Smith wins downhill World Cup at Mont-Sainte-Anne
Atherton holds onto World Cup overall lead
Steve Smith (Devinci Global Racing) won the downhill World Cup at Mont-Sainte-Anne in Quebec, Canada, on Sunday afternoon, the second World Cup win of his career. Smith crossed the line in 3:58.485, upsetting the man who was in the hot seat, Gee Atherton (GT Factory Racing) by 0.904 seconds. Sam Hill (Chain Reaction Cycles.com/Nukeproof) was third at 2.118 seconds.
Atherton had gotten his run in in earlier due to having crashed during the qualifying run and being further up the start list. Rain began to fall and made the course more slippery for the later riders.
"I was scared," said Smith to Redbull.tv after his run. "I knew Gee was going early because of his crash, but he had a good course. I tried to ride it without expectations and ride it like I did in practice. It was so slippery. It felt great to win on home soil."
World champion Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate) was fourth with Aaron Gwin (Specialized) in fifth.
Atherton continues to lead the World Cup, but Smith did close the gap somewhat with his victory today.
"I know we still have two more World Cups, and I like the next two tracks, so I'm looking forward to them," said Smith.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Steve Smith (Can) Devinci Global Racing
|0:03:58.485
|2
|Gee Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing
|0:00:00.904
|3
|Samuel Hill (Aus) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof
|0:00:02.118
|4
|Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|0:00:02.167
|5
|Aaron Gwin (USA) Specialized Racing DH
|0:00:03.123
|6
|Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|0:00:03.772
|7
|Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Gstaad-Scott
|0:00:04.484
|8
|Andrew Neethling (RSA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|0:00:04.499
|9
|Florent Payet (Fra) Evil CK Racing Evian
|0:00:04.602
|10
|Marc Beaumont (GBr) GT Factory Racing
|0:00:04.827
|11
|Troy Brosnan (Aus) Specialized Racing DH
|0:00:04.894
|12
|Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre Gravity Republic
|0:00:04.976
|13
|Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|0:00:05.088
|14
|Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof
|0:00:05.321
|15
|Loic Bruni (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic
|0:00:05.484
|16
|Lorenzo Suding (Ita) GT / 360 Degrees
|0:00:05.561
|17
|Nick Beer (Swi) Devinci Global Racing
|0:00:05.755
|18
|Bryn Atkinson (Aus) Team Norco International
|0:00:05.805
|19
|Rémi Thirion (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction
|0:00:05.897
|20
|Bernat Guardia Pascual (Spa)
|0:00:06.241
|21
|Markus Pekoll (Aut) MS Mondraker Team
|0:00:06.360
|22
|George Brannigan (NZl) Trek World Racing
|0:00:06.540
|23
|Antonio Ferreiro Pajuelo (Spa) Evil Vengeance Tour
|0:00:06.555
|24
|Patrick Thome (Fra) Gstaad-Scott
|0:00:06.878
|25
|Luke Strobel (USA) Evil Vengeance Tour
|0:00:06.912
|26
|Faustin Figaret (Fra) Topcycle By Trek
|0:00:06.947
|27
|Greg Williamson (GBr) Trek World Racing
|0:00:06.988
|28
|Sam Dale (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team
|0:00:07.005
|29
|Austin Warren (USA) Pivot Factory Team
|0:00:08.070
|30
|Jack Moir (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|0:00:08.132
|31
|Michael Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson UR
|0:00:08.560
|32
|Isak Leivsson (Nor)
|0:00:08.794
|33
|Forrest Riesco (Can)
|0:00:09.803
|34
|Joseph Smith (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof
|0:00:09.975
|35
|Matthew Walker (NZl)
|0:00:10.271
|36
|Joe Connell (GBr) SC Intense
|0:00:10.313
|37
|Wyn Masters (NZl) Team Bulls - DH
|0:00:10.763
|38
|Mitch Ropelato (USA) Specialized Racing DH
|0:00:11.194
|39
|Kirk Mcdowall (Can)
|0:00:11.557
|40
|Pierre Charles Georges (Fra) Lac Blanc/Scott
|0:00:11.731
|41
|Brook Macdonald (NZl) Trek World Racing
|0:00:12.147
|42
|Remi Gauvin (Can)
|0:00:12.310
|43
|Edward Masters (NZl)
|0:00:12.478
|44
|Mathew Stuttard (GBr)
|0:00:12.602
|45
|Thibaut Ruffin (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction
|0:00:12.785
|46
|Connor Fearon (Aus) Kona
|0:00:12.894
|47
|Ziga Pandur (Slo) Unior Tools Team
|0:00:13.146
|48
|Aurélien Giordanengo (Fra) Topcycle By Trek
|0:00:14.153
|49
|Robin Wallner (Swe) Team W-Racing
|0:00:14.522
|50
|Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr) Unior Tools Team
|0:00:14.536
|51
|Francisco Pardal (Por) Evil Vengeance Tour
|0:00:14.581
|52
|Ben Reid (Irl) Dirt Norco Race Team
|0:00:14.832
|53
|Kyle Sangers (Can)
|0:00:15.221
|54
|Samuel Thibault (Can)
|0:00:15.275
|55
|Lars Peyer (Swi) SC Intense
|0:00:16.096
|56
|Harry Heath (GBr)
|0:00:16.147
|57
|Cyrille Kurtz (Fra) Evil CK Racing Evian
|0:00:16.388
|58
|Fraser Mcglone (GBr)
|0:00:16.678
|59
|Sidney Slotegraaf (Can)
|0:00:16.743
|60
|Quentin Chanudet (Fra) Team Sodicycle Project
|0:00:16.775
|61
|Niklas Wallner (Swe) Team W-Racing
|0:00:16.950
|62
|Fabien Cousinie (Fra) Hutchinson UR
|0:00:17.818
|63
|Jack Reading (GBr)
|0:00:18.663
|64
|David Mcmillan (Aus)
|0:00:18.692
|65
|Dan Sheridan (Irl)
|0:00:19.987
|66
|Charly Di Pasquale (Fra)
|0:00:20.107
|67
|Alexander Kangas (Swe)
|0:00:20.872
|68
|Scott Mears (GBr)
|0:00:21.626
|69
|Christopher Mcglinchey (Irl)
|0:00:24.506
|70
|Benjamin Staehle (Fra)
|0:00:25.310
|71
|Oliver Morris (GBr)
|0:00:26.473
|72
|Oscar Harnstrom (Swe) GT / 360 Degrees
|0:00:27.109
|73
|Neko Mulally (USA) Trek World Racing
|0:00:28.187
|74
|Bernard Kerr (GBr) Pivot Factory Team
|0:00:33.349
|75
|Adam Brayton (GBr)
|0:00:35.134
|DNF
|Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|DNF
|Rob Fraser (Can)
|DNF
|Jono Jones (GBr)
|DNF
|Dan Stanbridge (GBr) Dirt Norco Race Team
|DNF
|Mitchell Delfs (Aus) Evil Vengeance Tour
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gstaad-Scott
|80
|pts
|2
|Lapierre Gravity Republic
|75
|3
|Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|67
|4
|GT Factory Racing
|65
|5
|Devinci Global Racing
|54
|6
|Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof
|49
|7
|Specialized Racing DH
|48
|8
|Madison Saracen Downhill Team
|38
|9
|Commencal / Riding Addiction
|34
|10
|Santa Cruz Syndicate
|30
|11
|MS Mondraker Team
|30
|12
|Evil CK Racing Evian
|22
|13
|Fmd Racing / Intense Cycles
|18
|14
|GT / 360 Degrees
|15
|15
|Evil Vengeance Tour
|14
|16
|Team Norco International
|13
|17
|Trek World Racing
|13
|18
|Unior Tools Team
|12
|19
|SC Intense
|7
|20
|Topcycle By Trek
|5
|21
|Pivot Factory Team
|2
|22
|Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gee Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing
|847
|pts
|2
|Steve Smith (Can) Devinci Global Racing
|727
|3
|Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|538
|4
|Samuel Hill (Aus) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof
|509
|5
|Rémi Thirion (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction
|430
|6
|Aaron Gwin (USA) Specialized Racing DH
|417
|7
|Loic Bruni (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic
|408
|8
|Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|408
|9
|Troy Brosnan (Aus) Specialized Racing DH
|401
|10
|Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre Gravity Republic
|400
|11
|Michael Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson UR
|365
|12
|Brook Macdonald (NZl) Trek World Racing
|338
|13
|Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|299
|14
|Florent Payet (Fra) Evil CK Racing Evian
|283
|15
|Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Gstaad-Scott
|283
|16
|Lorenzo Suding (Ita) GT / 360 Degrees
|265
|17
|Markus Pekoll (Aut) MS Mondraker Team
|252
|18
|Andrew Neethling (RSA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|246
|19
|Antonio Ferreiro Pajuelo (Spa) Evil Vengeance Tour
|244
|20
|Neko Mulally (USA) Trek World Racing
|238
|21
|Marc Beaumont (GBr) GT Factory Racing
|235
|22
|Sam Dale (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team
|233
|23
|Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|226
|24
|Faustin Figaret (Fra) Topcycle By Trek
|217
|25
|Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof
|213
|26
|Greg Williamson (GBr) Trek World Racing
|207
|27
|Joseph Smith (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof
|196
|28
|Connor Fearon (Aus) Kona
|192
|29
|Bernat Guardia Pascual (Spa)
|188
|30
|Patrick Thome (Fra) Gstaad-Scott
|187
|31
|Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|181
|32
|George Brannigan (NZl) Trek World Racing
|179
|33
|Joe Connell (GBr) SC Intense
|166
|34
|Guillaume Cauvin (Fra) Hutchinson UR
|164
|35
|Luke Strobel (USA) Evil Vengeance Tour
|164
|36
|Harry Heath (GBr)
|161
|37
|Francisco Pardal (Por) Evil Vengeance Tour
|158
|38
|Austin Warren (USA) Pivot Factory Team
|152
|39
|Nick Beer (Swi) Devinci Global Racing
|147
|40
|Bernard Kerr (GBr) Pivot Factory Team
|142
|41
|Ben Reid (Irl) Dirt Norco Race Team
|141
|42
|Wyn Masters (NZl) Team Bulls - DH
|138
|43
|Edward Masters (NZl)
|133
|44
|Robin Wallner (Swe) Team W-Racing
|130
|45
|Jack Moir (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|127
|46
|Johannes Fischbach (Ger) RRP Ghost
|121
|47
|Aurélien Giordanengo (Fra) Topcycle By Trek
|120
|48
|Cameron Cole (NZl) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|119
|49
|Mitchell Delfs (Aus) Evil Vengeance Tour
|114
|50
|Ziga Pandur (Slo) Unior Tools Team
|111
|51
|Remi Gauvin (Can)
|110
|52
|Matthew Walker (NZl)
|109
|53
|Bryn Atkinson (Aus) Team Norco International
|108
|54
|Mathew Stuttard (GBr)
|103
|55
|Isak Leivsson (Nor)
|97
|56
|Harry Molloy (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team
|96
|57
|Richard Rude Jr° (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|92
|58
|Mitch Ropelato (USA) Specialized Racing DH
|87
|59
|Fraser Mcglone (GBr)
|86
|60
|Christopher Mcglinchey (Irl)
|85
|61
|Thibaut Ruffin (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction
|82
|62
|Cyrille Kurtz (Fra) Evil CK Racing Evian
|75
|63
|Jack Reading (GBr)
|72
|64
|Lewis Buchanan (GBr) SC Intense
|69
|65
|Mickael Pascal (Fra) Evil CK Racing Evian
|68
|66
|Filip Polc (Svk) Evil Vengeance Tour
|64
|67
|Oscar Harnstrom (Swe) GT / 360 Degrees
|63
|68
|David Trummer (Aut) RRP Ghost
|59
|69
|Adam Brayton (GBr)
|57
|70
|Kyle Sangers (Can)
|55
|71
|Boris Tetzlaff (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria
|54
|72
|Melvin Pons (Fra) US Cagnes VTT
|50
|73
|Forrest Riesco (Can)
|48
|74
|Pierre Charles Georges (Fra) Lac Blanc/Scott
|47
|75
|Ivan Oulego Moreno (Spa)
|46
|76
|Terje Nylende (Nor)
|45
|77
|Jared Graves (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|44
|78
|Kirk Mcdowall (Can)
|42
|79
|Alexander Kangas (Swe)
|42
|80
|Niklas Wallner (Swe) Team W-Racing
|42
|81
|David Mcmillan (Aus)
|40
|82
|Ben Cathro (GBr)
|38
|83
|Scott Mears (GBr)
|38
|84
|Julien Piccolo (Fra)
|37
|85
|Oliwer Kangas (Swe)
|33
|86
|Fabien Cousinie (Fra) Hutchinson UR
|33
|87
|Zakarias Blom Johansen (Nor)
|32
|88
|Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr) Unior Tools Team
|31
|89
|Marco Milivinti (Ita) Torpado Surfing Shop
|31
|90
|Reece Potter (NZl)
|31
|91
|Iago Garay Tamayo (Spa)
|29
|92
|Cédric Gracia (Fra) CG Racing Brigade
|29
|93
|Rudy Cabirou (Fra)
|28
|94
|Samuel Thibault (Can)
|27
|95
|Lars Peyer (Swi) SC Intense
|26
|96
|Benoit Coulanges (Fra) Roc VTT Oz En Oisans
|26
|97
|Florian Arthus (Fra)
|24
|98
|Lars Vatnebryn Sandviken (Nor)
|23
|99
|Sidney Slotegraaf (Can)
|22
|100
|Gaetan Ruffin (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction
|22
|101
|Quentin Chanudet (Fra) Team Sodicycle Project
|21
|102
|Alexis Pujol (Fra)
|21
|103
|Martin Knapec (Svk)
|21
|104
|Richard Thomas (GBr)
|20
|105
|Guy Gibbs (Nor)
|20
|106
|Benny Strasser (Ger)
|20
|107
|Johann Potgieter (RSA) RRP Ghost
|19
|108
|Charly Di Pasquale (Fra)
|19
|109
|Marcus Klausmann (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|18
|110
|Guillem Jorba Prats (Spa)
|17
|111
|Arthur Parret (Fra)
|17
|112
|Dan Sheridan (Irl)
|16
|113
|Matej Charvat (Cze)
|16
|114
|Bryn Dickerson (NZl)
|16
|115
|James Swinden (GBr)
|14
|116
|Gareth Brewin (GBr)
|14
|117
|Kevin Aiello (USA)
|13
|118
|Peter Williams (GBr)
|12
|119
|Logan Binggeli (USA)
|12
|120
|Baptiste Pierron (Fra)
|11
|121
|Benjamin Staehle (Fra)
|11
|122
|Carlo Caire (Ita)
|10
|123
|Oliver Morris (GBr)
|10
|124
|Ludovic Oget (Fra)
|9
|125
|Rhys Atkinson (Aus)
|8
|126
|Romain Paulhan (Fra)
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|GT Factory Racing
|336
|pts
|2
|Lapierre Gravity Republic
|283
|3
|Gstaad-Scott
|223
|4
|Santa Cruz Syndicate
|190
|5
|Commencal / Riding Addiction
|184
|6
|Specialized Racing DH
|181
|7
|Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|179
|8
|Devinci Global Racing
|160
|9
|Madison Saracen Downhill Team
|155
|10
|Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof
|145
|11
|MS Mondraker Team
|136
|12
|Trek World Racing
|115
|13
|Hutchinson UR
|94
|14
|Evil Vengeance Tour
|67
|15
|Team Norco International
|54
|16
|Fmd Racing / Intense Cycles
|46
|17
|Evil CK Racing Evian
|45
|18
|GT / 360 Degrees
|40
|19
|Topcycle By Trek
|34
|20
|Pivot Factory Team
|29
|21
|Blackthorn GT
|29
|22
|SC Intense
|25
|23
|RRP Ghost
|25
|24
|Unior Tools Team
|21
|25
|Dirt Norco Race Team
|20
|26
|Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|19
|27
|Team Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie
|15
|28
|Torpado Surfing Shop
|11
|29
|Kona
|10
|30
|Team Bulls - DH
|9
|31
|US Cagnes VTT
|8
