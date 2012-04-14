Trending

Belomoyna scores gold for Ukraine in Houffalize

Anoshina, Henderson on podium in espoir women's cross country

Podium: Ekaterina Anoshina, Yana Belomoyna, Rebecca Henderson

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Winner Yana Belomoyna (Bi&Esse - Infotre Protek)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

In the first day of cross country competition at round two of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup, French, Ukrainian and Czech riders were victorious in Houffalize, Belgium, on Saturday.

In the under 23 women's race, Yana Belomoyna (BI&ESSE-Infotre Protek), second in the opening round of the World Cup to Ekaterina Anoshina (Team Protek), beat her rival in this round to take over the lead in the World Cup standings. Rebecca Henderson (Australia) took third.

Belomoyna and Anoshina both chased Jolanda Neff (Wheeler-IXS), a first year under 23 rider, who eventually faded to fourth, in the first half of the race before taking the lead.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yana Belomoyna (Ukr) Bi&Esse - Infotre Protek0:55:57
2Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus) Team Protek0:00:13
3Rebecca Henderson (Aus)0:00:23
4Jolanda Neff (Swi) Wheeler - Ixs Team0:00:44
5Paula Gorycka (Pol) 4F E-Vive Racing Team0:01:13
6Mona Eiberweiser (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team0:01:22
7Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus Mig Team0:01:41
8Kajsa Snihs (Swe)0:01:44
9Helen Grobert (Ger)0:02:04
10Serena Calvetti (Ita) Torpado Surfing Shop0:02:24
11Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Bikepark.Ch Scott0:02:32
12Vivienne Meyer (Swi) Colnago Sudtirol0:02:48
13Candice Neethling (RSA)0:02:54
14Monika Zur (Pol) 4F E-Vive Racing Team0:03:29
15Samara Sheppard (NZl) Wheeler - Ixs Team0:03:31
16Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer - Bmc0:04:05
17Virginie Pointet (Swi) Jb Felt Team0:05:46
18Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze) Rubena Auto-Mencik Specialized0:06:34
19Lisa Rabensteiner (Ita) Colnago Sudtirol0:06:49
20Marta Tereshchuk (Ukr) Bi&Esse - Infotre Protek0:06:57
21Vendula Kuntova (Cze) Gt Bicycles Opportunity0:07:05
22Kateryna Naberezhna (Ukr) Isd Mtb Team0:07:12
23Anna Oberparleiter (Ita) Hard Rock Canossa Merida0:07:25
24Ingrid Sofie Jacobsen (Nor)0:07:41
25Lorraine Truong (Swi) Bh - Sr Suntour - Peisey Vallandry0:08:06
26Jovana Crnogorac (Srb) Salcano Factory Team0:08:07
27Marion Azam (Fra) Definitive Spectra.Tec Asptt0:08:23
28Julie Berteaux (Fra) Gt Skoda Chamonix0:08:47
29Anais Simon (Fra)0:09:11
30Marta Pastore (Ita) Hard Rock Canossa Merida0:09:15
31Miranda Agusti Sanchez (Spa)0:10:02
32Carla Haines (GBr) Wxc World Racing0:10:11
33Weronika Rybarczyk (Pol) Superior Mtb Energy Team0:11:47
34Michaela Malarikova (Svk)0:11:58
35Steffi Derveaux (Bel)0:15:15
36Johanne Brustad (Nor)0:16:19

U23 Women World Cup standings after two rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yana Belomoyna (Ukr) Bi&Esse - Infotre Protek160pts
1Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus) Team Protek160
3Rebecca Henderson (Aus)95
4Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Bikepark.Ch Scott80
5Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus Mig Team80
6Kajsa Snihs (Swe)67
7Mona Eiberweiser (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team57
8Jolanda Neff (Swi) Wheeler - Ixs Team50
9Vivienne Meyer (Swi) Colnago Sudtirol48
10Paula Gorycka (Pol) 4F E-Vive Racing Team40
11Candice Neethling (RSA)36
12Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer - Bmc34
13Julie Berteaux (Fra) Gt Skoda Chamonix27
14Virginie Pointet (Swi) Jb Felt Team27
15Helen Grobert (Ger)24
16Serena Calvetti (Ita) Torpado Surfing Shop22
17Marta Tereshchuk (Ukr) Bi&Esse - Infotre Protek22
18Monika Zur (Pol) 4F E-Vive Racing Team14
19Ashleigh Parker-Moffatt (RSA)14
20Samara Sheppard (NZl) Wheeler - Ixs Team12
21Angela Egeland (RSA)12
22Simone Vosloo (RSA)10
23Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze) Rubena Auto-Mencik Specialized8
24Lisa Rabensteiner (Ita) Colnago Sudtirol7
25Vendula Kuntova (Cze) Gt Bicycles Opportunity5
26Kateryna Naberezhna (Ukr) Isd Mtb Team4
27Anna Oberparleiter (Ita) Hard Rock Canossa Merida3
28Ingrid Sofie Jacobsen (Nor)2
29Lorraine Truong (Swi) Bh - Sr Suntour - Peisey Vallandry1

 

