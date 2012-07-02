Image 1 of 27 Bernard Kerr reaches for the bars before landing a crowd-pleasing jump. (Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com) Image 2 of 27 Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) comes out a second time to accept the World Cup Points Leader Jersey. (Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com) Image 3 of 27 Elite men's Windham World Cup downhill podium: Danny Hart, Steve Smith, Aaron Gwin, Gee Atherton, Loic Bruni. (Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com) Image 4 of 27 Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) in response to the crowds' cheers, the victor takes a drink of Battenkill Dairy chocolate milk. (Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com) Image 5 of 27 Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) at the introductions. (Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com) Image 6 of 27 Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) strips off his goggles after taking the win on the final run of the day. (Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com) Image 7 of 27 Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) is all business over the final jump of his run to the win. (Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com) Image 8 of 27 Steve Smith (Devinci Global Racing) gives a tail kick for the crowd at the finish, coming in at 0.958 off the winners pace. (Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com) Image 9 of 27 Gee Atherton (GT Factory Racing) at the bottom of the hill, just before putting a second Atherton on the podium with third place. (Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com) Image 10 of 27 Loic Bruni (Lapierre International) stretches out for some long air to take the final place on the podium. (Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com) Image 11 of 27 Steve Peat (Santa Cruz Syndicate) flatted to end his competitive run, and while limping in with the rear tire off the rim accepted a beer from the crowd on top of the final tabletop jump. (Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com) Image 12 of 27 Danny Hart (Giant Factory Off Road Team) kept thing businesslike on the last jump, on the way to fourth place. (Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com) Image 13 of 27 Bernard Kerr put on a show on his 71st place run. (Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com) Image 14 of 27 Bernard Kerr does a hands-off behind the back clap during his 20-meter flight over the final jump. (Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com) Image 15 of 27 Neko Mulally (Trek World Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 16 of 27 Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) accepts the crowds accolades. (Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com) Image 17 of 27 Windham Downhill World Cup Podium: Danny Hart, Steve Smith, Aaron Gwin, Gee Atherton, Loic Bruni (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 18 of 27 Loic Bruni (Lapierre International) displays his best "evil villian" mustache (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 19 of 27 The top-ranked team, GT Factory Racing (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 20 of 27 Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 21 of 27 Steve Smith (Devinci Global Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 22 of 27 Samuel Hill (Monster Energy / Specialized) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 23 of 27 Gee Atherton (GT Factory Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 24 of 27 Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 25 of 27 Richard Rude Jr (Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 26 of 27 Danny Hart (Giant Factory Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 27 of 27 Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) greets the fans (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

The fifth round of the UCI Mountain Bike Downhill World Cup, in Windham, New York had a clear favourite before the race started: almost every one of the thousands of fans on the hill was rooting for Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) to repeat as the men's winner in front of his family and friends, on home soil. He did so in a stunning fashion, winning his fourth World Cup in five starts this season, and extending his two-year record to nine wins in 12 starts.

World champion Danny Hart (Giant Factory) set the first sub-2:30 time, which would hold up for fourth, but three of the top-10 riders would better it. Gee Atherton (GT Factory), riding ninth from last, knocked over a second off, and then the last two on the course both lowered it again. Steve Smith (Devinci Global Racing), chasing his first World Cup victory, was eight-tenths of a second faster than Atherton, but Gwin was even faster, finishing nearly a second ahead.

"This was tight, real tight," said Gwin. "This track is one of those tracks. All week you just knew you were going to have to be perfect on all your runs to make it happen. Any mistake was going to really cost you. The run was going awesome and then I ran over some poles just before the split. I just barely kept it in line."

"I thought for a second I was going down. I had to bunny hop over it. Then down near the bottom my chain came off, but luckily it went back on. I am so stoked. Man, this is as good as it gets for me. I've got my family and friends, and all these people here. It makes it so fun."

Gwin now holds a 295-point lead over Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate) with two rounds remaining, making it almost impossible for him to be beaten in his quest for a second World Cup title. Gee Atherton remains in third, 354 points in arrears.

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aaron Gwin (USA) Trek World Racing 0:02:26.416 2 Steve Smith (Can) Devinci Global Racing 0:02:27.374 3 Gee Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing 0:02:28.127 4 Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 0:02:29.499 5 Loic Bruni° (Fra) Lapierre International 0:02:29.773 6 Nick Beer (Swi) Devinci Global Racing 0:02:29.812 7 Samuel Hill (Aus) Monster Energy-Specialized 0:02:30.057 8 Michael Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson United Ride 0:02:30.342 9 Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate 0:02:30.406 10 Andrew Neethling (RSA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 11 Mitchell Delfs (Aus) Kona 0:02:30.679 12 Rémi Thirion (Fra) Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team 0:02:30.731 13 Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate 0:02:31.025 14 Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 0:02:31.179 15 Richard Rude Jr° (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 0:02:31.192 16 George Brannigan (NZl) Devinci Global Racing 0:02:31.345 17 Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre International 0:02:31.426 18 Sam Dale (GBr) 0:02:31.532 19 Joshua Button (Aus) Sc-Intense 0:02:31.817 20 Patrick Thome (Fra) Lapierre International 0:02:31.838 21 Lewis Buchanan (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 0:02:32.828 22 Pierre Charles Georges (Fra) Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Batibois Alsace 0:02:33.552 23 Mitch Ropelato (USA) Monster Energy-Specialized 0:02:33.608 24 Markus Pekoll (Aut) MS Mondraker Team 0:02:34.336 25 Luke Strobel (USA) 0:02:34.398 26 Lorenzo Suding (Ita) Pila-Black Arrows-Mtb Herin School Asd 0:02:34.418 27 Greg Williamson (GBr) 0:02:34.423 28 Eliot Jackson (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 0:02:34.467 29 Adam Brayton (GBr) 0:02:34.469 30 Jared Graves (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 0:02:34.617 31 Thibaut Ruffin (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction 0:02:34.699 32 Joseph Smith (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 0:02:34.887 33 Aurélien Giordanengo (Fra) Topcycle By Trek 0:02:34.922 34 Brook Macdonald (NZl) MS Mondraker Team 0:02:34.940 35 Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col) Cg Racing Brigade 0:02:35.050 36 Neko Mulally (USA) Trek World Racing 0:02:35.105 37 Bryn Atkinson (Aus) Team Norco International 0:02:35.270 38 George Gannicott° (GBr) 0:02:35.397 39 Mickael Pascal (Fra) Ck Racing Santacruz 0:02:35.407 40 Austin Warren° (USA) 0:02:35.927 41 Cameron Cole (NZl) Lapierre International 0:02:36.061 42 Connor Fearon° (Aus) Kona 0:02:36.090 43 Cyrille Kurtz (Fra) Ck Racing Santacruz 0:02:36.336 44 Matthew Beer (Can) 0:02:36.800 45 Ben Reid (Irl) Dirt Norco Race Team 0:02:36.802 46 Kyle Sangers (Can) 0:02:37.123 47 Isak Leivsson (Nor) 0:02:37.168 48 Harry Molloy (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team 0:02:37.499 49 Nejc Rutar (Slo) Unior Tools Team 0:02:37.827 50 Harry Heath (GBr) Unior Tools Team 0:02:38.088 51 Gaetan Ruffin (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction 0:02:38.240 52 Joe Connell° (GBr) 0:02:38.456 53 Kevin Aiello (USA) 0:02:38.705 54 Jono Jones° (GBr) 0:02:38.751 55 Logan Binggeli (USA) 0:02:38.995 56 Dean Lucas° (Aus) 57 Duncan Riffle (USA) Dirt Norco Race Team 0:02:39.073 58 Jack Reading (GBr) 0:02:39.121 59 Remi Gauvin (Can) 0:02:39.372 60 Manuel Gruber (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria 0:02:39.648 61 Oliver Burton (GBr) 0:02:39.806 62 Boris Tetzlaff (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria 0:02:40.426 63 Jack Moir° (Aus) 0:02:40.427 64 Mark Scott (GBr) 0:02:40.565 65 Justin Leov (NZl) Trek World Racing 0:02:41.313 66 Rob Fraser (Can) 0:02:41.338 67 Marc Beaumont (GBr) Gt Factory Racing 0:02:42.224 68 Faustin Figaret (Fra) SC-Intense 0:02:42.250 69 Damien Spagnolo (Fra) MS Mondraker Team 0:02:42.859 70 Oscar Harnstrom (Swe) Pila-Black Arrows-MTBHerin School Asd 0:02:42.929 71 Bernard Kerr (GBr) 0:02:45.824 72 Phil Atwill° (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team 0:02:46.973 73 Richard Thomas (GBr) 0:02:48.868 74 Florent Payet (Fra) SC-Intense 0:02:53.914 75 Alex Bond (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 0:03:11.698 76 Ziga Pandur (Slo) Unior Tools Team 0:03:13.207 77 Yuki Kushima (Jpn) 0:03:14.612 78 Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate 0:04:05.340 DNF Dan Stanbridge (GBr) Dirt Norco Race Team DNS Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Scott11 DNS Michael Sylvestri (USA)

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Devinci Global Racing 76 pts 2 GT Factory Racing 72 3 Hutchinson United Ride 58 4 Lapierre International 53 5 Giant Factory Off-Road Team 52 6 Trek World Racing 40 7 Santa Cruz Syndicate 40 8 MS Mondraker Team 37 9 Monster Energy-Specialized 32 10 SC-Intense 28 11 Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team 27 12 Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 27 13 Scott11 26 14 Commencal / Riding Addiction 22 15 Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 20 16 Kona 20 17 Madison Saracen Downhill Team 18 18 Alpine Commencal Austria 14 19 Passion Velo.Fr 12 20 Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Batibois Alsace 12 21 Pila-Black Arrows-Mtb Herin School ASD 5

World cup individual standings after five rounds # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aaron Gwin (USA) 1150 pts 2 Greg Minnaar (RSA) 855 3 Gee Atherton (GBr) 796 4 Danny Hart (GBr) 650 5 Steve Smith (Can) 610 6 Samuel Hill (Aus) 573 7 Michael Hannah (Aus) 451 8 Josh Bryceland (GBr) 409 9 Andrew Neethling (RSA) 405 10 Marc Beaumont (GBr) 398 11 Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) 379 12 Brook Macdonald (NZl) 353 13 Cameron Cole (NZl) 342 14 George Brannigan (NZl) 341 15 Nick Beer (Swi) 333 16 Loic Bruni° (Fra) 324 17 Rémi Thirion (Fra) 324 18 Matthew Simmonds (GBr) 324 19 Justin Leov (NZl) 317 20 Richard Rude Jr° (USA) 304 21 Damien Spagnolo (Fra) 291 22 Joseph Smith (GBr) 282 23 Patrick Thome (Fra) 279 24 Luke Strobel (USA) 268 25 Aurélien Giordanengo (Fra) 262 26 Pierre Charles Georges (Fra) 253 27 Brendan Fairclough (GBr) 245 28 Mitchell Delfs (Aus) 235 29 Mickael Pascal (Fra) 231 30 Bryn Atkinson (Aus) 229 31 Thibaut Ruffin (Fra) 208 32 Sam Dale (GBr) 204 33 Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col) 195 34 Connor Fearon° (Aus) 194 35 Jared Graves (Aus) 193 36 Greg Williamson (GBr) 189 37 Markus Pekoll (Aut) 188 38 Bernard Kerr (GBr) 179 39 Steve Peat (GBr) 178 40 Eliot Jackson (USA) 172 41 Joshua Button (Aus) 170 42 Lorenzo Suding (Ita) 168 43 Lewis Buchanan (GBr) 168 44 Julien Camellini (Fra) 167 45 Matthew Beer (Can) 145 46 Harry Molloy (GBr) 138 47 Johannes Fischbach (Ger) 137 48 Duncan Riffle (USA) 132 49 Mitch Ropelato (USA) 131 50 Oscar Harnstrom (Swe) 129 51 Robin Wallner (Swe) 125 52 Ben Reid (Irl) 125 53 Florent Payet (Fra) 121 54 Neko Mulally (USA) 120 55 Richard Thomas (GBr) 120 56 Nejc Rutar (Slo) 120 57 Oliver Burton (GBr) 116 58 Jack Reading (GBr) 114 59 Troy Brosnan (Aus) 107 60 Harry Heath (GBr) 106 61 Ziga Pandur (Slo) 103 62 Kyle Sangers (Can) 100 63 Fabien Cousinie (Fra) 95 64 Cédric Gracia (Fra) 93 65 Adam Brayton (GBr) 90 66 Marcus Klausmann (Ger) 88 67 Cyrille Kurtz (Fra) 85 68 Austin Warren° (USA) 84 69 Alexander Kangas (Swe) 78 70 Isak Leivsson (Nor) 78 71 Fraser Mcglone° (GBr) 73 72 Matti Lehikoinen (Fin) 67 73 Jono Jones° (GBr) 67 74 Boris Tetzlaff (Aut) 64 75 Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr) 62 76 Mark Scott (GBr) 60 77 Dan Stanbridge (GBr) 57 78 Thomas Braithwaite (GBr) 57 79 Francisco Pardal (Por) 56 80 Filip Polc (Svk) 55 81 Jack Moir° (Aus) 55 82 Benny Strasser (Ger) 50 83 Marco Milivinti (Ita) 48 84 Johann Potgieter (RSA) 48 85 Dean Lucas° (Aus) 48 86 Dan Atherton (GBr) 45 87 Faustin Figaret (Fra) 45 88 Logan Binggeli (USA) 44 89 George Gannicott° (GBr) 43 90 Alex Bond (GBr) 43 91 Fabien Pedemanaud (Fra) 42 92 Yoann Barelli (Fra) 42 93 Bernat Guardia Pascual (Spa) 41 94 Curtis Keene (USA) 38 95 Nico Vink (Bel) 38 96 Gaetan Ruffin (Fra) 38 97 Ivan Oulego Moreno (Spa) 37 98 Lars Vatnebryn Sandviken (Nor) 35 99 Guillaume Cauvin° (Fra) 35 100 Mathieu Gallean (Fra) 35 101 Manuel Gruber (Aut) 34 102 Cody Warren (USA) 33 103 Timothy Bentley (RSA) 33 104 Miran Vauh (Slo) 33 105 Jonty Neethling (RSA) 32 106 Kevin Aiello (USA) 32 107 Niklas Wallner (Swe) 31 108 Gianluca Vernassa (Ita) 30 109 Ralph Jones (GBr) 30 110 Ludovic May (Swi) 30 111 Rob Fraser (Can) 30 112 Joe Barnes (GBr) 29 113 Joe Connell° (GBr) 29 114 Dennis Dertell (Swe) 28 115 Emanuel Pombo (Por) 28 116 Stefan Garlicki (RSA) 27 117 Kieran Bennett (NZl) 26 118 Phil Atwill° (GBr) 26 119 Charly Di Pasquale (Fra) 23 120 Lars Peyer (Swi) 22 121 Remi Gauvin (Can) 22 122 Scott Mears (GBr) 22 123 Thomas Jeandin (Swi) 18 124 Carlo Caire° (Ita) 17 125 Fergus Lamb (GBr) 16 126 Kazuki Shimizu (Jpn) 14 127 Arthur Parret (Fra) 14 128 Benjamin Verrier (Fra) 12 129 Emyr Davies (GBr) 12 130 Junya Nagata (Jpn) 11 131 Edgar Carballo Gonzalez (Spa) 11 132 Tommy Herrmann (Ger) 11 133 Matthias Stonig (Aut) 10 134 Mark Wallace° (Can) 9 135 Lutz Weber (Swi) 8 136 Mathias Haas (Aut) 7 137 Tiaan Odendaal° (RSA) 7 138 Benjamin Torrano (Fra) 7 139 Yuki Kushima (Jpn) 4 140 Dan Sheridan° (Irl) 3 141 Hans Lambert (Can) 3 142 Kristoffer Haugland (Nor) 2