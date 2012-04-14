Image 1 of 2 Ondrej Cink (Merida Biking Team) wins in Houffalize (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 2 The Houffalize World Cup podium Podium: Alexander Gehbauer, Ondrej Cink, Julian Schelb (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

In the first day of cross country competition at round two of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup, French, Ukrainian and Czech riders were victorious in Houffalize, Belgium, on Saturday. The new course proved to be as hard as expected, taking its toll on early leaders in each race.

The under 23 men's race started, as usual, with Gerhard Kerschbaumer (TX Active Bianchi) at the front, being chased by his regular rival, Alexander Gehbauer (Austria), the World Cup leader after round one. However, by lap 2, Ondrej Cink (Merida) had attacked and opened a small gap on the duo.

Kerschbaumer continued to lead the chase through the race, with Gehbauer content to sit on his wheel, until the last lap, when the Italian champion faded, and was passed by both Gehbauer for second and Julian Schelb (Germany) for third.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Merida Biking Team 1:19:33 2 Alexander Gehbauer (Aut) 0:00:21 3 Julian Schelb (Ger) 0:00:27 4 Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) Tx Active Bianchi 0:00:45 5 Ruben Scheire (Bel) Bh - Sr Suntour - Peisey Vallandry 0:01:29 6 Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 0:01:46 7 Nicholas Pettina (Ita) 0:02:25 8 Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) Focus Mig Team 0:02:46 9 Christian Pfäffle (Ger) 0:02:47 10 Jordan Sarrou (Fra) Lapierre International 11 Marvin Gruget (Fra) 0:03:08 12 Hugo Drechou (Fra) Team Newcycling 0:03:13 13 Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team 0:03:14 14 Olof Jonsson (Swe) 0:03:25 15 Rourke Croeser (RSA) Orange Monkey-Cannondale 0:03:37 16 Marek Rauchfuss (Cze) S&H Superior Mtb Team 0:03:38 17 Jonas De Backer (Bel) 0:04:03 18 Didier Bats (Bel) 19 Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spa) 0:04:17 20 Grant Ferguson (GBr) 0:04:22 21 Sebastian Batchelor (GBr) 0:04:30 22 Russell Finsterwald (USA) Subaru - Trek 0:04:35 23 Luca Braidot (Ita) 0:04:54 24 Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr) Isd Mtb Team 0:05:06 25 Julien Trarieux (Fra) Gt Skoda Chamonix 0:05:17 26 James Reid (RSA) 0:05:23 27 Kenta Gallagher (GBr) 0:05:33 28 Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) 0:05:40 29 Mirco Widmer (Swi) Giant Swiss Sr - Suntour 0:05:42 30 Marcel Fleschhut (Ger) 0:06:00 31 Jose Maria Sanchez Ruiz (Spa) 0:06:05 32 Tomas Paprstka (Cze) 0:06:06 33 Zsolt Juhasz (Hun) Euroone-Waberer's Mtb Team 0:06:08 34 Timofei Ivanov (Rus) 0:06:18 35 Jaime Yesid Chia Amaya (Col) 36 Cristofer Bosque Ruano (Spa) 0:06:24 37 Marc Stutzmann (Swi) 0:06:51 38 Rens De Bruin (Ned) Feenstra Stevens Bike Team 0:06:56 39 Kerry Werner (USA) 0:07:02 40 Steven James (GBr) 0:07:29 41 Martin Gluth (Ger) 0:07:36 42 Jozef Bebcak (Svk) 0:07:44 43 Jhonnatan Botero Villegas (Col) Giant Italia Team 0:07:55 44 Fabian Strecker (Ger) 0:08:01 45 Bartlomiej Wawak (Pol) Jbg - 2 Professional Mtb Team 0:08:14 46 Paul Mathou (Fra) 0:08:26 47 Louis Wolf (Ger) 0:08:28 48 Mario Luis Miranda Costa (Por) 0:08:29 49 Lukas Loretz (Swi) Giant Swiss Sr - Suntour 0:08:32 50 Lucas Garbellotto (Fra) 0:08:42 51 Thibault Geneste (Fra) Bh - Sr Suntour - Peisey Vallandry 0:08:49 52 Pavel Priadein (Rus) 0:09:07 53 Denny Lupato (Ita) 0:09:16 54 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Definitive Spectra.Tec Asptt 55 Lars Forster (Swi) 0:09:29 56 Bart De Vocht (Bel) V.Z.W. Goeman Scott Cycling Team 0:09:31 57 David Simon (Ger) 0:09:40 58 Lorenzo Samparisi (Ita) Hard Rock Canossa Merida 0:09:57 59 Arthur Tropardy (Fra) 0:10:02 60 Samuel Shaw (NZl) 0:10:07 61 Wenzel Böhm-Gräber (Ger) Focus Mig Team 0:10:08 62 Michael Crosbie (Aus) 0:10:17 63 Thijs Zuurbier (Ned) Feenstra Stevens Bike Team 0:10:21 64 Pietro Sarai (Ita) Giant Italia Team 0:10:22 65 Sturla Aune (Nor) Team Fokus - Danica 0:10:30 66 Piotr Kurczab (Pol) 0:10:45 67 Sondre Kristiansen (Nor) Merida Ntg 0:11:10 68 Mark Kuyan (Rus) 0:11:27 69 Mykhaylo Batsutsa (Ukr) 0:11:33 70 Urban Ferencak (Slo) 0:11:36 71 Martino Di Pierdomenico (Ita) Hard Rock Canossa Merida 0:11:37 72 Rien Terpstra (Ned) Mpl Specialized Mtb Team 0:11:47 73 Christopher Platt (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.De Team 0:11:55 74 Manfred Zöger (Aut) 0:11:58 75 Olivier Bruwiere (Bel) 0:12:03 76 Cameron Ivory (Aus) 0:12:09 77 Erik Groen (Ned) Feenstra Stevens Bike Team 0:12:33 78 Pieterjan Kindermans (Bel) 0:12:47 79 Adria Noguera Soldevila (Spa) 0:13:20 80 Frantisek Lami (Svk) 0:13:28 81 Stefan Peter (Swi) Mtb Kader Zentralschweiz 82 Anton Liyubuy (Ukr) 0:13:44 83 Pieter Geluykens (Bel) Merida Wallonie Mountain Bike Team 0:13:56 84 Hamza Kansiz (Tur) Salcano Factory Team 0:13:57 85 Rok Korosec (Slo) 0:14:32 86 Ronny Koller (Swi) 0:14:41 87 Tobias Reiser (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.De Team 0:15:18 88 Alexey Krylov (Rus) 0:15:26 89 Borys Goral (Pol) Superior Mtb Energy Team 0:15:47 90 Quentin Winandy (Bel) Merida Wallonie Mountain Bike Team 0:17:10 91 Isak Unal (Tur) 0:18:31 -1 lap Karol Michalski (Pol) Superior Mtb Energy Team -1lap Bayram Eroglu (Tur) -1lap Yusuf Cabik (Tur) Salcano Factory Team -1lap Sebastian Jayne (Aus) -1lap Alexander Meyland (Aus) DNF Jens Schuermans (Bel) Versluys Team DNF Gregor Raggl (Aut) DNF Ivan Smirnov (Rus) Team Protek DNF Miguel Londono Naranjo (Col) Giant Italia Team DNF Daniele Braidot (Ita) DNF Truls Engen Korsaeth (Nor) DNF Ole Hem (Nor) Team United Bakeries DNF Kacper Urbanowicz (Pol) Superior Mtb Energy Team DNF Roger Walder (Swi) Scott - Swisspower Mtb Racing Team DNF Maxime Urruty (Fra) Bikepark.Ch Scott DNF Jeff Luyten (Bel) Versluys Team DNF Sascha Bleher (Ger)