Image 1 of 33

Ed Clancy leads the British team in the men's 4,000m team pursuit qualifying round

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 2 of 33

The Aussies won the best team in Manchester

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 3 of 33

Michael D'Almeida (France) rides the gold medal winning anchor leg of the men's team sprint

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 4 of 33

Simona Krupeckaite (LTU) on the shoulder of Shuang Guo (China) in the women's Keirin

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 5 of 33

Simona Krupeckaite (LTU) is on the front of the field in the women's final chased by Anna Meares (Aus) and gold medallist Shuang Guo (China)

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 6 of 33

The French team won the men's team sprint gold medal - Kevin Sireau, Michael D'Almeida and Gregory Bauge

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 7 of 33

Women's Keirin winner Shuang Guo (China)

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 8 of 33

Victoria Pendleton (Team Sky) all smiles on the podium of the women's Keirin where she won the bronze medal

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 9 of 33

The women's Keirin podium Clara Sanchez (France), Shuang Guo (China) and Victo

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 10 of 33

Hammer strains to get speed in the omnium tt

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 11 of 33

Hammer celebrates

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 12 of 33

Denmark in the bronze medal final

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 13 of 33

Bronze medal winners Spain

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 14 of 33

Wiggins on the front as the Britis win the men¹s team pursuit

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 15 of 33

Wiggins on the front as the Britis win the men¹s team pursuit

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 16 of 33

NZ had to settle for silver

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 17 of 33

Germany in the men's team sprint final but they had to settle for silver

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 18 of 33

Kevin Sireau leads Michael D'Almeida as France win the gold medal in the men's team sprint

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 19 of 33

Keirin action

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 20 of 33

Keirin action

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 21 of 33

Keirin action

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 22 of 33

The Danish team down to three in the men's 4,000m team pursuit qualifying round

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 23 of 33

Gregory Bauge leads off for the French team in qualfying for the men's team sprint

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 24 of 33

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 25 of 33

Sir Chris Hoy leads Matt Crampton in the British team in qualfying for the men's team sprint

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 26 of 33

Jason Kenny leads off for the Great Britain team in qualfying for the men's team sprint

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 27 of 33

New Zealand in the men's 4,000m team pursuit qualifying round

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 28 of 33

Russia in the men's 4,000m team pursuit qualifying round

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 29 of 33

New Zealand in the men's 4,000m team pursuit qualifying round

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 30 of 33

The Australian Jayco team in qualfying for the men's team sprint -

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 31 of 33

Bradley Wiggins leads the British team in the men's 4,000m team pursuit qualifying round

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 32 of 33

The Belgian team in the men's 4,000m team pursuit qualifying round

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 33 of 33

Kevin Sireau leads Michel D¹Almeida in the mens team sprint

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)

Britain's team pursuiters easily won gold in the World Cup meeting at Manchester, almost catching New Zealand in the final. But on crossing the line, glancing at the time and clocking that they'd just ridden the fifth fastest 4km team pursuit of all time - 3:55.438 - their first reaction was disappointment.

As Bradley Wiggins said, "It was slightly disappointing to see the time when we crossed the line. But in hindsight, it's mid-February, I rode two sessions with the guys before the Tour of Qatar, and I've done my final track sessions this week.

"We've had limited preparation time and we did a 3:55," Wiggins continued. "Had we done 3:55 before Beijing everyone would've been ecstatic. But it shows the level team pursuiting is at now: the four-minute barrier is now the minimum. It's fantastic for the event."

But the four British riders' disappointment also owed, perhaps, to another positive development for the team pursuit: the threat posed by Australia.

The Australians fielded an under-strength team in Manchester, but Wiggins, Geraint Thomas, Ed Clancy - all veterans of the Olympic gold medal-winning team in Beijing - and Steven Burke are well aware that, when it comes to next year's London Games, the big danger to a successful defence of their title is likely to be an Australian "A" team including Jack Bobridge and Cameron Meyer.

Clancy explained that their ride in qualifying (a 3:57) suggested the world record could be on the cards in the final. "But it's a pretty good time," he said of their time there. It certainly was: the fifth best of all time, and marginally faster than the 3:55.476 set by a strong Australian quartet on their way to gold in the Commonwealth Games in Delhi last October. The other three fastest times were all set by Great Britain, including the world record, 3:53.314, in Beijing.

Thomas joked that they were only riding at "50%" of capacity. "The Aussies have got some work to do," he said, before more seriously adding, "They're pushing us, but it makes for good racing."

While the team pursuit final was arguably the highlight of the final day's racing - certainly as far as the capactiy crowd was concerned - there were also victories for Sarah Hammer (USA) in the women's omnium, France in the men's team sprint and Shuang Guo (China) in the women's keirin, ahead of Clara Sanchez (France) and Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain).

The surprise was that Anna Meares couldn't add to her tally of two gold medals, and complete the clean sweep of sprint victories. Having sailed through to the keirin final, the Australian could only manage fifth behind Guo, upgrading the silver she won in the sprint.

Hammer wrapped up an impressive omnium series with third in the final event, the 500m time trial. That was her lowest position. Over the two days of competition she won the flying lap, the elimination race, the pursuit and scratch race, with her only other defeat coming in the points race, in which she was second.

Yet she insisted that there is still room for improvement after only her second Olympic-format omnium. "Everyone's going to get better because it's a new event," she said. "Everyone's learning.

"For me, the pursuiting comes naturally but the sprint events are something else," Hammer said. "With my physical make up the 500m is the most difficult for me. Riding that, and seeing the world record on the board, you think: god, I'm putting this event to shame!"

Despite her success, Hammer was opposed to the axing of the pursuit and its replacement with the omnium - and she remains to be convinced of the wisdom behind the change. "Do I think dropping the pursuit was a good move? No. But I'm adapting to it. These are the cards we were dealt. You can complain about it but then you've got to move on.

"But I'm having a great amount of fun," she said. "The individual pursuit was very stressful, because you'd have to be hyper focused all the time. You can't be at that intensity starting a points race, for example. But it's still tough: backing up the events, being consistent, and the mental aspect to the omnium is huge."

France ran out as overall winners of the World Cup, helped in no small part by their male sprinters. After Kevin Sireau's victory in the sprint on Friday, he joined Gregory Bauge and a new name, Michael D'Almeida, to qualify fastest and meet Germany in the final.

Great Britain, the Olympic champions - racing in Manchester as Sky Track Cycling - suffered a bad start when Jason Kenny appeared to stall at the gate, and they could only qualify third, to face Team Jayco-AIS in the ride-off for bronze.

And while France once again proved their domination, beating the world champions Germany in 43.534 seconds (to Germany's 43.715), Great Britain only managed a marginal improvement on their qualifying ride to claim bronze in 44.087. "It can be frustrating when it doesn't come together, but that's what team events are like," said Chris Hoy, who rode as second man, with Matt Crampton as anchor.

"We were beaten here by the French at the world championships in 2008, and we hardly beat them before the Olympics, so you don't know when it's going to come together. We'd have loved to win today, but the better team beat us. It doesn't mean that we can't do it when it really counts. Getting all three riders bang on is difficult. You just don't know when it's going to come together."

Women's Omnium - Individual Pursuit

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sarah Hammer (Ouch Racing Team)0:03:35.263
2Vilija Sereikaite (Lithuania)0:03:36.199
3Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain)0:03:39.592
4Melissa Hoskins (Australia)0:03:40.509
5Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)0:03:41.775
6Elizabeth Armitstead (Great Britain)0:03:43.127
7Lisa Brennauer (Germany)0:03:43.571
8Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)0:03:44.284
9Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland)0:03:44.785
10Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand)0:03:45.135
11Min Hye Lee (Korea)0:03:46.200
12Elizaveta Bochkareva (Ukraine)0:03:47.300
13Julie Leth (Denmark)0:03:47.828
14Angie Sabrina Gonzalez Garcia (Venezuela)0:03:47.888
15Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)0:03:47.994
16Jennifer O'reilly (Ireland)0:03:48.381
17Jolien D'hoore (Belgium)0:03:50.327
18Pascale Jeuland (France)0:03:50.562
19Chao Mei Wu (Giant Pro Cycling)0:03:52.262
20Marta Tagliaferro (Italy)0:03:57.347
21Andrea Wolfer (Switzerland)0:03:58.014
22Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mexico)0:04:05.761
23Alzbeta Pavlendova (Slovakia)

Men's Team Pursuit - Qualifying

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Great Britain0:03:57.471
2New Zealand0:04:01.347
3Spain0:04:03.674
4Denmark0:04:05.155
5Netherlands0:04:05.576
6Australia0:04:06.459
7Lokomotiv0:04:06.623
8Belgium0:04:06.718
9Colombia0:04:07.607
10Russia0:04:08.683
11France0:04:08.716
12Korea0:04:09.331
13Germany0:04:09.441
14Ukraine0:04:10.919
15Chile0:04:11.325
16Hong Kong0:04:12.582
17Switzerland0:04:12.590
18Poland0:04:12.919
19Greece0:04:14.213
20Italy0:04:15.249
21Ouch Pro Cycling0:04:18.656
22Max Success Pro Cycling0:04:22.579

Men's Team Sprint - Qualifying

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1France43.633
2Germany43.847
3Sky Track Cycling44.049
4Jayco-AIS44.451
5Netherlands44.619
6Japan44.635
7New Zealand44.694
8China44.763
9Poland44.871
10United States45.017
11Czech Republic45.063
12Team Erdgas.201245.309
13Russia45.542
14Cyclo Channel Tokyo45.654
15Venezuela45.688
16Spain45.859
17Canada45.869
18Ukraine45.984
19Greece46.352
20Malaysia46.469
21DFT Cycling Team48.155

Women's Keirin - First Round

Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Clara Sanchez (France)
2Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong)
3Angeliki Koutsonikoli (Greece)
4Gintare Gaivenyte (Lithuania)
5Mariasthela Vilera (Venezuela)
6Eun Ji Lee (Korea)

Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Sandie Clair (France)
2Dimitra Patapi (Greece)
3Zhao Juan Meng (Hong Kong)
4Victoria Baranova (Russia)
5Fatehah Mustapa (Ysd)
6Jessica Laws (Dft Cycling Team)

Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Victoria Pendleton (Sky)
2Miriam Welte (Germany)
3Olga Panarina (Belarus)
4Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico)
5Ryoko Nakagawa (Japan)
RELMonique Sullivan (Canada)

Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jinjie Gong (China)
2Kanako Kase (Japan)
3Anna Meares (Australia)
4Anastasya Voinova (Russia)
5Jessica Varnish (Great Britain)
6Alba Diez Lopez (Catalunya Track Cycling)

Heat 5
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kristina Vogel (Germany)
2Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cuba)
3Elisa Frisoni (Italy)
4Yvonne Hijgenaar (Netherlands)
5Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia)
6Maryia Lohvinava (Belarus)

Heat 6
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Shuang Guo (China)
2Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
3Rebecca James (Great Britain)
4Helena Casas Roige (Spain)
5Stella Tomassini (Italy)
6Won Gyeong Kim (Korea)
7Frany Maria Fong Echevarria (Mexico)

Women's Keirin - First Round Repechage

Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Rebecca James (Great Britain)
2Monique Sullivan (Canada)
3Anastasya Voinova (Russian Federation)
4Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong)
5Helena Casas Roige (Spain)

Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia)
2Yvonne Hijgenaar (Netherlands)
3Dimitra Patapi (Greece)
4Alba Diez Lopez (Catalunya Track Cycling)
RELZhao Juan Meng (Hong Kong)

Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Mirima Welte (Germany)
2Stella Tomassini (Italy)
3Angeliki Koutsonikoli (Greece)
4Gintare Gaivenyte (Lithuania)
5Jessica Laws (DFT Cycling Team)

Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Olga Panarina (Belarus)
2Victoria Baranova (Russian Federation)
3Won Gyeong Kim (Korea)
4Kanako Kase (Japan)
5Mariaesthela Vilera (Venezuela)

Heat 5
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Anna Meares (Australia)
2Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cuba)
3Eun Li Lee (Korea)
4Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico)
RELFatehah Mustapa (YSD)

6
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
2Jessica Varnish (Great Britain)
3Elisa Frisoni (Italy)
4Maryia Lohvinava (Belarus)
5Frany Maria Fong Echevarria (Mexico)
RELRyoko Nakagawa (Japan)

Men's Team Sprint - Final

Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1France43.534
2Germany43.715

Bronze Medal Race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
3Sky Track Cycling44.087
4Jayco-AIS44.270

Women's Keirin - Second Round

Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Anna Meares (Australia)
2Jinjie Gong (China)
3Clara Sanchez (France)
4Rebecca James (Great Britain)
5Kristina Vogel (Germany)
6Olga Panarina (Belarus)

Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Victoria Pendleton (Sky)
2Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia)
3Shuang Guo (China)
4Sandie Clair (France)
5Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
6Miriam Welte (Germany)

Women's Keirin - Final

Final
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Shuang Guo (China)
2Clara Sanchez (France)
3Victoria Pendleton (Sky)
4Jinjie Gong (China)
5Anna Meares (Australia)
6Kaarle McCulloch (Australia)

Race For 7th-12th place
#Rider Name (Country) Team
7Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
8Olga Panarina (Belarus)
9Rebecca James (Great Britain)
10Miriam Welte (Germany)
11Kristina Vogel (Germany)
12Sandie Clair (France)

Women's Omnium - Scratch Race

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Sarah Hammer (Ouch Cycling Team)
2Pascale Jeuland (France)
3Melissa Hoskins (Australia)
4Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)
5Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium)
6Elizabeth Armitstead (Great Britain)
7Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland)
8Alzbeta Pavlendova (Slovakia)
9Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mexico)
10Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand)
11Angie Sabrina Gonzalez Garcia (Venezuela)
12Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain)
13Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)
14Julie Leth (Denmark)
15Lisa Brennauer (Germany)
16Vilija Sereikaite (Lithuania)
17Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)
18Jennifer O'Reilly (Ireland)
19Chao Mei Wu Gpc
20Marta Tagliaferro (Italy)
21Andrea Wolfer (Switzerland)
RelElizaveta Bochkareva (Ukraine)
RelMin Hye Lee (Korea)

Women's Omnium - Time Trial

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vilija Sereikaite (Lithuania)35.746
2Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland)35.833
3Sarah Hammer (Ouch Track Cycling)36.181
4Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain)36.460
5Chao Mei Wu (Giant Pro Cycling)36.650
6Angie Sabrina Gonzalez Garcia (Venezuela)36.696
7Jolien D'hoore (Belgium)36.810
8Lisa Brennauer (Germany)36.868
9Min Hye Lee (Korea)37.018
10Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand)37.106
11Melissa Hoskins (Australia)37.124
12Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)37.165
13Elizabeth Armitstead (Great Britain)37.308
14Pascale Jeuland (France)37.593
15Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)37.735
16Jennifer O'Reilly (Ireland)37.774
17Elizaveta Bochkareva (Ukraine)38.124
18Julie Leth (Denmark)38.239
19Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)38.452
20Andrea Wolfer (Switzerland)38.577
21Alzbeta Pavlendova (Slovakia)38.678
22Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mexico)39.297
23Marta Tagliaferro (Italy)39.586

Women's Omnium - Final Standings

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sarah Hammer (Ouch Track Cycling)9pts
2Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)38
3Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland)42
4Lisa Brennauer (Germany)51
5Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain)52
6Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand)52
7Elizabeth Armitstead (Great Britain)56
8Melissa Hoskins (Australia)58
9Angie Sabrina Gonzalez Garcia (Venezuela)62
10Vilija Sereikaite (Lithuania)64
11Jolien D'hoore (Belgium)65
12Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)67
13Pascale Jeuland (France)69
14Chao Mei Wu (Giant Pro Cycling)72
15Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)78
16Min Hye Lee (Korea)78
17Julie Leth (Denmark)93
18Alzbeta Pavlendova (Slovakia)104
19Jennifer O'reilly (Ireland)105
20Marta Tagliaferro (Italy)105
21Elizaveta Bochkareva (Ukraine)106
22Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mexico)118
23Andrea Wolfer (Switzerland)119
24Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong)

Men's Team Pursuit - Final

Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Great Britain0:03:55.438
2New Zealand0:04:00.314

Bronze Medal Race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
3Spain0:04:03.308
4Denmark0:04:05.477

Final World Cup Standings

Men's Sprint - Final World Cup Standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kévin Sireau (France)42pts
2Tsubasa Kitatsuru (Japan)24
3Jason Kenny (Great Britain)20
4Chris Hoy (Great Britain)18
5Teun Mulder (Netherlands)3
6Shane Perkins (Jayco-Skins)12
7Sebastian Doehrer (Germany)10
8Lei Zhang (People's Republic of China)9
9Michaël D'Almeida (France)9
10Matthew Crampton (Great Britain)9
11Miao Zhang (People's Republic of China)8
12Gregory Bauge (France)8
13Maximilian Levy (Germany)7
14Peter Mitchell (Great Britain)7
15François Pervis (France)6
16Mickaël Bourgain (France)5
17Sam Webster (New Zealand)4
18Damian Zielinski (Poland)4
19Scott Sunderland (Australia)4
20Roy Van Den Berg (Netherlands)3
21Travis Smith (Canada)3
22Jimmy Watkins (Ouch Racing Team)2
23Stefan Nimke (Germany)2
24Robert Forstemann (Germany)1
25Azizulhasni Awang (YSD)1
26Tobias Wachter (Germany)1

Men's Individual Pursuit - Final World Cup Standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Australia)12pts
2Geraint Thomas (Great Britain)10
3Marc Ryan (New Zealand)8
4Jenning Huizenga (Netherlands)7
5Sergi Escobar Roure (Spain)6
6Vitaliy Shchedov (Ukraine)5
7Sergey Chernetskiy (Lokomotiv)4
8Sun Jae Jang (Korea)3
9Claudio Imhof (Switzerland)2
10Julien Morice (France)1

Men's Team Sprint - Final World Cup Standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1France36pts
2Great Britain27
3New Zealand22
4Germany19
5Japan18
6Team Jaycoais15
7Russia14
8Poland14
9China13
10Netherlands11
11Australia9
12Sky Track Cycling8
13YSD Track Team7
14Canada6
15Team Erdgas.20124
16Czech Republic3
17Cyclo Channel Tokyo3
18United States1
19Max Success Pro Cycling1
20Colombia1

Men's Keirin - Final World Cup Standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Azizulhasni Awang (YSD Track Cycling)28pts
2Chris Hoy (Great Britain)24
3Simon Van Velthooven (New Zealand)28
4Scott Sunderland (Australia)26
5Puerta Zapata Fabian Hernando (Colombia)11
6Jason Niblett (Jayco-AIS)10
7François Pervis (Cofidis)10
8Teun Mulder (Netherlands)10
9Denis Spicka (Czech Republic)10
10Christos Volikakis (Greece)10
11Kota Asai (Cyclo Channel Tokyo)8
12Mickaël Bourgain (France)8
13Gregory Bauge (France)8
14Kamil Kuczynski (Poland)7
15Sebastian Doehrer (Germany)7
16Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)6
17Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain)5
18Hersony Gadiel Canelon Vera (Venezuela)5
19Jason Kenny (Great Britain)5
20Kazunari Watanabe (Japan)5
21Sergey Borisov (MTT)4
22Roy Van Den Berg (Netherlands)3
23David Daniell (Great Britain)3
24Joachim Eilers (Team Erdgas.2012)3
25Josiah Ng Onn Lam (Malaysia)3
26Travis Smith (Canada)2
27Rene Enders (Germany)1
28Denis Dmitriev (Russian Federation)1
29Njisane Phillip (Trinidad and Tobago)1

Men's Omnium - Final World Cup Standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zachary Bell (Canada)28pts
2Shane Archbold (New Zealand)27
3Edward Clancy (Great Britain)20
4Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spain)14
5Samuel Harrison (Great Britain)12
6Rafal Ratajczyk (Poland)12
7Michael Freiberg (Australia)12
8Hosung Cho (Korea)10
9Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Colombia)10
10Elia Viviani (Italy)8
11Roger Kluge (Germany)8
12Niki Byrgesen (Denmark)8
13Thomas Scully (New Zealand)7
14Artur Ershov (Lokmotiv)6
15Tim Veldt (Netherlands)6
16Alois Kankovsky (Czech Republic)6
17Ben Swift (Great Britain)5
18Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spain)5
19Bryan Coquard (France)4
20Nicky Cocquyt (Belgium)4
21Erik Mohs (Germany)4
22Carlos Alberto Uran Arroyave (Colombia)4
23Martyn Irvine (Ireland)4
24Arno Van Der Zwet (Netherlands)2
25Tim Mertens (Belgium)2
26Jan Dostal (Czech Republic)2
27Ioannis Tamouridis (Greece)1
28Luis Mansilla (Chile)1

Men's Team Pursuit - Final World Cup Standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Spain32pts
2New Zealand29
3Great Britain28
4Russia23
5Australia22
6Denmark18
7Netherlands18
8Belgium15
9Lokomotiv13
10Colombia12
11France9
12Switzerland8
13Chile2
14Korea1
15Germany1
16Ukraine1

Women's Sprint - Final World Cup Standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain)28pts
2Anna Meares (Australia)24
3Kristina Vogel (Germany)20
4Shuang Guo (People's Republic of China)17
5Sandie Clair (France)14
6Clara Sanchez (France)13
7Lyubov Shulika (Ukraine)12
8Olga Panarina (Belarus)12
9Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)11
10Jessica Varnish (Great Britain)11
11Lin Junhong (People's Republic of China)9
12Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cuba)8
13Willy Kanis (Netherlands)8
14Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong)8
15Virginie Cueff (France)6
16Jinjie Gong (People's Republic of China)5
17Rebecca James (Great Britain)5
18Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia)4
19Emily Rosemond (Australia)4
20Mu Di (Maximum Success)3
21Miriam Welte (Germany)2
22Monique Sullivan (Canada)1

Women's Team Pursuit - Final World Cup Standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1New Zealand42pts
2Australia30
3Canada23
4Germany21
5Great Britain20
6Netherlands20
7Ouch Pro Cycling18
8Lithuania9
9Ukraine7
10Belgium7
11Team 100% Me6
12China6
13United States6
14Belarus5
15Korea5
16Russia5
17Ireland1
18Poland1

Women's Team Sprint - Final World Cup Standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1China39pts
2Great Britain29
3France24
4Netherlands22
5Germany22
6Lithuania16
7Spain16
8Ukraine13
9Australia12
10Colombia8
11Russia8
12Max Success Pro Cycling6
13Team Jaycoais 5 5
14Sky Track Cycling3pts
15Korea2
16Cuba2
17Moscow Track Team2
18Hong Kong2
19Venezuela1

Women's Keirin - Final World Cup Standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Clara Sanchez (France)30pts
2Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain)20
3Anna Meares (Australia)18
4Sandie Clair (France)16
5Kaarle McCulloch (Jayco-AIS)15
6Lyubov Shulika (Ukraine)15
7Jinjie Gong (People's Republic of China)14
8Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)13
9Shuang Guo (People's Republic of China)12
10Virginie Cueff (France)12
11Kristina Vogel (Germany)11
12Rebecca James (Great Britain)10
13Willy Kanis (Netherlands)8
14Emily Rosemond (Jayco-AIS)8
15Fatehah Mustapa (Malaysia)8
16Olga Panarina (Belarus)6
17Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cuba)4
18Lin Junhong (People's Republic of China)3
19Victoria Baranova (Russian Federation)3
20Mu Di (Max Success)2
21Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong)2
22Miriam Welte (Germany)1
23Diana Maria Garcia Orrego (Colombia)1

Women's Scratch Race - Final World Cup Standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anastasiya Chulkova (Russian Federation)12pts
2Jennie Reed (Ouch Track Cycling)10
3Amy Cure (Australia)8
4Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mexico)7
5Pascale Jeuland (France)6
6Elena Cecchini (Italy)5
7Fatehah Mustapa (YSD Track Cycling)4
8Kelly Druyts (Belgium)3
9Elke Gebhardt (Germany)2
10Ah Reum Na (Korea)1

Women's Omnium - Final World Cup Standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tara Whitten (Canada)32pts
2Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain)25
3Sarah Hammer (Ouch Track Cycling)24
4Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland)21
5Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)20
6Pascale Jeuland (France)20
7Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)10
8Elizabeth Armitstead (Great Britain)10
9Evgeniya Romanyuta (Russian Federation)9
10Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand)9
11Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium)8
12Lisa Brennauer (Germany)7
13Melissa Hoskins (Australia)7
14Laura Trott (Great Britain)6
15Kelly Druyts (Belgium)5
16Marianne Vos (Netherlands)5
17Cari Higgins (United States Of America)4
18Lesya Kalitovska (Ukraine)3
19Vilija Sereikaite (Lithuania)3
20Angie Sabrina Gonzalez Garcia (Venezuela)2
21Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)2

 

