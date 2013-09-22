Trending

Image 1 of 15

Emmeline Ragot (Lapierre Gravity Republic)

Emmeline Ragot (Lapierre Gravity Republic)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 15

World Cup overall Final: Myriam Nicole, Emmeline Ragot, Rachel Atherton, Manon Carpenter, Morgane Charre*

World Cup overall Final: Myriam Nicole, Emmeline Ragot, Rachel Atherton, Manon Carpenter, Morgane Charre*
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 15

Rachel Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing

Rachel Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 4 of 15

Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic

Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 5 of 15

Manon Carpenter (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team

Manon Carpenter (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 6 of 15

No time to enjoy the views in Leogang

No time to enjoy the views in Leogang
(Image credit: Tim Bardsley-Smith)
Image 7 of 15

Tracey Hannah (Hutchinson UR) was all smiles

Tracey Hannah (Hutchinson UR) was all smiles
(Image credit: Tim Bardsley-Smith)
Image 8 of 15

Getting some air on the top section of the course

Getting some air on the top section of the course
(Image credit: Tim Bardsley-Smith)
Image 9 of 15

The forested section of the course included many obstacles

The forested section of the course included many obstacles
(Image credit: Tim Bardsley-Smith)
Image 10 of 15

Tracey Hannah (Hutchinson UR) on the way down

Tracey Hannah (Hutchinson UR) on the way down
(Image credit: Tim Bardsley-Smith)
Image 11 of 15

Emmeline Ragot (Lapierre) races toward victory in Leogang

Emmeline Ragot (Lapierre) races toward victory in Leogang
(Image credit: Michael Marte)
Image 12 of 15

Rachel Atherton (GT Factory) heads toward a World Cup overall win for 2013

Rachel Atherton (GT Factory) heads toward a World Cup overall win for 2013
(Image credit: Michael Marte)
Image 13 of 15

Elite women's downhill World Cup podium in Leogang

Elite women's downhill World Cup podium in Leogang
(Image credit: Michael Marte)
Image 14 of 15

Emmeline Ragot topped the women's downhill podium at the final World Cup in Leogang

Emmeline Ragot topped the women's downhill podium at the final World Cup in Leogang
(Image credit: Keith Valentine)
Image 15 of 15

Rachel Atherton (GT Factory Racing) on her way to winning the Hafjell World Cup

Rachel Atherton (GT Factory Racing) on her way to winning the Hafjell World Cup
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Emmeline Ragot (Lapierre Gravity Republic) won the elite women's downhill final World Cup in Leogang, Austria on Sunday. The French woman beat Rachel Atherton (GT Factory Racing) and Manon Carpenter (Madison Saracen Downhill Team). Jill Kintner (Team Norco International) and Myriam Nicole (Commencal / Riding Addiction) rounded out the podium.

Fastest times were set by Tracey Hannah (Hutchinson UR), Tahnee Seagrave (FMD Racing) and then Nicole. Next into the hot seat was Carpenter, then the second last rider Ragot knocked an impressive five seconds off Carpenter's time.  Her time was fastest enough to hold up for the win.

"It's good to finish the season with a high. I couldn't expect more," said Ragot. "I'm very happy. I took a couple of risks, but not too many because I didn't want to crash and lose my second in the overall."

The last woman down the mountain and fastest qualifier was Atherton. She would finish 0.5 seconds slower than Ragot for second place. But more importantly for her, she won the overall, season-long World Cup title.

"I'm absolutely over the moon," said Atherton. "All year, both titles were getting closer and closer. I thought this week I would hurt myself. I've had bad luck at Leogang every year."

"I don't think I played it safe today. I wanted to win this for sure. A World Cup win is a World Cup win. A little bit of me comes out of this thinking that it's good to have a different winner in the last World Cup. I'll have to find that extra half-second this winter, and it will keep me motivated in training."

Ragot was second in the World Cup, Carpenter was third, Nicole was fourth and Morgan Charre was fifth.

Full Results

Elite women downhill
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic0:03:52.866
2Rachel Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing0:00:00.502
3Manon Carpenter (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team0:00:04.817
4Jill Kintner (USA) Team Norco International0:00:07.562
5Myriam Nicole (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction0:00:07.815
6Morgane Charre (Fra) MS Mondraker Team0:00:10.592
7Tahnee Seagrave° (GBr) FMD Racing / Intense Cycles0:00:10.609
8Tracey Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson UR0:00:13.078
9Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Gstaad-Scott0:00:13.178
10Micayla Gatto (Can)0:00:15.348
11Miranda Miller (Can)0:00:19.676
12Fionn Griffiths (GBr)0:00:20.722
13Anita Ager-Wick (Nor)0:00:24.862
14Vaea Verbeeck (Can)0:00:27.275
15Carina Cappellari (Swi)0:00:31.220
16Jana Bartova (Cze)0:00:32.109
17Martina Bruehlmann (Swi)0:00:33.337
18Fiona Ourdouillie° (Fra) US Cagnes VTT0:00:37.622
19Zarja Cernilogar (Slo) Blackthorn GT0:01:08.842
DNSCasey Brown (Can) Dirt Norco Race Team
Dirt Norco Race Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lapierre Gravity Republic99pts
2GT Factory Racing65
3Devinci Global Racing60
4Hutchinson UR54
5Santa Cruz Syndicate50
6Commencal / Riding Addiction41
7Giant Factory Off-Road Team35
8Trek World Racing34
9Madison Saracen Downhill Team30
10Gstaad-Scott27
11Team Norco International26
12Specialized Racing DH23
13Kona21
14MS Mondraker Team20
15FMD Racing / Intense Cycles18
16Evil Vengeance Tour16
17GT / 360 Degrees15
18Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof14
19Team Bulls - DH10
20Topcycle By Trek8
21RRP Ghost5
22US Cagnes VTT3
23Ghost Factory Racing Team3
24Unior Tools Team3
25Blackthorn GT2

Elite women downhill World Cup final standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rachel Atherton (GBr)1295pts
2Emmeline Ragot (Fra)1165
3Manon Carpenter (GBr)1045
4Myriam Nicole (Fra)807
5Morgane Charre (Fra)747
6Floriane Pugin (Fra)580
7Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi)531
8Jill Kintner (USA)396
9Tahnee Seagrave° (GBr)383
10Tracey Hannah (Aus)316
11Fionn Griffiths (GBr)250
12Anita Ager-Wick (Nor)235
13Micayla Gatto (Can)235
14Zarja Cernilogar (Slo)205
15Casey Brown (Can)175
16Miranda Miller (Can)120
17Vaea Verbeeck (Can)110
18Jessica Stone (GBr)100
19Alanna Columb (NZl)85
20Miriam Ruchti (Swi)85
21Mélanie Pugin (Fra)75
22Fiona Ourdouillie° (Fra)70
23Mio Suemasa (Jpn)60
24Jana Bartova (Cze)60
25Alia Marcellini (Ita)55
26Martina Bruehlmann (Swi)55
27Claire Buchar (Can)52
28Petra Bernhard (Aut)50
29Carina Cappellari (Swi)30
30Jaime Hill (Can)30
31Kristen Courtney (Can)25
32Rebecca Gardner (USA)20
33Alison Zimmer (USA)15
34Jacqueline Harmony (USA)15
35Marianne Ruud° (Nor)15
36Josefine Björkman (Swe)15
37Rachael Walker (GBr)10
38Severine Cigana (Fra)10
39Taylor Allison° (USA)5

Team World Cup final standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1GT Factory Racing473pts
2Lapierre Gravity Republic434
3Santa Cruz Syndicate311
4Giant Factory Off-Road Team305
5Gstaad-Scott282
6Devinci Global Racing278
7Commencal / Riding Addiction263
8Specialized Racing DH237
9Madison Saracen Downhill Team225
10Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof198
11MS Mondraker Team182
12Trek World Racing169
13Hutchinson UR169
14Evil Vengeance Tour97
15Team Norco International80
16FMD Racing / Intense Cycles73
17GT / 360 Degrees55
18Pivot Factory Team51
19Evil CK Racing Evian46
20RRP Ghost44
21Topcycle By Trek42
22Blackthorn GT41
23Dirt Norco Race Team36
24Kona31
25Unior Tools Team30
26SC Intense29
27Team W-Racing22
28Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team21
29Team Bulls - DH19
30US Cagnes VTT16
31Team Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie15
32Torpado Surfing Shop11
33Ghost Factory Racing Team3

