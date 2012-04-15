Image 1 of 20 Catharine Pendrel wins the Houffalize World Cup (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 20 Irina Kalentieva (Topeak Ergon Racing Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 20 Annie Last (Milka Brentjens MTB Racing Team) was obviously 'paying for' the Eliminator (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 20 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) was top American (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 20 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) pushing her bike with a jammed chain (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 20 Lea Davison (Specialized Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 20 Second year U23 rider Ferrand Prevot was impressive in fourth place (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 20 Katherine Compton (Rabobank Giant Offroad Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 20 Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 20 Emily Batty (Subaru - Trek) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 11 of 20 Maja Wloszczowska (CCC Polkowice) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 12 of 20 Maja Wloszczowska (CCC Polkowice) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 13 of 20 The women's podium at the Houffalize world cup (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 14 of 20 Karen Hanlen (8), Sabine Spitz (Sabine Spitz Haibike Team) and Annie Last (Milka Brentjens MTB Racing Team) lead the first time up the first climb (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 15 of 20 Julie Bresset (BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 16 of 20 Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 17 of 20 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida Biking Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 18 of 20 Emily Batty (Subaru - Trek) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 19 of 20 Blaza Klemencic (Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 20 of 20 Emily Batty (Subaru - Trek) (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

World champion Catharine Pendrel (Luna) put on an impressive display of force to win the second round of the Mountain Bike World Cup in Houffalize, Belgium.

Pendrel, who was third on the opening round of the World Cup last month in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, took the lead from defending World Cup champion Julie Bresset (BH SR Suntour Peisey Vallandry) in the third of five laps with an attack on one of the climbs. The French rider had come through the start loop in the lead, but Pendrel quickly joined her. She steadily increased her lead through the remainder of the race to finish 48 seconds ahead of Bresset.

Maja Wloszczowska (CCC Polkowice), the winner of the first round of the 2012 series, fought back from a poor start during which she dropped out of the top 10 on the opening loop to finish third.

"I just felt awesome today," said Pendrel. "It was a good course, I really liked it. It felt a lot like my trails at home, and definitely had steep climbs. There was one section that I knew Julie [Bresset] was really strong on, so my focus of the race was riding that section as smoothly as I can, and then just going as hard as I could on the climbs. Ten years ago, Alison Sydor won here, so it was good to finally get a Canadian win again."

Pendrel and Wloszczowska are tied at 410 points each in the World Cup standings after two rounds; however, Pendrel took the lead in the World Cup by virtue of the more recent victory. Bresset moves into third, just ahead of Emily Batty (Subaru-Trek), second in the opening round.

Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Rabobank Giant) rode an impressive race to finish fourth. The U23 French woman set the pace early in the race and was the top U23 rider of the day. Blaza Klemencic (Felt Oetztal X-Bionic) also had a strong ride to complete the podium in fifth place.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team 1:31:15 2 Julie Bresset (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry 0:00:48 3 Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) CCC Polkowice 0:01:24 4 Pauline Ferrand Prevot* (Fra) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 0:01:30 5 Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team 0:01:50 6 Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 0:02:11 7 Emily Batty (Can) Subaru - Trek 0:02:17 8 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:02:45 9 Adelheid Morath (Ger) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team 10 Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Sudtirol 0:03:02 11 Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team 0:03:15 12 Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team 0:03:35 13 Annika Langvad (Den) Team Fujibikes Rockets 0:04:21 14 Marie-Helene Premont (Can) 0:04:28 15 Anna Szafraniec (Pol) CCC Polkowice 0:04:30 16 Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Sudtirol 0:04:34 17 Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing Team 0:04:44 18 Karen Hanlen (NZl) 0:04:46 19 Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing 0:04:52 20 Annie Last* (GBr) Milka Brentjens MTB Racing Team 0:05:05 21 Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - IXS Team 0:05:10 22 Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Team 0:05:16 23 Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) CCC Polkowice 0:05:17 24 Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.de Team 0:05:43 25 Julie Krasniak (Fra) Focus MIG Team 26 Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Salcano Factory Team 0:06:20 27 Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Specialized Sol.det Vosges 0:06:41 28 Qinglan Shi (Chn) 0:07:14 29 Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) Team Crampfix Nakamura 0:07:21 30 Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) Bikepark.ch Scott 0:07:23 31 Laura Turpijn (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team 0:07:27 32 Silke Schmidt (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.de Team 0:07:28 33 Hanna Klein (Ger) 0:07:34 34 Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry 0:07:39 35 Lene Byberg (Nor) GT Skoda.chamonix 0:07:50 36 Janka Stevkova (Svk) 0:07:54 37 Mary Mcconneloug (USA) 0:07:56 38 Rosara Joseph (NZl) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 0:08:22 39 Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Sabine Spitz Haibike Team 0:08:24 40 Amanda Sin (Can) Scott-3Roxracing 41 Vera Andreeva (Rus) 0:08:33 42 Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Team 0:08:45 43 Katherine Compton (USA) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 0:09:04 44 Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing Team 0:09:12 45 Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru - Trek 0:09:25 46 Laura Metzler (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry 0:09:31 47 Heidi Sandsto Rosaasen (Nor) Team United Bakeries 0:09:36 48 Chloe Woodruff (USA) 0:09:57 49 Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team 0:10:01 50 Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol) CCC Polkowice 0:10:11 51 Rowena Fry (Aus) 0:10:23 52 Sarah Koba (Swi) 0:10:35 53 Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer - BMC 0:10:38 54 Rie Katayama (Jpn) 0:11:45 55 Mikaela Kofman (Can) Scott-3Roxracing 0:11:53 56 Cécile Ravanel (Fra) GT Skoda.chamonix 0:12:33 57 Fanny Bourdon (Fra) GT Skoda.chamonix 0:12:34 58 Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek-KMC Tr.de Team 0:12:50 59 Catherine Vipond (Can) 0:13:03 60 Jane Nussli (GBr) Fischer - BMC 0:13:08 61 Anne Terpstra* (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team 0:13:35 62 Judy Freeman (USA) 0:14:00 63 Caroline Mani (Fra) 0:14:18 64 Jenni King (Aus) 0:14:33 65 Pavla Havlikova (Cze) 0:14:51 66 Nicoletta De Jager (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team 0:15:06 67 Pavlina Sulcova (Cze) Merida Biking Team 0:15:22 68 Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe) 0:15:26 69 Anna Villar Argente (Spa) 70 Lee Craigie (GBr) 0:16:07 71 Kristien Nelen (Bel) Houffalize-Granville Team 0:16:55 72 Lucie Vesela (Cze) GT Bicycles Opportunity 0:17:19 73 Jodie Willett (Aus) 0:17:39 74 Maxine Filby (GBr) 0:17:45 75 Sabrina Maurer (Swi) Bskgraf Rollmat-Koba MTB Team 0:20:23 -1lap Zephanie Blasi (USA) WXC World Racing -1lap Inbar Ronen (Isr) -1lap Maaris Meier (Est) -1lap Tracy Moseley (GBr) -1lap Jessica Roberts (GBr) -1lap Angelica Edvardsson (Swe) -1lap Hanna Vergeles (Ukr) ISD MTB Team -1lap Erica Zaveta (USA) Moda-Bikemagic Racing Team -2laps Kiona Harbers (Ned) DNF Ana Zupan (Slo) Energijateam.Com DNF Katarzyna Solus-Miskowiez (Pol) DNF Asuman Burcu Balci (Tur) DSQ Nataliya Krompets (Ukr) ISD MTB Team DNS Ann Berglund (Swe) DNS Anneke Beerten (Ned) Milka-Superior MTB Racing Team

Elite women teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luna Pro Team 59 pts 2 CCC Polkowice 56 3 Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team 50 4 Colnago Sudtirol 36 5 BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry 35 6 Ghost Factory Racing Team 34 7 Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 30 8 Topeak Ergon Racing Team 26 9 Subaru - Trek 24 10 Multivan Merida Biking Team 23 11 Team Fujibikes Rockets 18 12 Specialized Racing 12 13 Milka Brentjens MTB Racing Team 11 14 Wheeler - IXS Team 10 15 Sabine Spitz Haibike Team 9 16 Notebooksbilliger.de Team 7 17 Focus MIG Team 6 18 Salcano Factory Team 5 19 Specialized Solodet Vosges 4 20 Team Crampfix Nakamura 2 21 Bikepark.ch Scott 1

Elite women World Cup standings after two rounds # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team 410 pts 2 Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) CCC Polkowice 410 3 Julie Bresset (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry 340 4 Emily Batty (Can) Subaru - Trek 320 5 Pauline Ferrand Prevot* (Fra) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 230 6 Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 225 7 Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - IXS Team 214 8 Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Team 182 9 Karen Hanlen (NZl) 180 10 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team 178 11 Annie Last* (GBr) Milka Brentjens MTB Racing Team 166 12 Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing Team 157 13 Adelheid Morath (Ger) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team 152 14 Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team 152 15 Annika Langvad (Den) Team Fujibikes Rockets 150 16 Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team 149 17 Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Sudtirol 149 18 Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing 146 19 Marie-Helene Premont (Can) 142 20 Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team 140 21 Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.de Team 132 22 Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) CCC Polkowice 126 23 Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Sudtirol 122 24 Rosara Joseph (NZl) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 120 25 Anna Szafraniec (Pol) CCC Polkowice 120 26 Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) Bikepark.ch Scott 118 27 Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team 113 28 Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Specialized Sol.det Vosges 108 29 Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Salcano Factory Team 104 30 Julie Krasniak (Fra) Focus MIG Team 102 31 Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru - Trek 99 32 Lene Byberg (Nor) GT Skoda.chamonix 94 33 Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) Team Crampfix Nakamura 86 34 Rie Katayama (Jpn) 74 35 Laura Turpijn (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team 69 36 Hanna Klein (Ger) 69 37 Mary Mcconneloug (USA) 59 38 Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Sabine Spitz Haibike Team 59 39 Laura Metzler (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry 58 40 Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol) CCC Polkowice 52 41 Katherine Compton (USA) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 51 42 Qinglan Shi (Chn) 50 43 Amanda Sin (Can) Scott-3Roxracing 50 44 Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Team 50 45 Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry 48 46 Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing Team 47 47 Vera Andreeva (Rus) 46 48 Silke Schmidt (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.de Team 42 49 Judy Freeman (USA) 42 50 Heidi Sandsto Rosaasen (Nor) Team United Bakeries 42 51 Katarzyna Solus-Miskowiez (Pol) 40 52 Chloe Woodruff (USA) 36 53 Rowena Fry (Aus) 35 54 Janka Stevkova (Svk) 34 55 Anne Terpstra* (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team 32 56 Cécile Ravanel (Fra) GT Skoda.chamonix 27 57 Fanny Bourdon (Fra) GT Skoda.chamonix 23 58 Ivonne Kraft (Ger) 20 59 Samantha Sanders (RSA) 17 60 Sarah Koba (Swi) 16 61 Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer - BMC 15 62 Willow Rockwell (USA) Trek World Racing 14 63 Mikaela Kofman (Can) Scott-3Roxracing 13 64 Jodie Willett (Aus) 13 65 Caroline Mani (Fra) 11 66 Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek-KMC Tr.de Team 10 67 Catherine Vipond (Can) 9 68 Julia Colvin (RSA) 9 69 Jane Nussli (GBr) Fischer - BMC 8 70 Melanie Palframan (RSA) 8