Wichman wins four cross world championships
Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor
Mechura and Derbier earn remaining medals
Joost Wichman (Netherlands) won the four cross world championship title in Leogang, Austria on Saturday evening.
Tomas Slavik (Czech Republic) got the hole shot, but he and Michael Mechura (Czech Republic) tangled early in the course while racing around a right-hand bend.
With both Czech riders disadvantaged Wichman rode toward gold. Quentin Derbier (France) held off a fast charging Slavik for second. Slavik made up an impressive several bike lengths on one jump further down the course.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Joost Wichman (Netherlands)
|2
|Michael Mechura (Czech Republic)
|3
|Quentin Derbier (France)
|4
|Tomas Slavik (Czech Republic)
|6
|Marek Pesko (Slovakia)
|7
|Michal Marosi (Czech Republic)
|8
|Barry Nobles (United States Of America)
|9
|Scott Beaumont (Great Britain)
|11
|Marco Muff (Switzerland)
|12
|Blake Carney (United States Of America)
|13
|Jakub Riha (Czech Republic)
|14
|Giovanni Pozzoni (Italy)
|15
|Benedikt Last (Germany)
|16
|Simon Waldburger (Switzerland)
|17
|David Axelsson (Sweden)
|18
|Urban Rotnik (Slovenia)
|20
|Tom Dowie (Great Britain)
|21
|Benjamin Kistner (Switzerland)
|22
|Alexander Metcalfe (Great Britain)
|23
|Mario José Jarrin Molina (Ecuador)
|24
|Daniel Prijkel (Netherlands)
|25
|Joe Vejvoda (Australia)
|26
|Stefan Scherz (Germany)
|27
|Aiko Göhler (Germany)
|28
|William Evans (Great Britain)
|29
|Milan Mysik (Czech Republic)
|30
|Joe Mallinson (Great Britain)
|31
|Rick Schubert (Germany)
|32
|Ingo Kaufmann (Germany)
|33
|Robert Kulesza (Poland)
|34
|Piotr Paradowski (Poland)
|35
|Mirco Weiss (Switzerland)
|36
|Mitchell Scarr (Australia)
|37
|Jiri Penc (Czech Republic)
|38
|Patrick Kager (Austria)
|39
|Adrian Weiss (Switzerland)
|40
|Richard Levinson (Australia)
|41
|Roger Keller (Switzerland)
|42
|Benjamin Scherdan (Hungary)
|43
|Luka Bolha (Slovenia)
|44
|Daniel Bateson (Great Britain)
|45
|Werner Muther (Switzerland)
|46
|Gustaw Dadela (Poland)
|47
|Terrence Scarr (Australia)
|48
|Denis Masarik (Slovakia)
|49
|Norbert Papp (Hungary)
|50
|Tamas Tarr (Hungary)
|51
|Stefan Balestracci (Italy)
|DNF
|Iakov Auster (Russian Federation)
|DNS
|Benjamin Ehrlich (Germany)
|DNS
|Rudolf Thurner (Austria)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
McCabe ready to sign with Israel Cycling AcademyTwo-time US criterium champion jumps to WorldTour from Floyd's Pro Cycling
-
Steve Peters offers no answers on testosterone delivery in Freeman tribunalFormer Sky, British Cycling medical head says GMC accusations of doping are "a leap"
-
Poulidor in his own words: L'Equipe publishes moving interview with the Tour legend'I'm an old man who is afraid that no one recognises me anymore,' he told French newspaper before his death
-
Van Dijk aiming to recover in time for 2020 season, Olympic selectionDutch rider on her journey from wheelchair to race bike
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy