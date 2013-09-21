Trending

Wichman wins four cross world championships

,

Mechura and Derbier earn remaining medals

Four cross world champion Joost Wichman

Four cross world champion Joost Wichman
(Image credit: Charles Robertson)
Joost Wichman stands atop the elite men's four cross world championship podium

Joost Wichman stands atop the elite men's four cross world championship podium
(Image credit: Michael Marte)
Joost Wichman flies through the air

Joost Wichman flies through the air
(Image credit: Charles Robertson)
Four cross world champion Joost Wichman

Four cross world champion Joost Wichman
(Image credit: Charles Robertson)
Joost Wichman topped the podium at four cross Worlds

Joost Wichman topped the podium at four cross Worlds
(Image credit: Charles Robertson)
Joost Wichman celebrates victory at Worlds

Joost Wichman celebrates victory at Worlds
(Image credit: Charles Robertson)
Joost Wichman talks to the media

Joost Wichman talks to the media
(Image credit: Charles Robertson)
Two Czech riders, Michael Mechura and Tomas Slavik, just before they tangle and crash in the mens' final

Two Czech riders, Michael Mechura and Tomas Slavik, just before they tangle and crash in the mens' final
(Image credit: Michael Marte)

Joost Wichman (Netherlands) won the four cross world championship title in Leogang, Austria on Saturday evening.

Tomas Slavik (Czech Republic) got the hole shot, but he and Michael Mechura (Czech Republic) tangled early in the course while racing around a right-hand bend.

With both Czech riders disadvantaged Wichman rode toward gold. Quentin Derbier (France) held off a fast charging Slavik for second. Slavik made up an impressive several bike lengths on one jump further down the course.

Full Results

Elite men four cross
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Joost Wichman (Netherlands)
2Michael Mechura (Czech Republic)
3Quentin Derbier (France)
4Tomas Slavik (Czech Republic)
6Marek Pesko (Slovakia)
7Michal Marosi (Czech Republic)
8Barry Nobles (United States Of America)
9Scott Beaumont (Great Britain)
11Marco Muff (Switzerland)
12Blake Carney (United States Of America)
13Jakub Riha (Czech Republic)
14Giovanni Pozzoni (Italy)
15Benedikt Last (Germany)
16Simon Waldburger (Switzerland)
17David Axelsson (Sweden)
18Urban Rotnik (Slovenia)
20Tom Dowie (Great Britain)
21Benjamin Kistner (Switzerland)
22Alexander Metcalfe (Great Britain)
23Mario José Jarrin Molina (Ecuador)
24Daniel Prijkel (Netherlands)
25Joe Vejvoda (Australia)
26Stefan Scherz (Germany)
27Aiko Göhler (Germany)
28William Evans (Great Britain)
29Milan Mysik (Czech Republic)
30Joe Mallinson (Great Britain)
31Rick Schubert (Germany)
32Ingo Kaufmann (Germany)
33Robert Kulesza (Poland)
34Piotr Paradowski (Poland)
35Mirco Weiss (Switzerland)
36Mitchell Scarr (Australia)
37Jiri Penc (Czech Republic)
38Patrick Kager (Austria)
39Adrian Weiss (Switzerland)
40Richard Levinson (Australia)
41Roger Keller (Switzerland)
42Benjamin Scherdan (Hungary)
43Luka Bolha (Slovenia)
44Daniel Bateson (Great Britain)
45Werner Muther (Switzerland)
46Gustaw Dadela (Poland)
47Terrence Scarr (Australia)
48Denis Masarik (Slovakia)
49Norbert Papp (Hungary)
50Tamas Tarr (Hungary)
51Stefan Balestracci (Italy)
DNFIakov Auster (Russian Federation)
DNSBenjamin Ehrlich (Germany)
DNSRudolf Thurner (Austria)

 

