World Champion Pendrel wins Houffalize cross country
Candian moves into lead of World Cup standings
World champion Catharine Pendrel (Luna) put on an impressive display of force to win the second round of the Mountain Bike World Cup in Houffalize, Belgium.
Pendrel, who was third on the opening round of the World Cup last month in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, took the lead from defending World Cup champion Julie Bresset (BH SR Suntour Peisey Vallandry) in the third of five laps with an attack on one of the climbs. The French rider had come through the start loop in the lead, but Pendrel quickly joined her. She steadily increased her lead through the remainder of the race to finish 48 seconds ahead of Bresset.
Maja Wloszczowska (CCC Polkowice), the winner of the first round of the 2012 series, fought back from a poor start during which she dropped out of the top 10 on the opening loop to finish third.
"I just felt awesome today," said Pendrel. "It was a good course, I really liked it. It felt a lot like my trails at home, and definitely had steep climbs. There was one section that I knew Julie [Bresset] was really strong on, so my focus of the race was riding that section as smoothly as I can, and then just going as hard as I could on the climbs. Ten years ago, Alison Sydor won here, so it was good to finally get a Canadian win again."
Pendrel and Wloszczowska are tied at 410 points each in the World Cup standings after two rounds; however, Pendrel took the lead in the World Cup by virtue of the more recent victory. Bresset moves into third, just ahead of Emily Batty (Subaru-Trek), second in the opening round.
Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Rabobank Giant) rode an impressive race to finish fourth. The U23 French woman set the pace early in the race and was the top U23 rider of the day. Blaza Klemencic (Felt Oetztal X-Bionic) also had a strong ride to complete the podium in fifth place.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team
|1:31:15
|2
|Julie Bresset (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|0:00:48
|3
|Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|0:01:24
|4
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot* (Fra) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team
|0:01:30
|5
|Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
|0:01:50
|6
|Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|0:02:11
|7
|Emily Batty (Can) Subaru - Trek
|0:02:17
|8
|Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|0:02:45
|9
|Adelheid Morath (Ger) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
|10
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Sudtirol
|0:03:02
|11
|Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|0:03:15
|12
|Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
|0:03:35
|13
|Annika Langvad (Den) Team Fujibikes Rockets
|0:04:21
|14
|Marie-Helene Premont (Can)
|0:04:28
|15
|Anna Szafraniec (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|0:04:30
|16
|Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Sudtirol
|0:04:34
|17
|Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|0:04:44
|18
|Karen Hanlen (NZl)
|0:04:46
|19
|Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing
|0:04:52
|20
|Annie Last* (GBr) Milka Brentjens MTB Racing Team
|0:05:05
|21
|Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - IXS Team
|0:05:10
|22
|Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Team
|0:05:16
|23
|Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|0:05:17
|24
|Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.de Team
|0:05:43
|25
|Julie Krasniak (Fra) Focus MIG Team
|26
|Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Salcano Factory Team
|0:06:20
|27
|Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Specialized Sol.det Vosges
|0:06:41
|28
|Qinglan Shi (Chn)
|0:07:14
|29
|Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) Team Crampfix Nakamura
|0:07:21
|30
|Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) Bikepark.ch Scott
|0:07:23
|31
|Laura Turpijn (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team
|0:07:27
|32
|Silke Schmidt (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.de Team
|0:07:28
|33
|Hanna Klein (Ger)
|0:07:34
|34
|Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|0:07:39
|35
|Lene Byberg (Nor) GT Skoda.chamonix
|0:07:50
|36
|Janka Stevkova (Svk)
|0:07:54
|37
|Mary Mcconneloug (USA)
|0:07:56
|38
|Rosara Joseph (NZl) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team
|0:08:22
|39
|Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Sabine Spitz Haibike Team
|0:08:24
|40
|Amanda Sin (Can) Scott-3Roxracing
|41
|Vera Andreeva (Rus)
|0:08:33
|42
|Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Team
|0:08:45
|43
|Katherine Compton (USA) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team
|0:09:04
|44
|Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|0:09:12
|45
|Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru - Trek
|0:09:25
|46
|Laura Metzler (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|0:09:31
|47
|Heidi Sandsto Rosaasen (Nor) Team United Bakeries
|0:09:36
|48
|Chloe Woodruff (USA)
|0:09:57
|49
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|0:10:01
|50
|Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|0:10:11
|51
|Rowena Fry (Aus)
|0:10:23
|52
|Sarah Koba (Swi)
|0:10:35
|53
|Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer - BMC
|0:10:38
|54
|Rie Katayama (Jpn)
|0:11:45
|55
|Mikaela Kofman (Can) Scott-3Roxracing
|0:11:53
|56
|Cécile Ravanel (Fra) GT Skoda.chamonix
|0:12:33
|57
|Fanny Bourdon (Fra) GT Skoda.chamonix
|0:12:34
|58
|Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek-KMC Tr.de Team
|0:12:50
|59
|Catherine Vipond (Can)
|0:13:03
|60
|Jane Nussli (GBr) Fischer - BMC
|0:13:08
|61
|Anne Terpstra* (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team
|0:13:35
|62
|Judy Freeman (USA)
|0:14:00
|63
|Caroline Mani (Fra)
|0:14:18
|64
|Jenni King (Aus)
|0:14:33
|65
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze)
|0:14:51
|66
|Nicoletta De Jager (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team
|0:15:06
|67
|Pavlina Sulcova (Cze) Merida Biking Team
|0:15:22
|68
|Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)
|0:15:26
|69
|Anna Villar Argente (Spa)
|70
|Lee Craigie (GBr)
|0:16:07
|71
|Kristien Nelen (Bel) Houffalize-Granville Team
|0:16:55
|72
|Lucie Vesela (Cze) GT Bicycles Opportunity
|0:17:19
|73
|Jodie Willett (Aus)
|0:17:39
|74
|Maxine Filby (GBr)
|0:17:45
|75
|Sabrina Maurer (Swi) Bskgraf Rollmat-Koba MTB Team
|0:20:23
|-1lap
|Zephanie Blasi (USA) WXC World Racing
|-1lap
|Inbar Ronen (Isr)
|-1lap
|Maaris Meier (Est)
|-1lap
|Tracy Moseley (GBr)
|-1lap
|Jessica Roberts (GBr)
|-1lap
|Angelica Edvardsson (Swe)
|-1lap
|Hanna Vergeles (Ukr) ISD MTB Team
|-1lap
|Erica Zaveta (USA) Moda-Bikemagic Racing Team
|-2laps
|Kiona Harbers (Ned)
|DNF
|Ana Zupan (Slo) Energijateam.Com
|DNF
|Katarzyna Solus-Miskowiez (Pol)
|DNF
|Asuman Burcu Balci (Tur)
|DSQ
|Nataliya Krompets (Ukr) ISD MTB Team
|DNS
|Ann Berglund (Swe)
|DNS
|Anneke Beerten (Ned) Milka-Superior MTB Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luna Pro Team
|59
|pts
|2
|CCC Polkowice
|56
|3
|Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
|50
|4
|Colnago Sudtirol
|36
|5
|BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|35
|6
|Ghost Factory Racing Team
|34
|7
|Rabobank Giant Offroad Team
|30
|8
|Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|26
|9
|Subaru - Trek
|24
|10
|Multivan Merida Biking Team
|23
|11
|Team Fujibikes Rockets
|18
|12
|Specialized Racing
|12
|13
|Milka Brentjens MTB Racing Team
|11
|14
|Wheeler - IXS Team
|10
|15
|Sabine Spitz Haibike Team
|9
|16
|Notebooksbilliger.de Team
|7
|17
|Focus MIG Team
|6
|18
|Salcano Factory Team
|5
|19
|Specialized Solodet Vosges
|4
|20
|Team Crampfix Nakamura
|2
|21
|Bikepark.ch Scott
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team
|410
|pts
|2
|Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|410
|3
|Julie Bresset (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|340
|4
|Emily Batty (Can) Subaru - Trek
|320
|5
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot* (Fra) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team
|230
|6
|Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|225
|7
|Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - IXS Team
|214
|8
|Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Team
|182
|9
|Karen Hanlen (NZl)
|180
|10
|Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|178
|11
|Annie Last* (GBr) Milka Brentjens MTB Racing Team
|166
|12
|Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|157
|13
|Adelheid Morath (Ger) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
|152
|14
|Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|152
|15
|Annika Langvad (Den) Team Fujibikes Rockets
|150
|16
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|149
|17
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Sudtirol
|149
|18
|Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing
|146
|19
|Marie-Helene Premont (Can)
|142
|20
|Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
|140
|21
|Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.de Team
|132
|22
|Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|126
|23
|Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Sudtirol
|122
|24
|Rosara Joseph (NZl) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team
|120
|25
|Anna Szafraniec (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|120
|26
|Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) Bikepark.ch Scott
|118
|27
|Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
|113
|28
|Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Specialized Sol.det Vosges
|108
|29
|Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Salcano Factory Team
|104
|30
|Julie Krasniak (Fra) Focus MIG Team
|102
|31
|Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru - Trek
|99
|32
|Lene Byberg (Nor) GT Skoda.chamonix
|94
|33
|Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) Team Crampfix Nakamura
|86
|34
|Rie Katayama (Jpn)
|74
|35
|Laura Turpijn (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team
|69
|36
|Hanna Klein (Ger)
|69
|37
|Mary Mcconneloug (USA)
|59
|38
|Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Sabine Spitz Haibike Team
|59
|39
|Laura Metzler (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|58
|40
|Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|52
|41
|Katherine Compton (USA) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team
|51
|42
|Qinglan Shi (Chn)
|50
|43
|Amanda Sin (Can) Scott-3Roxracing
|50
|44
|Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Team
|50
|45
|Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|48
|46
|Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|47
|47
|Vera Andreeva (Rus)
|46
|48
|Silke Schmidt (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.de Team
|42
|49
|Judy Freeman (USA)
|42
|50
|Heidi Sandsto Rosaasen (Nor) Team United Bakeries
|42
|51
|Katarzyna Solus-Miskowiez (Pol)
|40
|52
|Chloe Woodruff (USA)
|36
|53
|Rowena Fry (Aus)
|35
|54
|Janka Stevkova (Svk)
|34
|55
|Anne Terpstra* (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team
|32
|56
|Cécile Ravanel (Fra) GT Skoda.chamonix
|27
|57
|Fanny Bourdon (Fra) GT Skoda.chamonix
|23
|58
|Ivonne Kraft (Ger)
|20
|59
|Samantha Sanders (RSA)
|17
|60
|Sarah Koba (Swi)
|16
|61
|Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer - BMC
|15
|62
|Willow Rockwell (USA) Trek World Racing
|14
|63
|Mikaela Kofman (Can) Scott-3Roxracing
|13
|64
|Jodie Willett (Aus)
|13
|65
|Caroline Mani (Fra)
|11
|66
|Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek-KMC Tr.de Team
|10
|67
|Catherine Vipond (Can)
|9
|68
|Julia Colvin (RSA)
|9
|69
|Jane Nussli (GBr) Fischer - BMC
|8
|70
|Melanie Palframan (RSA)
|8
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luna Pro Team
|117
|pts
|2
|CCC Polkowice
|107
|3
|Subaru - Trek
|75
|4
|Rabobank Giant Offroad Team
|68
|5
|BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|63
|6
|Ghost Factory Racing Team
|62
|7
|Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
|54
|8
|Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|47
|9
|Colnago Sudtirol
|43
|10
|Wheeler - IXS Team
|40
|11
|Multivan Merida Biking Team
|35
|12
|Sabine Spitz Haibike Team
|33
|13
|Milka Brentjens MTB Racing Team
|33
|14
|Team Fujibikes Rockets
|31
|15
|Specialized Racing
|29
|16
|Notebooksbilliger.de Team
|22
|17
|Bikepark.ch Scott
|15
|18
|Specialized Solodet Vosges
|10
|19
|Salcano Factory Team
|8
|20
|GT Skoda Chamonix
|7
|21
|Focus MIG Team
|7
|22
|Team Crampfix Nakamura
|2
