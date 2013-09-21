Image 1 of 8 Four cross world champion Joost Wichman (Image credit: Charles Robertson) Image 2 of 8 Joost Wichman stands atop the elite men's four cross world championship podium (Image credit: Michael Marte) Image 3 of 8 Joost Wichman flies through the air (Image credit: Charles Robertson) Image 4 of 8 Four cross world champion Joost Wichman (Image credit: Charles Robertson) Image 5 of 8 Joost Wichman topped the podium at four cross Worlds (Image credit: Charles Robertson) Image 6 of 8 Joost Wichman celebrates victory at Worlds (Image credit: Charles Robertson) Image 7 of 8 Joost Wichman talks to the media (Image credit: Charles Robertson) Image 8 of 8 Two Czech riders, Michael Mechura and Tomas Slavik, just before they tangle and crash in the mens' final (Image credit: Michael Marte)

Joost Wichman (Netherlands) won the four cross world championship title in Leogang, Austria on Saturday evening.

Tomas Slavik (Czech Republic) got the hole shot, but he and Michael Mechura (Czech Republic) tangled early in the course while racing around a right-hand bend.

With both Czech riders disadvantaged Wichman rode toward gold. Quentin Derbier (France) held off a fast charging Slavik for second. Slavik made up an impressive several bike lengths on one jump further down the course.

