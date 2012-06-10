Image 1 of 9 Men's podium: Sam Hillm Danny Hart, Aaron Gwin, Gee Atherton, Josh Bryceland (Image credit: Canadian Cyclist) Image 2 of 9 Sam Hill's bike will be auctioned on ebay for cancer research (Image credit: Canadian Cyclist) Image 3 of 9 Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) on his way to World Cup win in Fort William (Image credit: Trek World Racing) Image 4 of 9 Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) on the top step of the podium (Image credit: Trek World Racing) Image 5 of 9 Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate) (Image credit: Canadian Cyclist) Image 6 of 9 Marc Beaumont (GT Factory Racing) had the best qualifying run (Image credit: Canadian Cyclist) Image 7 of 9 World Champion Danny Hart (Giant Factory Off-Road Team) (Image credit: Canadian Cyclist) Image 8 of 9 Batttling the famous Fort William midges (Image credit: Canadian Cyclist) Image 9 of 9 World Cup leader Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) (Image credit: Canadian Cyclist)

Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) took his second consecutive UCI Downhill World Cup win of the season on Sunday in Fort William, Scotland, solidifying his lead atop the men's standings after three rounds. However, unlike last weekend at Val di Sole, Italy, his victory margin was measured in tenths of a second rather than multiple seconds.

Related Articles Video: Gwin rebounds after poor qualifier to win Fort William World Cup

The men struggled with the wet and slippery conditions, and also had to contend with mist on the open slopes of the upper section of the course, at times so thick that it became almost impossible to see more than 10 meters ahead. It wasn't until there were less than 30 riders remaining that the five minute barrier was broken by young British rider Greg Williamson, at 4:57.864 . Williamson held onto the lead through seven more riders before Gwin obliterated it, knocking 9.654 seconds off the leading time - a time still nearly six seconds slower than Marc Beaumont's (GT Factory) top qualifying time a day earlier in much drier conditions.

As the race counted down to the final ten riders, they began chipping away at Gwin's lead, but it wasn't enough. Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate), the winner of round one, was five seconds back after dropping his chain, a resurgent Sam Hill (Monster Energy-Specialized) at three and a half seconds, and Gee Atherton (GT Factory) a second closer. Only world champion Danny Hart (Giant) could get within a second, after leading at the first split, but he was 0.834 seconds back at the finish, giving Gwin his second consecutive victory of the season.

"I was coming down thinking it was going well, and it was a good run," said Hart. "But it's hard work, the new bottom section, when it's rain like it has. I just wish I could have gone eight-tenths faster."

"I didn't know if it would be enough," said Gwin, who had crashed in qualifying, resulting in an early start time. "That was a hard run, I didn't have much left at the bottom. It wasn't the best weekend for me, but I managed to pull it together. I can't believe it really."

Gwin now leads the World Cup standings with 650 points to Minnaar's 565, with Atherton at 495.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aaron Gwin (USA) Trek World Racing 0:04:48.210 2 Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 0:00:00.834 3 Gee Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing 0:00:02.516 4 Samuel Hill (Aus) Monster Energy-Specialized 0:00:03.532 5 Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate 0:00:05.056 6 Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate 0:00:05.123 7 Joseph Smith (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 0:00:06.938 8 Sam Dale (GBr) 0:00:07.142 9 Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 0:00:07.382 10 Cameron Cole (NZl) Lapierre International 0:00:07.564 11 Rémi Thirion (Fra) Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team 0:00:07.711 12 Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre International 0:00:08.035 13 Andrew Neethling (RSA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 0:00:08.127 14 Luke Strobel (USA) 0:00:08.958 15 Michael Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson United Ride 0:00:09.274 16 Loic Bruni° (Fra) Lapierre International 0:00:09.615 17 Greg Williamson (GBr) 0:00:09.654 18 Nick Beer (Swi) Devinci Global Racing 0:00:11.145 19 Steve Smith (Can) Devinci Global Racing 0:00:11.185 20 Bryn Atkinson (Aus) Team Norco International 0:00:13.832 21 George Brannigan (NZl) Devinci Global Racing 0:00:14.132 22 Patrick Thome (Fra) Lapierre International 0:00:14.197 23 Lewis Buchanan (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 0:00:14.864 24 Mitchell Delfs (Aus) Kona 0:00:14.999 25 Richard Thomas (GBr) 0:00:15.129 26 Filip Polc (Svk) 0:00:15.280 27 Ben Reid (Irl) Dirt Norco Race Team 0:00:15.366 28 Pierre Charles Georges (Fra) Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Batibois Alsace 0:00:15.757 29 Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Scott11 0:00:15.992 30 Johannes Fischbach (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team 0:00:16.157 31 Alexander Kangas (Swe) 0:00:16.225 32 Justin Leov (NZl) Trek World Racing 0:00:16.341 33 Richard Rude Jr° (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 0:00:16.574 34 Mickael Pascal (Fra) CK Racing Santacruz 0:00:16.753 35 Fraser Mcglone° (GBr) 0:00:17.238 36 Dan Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing 0:00:17.305 37 Matti Lehikoinen (Fin) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 0:00:18.138 38 Connor Fearon° (Aus) Kona 0:00:18.418 39 Jack Reading (GBr) 0:00:18.790 40 Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col) Cg Racing Brigade 0:00:19.258 41 Duncan Riffle (USA) Dirt Norco Race Team 0:00:19.514 42 Damien Spagnolo (Fra) MS Mondraker Team 0:00:19.902 43 Nico Vink (Bel) Rose Vaujany Gravity MTB Team 0:00:20.093 44 Ivan Oulego Moreno (Spa) 0:00:20.194 45 Aurélien Giordanengo (Fra) Topcycle By Trek 0:00:20.361 46 Lars Vatnebryn Sandviken (Nor) 0:00:21.033 47 Julien Camellini (Fra) 0:00:21.322 48 Joshua Button (Aus) SC-Intense 0:00:21.821 49 Thomas Braithwaite (GBr) 0:00:22.498 50 Nejc Rutar (Slo) Unior Tools Team 0:00:22.642 51 Ralph Jones (GBr) 0:00:22.788 52 Joe Barnes (GBr) 0:00:22.817 53 Ziga Pandur (Slo) Unior Tools Team 0:00:22.976 54 Boris Tetzlaff (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria 0:00:22.978 55 Oliver Burton (GBr) 0:00:23.316 56 Mark Scott (GBr) 0:00:25.894 57 Fabien Cousinie (Fra) Hutchinson United Ride 0:00:25.940 58 Cyrille Kurtz (Fra) CK Racing Santacruz 0:00:26.056 59 Scott Mears (GBr) 0:00:26.641 60 Oscar Harnstrom (Swe) Pila-BlaCK Arrows-MTB Herin School Asd 0:00:27.821 61 Florent Payet (Fra) SC-Intense 0:00:28.339 62 Francisco Pardal (Por) 0:00:28.968 63 Thomas Jeandin (Swi) 0:00:30.740 64 Phil Atwill° (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team 0:00:31.026 65 Robin Wallner (Swe) Team Are Bikepark By W-Racing 0:00:31.106 66 Marc Beaumont (GBr) GT Factory Racing 0:00:32.479 67 Niklas Wallner (Swe) Team Are Bikepark By W-Racing 0:00:33.437 68 Mathieu Gallean (Fra) Dagg - Racing 0:00:37.229 69 Brook Macdonald (NZl) MS Mondraker Team 0:00:39.184 70 Edgar Carballo Gonzalez (Spa) 0:00:39.312 71 Matthew Beer (Can) 0:00:41.505 72 Alex Bond (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 0:00:42.252 73 Gaetan Ruffin (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction 0:00:52.026 74 Bernat Guardia Pascual (Spa) 0:00:53.101 75 Harry Heath (GBr) Unior Tools Team 0:00:55.882 76 Jared Graves (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 0:00:57.744 77 Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate 0:03:19.320 DNF Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr) DNF Lorenzo Suding (Ita) Pila-BlaCK Arrows-MTB Herin School Asd DNF George Gannicott° (GBr) DNF Andreas Sieber (Ger)

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 GT Factory Racing 67 pts 2 Lapierre International 55 3 Santa Cruz Syndicate 54 4 Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 54 5 Giant Factory Off-Road Team 53 6 Trek World Racing 40 7 MS Mondraker Team 40 8 Scott11 37 9 Hutchinson United Ride 36 10 Devinci Global Racing 35 11 Commencal / Riding Addiction 30 12 Monster Energy-Specialized 30 13 Team Norco International 23 14 Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team 20 15 Passion Velo.Fr 18 16 Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie 14 17 Kona 7 18 Unior Tools Team 4 19 Dirt Norco Race Team 4 20 Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Batibois Alsace 3 21 Alpine Commencal Austria 2 22 Ghost Factory Racing Team 1

World Cup individual standings after round 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aaron Gwin (USA) Trek World Racing 650 pts 2 Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate 565 3 Gee Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing 495 4 Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 355 5 Samuel Hill (Aus) Monster Energy-Specialized 334 6 Steve Smith (Can) Devinci Global Racing 302 7 Marc Beaumont (GBr) GT Factory Racing 293 8 Michael Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson United Ride 288 9 Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate 257 10 Rémi Thirion (Fra) Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team 237 11 Cameron Cole (NZl) Lapierre International 217 12 Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre International 214 13 Nick Beer (Swi) Devinci Global Racing 207 14 Justin Leov (NZl) Trek World Racing 204 15 Andrew Neethling (RSA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 199 16 Loic Bruni° (Fra) Lapierre International 199 17 Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 189 18 George Brannigan (NZl) Devinci Global Racing 189 19 Joseph Smith (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 185 20 Damien Spagnolo (Fra) Ms Mondraker Team 182 21 Richard Rude Jr° (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 172 22 Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Scott11 170 23 Julien Camellini (Fra) 167 24 Brook Macdonald (NZl) Ms Mondraker Team 166 25 Aurélien Giordanengo (Fra) Topcycle By Trek 157 26 Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate 156 27 Luke Strobel (USA) 153 28 Pierre Charles Georges (Fra) Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Batibois Alsace 153 29 Mickael Pascal (Fra) Ck Racing Santacruz 144 30 Jared Graves (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 142 31 Patrick Thome (Fra) Lapierre International 137 32 Johannes Fischbach (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team 137 33 Sam Dale (GBr) 135 34 Bryn Atkinson (Aus) Team Norco International 133 35 Robin Wallner (Swe) Team Are Bikepark By W-Racing 125 36 Bernard Kerr (GBr) 115 37 Richard Thomas (GBr) 112 38 Mitchell Delfs (Aus) Kona 110 39 Troy Brosnan (Aus) Monster Energy-Specialized 107 40 Greg Williamson (GBr) 106 41 Connor Fearon° (Aus) Kona 102 42 Joshua Button (Aus) Sc-Intense 100 43 Fabien Cousinie (Fra) Hutchinson United Ride 95 44 Cédric Gracia (Fra) Cg Racing Brigade 93 45 Thibaut Ruffin (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction 91 46 Marcus Klausmann (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team 88 47 Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col) Cg Racing Brigade 88 48 Duncan Riffle (USA) Dirt Norco Race Team 85 49 Oliver Burton (GBr) 80 50 Lewis Buchanan (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 78 51 Alexander Kangas (Swe) 78 52 Florent Payet (Fra) Sc-Intense 75 53 Harry Molloy (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team 74 54 Fraser Mcglone° (GBr) 73 55 Oscar Harnstrom (Swe) Pila-Black Arrows-Mtb Herin School Asd 71 56 Jack Reading (GBr) 70 57 Eliot Jackson (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 69 58 Neko Mulally (USA) Trek World Racing 67 59 Matti Lehikoinen (Fin) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 67 60 Ziga Pandur (Slo) Unior Tools Team 66 61 Matthew Beer (Can) 64 62 Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr) 58 63 Thomas Braithwaite (GBr) 57 64 Francisco Pardal (Por) 56 65 Filip Polc (Svk) 55 66 Lorenzo Suding (Ita) Pila-Black Arrows-Mtb Herin School Asd 55 67 Ben Reid (Irl) Dirt Norco Race Team 54 68 Markus Pekoll (Aut) Ms Mondraker Team 51 69 Marco Milivinti (Ita) Torpado Surfing Shop 48 70 Johann Potgieter (RSA) 48 71 Nejc Rutar (Slo) Unior Tools Team 48 72 Dan Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing 45 73 Isak Leivsson (Nor) 44 74 Yoann Barelli (Fra) 42 75 Bernat Guardia Pascual (Spa) 41 76 Kyle Sangers (Can) 38 77 Curtis Keene (USA) Specialized Racing - Usa Gravity 38 78 Nico Vink (Bel) Rose Vaujany Gravity Mtb Team 38 79 Mitch Ropelato (USA) Specialized Racing - Usa Gravity 37 80 Ivan Oulego Moreno (Spa) 37 81 Alex Bond (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 37 82 Lars Vatnebryn Sandviken (Nor) 35 83 Mathieu Gallean (Fra) Dagg - Racing 35 84 Timothy Bentley (RSA) Hutchinson United Ride 33 85 Miran Vauh (Slo) 33 86 Faustin Figaret (Fra) Sc-Intense 32 87 Jonty Neethling (RSA) 32 88 Benny Strasser (Ger) 31 89 Niklas Wallner (Swe) Team Are Bikepark By W-Racing 31 90 Gianluca Vernassa° (Ita) Devinci Global Racing 30 91 Ralph Jones (GBr) 30 92 Mark Scott (GBr) 30 93 Joe Barnes (GBr) 29 94 Emanuel Pombo (Por) 28 95 Stefan Garlicki (RSA) 27 96 Boris Tetzlaff (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria 27 97 Harry Heath (GBr) Unior Tools Team 26 98 Cyrille Kurtz (Fra) Ck Racing Santacruz 23 99 Lars Peyer (Swi) Sc-Intense 22 100 Scott Mears (GBr) 22 101 Logan Binggeli (USA) 18 102 Thomas Jeandin (Swi) 18 103 Carlo Caire° (Ita) Argentina Bike Gravity Team 17 104 Phil Atwill° (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team 17 105 Charly Di Pasquale (Fra) Xcytt Racing 16 106 Fergus Lamb (GBr) 16 107 Arthur Parret (Fra) Passion Velo.Fr 14 108 Manuel Gruber (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria 13 109 Ludovic May (Swi) 13 110 Emyr Davies (GBr) 12 111 Edgar Carballo Gonzalez (Spa) 11 112 Dan Stanbridge (GBr) Dirt Norco Race Team 11 113 Tommy Herrmann (Ger) 11 114 Matthias Stonig (Aut) 10 115 Guillaume Cauvin° (Fra) Hutchinson United Ride 10 116 Gaetan Ruffin (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction 8 117 Lutz Weber (Swi) 8 118 Mathias Haas (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria 7 119 Tiaan Odendaal° (RSA) 7 120 Benjamin Torrano (Fra) 7 121 Jonathan Jones° (GBr) 6 122 Kevin Aiello (USA) 4 123 Dan Sheridan° (Irl) 3 124 Kristoffer Haugland (Nor) 2