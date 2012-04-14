Trending

Image 1 of 2

Ondrej Cink (Merida Biking Team) wins in Houffalize

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 2

The Houffalize World Cup podium Podium: Alexander Gehbauer, Ondrej Cink, Julian Schelb

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

In the first day of cross country competition at round two of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup, French, Ukrainian and Czech riders were victorious in Houffalize, Belgium, on Saturday. The new course proved to be as hard as expected, taking its toll on early leaders in each race.

The under 23 men's race started, as usual, with Gerhard Kerschbaumer (TX Active Bianchi) at the front, being chased by his regular rival, Alexander Gehbauer (Austria), the World Cup leader after round one. However, by lap 2, Ondrej Cink (Merida) had attacked and opened a small gap on the duo.

Kerschbaumer continued to lead the chase through the race, with Gehbauer content to sit on his wheel, until the last lap, when the Italian champion faded, and was passed by both Gehbauer for second and Julian Schelb (Germany) for third.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ondrej Cink (Cze) Merida Biking Team1:19:33
2Alexander Gehbauer (Aut)0:00:21
3Julian Schelb (Ger)0:00:27
4Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) Tx Active Bianchi0:00:45
5Ruben Scheire (Bel) Bh - Sr Suntour - Peisey Vallandry0:01:29
6Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team0:01:46
7Nicholas Pettina (Ita)0:02:25
8Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) Focus Mig Team0:02:46
9Christian Pfäffle (Ger)0:02:47
10Jordan Sarrou (Fra) Lapierre International
11Marvin Gruget (Fra)0:03:08
12Hugo Drechou (Fra) Team Newcycling0:03:13
13Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team0:03:14
14Olof Jonsson (Swe)0:03:25
15Rourke Croeser (RSA) Orange Monkey-Cannondale0:03:37
16Marek Rauchfuss (Cze) S&H Superior Mtb Team0:03:38
17Jonas De Backer (Bel)0:04:03
18Didier Bats (Bel)
19Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spa)0:04:17
20Grant Ferguson (GBr)0:04:22
21Sebastian Batchelor (GBr)0:04:30
22Russell Finsterwald (USA) Subaru - Trek0:04:35
23Luca Braidot (Ita)0:04:54
24Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr) Isd Mtb Team0:05:06
25Julien Trarieux (Fra) Gt Skoda Chamonix0:05:17
26James Reid (RSA)0:05:23
27Kenta Gallagher (GBr)0:05:33
28Simon Stiebjahn (Ger)0:05:40
29Mirco Widmer (Swi) Giant Swiss Sr - Suntour0:05:42
30Marcel Fleschhut (Ger)0:06:00
31Jose Maria Sanchez Ruiz (Spa)0:06:05
32Tomas Paprstka (Cze)0:06:06
33Zsolt Juhasz (Hun) Euroone-Waberer's Mtb Team0:06:08
34Timofei Ivanov (Rus)0:06:18
35Jaime Yesid Chia Amaya (Col)
36Cristofer Bosque Ruano (Spa)0:06:24
37Marc Stutzmann (Swi)0:06:51
38Rens De Bruin (Ned) Feenstra Stevens Bike Team0:06:56
39Kerry Werner (USA)0:07:02
40Steven James (GBr)0:07:29
41Martin Gluth (Ger)0:07:36
42Jozef Bebcak (Svk)0:07:44
43Jhonnatan Botero Villegas (Col) Giant Italia Team0:07:55
44Fabian Strecker (Ger)0:08:01
45Bartlomiej Wawak (Pol) Jbg - 2 Professional Mtb Team0:08:14
46Paul Mathou (Fra)0:08:26
47Louis Wolf (Ger)0:08:28
48Mario Luis Miranda Costa (Por)0:08:29
49Lukas Loretz (Swi) Giant Swiss Sr - Suntour0:08:32
50Lucas Garbellotto (Fra)0:08:42
51Thibault Geneste (Fra) Bh - Sr Suntour - Peisey Vallandry0:08:49
52Pavel Priadein (Rus)0:09:07
53Denny Lupato (Ita)0:09:16
54Fabien Doubey (Fra) Definitive Spectra.Tec Asptt
55Lars Forster (Swi)0:09:29
56Bart De Vocht (Bel) V.Z.W. Goeman Scott Cycling Team0:09:31
57David Simon (Ger)0:09:40
58Lorenzo Samparisi (Ita) Hard Rock Canossa Merida0:09:57
59Arthur Tropardy (Fra)0:10:02
60Samuel Shaw (NZl)0:10:07
61Wenzel Böhm-Gräber (Ger) Focus Mig Team0:10:08
62Michael Crosbie (Aus)0:10:17
63Thijs Zuurbier (Ned) Feenstra Stevens Bike Team0:10:21
64Pietro Sarai (Ita) Giant Italia Team0:10:22
65Sturla Aune (Nor) Team Fokus - Danica0:10:30
66Piotr Kurczab (Pol)0:10:45
67Sondre Kristiansen (Nor) Merida Ntg0:11:10
68Mark Kuyan (Rus)0:11:27
69Mykhaylo Batsutsa (Ukr)0:11:33
70Urban Ferencak (Slo)0:11:36
71Martino Di Pierdomenico (Ita) Hard Rock Canossa Merida0:11:37
72Rien Terpstra (Ned) Mpl Specialized Mtb Team0:11:47
73Christopher Platt (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.De Team0:11:55
74Manfred Zöger (Aut)0:11:58
75Olivier Bruwiere (Bel)0:12:03
76Cameron Ivory (Aus)0:12:09
77Erik Groen (Ned) Feenstra Stevens Bike Team0:12:33
78Pieterjan Kindermans (Bel)0:12:47
79Adria Noguera Soldevila (Spa)0:13:20
80Frantisek Lami (Svk)0:13:28
81Stefan Peter (Swi) Mtb Kader Zentralschweiz
82Anton Liyubuy (Ukr)0:13:44
83Pieter Geluykens (Bel) Merida Wallonie Mountain Bike Team0:13:56
84Hamza Kansiz (Tur) Salcano Factory Team0:13:57
85Rok Korosec (Slo)0:14:32
86Ronny Koller (Swi)0:14:41
87Tobias Reiser (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.De Team0:15:18
88Alexey Krylov (Rus)0:15:26
89Borys Goral (Pol) Superior Mtb Energy Team0:15:47
90Quentin Winandy (Bel) Merida Wallonie Mountain Bike Team0:17:10
91Isak Unal (Tur)0:18:31
-1 lapKarol Michalski (Pol) Superior Mtb Energy Team
-1lapBayram Eroglu (Tur)
-1lapYusuf Cabik (Tur) Salcano Factory Team
-1lapSebastian Jayne (Aus)
-1lapAlexander Meyland (Aus)
DNFJens Schuermans (Bel) Versluys Team
DNFGregor Raggl (Aut)
DNFIvan Smirnov (Rus) Team Protek
DNFMiguel Londono Naranjo (Col) Giant Italia Team
DNFDaniele Braidot (Ita)
DNFTruls Engen Korsaeth (Nor)
DNFOle Hem (Nor) Team United Bakeries
DNFKacper Urbanowicz (Pol) Superior Mtb Energy Team
DNFRoger Walder (Swi) Scott - Swisspower Mtb Racing Team
DNFMaxime Urruty (Fra) Bikepark.Ch Scott
DNFJeff Luyten (Bel) Versluys Team
DNFSascha Bleher (Ger)

U23 Men standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Gehbauer (Aut)160pts
2Ondrej Cink (Cze) Merida Biking Team130
3Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) Tx Active Bianchi120
4Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) Focus Mig Team87
5Ruben Scheire (Bel) Bh - Sr Suntour - Peisey Vallandry70
6Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team70
7Julian Schelb (Ger)60
8James Reid (RSA)50
9Nicholas Pettina (Ita)50
10Christian Pfäffle (Ger)31
11Jeff Luyten (Bel) Versluys Team27
12Marek Rauchfuss (Cze) S&H Superior Mtb Team26
13Jordan Sarrou (Fra) Lapierre International25
14Daniele Braidot (Ita)24
15Hugo Drechou (Fra) Team Newcycling23
16Zsolt Juhasz (Hun) Euroone-Waberer's Mtb Team22
17Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team22
18Rourke Croeser (RSA) Orange Monkey-Cannondale21
19Marvin Gruget (Fra)20
20Gregor Raggl (Aut)18
21Olof Jonsson (Swe)14
22Maxime Urruty (Fra) Bikepark.Ch Scott14
23Kenta Gallagher (GBr)12
24Roger Walder (Swi) Scott - Swisspower Mtb Racing Team10
25Jonas De Backer (Bel)9
26Didier Bats (Bel)8
27Martin Gluth (Ger)8
28Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spa)7
29Grant Ferguson (GBr)6
30Sebastian Batchelor (GBr)5
31Russell Finsterwald (USA) Subaru - Trek4
32Luke Roberts (RSA)4
33Luca Braidot (Ita)3
34Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr) Isd Mtb Team2
35Pavel Priadein (Rus)2
36Julien Trarieux (Fra) Gt Skoda Chamonix2

 

