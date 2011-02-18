Trending

Kevin Sireau (France) goes quickest in qualifying in the men's sprint.

Friday warm up - awaiting the capacity crowd

Mens Sprint finals - Kenny loses to Sireau

Mens IP 4000m Julien Morice in action

Mens IP 4000m Geriant Thomas takes the fastest time in the qualifying

Mens IP 4000m Denis Rohan

Mens IP 4000m Geriant Thomas takes the fastest time in the qualifying

Mens IP 4000m Denis Rohan

Mens IP - Geraint Thomas takes 2nd

Media Scrum

Ben Swift in the Omnium 250m flying lap

Bobby Lea (USA) in the Omnium 250m flying lap

Marc Ryan (New Zealand) in the mens ind pursuit

Marc Ryan (New Zealand) in the mens ind pursuit

Rohan Dennis (Australia) sets the pace in the mens ind pursuit

Geraint Thomas (GB) sets the fastest pace in the men¹s ind pursuit

Dave Brailsford watches Geraint Thomas go fastest in the pursuit

Inspectors looking at rider positions as well as the bike

Forstemann and Sunderland locked in battle

Geraint Thomas (GB) in good form in the pursuit

Forstemann and Sunderland in a photo finish but judges relegated the German

Sarah Hammer leads Team Ouch.

Wendy Houvenaghel leads the British team to the fast time in qualifying.

Joanna Rowsell prepares to lead off the British team.

The USA team could only finish 11th.

The British 100% ME girls set the early fastest time.

Dave Brailsford back in the Velodrome with the British team.

The New Zealand team finish second to make the gold medal final against Great Britain.

The Australian team were of the pace on the day.

Chris Hoy (Sky) was the star attraction in Manchester.

Jason Kenny (Sky) was quick off the mark.

Jason Kenny (Sky) sailed through qualifying.

Teun Mulder (Netherlands) in men's sprint qualifying.

Lei Zhang (China) en route to victory in the 1/8 finals of the men's sprint.

Michael D’Almeida (France) in the men's sprint.

Sam Webster (New Zealand) was eliminated in the qualifying round of the men's sprint.

Teun Mulder (Netherlands) in action in Manchester.

Chris Hoy (Sky) in full flight

The first night of the UCI Track Cycling World Cup in Manchester offered a taste of what may become a theme in the build-up to - and at - the London Olympics, with Australia and Britain battling for supremacy.

Between them, they claimed three of the four gold medals on offer, with only Frenchman Kevin Sireau - clearly in impressive form after going under ten seconds in the 200m qualifying time trial - breaking the hegemony with his defeat of Britain's Jason Kenny in the sprint final.

But it was Australia, continuing its phenomenal recent form on the track, which ended up on top at the end of the opening session, with golds in the men's pursuit and women's team sprint, to Britain's one gold in the women's team pursuit.

And like so many other occasions, the rivalry between the two nations was symbolised by a thrilling men's pursuit final. Rohan Dennis, whose stunning performance at the recent Australian national championships was comprehensively overshadowed by Jack Bobridge's world record, faced Geraint Thomas in the final, having pipped him in qualifying.

With home support many fancied Thomas to claim gold and he went out fast to build a significant lead at half-distance. He then started to fade however, just as Dennis began to pile on the pressure in the final four laps. By the finish the Australian had prevailed by just over a second, though he admitted he'd been oblivious to where he was in relation to Thomas, especially as the crowd became more urgent, willing Thomas on as Dennis began to claw back.

"I wasn't sure where he was until half-distance," said Dennis, "and I didn't think he'd be that far ahead. I was hoping he'd slowly die off, then with four laps to go I attacked it. I just consistently held it until those last four laps, then I just gave it everything: it was all or nothing."

"I just went out too hard," said Thomas. "The team pursuit [on Sunday] is the main thing. I did this to have a good hit out, but I still like riding the individual and it's something I want to win the Worlds in."

Australia's second gold medal came in the women's team sprint, with Anna Meares overcoming jet lag to partner Kaarle McCulloch to victory over China. "I think we performed great under the circumstances," said Meares. "The jet lag's been difficult to deal with this week, so we can be very happy with that."

There was disappointment for Meares' big rival, Victoria Pendleton, when she and Shanaze Reade, riding for Sky Track Cycling, false-started and then failed to qualify for the medal rides. Instead, the top British duo was overshadowed by the young pairing of Becky James and Jess Varnish, riding in GB colours, who made it to the bronze medal ride; they had to be content with fourth however, as France claimed the third step on the podium.

There was a world class performance by the British women in the team pursuit as they defeated the world record holders, New Zealand, in a British record 3:19.757. In another exciting race GB led from the start, but with a cushion of no more than 0.3 seconds until the final four laps.

On the line the gap was a shade over a second, but it was enough for the British trio of Wendy Houvenaghel, Jo Rowsell and Sarah Storey, to claim gold.

Rowsell believes they'll have to go two seconds faster to win gold at next month's world championships. "I think it'll be a 3.17," she said. "Everyone raises their game for the worlds anyway, and the Australian ‘A' team wasn't here today.

"But I think we have a lot of room for improvement," added Rowsell, "and there are about eight or nine of us working to try and get in the team."

Storey, the former Paralympic gold medal-winning swimmer, said it had been "a team effort. I feel there were eight or nine people with us on the track today. It was a massive team effort. We've not ridden as a combination for more than two weeks, and we've trained with all sorts of different line-ups. But we feel we've got more to come at the worlds."

Sireau, meanwhile, was an impressive winner of the men's sprint, coming from a heat down to beat Kenny after also recording a rare sub-ten second (9.983) 200m in qualifying. In a re-run of the 2008 Olympic final, Kenny had defeated Sky Track Cycling teammate Sir Chris Hoy in his semi-final, with Hoy bouncing back to claim bronze against Germany's Maxamillian Levy.

At the half-way stage of the men's omnium New Zealand's Shane Archbold has a healthy lead having won the flying lap and finished joint first in the points race before ending the opening session with fourth in the elimination race.

Morning session

There were few surprises in the opening session of the track World Cup in Manchester. Day one of the meeting is dominated by the men’s sprint, and home favourites Chris Hoy and Jason Kenny (Sky) are safely through to the semi-finals, along with World Cup leader Kévin Sireau (France) and Germany’s Maximilian Levy.

Sireau was the only man to break 10 seconds in qualifying, as he clocked 9.983, and he followed that up with routine wins over Bernard Esterhuizen (South Africa) and Teun Mulder (Netherlands) to make the last four, where he will face Levy.

The British duo of Hoy and Kenny will face off in the other semi-final. Hoy was a shade quicker in qualifying. Hoy faced a stiff challenge in Michael D'Almeida (France) in the semi-final, but came through 2-0, while Kenny accounted for Lei Zhang (China).

Australian talent Rohan Dennis had the quickest time in qualifying for the men’s pursuit (4.15.519) and is set for a tight battle with Geraint Thomas (Sky) for the honours.

In the women’s team pursuit, Great Britain delighted the Manchester crowds by being the fastest in qualifying, although they were pushed all the way by a strong New Zealand trio. The men’s omnium also got underway, with Shane Archbold (New Zealand) getting off to the best possible start in the flying lap. His time of 13.291 was enough to take an early lead in the competition.

Full Results

Men's Sprint Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kévin Sireau (France)0:00:09.983
2Chris Hoy (Great Britain)0:00:10.046
3Jason Kenny (Great Britain)0:00:10.049
4Maximilian Levy (Germany)0:00:10.144
5Scott Sunderland (Australia)0:00:10.235
6Lei Zhang (People's Republic of China)0:00:10.256
7Michaël D'Almeida (France)0:00:10.258
8Damian Zielinski (Poland)0:00:10.269
9Teun Mulder (Netherlands)0:00:10.293
10Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)0:00:10.310
11Carsten Bergemann (Germany)0:00:10.315
12Tsubasa Kitatsuru (Japan)0:00:10.325
13Andrii Vynokurov (Ukraine)0:00:10.329
14Robert Forstemann (Germany)0:00:10.333
15Miao Zhang (People's Republic of China)0:00:10.363
16Bernard Esterhuizen (South Africa)0:00:10.386
17Roy Van Den Berg (Netherlands)0:00:10.391
18Daniel Ellis (Australia)0:00:10.418
19Travis Smith (Canada)0:00:10.424
20Denis Shurshin (Russian Federation)0:00:10.450
21Sam Webster (New Zealand)0:00:10.470
22Joseph Veloce (Canada)0:00:10.479
23Tomas Babek (Czech Republic)0:00:10.482
24Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand)
25Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain)0:00:10.486
26Yudai Nitta (Japan)0:00:10.492
27Tobias Wachter (Germany)0:00:10.500
28Christos Volikakis (Greece)0:00:10.545
29Josiah Ng Onn Lam (Malaysia)
30Jimmy Watkins (United States Of America)0:00:10.566
31Adam Ptacnik (Czech Republic)0:00:10.567
32Vladimir Khozov (Russian Federation)0:00:10.569
33Hersony Gadiel Canelon Vera (Venezuela)0:00:10.589
34Maciej Bielecki (Poland)0:00:10.651
35Zafeirios Volikakis (Greece)0:00:10.660
36Muhamad Edrus Mdyunos (Malaysia)0:00:10.676
37Hodei Mazquiaran Uria (Spain)0:00:10.677
38Atsushi Shibasaki (Japan)0:00:10.724
39Clemens Selzer (Austria)0:00:10.730
40Itmar Esteban Herraiz (Spain)0:00:10.744
41Yuriy Tsyupyk (Ukraine)0:00:10.806
42Angel Ramiro Pulgararaujo (Venezuela)0:00:10.814
43Kazuya Narita (Japan)0:00:10.934
44Francesco Ceci (Italy)0:00:10.970
45Tomeu Gelabert Serra (Spain)0:00:11.065
46Valerio Catellini (Italy)0:00:11.120
47Miles Stovold (USA)0:00:11.179
48Andrew Kelley (USA)0:00:11.201
49Adria Sabate Masip (Spain)0:00:11.359

Men's Omnium Qualifying - Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tristan Marguet (Switzerland)23pts
2Rafal Ratajczyk (Poland)21
3Martyn Irvine (Ireland)20
4Bobby Lea (United States Of America)20
5Bryan Coquard (France)20
6Carlos Alberto Uran Arroyave (Colombia)20
7Tim Veldt (Netherlands)13
8Michael Freiberg (Australia)12
9Shane Archbold (New Zealand)9
10Nicky Cocquyt (Belgium)8
11Recep Ünalan (Turkey)6
12Long Jin (China)5
13Eerik Idarand (Estonia)3
14Kazuhiro Mori (Japan)3
15Mario Contreras Reyes (Mexico)-17
DNFChristopher Imrek (Austria)
DNFJason Forde (Barbados)

Men's Omnium Qualifying - Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ioannis Tamouridis (Greece)25pts
2Ho Ting Kwok (Hong Kong)23
3Erik Mohs (Germany)22
4Walter Fernando Perez (Argentina)8
5Ben Swift (Great Britain)8
6Elia Viviani (Italy)7
7Ho Sung Cho (Korea)6
8Siarhei Sakavets (Belarus)5
9Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spain)5
10Alois Kankovsky (Czech Republic)5
11Almonacid Mansilla (Chile)4
12Niki Byrgesen (Denmark)3
13Artur Ershov (Russia)2
14Gediminas Bagdonas (Lithuania)2
15Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzbekistan)
16Rémi Pelletierroy (Canada)
DNFDavid Askurava (Georgia)
DNFJames Louter (South Africa)

Men's Sprint 1/8 finals - Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Sireau (France)0:00:10.842
2Bernard Esterhuizen (South Africa)

Men's Sprint 1/8 finals - Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Hoy (Great Britain)0:00:10.519
2Miao Zhang (China)

Men's Sprint 1/8 finals - Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jason Kenny (Great Britain)0:00:10.456
2Robert Forstemann (Germany)

Men's Sprint 1/8 finals - Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maximilian Levy (Germany)0:00:10.539
2Andrii Vynokuov (Ukraine)

Men's Sprint 1/8 finals - Heat 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tsubasa Kitatsuru (Japan)0:00:10.358
2Scott Sunderland (Australia)

Men's Sprint 1/8 finals - Heat 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lei Zhang (China)0:00:10.702
2Carsren Bergemann (Germany)

Men's Sprint 1/8 finals - Heat 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael D'Almeida (France)0:00:10.702
2Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)

Men's Sprint 1/8 finals - Heat 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Teun Mulder (Netherlands)0:00:10.848
2Damian Zielinski (Poland)

Women's Team Pursuit Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Great Britain0:03:20.962
2New Zealand0:03:20.988
3Ouch Pro Cycling0:03:23.048
4Netherlands0:03:23.179
5Team 100% Me0:03:23.355
6Australia0:03:24.444
7Germany0:03:25.600
8Lithuania0:03:27.958
9Belgium0:03:28.443
10Korea0:03:28.947
11United States0:03:29.312
12Poland0:03:29.403
13Belarus0:03:29.653
14China0:03:29.788
15Ireland0:03:30.375
16Russia0:03:31.437
17Giant Pro Cycling0:03:31.832
18Spain0:03:32.159
19Italy0:03:38.318
20Mexico0:03:44.456
21Dft Treads Com0:03:51.908
DSQReyno De Navarratelcocono

Men's Sprint Quarterfinals - Heat 1, Race 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Sireau (France)0:00:10.328
2Teun Mulder (Netherlands)

Men's Sprint Quarterfinals - Heat 1, Race 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Sireau (France)0:00:10.696
2Teun Mulder (Netherlands)

Men's Sprint Quarterfinals - Heat 2, Race 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Hoy (Sky)0:00:10.512
2Michael D'almeida (France)

Men's Sprint Quarterfinals - Heat 2, Race 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Hoy (Sky)0:00:10.451
2Michael D'almeida (France)

Men's Sprint Quarterfinals - Heat 3, Race 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jason Kenny (Sky)0:00:10.388
2Lei Zhang (China)

Men's Sprint Quarterfinals - Heat 3, Race 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jason Kenny (Sky)0:00:10.651
2Lei Zhang (China)

Men's Sprint Quarterfinals - Heat 3 - Heat 4, Race 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maximilian Levy (Germany)0:00:10.579
2Tsubasa Kitatsuru (Japan)

Men's Sprint Quarterfinals - Heat 4, Race 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maximilian Levy (Germany)0:00:10.272
2Tsubasa Kitatsuru (Japan)

Men's Sprint B Quarter finals - Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damian Zielinski (Poland)0:00:10.814
2Bernard Esterhuizen (South Africa)

Men's Sprint B Quarter finals - Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)0:00:10.885
2Miao Zhang (China)

Men's Sprint B Quarter finals - Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Forstemann (Germany)0:00:10.741
2Carsten Bergemann (Germany)

Men's Sprint B Quarter finals - Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Sunderland (Australia)0:00:10.758
2Andrii Vynokurov (Ukraine)

Men's Sprint B Semi-finals - Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Sunderland (Australia)0:00:10.784
2Damian Zielinski (Poland)

Men's Sprint B Semi-finals - Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Forstemann (Germany)0:00:10.848
2Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)

Men's Omnium - Flying lap
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shane Archbold (New Zealand)0:00:13.291
2Bryan Coquard (France)0:00:13.299
3Alois Kankovsky (Czech Republic)0:00:13.316
4Tim Veldt (Netherlands)0:00:13.336
5Elia Viviani (Italy)0:00:13.446
6Hosung Cho (Korea)0:00:13.533
7Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spain)0:00:13.537
8Bobby Lea (United States Of America)0:00:13.566
9Martyn Irvine (Ireland)0:00:13.576
10Tristan Marguet (Switzerland)0:00:13.582
11Rafal Ratajczyk (Poland)0:00:13.584
12Ben Swift (Great Britain)0:00:13.586
13Carlos Alberto Uran Arroyave (Colombia)0:00:13.652
14Erik Mohs (Germany)0:00:13.703
15Recep Ünalan (Turkey)0:00:13.757
16Ioannis Tamouridis (Greece)0:00:13.786
17Cristopher Mansilla Almonacid (Chile)0:00:13.854
18Michael Freiberg (Australia)0:00:13.893
19Ho Ting Kwok (Hong Kong, China)0:00:13.971
20Niki Byrgesen (Denmark)
21Siarhei Sakavets (Belarus)0:00:14.044
22Nicky Cocquyt (Belgium)0:00:14.138
23Walter Fernando Perez (Argentina)0:00:14.157
24Long Jin (China)0:00:14.241

Men's Sprint B finals
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
9Scott Sunderland (Australia)0:00:10.508
10Robert Forstemann (Germany)
11Damian Zielinski (Poland)0:00:10.811
12Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)

Men's sprint - Race for 5th-8th place
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
5Tsubasa Kitatsuru (Japan)0:00:10.627
6Teun Mulder (Netherlands)
7Michael D'Almeida (France)
8Lei Zhang (China)

Men's Omnium Points Race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shane Archbold (New Zealand)13pts
2Rafal Ratajczyk (Poland)13
3Elia Viviani (Italy)11
4Hosung Cho (Korea)11
5Nicky Cocquyt (Belgium)10
6Michael Freiberg (Australia)9
7Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spain)9
8Ioannis Tamouridis (Greece)6
9Mansilla Almonacid (Chile)5
10Ho Ting Kwok (Hong Kong, China)5
11Walter Fernando Perez (Argentina)4
12Bobby Lea (United States Of America)2
13Carlos Alberto Uran Arroyave (Colombia)-10
14Bryan Coquard (France)-12
15Ben Swift (Great Britain)-15
16Martyn Irvine (Ireland)-16
17Siarhei Sakavets (Belarus)-17
18Niki Byrgesen (Denmark)-18
19Tristan Marguet (Switzerland)-20
20Recep Ünalan (Turkey)-20
21Erik Mohs (Germany)-20
22Alois Kankovsky (Czech Republic)-40
DNFTim Veldt (Netherlands)
DNFLong Jin (China)

Women's Team Pursuit Bronze medal race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ouch Pro Cycling0:03:23.136
2Netherlands0:03:23.804

Women's Team Pursuit - Gold Medal Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Great Britain0:03:19.757
2New Zealand0:03:20.828

Men's Sprint semi-finals - Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Sireau (France)0:00:10.401
2Maximilian Levy (Germany)

Men's Sprint semi-finals - Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jason Kenny (Sky)0:00:10.463
2Chris Hoy (Sky)

Women's Team Sprint Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1China0:00:33.140
2Australia0:00:33.372
3France0:00:33.517
4Great Britain0:00:33.581
5Germany0:00:33.731
6Netherlands0:00:33.804
7Lithuania0:00:33.876
8Sky Track Cycling0:00:34.001
9Russia0:00:34.787
10Spain0:00:34.796
11Korea0:00:35.449
12Venezuela0:00:35.620
13Greece0:00:35.632
14Hong Kong0:00:35.796
15Cuba0:00:35.927
16United States0:00:36.047
17Mexico0:00:36.639
18Japan0:00:36.772
19Giant Pro Cycling0:00:36.962
20Dft Cycling Team0:00:37.384
21Reyno De Navarratelcocono0:00:38.044

Men's Pursuit Final - Gold Medal Race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Australia)0:04:15.614
2Geraint Thomas (Great Britain)0:04:16.477

Men's Pursuit Final - Bronze Medal Race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
3Marc Ryan (New Zealand)0:04:24.855
4Jenning Heizinga (Netherlands)0:04:27.154

Women's Team Sprint Gold Medal Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Australia0:00:33.017
2China0:00:33.173

Women's Team Sprint Bronze Medal Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
3France0:00:33.347
4Great Britain0:00:33.651

Men's Sprint Final - Race 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jason Kenny (Sky)0:00:10.333
2Kevin Sireaud (France)

Men's Sprint Final - Race 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Sireaud (France)0:00:10.273
2Jason Kenny (Sky)

Men's Sprint Final - Race 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Sireaud (France)0:00:10.528
2Jason Kenny (Sky)

Men's Sprint Bronze Final - Race 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Hoy (Sky)0:00:10.477
2Maximilian Levy (Germany)

Men's Sprint Bronze Final - Race 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Hoy (Sky)0:00:10.808
2Maximilian Levy (Germany)

Men's Omnium - Elimination Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Elia Viviani (Italy)
2Ben Swift (Great Britain)
3Rafal Ratajczyk (Poland)
4Shane Archbold (New Zealand)
5Bryan Coquard (France)
6Michael Freiberg (Australia)
7Walter Fernando Perez (Argentina)
8Alois Kankovsky (Czech Republic)
9Nicky Cocquyt (Belgium)
10Bobby Lea (United States Of America)
11Ioannis Tamouridis (Greece)
12Niki Byrgesen (Denmark)
13Recep Ünalan (Turkey)
14Hosung Cho (Korea)
15Tristan Marguet (Switzerland)
16Martyn Irvine (Ireland)
17Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spain)
18Ho Ting Kwok (Hong Kong, China)
19Erik Mohs (Germany)
20Cristopher Mansilla Almonacid (Chile)
21Siarhei Sakavets (Belarus)
22Carlos Alberto Uran Arroyave (Colombia)
23Long Jin (China)
DNSTim Ned Veldt (Netherlands)

Men's Omnium - Standings after three events
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shane Archbold6pts
2Elia Viviani9
3Rafal Ratajczyk16
4Bryan Coquard21
5Hosung Cho24
6Ben Swift29
7Bobby Lea30
8Michael Freiberg30
9Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur31
10Alois Kankovsky33
11Ioannis Tamouridis35
12Nicky Cocquyt36
13Martyn Irvine41
14Walter Fernando Perez41
15Tristan Marguet44
16Cristopher Mansilla Almonacid46
17Ho Ting Kwok47
18Carlos Alberto Uran Arroyave48
19Recep Ünalan48
20Niki Byrgesen50
21Erik Mohs54
22Siarhei Sakavets59
23Jin Long (China)94

