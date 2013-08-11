Trending

Smith wins downhill World Cup at Mont-Sainte-Anne

Atherton holds onto World Cup overall lead

Winner Steve Smith (Devinci Global Racing)

Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate

Aaron Gwin (USA) Specialized Racing DH

Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre Gravity Republic

Spectating makes you thirsty

Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team

Steve Smith (Can) Devinci Global Racing

Steve Smith (Can) Devinci Global Racing hits the finishline

Steve Smith greets the fans

Greg Minnaar, Gee Atherton, Steve Smith, Sam Hill, Aaron Gwinn

World Cup leader Gee Atherton

Fans stay to see Steve Smith

Samuel Hill (Aus) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof

Samuel Hill (Aus) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof

Michael Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson Ur

Canadian fans, eh!

Andrew Neethling (RSA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team

Marc Beaumont (GBr) GT Factory Racing

Gee Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing

Brendan Fairclough (GBr) GSTAAD-Scott

Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof

Brook Macdonald (NZl) Trek World Racing

Troy Brosnan (Aus) Specialized Racing DH

Loic Bruni (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic

The flags

Podium: Gee Atherton, Steve Smith, Samuel Hill

Steve Smith (Devinci Global Racing) won the downhill World Cup at Mont-Sainte-Anne in Quebec, Canada, on Sunday afternoon, the second World Cup win of his career. Smith crossed the line in 3:58.485, upsetting the man who was in the hot seat, Gee Atherton (GT Factory Racing) by 0.904 seconds. Sam Hill (Chain Reaction Cycles.com/Nukeproof) was third at 2.118 seconds.

Atherton had gotten his run in in earlier due to having crashed during the qualifying run and being further up the start list. Rain began to fall and made the course more slippery for the later riders.

"I was scared," said Smith to Redbull.tv after his run. "I knew Gee was going early because of his crash, but he had a good course. I tried to ride it without expectations and ride it like I did in practice. It was so slippery. It felt great to win on home soil."

World champion Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate) was fourth with Aaron Gwin (Specialized) in fifth.

Atherton continues to lead the World Cup, but Smith did close the gap somewhat with his victory today.

"I know we still have two more World Cups, and I like the next two tracks, so I'm looking forward to them," said Smith.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steve Smith (Can) Devinci Global Racing0:03:58.485
2Gee Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing0:00:00.904
3Samuel Hill (Aus) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof0:00:02.118
4Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate0:00:02.167
5Aaron Gwin (USA) Specialized Racing DH0:00:03.123
6Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team0:00:03.772
7Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Gstaad-Scott0:00:04.484
8Andrew Neethling (RSA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team0:00:04.499
9Florent Payet (Fra) Evil CK Racing Evian0:00:04.602
10Marc Beaumont (GBr) GT Factory Racing0:00:04.827
11Troy Brosnan (Aus) Specialized Racing DH0:00:04.894
12Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre Gravity Republic0:00:04.976
13Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col) Giant Factory Off-Road Team0:00:05.088
14Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof0:00:05.321
15Loic Bruni (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic0:00:05.484
16Lorenzo Suding (Ita) GT / 360 Degrees0:00:05.561
17Nick Beer (Swi) Devinci Global Racing0:00:05.755
18Bryn Atkinson (Aus) Team Norco International0:00:05.805
19Rémi Thirion (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction0:00:05.897
20Bernat Guardia Pascual (Spa)0:00:06.241
21Markus Pekoll (Aut) MS Mondraker Team0:00:06.360
22George Brannigan (NZl) Trek World Racing0:00:06.540
23Antonio Ferreiro Pajuelo (Spa) Evil Vengeance Tour0:00:06.555
24Patrick Thome (Fra) Gstaad-Scott0:00:06.878
25Luke Strobel (USA) Evil Vengeance Tour0:00:06.912
26Faustin Figaret (Fra) Topcycle By Trek0:00:06.947
27Greg Williamson (GBr) Trek World Racing0:00:06.988
28Sam Dale (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team0:00:07.005
29Austin Warren (USA) Pivot Factory Team0:00:08.070
30Jack Moir (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team0:00:08.132
31Michael Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson UR0:00:08.560
32Isak Leivsson (Nor)0:00:08.794
33Forrest Riesco (Can)0:00:09.803
34Joseph Smith (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof0:00:09.975
35Matthew Walker (NZl)0:00:10.271
36Joe Connell (GBr) SC Intense0:00:10.313
37Wyn Masters (NZl) Team Bulls - DH0:00:10.763
38Mitch Ropelato (USA) Specialized Racing DH0:00:11.194
39Kirk Mcdowall (Can)0:00:11.557
40Pierre Charles Georges (Fra) Lac Blanc/Scott0:00:11.731
41Brook Macdonald (NZl) Trek World Racing0:00:12.147
42Remi Gauvin (Can)0:00:12.310
43Edward Masters (NZl)0:00:12.478
44Mathew Stuttard (GBr)0:00:12.602
45Thibaut Ruffin (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction0:00:12.785
46Connor Fearon (Aus) Kona0:00:12.894
47Ziga Pandur (Slo) Unior Tools Team0:00:13.146
48Aurélien Giordanengo (Fra) Topcycle By Trek0:00:14.153
49Robin Wallner (Swe) Team W-Racing0:00:14.522
50Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr) Unior Tools Team0:00:14.536
51Francisco Pardal (Por) Evil Vengeance Tour0:00:14.581
52Ben Reid (Irl) Dirt Norco Race Team0:00:14.832
53Kyle Sangers (Can)0:00:15.221
54Samuel Thibault (Can)0:00:15.275
55Lars Peyer (Swi) SC Intense0:00:16.096
56Harry Heath (GBr)0:00:16.147
57Cyrille Kurtz (Fra) Evil CK Racing Evian0:00:16.388
58Fraser Mcglone (GBr)0:00:16.678
59Sidney Slotegraaf (Can)0:00:16.743
60Quentin Chanudet (Fra) Team Sodicycle Project0:00:16.775
61Niklas Wallner (Swe) Team W-Racing0:00:16.950
62Fabien Cousinie (Fra) Hutchinson UR0:00:17.818
63Jack Reading (GBr)0:00:18.663
64David Mcmillan (Aus)0:00:18.692
65Dan Sheridan (Irl)0:00:19.987
66Charly Di Pasquale (Fra)0:00:20.107
67Alexander Kangas (Swe)0:00:20.872
68Scott Mears (GBr)0:00:21.626
69Christopher Mcglinchey (Irl)0:00:24.506
70Benjamin Staehle (Fra)0:00:25.310
71Oliver Morris (GBr)0:00:26.473
72Oscar Harnstrom (Swe) GT / 360 Degrees0:00:27.109
73Neko Mulally (USA) Trek World Racing0:00:28.187
74Bernard Kerr (GBr) Pivot Factory Team0:00:33.349
75Adam Brayton (GBr)0:00:35.134
DNFJosh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate
DNFRob Fraser (Can)
DNFJono Jones (GBr)
DNFDan Stanbridge (GBr) Dirt Norco Race Team
DNFMitchell Delfs (Aus) Evil Vengeance Tour

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gstaad-Scott80pts
2Lapierre Gravity Republic75
3Giant Factory Off-Road Team67
4GT Factory Racing65
5Devinci Global Racing54
6Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof49
7Specialized Racing DH48
8Madison Saracen Downhill Team38
9Commencal / Riding Addiction34
10Santa Cruz Syndicate30
11MS Mondraker Team30
12Evil CK Racing Evian22
13Fmd Racing / Intense Cycles18
14GT / 360 Degrees15
15Evil Vengeance Tour14
16Team Norco International13
17Trek World Racing13
18Unior Tools Team12
19SC Intense7
20Topcycle By Trek5
21Pivot Factory Team2
22Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team1

Elite men World Cup standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gee Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing847pts
2Steve Smith (Can) Devinci Global Racing727
3Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate538
4Samuel Hill (Aus) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof509
5Rémi Thirion (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction430
6Aaron Gwin (USA) Specialized Racing DH417
7Loic Bruni (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic408
8Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team408
9Troy Brosnan (Aus) Specialized Racing DH401
10Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre Gravity Republic400
11Michael Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson UR365
12Brook Macdonald (NZl) Trek World Racing338
13Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col) Giant Factory Off-Road Team299
14Florent Payet (Fra) Evil CK Racing Evian283
15Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Gstaad-Scott283
16Lorenzo Suding (Ita) GT / 360 Degrees265
17Markus Pekoll (Aut) MS Mondraker Team252
18Andrew Neethling (RSA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team246
19Antonio Ferreiro Pajuelo (Spa) Evil Vengeance Tour244
20Neko Mulally (USA) Trek World Racing238
21Marc Beaumont (GBr) GT Factory Racing235
22Sam Dale (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team233
23Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate226
24Faustin Figaret (Fra) Topcycle By Trek217
25Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof213
26Greg Williamson (GBr) Trek World Racing207
27Joseph Smith (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof196
28Connor Fearon (Aus) Kona192
29Bernat Guardia Pascual (Spa)188
30Patrick Thome (Fra) Gstaad-Scott187
31Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate181
32George Brannigan (NZl) Trek World Racing179
33Joe Connell (GBr) SC Intense166
34Guillaume Cauvin (Fra) Hutchinson UR164
35Luke Strobel (USA) Evil Vengeance Tour164
36Harry Heath (GBr)161
37Francisco Pardal (Por) Evil Vengeance Tour158
38Austin Warren (USA) Pivot Factory Team152
39Nick Beer (Swi) Devinci Global Racing147
40Bernard Kerr (GBr) Pivot Factory Team142
41Ben Reid (Irl) Dirt Norco Race Team141
42Wyn Masters (NZl) Team Bulls - DH138
43Edward Masters (NZl)133
44Robin Wallner (Swe) Team W-Racing130
45Jack Moir (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team127
46Johannes Fischbach (Ger) RRP Ghost121
47Aurélien Giordanengo (Fra) Topcycle By Trek120
48Cameron Cole (NZl) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team119
49Mitchell Delfs (Aus) Evil Vengeance Tour114
50Ziga Pandur (Slo) Unior Tools Team111
51Remi Gauvin (Can)110
52Matthew Walker (NZl)109
53Bryn Atkinson (Aus) Team Norco International108
54Mathew Stuttard (GBr)103
55Isak Leivsson (Nor)97
56Harry Molloy (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team96
57Richard Rude Jr° (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team92
58Mitch Ropelato (USA) Specialized Racing DH87
59Fraser Mcglone (GBr)86
60Christopher Mcglinchey (Irl)85
61Thibaut Ruffin (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction82
62Cyrille Kurtz (Fra) Evil CK Racing Evian75
63Jack Reading (GBr)72
64Lewis Buchanan (GBr) SC Intense69
65Mickael Pascal (Fra) Evil CK Racing Evian68
66Filip Polc (Svk) Evil Vengeance Tour64
67Oscar Harnstrom (Swe) GT / 360 Degrees63
68David Trummer (Aut) RRP Ghost59
69Adam Brayton (GBr)57
70Kyle Sangers (Can)55
71Boris Tetzlaff (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria54
72Melvin Pons (Fra) US Cagnes VTT50
73Forrest Riesco (Can)48
74Pierre Charles Georges (Fra) Lac Blanc/Scott47
75Ivan Oulego Moreno (Spa)46
76Terje Nylende (Nor)45
77Jared Graves (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team44
78Kirk Mcdowall (Can)42
79Alexander Kangas (Swe)42
80Niklas Wallner (Swe) Team W-Racing42
81David Mcmillan (Aus)40
82Ben Cathro (GBr)38
83Scott Mears (GBr)38
84Julien Piccolo (Fra)37
85Oliwer Kangas (Swe)33
86Fabien Cousinie (Fra) Hutchinson UR33
87Zakarias Blom Johansen (Nor)32
88Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr) Unior Tools Team31
89Marco Milivinti (Ita) Torpado Surfing Shop31
90Reece Potter (NZl)31
91Iago Garay Tamayo (Spa)29
92Cédric Gracia (Fra) CG Racing Brigade29
93Rudy Cabirou (Fra)28
94Samuel Thibault (Can)27
95Lars Peyer (Swi) SC Intense26
96Benoit Coulanges (Fra) Roc VTT Oz En Oisans26
97Florian Arthus (Fra)24
98Lars Vatnebryn Sandviken (Nor)23
99Sidney Slotegraaf (Can)22
100Gaetan Ruffin (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction22
101Quentin Chanudet (Fra) Team Sodicycle Project21
102Alexis Pujol (Fra)21
103Martin Knapec (Svk)21
104Richard Thomas (GBr)20
105Guy Gibbs (Nor)20
106Benny Strasser (Ger)20
107Johann Potgieter (RSA) RRP Ghost19
108Charly Di Pasquale (Fra)19
109Marcus Klausmann (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team18
110Guillem Jorba Prats (Spa)17
111Arthur Parret (Fra)17
112Dan Sheridan (Irl)16
113Matej Charvat (Cze)16
114Bryn Dickerson (NZl)16
115James Swinden (GBr)14
116Gareth Brewin (GBr)14
117Kevin Aiello (USA)13
118Peter Williams (GBr)12
119Logan Binggeli (USA)12
120Baptiste Pierron (Fra)11
121Benjamin Staehle (Fra)11
122Carlo Caire (Ita)10
123Oliver Morris (GBr)10
124Ludovic Oget (Fra)9
125Rhys Atkinson (Aus)8
126Romain Paulhan (Fra)6

Teams World Cup standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1GT Factory Racing336pts
2Lapierre Gravity Republic283
3Gstaad-Scott223
4Santa Cruz Syndicate190
5Commencal / Riding Addiction184
6Specialized Racing DH181
7Giant Factory Off-Road Team179
8Devinci Global Racing160
9Madison Saracen Downhill Team155
10Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof145
11MS Mondraker Team136
12Trek World Racing115
13Hutchinson UR94
14Evil Vengeance Tour67
15Team Norco International54
16Fmd Racing / Intense Cycles46
17Evil CK Racing Evian45
18GT / 360 Degrees40
19Topcycle By Trek34
20Pivot Factory Team29
21Blackthorn GT29
22SC Intense25
23RRP Ghost25
24Unior Tools Team21
25Dirt Norco Race Team20
26Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team19
27Team Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie15
28Torpado Surfing Shop11
29Kona10
30Team Bulls - DH9
31US Cagnes VTT8

