Absalon wins men's cross country World Cup in Mont-Sainte-Anne

Schurter retains lead in World Cup standings

Image 1 of 21

Julien Absalon (BMC) wins the Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 21

Ralph Naf, Jose Hermida , Julien Absalon, Nino Schurter, Daniel McConnell

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 21

Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team) and Julien Absalon (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 4 of 21

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Racing Xc)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 5 of 21

Florian Vogel (Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 6 of 21

Manuel Fumic (Cannondale Factory Racing)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 7 of 21

Ralph Naf (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 8 of 21

Stephen Ettinger (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 9 of 21

Max Plaxton (Team Sho-Air/Cannondale)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 10 of 21

BMC top team

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 11 of 21

Max Plaxton rode the last 2 laps with a broken shoe

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 12 of 21

Daniel McConnell (Trek Factory Racing)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 13 of 21

Julien Absalon (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) leads at the start

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 14 of 21

Martin Gujan (TX Active Bianchi) leading Absalon and Schurter

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 15 of 21

Julien Absalon (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 16 of 21

Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 17 of 21

José Hermida (Multivan Merida Biking Team)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 18 of 21

Ondrej Cink (Multivan Merida Biking Team)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 19 of 21

Marco Aurelio Fontana (Cannondale Factory Racing)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 20 of 21

Stéphane Tempier (BH - SR Suntour - KMC)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 21 of 21

Daniel McConnell (Trek Factory Racing)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Julien Absalon (BMC) won his first World Cup of the season and the 26th of his career, in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Quebec, Canada on Saturday afternoon. Jose Hermida (Multivan Merida) rode away from Nino Schurter (Scott-Swisspower) for third place.

"Finally, I did it. I'm happy because I had bad luck at other World Cups this season," said Absalon to Redbull.tv. "I'm also happy because I like to race here. Mont-Sainte-Anne is special. The track here is beautiful. I won the Worlds here 15 years ago when I was junior - my first big victory."

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized) set the pace from the gun, leaving many to wonder whether he'd found his good form from last year, which has otherwise been lacking this season. But before the first lap was over, the clear leaders of the race were Absalon and Schurter at the front. Kulhavy started to fade and would drop out of podium contention.

It looked like it might be another Absalon-Schurter duel throughout the seven-lap race, but Absalon had no interest in getting beat by Schurter in an end-of-the-race sprint. He executed the perfect race, attacking until he put enough pressure on Schurter to get away.

"I did an attack on the climb on the third lap," said Absalon, "but I only got five seconds. So I did it again on the next lap and I got 15 seconds to take into the technical section."

He made his move on the steep, switchback climb. "I like this kind of steep climb," Absalon said.

The Frenchman quickly established a gap as Schurter could not follow. Then the gap grew more quickly after Schurter flatted. After a stop in the tech zone to get a new rear wheel, he was about a minute behind Schurter by the end of that lap.

"I attacked on the climb, and maybe he took some risks on the downhill to catch me?" said Absalon of Schurter's flat. "I saw then that he had a flat tire. I had maybe 10 seconds, so I pushed pretty hard to stay in front. I had a perfect race - no mistakes."

Absalon took his first World Cup victory since signing for BMC this past winter. He'd come close in Albstadt but his chances were ruined after a broken frame. He was also close in the most recent World Cup round Vallnord, but broke his chain.

Hermida, who won the world championships at Mont-Sainte-Anne in 2010, eventually caught Schurter and the two raced together for awhile until Hermida got away from Schurter on the switchback climb on the final lap. Hermida rode in alone for second - for the fourth time in his career at Mont-Sainte-Anne, while Schurter hung on for third.

Ralph Naef (BMC) got stronger as the race went on and finished on the podium in fourth place. Daniel McConnell (Trek Factory) also had a strong later part of the race and rode himself to his second World Cup podium in fifth place.

Max Plaxton (Sho-Air/Cannondale) was the top North American, starting in the fourth row. He quickly made it up into the teens, moving into the top-10 on lap four. He was riding with Naef when he crashed, losing contact with the Swiss rider who continued to move up to finish on the podium. In the crash, Plaxton broke the fastener on his shoe, which didn't help matters.

Schurter has an almost insurmountable lead in the World Cup series with one race remaining. He is ahead of Absalon by 220 points. Absalon moves into second with his victory, 80 points ahead of round one winner McConnell. Plaxton moves from 17th to 15th in the standings.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julien Absalon (Fra) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team1:28:17
2José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:01:04
3Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team0:01:40
4Ralph Naef (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:01:49
5Daniel McConnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:01:59
6Fabian Giger (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team0:02:13
7Stéphane Tempier (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - KMC0:02:22
8Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing0:02:25
9Max Plaxton (Can)0:02:28
10Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing0:02:30
11Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team0:02:58
12Ondrej Cink (Cze) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:03:07
13Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - KMC0:03:14
14Martin Gujan (Swi) TX Active Bianchi0:03:42
15Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott-3Roxracing0:03:57
16Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Racing XC0:04:14
17Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team0:04:20
18Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:04:33
19Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Specialized Racing XC0:04:35
20Stephen Ettinger (USA) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:05:16
21Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Focus XC Team0:05:27
22Martin Loo (Est) Merida Italia Team0:05:29
23Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) Goldwurst-Power / Stöckli0:05:58
24Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Wild Wolf Trek Pro Racing0:06:00
25Derek Zandstra (Can) Scott-3Roxracing
26Martin Fanger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:06:19
27Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team0:06:45
28Henrique Avancini (Bra) Caloi0:06:56
29Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Sram Rubena Trek0:07:39
30Cameron Jette (Can) Scott-3Roxracing0:07:52
31Mirko Tabacchi (Ita)0:07:59
32Sherman De Paiva (Bra) Caloi0:08:13
33David Fletcher (GBr) Orange Monkey Pro Team0:09:14
34Paolo Cesar Montoya Cantillo (CRc)0:09:23
35Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Team Merida Wallonie MTB0:09:42
36Rubens Valeriano (Bra)0:10:06
37Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Focus XC Team0:10:19
38Ricardo Pscheidt (Bra)0:11:24
39Sebastian Batchelor (GBr)0:11:52
-1lapMichael Broderick (USA)
-1lapRaphael Gagne (Can)
-1lapAndrew Watson (Can)
-1lapHamish Batchelor (GBr)
-2lapsThomas Sampson (USA)
-2lapsJean-Philippe Thibault-Roberge (Can)
-2lapsChristopher Hamlin (USA)
-2lapsMitchell Hoke (USA)
-2lapsWilliam Melone (USA)
-3lapsMathieu Belanger Barrette (Can)
-3lapsMario Matijevic (Bel)
-5lapsFilippo Barbieri (Bra)
DNFThomas Litscher (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team
DNFJoseph Maloney (USA)
DNSRudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Mountainbike Racing Team83pts
2Multivan Merida Biking Team54
3Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team50
4Cannondale Factory Racing44
5BH - SR Suntour - KMC42
6Trek Factory Racing28
7Specialized Racing XC27
8Giant Pro XC Team26
9Scott-3Roxracing23
10Stöckli Pro Team20
11TX Active Bianchi17
12Focus XC Team10
13Merida Italia Team9
14Goldwurst-Power / Stöckli8
15Wild Wolf Trek Pro Racing7
16Caloi3
17Sram Rubena Trek2

Elite men World Cup standings after five rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team980pts
2Julien Absalon (Fra) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team760
3Daniel Mcconnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing680
4Ondrej Cink (Cze) Multivan Merida Biking Team595
5Lukas Flückiger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team502
6Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team493
7Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Racing XC486
8Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - KMC485
9Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing476
10José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team464
11Fabian Giger (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team460
12Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Wild Wolf Trek Pro Racing398
13Stéphane Tempier (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - KMC375
14Thomas Litscher (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team374
15Max Plaxton (Can)360
16Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team320
17Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team310
18Martin Fanger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team305
19Gerhard * Kerschbaumer (Ita) TX Active Bianchi293
20Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott-3Roxracing293
21Martin Loo (Est) Merida Italia Team284
22Alexander Gehbauer (Aut) TX Active Bianchi282
23Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Specialized Racing XC274
24Martin Gujan (Swi) TX Active Bianchi271
25Ralph Naef (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team266
26Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Focus XC Team230
27Andrea Tiberi (Ita) Controltech Nevi226
28Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys Team226
29Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) Goldwurst-Power / Stöckli226
30Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team225
31Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Sram Rubena Trek219
32Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Giant Pro XC Team215
33Emil Lindgren (Swe) Giant Pro XC Team210
34Miguel Martinez (Fra)205
35Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing190
36Marek Konwa (Pol) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team171
37Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team158
38Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) Elettroveneta-Corratec150
39Derek Zandstra (Can) Scott-3Roxracing146
40Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team136
41Andras Parti (Hun) Waberer's Areus Cube MTB Team134
42Jiri Novak (Cze) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team129
43Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Focus XC Team123
44Sergji Rysenko (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team116
45Jürg Graf (Swi) Bsk Graf-Rollmat-Koba MTB Team106
46Fabien Canal (Fra) Asptt Definitive Tec104
47Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Team Merida Wallonie MTB102
48Henrique Avancini (Bra) Caloi94
49Patrik Gallati (Swi) Focus XC Team94
50Michal Lami (Svk)92
51Hans Becking (Ned) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team85
52Karl Markt (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team78
53Paolo Cesar Montoya Cantillo (CRc)78
54David Joao Serralheiro Rosa (Por)70
55Raphael Gagne (Can)70
56Stephen Ettinger (USA) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team66
57Anton Sintsov (Rus) Titici Lgl International Team66
58David Fletcher (GBr) Orange Monkey Pro Team64
59Zsolt Juhasz (Hun) Waberer's Areus Cube MTB Team62
60Michele Casagrande (Ita) Elettroveneta-Corratec61
61Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Team Bulls59
62Mirko Tabacchi (Ita)56
63Cameron Jette (Can) Scott-3Roxracing55
64Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi)55
65Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra)51
66Daniel Eymann (Swi)51
67Fabio Hernando Castaneda Monsalve (Col)50
68Alban Lakata (Aut) Topeak Ergon Racing Team50
69Oleksandr Gerashchenko (Ukr) Isd MTB Team48
70Mitchell Hoke (USA)47
71Jochen Kass (Ger)46
72Giancarlo Sax (Swi)46
73David Valero (Spa)44
74Pascal Meyer (Swi) Jb Felt Team43
75Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) Wild Wolf Trek Pro Racing43
76Sherman De Paiva (Bra) Caloi42
77Umberto Corti (Ita) Controltech Nevi42
78Lucien Besancon (Swi)42
79Robby De Bock (Bel) Feenstra Felt Powered By Kenda36
80Filip Eberl (Cze)35
81Rubens Valeriano (Bra)34
82Jonas De Backer (Bel)32
83Kornel Osicki (Pol)32
84Ricardo Pscheidt (Bra)30
85Alexis Chenevier (Fra) Scott La Clusaz30
86Matous Ulman (Cze)30
87Philip Buys (RSA)30
88Sebastian Batchelor (GBr)29
89Michael Broderick (USA)28
90Ramon Sagues Portabella (Spa)28
91Andrew Watson (Can)26
92Hamish Batchelor (GBr)25
93Markus Bauer (Ger)25
94Thomas Sampson (USA)24
95Matthias Wengelin (Swe)24
96Jean-Philippe Thibault-Roberge (Can)23
97Christopher Hamlin (USA)22
98William Melone (USA)20
99Frank Beemer (Ned) Mpl Specialized MTB Team20
100Mathieu Belanger Barrette (Can)19
101Pavel Priadein (Rus)19
102Mario Matijevic (Bel)18
103Pavel Boudny (Cze)18
104Filippo Barbieri (Bra)17
105Cristofer Bosque Ruano (Spa)17
106Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing XC17
107Andy Eyring (Ger)17
108Simon Scheiber (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team16
109Francesc Guerra (Spa)15
110Mykhaylo Batsutsa (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team14
111Carl Jones (NZl)14
112Ismael Ventura Sanchez (Spa)12
113Marcel Fleschhut (Ger)11
114Ludovic Dubau (Fra) Newcycling10
115Tim Wynants (Bel) Toka Print MTB Team10
116Kristian Hynek (Cze) Elettroveneta-Corratec9
117Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr) Isd MTB Team8

Team World Cup standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Mountainbike Racing Team335pts
2Multivan Merida Biking Team303
3Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team243
4BH - SR Suntour - KMC176
5Giant Pro XC Team167
6Cannondale Factory Racing140
7Specialized Racing XC133
8TX Active Bianchi132
9Trek Factory Racing127
10Stöckli Pro Team99
11Wild Wolf Trek Pro Racing68
12Scott-3Roxracing63
13Controltech Nevi38
14Merida Italia Team37
15Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team35
16Sram Rubena Trek29
17Versluys Team27
18Goldwurst-Power / Stöckli25
19Topeak Ergon Racing Team21
20Focus XC Team21
21Cycling Club Roma MTB Team14
22Elettroveneta-Corratec12
23Titici Lgl International Team11
24Bsk Graf-Rollmat-Koba MTB Team9
25Asptt Definitive Tec8
26Caloi3
27Waberer's Areus Cube MTB Team3
28Isd MTB Team2

 

