Emmeline Ragot (Lapierre Gravity Republic) won the elite women's downhill final World Cup in Leogang, Austria on Sunday. The French woman beat Rachel Atherton (GT Factory Racing) and Manon Carpenter (Madison Saracen Downhill Team). Jill Kintner (Team Norco International) and Myriam Nicole (Commencal / Riding Addiction) rounded out the podium.

Fastest times were set by Tracey Hannah (Hutchinson UR), Tahnee Seagrave (FMD Racing) and then Nicole. Next into the hot seat was Carpenter, then the second last rider Ragot knocked an impressive five seconds off Carpenter's time. Her time was fastest enough to hold up for the win.

"It's good to finish the season with a high. I couldn't expect more," said Ragot. "I'm very happy. I took a couple of risks, but not too many because I didn't want to crash and lose my second in the overall."

The last woman down the mountain and fastest qualifier was Atherton. She would finish 0.5 seconds slower than Ragot for second place. But more importantly for her, she won the overall, season-long World Cup title.

"I'm absolutely over the moon," said Atherton. "All year, both titles were getting closer and closer. I thought this week I would hurt myself. I've had bad luck at Leogang every year."

"I don't think I played it safe today. I wanted to win this for sure. A World Cup win is a World Cup win. A little bit of me comes out of this thinking that it's good to have a different winner in the last World Cup. I'll have to find that extra half-second this winter, and it will keep me motivated in training."

Ragot was second in the World Cup, Carpenter was third, Nicole was fourth and Morgan Charre was fifth.

Full Results

Elite women downhill # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic 0:03:52.866 2 Rachel Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing 0:00:00.502 3 Manon Carpenter (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team 0:00:04.817 4 Jill Kintner (USA) Team Norco International 0:00:07.562 5 Myriam Nicole (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction 0:00:07.815 6 Morgane Charre (Fra) MS Mondraker Team 0:00:10.592 7 Tahnee Seagrave° (GBr) FMD Racing / Intense Cycles 0:00:10.609 8 Tracey Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson UR 0:00:13.078 9 Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Gstaad-Scott 0:00:13.178 10 Micayla Gatto (Can) 0:00:15.348 11 Miranda Miller (Can) 0:00:19.676 12 Fionn Griffiths (GBr) 0:00:20.722 13 Anita Ager-Wick (Nor) 0:00:24.862 14 Vaea Verbeeck (Can) 0:00:27.275 15 Carina Cappellari (Swi) 0:00:31.220 16 Jana Bartova (Cze) 0:00:32.109 17 Martina Bruehlmann (Swi) 0:00:33.337 18 Fiona Ourdouillie° (Fra) US Cagnes VTT 0:00:37.622 19 Zarja Cernilogar (Slo) Blackthorn GT 0:01:08.842 DNS Casey Brown (Can) Dirt Norco Race Team Dirt Norco Race Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lapierre Gravity Republic 99 pts 2 GT Factory Racing 65 3 Devinci Global Racing 60 4 Hutchinson UR 54 5 Santa Cruz Syndicate 50 6 Commencal / Riding Addiction 41 7 Giant Factory Off-Road Team 35 8 Trek World Racing 34 9 Madison Saracen Downhill Team 30 10 Gstaad-Scott 27 11 Team Norco International 26 12 Specialized Racing DH 23 13 Kona 21 14 MS Mondraker Team 20 15 FMD Racing / Intense Cycles 18 16 Evil Vengeance Tour 16 17 GT / 360 Degrees 15 18 Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 14 19 Team Bulls - DH 10 20 Topcycle By Trek 8 21 RRP Ghost 5 22 US Cagnes VTT 3 23 Ghost Factory Racing Team 3 24 Unior Tools Team 3 25 Blackthorn GT 2

Elite women downhill World Cup final standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rachel Atherton (GBr) 1295 pts 2 Emmeline Ragot (Fra) 1165 3 Manon Carpenter (GBr) 1045 4 Myriam Nicole (Fra) 807 5 Morgane Charre (Fra) 747 6 Floriane Pugin (Fra) 580 7 Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) 531 8 Jill Kintner (USA) 396 9 Tahnee Seagrave° (GBr) 383 10 Tracey Hannah (Aus) 316 11 Fionn Griffiths (GBr) 250 12 Anita Ager-Wick (Nor) 235 13 Micayla Gatto (Can) 235 14 Zarja Cernilogar (Slo) 205 15 Casey Brown (Can) 175 16 Miranda Miller (Can) 120 17 Vaea Verbeeck (Can) 110 18 Jessica Stone (GBr) 100 19 Alanna Columb (NZl) 85 20 Miriam Ruchti (Swi) 85 21 Mélanie Pugin (Fra) 75 22 Fiona Ourdouillie° (Fra) 70 23 Mio Suemasa (Jpn) 60 24 Jana Bartova (Cze) 60 25 Alia Marcellini (Ita) 55 26 Martina Bruehlmann (Swi) 55 27 Claire Buchar (Can) 52 28 Petra Bernhard (Aut) 50 29 Carina Cappellari (Swi) 30 30 Jaime Hill (Can) 30 31 Kristen Courtney (Can) 25 32 Rebecca Gardner (USA) 20 33 Alison Zimmer (USA) 15 34 Jacqueline Harmony (USA) 15 35 Marianne Ruud° (Nor) 15 36 Josefine Björkman (Swe) 15 37 Rachael Walker (GBr) 10 38 Severine Cigana (Fra) 10 39 Taylor Allison° (USA) 5