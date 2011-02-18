Image 1 of 58 Kevin Sireau (France) goes quickest in qualifying in the men's sprint. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 2 of 58 (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 3 of 58 (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 4 of 58 (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 5 of 58 (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 6 of 58 (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 7 of 58 (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 8 of 58 (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 9 of 58 (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 10 of 58 (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 11 of 58 (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 12 of 58 Friday warm up - awaiting the capacity crowd (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 13 of 58 Mens Sprint finals - Kenny loses to Sireau (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 14 of 58 Mens IP 4000m Julien Morice in action (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 15 of 58 Mens IP 4000m Geriant Thomas takes the fastest time in the qualifying (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 16 of 58 Mens IP 4000m Denis Rohan (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 17 of 58 Mens IP 4000m Geriant Thomas takes the fastest time in the qualifying (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 18 of 58 Mens IP 4000m Denis Rohan (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 19 of 58 Mens IP - Geraint Thomas takes 2nd (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 20 of 58 Media Scrum (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 21 of 58 (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 22 of 58 (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 23 of 58 (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 24 of 58 (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 25 of 58 (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 26 of 58 (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 27 of 58 (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 28 of 58 (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 29 of 58 (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 30 of 58 (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 31 of 58 Ben Swift in the Omnium 250m flying lap (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 32 of 58 Bobby Lea (USA) in the Omnium 250m flying lap (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 33 of 58 Marc Ryan (New Zealand) in the mens ind pursuit (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 34 of 58 Marc Ryan (New Zealand) in the mens ind pursuit (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 35 of 58 Rohan Dennis (Australia) sets the pace in the mens ind pursuit (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 36 of 58 Geraint Thomas (GB) sets the fastest pace in the men¹s ind pursuit (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 37 of 58 Dave Brailsford watches Geraint Thomas go fastest in the pursuit (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 38 of 58 Inspectors looking at rider positions as well as the bike (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 39 of 58 Forstemann and Sunderland locked in battle (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 40 of 58 Geraint Thomas (GB) in good form in the pursuit (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 41 of 58 Forstemann and Sunderland in a photo finish but judges relegated the German (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 42 of 58 Sarah Hammer leads Team Ouch. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 43 of 58 Wendy Houvenaghel leads the British team to the fast time in qualifying. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 44 of 58 Joanna Rowsell prepares to lead off the British team. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 45 of 58 The USA team could only finish 11th. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 46 of 58 The British 100% ME girls set the early fastest time. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 47 of 58 Dave Brailsford back in the Velodrome with the British team. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 48 of 58 The New Zealand team finish second to make the gold medal final against Great Britain. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 49 of 58 The Australian team were of the pace on the day. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 50 of 58 Chris Hoy (Sky) was the star attraction in Manchester. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 51 of 58 Jason Kenny (Sky) was quick off the mark. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 52 of 58 Jason Kenny (Sky) sailed through qualifying. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 53 of 58 Teun Mulder (Netherlands) in men's sprint qualifying. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 54 of 58 Lei Zhang (China) en route to victory in the 1/8 finals of the men's sprint. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 55 of 58 Michael D’Almeida (France) in the men's sprint. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 56 of 58 Sam Webster (New Zealand) was eliminated in the qualifying round of the men's sprint. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 57 of 58 Teun Mulder (Netherlands) in action in Manchester. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 58 of 58 Chris Hoy (Sky) in full flight (Image credit: Gerry McManus)

The first night of the UCI Track Cycling World Cup in Manchester offered a taste of what may become a theme in the build-up to - and at - the London Olympics, with Australia and Britain battling for supremacy.

Between them, they claimed three of the four gold medals on offer, with only Frenchman Kevin Sireau - clearly in impressive form after going under ten seconds in the 200m qualifying time trial - breaking the hegemony with his defeat of Britain's Jason Kenny in the sprint final.

But it was Australia, continuing its phenomenal recent form on the track, which ended up on top at the end of the opening session, with golds in the men's pursuit and women's team sprint, to Britain's one gold in the women's team pursuit.

And like so many other occasions, the rivalry between the two nations was symbolised by a thrilling men's pursuit final. Rohan Dennis, whose stunning performance at the recent Australian national championships was comprehensively overshadowed by Jack Bobridge's world record, faced Geraint Thomas in the final, having pipped him in qualifying.

With home support many fancied Thomas to claim gold and he went out fast to build a significant lead at half-distance. He then started to fade however, just as Dennis began to pile on the pressure in the final four laps. By the finish the Australian had prevailed by just over a second, though he admitted he'd been oblivious to where he was in relation to Thomas, especially as the crowd became more urgent, willing Thomas on as Dennis began to claw back.

"I wasn't sure where he was until half-distance," said Dennis, "and I didn't think he'd be that far ahead. I was hoping he'd slowly die off, then with four laps to go I attacked it. I just consistently held it until those last four laps, then I just gave it everything: it was all or nothing."

"I just went out too hard," said Thomas. "The team pursuit [on Sunday] is the main thing. I did this to have a good hit out, but I still like riding the individual and it's something I want to win the Worlds in."

Australia's second gold medal came in the women's team sprint, with Anna Meares overcoming jet lag to partner Kaarle McCulloch to victory over China. "I think we performed great under the circumstances," said Meares. "The jet lag's been difficult to deal with this week, so we can be very happy with that."

There was disappointment for Meares' big rival, Victoria Pendleton, when she and Shanaze Reade, riding for Sky Track Cycling, false-started and then failed to qualify for the medal rides. Instead, the top British duo was overshadowed by the young pairing of Becky James and Jess Varnish, riding in GB colours, who made it to the bronze medal ride; they had to be content with fourth however, as France claimed the third step on the podium.

There was a world class performance by the British women in the team pursuit as they defeated the world record holders, New Zealand, in a British record 3:19.757. In another exciting race GB led from the start, but with a cushion of no more than 0.3 seconds until the final four laps.

On the line the gap was a shade over a second, but it was enough for the British trio of Wendy Houvenaghel, Jo Rowsell and Sarah Storey, to claim gold.

Rowsell believes they'll have to go two seconds faster to win gold at next month's world championships. "I think it'll be a 3.17," she said. "Everyone raises their game for the worlds anyway, and the Australian ‘A' team wasn't here today.

"But I think we have a lot of room for improvement," added Rowsell, "and there are about eight or nine of us working to try and get in the team."

Storey, the former Paralympic gold medal-winning swimmer, said it had been "a team effort. I feel there were eight or nine people with us on the track today. It was a massive team effort. We've not ridden as a combination for more than two weeks, and we've trained with all sorts of different line-ups. But we feel we've got more to come at the worlds."

Sireau, meanwhile, was an impressive winner of the men's sprint, coming from a heat down to beat Kenny after also recording a rare sub-ten second (9.983) 200m in qualifying. In a re-run of the 2008 Olympic final, Kenny had defeated Sky Track Cycling teammate Sir Chris Hoy in his semi-final, with Hoy bouncing back to claim bronze against Germany's Maxamillian Levy.

At the half-way stage of the men's omnium New Zealand's Shane Archbold has a healthy lead having won the flying lap and finished joint first in the points race before ending the opening session with fourth in the elimination race.

Morning session

There were few surprises in the opening session of the track World Cup in Manchester. Day one of the meeting is dominated by the men’s sprint, and home favourites Chris Hoy and Jason Kenny (Sky) are safely through to the semi-finals, along with World Cup leader Kévin Sireau (France) and Germany’s Maximilian Levy.

Sireau was the only man to break 10 seconds in qualifying, as he clocked 9.983, and he followed that up with routine wins over Bernard Esterhuizen (South Africa) and Teun Mulder (Netherlands) to make the last four, where he will face Levy.

The British duo of Hoy and Kenny will face off in the other semi-final. Hoy was a shade quicker in qualifying. Hoy faced a stiff challenge in Michael D'Almeida (France) in the semi-final, but came through 2-0, while Kenny accounted for Lei Zhang (China).

Australian talent Rohan Dennis had the quickest time in qualifying for the men’s pursuit (4.15.519) and is set for a tight battle with Geraint Thomas (Sky) for the honours.

In the women’s team pursuit, Great Britain delighted the Manchester crowds by being the fastest in qualifying, although they were pushed all the way by a strong New Zealand trio. The men’s omnium also got underway, with Shane Archbold (New Zealand) getting off to the best possible start in the flying lap. His time of 13.291 was enough to take an early lead in the competition.

Full Results

Men's Sprint Qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kévin Sireau (France) 0:00:09.983 2 Chris Hoy (Great Britain) 0:00:10.046 3 Jason Kenny (Great Britain) 0:00:10.049 4 Maximilian Levy (Germany) 0:00:10.144 5 Scott Sunderland (Australia) 0:00:10.235 6 Lei Zhang (People's Republic of China) 0:00:10.256 7 Michaël D'Almeida (France) 0:00:10.258 8 Damian Zielinski (Poland) 0:00:10.269 9 Teun Mulder (Netherlands) 0:00:10.293 10 Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia) 0:00:10.310 11 Carsten Bergemann (Germany) 0:00:10.315 12 Tsubasa Kitatsuru (Japan) 0:00:10.325 13 Andrii Vynokurov (Ukraine) 0:00:10.329 14 Robert Forstemann (Germany) 0:00:10.333 15 Miao Zhang (People's Republic of China) 0:00:10.363 16 Bernard Esterhuizen (South Africa) 0:00:10.386 17 Roy Van Den Berg (Netherlands) 0:00:10.391 18 Daniel Ellis (Australia) 0:00:10.418 19 Travis Smith (Canada) 0:00:10.424 20 Denis Shurshin (Russian Federation) 0:00:10.450 21 Sam Webster (New Zealand) 0:00:10.470 22 Joseph Veloce (Canada) 0:00:10.479 23 Tomas Babek (Czech Republic) 0:00:10.482 24 Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand) 25 Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain) 0:00:10.486 26 Yudai Nitta (Japan) 0:00:10.492 27 Tobias Wachter (Germany) 0:00:10.500 28 Christos Volikakis (Greece) 0:00:10.545 29 Josiah Ng Onn Lam (Malaysia) 30 Jimmy Watkins (United States Of America) 0:00:10.566 31 Adam Ptacnik (Czech Republic) 0:00:10.567 32 Vladimir Khozov (Russian Federation) 0:00:10.569 33 Hersony Gadiel Canelon Vera (Venezuela) 0:00:10.589 34 Maciej Bielecki (Poland) 0:00:10.651 35 Zafeirios Volikakis (Greece) 0:00:10.660 36 Muhamad Edrus Mdyunos (Malaysia) 0:00:10.676 37 Hodei Mazquiaran Uria (Spain) 0:00:10.677 38 Atsushi Shibasaki (Japan) 0:00:10.724 39 Clemens Selzer (Austria) 0:00:10.730 40 Itmar Esteban Herraiz (Spain) 0:00:10.744 41 Yuriy Tsyupyk (Ukraine) 0:00:10.806 42 Angel Ramiro Pulgararaujo (Venezuela) 0:00:10.814 43 Kazuya Narita (Japan) 0:00:10.934 44 Francesco Ceci (Italy) 0:00:10.970 45 Tomeu Gelabert Serra (Spain) 0:00:11.065 46 Valerio Catellini (Italy) 0:00:11.120 47 Miles Stovold (USA) 0:00:11.179 48 Andrew Kelley (USA) 0:00:11.201 49 Adria Sabate Masip (Spain) 0:00:11.359

Men's Omnium Qualifying - Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tristan Marguet (Switzerland) 23 pts 2 Rafal Ratajczyk (Poland) 21 3 Martyn Irvine (Ireland) 20 4 Bobby Lea (United States Of America) 20 5 Bryan Coquard (France) 20 6 Carlos Alberto Uran Arroyave (Colombia) 20 7 Tim Veldt (Netherlands) 13 8 Michael Freiberg (Australia) 12 9 Shane Archbold (New Zealand) 9 10 Nicky Cocquyt (Belgium) 8 11 Recep Ünalan (Turkey) 6 12 Long Jin (China) 5 13 Eerik Idarand (Estonia) 3 14 Kazuhiro Mori (Japan) 3 15 Mario Contreras Reyes (Mexico) -17 DNF Christopher Imrek (Austria) DNF Jason Forde (Barbados)

Men's Omnium Qualifying - Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ioannis Tamouridis (Greece) 25 pts 2 Ho Ting Kwok (Hong Kong) 23 3 Erik Mohs (Germany) 22 4 Walter Fernando Perez (Argentina) 8 5 Ben Swift (Great Britain) 8 6 Elia Viviani (Italy) 7 7 Ho Sung Cho (Korea) 6 8 Siarhei Sakavets (Belarus) 5 9 Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spain) 5 10 Alois Kankovsky (Czech Republic) 5 11 Almonacid Mansilla (Chile) 4 12 Niki Byrgesen (Denmark) 3 13 Artur Ershov (Russia) 2 14 Gediminas Bagdonas (Lithuania) 2 15 Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzbekistan) 16 Rémi Pelletierroy (Canada) DNF David Askurava (Georgia) DNF James Louter (South Africa)

Men's Sprint 1/8 finals - Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Sireau (France) 0:00:10.842 2 Bernard Esterhuizen (South Africa)

Men's Sprint 1/8 finals - Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Hoy (Great Britain) 0:00:10.519 2 Miao Zhang (China)

Men's Sprint 1/8 finals - Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jason Kenny (Great Britain) 0:00:10.456 2 Robert Forstemann (Germany)

Men's Sprint 1/8 finals - Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maximilian Levy (Germany) 0:00:10.539 2 Andrii Vynokuov (Ukraine)

Men's Sprint 1/8 finals - Heat 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tsubasa Kitatsuru (Japan) 0:00:10.358 2 Scott Sunderland (Australia)

Men's Sprint 1/8 finals - Heat 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lei Zhang (China) 0:00:10.702 2 Carsren Bergemann (Germany)

Men's Sprint 1/8 finals - Heat 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael D'Almeida (France) 0:00:10.702 2 Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)

Men's Sprint 1/8 finals - Heat 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Teun Mulder (Netherlands) 0:00:10.848 2 Damian Zielinski (Poland)

Women's Team Pursuit Qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Great Britain 0:03:20.962 2 New Zealand 0:03:20.988 3 Ouch Pro Cycling 0:03:23.048 4 Netherlands 0:03:23.179 5 Team 100% Me 0:03:23.355 6 Australia 0:03:24.444 7 Germany 0:03:25.600 8 Lithuania 0:03:27.958 9 Belgium 0:03:28.443 10 Korea 0:03:28.947 11 United States 0:03:29.312 12 Poland 0:03:29.403 13 Belarus 0:03:29.653 14 China 0:03:29.788 15 Ireland 0:03:30.375 16 Russia 0:03:31.437 17 Giant Pro Cycling 0:03:31.832 18 Spain 0:03:32.159 19 Italy 0:03:38.318 20 Mexico 0:03:44.456 21 Dft Treads Com 0:03:51.908 DSQ Reyno De Navarratelcocono

Men's Sprint Quarterfinals - Heat 1, Race 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Sireau (France) 0:00:10.328 2 Teun Mulder (Netherlands)

Men's Sprint Quarterfinals - Heat 1, Race 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Sireau (France) 0:00:10.696 2 Teun Mulder (Netherlands)

Men's Sprint Quarterfinals - Heat 2, Race 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Hoy (Sky) 0:00:10.512 2 Michael D'almeida (France)

Men's Sprint Quarterfinals - Heat 2, Race 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Hoy (Sky) 0:00:10.451 2 Michael D'almeida (France)

Men's Sprint Quarterfinals - Heat 3, Race 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jason Kenny (Sky) 0:00:10.388 2 Lei Zhang (China)

Men's Sprint Quarterfinals - Heat 3, Race 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jason Kenny (Sky) 0:00:10.651 2 Lei Zhang (China)

Men's Sprint Quarterfinals - Heat 3 - Heat 4, Race 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maximilian Levy (Germany) 0:00:10.579 2 Tsubasa Kitatsuru (Japan)

Men's Sprint Quarterfinals - Heat 4, Race 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maximilian Levy (Germany) 0:00:10.272 2 Tsubasa Kitatsuru (Japan)

Men's Sprint B Quarter finals - Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damian Zielinski (Poland) 0:00:10.814 2 Bernard Esterhuizen (South Africa)

Men's Sprint B Quarter finals - Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia) 0:00:10.885 2 Miao Zhang (China)

Men's Sprint B Quarter finals - Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Forstemann (Germany) 0:00:10.741 2 Carsten Bergemann (Germany)

Men's Sprint B Quarter finals - Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Scott Sunderland (Australia) 0:00:10.758 2 Andrii Vynokurov (Ukraine)

Men's Sprint B Semi-finals - Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Scott Sunderland (Australia) 0:00:10.784 2 Damian Zielinski (Poland)

Men's Sprint B Semi-finals - Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Forstemann (Germany) 0:00:10.848 2 Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)

Men's Omnium - Flying lap # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shane Archbold (New Zealand) 0:00:13.291 2 Bryan Coquard (France) 0:00:13.299 3 Alois Kankovsky (Czech Republic) 0:00:13.316 4 Tim Veldt (Netherlands) 0:00:13.336 5 Elia Viviani (Italy) 0:00:13.446 6 Hosung Cho (Korea) 0:00:13.533 7 Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spain) 0:00:13.537 8 Bobby Lea (United States Of America) 0:00:13.566 9 Martyn Irvine (Ireland) 0:00:13.576 10 Tristan Marguet (Switzerland) 0:00:13.582 11 Rafal Ratajczyk (Poland) 0:00:13.584 12 Ben Swift (Great Britain) 0:00:13.586 13 Carlos Alberto Uran Arroyave (Colombia) 0:00:13.652 14 Erik Mohs (Germany) 0:00:13.703 15 Recep Ünalan (Turkey) 0:00:13.757 16 Ioannis Tamouridis (Greece) 0:00:13.786 17 Cristopher Mansilla Almonacid (Chile) 0:00:13.854 18 Michael Freiberg (Australia) 0:00:13.893 19 Ho Ting Kwok (Hong Kong, China) 0:00:13.971 20 Niki Byrgesen (Denmark) 21 Siarhei Sakavets (Belarus) 0:00:14.044 22 Nicky Cocquyt (Belgium) 0:00:14.138 23 Walter Fernando Perez (Argentina) 0:00:14.157 24 Long Jin (China) 0:00:14.241

Men's Sprint B finals # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 9 Scott Sunderland (Australia) 0:00:10.508 10 Robert Forstemann (Germany) 11 Damian Zielinski (Poland) 0:00:10.811 12 Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)

Men's sprint - Race for 5th-8th place # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 5 Tsubasa Kitatsuru (Japan) 0:00:10.627 6 Teun Mulder (Netherlands) 7 Michael D'Almeida (France) 8 Lei Zhang (China)

Men's Omnium Points Race # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shane Archbold (New Zealand) 13 pts 2 Rafal Ratajczyk (Poland) 13 3 Elia Viviani (Italy) 11 4 Hosung Cho (Korea) 11 5 Nicky Cocquyt (Belgium) 10 6 Michael Freiberg (Australia) 9 7 Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spain) 9 8 Ioannis Tamouridis (Greece) 6 9 Mansilla Almonacid (Chile) 5 10 Ho Ting Kwok (Hong Kong, China) 5 11 Walter Fernando Perez (Argentina) 4 12 Bobby Lea (United States Of America) 2 13 Carlos Alberto Uran Arroyave (Colombia) -10 14 Bryan Coquard (France) -12 15 Ben Swift (Great Britain) -15 16 Martyn Irvine (Ireland) -16 17 Siarhei Sakavets (Belarus) -17 18 Niki Byrgesen (Denmark) -18 19 Tristan Marguet (Switzerland) -20 20 Recep Ünalan (Turkey) -20 21 Erik Mohs (Germany) -20 22 Alois Kankovsky (Czech Republic) -40 DNF Tim Veldt (Netherlands) DNF Long Jin (China)

Women's Team Pursuit Bronze medal race # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ouch Pro Cycling 0:03:23.136 2 Netherlands 0:03:23.804

Women's Team Pursuit - Gold Medal Final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Great Britain 0:03:19.757 2 New Zealand 0:03:20.828

Men's Sprint semi-finals - Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Sireau (France) 0:00:10.401 2 Maximilian Levy (Germany)

Men's Sprint semi-finals - Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jason Kenny (Sky) 0:00:10.463 2 Chris Hoy (Sky)

Women's Team Sprint Qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 China 0:00:33.140 2 Australia 0:00:33.372 3 France 0:00:33.517 4 Great Britain 0:00:33.581 5 Germany 0:00:33.731 6 Netherlands 0:00:33.804 7 Lithuania 0:00:33.876 8 Sky Track Cycling 0:00:34.001 9 Russia 0:00:34.787 10 Spain 0:00:34.796 11 Korea 0:00:35.449 12 Venezuela 0:00:35.620 13 Greece 0:00:35.632 14 Hong Kong 0:00:35.796 15 Cuba 0:00:35.927 16 United States 0:00:36.047 17 Mexico 0:00:36.639 18 Japan 0:00:36.772 19 Giant Pro Cycling 0:00:36.962 20 Dft Cycling Team 0:00:37.384 21 Reyno De Navarratelcocono 0:00:38.044

Men's Pursuit Final - Gold Medal Race # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Australia) 0:04:15.614 2 Geraint Thomas (Great Britain) 0:04:16.477

Men's Pursuit Final - Bronze Medal Race # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 3 Marc Ryan (New Zealand) 0:04:24.855 4 Jenning Heizinga (Netherlands) 0:04:27.154

Women's Team Sprint Gold Medal Final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Australia 0:00:33.017 2 China 0:00:33.173

Women's Team Sprint Bronze Medal Final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 3 France 0:00:33.347 4 Great Britain 0:00:33.651

Men's Sprint Final - Race 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jason Kenny (Sky) 0:00:10.333 2 Kevin Sireaud (France)

Men's Sprint Final - Race 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Sireaud (France) 0:00:10.273 2 Jason Kenny (Sky)

Men's Sprint Final - Race 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Sireaud (France) 0:00:10.528 2 Jason Kenny (Sky)

Men's Sprint Bronze Final - Race 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Hoy (Sky) 0:00:10.477 2 Maximilian Levy (Germany)

Men's Sprint Bronze Final - Race 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Hoy (Sky) 0:00:10.808 2 Maximilian Levy (Germany)

Men's Omnium - Elimination Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Elia Viviani (Italy) 2 Ben Swift (Great Britain) 3 Rafal Ratajczyk (Poland) 4 Shane Archbold (New Zealand) 5 Bryan Coquard (France) 6 Michael Freiberg (Australia) 7 Walter Fernando Perez (Argentina) 8 Alois Kankovsky (Czech Republic) 9 Nicky Cocquyt (Belgium) 10 Bobby Lea (United States Of America) 11 Ioannis Tamouridis (Greece) 12 Niki Byrgesen (Denmark) 13 Recep Ünalan (Turkey) 14 Hosung Cho (Korea) 15 Tristan Marguet (Switzerland) 16 Martyn Irvine (Ireland) 17 Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spain) 18 Ho Ting Kwok (Hong Kong, China) 19 Erik Mohs (Germany) 20 Cristopher Mansilla Almonacid (Chile) 21 Siarhei Sakavets (Belarus) 22 Carlos Alberto Uran Arroyave (Colombia) 23 Long Jin (China) DNS Tim Ned Veldt (Netherlands)