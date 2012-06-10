Trending

Gwin best again in World Cup downhill round

American surges in rankings, leads Minnaar, Atherton

Image 1 of 9

Men's podium: Sam Hillm Danny Hart, Aaron Gwin, Gee Atherton, Josh Bryceland

Men's podium: Sam Hillm Danny Hart, Aaron Gwin, Gee Atherton, Josh Bryceland
(Image credit: Canadian Cyclist)
Image 2 of 9

Sam Hill's bike will be auctioned on ebay for cancer research

Sam Hill's bike will be auctioned on ebay for cancer research
(Image credit: Canadian Cyclist)
Image 3 of 9

Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) on his way to World Cup win in Fort William

Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) on his way to World Cup win in Fort William
(Image credit: Trek World Racing)
Image 4 of 9

Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) on the top step of the podium

Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) on the top step of the podium
(Image credit: Trek World Racing)
Image 5 of 9

Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate)

Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate)
(Image credit: Canadian Cyclist)
Image 6 of 9

Marc Beaumont (GT Factory Racing) had the best qualifying run

Marc Beaumont (GT Factory Racing) had the best qualifying run
(Image credit: Canadian Cyclist)
Image 7 of 9

World Champion Danny Hart (Giant Factory Off-Road Team)

World Champion Danny Hart (Giant Factory Off-Road Team)
(Image credit: Canadian Cyclist)
Image 8 of 9

Batttling the famous Fort William midges

Batttling the famous Fort William midges
(Image credit: Canadian Cyclist)
Image 9 of 9

World Cup leader Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing)

World Cup leader Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing)
(Image credit: Canadian Cyclist)

Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) took his second consecutive UCI Downhill World Cup win of the season on Sunday in Fort William, Scotland, solidifying his lead atop the men's standings after three rounds. However, unlike last weekend at Val di Sole, Italy, his victory margin was measured in tenths of a second rather than multiple seconds.

The men struggled with the wet and slippery conditions, and also had to contend with mist on the open slopes of the upper section of the course, at times so thick that it became almost impossible to see more than 10 meters ahead. It wasn't until there were less than 30 riders remaining that the five minute barrier was broken by young British rider Greg Williamson, at 4:57.864 . Williamson held onto the lead through seven more riders before Gwin obliterated it, knocking 9.654 seconds off the leading time - a time still nearly six seconds slower than Marc Beaumont's (GT Factory) top qualifying time a day earlier in much drier conditions.

As the race counted down to the final ten riders, they began chipping away at Gwin's lead, but it wasn't enough. Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate), the winner of round one, was five seconds back after dropping his chain, a resurgent Sam Hill (Monster Energy-Specialized) at three and a half seconds, and Gee Atherton (GT Factory) a second closer. Only world champion Danny Hart (Giant) could get within a second, after leading at the first split, but he was 0.834 seconds back at the finish, giving Gwin his second consecutive victory of the season.

"I was coming down thinking it was going well, and it was a good run," said Hart. "But it's hard work, the new bottom section, when it's rain like it has. I just wish I could have gone eight-tenths faster."

"I didn't know if it would be enough," said Gwin, who had crashed in qualifying, resulting in an early start time. "That was a hard run, I didn't have much left at the bottom. It wasn't the best weekend for me, but I managed to pull it together. I can't believe it really."

Gwin now leads the World Cup standings with 650 points to Minnaar's 565, with Atherton at 495.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aaron Gwin (USA) Trek World Racing0:04:48.210
2Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team0:00:00.834
3Gee Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing0:00:02.516
4Samuel Hill (Aus) Monster Energy-Specialized0:00:03.532
5Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate0:00:05.056
6Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate0:00:05.123
7Joseph Smith (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof0:00:06.938
8Sam Dale (GBr)0:00:07.142
9Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof0:00:07.382
10Cameron Cole (NZl) Lapierre International0:00:07.564
11Rémi Thirion (Fra) Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team0:00:07.711
12Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre International0:00:08.035
13Andrew Neethling (RSA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team0:00:08.127
14Luke Strobel (USA)0:00:08.958
15Michael Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson United Ride0:00:09.274
16Loic Bruni° (Fra) Lapierre International0:00:09.615
17Greg Williamson (GBr)0:00:09.654
18Nick Beer (Swi) Devinci Global Racing0:00:11.145
19Steve Smith (Can) Devinci Global Racing0:00:11.185
20Bryn Atkinson (Aus) Team Norco International0:00:13.832
21George Brannigan (NZl) Devinci Global Racing0:00:14.132
22Patrick Thome (Fra) Lapierre International0:00:14.197
23Lewis Buchanan (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof0:00:14.864
24Mitchell Delfs (Aus) Kona0:00:14.999
25Richard Thomas (GBr)0:00:15.129
26Filip Polc (Svk)0:00:15.280
27Ben Reid (Irl) Dirt Norco Race Team0:00:15.366
28Pierre Charles Georges (Fra) Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Batibois Alsace0:00:15.757
29Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Scott110:00:15.992
30Johannes Fischbach (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team0:00:16.157
31Alexander Kangas (Swe)0:00:16.225
32Justin Leov (NZl) Trek World Racing0:00:16.341
33Richard Rude Jr° (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team0:00:16.574
34Mickael Pascal (Fra) CK Racing Santacruz0:00:16.753
35Fraser Mcglone° (GBr)0:00:17.238
36Dan Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing0:00:17.305
37Matti Lehikoinen (Fin) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof0:00:18.138
38Connor Fearon° (Aus) Kona0:00:18.418
39Jack Reading (GBr)0:00:18.790
40Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col) Cg Racing Brigade0:00:19.258
41Duncan Riffle (USA) Dirt Norco Race Team0:00:19.514
42Damien Spagnolo (Fra) MS Mondraker Team0:00:19.902
43Nico Vink (Bel) Rose Vaujany Gravity MTB Team0:00:20.093
44Ivan Oulego Moreno (Spa)0:00:20.194
45Aurélien Giordanengo (Fra) Topcycle By Trek0:00:20.361
46Lars Vatnebryn Sandviken (Nor)0:00:21.033
47Julien Camellini (Fra)0:00:21.322
48Joshua Button (Aus) SC-Intense0:00:21.821
49Thomas Braithwaite (GBr)0:00:22.498
50Nejc Rutar (Slo) Unior Tools Team0:00:22.642
51Ralph Jones (GBr)0:00:22.788
52Joe Barnes (GBr)0:00:22.817
53Ziga Pandur (Slo) Unior Tools Team0:00:22.976
54Boris Tetzlaff (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria0:00:22.978
55Oliver Burton (GBr)0:00:23.316
56Mark Scott (GBr)0:00:25.894
57Fabien Cousinie (Fra) Hutchinson United Ride0:00:25.940
58Cyrille Kurtz (Fra) CK Racing Santacruz0:00:26.056
59Scott Mears (GBr)0:00:26.641
60Oscar Harnstrom (Swe) Pila-BlaCK Arrows-MTB Herin School Asd0:00:27.821
61Florent Payet (Fra) SC-Intense0:00:28.339
62Francisco Pardal (Por)0:00:28.968
63Thomas Jeandin (Swi)0:00:30.740
64Phil Atwill° (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team0:00:31.026
65Robin Wallner (Swe) Team Are Bikepark By W-Racing0:00:31.106
66Marc Beaumont (GBr) GT Factory Racing0:00:32.479
67Niklas Wallner (Swe) Team Are Bikepark By W-Racing0:00:33.437
68Mathieu Gallean (Fra) Dagg - Racing0:00:37.229
69Brook Macdonald (NZl) MS Mondraker Team0:00:39.184
70Edgar Carballo Gonzalez (Spa)0:00:39.312
71Matthew Beer (Can)0:00:41.505
72Alex Bond (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof0:00:42.252
73Gaetan Ruffin (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction0:00:52.026
74Bernat Guardia Pascual (Spa)0:00:53.101
75Harry Heath (GBr) Unior Tools Team0:00:55.882
76Jared Graves (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team0:00:57.744
77Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate0:03:19.320
DNFRuaridh Cunningham (GBr)
DNFLorenzo Suding (Ita) Pila-BlaCK Arrows-MTB Herin School Asd
DNFGeorge Gannicott° (GBr)
DNFAndreas Sieber (Ger)

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1GT Factory Racing67pts
2Lapierre International55
3Santa Cruz Syndicate54
4Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof54
5Giant Factory Off-Road Team53
6Trek World Racing40
7MS Mondraker Team40
8Scott1137
9Hutchinson United Ride36
10Devinci Global Racing35
11Commencal / Riding Addiction30
12Monster Energy-Specialized30
13Team Norco International23
14Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team20
15Passion Velo.Fr18
16Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie14
17Kona7
18Unior Tools Team4
19Dirt Norco Race Team4
20Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Batibois Alsace3
21Alpine Commencal Austria2
22Ghost Factory Racing Team1

World Cup individual standings after round 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aaron Gwin (USA) Trek World Racing650pts
2Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate565
3Gee Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing495
4Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team355
5Samuel Hill (Aus) Monster Energy-Specialized334
6Steve Smith (Can) Devinci Global Racing302
7Marc Beaumont (GBr) GT Factory Racing293
8Michael Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson United Ride288
9Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate257
10Rémi Thirion (Fra) Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team237
11Cameron Cole (NZl) Lapierre International217
12Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre International214
13Nick Beer (Swi) Devinci Global Racing207
14Justin Leov (NZl) Trek World Racing204
15Andrew Neethling (RSA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team199
16Loic Bruni° (Fra) Lapierre International199
17Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof189
18George Brannigan (NZl) Devinci Global Racing189
19Joseph Smith (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof185
20Damien Spagnolo (Fra) Ms Mondraker Team182
21Richard Rude Jr° (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team172
22Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Scott11170
23Julien Camellini (Fra)167
24Brook Macdonald (NZl) Ms Mondraker Team166
25Aurélien Giordanengo (Fra) Topcycle By Trek157
26Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate156
27Luke Strobel (USA)153
28Pierre Charles Georges (Fra) Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Batibois Alsace153
29Mickael Pascal (Fra) Ck Racing Santacruz144
30Jared Graves (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team142
31Patrick Thome (Fra) Lapierre International137
32Johannes Fischbach (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team137
33Sam Dale (GBr)135
34Bryn Atkinson (Aus) Team Norco International133
35Robin Wallner (Swe) Team Are Bikepark By W-Racing125
36Bernard Kerr (GBr)115
37Richard Thomas (GBr)112
38Mitchell Delfs (Aus) Kona110
39Troy Brosnan (Aus) Monster Energy-Specialized107
40Greg Williamson (GBr)106
41Connor Fearon° (Aus) Kona102
42Joshua Button (Aus) Sc-Intense100
43Fabien Cousinie (Fra) Hutchinson United Ride95
44Cédric Gracia (Fra) Cg Racing Brigade93
45Thibaut Ruffin (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction91
46Marcus Klausmann (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team88
47Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col) Cg Racing Brigade88
48Duncan Riffle (USA) Dirt Norco Race Team85
49Oliver Burton (GBr)80
50Lewis Buchanan (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof78
51Alexander Kangas (Swe)78
52Florent Payet (Fra) Sc-Intense75
53Harry Molloy (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team74
54Fraser Mcglone° (GBr)73
55Oscar Harnstrom (Swe) Pila-Black Arrows-Mtb Herin School Asd71
56Jack Reading (GBr)70
57Eliot Jackson (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team69
58Neko Mulally (USA) Trek World Racing67
59Matti Lehikoinen (Fin) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof67
60Ziga Pandur (Slo) Unior Tools Team66
61Matthew Beer (Can)64
62Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr)58
63Thomas Braithwaite (GBr)57
64Francisco Pardal (Por)56
65Filip Polc (Svk)55
66Lorenzo Suding (Ita) Pila-Black Arrows-Mtb Herin School Asd55
67Ben Reid (Irl) Dirt Norco Race Team54
68Markus Pekoll (Aut) Ms Mondraker Team51
69Marco Milivinti (Ita) Torpado Surfing Shop48
70Johann Potgieter (RSA)48
71Nejc Rutar (Slo) Unior Tools Team48
72Dan Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing45
73Isak Leivsson (Nor)44
74Yoann Barelli (Fra)42
75Bernat Guardia Pascual (Spa)41
76Kyle Sangers (Can)38
77Curtis Keene (USA) Specialized Racing - Usa Gravity38
78Nico Vink (Bel) Rose Vaujany Gravity Mtb Team38
79Mitch Ropelato (USA) Specialized Racing - Usa Gravity37
80Ivan Oulego Moreno (Spa)37
81Alex Bond (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof37
82Lars Vatnebryn Sandviken (Nor)35
83Mathieu Gallean (Fra) Dagg - Racing35
84Timothy Bentley (RSA) Hutchinson United Ride33
85Miran Vauh (Slo)33
86Faustin Figaret (Fra) Sc-Intense32
87Jonty Neethling (RSA)32
88Benny Strasser (Ger)31
89Niklas Wallner (Swe) Team Are Bikepark By W-Racing31
90Gianluca Vernassa° (Ita) Devinci Global Racing30
91Ralph Jones (GBr)30
92Mark Scott (GBr)30
93Joe Barnes (GBr)29
94Emanuel Pombo (Por)28
95Stefan Garlicki (RSA)27
96Boris Tetzlaff (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria27
97Harry Heath (GBr) Unior Tools Team26
98Cyrille Kurtz (Fra) Ck Racing Santacruz23
99Lars Peyer (Swi) Sc-Intense22
100Scott Mears (GBr)22
101Logan Binggeli (USA)18
102Thomas Jeandin (Swi)18
103Carlo Caire° (Ita) Argentina Bike Gravity Team17
104Phil Atwill° (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team17
105Charly Di Pasquale (Fra) Xcytt Racing16
106Fergus Lamb (GBr)16
107Arthur Parret (Fra) Passion Velo.Fr14
108Manuel Gruber (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria13
109Ludovic May (Swi)13
110Emyr Davies (GBr)12
111Edgar Carballo Gonzalez (Spa)11
112Dan Stanbridge (GBr) Dirt Norco Race Team11
113Tommy Herrmann (Ger)11
114Matthias Stonig (Aut)10
115Guillaume Cauvin° (Fra) Hutchinson United Ride10
116Gaetan Ruffin (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction8
117Lutz Weber (Swi)8
118Mathias Haas (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria7
119Tiaan Odendaal° (RSA)7
120Benjamin Torrano (Fra)7
121Jonathan Jones° (GBr)6
122Kevin Aiello (USA)4
123Dan Sheridan° (Irl)3
124Kristoffer Haugland (Nor)2

World Cup team standings after round 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1GT Factory Racing212pts
2Santa Cruz Syndicate172
3Trek World Racing160
4MS Mondraker Team153
5Hutchinson United Ride137
6Lapierre International131
7Devinci Global Racing131
8Scott11121
9Giant Factory Off-Road Team103
10Monster Energy-Specialized97
11Commencal / Riding Addiction85
12Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof66
13Team Norco International64
14Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team63
15Passion Velo.Fr40
16SC-Intense37
17Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team36
18Madison Saracen Downhill Team35
19Alpine Commencal Austria34
20Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie27
21CG Racing Brigade26
22Topcycle By Trek18
23Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Batibois Alsace12
24CK Racing Santacruz11
25Torpado Surfing Shop10
26Team Are Bikepark By W-Racing9
27Kona8
28Unior Tools Team7
29Dirt Norco Race Team4
30Ghost Factory Racing Team3

