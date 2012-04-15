Trending

World Champion Pendrel wins Houffalize cross country

Candian moves into lead of World Cup standings

World champion Catharine Pendrel (Luna) put on an impressive display of force to win the second round of the Mountain Bike World Cup in Houffalize, Belgium.

Pendrel, who was third on the opening round of the World Cup last month in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, took the lead from defending World Cup champion Julie Bresset (BH SR Suntour Peisey Vallandry) in the third of five laps with an attack on one of the climbs. The French rider had come through the start loop in the lead, but Pendrel quickly joined her. She steadily increased her lead through the remainder of the race to finish 48 seconds ahead of Bresset.

Maja Wloszczowska (CCC Polkowice), the winner of the first round of the 2012 series, fought back from a poor start during which she dropped out of the top 10 on the opening loop to finish third.

"I just felt awesome today," said Pendrel. "It was a good course, I really liked it. It felt a lot like my trails at home, and definitely had steep climbs. There was one section that I knew Julie [Bresset] was really strong on, so my focus of the race was riding that section as smoothly as I can, and then just going as hard as I could on the climbs. Ten years ago, Alison Sydor won here, so it was good to finally get a Canadian win again."

Pendrel and Wloszczowska are tied at 410 points each in the World Cup standings after two rounds; however, Pendrel took the lead in the World Cup by virtue of the more recent victory. Bresset moves into third, just ahead of Emily Batty (Subaru-Trek), second in the opening round.

Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Rabobank Giant) rode an impressive race to finish fourth.  The U23 French woman set the pace early in the race and was the top U23 rider of the day.  Blaza Klemencic (Felt Oetztal X-Bionic) also had a strong ride to complete the podium in fifth place.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team1:31:15
2Julie Bresset (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry0:00:48
3Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) CCC Polkowice0:01:24
4Pauline Ferrand Prevot* (Fra) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team0:01:30
5Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team0:01:50
6Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team0:02:11
7Emily Batty (Can) Subaru - Trek0:02:17
8Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:02:45
9Adelheid Morath (Ger) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
10Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Sudtirol0:03:02
11Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team0:03:15
12Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team0:03:35
13Annika Langvad (Den) Team Fujibikes Rockets0:04:21
14Marie-Helene Premont (Can)0:04:28
15Anna Szafraniec (Pol) CCC Polkowice0:04:30
16Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Sudtirol0:04:34
17Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing Team0:04:44
18Karen Hanlen (NZl)0:04:46
19Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing0:04:52
20Annie Last* (GBr) Milka Brentjens MTB Racing Team0:05:05
21Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - IXS Team0:05:10
22Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Team0:05:16
23Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) CCC Polkowice0:05:17
24Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.de Team0:05:43
25Julie Krasniak (Fra) Focus MIG Team
26Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Salcano Factory Team0:06:20
27Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Specialized Sol.det Vosges0:06:41
28Qinglan Shi (Chn)0:07:14
29Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) Team Crampfix Nakamura0:07:21
30Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) Bikepark.ch Scott0:07:23
31Laura Turpijn (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team0:07:27
32Silke Schmidt (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.de Team0:07:28
33Hanna Klein (Ger)0:07:34
34Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry0:07:39
35Lene Byberg (Nor) GT Skoda.chamonix0:07:50
36Janka Stevkova (Svk)0:07:54
37Mary Mcconneloug (USA)0:07:56
38Rosara Joseph (NZl) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team0:08:22
39Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Sabine Spitz Haibike Team0:08:24
40Amanda Sin (Can) Scott-3Roxracing
41Vera Andreeva (Rus)0:08:33
42Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Team0:08:45
43Katherine Compton (USA) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team0:09:04
44Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing Team0:09:12
45Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru - Trek0:09:25
46Laura Metzler (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry0:09:31
47Heidi Sandsto Rosaasen (Nor) Team United Bakeries0:09:36
48Chloe Woodruff (USA)0:09:57
49Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team0:10:01
50Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol) CCC Polkowice0:10:11
51Rowena Fry (Aus)0:10:23
52Sarah Koba (Swi)0:10:35
53Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer - BMC0:10:38
54Rie Katayama (Jpn)0:11:45
55Mikaela Kofman (Can) Scott-3Roxracing0:11:53
56Cécile Ravanel (Fra) GT Skoda.chamonix0:12:33
57Fanny Bourdon (Fra) GT Skoda.chamonix0:12:34
58Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek-KMC Tr.de Team0:12:50
59Catherine Vipond (Can)0:13:03
60Jane Nussli (GBr) Fischer - BMC0:13:08
61Anne Terpstra* (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team0:13:35
62Judy Freeman (USA)0:14:00
63Caroline Mani (Fra)0:14:18
64Jenni King (Aus)0:14:33
65Pavla Havlikova (Cze)0:14:51
66Nicoletta De Jager (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team0:15:06
67Pavlina Sulcova (Cze) Merida Biking Team0:15:22
68Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)0:15:26
69Anna Villar Argente (Spa)
70Lee Craigie (GBr)0:16:07
71Kristien Nelen (Bel) Houffalize-Granville Team0:16:55
72Lucie Vesela (Cze) GT Bicycles Opportunity0:17:19
73Jodie Willett (Aus)0:17:39
74Maxine Filby (GBr)0:17:45
75Sabrina Maurer (Swi) Bskgraf Rollmat-Koba MTB Team0:20:23
-1lapZephanie Blasi (USA) WXC World Racing
-1lapInbar Ronen (Isr)
-1lapMaaris Meier (Est)
-1lapTracy Moseley (GBr)
-1lapJessica Roberts (GBr)
-1lapAngelica Edvardsson (Swe)
-1lapHanna Vergeles (Ukr) ISD MTB Team
-1lapErica Zaveta (USA) Moda-Bikemagic Racing Team
-2lapsKiona Harbers (Ned)
DNFAna Zupan (Slo) Energijateam.Com
DNFKatarzyna Solus-Miskowiez (Pol)
DNFAsuman Burcu Balci (Tur)
DSQNataliya Krompets (Ukr) ISD MTB Team
DNSAnn Berglund (Swe)
DNSAnneke Beerten (Ned) Milka-Superior MTB Racing Team

Elite women teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luna Pro Team59pts
2CCC Polkowice56
3Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team50
4Colnago Sudtirol36
5BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry35
6Ghost Factory Racing Team34
7Rabobank Giant Offroad Team30
8Topeak Ergon Racing Team26
9Subaru - Trek24
10Multivan Merida Biking Team23
11Team Fujibikes Rockets18
12Specialized Racing12
13Milka Brentjens MTB Racing Team11
14Wheeler - IXS Team10
15Sabine Spitz Haibike Team9
16Notebooksbilliger.de Team7
17Focus MIG Team6
18Salcano Factory Team5
19Specialized Solodet Vosges4
20Team Crampfix Nakamura2
21Bikepark.ch Scott1

Elite women World Cup standings after two rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team410pts
2Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) CCC Polkowice410
3Julie Bresset (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry340
4Emily Batty (Can) Subaru - Trek320
5Pauline Ferrand Prevot* (Fra) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team230
6Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team225
7Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - IXS Team214
8Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Team182
9Karen Hanlen (NZl)180
10Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team178
11Annie Last* (GBr) Milka Brentjens MTB Racing Team166
12Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing Team157
13Adelheid Morath (Ger) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team152
14Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team152
15Annika Langvad (Den) Team Fujibikes Rockets150
16Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team149
17Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Sudtirol149
18Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing146
19Marie-Helene Premont (Can)142
20Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team140
21Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.de Team132
22Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) CCC Polkowice126
23Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Sudtirol122
24Rosara Joseph (NZl) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team120
25Anna Szafraniec (Pol) CCC Polkowice120
26Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) Bikepark.ch Scott118
27Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team113
28Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Specialized Sol.det Vosges108
29Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Salcano Factory Team104
30Julie Krasniak (Fra) Focus MIG Team102
31Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru - Trek99
32Lene Byberg (Nor) GT Skoda.chamonix94
33Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) Team Crampfix Nakamura86
34Rie Katayama (Jpn)74
35Laura Turpijn (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team69
36Hanna Klein (Ger)69
37Mary Mcconneloug (USA)59
38Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Sabine Spitz Haibike Team59
39Laura Metzler (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry58
40Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol) CCC Polkowice52
41Katherine Compton (USA) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team51
42Qinglan Shi (Chn)50
43Amanda Sin (Can) Scott-3Roxracing50
44Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Team50
45Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry48
46Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing Team47
47Vera Andreeva (Rus)46
48Silke Schmidt (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.de Team42
49Judy Freeman (USA)42
50Heidi Sandsto Rosaasen (Nor) Team United Bakeries42
51Katarzyna Solus-Miskowiez (Pol)40
52Chloe Woodruff (USA)36
53Rowena Fry (Aus)35
54Janka Stevkova (Svk)34
55Anne Terpstra* (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team32
56Cécile Ravanel (Fra) GT Skoda.chamonix27
57Fanny Bourdon (Fra) GT Skoda.chamonix23
58Ivonne Kraft (Ger)20
59Samantha Sanders (RSA)17
60Sarah Koba (Swi)16
61Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer - BMC15
62Willow Rockwell (USA) Trek World Racing14
63Mikaela Kofman (Can) Scott-3Roxracing13
64Jodie Willett (Aus)13
65Caroline Mani (Fra)11
66Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek-KMC Tr.de Team10
67Catherine Vipond (Can)9
68Julia Colvin (RSA)9
69Jane Nussli (GBr) Fischer - BMC8
70Melanie Palframan (RSA)8

Elite women team World Cup standings after two rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luna Pro Team117pts
2CCC Polkowice107
3Subaru - Trek75
4Rabobank Giant Offroad Team68
5BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry63
6Ghost Factory Racing Team62
7Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team54
8Topeak Ergon Racing Team47
9Colnago Sudtirol43
10Wheeler - IXS Team40
11Multivan Merida Biking Team35
12Sabine Spitz Haibike Team33
13Milka Brentjens MTB Racing Team33
14Team Fujibikes Rockets31
15Specialized Racing29
16Notebooksbilliger.de Team22
17Bikepark.ch Scott15
18Specialized Solodet Vosges10
19Salcano Factory Team8
20GT Skoda Chamonix7
21Focus MIG Team7
22Team Crampfix Nakamura2

 

