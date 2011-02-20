Hammer continues Omnium domination
Wiggins and co. line up for team pursuit
Britain's team pursuiters easily won gold in the World Cup meeting at Manchester, almost catching New Zealand in the final. But on crossing the line, glancing at the time and clocking that they'd just ridden the fifth fastest 4km team pursuit of all time - 3:55.438 - their first reaction was disappointment.
As Bradley Wiggins said, "It was slightly disappointing to see the time when we crossed the line. But in hindsight, it's mid-February, I rode two sessions with the guys before the Tour of Qatar, and I've done my final track sessions this week.
"We've had limited preparation time and we did a 3:55," Wiggins continued. "Had we done 3:55 before Beijing everyone would've been ecstatic. But it shows the level team pursuiting is at now: the four-minute barrier is now the minimum. It's fantastic for the event."
But the four British riders' disappointment also owed, perhaps, to another positive development for the team pursuit: the threat posed by Australia.
The Australians fielded an under-strength team in Manchester, but Wiggins, Geraint Thomas, Ed Clancy - all veterans of the Olympic gold medal-winning team in Beijing - and Steven Burke are well aware that, when it comes to next year's London Games, the big danger to a successful defence of their title is likely to be an Australian "A" team including Jack Bobridge and Cameron Meyer.
Clancy explained that their ride in qualifying (a 3:57) suggested the world record could be on the cards in the final. "But it's a pretty good time," he said of their time there. It certainly was: the fifth best of all time, and marginally faster than the 3:55.476 set by a strong Australian quartet on their way to gold in the Commonwealth Games in Delhi last October. The other three fastest times were all set by Great Britain, including the world record, 3:53.314, in Beijing.
Thomas joked that they were only riding at "50%" of capacity. "The Aussies have got some work to do," he said, before more seriously adding, "They're pushing us, but it makes for good racing."
While the team pursuit final was arguably the highlight of the final day's racing - certainly as far as the capactiy crowd was concerned - there were also victories for Sarah Hammer (USA) in the women's omnium, France in the men's team sprint and Shuang Guo (China) in the women's keirin, ahead of Clara Sanchez (France) and Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain).
The surprise was that Anna Meares couldn't add to her tally of two gold medals, and complete the clean sweep of sprint victories. Having sailed through to the keirin final, the Australian could only manage fifth behind Guo, upgrading the silver she won in the sprint.
Hammer wrapped up an impressive omnium series with third in the final event, the 500m time trial. That was her lowest position. Over the two days of competition she won the flying lap, the elimination race, the pursuit and scratch race, with her only other defeat coming in the points race, in which she was second.
Yet she insisted that there is still room for improvement after only her second Olympic-format omnium. "Everyone's going to get better because it's a new event," she said. "Everyone's learning.
"For me, the pursuiting comes naturally but the sprint events are something else," Hammer said. "With my physical make up the 500m is the most difficult for me. Riding that, and seeing the world record on the board, you think: god, I'm putting this event to shame!"
Despite her success, Hammer was opposed to the axing of the pursuit and its replacement with the omnium - and she remains to be convinced of the wisdom behind the change. "Do I think dropping the pursuit was a good move? No. But I'm adapting to it. These are the cards we were dealt. You can complain about it but then you've got to move on.
"But I'm having a great amount of fun," she said. "The individual pursuit was very stressful, because you'd have to be hyper focused all the time. You can't be at that intensity starting a points race, for example. But it's still tough: backing up the events, being consistent, and the mental aspect to the omnium is huge."
France ran out as overall winners of the World Cup, helped in no small part by their male sprinters. After Kevin Sireau's victory in the sprint on Friday, he joined Gregory Bauge and a new name, Michael D'Almeida, to qualify fastest and meet Germany in the final.
Great Britain, the Olympic champions - racing in Manchester as Sky Track Cycling - suffered a bad start when Jason Kenny appeared to stall at the gate, and they could only qualify third, to face Team Jayco-AIS in the ride-off for bronze.
And while France once again proved their domination, beating the world champions Germany in 43.534 seconds (to Germany's 43.715), Great Britain only managed a marginal improvement on their qualifying ride to claim bronze in 44.087. "It can be frustrating when it doesn't come together, but that's what team events are like," said Chris Hoy, who rode as second man, with Matt Crampton as anchor.
"We were beaten here by the French at the world championships in 2008, and we hardly beat them before the Olympics, so you don't know when it's going to come together. We'd have loved to win today, but the better team beat us. It doesn't mean that we can't do it when it really counts. Getting all three riders bang on is difficult. You just don't know when it's going to come together."
Women's Omnium - Individual Pursuit
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sarah Hammer (Ouch Racing Team)
|0:03:35.263
|2
|Vilija Sereikaite (Lithuania)
|0:03:36.199
|3
|Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain)
|0:03:39.592
|4
|Melissa Hoskins (Australia)
|0:03:40.509
|5
|Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)
|0:03:41.775
|6
|Elizabeth Armitstead (Great Britain)
|0:03:43.127
|7
|Lisa Brennauer (Germany)
|0:03:43.571
|8
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)
|0:03:44.284
|9
|Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland)
|0:03:44.785
|10
|Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand)
|0:03:45.135
|11
|Min Hye Lee (Korea)
|0:03:46.200
|12
|Elizaveta Bochkareva (Ukraine)
|0:03:47.300
|13
|Julie Leth (Denmark)
|0:03:47.828
|14
|Angie Sabrina Gonzalez Garcia (Venezuela)
|0:03:47.888
|15
|Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)
|0:03:47.994
|16
|Jennifer O'reilly (Ireland)
|0:03:48.381
|17
|Jolien D'hoore (Belgium)
|0:03:50.327
|18
|Pascale Jeuland (France)
|0:03:50.562
|19
|Chao Mei Wu (Giant Pro Cycling)
|0:03:52.262
|20
|Marta Tagliaferro (Italy)
|0:03:57.347
|21
|Andrea Wolfer (Switzerland)
|0:03:58.014
|22
|Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mexico)
|0:04:05.761
|23
|Alzbeta Pavlendova (Slovakia)
Men's Team Pursuit - Qualifying
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Great Britain
|0:03:57.471
|2
|New Zealand
|0:04:01.347
|3
|Spain
|0:04:03.674
|4
|Denmark
|0:04:05.155
|5
|Netherlands
|0:04:05.576
|6
|Australia
|0:04:06.459
|7
|Lokomotiv
|0:04:06.623
|8
|Belgium
|0:04:06.718
|9
|Colombia
|0:04:07.607
|10
|Russia
|0:04:08.683
|11
|France
|0:04:08.716
|12
|Korea
|0:04:09.331
|13
|Germany
|0:04:09.441
|14
|Ukraine
|0:04:10.919
|15
|Chile
|0:04:11.325
|16
|Hong Kong
|0:04:12.582
|17
|Switzerland
|0:04:12.590
|18
|Poland
|0:04:12.919
|19
|Greece
|0:04:14.213
|20
|Italy
|0:04:15.249
|21
|Ouch Pro Cycling
|0:04:18.656
|22
|Max Success Pro Cycling
|0:04:22.579
Men's Team Sprint - Qualifying
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|France
|43.633
|2
|Germany
|43.847
|3
|Sky Track Cycling
|44.049
|4
|Jayco-AIS
|44.451
|5
|Netherlands
|44.619
|6
|Japan
|44.635
|7
|New Zealand
|44.694
|8
|China
|44.763
|9
|Poland
|44.871
|10
|United States
|45.017
|11
|Czech Republic
|45.063
|12
|Team Erdgas.2012
|45.309
|13
|Russia
|45.542
|14
|Cyclo Channel Tokyo
|45.654
|15
|Venezuela
|45.688
|16
|Spain
|45.859
|17
|Canada
|45.869
|18
|Ukraine
|45.984
|19
|Greece
|46.352
|20
|Malaysia
|46.469
|21
|DFT Cycling Team
|48.155
Women's Keirin - First Round
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Clara Sanchez (France)
|2
|Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong)
|3
|Angeliki Koutsonikoli (Greece)
|4
|Gintare Gaivenyte (Lithuania)
|5
|Mariasthela Vilera (Venezuela)
|6
|Eun Ji Lee (Korea)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Sandie Clair (France)
|2
|Dimitra Patapi (Greece)
|3
|Zhao Juan Meng (Hong Kong)
|4
|Victoria Baranova (Russia)
|5
|Fatehah Mustapa (Ysd)
|6
|Jessica Laws (Dft Cycling Team)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Victoria Pendleton (Sky)
|2
|Miriam Welte (Germany)
|3
|Olga Panarina (Belarus)
|4
|Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico)
|5
|Ryoko Nakagawa (Japan)
|REL
|Monique Sullivan (Canada)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jinjie Gong (China)
|2
|Kanako Kase (Japan)
|3
|Anna Meares (Australia)
|4
|Anastasya Voinova (Russia)
|5
|Jessica Varnish (Great Britain)
|6
|Alba Diez Lopez (Catalunya Track Cycling)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kristina Vogel (Germany)
|2
|Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cuba)
|3
|Elisa Frisoni (Italy)
|4
|Yvonne Hijgenaar (Netherlands)
|5
|Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia)
|6
|Maryia Lohvinava (Belarus)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Shuang Guo (China)
|2
|Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
|3
|Rebecca James (Great Britain)
|4
|Helena Casas Roige (Spain)
|5
|Stella Tomassini (Italy)
|6
|Won Gyeong Kim (Korea)
|7
|Frany Maria Fong Echevarria (Mexico)
Women's Keirin - First Round Repechage
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Rebecca James (Great Britain)
|2
|Monique Sullivan (Canada)
|3
|Anastasya Voinova (Russian Federation)
|4
|Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong)
|5
|Helena Casas Roige (Spain)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia)
|2
|Yvonne Hijgenaar (Netherlands)
|3
|Dimitra Patapi (Greece)
|4
|Alba Diez Lopez (Catalunya Track Cycling)
|REL
|Zhao Juan Meng (Hong Kong)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Mirima Welte (Germany)
|2
|Stella Tomassini (Italy)
|3
|Angeliki Koutsonikoli (Greece)
|4
|Gintare Gaivenyte (Lithuania)
|5
|Jessica Laws (DFT Cycling Team)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Olga Panarina (Belarus)
|2
|Victoria Baranova (Russian Federation)
|3
|Won Gyeong Kim (Korea)
|4
|Kanako Kase (Japan)
|5
|Mariaesthela Vilera (Venezuela)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Anna Meares (Australia)
|2
|Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cuba)
|3
|Eun Li Lee (Korea)
|4
|Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico)
|REL
|Fatehah Mustapa (YSD)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
|2
|Jessica Varnish (Great Britain)
|3
|Elisa Frisoni (Italy)
|4
|Maryia Lohvinava (Belarus)
|5
|Frany Maria Fong Echevarria (Mexico)
|REL
|Ryoko Nakagawa (Japan)
Men's Team Sprint - Final
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|France
|43.534
|2
|Germany
|43.715
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|3
|Sky Track Cycling
|44.087
|4
|Jayco-AIS
|44.270
Women's Keirin - Second Round
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Anna Meares (Australia)
|2
|Jinjie Gong (China)
|3
|Clara Sanchez (France)
|4
|Rebecca James (Great Britain)
|5
|Kristina Vogel (Germany)
|6
|Olga Panarina (Belarus)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Victoria Pendleton (Sky)
|2
|Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia)
|3
|Shuang Guo (China)
|4
|Sandie Clair (France)
|5
|Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
|6
|Miriam Welte (Germany)
Women's Keirin - Final
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Shuang Guo (China)
|2
|Clara Sanchez (France)
|3
|Victoria Pendleton (Sky)
|4
|Jinjie Gong (China)
|5
|Anna Meares (Australia)
|6
|Kaarle McCulloch (Australia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|7
|Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
|8
|Olga Panarina (Belarus)
|9
|Rebecca James (Great Britain)
|10
|Miriam Welte (Germany)
|11
|Kristina Vogel (Germany)
|12
|Sandie Clair (France)
Women's Omnium - Scratch Race
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Sarah Hammer (Ouch Cycling Team)
|2
|Pascale Jeuland (France)
|3
|Melissa Hoskins (Australia)
|4
|Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)
|5
|Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium)
|6
|Elizabeth Armitstead (Great Britain)
|7
|Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland)
|8
|Alzbeta Pavlendova (Slovakia)
|9
|Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mexico)
|10
|Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand)
|11
|Angie Sabrina Gonzalez Garcia (Venezuela)
|12
|Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain)
|13
|Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)
|14
|Julie Leth (Denmark)
|15
|Lisa Brennauer (Germany)
|16
|Vilija Sereikaite (Lithuania)
|17
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)
|18
|Jennifer O'Reilly (Ireland)
|19
|Chao Mei Wu Gpc
|20
|Marta Tagliaferro (Italy)
|21
|Andrea Wolfer (Switzerland)
|Rel
|Elizaveta Bochkareva (Ukraine)
|Rel
|Min Hye Lee (Korea)
Women's Omnium - Time Trial
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vilija Sereikaite (Lithuania)
|35.746
|2
|Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland)
|35.833
|3
|Sarah Hammer (Ouch Track Cycling)
|36.181
|4
|Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain)
|36.460
|5
|Chao Mei Wu (Giant Pro Cycling)
|36.650
|6
|Angie Sabrina Gonzalez Garcia (Venezuela)
|36.696
|7
|Jolien D'hoore (Belgium)
|36.810
|8
|Lisa Brennauer (Germany)
|36.868
|9
|Min Hye Lee (Korea)
|37.018
|10
|Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand)
|37.106
|11
|Melissa Hoskins (Australia)
|37.124
|12
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)
|37.165
|13
|Elizabeth Armitstead (Great Britain)
|37.308
|14
|Pascale Jeuland (France)
|37.593
|15
|Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)
|37.735
|16
|Jennifer O'Reilly (Ireland)
|37.774
|17
|Elizaveta Bochkareva (Ukraine)
|38.124
|18
|Julie Leth (Denmark)
|38.239
|19
|Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)
|38.452
|20
|Andrea Wolfer (Switzerland)
|38.577
|21
|Alzbeta Pavlendova (Slovakia)
|38.678
|22
|Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mexico)
|39.297
|23
|Marta Tagliaferro (Italy)
|39.586
Women's Omnium - Final Standings
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sarah Hammer (Ouch Track Cycling)
|9
|pts
|2
|Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)
|38
|3
|Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland)
|42
|4
|Lisa Brennauer (Germany)
|51
|5
|Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain)
|52
|6
|Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand)
|52
|7
|Elizabeth Armitstead (Great Britain)
|56
|8
|Melissa Hoskins (Australia)
|58
|9
|Angie Sabrina Gonzalez Garcia (Venezuela)
|62
|10
|Vilija Sereikaite (Lithuania)
|64
|11
|Jolien D'hoore (Belgium)
|65
|12
|Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)
|67
|13
|Pascale Jeuland (France)
|69
|14
|Chao Mei Wu (Giant Pro Cycling)
|72
|15
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)
|78
|16
|Min Hye Lee (Korea)
|78
|17
|Julie Leth (Denmark)
|93
|18
|Alzbeta Pavlendova (Slovakia)
|104
|19
|Jennifer O'reilly (Ireland)
|105
|20
|Marta Tagliaferro (Italy)
|105
|21
|Elizaveta Bochkareva (Ukraine)
|106
|22
|Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mexico)
|118
|23
|Andrea Wolfer (Switzerland)
|119
|24
|Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong)
Men's Team Pursuit - Final
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Great Britain
|0:03:55.438
|2
|New Zealand
|0:04:00.314
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|3
|Spain
|0:04:03.308
|4
|Denmark
|0:04:05.477
Final World Cup Standings
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kévin Sireau (France)
|42
|pts
|2
|Tsubasa Kitatsuru (Japan)
|24
|3
|Jason Kenny (Great Britain)
|20
|4
|Chris Hoy (Great Britain)
|18
|5
|Teun Mulder (Netherlands)
|3
|6
|Shane Perkins (Jayco-Skins)
|12
|7
|Sebastian Doehrer (Germany)
|10
|8
|Lei Zhang (People's Republic of China)
|9
|9
|Michaël D'Almeida (France)
|9
|10
|Matthew Crampton (Great Britain)
|9
|11
|Miao Zhang (People's Republic of China)
|8
|12
|Gregory Bauge (France)
|8
|13
|Maximilian Levy (Germany)
|7
|14
|Peter Mitchell (Great Britain)
|7
|15
|François Pervis (France)
|6
|16
|Mickaël Bourgain (France)
|5
|17
|Sam Webster (New Zealand)
|4
|18
|Damian Zielinski (Poland)
|4
|19
|Scott Sunderland (Australia)
|4
|20
|Roy Van Den Berg (Netherlands)
|3
|21
|Travis Smith (Canada)
|3
|22
|Jimmy Watkins (Ouch Racing Team)
|2
|23
|Stefan Nimke (Germany)
|2
|24
|Robert Forstemann (Germany)
|1
|25
|Azizulhasni Awang (YSD)
|1
|26
|Tobias Wachter (Germany)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Australia)
|12
|pts
|2
|Geraint Thomas (Great Britain)
|10
|3
|Marc Ryan (New Zealand)
|8
|4
|Jenning Huizenga (Netherlands)
|7
|5
|Sergi Escobar Roure (Spain)
|6
|6
|Vitaliy Shchedov (Ukraine)
|5
|7
|Sergey Chernetskiy (Lokomotiv)
|4
|8
|Sun Jae Jang (Korea)
|3
|9
|Claudio Imhof (Switzerland)
|2
|10
|Julien Morice (France)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|France
|36
|pts
|2
|Great Britain
|27
|3
|New Zealand
|22
|4
|Germany
|19
|5
|Japan
|18
|6
|Team Jaycoais
|15
|7
|Russia
|14
|8
|Poland
|14
|9
|China
|13
|10
|Netherlands
|11
|11
|Australia
|9
|12
|Sky Track Cycling
|8
|13
|YSD Track Team
|7
|14
|Canada
|6
|15
|Team Erdgas.2012
|4
|16
|Czech Republic
|3
|17
|Cyclo Channel Tokyo
|3
|18
|United States
|1
|19
|Max Success Pro Cycling
|1
|20
|Colombia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Azizulhasni Awang (YSD Track Cycling)
|28
|pts
|2
|Chris Hoy (Great Britain)
|24
|3
|Simon Van Velthooven (New Zealand)
|28
|4
|Scott Sunderland (Australia)
|26
|5
|Puerta Zapata Fabian Hernando (Colombia)
|11
|6
|Jason Niblett (Jayco-AIS)
|10
|7
|François Pervis (Cofidis)
|10
|8
|Teun Mulder (Netherlands)
|10
|9
|Denis Spicka (Czech Republic)
|10
|10
|Christos Volikakis (Greece)
|10
|11
|Kota Asai (Cyclo Channel Tokyo)
|8
|12
|Mickaël Bourgain (France)
|8
|13
|Gregory Bauge (France)
|8
|14
|Kamil Kuczynski (Poland)
|7
|15
|Sebastian Doehrer (Germany)
|7
|16
|Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)
|6
|17
|Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain)
|5
|18
|Hersony Gadiel Canelon Vera (Venezuela)
|5
|19
|Jason Kenny (Great Britain)
|5
|20
|Kazunari Watanabe (Japan)
|5
|21
|Sergey Borisov (MTT)
|4
|22
|Roy Van Den Berg (Netherlands)
|3
|23
|David Daniell (Great Britain)
|3
|24
|Joachim Eilers (Team Erdgas.2012)
|3
|25
|Josiah Ng Onn Lam (Malaysia)
|3
|26
|Travis Smith (Canada)
|2
|27
|Rene Enders (Germany)
|1
|28
|Denis Dmitriev (Russian Federation)
|1
|29
|Njisane Phillip (Trinidad and Tobago)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zachary Bell (Canada)
|28
|pts
|2
|Shane Archbold (New Zealand)
|27
|3
|Edward Clancy (Great Britain)
|20
|4
|Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spain)
|14
|5
|Samuel Harrison (Great Britain)
|12
|6
|Rafal Ratajczyk (Poland)
|12
|7
|Michael Freiberg (Australia)
|12
|8
|Hosung Cho (Korea)
|10
|9
|Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Colombia)
|10
|10
|Elia Viviani (Italy)
|8
|11
|Roger Kluge (Germany)
|8
|12
|Niki Byrgesen (Denmark)
|8
|13
|Thomas Scully (New Zealand)
|7
|14
|Artur Ershov (Lokmotiv)
|6
|15
|Tim Veldt (Netherlands)
|6
|16
|Alois Kankovsky (Czech Republic)
|6
|17
|Ben Swift (Great Britain)
|5
|18
|Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spain)
|5
|19
|Bryan Coquard (France)
|4
|20
|Nicky Cocquyt (Belgium)
|4
|21
|Erik Mohs (Germany)
|4
|22
|Carlos Alberto Uran Arroyave (Colombia)
|4
|23
|Martyn Irvine (Ireland)
|4
|24
|Arno Van Der Zwet (Netherlands)
|2
|25
|Tim Mertens (Belgium)
|2
|26
|Jan Dostal (Czech Republic)
|2
|27
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Greece)
|1
|28
|Luis Mansilla (Chile)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Spain
|32
|pts
|2
|New Zealand
|29
|3
|Great Britain
|28
|4
|Russia
|23
|5
|Australia
|22
|6
|Denmark
|18
|7
|Netherlands
|18
|8
|Belgium
|15
|9
|Lokomotiv
|13
|10
|Colombia
|12
|11
|France
|9
|12
|Switzerland
|8
|13
|Chile
|2
|14
|Korea
|1
|15
|Germany
|1
|16
|Ukraine
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain)
|28
|pts
|2
|Anna Meares (Australia)
|24
|3
|Kristina Vogel (Germany)
|20
|4
|Shuang Guo (People's Republic of China)
|17
|5
|Sandie Clair (France)
|14
|6
|Clara Sanchez (France)
|13
|7
|Lyubov Shulika (Ukraine)
|12
|8
|Olga Panarina (Belarus)
|12
|9
|Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
|11
|10
|Jessica Varnish (Great Britain)
|11
|11
|Lin Junhong (People's Republic of China)
|9
|12
|Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cuba)
|8
|13
|Willy Kanis (Netherlands)
|8
|14
|Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong)
|8
|15
|Virginie Cueff (France)
|6
|16
|Jinjie Gong (People's Republic of China)
|5
|17
|Rebecca James (Great Britain)
|5
|18
|Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia)
|4
|19
|Emily Rosemond (Australia)
|4
|20
|Mu Di (Maximum Success)
|3
|21
|Miriam Welte (Germany)
|2
|22
|Monique Sullivan (Canada)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|New Zealand
|42
|pts
|2
|Australia
|30
|3
|Canada
|23
|4
|Germany
|21
|5
|Great Britain
|20
|6
|Netherlands
|20
|7
|Ouch Pro Cycling
|18
|8
|Lithuania
|9
|9
|Ukraine
|7
|10
|Belgium
|7
|11
|Team 100% Me
|6
|12
|China
|6
|13
|United States
|6
|14
|Belarus
|5
|15
|Korea
|5
|16
|Russia
|5
|17
|Ireland
|1
|18
|Poland
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|China
|39
|pts
|2
|Great Britain
|29
|3
|France
|24
|4
|Netherlands
|22
|5
|Germany
|22
|6
|Lithuania
|16
|7
|Spain
|16
|8
|Ukraine
|13
|9
|Australia
|12
|10
|Colombia
|8
|11
|Russia
|8
|12
|Max Success Pro Cycling
|6
|13
|Team Jaycoais 5 5
|14
|Sky Track Cycling
|3
|pts
|15
|Korea
|2
|16
|Cuba
|2
|17
|Moscow Track Team
|2
|18
|Hong Kong
|2
|19
|Venezuela
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Clara Sanchez (France)
|30
|pts
|2
|Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain)
|20
|3
|Anna Meares (Australia)
|18
|4
|Sandie Clair (France)
|16
|5
|Kaarle McCulloch (Jayco-AIS)
|15
|6
|Lyubov Shulika (Ukraine)
|15
|7
|Jinjie Gong (People's Republic of China)
|14
|8
|Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
|13
|9
|Shuang Guo (People's Republic of China)
|12
|10
|Virginie Cueff (France)
|12
|11
|Kristina Vogel (Germany)
|11
|12
|Rebecca James (Great Britain)
|10
|13
|Willy Kanis (Netherlands)
|8
|14
|Emily Rosemond (Jayco-AIS)
|8
|15
|Fatehah Mustapa (Malaysia)
|8
|16
|Olga Panarina (Belarus)
|6
|17
|Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cuba)
|4
|18
|Lin Junhong (People's Republic of China)
|3
|19
|Victoria Baranova (Russian Federation)
|3
|20
|Mu Di (Max Success)
|2
|21
|Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong)
|2
|22
|Miriam Welte (Germany)
|1
|23
|Diana Maria Garcia Orrego (Colombia)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anastasiya Chulkova (Russian Federation)
|12
|pts
|2
|Jennie Reed (Ouch Track Cycling)
|10
|3
|Amy Cure (Australia)
|8
|4
|Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mexico)
|7
|5
|Pascale Jeuland (France)
|6
|6
|Elena Cecchini (Italy)
|5
|7
|Fatehah Mustapa (YSD Track Cycling)
|4
|8
|Kelly Druyts (Belgium)
|3
|9
|Elke Gebhardt (Germany)
|2
|10
|Ah Reum Na (Korea)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tara Whitten (Canada)
|32
|pts
|2
|Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain)
|25
|3
|Sarah Hammer (Ouch Track Cycling)
|24
|4
|Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland)
|21
|5
|Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)
|20
|6
|Pascale Jeuland (France)
|20
|7
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)
|10
|8
|Elizabeth Armitstead (Great Britain)
|10
|9
|Evgeniya Romanyuta (Russian Federation)
|9
|10
|Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand)
|9
|11
|Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium)
|8
|12
|Lisa Brennauer (Germany)
|7
|13
|Melissa Hoskins (Australia)
|7
|14
|Laura Trott (Great Britain)
|6
|15
|Kelly Druyts (Belgium)
|5
|16
|Marianne Vos (Netherlands)
|5
|17
|Cari Higgins (United States Of America)
|4
|18
|Lesya Kalitovska (Ukraine)
|3
|19
|Vilija Sereikaite (Lithuania)
|3
|20
|Angie Sabrina Gonzalez Garcia (Venezuela)
|2
|21
|Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)
|2
