup title. Gee Atherton remains in third, 354 points in arrears.
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aaron Gwin (USA) Trek World Racing
|0:02:26.416
|2
|Steve Smith (Can) Devinci Global Racing
|0:02:27.374
|3
|Gee Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing
|0:02:28.127
|4
|Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|0:02:29.499
|5
|Loic Bruni° (Fra) Lapierre International
|0:02:29.773
|6
|Nick Beer (Swi) Devinci Global Racing
|0:02:29.812
|7
|Samuel Hill (Aus) Monster Energy-Specialized
|0:02:30.057
|8
|Michael Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson United Ride
|0:02:30.342
|9
|Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|0:02:30.406
|10
|Andrew Neethling (RSA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|11
|Mitchell Delfs (Aus) Kona
|0:02:30.679
|12
|Rémi Thirion (Fra) Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team
|0:02:30.731
|13
|Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|0:02:31.025
|14
|Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof
|0:02:31.179
|15
|Richard Rude Jr° (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|0:02:31.192
|16
|George Brannigan (NZl) Devinci Global Racing
|0:02:31.345
|17
|Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre International
|0:02:31.426
|18
|Sam Dale (GBr)
|0:02:31.532
|19
|Joshua Button (Aus) Sc-Intense
|0:02:31.817
|20
|Patrick Thome (Fra) Lapierre International
|0:02:31.838
|21
|Lewis Buchanan (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof
|0:02:32.828
|22
|Pierre Charles Georges (Fra) Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Batibois Alsace
|0:02:33.552
|23
|Mitch Ropelato (USA) Monster Energy-Specialized
|0:02:33.608
|24
|Markus Pekoll (Aut) MS Mondraker Team
|0:02:34.336
|25
|Luke Strobel (USA)
|0:02:34.398
|26
|Lorenzo Suding (Ita) Pila-Black Arrows-Mtb Herin School Asd
|0:02:34.418
|27
|Greg Williamson (GBr)
|0:02:34.423
|28
|Eliot Jackson (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|0:02:34.467
|29
|Adam Brayton (GBr)
|0:02:34.469
|30
|Jared Graves (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|0:02:34.617
|31
|Thibaut Ruffin (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction
|0:02:34.699
|32
|Joseph Smith (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof
|0:02:34.887
|33
|Aurélien Giordanengo (Fra) Topcycle By Trek
|0:02:34.922
|34
|Brook Macdonald (NZl) MS Mondraker Team
|0:02:34.940
|35
|Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col) Cg Racing Brigade
|0:02:35.050
|36
|Neko Mulally (USA) Trek World Racing
|0:02:35.105
|37
|Bryn Atkinson (Aus) Team Norco International
|0:02:35.270
|38
|George Gannicott° (GBr)
|0:02:35.397
|39
|Mickael Pascal (Fra) Ck Racing Santacruz
|0:02:35.407
|40
|Austin Warren° (USA)
|0:02:35.927
|41
|Cameron Cole (NZl) Lapierre International
|0:02:36.061
|42
|Connor Fearon° (Aus) Kona
|0:02:36.090
|43
|Cyrille Kurtz (Fra) Ck Racing Santacruz
|0:02:36.336
|44
|Matthew Beer (Can)
|0:02:36.800
|45
|Ben Reid (Irl) Dirt Norco Race Team
|0:02:36.802
|46
|Kyle Sangers (Can)
|0:02:37.123
|47
|Isak Leivsson (Nor)
|0:02:37.168
|48
|Harry Molloy (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team
|0:02:37.499
|49
|Nejc Rutar (Slo) Unior Tools Team
|0:02:37.827
|50
|Harry Heath (GBr) Unior Tools Team
|0:02:38.088
|51
|Gaetan Ruffin (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction
|0:02:38.240
|52
|Joe Connell° (GBr)
|0:02:38.456
|53
|Kevin Aiello (USA)
|0:02:38.705
|54
|Jono Jones° (GBr)
|0:02:38.751
|55
|Logan Binggeli (USA)
|0:02:38.995
|56
|Dean Lucas° (Aus)
|57
|Duncan Riffle (USA) Dirt Norco Race Team
|0:02:39.073
|58
|Jack Reading (GBr)
|0:02:39.121
|59
|Remi Gauvin (Can)
|0:02:39.372
|60
|Manuel Gruber (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria
|0:02:39.648
|61
|Oliver Burton (GBr)
|0:02:39.806
|62
|Boris Tetzlaff (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria
|0:02:40.426
|63
|Jack Moir° (Aus)
|0:02:40.427
|64
|Mark Scott (GBr)
|0:02:40.565
|65
|Justin Leov (NZl) Trek World Racing
|0:02:41.313
|66
|Rob Fraser (Can)
|0:02:41.338
|67
|Marc Beaumont (GBr) Gt Factory Racing
|0:02:42.224
|68
|Faustin Figaret (Fra) SC-Intense
|0:02:42.250
|69
|Damien Spagnolo (Fra) MS Mondraker Team
|0:02:42.859
|70
|Oscar Harnstrom (Swe) Pila-Black Arrows-MTBHerin School Asd
|0:02:42.929
|71
|Bernard Kerr (GBr)
|0:02:45.824
|72
|Phil Atwill° (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team
|0:02:46.973
|73
|Richard Thomas (GBr)
|0:02:48.868
|74
|Florent Payet (Fra) SC-Intense
|0:02:53.914
|75
|Alex Bond (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof
|0:03:11.698
|76
|Ziga Pandur (Slo) Unior Tools Team
|0:03:13.207
|77
|Yuki Kushima (Jpn)
|0:03:14.612
|78
|Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|0:04:05.340
|DNF
|Dan Stanbridge (GBr) Dirt Norco Race Team
|DNS
|Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Scott11
|DNS
|Michael Sylvestri (USA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Devinci Global Racing
|76
|pts
|2
|GT Factory Racing
|72
|3
|Hutchinson United Ride
|58
|4
|Lapierre International
|53
|5
|Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|52
|6
|Trek World Racing
|40
|7
|Santa Cruz Syndicate
|40
|8
|MS Mondraker Team
|37
|9
|Monster Energy-Specialized
|32
|10
|SC-Intense
|28
|11
|Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team
|27
|12
|Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof
|27
|13
|Scott11
|26
|14
|Commencal / Riding Addiction
|22
|15
|Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|20
|16
|Kona
|20
|17
|Madison Saracen Downhill Team
|18
|18
|Alpine Commencal Austria
|14
|19
|Passion Velo.Fr
|12
|20
|Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Batibois Alsace
|12
|21
|Pila-Black Arrows-Mtb Herin School ASD
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aaron Gwin (USA)
|1150
|pts
|2
|Greg Minnaar (RSA)
|855
|3
|Gee Atherton (GBr)
|796
|4
|Danny Hart (GBr)
|650
|5
|Steve Smith (Can)
|610
|6
|Samuel Hill (Aus)
|573
|7
|Michael Hannah (Aus)
|451
|8
|Josh Bryceland (GBr)
|409
|9
|Andrew Neethling (RSA)
|405
|10
|Marc Beaumont (GBr)
|398
|11
|Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl)
|379
|12
|Brook Macdonald (NZl)
|353
|13
|Cameron Cole (NZl)
|342
|14
|George Brannigan (NZl)
|341
|15
|Nick Beer (Swi)
|333
|16
|Loic Bruni° (Fra)
|324
|17
|Rémi Thirion (Fra)
|324
|18
|Matthew Simmonds (GBr)
|324
|19
|Justin Leov (NZl)
|317
|20
|Richard Rude Jr° (USA)
|304
|21
|Damien Spagnolo (Fra)
|291
|22
|Joseph Smith (GBr)
|282
|23
|Patrick Thome (Fra)
|279
|24
|Luke Strobel (USA)
|268
|25
|Aurélien Giordanengo (Fra)
|262
|26
|Pierre Charles Georges (Fra)
|253
|27
|Brendan Fairclough (GBr)
|245
|28
|Mitchell Delfs (Aus)
|235
|29
|Mickael Pascal (Fra)
|231
|30
|Bryn Atkinson (Aus)
|229
|31
|Thibaut Ruffin (Fra)
|208
|32
|Sam Dale (GBr)
|204
|33
|Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col)
|195
|34
|Connor Fearon° (Aus)
|194
|35
|Jared Graves (Aus)
|193
|36
|Greg Williamson (GBr)
|189
|37
|Markus Pekoll (Aut)
|188
|38
|Bernard Kerr (GBr)
|179
|39
|Steve Peat (GBr)
|178
|40
|Eliot Jackson (USA)
|172
|41
|Joshua Button (Aus)
|170
|42
|Lorenzo Suding (Ita)
|168
|43
|Lewis Buchanan (GBr)
|168
|44
|Julien Camellini (Fra)
|167
|45
|Matthew Beer (Can)
|145
|46
|Harry Molloy (GBr)
|138
|47
|Johannes Fischbach (Ger)
|137
|48
|Duncan Riffle (USA)
|132
|49
|Mitch Ropelato (USA)
|131
|50
|Oscar Harnstrom (Swe)
|129
|51
|Robin Wallner (Swe)
|125
|52
|Ben Reid (Irl)
|125
|53
|Florent Payet (Fra)
|121
|54
|Neko Mulally (USA)
|120
|55
|Richard Thomas (GBr)
|120
|56
|Nejc Rutar (Slo)
|120
|57
|Oliver Burton (GBr)
|116
|58
|Jack Reading (GBr)
|114
|59
|Troy Brosnan (Aus)
|107
|60
|Harry Heath (GBr)
|106
|61
|Ziga Pandur (Slo)
|103
|62
|Kyle Sangers (Can)
|100
|63
|Fabien Cousinie (Fra)
|95
|64
|Cédric Gracia (Fra)
|93
|65
|Adam Brayton (GBr)
|90
|66
|Marcus Klausmann (Ger)
|88
|67
|Cyrille Kurtz (Fra)
|85
|68
|Austin Warren° (USA)
|84
|69
|Alexander Kangas (Swe)
|78
|70
|Isak Leivsson (Nor)
|78
|71
|Fraser Mcglone° (GBr)
|73
|72
|Matti Lehikoinen (Fin)
|67
|73
|Jono Jones° (GBr)
|67
|74
|Boris Tetzlaff (Aut)
|64
|75
|Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr)
|62
|76
|Mark Scott (GBr)
|60
|77
|Dan Stanbridge (GBr)
|57
|78
|Thomas Braithwaite (GBr)
|57
|79
|Francisco Pardal (Por)
|56
|80
|Filip Polc (Svk)
|55
|81
|Jack Moir° (Aus)
|55
|82
|Benny Strasser (Ger)
|50
|83
|Marco Milivinti (Ita)
|48
|84
|Johann Potgieter (RSA)
|48
|85
|Dean Lucas° (Aus)
|48
|86
|Dan Atherton (GBr)
|45
|87
|Faustin Figaret (Fra)
|45
|88
|Logan Binggeli (USA)
|44
|89
|George Gannicott° (GBr)
|43
|90
|Alex Bond (GBr)
|43
|91
|Fabien Pedemanaud (Fra)
|42
|92
|Yoann Barelli (Fra)
|42
|93
|Bernat Guardia Pascual (Spa)
|41
|94
|Curtis Keene (USA)
|38
|95
|Nico Vink (Bel)
|38
|96
|Gaetan Ruffin (Fra)
|38
|97
|Ivan Oulego Moreno (Spa)
|37
|98
|Lars Vatnebryn Sandviken (Nor)
|35
|99
|Guillaume Cauvin° (Fra)
|35
|100
|Mathieu Gallean (Fra)
|35
|101
|Manuel Gruber (Aut)
|34
|102
|Cody Warren (USA)
|33
|103
|Timothy Bentley (RSA)
|33
|104
|Miran Vauh (Slo)
|33
|105
|Jonty Neethling (RSA)
|32
|106
|Kevin Aiello (USA)
|32
|107
|Niklas Wallner (Swe)
|31
|108
|Gianluca Vernassa (Ita)
|30
|109
|Ralph Jones (GBr)
|30
|110
|Ludovic May (Swi)
|30
|111
|Rob Fraser (Can)
|30
|112
|Joe Barnes (GBr)
|29
|113
|Joe Connell° (GBr)
|29
|114
|Dennis Dertell (Swe)
|28
|115
|Emanuel Pombo (Por)
|28
|116
|Stefan Garlicki (RSA)
|27
|117
|Kieran Bennett (NZl)
|26
|118
|Phil Atwill° (GBr)
|26
|119
|Charly Di Pasquale (Fra)
|23
|120
|Lars Peyer (Swi)
|22
|121
|Remi Gauvin (Can)
|22
|122
|Scott Mears (GBr)
|22
|123
|Thomas Jeandin (Swi)
|18
|124
|Carlo Caire° (Ita)
|17
|125
|Fergus Lamb (GBr)
|16
|126
|Kazuki Shimizu (Jpn)
|14
|127
|Arthur Parret (Fra)
|14
|128
|Benjamin Verrier (Fra)
|12
|129
|Emyr Davies (GBr)
|12
|130
|Junya Nagata (Jpn)
|11
|131
|Edgar Carballo Gonzalez (Spa)
|11
|132
|Tommy Herrmann (Ger)
|11
|133
|Matthias Stonig (Aut)
|10
|134
|Mark Wallace° (Can)
|9
|135
|Lutz Weber (Swi)
|8
|136
|Mathias Haas (Aut)
|7
|137
|Tiaan Odendaal° (RSA)
|7
|138
|Benjamin Torrano (Fra)
|7
|139
|Yuki Kushima (Jpn)
|4
|140
|Dan Sheridan° (Irl)
|3
|141
|Hans Lambert (Can)
|3
|142
|Kristoffer Haugland (Nor)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|GT Factory Racing
|364
|pts
|2
|Santa Cruz Syndicate
|266
|3
|Trek World Racing
|261
|4
|MS Mondraker Team
|259
|5
|Devinci Global Racing
|245
|6
|Lapierre International
|244
|7
|Hutchinson United Ride
|229
|8
|Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|210
|9
|Scott11
|188
|10
|Commencal / Riding Addiction
|159
|11
|Monster Energy-Specialized
|157
|12
|Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof
|105
|13
|Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team
|95
|14
|Team Norco International
|82
|15
|SC-Intense
|71
|16
|Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|64
|17
|Passion Velo.Fr
|62
|18
|Madison Saracen Downhill Team
|61
|19
|Alpine Commencal Austria
|60
|20
|CG Racing Brigade
|37
|21
|Kona
|36
|22
|Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie
|27
|23
|Topcycle By Trek
|25
|24
|Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Batibois Alsace
|24
|25
|CK Racing Santacruz
|11
|26
|Unior Tools Team
|10
|27
|Torpado Surfing Shop
|10
|28
|Team Are Bikepark By W-Racing
|9
|29
|Pila-Black Arrows-MTB Herin School ASD
|6
|30
|Dirt Norco Race Team
|4
|31
|Ghost Factory Racing Team
|3
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Poulidor in his own words: The day I stop moving and meeting people will be my deathL'Equipe publishes a moving interview with the Tour de France legend
-
Van Dijk aiming to recover in time for 2020 season, Olympic selectionDutch rider on her journey from wheelchair to race bike
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders still waiting for October wagesWorldTour team waiting on funding from key sponsor
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy