Moschetti wins in Houffalize
Putz, Widenroth put Germany on the podium in junior women's cross country
Image 1 of 2
Image 2 of 2
In the first day of cross country competition at round two of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup, French, Ukrainian and Czech riders were victorious in Houffalize, Belgium, on Saturday.
The new course proved to be as hard as expected, taking its toll on early leaders in each race. Lena Putz (Germany) led the start of the junior women's race, before fading in the second of two laps to finish behind Margot Moschetti (France). Sofia Wiedenroth (Germany) took third.
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Margot Moschetti (Fra) France
|0:36:38
|2
|Lena Putz (Ger) Germany
|0:00:02
|3
|Sofia Wiedenroth (Ger) Germany
|0:00:05
|4
|Perrine Clauzel (Fra) France
|0:00:36
|5
|Jenny Rissveds (Swe) Sweden
|0:01:21
|6
|Emilie Collomb (Ita) Italy
|0:01:41
|7
|Andrea Waldis (Swi) Switzerland
|0:02:00
|8
|Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams
|0:02:17
|9
|Henriette Elvrum Handal (Nor) Norway
|0:02:25
|10
|Britt Van Den Boogert (Ned) Netherlands
|0:03:02
|11
|Sara De Leo (Ita) Italy
|0:03:04
|12
|Eline Gleditsch Brustad (Nor) Norway
|0:03:18
|13
|Barbora Machulkova (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:03:54
|14
|Sabina Zamrozniak (Pol) Poland
|0:03:56
|15
|Majlen Müller (Ger) Germany
|0:04:02
|16
|Bethany Crumpton (GBr) Great Britain
|0:04:12
|17
|Dina Hordiyuk (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:04:18
|18
|Alessandra Bianchetta (Ita) Italy
|0:04:21
|19
|Deborah Inauen (Swi) Switzerland
|20
|Felicia Ferner (Swe) Sweden
|0:04:35
|21
|Giulia Gaspardino (Ita) Team Dytech
|0:04:44
|22
|Audrey Menut (Fra) France
|0:04:46
|23
|Franziska Niederacher (Aut) Austria
|0:04:52
|24
|Lena Gerault (Fra) Definitive Spectra.Tec Asptt
|0:04:53
|25
|Chantal Eheim (Swi) Tropical Solothurn
|0:04:55
|26
|Romy Schmid (Ger) Germany
|0:04:59
|27
|Nikola Hlubinkova (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:05:02
|28
|Elea Boissy (Fra) France
|0:05:04
|29
|Mallory Barth (Swi) Switzerland
|30
|Annemarie Worst (Ned) Giant Dealerteams
|0:05:44
|31
|Elzbieta Figura (Pol) Poland
|0:05:46
|32
|Anika Buhl (Ger) Germany
|0:05:59
|33
|Marketa Drahovzalova (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna Specialized Junior Mtb Team
|0:06:00
|34
|Alicia Franck (Bel) Belgium
|0:06:22
|35
|Axelle Murigneux (Fra) Definitive Spectra.Tec Asptt
|0:06:37
|36
|Frida R Bustad (Nor) Norway
|0:06:47
|37
|Sabrina Sagesser (Swi) Fischer Junior Mtb Team
|0:07:04
|38
|Moran Tel Paz (Isr) Israel
|0:07:26
|39
|Frederique Trudel (Can) Canada
|0:07:27
|40
|Nolwenn Houot (Fra) Look - Beaumes De Venise
|0:07:32
|41
|Veronika Brüchle (Ger) Germany
|0:07:46
|42
|Pauline Pajot (Fra) Definitive Spectra.Tec Asptt
|0:08:06
|43
|Anna Balashova (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:08:18
|44
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Great Britain
|0:09:13
|45
|Imogen Buick (GBr) Moda-Bikemagic Racing Team
|0:09:15
|46
|Maaike Broekaart (Ned) Giant Dealerteams
|0:19:41
|DNF
|Tina Perse (Slo) Slovenia
|DNF
|Ramona Forchini (Swi) Mtb Kader Zentralschweiz
|DNF
|Frida Helena Ronning (Nor) Norway
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
-
Australian Paralympic champion Kieran Modra dies after collision with car'There was no such thing as 'can't'' says five-time Games gold medallist's brother
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy