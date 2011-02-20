Image 1 of 33 Ed Clancy leads the British team in the men's 4,000m team pursuit qualifying round (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 2 of 33 The Aussies won the best team in Manchester (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 3 of 33 Michael D'Almeida (France) rides the gold medal winning anchor leg of the men's team sprint (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 4 of 33 Simona Krupeckaite (LTU) on the shoulder of Shuang Guo (China) in the women's Keirin (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 5 of 33 Simona Krupeckaite (LTU) is on the front of the field in the women's final chased by Anna Meares (Aus) and gold medallist Shuang Guo (China) (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 6 of 33 The French team won the men's team sprint gold medal - Kevin Sireau, Michael D'Almeida and Gregory Bauge (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 7 of 33 Women's Keirin winner Shuang Guo (China) (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 8 of 33 Victoria Pendleton (Team Sky) all smiles on the podium of the women's Keirin where she won the bronze medal (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 9 of 33 The women's Keirin podium Clara Sanchez (France), Shuang Guo (China) and Victo (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 10 of 33 Hammer strains to get speed in the omnium tt (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 11 of 33 Hammer celebrates (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 12 of 33 Denmark in the bronze medal final (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 13 of 33 Bronze medal winners Spain (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 14 of 33 Wiggins on the front as the Britis win the men¹s team pursuit (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 15 of 33 Wiggins on the front as the Britis win the men¹s team pursuit (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 16 of 33 NZ had to settle for silver (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 17 of 33 Germany in the men's team sprint final but they had to settle for silver (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 18 of 33 Kevin Sireau leads Michael D'Almeida as France win the gold medal in the men's team sprint (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 19 of 33 Keirin action (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 20 of 33 Keirin action (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 21 of 33 Keirin action (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 22 of 33 The Danish team down to three in the men's 4,000m team pursuit qualifying round (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 23 of 33 Gregory Bauge leads off for the French team in qualfying for the men's team sprint (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 24 of 33 (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 25 of 33 Sir Chris Hoy leads Matt Crampton in the British team in qualfying for the men's team sprint (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 26 of 33 Jason Kenny leads off for the Great Britain team in qualfying for the men's team sprint (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 27 of 33 New Zealand in the men's 4,000m team pursuit qualifying round (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 28 of 33 Russia in the men's 4,000m team pursuit qualifying round (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 29 of 33 New Zealand in the men's 4,000m team pursuit qualifying round (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 30 of 33 The Australian Jayco team in qualfying for the men's team sprint - (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 31 of 33 Bradley Wiggins leads the British team in the men's 4,000m team pursuit qualifying round (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 32 of 33 The Belgian team in the men's 4,000m team pursuit qualifying round (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 33 of 33 Kevin Sireau leads Michel D¹Almeida in the mens team sprint (Image credit: Gerry McManus)

Britain's team pursuiters easily won gold in the World Cup meeting at Manchester, almost catching New Zealand in the final. But on crossing the line, glancing at the time and clocking that they'd just ridden the fifth fastest 4km team pursuit of all time - 3:55.438 - their first reaction was disappointment.

As Bradley Wiggins said, "It was slightly disappointing to see the time when we crossed the line. But in hindsight, it's mid-February, I rode two sessions with the guys before the Tour of Qatar, and I've done my final track sessions this week.

"We've had limited preparation time and we did a 3:55," Wiggins continued. "Had we done 3:55 before Beijing everyone would've been ecstatic. But it shows the level team pursuiting is at now: the four-minute barrier is now the minimum. It's fantastic for the event."

But the four British riders' disappointment also owed, perhaps, to another positive development for the team pursuit: the threat posed by Australia.

The Australians fielded an under-strength team in Manchester, but Wiggins, Geraint Thomas, Ed Clancy - all veterans of the Olympic gold medal-winning team in Beijing - and Steven Burke are well aware that, when it comes to next year's London Games, the big danger to a successful defence of their title is likely to be an Australian "A" team including Jack Bobridge and Cameron Meyer.

Clancy explained that their ride in qualifying (a 3:57) suggested the world record could be on the cards in the final. "But it's a pretty good time," he said of their time there. It certainly was: the fifth best of all time, and marginally faster than the 3:55.476 set by a strong Australian quartet on their way to gold in the Commonwealth Games in Delhi last October. The other three fastest times were all set by Great Britain, including the world record, 3:53.314, in Beijing.

Thomas joked that they were only riding at "50%" of capacity. "The Aussies have got some work to do," he said, before more seriously adding, "They're pushing us, but it makes for good racing."

While the team pursuit final was arguably the highlight of the final day's racing - certainly as far as the capactiy crowd was concerned - there were also victories for Sarah Hammer (USA) in the women's omnium, France in the men's team sprint and Shuang Guo (China) in the women's keirin, ahead of Clara Sanchez (France) and Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain).

The surprise was that Anna Meares couldn't add to her tally of two gold medals, and complete the clean sweep of sprint victories. Having sailed through to the keirin final, the Australian could only manage fifth behind Guo, upgrading the silver she won in the sprint.

Hammer wrapped up an impressive omnium series with third in the final event, the 500m time trial. That was her lowest position. Over the two days of competition she won the flying lap, the elimination race, the pursuit and scratch race, with her only other defeat coming in the points race, in which she was second.

Yet she insisted that there is still room for improvement after only her second Olympic-format omnium. "Everyone's going to get better because it's a new event," she said. "Everyone's learning.

"For me, the pursuiting comes naturally but the sprint events are something else," Hammer said. "With my physical make up the 500m is the most difficult for me. Riding that, and seeing the world record on the board, you think: god, I'm putting this event to shame!"

Despite her success, Hammer was opposed to the axing of the pursuit and its replacement with the omnium - and she remains to be convinced of the wisdom behind the change. "Do I think dropping the pursuit was a good move? No. But I'm adapting to it. These are the cards we were dealt. You can complain about it but then you've got to move on.

"But I'm having a great amount of fun," she said. "The individual pursuit was very stressful, because you'd have to be hyper focused all the time. You can't be at that intensity starting a points race, for example. But it's still tough: backing up the events, being consistent, and the mental aspect to the omnium is huge."

France ran out as overall winners of the World Cup, helped in no small part by their male sprinters. After Kevin Sireau's victory in the sprint on Friday, he joined Gregory Bauge and a new name, Michael D'Almeida, to qualify fastest and meet Germany in the final.

Great Britain, the Olympic champions - racing in Manchester as Sky Track Cycling - suffered a bad start when Jason Kenny appeared to stall at the gate, and they could only qualify third, to face Team Jayco-AIS in the ride-off for bronze.

And while France once again proved their domination, beating the world champions Germany in 43.534 seconds (to Germany's 43.715), Great Britain only managed a marginal improvement on their qualifying ride to claim bronze in 44.087. "It can be frustrating when it doesn't come together, but that's what team events are like," said Chris Hoy, who rode as second man, with Matt Crampton as anchor.

"We were beaten here by the French at the world championships in 2008, and we hardly beat them before the Olympics, so you don't know when it's going to come together. We'd have loved to win today, but the better team beat us. It doesn't mean that we can't do it when it really counts. Getting all three riders bang on is difficult. You just don't know when it's going to come together."

Women's Omnium - Individual Pursuit

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sarah Hammer (Ouch Racing Team) 0:03:35.263 2 Vilija Sereikaite (Lithuania) 0:03:36.199 3 Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain) 0:03:39.592 4 Melissa Hoskins (Australia) 0:03:40.509 5 Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) 0:03:41.775 6 Elizabeth Armitstead (Great Britain) 0:03:43.127 7 Lisa Brennauer (Germany) 0:03:43.571 8 Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus) 0:03:44.284 9 Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland) 0:03:44.785 10 Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand) 0:03:45.135 11 Min Hye Lee (Korea) 0:03:46.200 12 Elizaveta Bochkareva (Ukraine) 0:03:47.300 13 Julie Leth (Denmark) 0:03:47.828 14 Angie Sabrina Gonzalez Garcia (Venezuela) 0:03:47.888 15 Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic) 0:03:47.994 16 Jennifer O'reilly (Ireland) 0:03:48.381 17 Jolien D'hoore (Belgium) 0:03:50.327 18 Pascale Jeuland (France) 0:03:50.562 19 Chao Mei Wu (Giant Pro Cycling) 0:03:52.262 20 Marta Tagliaferro (Italy) 0:03:57.347 21 Andrea Wolfer (Switzerland) 0:03:58.014 22 Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mexico) 0:04:05.761 23 Alzbeta Pavlendova (Slovakia)

Men's Team Pursuit - Qualifying

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Great Britain 0:03:57.471 2 New Zealand 0:04:01.347 3 Spain 0:04:03.674 4 Denmark 0:04:05.155 5 Netherlands 0:04:05.576 6 Australia 0:04:06.459 7 Lokomotiv 0:04:06.623 8 Belgium 0:04:06.718 9 Colombia 0:04:07.607 10 Russia 0:04:08.683 11 France 0:04:08.716 12 Korea 0:04:09.331 13 Germany 0:04:09.441 14 Ukraine 0:04:10.919 15 Chile 0:04:11.325 16 Hong Kong 0:04:12.582 17 Switzerland 0:04:12.590 18 Poland 0:04:12.919 19 Greece 0:04:14.213 20 Italy 0:04:15.249 21 Ouch Pro Cycling 0:04:18.656 22 Max Success Pro Cycling 0:04:22.579

Men's Team Sprint - Qualifying

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 France 43.633 2 Germany 43.847 3 Sky Track Cycling 44.049 4 Jayco-AIS 44.451 5 Netherlands 44.619 6 Japan 44.635 7 New Zealand 44.694 8 China 44.763 9 Poland 44.871 10 United States 45.017 11 Czech Republic 45.063 12 Team Erdgas.2012 45.309 13 Russia 45.542 14 Cyclo Channel Tokyo 45.654 15 Venezuela 45.688 16 Spain 45.859 17 Canada 45.869 18 Ukraine 45.984 19 Greece 46.352 20 Malaysia 46.469 21 DFT Cycling Team 48.155

Women's Keirin - First Round

Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Clara Sanchez (France) 2 Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong) 3 Angeliki Koutsonikoli (Greece) 4 Gintare Gaivenyte (Lithuania) 5 Mariasthela Vilera (Venezuela) 6 Eun Ji Lee (Korea)

Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Sandie Clair (France) 2 Dimitra Patapi (Greece) 3 Zhao Juan Meng (Hong Kong) 4 Victoria Baranova (Russia) 5 Fatehah Mustapa (Ysd) 6 Jessica Laws (Dft Cycling Team)

Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Victoria Pendleton (Sky) 2 Miriam Welte (Germany) 3 Olga Panarina (Belarus) 4 Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico) 5 Ryoko Nakagawa (Japan) REL Monique Sullivan (Canada)

Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jinjie Gong (China) 2 Kanako Kase (Japan) 3 Anna Meares (Australia) 4 Anastasya Voinova (Russia) 5 Jessica Varnish (Great Britain) 6 Alba Diez Lopez (Catalunya Track Cycling)

Heat 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kristina Vogel (Germany) 2 Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cuba) 3 Elisa Frisoni (Italy) 4 Yvonne Hijgenaar (Netherlands) 5 Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia) 6 Maryia Lohvinava (Belarus)

Heat 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Shuang Guo (China) 2 Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) 3 Rebecca James (Great Britain) 4 Helena Casas Roige (Spain) 5 Stella Tomassini (Italy) 6 Won Gyeong Kim (Korea) 7 Frany Maria Fong Echevarria (Mexico)

Women's Keirin - First Round Repechage

Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Rebecca James (Great Britain) 2 Monique Sullivan (Canada) 3 Anastasya Voinova (Russian Federation) 4 Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong) 5 Helena Casas Roige (Spain)

Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia) 2 Yvonne Hijgenaar (Netherlands) 3 Dimitra Patapi (Greece) 4 Alba Diez Lopez (Catalunya Track Cycling) REL Zhao Juan Meng (Hong Kong)

Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Mirima Welte (Germany) 2 Stella Tomassini (Italy) 3 Angeliki Koutsonikoli (Greece) 4 Gintare Gaivenyte (Lithuania) 5 Jessica Laws (DFT Cycling Team)

Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Olga Panarina (Belarus) 2 Victoria Baranova (Russian Federation) 3 Won Gyeong Kim (Korea) 4 Kanako Kase (Japan) 5 Mariaesthela Vilera (Venezuela)

Heat 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Anna Meares (Australia) 2 Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cuba) 3 Eun Li Lee (Korea) 4 Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico) REL Fatehah Mustapa (YSD)

6 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) 2 Jessica Varnish (Great Britain) 3 Elisa Frisoni (Italy) 4 Maryia Lohvinava (Belarus) 5 Frany Maria Fong Echevarria (Mexico) REL Ryoko Nakagawa (Japan)

Men's Team Sprint - Final

Final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 France 43.534 2 Germany 43.715

Bronze Medal Race # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 3 Sky Track Cycling 44.087 4 Jayco-AIS 44.270

Women's Keirin - Second Round

Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Anna Meares (Australia) 2 Jinjie Gong (China) 3 Clara Sanchez (France) 4 Rebecca James (Great Britain) 5 Kristina Vogel (Germany) 6 Olga Panarina (Belarus)

Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Victoria Pendleton (Sky) 2 Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia) 3 Shuang Guo (China) 4 Sandie Clair (France) 5 Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) 6 Miriam Welte (Germany)

Women's Keirin - Final

Final # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Shuang Guo (China) 2 Clara Sanchez (France) 3 Victoria Pendleton (Sky) 4 Jinjie Gong (China) 5 Anna Meares (Australia) 6 Kaarle McCulloch (Australia)

Race For 7th-12th place # Rider Name (Country) Team 7 Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) 8 Olga Panarina (Belarus) 9 Rebecca James (Great Britain) 10 Miriam Welte (Germany) 11 Kristina Vogel (Germany) 12 Sandie Clair (France)

Women's Omnium - Scratch Race

# Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Sarah Hammer (Ouch Cycling Team) 2 Pascale Jeuland (France) 3 Melissa Hoskins (Australia) 4 Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) 5 Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium) 6 Elizabeth Armitstead (Great Britain) 7 Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland) 8 Alzbeta Pavlendova (Slovakia) 9 Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mexico) 10 Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand) 11 Angie Sabrina Gonzalez Garcia (Venezuela) 12 Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain) 13 Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic) 14 Julie Leth (Denmark) 15 Lisa Brennauer (Germany) 16 Vilija Sereikaite (Lithuania) 17 Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus) 18 Jennifer O'Reilly (Ireland) 19 Chao Mei Wu Gpc 20 Marta Tagliaferro (Italy) 21 Andrea Wolfer (Switzerland) Rel Elizaveta Bochkareva (Ukraine) Rel Min Hye Lee (Korea)

Women's Omnium - Time Trial

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vilija Sereikaite (Lithuania) 35.746 2 Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland) 35.833 3 Sarah Hammer (Ouch Track Cycling) 36.181 4 Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain) 36.460 5 Chao Mei Wu (Giant Pro Cycling) 36.650 6 Angie Sabrina Gonzalez Garcia (Venezuela) 36.696 7 Jolien D'hoore (Belgium) 36.810 8 Lisa Brennauer (Germany) 36.868 9 Min Hye Lee (Korea) 37.018 10 Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand) 37.106 11 Melissa Hoskins (Australia) 37.124 12 Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus) 37.165 13 Elizabeth Armitstead (Great Britain) 37.308 14 Pascale Jeuland (France) 37.593 15 Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) 37.735 16 Jennifer O'Reilly (Ireland) 37.774 17 Elizaveta Bochkareva (Ukraine) 38.124 18 Julie Leth (Denmark) 38.239 19 Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic) 38.452 20 Andrea Wolfer (Switzerland) 38.577 21 Alzbeta Pavlendova (Slovakia) 38.678 22 Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mexico) 39.297 23 Marta Tagliaferro (Italy) 39.586

Women's Omnium - Final Standings

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sarah Hammer (Ouch Track Cycling) 9 pts 2 Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) 38 3 Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland) 42 4 Lisa Brennauer (Germany) 51 5 Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain) 52 6 Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand) 52 7 Elizabeth Armitstead (Great Britain) 56 8 Melissa Hoskins (Australia) 58 9 Angie Sabrina Gonzalez Garcia (Venezuela) 62 10 Vilija Sereikaite (Lithuania) 64 11 Jolien D'hoore (Belgium) 65 12 Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic) 67 13 Pascale Jeuland (France) 69 14 Chao Mei Wu (Giant Pro Cycling) 72 15 Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus) 78 16 Min Hye Lee (Korea) 78 17 Julie Leth (Denmark) 93 18 Alzbeta Pavlendova (Slovakia) 104 19 Jennifer O'reilly (Ireland) 105 20 Marta Tagliaferro (Italy) 105 21 Elizaveta Bochkareva (Ukraine) 106 22 Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mexico) 118 23 Andrea Wolfer (Switzerland) 119 24 Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong)

Men's Team Pursuit - Final

Final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Great Britain 0:03:55.438 2 New Zealand 0:04:00.314

Bronze Medal Race # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 3 Spain 0:04:03.308 4 Denmark 0:04:05.477

Final World Cup Standings

Men's Sprint - Final World Cup Standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kévin Sireau (France) 42 pts 2 Tsubasa Kitatsuru (Japan) 24 3 Jason Kenny (Great Britain) 20 4 Chris Hoy (Great Britain) 18 5 Teun Mulder (Netherlands) 3 6 Shane Perkins (Jayco-Skins) 12 7 Sebastian Doehrer (Germany) 10 8 Lei Zhang (People's Republic of China) 9 9 Michaël D'Almeida (France) 9 10 Matthew Crampton (Great Britain) 9 11 Miao Zhang (People's Republic of China) 8 12 Gregory Bauge (France) 8 13 Maximilian Levy (Germany) 7 14 Peter Mitchell (Great Britain) 7 15 François Pervis (France) 6 16 Mickaël Bourgain (France) 5 17 Sam Webster (New Zealand) 4 18 Damian Zielinski (Poland) 4 19 Scott Sunderland (Australia) 4 20 Roy Van Den Berg (Netherlands) 3 21 Travis Smith (Canada) 3 22 Jimmy Watkins (Ouch Racing Team) 2 23 Stefan Nimke (Germany) 2 24 Robert Forstemann (Germany) 1 25 Azizulhasni Awang (YSD) 1 26 Tobias Wachter (Germany) 1

Men's Individual Pursuit - Final World Cup Standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Australia) 12 pts 2 Geraint Thomas (Great Britain) 10 3 Marc Ryan (New Zealand) 8 4 Jenning Huizenga (Netherlands) 7 5 Sergi Escobar Roure (Spain) 6 6 Vitaliy Shchedov (Ukraine) 5 7 Sergey Chernetskiy (Lokomotiv) 4 8 Sun Jae Jang (Korea) 3 9 Claudio Imhof (Switzerland) 2 10 Julien Morice (France) 1

Men's Team Sprint - Final World Cup Standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 France 36 pts 2 Great Britain 27 3 New Zealand 22 4 Germany 19 5 Japan 18 6 Team Jaycoais 15 7 Russia 14 8 Poland 14 9 China 13 10 Netherlands 11 11 Australia 9 12 Sky Track Cycling 8 13 YSD Track Team 7 14 Canada 6 15 Team Erdgas.2012 4 16 Czech Republic 3 17 Cyclo Channel Tokyo 3 18 United States 1 19 Max Success Pro Cycling 1 20 Colombia 1

Men's Keirin - Final World Cup Standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Azizulhasni Awang (YSD Track Cycling) 28 pts 2 Chris Hoy (Great Britain) 24 3 Simon Van Velthooven (New Zealand) 28 4 Scott Sunderland (Australia) 26 5 Puerta Zapata Fabian Hernando (Colombia) 11 6 Jason Niblett (Jayco-AIS) 10 7 François Pervis (Cofidis) 10 8 Teun Mulder (Netherlands) 10 9 Denis Spicka (Czech Republic) 10 10 Christos Volikakis (Greece) 10 11 Kota Asai (Cyclo Channel Tokyo) 8 12 Mickaël Bourgain (France) 8 13 Gregory Bauge (France) 8 14 Kamil Kuczynski (Poland) 7 15 Sebastian Doehrer (Germany) 7 16 Edward Dawkins (New Zealand) 6 17 Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain) 5 18 Hersony Gadiel Canelon Vera (Venezuela) 5 19 Jason Kenny (Great Britain) 5 20 Kazunari Watanabe (Japan) 5 21 Sergey Borisov (MTT) 4 22 Roy Van Den Berg (Netherlands) 3 23 David Daniell (Great Britain) 3 24 Joachim Eilers (Team Erdgas.2012) 3 25 Josiah Ng Onn Lam (Malaysia) 3 26 Travis Smith (Canada) 2 27 Rene Enders (Germany) 1 28 Denis Dmitriev (Russian Federation) 1 29 Njisane Phillip (Trinidad and Tobago) 1

Men's Omnium - Final World Cup Standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Zachary Bell (Canada) 28 pts 2 Shane Archbold (New Zealand) 27 3 Edward Clancy (Great Britain) 20 4 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spain) 14 5 Samuel Harrison (Great Britain) 12 6 Rafal Ratajczyk (Poland) 12 7 Michael Freiberg (Australia) 12 8 Hosung Cho (Korea) 10 9 Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Colombia) 10 10 Elia Viviani (Italy) 8 11 Roger Kluge (Germany) 8 12 Niki Byrgesen (Denmark) 8 13 Thomas Scully (New Zealand) 7 14 Artur Ershov (Lokmotiv) 6 15 Tim Veldt (Netherlands) 6 16 Alois Kankovsky (Czech Republic) 6 17 Ben Swift (Great Britain) 5 18 Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spain) 5 19 Bryan Coquard (France) 4 20 Nicky Cocquyt (Belgium) 4 21 Erik Mohs (Germany) 4 22 Carlos Alberto Uran Arroyave (Colombia) 4 23 Martyn Irvine (Ireland) 4 24 Arno Van Der Zwet (Netherlands) 2 25 Tim Mertens (Belgium) 2 26 Jan Dostal (Czech Republic) 2 27 Ioannis Tamouridis (Greece) 1 28 Luis Mansilla (Chile) 1

Men's Team Pursuit - Final World Cup Standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Spain 32 pts 2 New Zealand 29 3 Great Britain 28 4 Russia 23 5 Australia 22 6 Denmark 18 7 Netherlands 18 8 Belgium 15 9 Lokomotiv 13 10 Colombia 12 11 France 9 12 Switzerland 8 13 Chile 2 14 Korea 1 15 Germany 1 16 Ukraine 1

Women's Sprint - Final World Cup Standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain) 28 pts 2 Anna Meares (Australia) 24 3 Kristina Vogel (Germany) 20 4 Shuang Guo (People's Republic of China) 17 5 Sandie Clair (France) 14 6 Clara Sanchez (France) 13 7 Lyubov Shulika (Ukraine) 12 8 Olga Panarina (Belarus) 12 9 Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) 11 10 Jessica Varnish (Great Britain) 11 11 Lin Junhong (People's Republic of China) 9 12 Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cuba) 8 13 Willy Kanis (Netherlands) 8 14 Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong) 8 15 Virginie Cueff (France) 6 16 Jinjie Gong (People's Republic of China) 5 17 Rebecca James (Great Britain) 5 18 Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia) 4 19 Emily Rosemond (Australia) 4 20 Mu Di (Maximum Success) 3 21 Miriam Welte (Germany) 2 22 Monique Sullivan (Canada) 1

Women's Team Pursuit - Final World Cup Standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 New Zealand 42 pts 2 Australia 30 3 Canada 23 4 Germany 21 5 Great Britain 20 6 Netherlands 20 7 Ouch Pro Cycling 18 8 Lithuania 9 9 Ukraine 7 10 Belgium 7 11 Team 100% Me 6 12 China 6 13 United States 6 14 Belarus 5 15 Korea 5 16 Russia 5 17 Ireland 1 18 Poland 1

Women's Team Sprint - Final World Cup Standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 China 39 pts 2 Great Britain 29 3 France 24 4 Netherlands 22 5 Germany 22 6 Lithuania 16 7 Spain 16 8 Ukraine 13 9 Australia 12 10 Colombia 8 11 Russia 8 12 Max Success Pro Cycling 6 13 Team Jaycoais 5 5 14 Sky Track Cycling 3 pts 15 Korea 2 16 Cuba 2 17 Moscow Track Team 2 18 Hong Kong 2 19 Venezuela 1

Women's Keirin - Final World Cup Standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Clara Sanchez (France) 30 pts 2 Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain) 20 3 Anna Meares (Australia) 18 4 Sandie Clair (France) 16 5 Kaarle McCulloch (Jayco-AIS) 15 6 Lyubov Shulika (Ukraine) 15 7 Jinjie Gong (People's Republic of China) 14 8 Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) 13 9 Shuang Guo (People's Republic of China) 12 10 Virginie Cueff (France) 12 11 Kristina Vogel (Germany) 11 12 Rebecca James (Great Britain) 10 13 Willy Kanis (Netherlands) 8 14 Emily Rosemond (Jayco-AIS) 8 15 Fatehah Mustapa (Malaysia) 8 16 Olga Panarina (Belarus) 6 17 Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cuba) 4 18 Lin Junhong (People's Republic of China) 3 19 Victoria Baranova (Russian Federation) 3 20 Mu Di (Max Success) 2 21 Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong) 2 22 Miriam Welte (Germany) 1 23 Diana Maria Garcia Orrego (Colombia) 1

Women's Scratch Race - Final World Cup Standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anastasiya Chulkova (Russian Federation) 12 pts 2 Jennie Reed (Ouch Track Cycling) 10 3 Amy Cure (Australia) 8 4 Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mexico) 7 5 Pascale Jeuland (France) 6 6 Elena Cecchini (Italy) 5 7 Fatehah Mustapa (YSD Track Cycling) 4 8 Kelly Druyts (Belgium) 3 9 Elke Gebhardt (Germany) 2 10 Ah Reum Na (Korea) 1