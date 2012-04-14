Image 1 of 2 Winner Margot Moschetti (France) on the climb (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 2 Podium: Lena Putz, Margot Moschetti, Sofia Wiedenroth (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

In the first day of cross country competition at round two of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup, French, Ukrainian and Czech riders were victorious in Houffalize, Belgium, on Saturday.

The new course proved to be as hard as expected, taking its toll on early leaders in each race. Lena Putz (Germany) led the start of the junior women's race, before fading in the second of two laps to finish behind Margot Moschetti (France). Sofia Wiedenroth (Germany) took third.

