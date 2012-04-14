Cink solos to victory in Houffalize cross country
Gehbauer tops Schelb in podium hunt, takes world cup lead
In the first day of cross country competition at round two of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup, French, Ukrainian and Czech riders were victorious in Houffalize, Belgium, on Saturday. The new course proved to be as hard as expected, taking its toll on early leaders in each race.
The under 23 men's race started, as usual, with Gerhard Kerschbaumer (TX Active Bianchi) at the front, being chased by his regular rival, Alexander Gehbauer (Austria), the World Cup leader after round one. However, by lap 2, Ondrej Cink (Merida) had attacked and opened a small gap on the duo.
Kerschbaumer continued to lead the chase through the race, with Gehbauer content to sit on his wheel, until the last lap, when the Italian champion faded, and was passed by both Gehbauer for second and Julian Schelb (Germany) for third.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Merida Biking Team
|1:19:33
|2
|Alexander Gehbauer (Aut)
|0:00:21
|3
|Julian Schelb (Ger)
|0:00:27
|4
|Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) Tx Active Bianchi
|0:00:45
|5
|Ruben Scheire (Bel) Bh - Sr Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|0:01:29
|6
|Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team
|0:01:46
|7
|Nicholas Pettina (Ita)
|0:02:25
|8
|Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) Focus Mig Team
|0:02:46
|9
|Christian Pfäffle (Ger)
|0:02:47
|10
|Jordan Sarrou (Fra) Lapierre International
|11
|Marvin Gruget (Fra)
|0:03:08
|12
|Hugo Drechou (Fra) Team Newcycling
|0:03:13
|13
|Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
|0:03:14
|14
|Olof Jonsson (Swe)
|0:03:25
|15
|Rourke Croeser (RSA) Orange Monkey-Cannondale
|0:03:37
|16
|Marek Rauchfuss (Cze) S&H Superior Mtb Team
|0:03:38
|17
|Jonas De Backer (Bel)
|0:04:03
|18
|Didier Bats (Bel)
|19
|Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spa)
|0:04:17
|20
|Grant Ferguson (GBr)
|0:04:22
|21
|Sebastian Batchelor (GBr)
|0:04:30
|22
|Russell Finsterwald (USA) Subaru - Trek
|0:04:35
|23
|Luca Braidot (Ita)
|0:04:54
|24
|Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr) Isd Mtb Team
|0:05:06
|25
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) Gt Skoda Chamonix
|0:05:17
|26
|James Reid (RSA)
|0:05:23
|27
|Kenta Gallagher (GBr)
|0:05:33
|28
|Simon Stiebjahn (Ger)
|0:05:40
|29
|Mirco Widmer (Swi) Giant Swiss Sr - Suntour
|0:05:42
|30
|Marcel Fleschhut (Ger)
|0:06:00
|31
|Jose Maria Sanchez Ruiz (Spa)
|0:06:05
|32
|Tomas Paprstka (Cze)
|0:06:06
|33
|Zsolt Juhasz (Hun) Euroone-Waberer's Mtb Team
|0:06:08
|34
|Timofei Ivanov (Rus)
|0:06:18
|35
|Jaime Yesid Chia Amaya (Col)
|36
|Cristofer Bosque Ruano (Spa)
|0:06:24
|37
|Marc Stutzmann (Swi)
|0:06:51
|38
|Rens De Bruin (Ned) Feenstra Stevens Bike Team
|0:06:56
|39
|Kerry Werner (USA)
|0:07:02
|40
|Steven James (GBr)
|0:07:29
|41
|Martin Gluth (Ger)
|0:07:36
|42
|Jozef Bebcak (Svk)
|0:07:44
|43
|Jhonnatan Botero Villegas (Col) Giant Italia Team
|0:07:55
|44
|Fabian Strecker (Ger)
|0:08:01
|45
|Bartlomiej Wawak (Pol) Jbg - 2 Professional Mtb Team
|0:08:14
|46
|Paul Mathou (Fra)
|0:08:26
|47
|Louis Wolf (Ger)
|0:08:28
|48
|Mario Luis Miranda Costa (Por)
|0:08:29
|49
|Lukas Loretz (Swi) Giant Swiss Sr - Suntour
|0:08:32
|50
|Lucas Garbellotto (Fra)
|0:08:42
|51
|Thibault Geneste (Fra) Bh - Sr Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|0:08:49
|52
|Pavel Priadein (Rus)
|0:09:07
|53
|Denny Lupato (Ita)
|0:09:16
|54
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Definitive Spectra.Tec Asptt
|55
|Lars Forster (Swi)
|0:09:29
|56
|Bart De Vocht (Bel) V.Z.W. Goeman Scott Cycling Team
|0:09:31
|57
|David Simon (Ger)
|0:09:40
|58
|Lorenzo Samparisi (Ita) Hard Rock Canossa Merida
|0:09:57
|59
|Arthur Tropardy (Fra)
|0:10:02
|60
|Samuel Shaw (NZl)
|0:10:07
|61
|Wenzel Böhm-Gräber (Ger) Focus Mig Team
|0:10:08
|62
|Michael Crosbie (Aus)
|0:10:17
|63
|Thijs Zuurbier (Ned) Feenstra Stevens Bike Team
|0:10:21
|64
|Pietro Sarai (Ita) Giant Italia Team
|0:10:22
|65
|Sturla Aune (Nor) Team Fokus - Danica
|0:10:30
|66
|Piotr Kurczab (Pol)
|0:10:45
|67
|Sondre Kristiansen (Nor) Merida Ntg
|0:11:10
|68
|Mark Kuyan (Rus)
|0:11:27
|69
|Mykhaylo Batsutsa (Ukr)
|0:11:33
|70
|Urban Ferencak (Slo)
|0:11:36
|71
|Martino Di Pierdomenico (Ita) Hard Rock Canossa Merida
|0:11:37
|72
|Rien Terpstra (Ned) Mpl Specialized Mtb Team
|0:11:47
|73
|Christopher Platt (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.De Team
|0:11:55
|74
|Manfred Zöger (Aut)
|0:11:58
|75
|Olivier Bruwiere (Bel)
|0:12:03
|76
|Cameron Ivory (Aus)
|0:12:09
|77
|Erik Groen (Ned) Feenstra Stevens Bike Team
|0:12:33
|78
|Pieterjan Kindermans (Bel)
|0:12:47
|79
|Adria Noguera Soldevila (Spa)
|0:13:20
|80
|Frantisek Lami (Svk)
|0:13:28
|81
|Stefan Peter (Swi) Mtb Kader Zentralschweiz
|82
|Anton Liyubuy (Ukr)
|0:13:44
|83
|Pieter Geluykens (Bel) Merida Wallonie Mountain Bike Team
|0:13:56
|84
|Hamza Kansiz (Tur) Salcano Factory Team
|0:13:57
|85
|Rok Korosec (Slo)
|0:14:32
|86
|Ronny Koller (Swi)
|0:14:41
|87
|Tobias Reiser (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.De Team
|0:15:18
|88
|Alexey Krylov (Rus)
|0:15:26
|89
|Borys Goral (Pol) Superior Mtb Energy Team
|0:15:47
|90
|Quentin Winandy (Bel) Merida Wallonie Mountain Bike Team
|0:17:10
|91
|Isak Unal (Tur)
|0:18:31
|-1 lap
|Karol Michalski (Pol) Superior Mtb Energy Team
|-1lap
|Bayram Eroglu (Tur)
|-1lap
|Yusuf Cabik (Tur) Salcano Factory Team
|-1lap
|Sebastian Jayne (Aus)
|-1lap
|Alexander Meyland (Aus)
|DNF
|Jens Schuermans (Bel) Versluys Team
|DNF
|Gregor Raggl (Aut)
|DNF
|Ivan Smirnov (Rus) Team Protek
|DNF
|Miguel Londono Naranjo (Col) Giant Italia Team
|DNF
|Daniele Braidot (Ita)
|DNF
|Truls Engen Korsaeth (Nor)
|DNF
|Ole Hem (Nor) Team United Bakeries
|DNF
|Kacper Urbanowicz (Pol) Superior Mtb Energy Team
|DNF
|Roger Walder (Swi) Scott - Swisspower Mtb Racing Team
|DNF
|Maxime Urruty (Fra) Bikepark.Ch Scott
|DNF
|Jeff Luyten (Bel) Versluys Team
|DNF
|Sascha Bleher (Ger)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Gehbauer (Aut)
|160
|pts
|2
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Merida Biking Team
|130
|3
|Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) Tx Active Bianchi
|120
|4
|Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) Focus Mig Team
|87
|5
|Ruben Scheire (Bel) Bh - Sr Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|70
|6
|Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team
|70
|7
|Julian Schelb (Ger)
|60
|8
|James Reid (RSA)
|50
|9
|Nicholas Pettina (Ita)
|50
|10
|Christian Pfäffle (Ger)
|31
|11
|Jeff Luyten (Bel) Versluys Team
|27
|12
|Marek Rauchfuss (Cze) S&H Superior Mtb Team
|26
|13
|Jordan Sarrou (Fra) Lapierre International
|25
|14
|Daniele Braidot (Ita)
|24
|15
|Hugo Drechou (Fra) Team Newcycling
|23
|16
|Zsolt Juhasz (Hun) Euroone-Waberer's Mtb Team
|22
|17
|Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
|22
|18
|Rourke Croeser (RSA) Orange Monkey-Cannondale
|21
|19
|Marvin Gruget (Fra)
|20
|20
|Gregor Raggl (Aut)
|18
|21
|Olof Jonsson (Swe)
|14
|22
|Maxime Urruty (Fra) Bikepark.Ch Scott
|14
|23
|Kenta Gallagher (GBr)
|12
|24
|Roger Walder (Swi) Scott - Swisspower Mtb Racing Team
|10
|25
|Jonas De Backer (Bel)
|9
|26
|Didier Bats (Bel)
|8
|27
|Martin Gluth (Ger)
|8
|28
|Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spa)
|7
|29
|Grant Ferguson (GBr)
|6
|30
|Sebastian Batchelor (GBr)
|5
|31
|Russell Finsterwald (USA) Subaru - Trek
|4
|32
|Luke Roberts (RSA)
|4
|33
|Luca Braidot (Ita)
|3
|34
|Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr) Isd Mtb Team
|2
|35
|Pavel Priadein (Rus)
|2
|36
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) Gt Skoda Chamonix
|2
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy