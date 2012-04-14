Belomoyna scores gold for Ukraine in Houffalize
Anoshina, Henderson on podium in espoir women's cross country
In the first day of cross country competition at round two of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup, French, Ukrainian and Czech riders were victorious in Houffalize, Belgium, on Saturday.
In the under 23 women's race, Yana Belomoyna (BI&ESSE-Infotre Protek), second in the opening round of the World Cup to Ekaterina Anoshina (Team Protek), beat her rival in this round to take over the lead in the World Cup standings. Rebecca Henderson (Australia) took third.
Belomoyna and Anoshina both chased Jolanda Neff (Wheeler-IXS), a first year under 23 rider, who eventually faded to fourth, in the first half of the race before taking the lead.
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yana Belomoyna (Ukr) Bi&Esse - Infotre Protek
|0:55:57
|2
|Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus) Team Protek
|0:00:13
|3
|Rebecca Henderson (Aus)
|0:00:23
|4
|Jolanda Neff (Swi) Wheeler - Ixs Team
|0:00:44
|5
|Paula Gorycka (Pol) 4F E-Vive Racing Team
|0:01:13
|6
|Mona Eiberweiser (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|0:01:22
|7
|Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus Mig Team
|0:01:41
|8
|Kajsa Snihs (Swe)
|0:01:44
|9
|Helen Grobert (Ger)
|0:02:04
|10
|Serena Calvetti (Ita) Torpado Surfing Shop
|0:02:24
|11
|Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Bikepark.Ch Scott
|0:02:32
|12
|Vivienne Meyer (Swi) Colnago Sudtirol
|0:02:48
|13
|Candice Neethling (RSA)
|0:02:54
|14
|Monika Zur (Pol) 4F E-Vive Racing Team
|0:03:29
|15
|Samara Sheppard (NZl) Wheeler - Ixs Team
|0:03:31
|16
|Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer - Bmc
|0:04:05
|17
|Virginie Pointet (Swi) Jb Felt Team
|0:05:46
|18
|Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze) Rubena Auto-Mencik Specialized
|0:06:34
|19
|Lisa Rabensteiner (Ita) Colnago Sudtirol
|0:06:49
|20
|Marta Tereshchuk (Ukr) Bi&Esse - Infotre Protek
|0:06:57
|21
|Vendula Kuntova (Cze) Gt Bicycles Opportunity
|0:07:05
|22
|Kateryna Naberezhna (Ukr) Isd Mtb Team
|0:07:12
|23
|Anna Oberparleiter (Ita) Hard Rock Canossa Merida
|0:07:25
|24
|Ingrid Sofie Jacobsen (Nor)
|0:07:41
|25
|Lorraine Truong (Swi) Bh - Sr Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|0:08:06
|26
|Jovana Crnogorac (Srb) Salcano Factory Team
|0:08:07
|27
|Marion Azam (Fra) Definitive Spectra.Tec Asptt
|0:08:23
|28
|Julie Berteaux (Fra) Gt Skoda Chamonix
|0:08:47
|29
|Anais Simon (Fra)
|0:09:11
|30
|Marta Pastore (Ita) Hard Rock Canossa Merida
|0:09:15
|31
|Miranda Agusti Sanchez (Spa)
|0:10:02
|32
|Carla Haines (GBr) Wxc World Racing
|0:10:11
|33
|Weronika Rybarczyk (Pol) Superior Mtb Energy Team
|0:11:47
|34
|Michaela Malarikova (Svk)
|0:11:58
|35
|Steffi Derveaux (Bel)
|0:15:15
|36
|Johanne Brustad (Nor)
|0:16:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yana Belomoyna (Ukr) Bi&Esse - Infotre Protek
|160
|pts
|1
|Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus) Team Protek
|160
|3
|Rebecca Henderson (Aus)
|95
|4
|Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Bikepark.Ch Scott
|80
|5
|Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus Mig Team
|80
|6
|Kajsa Snihs (Swe)
|67
|7
|Mona Eiberweiser (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|57
|8
|Jolanda Neff (Swi) Wheeler - Ixs Team
|50
|9
|Vivienne Meyer (Swi) Colnago Sudtirol
|48
|10
|Paula Gorycka (Pol) 4F E-Vive Racing Team
|40
|11
|Candice Neethling (RSA)
|36
|12
|Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer - Bmc
|34
|13
|Julie Berteaux (Fra) Gt Skoda Chamonix
|27
|14
|Virginie Pointet (Swi) Jb Felt Team
|27
|15
|Helen Grobert (Ger)
|24
|16
|Serena Calvetti (Ita) Torpado Surfing Shop
|22
|17
|Marta Tereshchuk (Ukr) Bi&Esse - Infotre Protek
|22
|18
|Monika Zur (Pol) 4F E-Vive Racing Team
|14
|19
|Ashleigh Parker-Moffatt (RSA)
|14
|20
|Samara Sheppard (NZl) Wheeler - Ixs Team
|12
|21
|Angela Egeland (RSA)
|12
|22
|Simone Vosloo (RSA)
|10
|23
|Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze) Rubena Auto-Mencik Specialized
|8
|24
|Lisa Rabensteiner (Ita) Colnago Sudtirol
|7
|25
|Vendula Kuntova (Cze) Gt Bicycles Opportunity
|5
|26
|Kateryna Naberezhna (Ukr) Isd Mtb Team
|4
|27
|Anna Oberparleiter (Ita) Hard Rock Canossa Merida
|3
|28
|Ingrid Sofie Jacobsen (Nor)
|2
|29
|Lorraine Truong (Swi) Bh - Sr Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|1
