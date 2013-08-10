Image 1 of 21 Julien Absalon (BMC) wins the Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 21 Ralph Naf, Jose Hermida , Julien Absalon, Nino Schurter, Daniel McConnell (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 21 Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team) and Julien Absalon (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 21 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Racing Xc) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 21 Florian Vogel (Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 21 Manuel Fumic (Cannondale Factory Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 21 Ralph Naf (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 21 Stephen Ettinger (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 21 Max Plaxton (Team Sho-Air/Cannondale) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 21 BMC top team (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 11 of 21 Max Plaxton rode the last 2 laps with a broken shoe (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 12 of 21 Daniel McConnell (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 13 of 21 Julien Absalon (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) leads at the start (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 14 of 21 Martin Gujan (TX Active Bianchi) leading Absalon and Schurter (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 15 of 21 Julien Absalon (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 16 of 21 Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 17 of 21 José Hermida (Multivan Merida Biking Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 18 of 21 Ondrej Cink (Multivan Merida Biking Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 19 of 21 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Cannondale Factory Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 20 of 21 Stéphane Tempier (BH - SR Suntour - KMC) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 21 of 21 Daniel McConnell (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Julien Absalon (BMC) won his first World Cup of the season and the 26th of his career, in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Quebec, Canada on Saturday afternoon. Jose Hermida (Multivan Merida) rode away from Nino Schurter (Scott-Swisspower) for third place.

"Finally, I did it. I'm happy because I had bad luck at other World Cups this season," said Absalon to Redbull.tv. "I'm also happy because I like to race here. Mont-Sainte-Anne is special. The track here is beautiful. I won the Worlds here 15 years ago when I was junior - my first big victory."

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized) set the pace from the gun, leaving many to wonder whether he'd found his good form from last year, which has otherwise been lacking this season. But before the first lap was over, the clear leaders of the race were Absalon and Schurter at the front. Kulhavy started to fade and would drop out of podium contention.

It looked like it might be another Absalon-Schurter duel throughout the seven-lap race, but Absalon had no interest in getting beat by Schurter in an end-of-the-race sprint. He executed the perfect race, attacking until he put enough pressure on Schurter to get away.

"I did an attack on the climb on the third lap," said Absalon, "but I only got five seconds. So I did it again on the next lap and I got 15 seconds to take into the technical section."

He made his move on the steep, switchback climb. "I like this kind of steep climb," Absalon said.

The Frenchman quickly established a gap as Schurter could not follow. Then the gap grew more quickly after Schurter flatted. After a stop in the tech zone to get a new rear wheel, he was about a minute behind Schurter by the end of that lap.

"I attacked on the climb, and maybe he took some risks on the downhill to catch me?" said Absalon of Schurter's flat. "I saw then that he had a flat tire. I had maybe 10 seconds, so I pushed pretty hard to stay in front. I had a perfect race - no mistakes."

Absalon took his first World Cup victory since signing for BMC this past winter. He'd come close in Albstadt but his chances were ruined after a broken frame. He was also close in the most recent World Cup round Vallnord, but broke his chain.

Hermida, who won the world championships at Mont-Sainte-Anne in 2010, eventually caught Schurter and the two raced together for awhile until Hermida got away from Schurter on the switchback climb on the final lap. Hermida rode in alone for second - for the fourth time in his career at Mont-Sainte-Anne, while Schurter hung on for third.

Ralph Naef (BMC) got stronger as the race went on and finished on the podium in fourth place. Daniel McConnell (Trek Factory) also had a strong later part of the race and rode himself to his second World Cup podium in fifth place.

Max Plaxton (Sho-Air/Cannondale) was the top North American, starting in the fourth row. He quickly made it up into the teens, moving into the top-10 on lap four. He was riding with Naef when he crashed, losing contact with the Swiss rider who continued to move up to finish on the podium. In the crash, Plaxton broke the fastener on his shoe, which didn't help matters.

Schurter has an almost insurmountable lead in the World Cup series with one race remaining. He is ahead of Absalon by 220 points. Absalon moves into second with his victory, 80 points ahead of round one winner McConnell. Plaxton moves from 17th to 15th in the standings.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julien Absalon (Fra) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 1:28:17 2 José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:01:04 3 Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team 0:01:40 4 Ralph Naef (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:01:49 5 Daniel McConnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:59 6 Fabian Giger (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team 0:02:13 7 Stéphane Tempier (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - KMC 0:02:22 8 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:02:25 9 Max Plaxton (Can) 0:02:28 10 Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:02:30 11 Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team 0:02:58 12 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:03:07 13 Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - KMC 0:03:14 14 Martin Gujan (Swi) TX Active Bianchi 0:03:42 15 Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott-3Roxracing 0:03:57 16 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Racing XC 0:04:14 17 Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team 0:04:20 18 Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:04:33 19 Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Specialized Racing XC 0:04:35 20 Stephen Ettinger (USA) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:05:16 21 Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Focus XC Team 0:05:27 22 Martin Loo (Est) Merida Italia Team 0:05:29 23 Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) Goldwurst-Power / Stöckli 0:05:58 24 Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Wild Wolf Trek Pro Racing 0:06:00 25 Derek Zandstra (Can) Scott-3Roxracing 26 Martin Fanger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:06:19 27 Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team 0:06:45 28 Henrique Avancini (Bra) Caloi 0:06:56 29 Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Sram Rubena Trek 0:07:39 30 Cameron Jette (Can) Scott-3Roxracing 0:07:52 31 Mirko Tabacchi (Ita) 0:07:59 32 Sherman De Paiva (Bra) Caloi 0:08:13 33 David Fletcher (GBr) Orange Monkey Pro Team 0:09:14 34 Paolo Cesar Montoya Cantillo (CRc) 0:09:23 35 Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Team Merida Wallonie MTB 0:09:42 36 Rubens Valeriano (Bra) 0:10:06 37 Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Focus XC Team 0:10:19 38 Ricardo Pscheidt (Bra) 0:11:24 39 Sebastian Batchelor (GBr) 0:11:52 -1lap Michael Broderick (USA) -1lap Raphael Gagne (Can) -1lap Andrew Watson (Can) -1lap Hamish Batchelor (GBr) -2laps Thomas Sampson (USA) -2laps Jean-Philippe Thibault-Roberge (Can) -2laps Christopher Hamlin (USA) -2laps Mitchell Hoke (USA) -2laps William Melone (USA) -3laps Mathieu Belanger Barrette (Can) -3laps Mario Matijevic (Bel) -5laps Filippo Barbieri (Bra) DNF Thomas Litscher (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team DNF Joseph Maloney (USA) DNS Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 83 pts 2 Multivan Merida Biking Team 54 3 Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team 50 4 Cannondale Factory Racing 44 5 BH - SR Suntour - KMC 42 6 Trek Factory Racing 28 7 Specialized Racing XC 27 8 Giant Pro XC Team 26 9 Scott-3Roxracing 23 10 Stöckli Pro Team 20 11 TX Active Bianchi 17 12 Focus XC Team 10 13 Merida Italia Team 9 14 Goldwurst-Power / Stöckli 8 15 Wild Wolf Trek Pro Racing 7 16 Caloi 3 17 Sram Rubena Trek 2

Elite men World Cup standings after five rounds # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team 980 pts 2 Julien Absalon (Fra) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 760 3 Daniel Mcconnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 680 4 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Multivan Merida Biking Team 595 5 Lukas Flückiger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 502 6 Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team 493 7 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Racing XC 486 8 Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - KMC 485 9 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing 476 10 José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team 464 11 Fabian Giger (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team 460 12 Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Wild Wolf Trek Pro Racing 398 13 Stéphane Tempier (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - KMC 375 14 Thomas Litscher (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team 374 15 Max Plaxton (Can) 360 16 Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team 320 17 Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team 310 18 Martin Fanger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 305 19 Gerhard * Kerschbaumer (Ita) TX Active Bianchi 293 20 Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott-3Roxracing 293 21 Martin Loo (Est) Merida Italia Team 284 22 Alexander Gehbauer (Aut) TX Active Bianchi 282 23 Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Specialized Racing XC 274 24 Martin Gujan (Swi) TX Active Bianchi 271 25 Ralph Naef (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 266 26 Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Focus XC Team 230 27 Andrea Tiberi (Ita) Controltech Nevi 226 28 Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys Team 226 29 Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) Goldwurst-Power / Stöckli 226 30 Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team 225 31 Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Sram Rubena Trek 219 32 Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Giant Pro XC Team 215 33 Emil Lindgren (Swe) Giant Pro XC Team 210 34 Miguel Martinez (Fra) 205 35 Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing 190 36 Marek Konwa (Pol) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team 171 37 Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 158 38 Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) Elettroveneta-Corratec 150 39 Derek Zandstra (Can) Scott-3Roxracing 146 40 Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 136 41 Andras Parti (Hun) Waberer's Areus Cube MTB Team 134 42 Jiri Novak (Cze) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team 129 43 Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Focus XC Team 123 44 Sergji Rysenko (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team 116 45 Jürg Graf (Swi) Bsk Graf-Rollmat-Koba MTB Team 106 46 Fabien Canal (Fra) Asptt Definitive Tec 104 47 Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Team Merida Wallonie MTB 102 48 Henrique Avancini (Bra) Caloi 94 49 Patrik Gallati (Swi) Focus XC Team 94 50 Michal Lami (Svk) 92 51 Hans Becking (Ned) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team 85 52 Karl Markt (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team 78 53 Paolo Cesar Montoya Cantillo (CRc) 78 54 David Joao Serralheiro Rosa (Por) 70 55 Raphael Gagne (Can) 70 56 Stephen Ettinger (USA) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 66 57 Anton Sintsov (Rus) Titici Lgl International Team 66 58 David Fletcher (GBr) Orange Monkey Pro Team 64 59 Zsolt Juhasz (Hun) Waberer's Areus Cube MTB Team 62 60 Michele Casagrande (Ita) Elettroveneta-Corratec 61 61 Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Team Bulls 59 62 Mirko Tabacchi (Ita) 56 63 Cameron Jette (Can) Scott-3Roxracing 55 64 Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi) 55 65 Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra) 51 66 Daniel Eymann (Swi) 51 67 Fabio Hernando Castaneda Monsalve (Col) 50 68 Alban Lakata (Aut) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 50 69 Oleksandr Gerashchenko (Ukr) Isd MTB Team 48 70 Mitchell Hoke (USA) 47 71 Jochen Kass (Ger) 46 72 Giancarlo Sax (Swi) 46 73 David Valero (Spa) 44 74 Pascal Meyer (Swi) Jb Felt Team 43 75 Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) Wild Wolf Trek Pro Racing 43 76 Sherman De Paiva (Bra) Caloi 42 77 Umberto Corti (Ita) Controltech Nevi 42 78 Lucien Besancon (Swi) 42 79 Robby De Bock (Bel) Feenstra Felt Powered By Kenda 36 80 Filip Eberl (Cze) 35 81 Rubens Valeriano (Bra) 34 82 Jonas De Backer (Bel) 32 83 Kornel Osicki (Pol) 32 84 Ricardo Pscheidt (Bra) 30 85 Alexis Chenevier (Fra) Scott La Clusaz 30 86 Matous Ulman (Cze) 30 87 Philip Buys (RSA) 30 88 Sebastian Batchelor (GBr) 29 89 Michael Broderick (USA) 28 90 Ramon Sagues Portabella (Spa) 28 91 Andrew Watson (Can) 26 92 Hamish Batchelor (GBr) 25 93 Markus Bauer (Ger) 25 94 Thomas Sampson (USA) 24 95 Matthias Wengelin (Swe) 24 96 Jean-Philippe Thibault-Roberge (Can) 23 97 Christopher Hamlin (USA) 22 98 William Melone (USA) 20 99 Frank Beemer (Ned) Mpl Specialized MTB Team 20 100 Mathieu Belanger Barrette (Can) 19 101 Pavel Priadein (Rus) 19 102 Mario Matijevic (Bel) 18 103 Pavel Boudny (Cze) 18 104 Filippo Barbieri (Bra) 17 105 Cristofer Bosque Ruano (Spa) 17 106 Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing XC 17 107 Andy Eyring (Ger) 17 108 Simon Scheiber (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team 16 109 Francesc Guerra (Spa) 15 110 Mykhaylo Batsutsa (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team 14 111 Carl Jones (NZl) 14 112 Ismael Ventura Sanchez (Spa) 12 113 Marcel Fleschhut (Ger) 11 114 Ludovic Dubau (Fra) Newcycling 10 115 Tim Wynants (Bel) Toka Print MTB Team 10 116 Kristian Hynek (Cze) Elettroveneta-Corratec 9 117 Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr) Isd MTB Team 8