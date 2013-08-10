Absalon wins men's cross country World Cup in Mont-Sainte-Anne
Schurter retains lead in World Cup standings
Julien Absalon (BMC) won his first World Cup of the season and the 26th of his career, in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Quebec, Canada on Saturday afternoon. Jose Hermida (Multivan Merida) rode away from Nino Schurter (Scott-Swisspower) for third place.
"Finally, I did it. I'm happy because I had bad luck at other World Cups this season," said Absalon to Redbull.tv. "I'm also happy because I like to race here. Mont-Sainte-Anne is special. The track here is beautiful. I won the Worlds here 15 years ago when I was junior - my first big victory."
Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized) set the pace from the gun, leaving many to wonder whether he'd found his good form from last year, which has otherwise been lacking this season. But before the first lap was over, the clear leaders of the race were Absalon and Schurter at the front. Kulhavy started to fade and would drop out of podium contention.
It looked like it might be another Absalon-Schurter duel throughout the seven-lap race, but Absalon had no interest in getting beat by Schurter in an end-of-the-race sprint. He executed the perfect race, attacking until he put enough pressure on Schurter to get away.
"I did an attack on the climb on the third lap," said Absalon, "but I only got five seconds. So I did it again on the next lap and I got 15 seconds to take into the technical section."
He made his move on the steep, switchback climb. "I like this kind of steep climb," Absalon said.
The Frenchman quickly established a gap as Schurter could not follow. Then the gap grew more quickly after Schurter flatted. After a stop in the tech zone to get a new rear wheel, he was about a minute behind Schurter by the end of that lap.
"I attacked on the climb, and maybe he took some risks on the downhill to catch me?" said Absalon of Schurter's flat. "I saw then that he had a flat tire. I had maybe 10 seconds, so I pushed pretty hard to stay in front. I had a perfect race - no mistakes."
Absalon took his first World Cup victory since signing for BMC this past winter. He'd come close in Albstadt but his chances were ruined after a broken frame. He was also close in the most recent World Cup round Vallnord, but broke his chain.
Hermida, who won the world championships at Mont-Sainte-Anne in 2010, eventually caught Schurter and the two raced together for awhile until Hermida got away from Schurter on the switchback climb on the final lap. Hermida rode in alone for second - for the fourth time in his career at Mont-Sainte-Anne, while Schurter hung on for third.
Ralph Naef (BMC) got stronger as the race went on and finished on the podium in fourth place. Daniel McConnell (Trek Factory) also had a strong later part of the race and rode himself to his second World Cup podium in fifth place.
Max Plaxton (Sho-Air/Cannondale) was the top North American, starting in the fourth row. He quickly made it up into the teens, moving into the top-10 on lap four. He was riding with Naef when he crashed, losing contact with the Swiss rider who continued to move up to finish on the podium. In the crash, Plaxton broke the fastener on his shoe, which didn't help matters.
Schurter has an almost insurmountable lead in the World Cup series with one race remaining. He is ahead of Absalon by 220 points. Absalon moves into second with his victory, 80 points ahead of round one winner McConnell. Plaxton moves from 17th to 15th in the standings.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julien Absalon (Fra) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|1:28:17
|2
|José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|0:01:04
|3
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team
|0:01:40
|4
|Ralph Naef (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:01:49
|5
|Daniel McConnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:59
|6
|Fabian Giger (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team
|0:02:13
|7
|Stéphane Tempier (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - KMC
|0:02:22
|8
|Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing
|0:02:25
|9
|Max Plaxton (Can)
|0:02:28
|10
|Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing
|0:02:30
|11
|Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team
|0:02:58
|12
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|0:03:07
|13
|Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - KMC
|0:03:14
|14
|Martin Gujan (Swi) TX Active Bianchi
|0:03:42
|15
|Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott-3Roxracing
|0:03:57
|16
|Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Racing XC
|0:04:14
|17
|Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team
|0:04:20
|18
|Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:04:33
|19
|Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Specialized Racing XC
|0:04:35
|20
|Stephen Ettinger (USA) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:05:16
|21
|Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Focus XC Team
|0:05:27
|22
|Martin Loo (Est) Merida Italia Team
|0:05:29
|23
|Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) Goldwurst-Power / Stöckli
|0:05:58
|24
|Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Wild Wolf Trek Pro Racing
|0:06:00
|25
|Derek Zandstra (Can) Scott-3Roxracing
|26
|Martin Fanger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:06:19
|27
|Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team
|0:06:45
|28
|Henrique Avancini (Bra) Caloi
|0:06:56
|29
|Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Sram Rubena Trek
|0:07:39
|30
|Cameron Jette (Can) Scott-3Roxracing
|0:07:52
|31
|Mirko Tabacchi (Ita)
|0:07:59
|32
|Sherman De Paiva (Bra) Caloi
|0:08:13
|33
|David Fletcher (GBr) Orange Monkey Pro Team
|0:09:14
|34
|Paolo Cesar Montoya Cantillo (CRc)
|0:09:23
|35
|Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Team Merida Wallonie MTB
|0:09:42
|36
|Rubens Valeriano (Bra)
|0:10:06
|37
|Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Focus XC Team
|0:10:19
|38
|Ricardo Pscheidt (Bra)
|0:11:24
|39
|Sebastian Batchelor (GBr)
|0:11:52
|-1lap
|Michael Broderick (USA)
|-1lap
|Raphael Gagne (Can)
|-1lap
|Andrew Watson (Can)
|-1lap
|Hamish Batchelor (GBr)
|-2laps
|Thomas Sampson (USA)
|-2laps
|Jean-Philippe Thibault-Roberge (Can)
|-2laps
|Christopher Hamlin (USA)
|-2laps
|Mitchell Hoke (USA)
|-2laps
|William Melone (USA)
|-3laps
|Mathieu Belanger Barrette (Can)
|-3laps
|Mario Matijevic (Bel)
|-5laps
|Filippo Barbieri (Bra)
|DNF
|Thomas Litscher (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|DNF
|Joseph Maloney (USA)
|DNS
|Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|83
|pts
|2
|Multivan Merida Biking Team
|54
|3
|Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team
|50
|4
|Cannondale Factory Racing
|44
|5
|BH - SR Suntour - KMC
|42
|6
|Trek Factory Racing
|28
|7
|Specialized Racing XC
|27
|8
|Giant Pro XC Team
|26
|9
|Scott-3Roxracing
|23
|10
|Stöckli Pro Team
|20
|11
|TX Active Bianchi
|17
|12
|Focus XC Team
|10
|13
|Merida Italia Team
|9
|14
|Goldwurst-Power / Stöckli
|8
|15
|Wild Wolf Trek Pro Racing
|7
|16
|Caloi
|3
|17
|Sram Rubena Trek
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team
|980
|pts
|2
|Julien Absalon (Fra) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|760
|3
|Daniel Mcconnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|680
|4
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|595
|5
|Lukas Flückiger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|502
|6
|Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team
|493
|7
|Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Racing XC
|486
|8
|Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - KMC
|485
|9
|Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing
|476
|10
|José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|464
|11
|Fabian Giger (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team
|460
|12
|Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Wild Wolf Trek Pro Racing
|398
|13
|Stéphane Tempier (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - KMC
|375
|14
|Thomas Litscher (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|374
|15
|Max Plaxton (Can)
|360
|16
|Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team
|320
|17
|Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|310
|18
|Martin Fanger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|305
|19
|Gerhard * Kerschbaumer (Ita) TX Active Bianchi
|293
|20
|Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott-3Roxracing
|293
|21
|Martin Loo (Est) Merida Italia Team
|284
|22
|Alexander Gehbauer (Aut) TX Active Bianchi
|282
|23
|Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Specialized Racing XC
|274
|24
|Martin Gujan (Swi) TX Active Bianchi
|271
|25
|Ralph Naef (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|266
|26
|Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Focus XC Team
|230
|27
|Andrea Tiberi (Ita) Controltech Nevi
|226
|28
|Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys Team
|226
|29
|Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) Goldwurst-Power / Stöckli
|226
|30
|Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team
|225
|31
|Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Sram Rubena Trek
|219
|32
|Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Giant Pro XC Team
|215
|33
|Emil Lindgren (Swe) Giant Pro XC Team
|210
|34
|Miguel Martinez (Fra)
|205
|35
|Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing
|190
|36
|Marek Konwa (Pol) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team
|171
|37
|Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|158
|38
|Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) Elettroveneta-Corratec
|150
|39
|Derek Zandstra (Can) Scott-3Roxracing
|146
|40
|Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|136
|41
|Andras Parti (Hun) Waberer's Areus Cube MTB Team
|134
|42
|Jiri Novak (Cze) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team
|129
|43
|Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Focus XC Team
|123
|44
|Sergji Rysenko (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team
|116
|45
|Jürg Graf (Swi) Bsk Graf-Rollmat-Koba MTB Team
|106
|46
|Fabien Canal (Fra) Asptt Definitive Tec
|104
|47
|Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Team Merida Wallonie MTB
|102
|48
|Henrique Avancini (Bra) Caloi
|94
|49
|Patrik Gallati (Swi) Focus XC Team
|94
|50
|Michal Lami (Svk)
|92
|51
|Hans Becking (Ned) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team
|85
|52
|Karl Markt (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team
|78
|53
|Paolo Cesar Montoya Cantillo (CRc)
|78
|54
|David Joao Serralheiro Rosa (Por)
|70
|55
|Raphael Gagne (Can)
|70
|56
|Stephen Ettinger (USA) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|66
|57
|Anton Sintsov (Rus) Titici Lgl International Team
|66
|58
|David Fletcher (GBr) Orange Monkey Pro Team
|64
|59
|Zsolt Juhasz (Hun) Waberer's Areus Cube MTB Team
|62
|60
|Michele Casagrande (Ita) Elettroveneta-Corratec
|61
|61
|Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Team Bulls
|59
|62
|Mirko Tabacchi (Ita)
|56
|63
|Cameron Jette (Can) Scott-3Roxracing
|55
|64
|Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi)
|55
|65
|Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra)
|51
|66
|Daniel Eymann (Swi)
|51
|67
|Fabio Hernando Castaneda Monsalve (Col)
|50
|68
|Alban Lakata (Aut) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|50
|69
|Oleksandr Gerashchenko (Ukr) Isd MTB Team
|48
|70
|Mitchell Hoke (USA)
|47
|71
|Jochen Kass (Ger)
|46
|72
|Giancarlo Sax (Swi)
|46
|73
|David Valero (Spa)
|44
|74
|Pascal Meyer (Swi) Jb Felt Team
|43
|75
|Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) Wild Wolf Trek Pro Racing
|43
|76
|Sherman De Paiva (Bra) Caloi
|42
|77
|Umberto Corti (Ita) Controltech Nevi
|42
|78
|Lucien Besancon (Swi)
|42
|79
|Robby De Bock (Bel) Feenstra Felt Powered By Kenda
|36
|80
|Filip Eberl (Cze)
|35
|81
|Rubens Valeriano (Bra)
|34
|82
|Jonas De Backer (Bel)
|32
|83
|Kornel Osicki (Pol)
|32
|84
|Ricardo Pscheidt (Bra)
|30
|85
|Alexis Chenevier (Fra) Scott La Clusaz
|30
|86
|Matous Ulman (Cze)
|30
|87
|Philip Buys (RSA)
|30
|88
|Sebastian Batchelor (GBr)
|29
|89
|Michael Broderick (USA)
|28
|90
|Ramon Sagues Portabella (Spa)
|28
|91
|Andrew Watson (Can)
|26
|92
|Hamish Batchelor (GBr)
|25
|93
|Markus Bauer (Ger)
|25
|94
|Thomas Sampson (USA)
|24
|95
|Matthias Wengelin (Swe)
|24
|96
|Jean-Philippe Thibault-Roberge (Can)
|23
|97
|Christopher Hamlin (USA)
|22
|98
|William Melone (USA)
|20
|99
|Frank Beemer (Ned) Mpl Specialized MTB Team
|20
|100
|Mathieu Belanger Barrette (Can)
|19
|101
|Pavel Priadein (Rus)
|19
|102
|Mario Matijevic (Bel)
|18
|103
|Pavel Boudny (Cze)
|18
|104
|Filippo Barbieri (Bra)
|17
|105
|Cristofer Bosque Ruano (Spa)
|17
|106
|Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing XC
|17
|107
|Andy Eyring (Ger)
|17
|108
|Simon Scheiber (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team
|16
|109
|Francesc Guerra (Spa)
|15
|110
|Mykhaylo Batsutsa (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team
|14
|111
|Carl Jones (NZl)
|14
|112
|Ismael Ventura Sanchez (Spa)
|12
|113
|Marcel Fleschhut (Ger)
|11
|114
|Ludovic Dubau (Fra) Newcycling
|10
|115
|Tim Wynants (Bel) Toka Print MTB Team
|10
|116
|Kristian Hynek (Cze) Elettroveneta-Corratec
|9
|117
|Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr) Isd MTB Team
|8
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|335
|pts
|2
|Multivan Merida Biking Team
|303
|3
|Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team
|243
|4
|BH - SR Suntour - KMC
|176
|5
|Giant Pro XC Team
|167
|6
|Cannondale Factory Racing
|140
|7
|Specialized Racing XC
|133
|8
|TX Active Bianchi
|132
|9
|Trek Factory Racing
|127
|10
|Stöckli Pro Team
|99
|11
|Wild Wolf Trek Pro Racing
|68
|12
|Scott-3Roxracing
|63
|13
|Controltech Nevi
|38
|14
|Merida Italia Team
|37
|15
|Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team
|35
|16
|Sram Rubena Trek
|29
|17
|Versluys Team
|27
|18
|Goldwurst-Power / Stöckli
|25
|19
|Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|21
|20
|Focus XC Team
|21
|21
|Cycling Club Roma MTB Team
|14
|22
|Elettroveneta-Corratec
|12
|23
|Titici Lgl International Team
|11
|24
|Bsk Graf-Rollmat-Koba MTB Team
|9
|25
|Asptt Definitive Tec
|8
|26
|Caloi
|3
|27
|Waberer's Areus Cube MTB Team
|3
|28
|Isd MTB Team
|2
