Trending

Moschetti wins in Houffalize

Putz, Widenroth put Germany on the podium in junior women's cross country

Image 1 of 2

Winner Margot Moschetti (France) on the climb

Winner Margot Moschetti (France) on the climb
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 2

Podium: Lena Putz, Margot Moschetti, Sofia Wiedenroth

Podium: Lena Putz, Margot Moschetti, Sofia Wiedenroth
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

In the first day of cross country competition at round two of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup, French, Ukrainian and Czech riders were victorious in Houffalize, Belgium, on Saturday.

The new course proved to be as hard as expected, taking its toll on early leaders in each race. Lena Putz (Germany) led the start of the junior women's race, before fading in the second of two laps to finish behind Margot Moschetti (France). Sofia Wiedenroth (Germany) took third.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Margot Moschetti (Fra) France0:36:38
2Lena Putz (Ger) Germany0:00:02
3Sofia Wiedenroth (Ger) Germany0:00:05
4Perrine Clauzel (Fra) France0:00:36
5Jenny Rissveds (Swe) Sweden0:01:21
6Emilie Collomb (Ita) Italy0:01:41
7Andrea Waldis (Swi) Switzerland0:02:00
8Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams0:02:17
9Henriette Elvrum Handal (Nor) Norway0:02:25
10Britt Van Den Boogert (Ned) Netherlands0:03:02
11Sara De Leo (Ita) Italy0:03:04
12Eline Gleditsch Brustad (Nor) Norway0:03:18
13Barbora Machulkova (Cze) Czech Republic0:03:54
14Sabina Zamrozniak (Pol) Poland0:03:56
15Majlen Müller (Ger) Germany0:04:02
16Bethany Crumpton (GBr) Great Britain0:04:12
17Dina Hordiyuk (Ukr) Ukraine0:04:18
18Alessandra Bianchetta (Ita) Italy0:04:21
19Deborah Inauen (Swi) Switzerland
20Felicia Ferner (Swe) Sweden0:04:35
21Giulia Gaspardino (Ita) Team Dytech0:04:44
22Audrey Menut (Fra) France0:04:46
23Franziska Niederacher (Aut) Austria0:04:52
24Lena Gerault (Fra) Definitive Spectra.Tec Asptt0:04:53
25Chantal Eheim (Swi) Tropical Solothurn0:04:55
26Romy Schmid (Ger) Germany0:04:59
27Nikola Hlubinkova (Cze) Czech Republic0:05:02
28Elea Boissy (Fra) France0:05:04
29Mallory Barth (Swi) Switzerland
30Annemarie Worst (Ned) Giant Dealerteams0:05:44
31Elzbieta Figura (Pol) Poland0:05:46
32Anika Buhl (Ger) Germany0:05:59
33Marketa Drahovzalova (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna Specialized Junior Mtb Team0:06:00
34Alicia Franck (Bel) Belgium0:06:22
35Axelle Murigneux (Fra) Definitive Spectra.Tec Asptt0:06:37
36Frida R Bustad (Nor) Norway0:06:47
37Sabrina Sagesser (Swi) Fischer Junior Mtb Team0:07:04
38Moran Tel Paz (Isr) Israel0:07:26
39Frederique Trudel (Can) Canada0:07:27
40Nolwenn Houot (Fra) Look - Beaumes De Venise0:07:32
41Veronika Brüchle (Ger) Germany0:07:46
42Pauline Pajot (Fra) Definitive Spectra.Tec Asptt0:08:06
43Anna Balashova (Rus) Russian Federation0:08:18
44Alice Barnes (GBr) Great Britain0:09:13
45Imogen Buick (GBr) Moda-Bikemagic Racing Team0:09:15
46Maaike Broekaart (Ned) Giant Dealerteams0:19:41
DNFTina Perse (Slo) Slovenia
DNFRamona Forchini (Swi) Mtb Kader Zentralschweiz
DNFFrida Helena Ronning (Nor) Norway

 

Latest on Cyclingnews