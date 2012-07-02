Trending

Gwin continues winning streak in Windham

American extends rankings lead

Bernard Kerr reaches for the bars before landing a crowd-pleasing jump.

(Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com)
Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) comes out a second time to accept the World Cup Points Leader Jersey.

(Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com)
Elite men's Windham World Cup downhill podium: Danny Hart, Steve Smith, Aaron Gwin, Gee Atherton, Loic Bruni.

(Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com)
Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) in response to the crowds' cheers, the victor takes a drink of Battenkill Dairy chocolate milk.

(Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com)
Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) at the introductions.

(Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com)
Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) strips off his goggles after taking the win on the final run of the day.

(Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com)
Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) is all business over the final jump of his run to the win.

(Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com)
Steve Smith (Devinci Global Racing) gives a tail kick for the crowd at the finish, coming in at 0.958 off the winners pace.

(Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com)
Gee Atherton (GT Factory Racing) at the bottom of the hill, just before putting a second Atherton on the podium with third place.

(Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com)
Loic Bruni (Lapierre International) stretches out for some long air to take the final place on the podium.

(Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com)
Steve Peat (Santa Cruz Syndicate) flatted to end his competitive run, and while limping in with the rear tire off the rim accepted a beer from the crowd on top of the final tabletop jump.

(Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com)
Danny Hart (Giant Factory Off Road Team) kept thing businesslike on the last jump, on the way to fourth place.

(Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com)
Bernard Kerr put on a show on his 71st place run.

(Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com)
Bernard Kerr does a hands-off behind the back clap during his 20-meter flight over the final jump.

(Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com)
Neko Mulally (Trek World Racing)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) accepts the crowds accolades.

(Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com)
Windham Downhill World Cup Podium: Danny Hart, Steve Smith, Aaron Gwin, Gee Atherton, Loic Bruni

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Loic Bruni (Lapierre International) displays his best "evil villian" mustache

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
The top-ranked team, GT Factory Racing

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Steve Smith (Devinci Global Racing)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Samuel Hill (Monster Energy / Specialized)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Gee Atherton (GT Factory Racing)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Richard Rude Jr (Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Danny Hart (Giant Factory Racing)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) greets the fans

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

The fifth round of the UCI Mountain Bike Downhill World Cup, in Windham, New York had a clear favourite before the race started: almost every one of the thousands of fans on the hill was rooting for Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) to repeat as the men's winner in front of his family and friends, on home soil. He did so in a stunning fashion, winning his fourth World Cup in five starts this season, and extending his two-year record to nine wins in 12 starts.

World champion Danny Hart (Giant Factory) set the first sub-2:30 time, which would hold up for fourth, but three of the top-10 riders would better it. Gee Atherton (GT Factory), riding ninth from last, knocked over a second off, and then the last two on the course both lowered it again. Steve Smith (Devinci Global Racing), chasing his first World Cup victory, was eight-tenths of a second faster than Atherton, but Gwin was even faster, finishing nearly a second ahead.

"This was tight, real tight," said Gwin. "This track is one of those tracks. All week you just knew you were going to have to be perfect on all your runs to make it happen. Any mistake was going to really cost you. The run was going awesome and then I ran over some poles just before the split. I just barely kept it in line."

"I thought for a second I was going down. I had to bunny hop over it. Then down near the bottom my chain came off, but luckily it went back on. I am so stoked. Man, this is as good as it gets for me. I've got my family and friends, and all these people here. It makes it so fun."

Gwin now holds a 295-point lead over Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate) with two rounds remaining, making it almost impossible for him to be beaten in his quest for a second World Cup title. Gee Atherton remains in third, 354 points in arrears.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aaron Gwin (USA) Trek World Racing0:02:26.416
2Steve Smith (Can) Devinci Global Racing0:02:27.374
3Gee Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing0:02:28.127
4Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team0:02:29.499
5Loic Bruni° (Fra) Lapierre International0:02:29.773
6Nick Beer (Swi) Devinci Global Racing0:02:29.812
7Samuel Hill (Aus) Monster Energy-Specialized0:02:30.057
8Michael Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson United Ride0:02:30.342
9Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate0:02:30.406
10Andrew Neethling (RSA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
11Mitchell Delfs (Aus) Kona0:02:30.679
12Rémi Thirion (Fra) Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team0:02:30.731
13Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate0:02:31.025
14Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof0:02:31.179
15Richard Rude Jr° (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team0:02:31.192
16George Brannigan (NZl) Devinci Global Racing0:02:31.345
17Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre International0:02:31.426
18Sam Dale (GBr)0:02:31.532
19Joshua Button (Aus) Sc-Intense0:02:31.817
20Patrick Thome (Fra) Lapierre International0:02:31.838
21Lewis Buchanan (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof0:02:32.828
22Pierre Charles Georges (Fra) Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Batibois Alsace0:02:33.552
23Mitch Ropelato (USA) Monster Energy-Specialized0:02:33.608
24Markus Pekoll (Aut) MS Mondraker Team0:02:34.336
25Luke Strobel (USA)0:02:34.398
26Lorenzo Suding (Ita) Pila-Black Arrows-Mtb Herin School Asd0:02:34.418
27Greg Williamson (GBr)0:02:34.423
28Eliot Jackson (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team0:02:34.467
29Adam Brayton (GBr)0:02:34.469
30Jared Graves (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team0:02:34.617
31Thibaut Ruffin (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction0:02:34.699
32Joseph Smith (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof0:02:34.887
33Aurélien Giordanengo (Fra) Topcycle By Trek0:02:34.922
34Brook Macdonald (NZl) MS Mondraker Team0:02:34.940
35Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col) Cg Racing Brigade0:02:35.050
36Neko Mulally (USA) Trek World Racing0:02:35.105
37Bryn Atkinson (Aus) Team Norco International0:02:35.270
38George Gannicott° (GBr)0:02:35.397
39Mickael Pascal (Fra) Ck Racing Santacruz0:02:35.407
40Austin Warren° (USA)0:02:35.927
41Cameron Cole (NZl) Lapierre International0:02:36.061
42Connor Fearon° (Aus) Kona0:02:36.090
43Cyrille Kurtz (Fra) Ck Racing Santacruz0:02:36.336
44Matthew Beer (Can)0:02:36.800
45Ben Reid (Irl) Dirt Norco Race Team0:02:36.802
46Kyle Sangers (Can)0:02:37.123
47Isak Leivsson (Nor)0:02:37.168
48Harry Molloy (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team0:02:37.499
49Nejc Rutar (Slo) Unior Tools Team0:02:37.827
50Harry Heath (GBr) Unior Tools Team0:02:38.088
51Gaetan Ruffin (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction0:02:38.240
52Joe Connell° (GBr)0:02:38.456
53Kevin Aiello (USA)0:02:38.705
54Jono Jones° (GBr)0:02:38.751
55Logan Binggeli (USA)0:02:38.995
56Dean Lucas° (Aus)
57Duncan Riffle (USA) Dirt Norco Race Team0:02:39.073
58Jack Reading (GBr)0:02:39.121
59Remi Gauvin (Can)0:02:39.372
60Manuel Gruber (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria0:02:39.648
61Oliver Burton (GBr)0:02:39.806
62Boris Tetzlaff (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria0:02:40.426
63Jack Moir° (Aus)0:02:40.427
64Mark Scott (GBr)0:02:40.565
65Justin Leov (NZl) Trek World Racing0:02:41.313
66Rob Fraser (Can)0:02:41.338
67Marc Beaumont (GBr) Gt Factory Racing0:02:42.224
68Faustin Figaret (Fra) SC-Intense0:02:42.250
69Damien Spagnolo (Fra) MS Mondraker Team0:02:42.859
70Oscar Harnstrom (Swe) Pila-Black Arrows-MTBHerin School Asd0:02:42.929
71Bernard Kerr (GBr)0:02:45.824
72Phil Atwill° (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team0:02:46.973
73Richard Thomas (GBr)0:02:48.868
74Florent Payet (Fra) SC-Intense0:02:53.914
75Alex Bond (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof0:03:11.698
76Ziga Pandur (Slo) Unior Tools Team0:03:13.207
77Yuki Kushima (Jpn)0:03:14.612
78Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate0:04:05.340
DNFDan Stanbridge (GBr) Dirt Norco Race Team
DNSBrendan Fairclough (GBr) Scott11
DNSMichael Sylvestri (USA)

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Devinci Global Racing76pts
2GT Factory Racing72
3Hutchinson United Ride58
4Lapierre International53
5Giant Factory Off-Road Team52
6Trek World Racing40
7Santa Cruz Syndicate40
8MS Mondraker Team37
9Monster Energy-Specialized32
10SC-Intense28
11Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team27
12Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof27
13Scott1126
14Commencal / Riding Addiction22
15Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team20
16Kona20
17Madison Saracen Downhill Team18
18Alpine Commencal Austria14
19Passion Velo.Fr12
20Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Batibois Alsace12
21Pila-Black Arrows-Mtb Herin School ASD5

World cup individual standings after five rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aaron Gwin (USA)1150pts
2Greg Minnaar (RSA)855
3Gee Atherton (GBr)796
4Danny Hart (GBr)650
5Steve Smith (Can)610
6Samuel Hill (Aus)573
7Michael Hannah (Aus)451
8Josh Bryceland (GBr)409
9Andrew Neethling (RSA)405
10Marc Beaumont (GBr)398
11Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl)379
12Brook Macdonald (NZl)353
13Cameron Cole (NZl)342
14George Brannigan (NZl)341
15Nick Beer (Swi)333
16Loic Bruni° (Fra)324
17Rémi Thirion (Fra)324
18Matthew Simmonds (GBr)324
19Justin Leov (NZl)317
20Richard Rude Jr° (USA)304
21Damien Spagnolo (Fra)291
22Joseph Smith (GBr)282
23Patrick Thome (Fra)279
24Luke Strobel (USA)268
25Aurélien Giordanengo (Fra)262
26Pierre Charles Georges (Fra)253
27Brendan Fairclough (GBr)245
28Mitchell Delfs (Aus)235
29Mickael Pascal (Fra)231
30Bryn Atkinson (Aus)229
31Thibaut Ruffin (Fra)208
32Sam Dale (GBr)204
33Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col)195
34Connor Fearon° (Aus)194
35Jared Graves (Aus)193
36Greg Williamson (GBr)189
37Markus Pekoll (Aut)188
38Bernard Kerr (GBr)179
39Steve Peat (GBr)178
40Eliot Jackson (USA)172
41Joshua Button (Aus)170
42Lorenzo Suding (Ita)168
43Lewis Buchanan (GBr)168
44Julien Camellini (Fra)167
45Matthew Beer (Can)145
46Harry Molloy (GBr)138
47Johannes Fischbach (Ger)137
48Duncan Riffle (USA)132
49Mitch Ropelato (USA)131
50Oscar Harnstrom (Swe)129
51Robin Wallner (Swe)125
52Ben Reid (Irl)125
53Florent Payet (Fra)121
54Neko Mulally (USA)120
55Richard Thomas (GBr)120
56Nejc Rutar (Slo)120
57Oliver Burton (GBr)116
58Jack Reading (GBr)114
59Troy Brosnan (Aus)107
60Harry Heath (GBr)106
61Ziga Pandur (Slo)103
62Kyle Sangers (Can)100
63Fabien Cousinie (Fra)95
64Cédric Gracia (Fra)93
65Adam Brayton (GBr)90
66Marcus Klausmann (Ger)88
67Cyrille Kurtz (Fra)85
68Austin Warren° (USA)84
69Alexander Kangas (Swe)78
70Isak Leivsson (Nor)78
71Fraser Mcglone° (GBr)73
72Matti Lehikoinen (Fin)67
73Jono Jones° (GBr)67
74Boris Tetzlaff (Aut)64
75Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr)62
76Mark Scott (GBr)60
77Dan Stanbridge (GBr)57
78Thomas Braithwaite (GBr)57
79Francisco Pardal (Por)56
80Filip Polc (Svk)55
81Jack Moir° (Aus)55
82Benny Strasser (Ger)50
83Marco Milivinti (Ita)48
84Johann Potgieter (RSA)48
85Dean Lucas° (Aus)48
86Dan Atherton (GBr)45
87Faustin Figaret (Fra)45
88Logan Binggeli (USA)44
89George Gannicott° (GBr)43
90Alex Bond (GBr)43
91Fabien Pedemanaud (Fra)42
92Yoann Barelli (Fra)42
93Bernat Guardia Pascual (Spa)41
94Curtis Keene (USA)38
95Nico Vink (Bel)38
96Gaetan Ruffin (Fra)38
97Ivan Oulego Moreno (Spa)37
98Lars Vatnebryn Sandviken (Nor)35
99Guillaume Cauvin° (Fra)35
100Mathieu Gallean (Fra)35
101Manuel Gruber (Aut)34
102Cody Warren (USA)33
103Timothy Bentley (RSA)33
104Miran Vauh (Slo)33
105Jonty Neethling (RSA)32
106Kevin Aiello (USA)32
107Niklas Wallner (Swe)31
108Gianluca Vernassa (Ita)30
109Ralph Jones (GBr)30
110Ludovic May (Swi)30
111Rob Fraser (Can)30
112Joe Barnes (GBr)29
113Joe Connell° (GBr)29
114Dennis Dertell (Swe)28
115Emanuel Pombo (Por)28
116Stefan Garlicki (RSA)27
117Kieran Bennett (NZl)26
118Phil Atwill° (GBr)26
119Charly Di Pasquale (Fra)23
120Lars Peyer (Swi)22
121Remi Gauvin (Can)22
122Scott Mears (GBr)22
123Thomas Jeandin (Swi)18
124Carlo Caire° (Ita)17
125Fergus Lamb (GBr)16
126Kazuki Shimizu (Jpn)14
127Arthur Parret (Fra)14
128Benjamin Verrier (Fra)12
129Emyr Davies (GBr)12
130Junya Nagata (Jpn)11
131Edgar Carballo Gonzalez (Spa)11
132Tommy Herrmann (Ger)11
133Matthias Stonig (Aut)10
134Mark Wallace° (Can)9
135Lutz Weber (Swi)8
136Mathias Haas (Aut)7
137Tiaan Odendaal° (RSA)7
138Benjamin Torrano (Fra)7
139Yuki Kushima (Jpn)4
140Dan Sheridan° (Irl)3
141Hans Lambert (Can)3
142Kristoffer Haugland (Nor)2

World Cup team standings after five rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1GT Factory Racing364pts
2Santa Cruz Syndicate266
3Trek World Racing261
4MS Mondraker Team259
5Devinci Global Racing245
6Lapierre International244
7Hutchinson United Ride229
8Giant Factory Off-Road Team210
9Scott11188
10Commencal / Riding Addiction159
11Monster Energy-Specialized157
12Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof105
13Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team95
14Team Norco International82
15SC-Intense71
16Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team64
17Passion Velo.Fr62
18Madison Saracen Downhill Team61
19Alpine Commencal Austria60
20CG Racing Brigade37
21Kona36
22Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie27
23Topcycle By Trek25
24Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Batibois Alsace24
25CK Racing Santacruz11
26Unior Tools Team10
27Torpado Surfing Shop10
28Team Are Bikepark By W-Racing9
29Pila-Black Arrows-MTB Herin School ASD6
30Dirt Norco Race Team4
31Ghost Factory Racing Team3

 

