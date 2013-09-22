Ragot wins women's downhill finale in Leogang
Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor
Rachel Atherton celebrates overall World Cup title
Emmeline Ragot (Lapierre Gravity Republic) won the elite women's downhill final World Cup in Leogang, Austria on Sunday. The French woman beat Rachel Atherton (GT Factory Racing) and Manon Carpenter (Madison Saracen Downhill Team). Jill Kintner (Team Norco International) and Myriam Nicole (Commencal / Riding Addiction) rounded out the podium.
Fastest times were set by Tracey Hannah (Hutchinson UR), Tahnee Seagrave (FMD Racing) and then Nicole. Next into the hot seat was Carpenter, then the second last rider Ragot knocked an impressive five seconds off Carpenter's time. Her time was fastest enough to hold up for the win.
"It's good to finish the season with a high. I couldn't expect more," said Ragot. "I'm very happy. I took a couple of risks, but not too many because I didn't want to crash and lose my second in the overall."
The last woman down the mountain and fastest qualifier was Atherton. She would finish 0.5 seconds slower than Ragot for second place. But more importantly for her, she won the overall, season-long World Cup title.
"I'm absolutely over the moon," said Atherton. "All year, both titles were getting closer and closer. I thought this week I would hurt myself. I've had bad luck at Leogang every year."
"I don't think I played it safe today. I wanted to win this for sure. A World Cup win is a World Cup win. A little bit of me comes out of this thinking that it's good to have a different winner in the last World Cup. I'll have to find that extra half-second this winter, and it will keep me motivated in training."
Ragot was second in the World Cup, Carpenter was third, Nicole was fourth and Morgan Charre was fifth.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic
|0:03:52.866
|2
|Rachel Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing
|0:00:00.502
|3
|Manon Carpenter (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team
|0:00:04.817
|4
|Jill Kintner (USA) Team Norco International
|0:00:07.562
|5
|Myriam Nicole (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction
|0:00:07.815
|6
|Morgane Charre (Fra) MS Mondraker Team
|0:00:10.592
|7
|Tahnee Seagrave° (GBr) FMD Racing / Intense Cycles
|0:00:10.609
|8
|Tracey Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson UR
|0:00:13.078
|9
|Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Gstaad-Scott
|0:00:13.178
|10
|Micayla Gatto (Can)
|0:00:15.348
|11
|Miranda Miller (Can)
|0:00:19.676
|12
|Fionn Griffiths (GBr)
|0:00:20.722
|13
|Anita Ager-Wick (Nor)
|0:00:24.862
|14
|Vaea Verbeeck (Can)
|0:00:27.275
|15
|Carina Cappellari (Swi)
|0:00:31.220
|16
|Jana Bartova (Cze)
|0:00:32.109
|17
|Martina Bruehlmann (Swi)
|0:00:33.337
|18
|Fiona Ourdouillie° (Fra) US Cagnes VTT
|0:00:37.622
|19
|Zarja Cernilogar (Slo) Blackthorn GT
|0:01:08.842
|DNS
|Casey Brown (Can) Dirt Norco Race Team
|Dirt Norco Race Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lapierre Gravity Republic
|99
|pts
|2
|GT Factory Racing
|65
|3
|Devinci Global Racing
|60
|4
|Hutchinson UR
|54
|5
|Santa Cruz Syndicate
|50
|6
|Commencal / Riding Addiction
|41
|7
|Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|35
|8
|Trek World Racing
|34
|9
|Madison Saracen Downhill Team
|30
|10
|Gstaad-Scott
|27
|11
|Team Norco International
|26
|12
|Specialized Racing DH
|23
|13
|Kona
|21
|14
|MS Mondraker Team
|20
|15
|FMD Racing / Intense Cycles
|18
|16
|Evil Vengeance Tour
|16
|17
|GT / 360 Degrees
|15
|18
|Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof
|14
|19
|Team Bulls - DH
|10
|20
|Topcycle By Trek
|8
|21
|RRP Ghost
|5
|22
|US Cagnes VTT
|3
|23
|Ghost Factory Racing Team
|3
|24
|Unior Tools Team
|3
|25
|Blackthorn GT
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rachel Atherton (GBr)
|1295
|pts
|2
|Emmeline Ragot (Fra)
|1165
|3
|Manon Carpenter (GBr)
|1045
|4
|Myriam Nicole (Fra)
|807
|5
|Morgane Charre (Fra)
|747
|6
|Floriane Pugin (Fra)
|580
|7
|Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi)
|531
|8
|Jill Kintner (USA)
|396
|9
|Tahnee Seagrave° (GBr)
|383
|10
|Tracey Hannah (Aus)
|316
|11
|Fionn Griffiths (GBr)
|250
|12
|Anita Ager-Wick (Nor)
|235
|13
|Micayla Gatto (Can)
|235
|14
|Zarja Cernilogar (Slo)
|205
|15
|Casey Brown (Can)
|175
|16
|Miranda Miller (Can)
|120
|17
|Vaea Verbeeck (Can)
|110
|18
|Jessica Stone (GBr)
|100
|19
|Alanna Columb (NZl)
|85
|20
|Miriam Ruchti (Swi)
|85
|21
|Mélanie Pugin (Fra)
|75
|22
|Fiona Ourdouillie° (Fra)
|70
|23
|Mio Suemasa (Jpn)
|60
|24
|Jana Bartova (Cze)
|60
|25
|Alia Marcellini (Ita)
|55
|26
|Martina Bruehlmann (Swi)
|55
|27
|Claire Buchar (Can)
|52
|28
|Petra Bernhard (Aut)
|50
|29
|Carina Cappellari (Swi)
|30
|30
|Jaime Hill (Can)
|30
|31
|Kristen Courtney (Can)
|25
|32
|Rebecca Gardner (USA)
|20
|33
|Alison Zimmer (USA)
|15
|34
|Jacqueline Harmony (USA)
|15
|35
|Marianne Ruud° (Nor)
|15
|36
|Josefine Björkman (Swe)
|15
|37
|Rachael Walker (GBr)
|10
|38
|Severine Cigana (Fra)
|10
|39
|Taylor Allison° (USA)
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|GT Factory Racing
|473
|pts
|2
|Lapierre Gravity Republic
|434
|3
|Santa Cruz Syndicate
|311
|4
|Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|305
|5
|Gstaad-Scott
|282
|6
|Devinci Global Racing
|278
|7
|Commencal / Riding Addiction
|263
|8
|Specialized Racing DH
|237
|9
|Madison Saracen Downhill Team
|225
|10
|Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof
|198
|11
|MS Mondraker Team
|182
|12
|Trek World Racing
|169
|13
|Hutchinson UR
|169
|14
|Evil Vengeance Tour
|97
|15
|Team Norco International
|80
|16
|FMD Racing / Intense Cycles
|73
|17
|GT / 360 Degrees
|55
|18
|Pivot Factory Team
|51
|19
|Evil CK Racing Evian
|46
|20
|RRP Ghost
|44
|21
|Topcycle By Trek
|42
|22
|Blackthorn GT
|41
|23
|Dirt Norco Race Team
|36
|24
|Kona
|31
|25
|Unior Tools Team
|30
|26
|SC Intense
|29
|27
|Team W-Racing
|22
|28
|Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|21
|29
|Team Bulls - DH
|19
|30
|US Cagnes VTT
|16
|31
|Team Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie
|15
|32
|Torpado Surfing Shop
|11
|33
|Ghost Factory Racing Team
|3
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy