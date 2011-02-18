Sireau quickest in qualifying for sprint gold
Meares, McCulloch and Dennis do Australia proud
The first night of the UCI Track Cycling World Cup in Manchester offered a taste of what may become a theme in the build-up to - and at - the London Olympics, with Australia and Britain battling for supremacy.
Between them, they claimed three of the four gold medals on offer, with only Frenchman Kevin Sireau - clearly in impressive form after going under ten seconds in the 200m qualifying time trial - breaking the hegemony with his defeat of Britain's Jason Kenny in the sprint final.
But it was Australia, continuing its phenomenal recent form on the track, which ended up on top at the end of the opening session, with golds in the men's pursuit and women's team sprint, to Britain's one gold in the women's team pursuit.
And like so many other occasions, the rivalry between the two nations was symbolised by a thrilling men's pursuit final. Rohan Dennis, whose stunning performance at the recent Australian national championships was comprehensively overshadowed by Jack Bobridge's world record, faced Geraint Thomas in the final, having pipped him in qualifying.
With home support many fancied Thomas to claim gold and he went out fast to build a significant lead at half-distance. He then started to fade however, just as Dennis began to pile on the pressure in the final four laps. By the finish the Australian had prevailed by just over a second, though he admitted he'd been oblivious to where he was in relation to Thomas, especially as the crowd became more urgent, willing Thomas on as Dennis began to claw back.
"I wasn't sure where he was until half-distance," said Dennis, "and I didn't think he'd be that far ahead. I was hoping he'd slowly die off, then with four laps to go I attacked it. I just consistently held it until those last four laps, then I just gave it everything: it was all or nothing."
"I just went out too hard," said Thomas. "The team pursuit [on Sunday] is the main thing. I did this to have a good hit out, but I still like riding the individual and it's something I want to win the Worlds in."
Australia's second gold medal came in the women's team sprint, with Anna Meares overcoming jet lag to partner Kaarle McCulloch to victory over China. "I think we performed great under the circumstances," said Meares. "The jet lag's been difficult to deal with this week, so we can be very happy with that."
There was disappointment for Meares' big rival, Victoria Pendleton, when she and Shanaze Reade, riding for Sky Track Cycling, false-started and then failed to qualify for the medal rides. Instead, the top British duo was overshadowed by the young pairing of Becky James and Jess Varnish, riding in GB colours, who made it to the bronze medal ride; they had to be content with fourth however, as France claimed the third step on the podium.
There was a world class performance by the British women in the team pursuit as they defeated the world record holders, New Zealand, in a British record 3:19.757. In another exciting race GB led from the start, but with a cushion of no more than 0.3 seconds until the final four laps.
On the line the gap was a shade over a second, but it was enough for the British trio of Wendy Houvenaghel, Jo Rowsell and Sarah Storey, to claim gold.
Rowsell believes they'll have to go two seconds faster to win gold at next month's world championships. "I think it'll be a 3.17," she said. "Everyone raises their game for the worlds anyway, and the Australian ‘A' team wasn't here today.
"But I think we have a lot of room for improvement," added Rowsell, "and there are about eight or nine of us working to try and get in the team."
Storey, the former Paralympic gold medal-winning swimmer, said it had been "a team effort. I feel there were eight or nine people with us on the track today. It was a massive team effort. We've not ridden as a combination for more than two weeks, and we've trained with all sorts of different line-ups. But we feel we've got more to come at the worlds."
Sireau, meanwhile, was an impressive winner of the men's sprint, coming from a heat down to beat Kenny after also recording a rare sub-ten second (9.983) 200m in qualifying. In a re-run of the 2008 Olympic final, Kenny had defeated Sky Track Cycling teammate Sir Chris Hoy in his semi-final, with Hoy bouncing back to claim bronze against Germany's Maxamillian Levy.
At the half-way stage of the men's omnium New Zealand's Shane Archbold has a healthy lead having won the flying lap and finished joint first in the points race before ending the opening session with fourth in the elimination race.
Morning session
There were few surprises in the opening session of the track World Cup in Manchester. Day one of the meeting is dominated by the men’s sprint, and home favourites Chris Hoy and Jason Kenny (Sky) are safely through to the semi-finals, along with World Cup leader Kévin Sireau (France) and Germany’s Maximilian Levy.
Sireau was the only man to break 10 seconds in qualifying, as he clocked 9.983, and he followed that up with routine wins over Bernard Esterhuizen (South Africa) and Teun Mulder (Netherlands) to make the last four, where he will face Levy.
The British duo of Hoy and Kenny will face off in the other semi-final. Hoy was a shade quicker in qualifying. Hoy faced a stiff challenge in Michael D'Almeida (France) in the semi-final, but came through 2-0, while Kenny accounted for Lei Zhang (China).
Australian talent Rohan Dennis had the quickest time in qualifying for the men’s pursuit (4.15.519) and is set for a tight battle with Geraint Thomas (Sky) for the honours.
In the women’s team pursuit, Great Britain delighted the Manchester crowds by being the fastest in qualifying, although they were pushed all the way by a strong New Zealand trio. The men’s omnium also got underway, with Shane Archbold (New Zealand) getting off to the best possible start in the flying lap. His time of 13.291 was enough to take an early lead in the competition.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kévin Sireau (France)
|0:00:09.983
|2
|Chris Hoy (Great Britain)
|0:00:10.046
|3
|Jason Kenny (Great Britain)
|0:00:10.049
|4
|Maximilian Levy (Germany)
|0:00:10.144
|5
|Scott Sunderland (Australia)
|0:00:10.235
|6
|Lei Zhang (People's Republic of China)
|0:00:10.256
|7
|Michaël D'Almeida (France)
|0:00:10.258
|8
|Damian Zielinski (Poland)
|0:00:10.269
|9
|Teun Mulder (Netherlands)
|0:00:10.293
|10
|Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)
|0:00:10.310
|11
|Carsten Bergemann (Germany)
|0:00:10.315
|12
|Tsubasa Kitatsuru (Japan)
|0:00:10.325
|13
|Andrii Vynokurov (Ukraine)
|0:00:10.329
|14
|Robert Forstemann (Germany)
|0:00:10.333
|15
|Miao Zhang (People's Republic of China)
|0:00:10.363
|16
|Bernard Esterhuizen (South Africa)
|0:00:10.386
|17
|Roy Van Den Berg (Netherlands)
|0:00:10.391
|18
|Daniel Ellis (Australia)
|0:00:10.418
|19
|Travis Smith (Canada)
|0:00:10.424
|20
|Denis Shurshin (Russian Federation)
|0:00:10.450
|21
|Sam Webster (New Zealand)
|0:00:10.470
|22
|Joseph Veloce (Canada)
|0:00:10.479
|23
|Tomas Babek (Czech Republic)
|0:00:10.482
|24
|Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand)
|25
|Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain)
|0:00:10.486
|26
|Yudai Nitta (Japan)
|0:00:10.492
|27
|Tobias Wachter (Germany)
|0:00:10.500
|28
|Christos Volikakis (Greece)
|0:00:10.545
|29
|Josiah Ng Onn Lam (Malaysia)
|30
|Jimmy Watkins (United States Of America)
|0:00:10.566
|31
|Adam Ptacnik (Czech Republic)
|0:00:10.567
|32
|Vladimir Khozov (Russian Federation)
|0:00:10.569
|33
|Hersony Gadiel Canelon Vera (Venezuela)
|0:00:10.589
|34
|Maciej Bielecki (Poland)
|0:00:10.651
|35
|Zafeirios Volikakis (Greece)
|0:00:10.660
|36
|Muhamad Edrus Mdyunos (Malaysia)
|0:00:10.676
|37
|Hodei Mazquiaran Uria (Spain)
|0:00:10.677
|38
|Atsushi Shibasaki (Japan)
|0:00:10.724
|39
|Clemens Selzer (Austria)
|0:00:10.730
|40
|Itmar Esteban Herraiz (Spain)
|0:00:10.744
|41
|Yuriy Tsyupyk (Ukraine)
|0:00:10.806
|42
|Angel Ramiro Pulgararaujo (Venezuela)
|0:00:10.814
|43
|Kazuya Narita (Japan)
|0:00:10.934
|44
|Francesco Ceci (Italy)
|0:00:10.970
|45
|Tomeu Gelabert Serra (Spain)
|0:00:11.065
|46
|Valerio Catellini (Italy)
|0:00:11.120
|47
|Miles Stovold (USA)
|0:00:11.179
|48
|Andrew Kelley (USA)
|0:00:11.201
|49
|Adria Sabate Masip (Spain)
|0:00:11.359
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tristan Marguet (Switzerland)
|23
|pts
|2
|Rafal Ratajczyk (Poland)
|21
|3
|Martyn Irvine (Ireland)
|20
|4
|Bobby Lea (United States Of America)
|20
|5
|Bryan Coquard (France)
|20
|6
|Carlos Alberto Uran Arroyave (Colombia)
|20
|7
|Tim Veldt (Netherlands)
|13
|8
|Michael Freiberg (Australia)
|12
|9
|Shane Archbold (New Zealand)
|9
|10
|Nicky Cocquyt (Belgium)
|8
|11
|Recep Ünalan (Turkey)
|6
|12
|Long Jin (China)
|5
|13
|Eerik Idarand (Estonia)
|3
|14
|Kazuhiro Mori (Japan)
|3
|15
|Mario Contreras Reyes (Mexico)
|-17
|DNF
|Christopher Imrek (Austria)
|DNF
|Jason Forde (Barbados)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Greece)
|25
|pts
|2
|Ho Ting Kwok (Hong Kong)
|23
|3
|Erik Mohs (Germany)
|22
|4
|Walter Fernando Perez (Argentina)
|8
|5
|Ben Swift (Great Britain)
|8
|6
|Elia Viviani (Italy)
|7
|7
|Ho Sung Cho (Korea)
|6
|8
|Siarhei Sakavets (Belarus)
|5
|9
|Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spain)
|5
|10
|Alois Kankovsky (Czech Republic)
|5
|11
|Almonacid Mansilla (Chile)
|4
|12
|Niki Byrgesen (Denmark)
|3
|13
|Artur Ershov (Russia)
|2
|14
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Lithuania)
|2
|15
|Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzbekistan)
|16
|Rémi Pelletierroy (Canada)
|DNF
|David Askurava (Georgia)
|DNF
|James Louter (South Africa)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Sireau (France)
|0:00:10.842
|2
|Bernard Esterhuizen (South Africa)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chris Hoy (Great Britain)
|0:00:10.519
|2
|Miao Zhang (China)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jason Kenny (Great Britain)
|0:00:10.456
|2
|Robert Forstemann (Germany)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maximilian Levy (Germany)
|0:00:10.539
|2
|Andrii Vynokuov (Ukraine)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tsubasa Kitatsuru (Japan)
|0:00:10.358
|2
|Scott Sunderland (Australia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lei Zhang (China)
|0:00:10.702
|2
|Carsren Bergemann (Germany)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael D'Almeida (France)
|0:00:10.702
|2
|Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Teun Mulder (Netherlands)
|0:00:10.848
|2
|Damian Zielinski (Poland)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Great Britain
|0:03:20.962
|2
|New Zealand
|0:03:20.988
|3
|Ouch Pro Cycling
|0:03:23.048
|4
|Netherlands
|0:03:23.179
|5
|Team 100% Me
|0:03:23.355
|6
|Australia
|0:03:24.444
|7
|Germany
|0:03:25.600
|8
|Lithuania
|0:03:27.958
|9
|Belgium
|0:03:28.443
|10
|Korea
|0:03:28.947
|11
|United States
|0:03:29.312
|12
|Poland
|0:03:29.403
|13
|Belarus
|0:03:29.653
|14
|China
|0:03:29.788
|15
|Ireland
|0:03:30.375
|16
|Russia
|0:03:31.437
|17
|Giant Pro Cycling
|0:03:31.832
|18
|Spain
|0:03:32.159
|19
|Italy
|0:03:38.318
|20
|Mexico
|0:03:44.456
|21
|Dft Treads Com
|0:03:51.908
|DSQ
|Reyno De Navarratelcocono
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Sireau (France)
|0:00:10.328
|2
|Teun Mulder (Netherlands)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Sireau (France)
|0:00:10.696
|2
|Teun Mulder (Netherlands)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chris Hoy (Sky)
|0:00:10.512
|2
|Michael D'almeida (France)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chris Hoy (Sky)
|0:00:10.451
|2
|Michael D'almeida (France)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jason Kenny (Sky)
|0:00:10.388
|2
|Lei Zhang (China)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jason Kenny (Sky)
|0:00:10.651
|2
|Lei Zhang (China)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maximilian Levy (Germany)
|0:00:10.579
|2
|Tsubasa Kitatsuru (Japan)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maximilian Levy (Germany)
|0:00:10.272
|2
|Tsubasa Kitatsuru (Japan)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damian Zielinski (Poland)
|0:00:10.814
|2
|Bernard Esterhuizen (South Africa)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)
|0:00:10.885
|2
|Miao Zhang (China)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Forstemann (Germany)
|0:00:10.741
|2
|Carsten Bergemann (Germany)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scott Sunderland (Australia)
|0:00:10.758
|2
|Andrii Vynokurov (Ukraine)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scott Sunderland (Australia)
|0:00:10.784
|2
|Damian Zielinski (Poland)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Forstemann (Germany)
|0:00:10.848
|2
|Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shane Archbold (New Zealand)
|0:00:13.291
|2
|Bryan Coquard (France)
|0:00:13.299
|3
|Alois Kankovsky (Czech Republic)
|0:00:13.316
|4
|Tim Veldt (Netherlands)
|0:00:13.336
|5
|Elia Viviani (Italy)
|0:00:13.446
|6
|Hosung Cho (Korea)
|0:00:13.533
|7
|Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spain)
|0:00:13.537
|8
|Bobby Lea (United States Of America)
|0:00:13.566
|9
|Martyn Irvine (Ireland)
|0:00:13.576
|10
|Tristan Marguet (Switzerland)
|0:00:13.582
|11
|Rafal Ratajczyk (Poland)
|0:00:13.584
|12
|Ben Swift (Great Britain)
|0:00:13.586
|13
|Carlos Alberto Uran Arroyave (Colombia)
|0:00:13.652
|14
|Erik Mohs (Germany)
|0:00:13.703
|15
|Recep Ünalan (Turkey)
|0:00:13.757
|16
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Greece)
|0:00:13.786
|17
|Cristopher Mansilla Almonacid (Chile)
|0:00:13.854
|18
|Michael Freiberg (Australia)
|0:00:13.893
|19
|Ho Ting Kwok (Hong Kong, China)
|0:00:13.971
|20
|Niki Byrgesen (Denmark)
|21
|Siarhei Sakavets (Belarus)
|0:00:14.044
|22
|Nicky Cocquyt (Belgium)
|0:00:14.138
|23
|Walter Fernando Perez (Argentina)
|0:00:14.157
|24
|Long Jin (China)
|0:00:14.241
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|9
|Scott Sunderland (Australia)
|0:00:10.508
|10
|Robert Forstemann (Germany)
|11
|Damian Zielinski (Poland)
|0:00:10.811
|12
|Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|5
|Tsubasa Kitatsuru (Japan)
|0:00:10.627
|6
|Teun Mulder (Netherlands)
|7
|Michael D'Almeida (France)
|8
|Lei Zhang (China)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shane Archbold (New Zealand)
|13
|pts
|2
|Rafal Ratajczyk (Poland)
|13
|3
|Elia Viviani (Italy)
|11
|4
|Hosung Cho (Korea)
|11
|5
|Nicky Cocquyt (Belgium)
|10
|6
|Michael Freiberg (Australia)
|9
|7
|Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spain)
|9
|8
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Greece)
|6
|9
|Mansilla Almonacid (Chile)
|5
|10
|Ho Ting Kwok (Hong Kong, China)
|5
|11
|Walter Fernando Perez (Argentina)
|4
|12
|Bobby Lea (United States Of America)
|2
|13
|Carlos Alberto Uran Arroyave (Colombia)
|-10
|14
|Bryan Coquard (France)
|-12
|15
|Ben Swift (Great Britain)
|-15
|16
|Martyn Irvine (Ireland)
|-16
|17
|Siarhei Sakavets (Belarus)
|-17
|18
|Niki Byrgesen (Denmark)
|-18
|19
|Tristan Marguet (Switzerland)
|-20
|20
|Recep Ünalan (Turkey)
|-20
|21
|Erik Mohs (Germany)
|-20
|22
|Alois Kankovsky (Czech Republic)
|-40
|DNF
|Tim Veldt (Netherlands)
|DNF
|Long Jin (China)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ouch Pro Cycling
|0:03:23.136
|2
|Netherlands
|0:03:23.804
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Great Britain
|0:03:19.757
|2
|New Zealand
|0:03:20.828
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Sireau (France)
|0:00:10.401
|2
|Maximilian Levy (Germany)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jason Kenny (Sky)
|0:00:10.463
|2
|Chris Hoy (Sky)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|China
|0:00:33.140
|2
|Australia
|0:00:33.372
|3
|France
|0:00:33.517
|4
|Great Britain
|0:00:33.581
|5
|Germany
|0:00:33.731
|6
|Netherlands
|0:00:33.804
|7
|Lithuania
|0:00:33.876
|8
|Sky Track Cycling
|0:00:34.001
|9
|Russia
|0:00:34.787
|10
|Spain
|0:00:34.796
|11
|Korea
|0:00:35.449
|12
|Venezuela
|0:00:35.620
|13
|Greece
|0:00:35.632
|14
|Hong Kong
|0:00:35.796
|15
|Cuba
|0:00:35.927
|16
|United States
|0:00:36.047
|17
|Mexico
|0:00:36.639
|18
|Japan
|0:00:36.772
|19
|Giant Pro Cycling
|0:00:36.962
|20
|Dft Cycling Team
|0:00:37.384
|21
|Reyno De Navarratelcocono
|0:00:38.044
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Australia)
|0:04:15.614
|2
|Geraint Thomas (Great Britain)
|0:04:16.477
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|3
|Marc Ryan (New Zealand)
|0:04:24.855
|4
|Jenning Heizinga (Netherlands)
|0:04:27.154
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Australia
|0:00:33.017
|2
|China
|0:00:33.173
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|3
|France
|0:00:33.347
|4
|Great Britain
|0:00:33.651
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jason Kenny (Sky)
|0:00:10.333
|2
|Kevin Sireaud (France)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Sireaud (France)
|0:00:10.273
|2
|Jason Kenny (Sky)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Sireaud (France)
|0:00:10.528
|2
|Jason Kenny (Sky)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chris Hoy (Sky)
|0:00:10.477
|2
|Maximilian Levy (Germany)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chris Hoy (Sky)
|0:00:10.808
|2
|Maximilian Levy (Germany)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Elia Viviani (Italy)
|2
|Ben Swift (Great Britain)
|3
|Rafal Ratajczyk (Poland)
|4
|Shane Archbold (New Zealand)
|5
|Bryan Coquard (France)
|6
|Michael Freiberg (Australia)
|7
|Walter Fernando Perez (Argentina)
|8
|Alois Kankovsky (Czech Republic)
|9
|Nicky Cocquyt (Belgium)
|10
|Bobby Lea (United States Of America)
|11
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Greece)
|12
|Niki Byrgesen (Denmark)
|13
|Recep Ünalan (Turkey)
|14
|Hosung Cho (Korea)
|15
|Tristan Marguet (Switzerland)
|16
|Martyn Irvine (Ireland)
|17
|Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spain)
|18
|Ho Ting Kwok (Hong Kong, China)
|19
|Erik Mohs (Germany)
|20
|Cristopher Mansilla Almonacid (Chile)
|21
|Siarhei Sakavets (Belarus)
|22
|Carlos Alberto Uran Arroyave (Colombia)
|23
|Long Jin (China)
|DNS
|Tim Ned Veldt (Netherlands)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shane Archbold
|6
|pts
|2
|Elia Viviani
|9
|3
|Rafal Ratajczyk
|16
|4
|Bryan Coquard
|21
|5
|Hosung Cho
|24
|6
|Ben Swift
|29
|7
|Bobby Lea
|30
|8
|Michael Freiberg
|30
|9
|Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur
|31
|10
|Alois Kankovsky
|33
|11
|Ioannis Tamouridis
|35
|12
|Nicky Cocquyt
|36
|13
|Martyn Irvine
|41
|14
|Walter Fernando Perez
|41
|15
|Tristan Marguet
|44
|16
|Cristopher Mansilla Almonacid
|46
|17
|Ho Ting Kwok
|47
|18
|Carlos Alberto Uran Arroyave
|48
|19
|Recep Ünalan
|48
|20
|Niki Byrgesen
|50
|21
|Erik Mohs
|54
|22
|Siarhei Sakavets
|59
|23
|Jin Long (China)
|94
