Image 1 of 27 Winner Steve Smith (Devinci Global Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 27 Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 27 Aaron Gwin (USA) Specialized Racing DH (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 27 Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre Gravity Republic (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 27 Spectating makes you thirsty (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 27 Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 27 Steve Smith (Can) Devinci Global Racing (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 27 Steve Smith (Can) Devinci Global Racing hits the finishline (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 27 Steve Smith greets the fans (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 27 Greg Minnaar, Gee Atherton, Steve Smith, Sam Hill, Aaron Gwinn (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 11 of 27 (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 12 of 27 World Cup leader Gee Atherton (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 13 of 27 Fans stay to see Steve Smith (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 14 of 27 Samuel Hill (Aus) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 15 of 27 Samuel Hill (Aus) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 16 of 27 Michael Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson Ur (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 17 of 27 Canadian fans, eh! (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 18 of 27 Andrew Neethling (RSA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 19 of 27 Marc Beaumont (GBr) GT Factory Racing (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 20 of 27 Gee Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 21 of 27 Brendan Fairclough (GBr) GSTAAD-Scott (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 22 of 27 Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 23 of 27 Brook Macdonald (NZl) Trek World Racing (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 24 of 27 Troy Brosnan (Aus) Specialized Racing DH (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 25 of 27 Loic Bruni (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 26 of 27 The flags (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 27 of 27 Podium: Gee Atherton, Steve Smith, Samuel Hill (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Steve Smith (Devinci Global Racing) won the downhill World Cup at Mont-Sainte-Anne in Quebec, Canada, on Sunday afternoon, the second World Cup win of his career. Smith crossed the line in 3:58.485, upsetting the man who was in the hot seat, Gee Atherton (GT Factory Racing) by 0.904 seconds. Sam Hill (Chain Reaction Cycles.com/Nukeproof) was third at 2.118 seconds.

Atherton had gotten his run in in earlier due to having crashed during the qualifying run and being further up the start list. Rain began to fall and made the course more slippery for the later riders.

"I was scared," said Smith to Redbull.tv after his run. "I knew Gee was going early because of his crash, but he had a good course. I tried to ride it without expectations and ride it like I did in practice. It was so slippery. It felt great to win on home soil."

World champion Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate) was fourth with Aaron Gwin (Specialized) in fifth.

Atherton continues to lead the World Cup, but Smith did close the gap somewhat with his victory today.

"I know we still have two more World Cups, and I like the next two tracks, so I'm looking forward to them," said Smith.

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steve Smith (Can) Devinci Global Racing 0:03:58.485 2 Gee Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing 0:00:00.904 3 Samuel Hill (Aus) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 0:00:02.118 4 Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate 0:00:02.167 5 Aaron Gwin (USA) Specialized Racing DH 0:00:03.123 6 Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 0:00:03.772 7 Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Gstaad-Scott 0:00:04.484 8 Andrew Neethling (RSA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 0:00:04.499 9 Florent Payet (Fra) Evil CK Racing Evian 0:00:04.602 10 Marc Beaumont (GBr) GT Factory Racing 0:00:04.827 11 Troy Brosnan (Aus) Specialized Racing DH 0:00:04.894 12 Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre Gravity Republic 0:00:04.976 13 Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 0:00:05.088 14 Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 0:00:05.321 15 Loic Bruni (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic 0:00:05.484 16 Lorenzo Suding (Ita) GT / 360 Degrees 0:00:05.561 17 Nick Beer (Swi) Devinci Global Racing 0:00:05.755 18 Bryn Atkinson (Aus) Team Norco International 0:00:05.805 19 Rémi Thirion (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction 0:00:05.897 20 Bernat Guardia Pascual (Spa) 0:00:06.241 21 Markus Pekoll (Aut) MS Mondraker Team 0:00:06.360 22 George Brannigan (NZl) Trek World Racing 0:00:06.540 23 Antonio Ferreiro Pajuelo (Spa) Evil Vengeance Tour 0:00:06.555 24 Patrick Thome (Fra) Gstaad-Scott 0:00:06.878 25 Luke Strobel (USA) Evil Vengeance Tour 0:00:06.912 26 Faustin Figaret (Fra) Topcycle By Trek 0:00:06.947 27 Greg Williamson (GBr) Trek World Racing 0:00:06.988 28 Sam Dale (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team 0:00:07.005 29 Austin Warren (USA) Pivot Factory Team 0:00:08.070 30 Jack Moir (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 0:00:08.132 31 Michael Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson UR 0:00:08.560 32 Isak Leivsson (Nor) 0:00:08.794 33 Forrest Riesco (Can) 0:00:09.803 34 Joseph Smith (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 0:00:09.975 35 Matthew Walker (NZl) 0:00:10.271 36 Joe Connell (GBr) SC Intense 0:00:10.313 37 Wyn Masters (NZl) Team Bulls - DH 0:00:10.763 38 Mitch Ropelato (USA) Specialized Racing DH 0:00:11.194 39 Kirk Mcdowall (Can) 0:00:11.557 40 Pierre Charles Georges (Fra) Lac Blanc/Scott 0:00:11.731 41 Brook Macdonald (NZl) Trek World Racing 0:00:12.147 42 Remi Gauvin (Can) 0:00:12.310 43 Edward Masters (NZl) 0:00:12.478 44 Mathew Stuttard (GBr) 0:00:12.602 45 Thibaut Ruffin (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction 0:00:12.785 46 Connor Fearon (Aus) Kona 0:00:12.894 47 Ziga Pandur (Slo) Unior Tools Team 0:00:13.146 48 Aurélien Giordanengo (Fra) Topcycle By Trek 0:00:14.153 49 Robin Wallner (Swe) Team W-Racing 0:00:14.522 50 Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr) Unior Tools Team 0:00:14.536 51 Francisco Pardal (Por) Evil Vengeance Tour 0:00:14.581 52 Ben Reid (Irl) Dirt Norco Race Team 0:00:14.832 53 Kyle Sangers (Can) 0:00:15.221 54 Samuel Thibault (Can) 0:00:15.275 55 Lars Peyer (Swi) SC Intense 0:00:16.096 56 Harry Heath (GBr) 0:00:16.147 57 Cyrille Kurtz (Fra) Evil CK Racing Evian 0:00:16.388 58 Fraser Mcglone (GBr) 0:00:16.678 59 Sidney Slotegraaf (Can) 0:00:16.743 60 Quentin Chanudet (Fra) Team Sodicycle Project 0:00:16.775 61 Niklas Wallner (Swe) Team W-Racing 0:00:16.950 62 Fabien Cousinie (Fra) Hutchinson UR 0:00:17.818 63 Jack Reading (GBr) 0:00:18.663 64 David Mcmillan (Aus) 0:00:18.692 65 Dan Sheridan (Irl) 0:00:19.987 66 Charly Di Pasquale (Fra) 0:00:20.107 67 Alexander Kangas (Swe) 0:00:20.872 68 Scott Mears (GBr) 0:00:21.626 69 Christopher Mcglinchey (Irl) 0:00:24.506 70 Benjamin Staehle (Fra) 0:00:25.310 71 Oliver Morris (GBr) 0:00:26.473 72 Oscar Harnstrom (Swe) GT / 360 Degrees 0:00:27.109 73 Neko Mulally (USA) Trek World Racing 0:00:28.187 74 Bernard Kerr (GBr) Pivot Factory Team 0:00:33.349 75 Adam Brayton (GBr) 0:00:35.134 DNF Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate DNF Rob Fraser (Can) DNF Jono Jones (GBr) DNF Dan Stanbridge (GBr) Dirt Norco Race Team DNF Mitchell Delfs (Aus) Evil Vengeance Tour

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gstaad-Scott 80 pts 2 Lapierre Gravity Republic 75 3 Giant Factory Off-Road Team 67 4 GT Factory Racing 65 5 Devinci Global Racing 54 6 Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 49 7 Specialized Racing DH 48 8 Madison Saracen Downhill Team 38 9 Commencal / Riding Addiction 34 10 Santa Cruz Syndicate 30 11 MS Mondraker Team 30 12 Evil CK Racing Evian 22 13 Fmd Racing / Intense Cycles 18 14 GT / 360 Degrees 15 15 Evil Vengeance Tour 14 16 Team Norco International 13 17 Trek World Racing 13 18 Unior Tools Team 12 19 SC Intense 7 20 Topcycle By Trek 5 21 Pivot Factory Team 2 22 Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 1

Elite men World Cup standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gee Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing 847 pts 2 Steve Smith (Can) Devinci Global Racing 727 3 Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate 538 4 Samuel Hill (Aus) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 509 5 Rémi Thirion (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction 430 6 Aaron Gwin (USA) Specialized Racing DH 417 7 Loic Bruni (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic 408 8 Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 408 9 Troy Brosnan (Aus) Specialized Racing DH 401 10 Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre Gravity Republic 400 11 Michael Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson UR 365 12 Brook Macdonald (NZl) Trek World Racing 338 13 Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 299 14 Florent Payet (Fra) Evil CK Racing Evian 283 15 Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Gstaad-Scott 283 16 Lorenzo Suding (Ita) GT / 360 Degrees 265 17 Markus Pekoll (Aut) MS Mondraker Team 252 18 Andrew Neethling (RSA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 246 19 Antonio Ferreiro Pajuelo (Spa) Evil Vengeance Tour 244 20 Neko Mulally (USA) Trek World Racing 238 21 Marc Beaumont (GBr) GT Factory Racing 235 22 Sam Dale (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team 233 23 Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate 226 24 Faustin Figaret (Fra) Topcycle By Trek 217 25 Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 213 26 Greg Williamson (GBr) Trek World Racing 207 27 Joseph Smith (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 196 28 Connor Fearon (Aus) Kona 192 29 Bernat Guardia Pascual (Spa) 188 30 Patrick Thome (Fra) Gstaad-Scott 187 31 Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate 181 32 George Brannigan (NZl) Trek World Racing 179 33 Joe Connell (GBr) SC Intense 166 34 Guillaume Cauvin (Fra) Hutchinson UR 164 35 Luke Strobel (USA) Evil Vengeance Tour 164 36 Harry Heath (GBr) 161 37 Francisco Pardal (Por) Evil Vengeance Tour 158 38 Austin Warren (USA) Pivot Factory Team 152 39 Nick Beer (Swi) Devinci Global Racing 147 40 Bernard Kerr (GBr) Pivot Factory Team 142 41 Ben Reid (Irl) Dirt Norco Race Team 141 42 Wyn Masters (NZl) Team Bulls - DH 138 43 Edward Masters (NZl) 133 44 Robin Wallner (Swe) Team W-Racing 130 45 Jack Moir (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 127 46 Johannes Fischbach (Ger) RRP Ghost 121 47 Aurélien Giordanengo (Fra) Topcycle By Trek 120 48 Cameron Cole (NZl) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 119 49 Mitchell Delfs (Aus) Evil Vengeance Tour 114 50 Ziga Pandur (Slo) Unior Tools Team 111 51 Remi Gauvin (Can) 110 52 Matthew Walker (NZl) 109 53 Bryn Atkinson (Aus) Team Norco International 108 54 Mathew Stuttard (GBr) 103 55 Isak Leivsson (Nor) 97 56 Harry Molloy (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team 96 57 Richard Rude Jr° (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 92 58 Mitch Ropelato (USA) Specialized Racing DH 87 59 Fraser Mcglone (GBr) 86 60 Christopher Mcglinchey (Irl) 85 61 Thibaut Ruffin (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction 82 62 Cyrille Kurtz (Fra) Evil CK Racing Evian 75 63 Jack Reading (GBr) 72 64 Lewis Buchanan (GBr) SC Intense 69 65 Mickael Pascal (Fra) Evil CK Racing Evian 68 66 Filip Polc (Svk) Evil Vengeance Tour 64 67 Oscar Harnstrom (Swe) GT / 360 Degrees 63 68 David Trummer (Aut) RRP Ghost 59 69 Adam Brayton (GBr) 57 70 Kyle Sangers (Can) 55 71 Boris Tetzlaff (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria 54 72 Melvin Pons (Fra) US Cagnes VTT 50 73 Forrest Riesco (Can) 48 74 Pierre Charles Georges (Fra) Lac Blanc/Scott 47 75 Ivan Oulego Moreno (Spa) 46 76 Terje Nylende (Nor) 45 77 Jared Graves (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 44 78 Kirk Mcdowall (Can) 42 79 Alexander Kangas (Swe) 42 80 Niklas Wallner (Swe) Team W-Racing 42 81 David Mcmillan (Aus) 40 82 Ben Cathro (GBr) 38 83 Scott Mears (GBr) 38 84 Julien Piccolo (Fra) 37 85 Oliwer Kangas (Swe) 33 86 Fabien Cousinie (Fra) Hutchinson UR 33 87 Zakarias Blom Johansen (Nor) 32 88 Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr) Unior Tools Team 31 89 Marco Milivinti (Ita) Torpado Surfing Shop 31 90 Reece Potter (NZl) 31 91 Iago Garay Tamayo (Spa) 29 92 Cédric Gracia (Fra) CG Racing Brigade 29 93 Rudy Cabirou (Fra) 28 94 Samuel Thibault (Can) 27 95 Lars Peyer (Swi) SC Intense 26 96 Benoit Coulanges (Fra) Roc VTT Oz En Oisans 26 97 Florian Arthus (Fra) 24 98 Lars Vatnebryn Sandviken (Nor) 23 99 Sidney Slotegraaf (Can) 22 100 Gaetan Ruffin (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction 22 101 Quentin Chanudet (Fra) Team Sodicycle Project 21 102 Alexis Pujol (Fra) 21 103 Martin Knapec (Svk) 21 104 Richard Thomas (GBr) 20 105 Guy Gibbs (Nor) 20 106 Benny Strasser (Ger) 20 107 Johann Potgieter (RSA) RRP Ghost 19 108 Charly Di Pasquale (Fra) 19 109 Marcus Klausmann (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team 18 110 Guillem Jorba Prats (Spa) 17 111 Arthur Parret (Fra) 17 112 Dan Sheridan (Irl) 16 113 Matej Charvat (Cze) 16 114 Bryn Dickerson (NZl) 16 115 James Swinden (GBr) 14 116 Gareth Brewin (GBr) 14 117 Kevin Aiello (USA) 13 118 Peter Williams (GBr) 12 119 Logan Binggeli (USA) 12 120 Baptiste Pierron (Fra) 11 121 Benjamin Staehle (Fra) 11 122 Carlo Caire (Ita) 10 123 Oliver Morris (GBr) 10 124 Ludovic Oget (Fra) 9 125 Rhys Atkinson (Aus) 8 126 Romain Paulhan (Fra) 6