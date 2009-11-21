Trending

On the third day, Meares made it three

Australia top of world cup, New Zealand punches above its weight

Image 1 of 52

New Zealand's Marc Ryan and Thomas Scully exchange during the madison

New Zealand's Marc Ryan and Thomas Scully exchange during the madison
(Image credit: John Veage)
Image 2 of 52

New Zealand's Marc Ryan and Thomas Scully

New Zealand's Marc Ryan and Thomas Scully
(Image credit: John Veage)
Image 3 of 52

New Zealand's Marc Ryan and Thomas Scully celebrate their madison win

New Zealand's Marc Ryan and Thomas Scully celebrate their madison win
(Image credit: John Veage)
Image 4 of 52

Shane Perkins (Jayco)

Shane Perkins (Jayco)
(Image credit: John Veage)
Image 5 of 52

Shane Perkins (Jayco) defeates Kevin Sireau (Cofidis)

Shane Perkins (Jayco) defeates Kevin Sireau (Cofidis)
(Image credit: John Veage)
Image 6 of 52

Kevin Sireau congratulates Shane Perkins

Kevin Sireau congratulates Shane Perkins
(Image credit: John Veage)
Image 7 of 52

Men's sprint podium: Kevin Sireau (2nd, Cofidis), Shane Perkins (1st, Jayco) and Matt Crampton (3rd, Team GB)

Men's sprint podium: Kevin Sireau (2nd, Cofidis), Shane Perkins (1st, Jayco) and Matt Crampton (3rd, Team GB)
(Image credit: John Veage)
Image 8 of 52

Shane Perkins celebrates victory in Melbourne

Shane Perkins celebrates victory in Melbourne
(Image credit: John Veage)
Image 9 of 52

Shane Perkins gets some advice before the men's sprint finals

Shane Perkins gets some advice before the men's sprint finals
(Image credit: John Veage)
Image 10 of 52

Australia put in a dominating performance at their home World Cup

Australia put in a dominating performance at their home World Cup
(Image credit: John Veage)
Image 11 of 52

Anna Meares (Australia) was a clear winner in the women's keirin final.

Anna Meares (Australia) was a clear winner in the women's keirin final.
(Image credit: John Veage)
Image 12 of 52

Anna Meares punches the air after her Keirin win

Anna Meares punches the air after her Keirin win
(Image credit: John Veage)
Image 13 of 52

Women's keirin podium: Shuang Guo (2nd, China), Anna Meares (1st, Australia) and Christin Munche (3rd, Germany)

Women's keirin podium: Shuang Guo (2nd, China), Anna Meares (1st, Australia) and Christin Munche (3rd, Germany)
(Image credit: John Veage)
Image 14 of 52

Big crowds on hand to watch the women's keirin final

Big crowds on hand to watch the women's keirin final
(Image credit: John Veage)
Image 15 of 52

Anna Meares celebrates her Keirin win.

Anna Meares celebrates her Keirin win.
(Image credit: John Veage)
Image 16 of 52

New Zealand blazed their way around the Melbourne track

New Zealand blazed their way around the Melbourne track
(Image credit: John Veage)
Image 17 of 52

Great Britain couldn't match the Kiwi's in Melbourne

Great Britain couldn't match the Kiwi's in Melbourne
(Image credit: John Veage)
Image 18 of 52

Australian women's team pursuit team ride during their bronze medal race

Australian women's team pursuit team ride during their bronze medal race
(Image credit: John Veage)
Image 19 of 52

The Aussie women in action during the women's team pursuit.

The Aussie women in action during the women's team pursuit.
(Image credit: John Veage)
Image 20 of 52

Women's team pursuit podium: Great Britain (2nd), New Zealand (1st) and Australia (3rd)

Women's team pursuit podium: Great Britain (2nd), New Zealand (1st) and Australia (3rd)
(Image credit: John Veage)
Image 21 of 52

Anna Meares (Australia) during the women's 500m TT

Anna Meares (Australia) during the women's 500m TT
(Image credit: John Veage)
Image 22 of 52

Anna Meares sets off on her gold medal winning ride

Anna Meares sets off on her gold medal winning ride
(Image credit: John Veage)
Image 23 of 52

Women's 500m TT podium: Kaarle McCulloch (2nd, Jayco), Anna Meares (1st, Australia) and Sandie Clair (3rd, France)

Women's 500m TT podium: Kaarle McCulloch (2nd, Jayco), Anna Meares (1st, Australia) and Sandie Clair (3rd, France)
(Image credit: John Veage)
Image 24 of 52

Kaarle McCulloch (Jayco) on her way to silver in the women's 500m time trial

Kaarle McCulloch (Jayco) on her way to silver in the women's 500m time trial
(Image credit: John Veage)
Image 25 of 52

The Australian team took the honours as the most successful nation on the boards of Hisense Arena during the Melbourne leg of the 2009 Track World Cup.

The Australian team took the honours as the most successful nation on the boards of Hisense Arena during the Melbourne leg of the 2009 Track World Cup.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 26 of 52

At least someone in the crowd found it possible to pick a winner at the Track World Cup in Melbourne: Quentin Lafargue (Cofidis) from France in the men's 200m sprint qualifying.

At least someone in the crowd found it possible to pick a winner at the Track World Cup in Melbourne: Quentin Lafargue (Cofidis) from France in the men's 200m sprint qualifying.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 27 of 52

Big German Carsten Bergemann at the top of the boards during his ride in the men's 200m sprint qualifiers.

Big German Carsten Bergemann at the top of the boards during his ride in the men's 200m sprint qualifiers.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 28 of 52

Ross Edgar (Team Sky+HD) from Great Britian in action during the men's 200m sprint qualifiers.

Ross Edgar (Team Sky+HD) from Great Britian in action during the men's 200m sprint qualifiers.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 29 of 52

Matthew Crampton (Great Britian) before diving down on the boards and powering towards the finish in his 200m sprint qualifier.

Matthew Crampton (Great Britian) before diving down on the boards and powering towards the finish in his 200m sprint qualifier.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 30 of 52

Edward Dawkins (New Zealand) keeps a close watch on Peter Lewis (Australia) during a heat of the men's sprint.

Edward Dawkins (New Zealand) keeps a close watch on Peter Lewis (Australia) during a heat of the men's sprint.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 31 of 52

Action from a heat of the women's keirin at Hisense Arena in Melbourne.

Action from a heat of the women's keirin at Hisense Arena in Melbourne.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 32 of 52

Australian Emily Rosemond leads the pack to the line in a heat of the women's keirin.

Australian Emily Rosemond leads the pack to the line in a heat of the women's keirin.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 33 of 52

Tim Veldt and Jeff Vermeulen of the Netherlands combine during the men's madison.

Tim Veldt and Jeff Vermeulen of the Netherlands combine during the men's madison.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 34 of 52

Polish pair Lukasz Bujko and Dawid Glowacki exchange roles during the men's madison.

Polish pair Lukasz Bujko and Dawid Glowacki exchange roles during the men's madison.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 35 of 52

Patrons dine on the infield at Hisense Arena as the Madison goes on around them.

Patrons dine on the infield at Hisense Arena as the Madison goes on around them.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 36 of 52

Korean pair Seung Woo Choi and Dong Hyun Shin sling each other in-and-out of the action during the madison.

Korean pair Seung Woo Choi and Dong Hyun Shin sling each other in-and-out of the action during the madison.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 37 of 52

Japanese couple Makoto Iljima and Kazuhiro Mori give it everything as they combine in the men's madison.

Japanese couple Makoto Iljima and Kazuhiro Mori give it everything as they combine in the men's madison.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 38 of 52

Aussie track star Anna Meares focuses on the task ahead for her ride in the women's 500m time trial in Melbourne.

Aussie track star Anna Meares focuses on the task ahead for her ride in the women's 500m time trial in Melbourne.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 39 of 52

Australian trio Sarah Kent, Josephine Tomic and Ashlee Ankudinoff in action during the bronze medal ride-off against Ukraine in the women's teams pursuit.

Australian trio Sarah Kent, Josephine Tomic and Ashlee Ankudinoff in action during the bronze medal ride-off against Ukraine in the women's teams pursuit.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 40 of 52

New Zealand's Kaytee Boyd, Lauren Ellis and Alison Shanks charge towards a gold medal in the women's teams pursuit against Great Britian.

New Zealand's Kaytee Boyd, Lauren Ellis and Alison Shanks charge towards a gold medal in the women's teams pursuit against Great Britian.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 41 of 52

Great Britian's Katie Colclough, Wendy Houvenaghel and Joanna Rowsell took out the silver medal in the women's teams pursuit.

Great Britian's Katie Colclough, Wendy Houvenaghel and Joanna Rowsell took out the silver medal in the women's teams pursuit.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 42 of 52

Anna Meares of Australia celebrates her gold medal in the women's 500m time trial.

Anna Meares of Australia celebrates her gold medal in the women's 500m time trial.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 43 of 52

The women's 500m time trial medallists (l-r): Kaarle McCulloch (2nd, Jayco Australia), Anna Meares (1st,Australia), and Sandie Clair (3rd,France).

The women's 500m time trial medallists (l-r): Kaarle McCulloch (2nd, Jayco Australia), Anna Meares (1st,Australia), and Sandie Clair (3rd,France).
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 44 of 52

The New Zealand women's teams pursuit gold medallists (l-r): Kaytee Boyd, Lauren Ellis and Alison Shanks on the podium in Melbourne.

The New Zealand women's teams pursuit gold medallists (l-r): Kaytee Boyd, Lauren Ellis and Alison Shanks on the podium in Melbourne.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 45 of 52

Anna Meares of Australia grabs another gold medal in the women's keirin final at Hisense Arena.

Anna Meares of Australia grabs another gold medal in the women's keirin final at Hisense Arena.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 46 of 52

Shane Perkins of Australia celebrates his gold medal ride against Frenchman Kevin Sireau in the men's sprint.

Shane Perkins of Australia celebrates his gold medal ride against Frenchman Kevin Sireau in the men's sprint.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 47 of 52

The men's sprint podium (l-r): Kevin Sireau (2nd,France), Shane Perkins (1st,Australia), and Matthew Crampton (3rd,Great Britain).

The men's sprint podium (l-r): Kevin Sireau (2nd,France), Shane Perkins (1st,Australia), and Matthew Crampton (3rd,Great Britain).
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 48 of 52

Malaysian mover: A Malaysian rider speeds around the boards during the men's 200m sprint qualifiers.

Malaysian mover: A Malaysian rider speeds around the boards during the men's 200m sprint qualifiers.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 49 of 52

A Russian in a hurry: Russian rider Denis Dmitiev leaves the top of the boards for his flying 200m attempt in Melbourne.

A Russian in a hurry: Russian rider Denis Dmitiev leaves the top of the boards for his flying 200m attempt in Melbourne.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 50 of 52

Great Britain's Matthew Crampton was flying around Hisense Arena during the men's 200m sprint qualifiers.

Great Britain's Matthew Crampton was flying around Hisense Arena during the men's 200m sprint qualifiers.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 51 of 52

In pursuit of gold in Melbourne.

In pursuit of gold in Melbourne.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 52 of 52

In pursuit of gold in Melbourne.

In pursuit of gold in Melbourne.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)

Australia advanced up the World Cup standings on the final night of competition in Melbourne, becoming the meet’s best team and the highest ranked nation after two rounds of this season’s series.

A brace of victories for Anna Meares made it three gold medals in three days for the women’s team sprint World Champion, claiming the keirin and her pet event, the 500m time trial. New Zealand made a great impression in the endurance events with two gold medals on the final night, taking the men’s Madison and the women’s team pursuit.

Men’s Madison

New Zealand provided the crowd with an indication of things to come on the final night as the duo of Tom Scully and Marc Ryan took out an engaging Madison. Riding with poise beyond his years, Scully built upon his success in the last night’s scratch race to ride intelligently with Ryan.

Ryan’s experience at this level shone through whilst Scully’s raw power provided the horsepower necessary to negate the advantage gained early by the Ukrainian team of Sergiy Lagkuti and Myhaylo Radionov. Ukraine’s representatives hit out shortly after the first sprint and within the space of 10 laps had put the field on the back foot as it went down one lap.

While Spain’s pairing of Unai Elorriaga and Antonio Tauler put in a spirited effort in an attempt to counter Ukraine’s advantage, their endeavors were in vain – save for collecting the points in the sixth sprint - as the Kiwis and Polish team brought the field back.

Soon after the New Zealanders were at it again, setting off with the Germany’s two riders in pursuit of a lap on the field to draw level with the Ukrainian duo and did so following the penultimate sprint. With a maximum of 10 points on offer the ‘men in black’ took out both remaining sprints using a combination of positioning and horsepower to secure 15 points in the finale and take the gold medal.

Waiting for his second appearance on top of the World Cup podium this meet, Scully modestly appraised the duo’s performance. "Marc’s got the experience and I just like to be able to get in the right position at the right time," said Scully. "The young guys keep me young," said Ryan, who at 27 is one of the squad’s older members.

"None us has a whole lot of experience for Madison riding; I can give the cue when to go hard and when to take it easy and Tom holds good bunch position," he explained. "It’s good having him around me – he puts me in the position I need to be and when to apply the pressure, which paid off tonight.

Men’s sprint

Whilst Great Britain’s team pursuit squad was soundly beaten in the gold medal final last night, the British men appeared to be on song during the men’s sprint on the final day of competition in Melbourne.

Team Jayco’s Shane Perkins emerged as the early pacesetter, the Australian qualifying fastest ahead of Kévin Sireau, Ross Edgar and last night’s keirin victor, Carsten Bergemann of Germany.

With two men in the semi finals, British hopes were high as Edgar lined up against Perkins and Matt Crampton took on Sireau. After the first heats the gold medal final seemed destined to be an Anglo-Gallic affair as both Edgar and Sireau accounted for their opponents in the opening heats with what appeared to be a deal of ease.

But whilst Sireau disposed of Crampton in two rides, Edgar’s earlier form eluded him in the third match up as Perkins hit out early and rode a mammoth sprint over the final lap, forcing Edgar to roll up the track and concede in the home straight.

The stage was set for a battle of the day’s two fastest men, a match up greatly anticipated by the healthy crowd, which had already seen some great racing. Despite Sireau’s electric form in the preceding races, the gold medal races belonged to the Australian, with Sireau making very similar mistakes in the same section of the track during both heats to give Perkins the edge and take his second overall victory of the meet.

Women’s 500m time trial

What more can be said about Anna Meares’ pedigree in the 500m time trial when a 33.583 speaks volumes? Having declared she was back after winning the women’s sprint on the opening night, the golden girl of Australia’s track team set a new record on home soil – the second fastest in history - with a consistent ride that returned her to the sub-34 second club.

Australian riders made it on the top two steps of the 500m TT podium, as Kaarle McCulloch took second with a time of 34.267, an encouraging sign for the young woman from Sydney as she progresses through the world’s sprinting ranks.

A feature of her riding during this round of the Track World Cup is her ability to lift tempo and hold her position in the sprints. She’s made marked improvements and was pleased with the outcome over the three days. "I’ve made some huge improvements since coming back from worlds; I’ve just got this confidence after taking the title [team sprint] with Anna and it has helped me through the off season," said McCulloch afterwards.

"We’ve been toying about with gear choice – I’m a strong girl, I’m made for the big gears and I’m finally pushing them as I get stronger."

Women’s team pursuit

Boasting individual pursuit world champion Alison Shanks, New Zealand’s squad of Rushlee Buchanan, Lauren Ellis and Shanks went into the gold medal final with optimism following Great Britain’s near-disaster in the qualifying rounds.

It was a well-founded sense of buoyancy, with the kiwi trio bettering its time of 3:26.890, the fastest of all teams during the qualification rounds but in the gold medal final Buchanan, Shanks and Ellis went over two seconds faster, recording a fantastic time of 3:24.771.

"We’ve spent a good couple of weeks in training camp and have a really good squad going now; we put out a solid ride this morning but there were so many things we knew we could improve on. We started a bit harder and it was just a case of even splits and much smoother riding," said Shanks.

Asked if Great Britain’s world record mark of 3:21.875 could be achieved by the world championships in Copenhagen next March, Shanks replied, "Totally. There’s still a good four months or so before worlds and that’s a long time. We’re just really starting our track season here."

In the bronze medal ride, the local ladies added to the pursuit spoils of their male teammates the previous night as the Australian trio of Sarah Kent, Josie Tomic and Ashlee Akudinoff beat Ukraine’s team of Svitlana Galyuk, Lesya Kalitovska and Iryna Shpylova, never letting them within a tenth of their time throughout the three kilometres to finish with a time of 3:26.869.

Women’s keirin

There was one woman with a target on her back in this race: Anna Meares. The Australian is often a marked rider but with the form she’s developing of late the Australian was always going to come in for attention.

And she rode with the composure of a favourite, winning her opening heat and the semi final as Team Jayco rider and Meares’ team sprint world champion Kaarle McCulloch made it through to the gold medal ride.

In the final, both Australians capitalised on their good form, although it was Meares who added to her tally in a controlled performance. Having enjoyed an excellent meet, McCulloch couldn't quite match the finishing kick of Guo, Muche and Sanchez, although her team sprint partner at the world championships made it three gold medals in three days.

"I didn’t really get a chance to celebrate [the 500m TT win]; I was just straight to the next heat of the keirin," explained Meares afterwards. "I was tired and hurting then I bumped the gear up and actually felt half decent," she added. "The motorbike actually came slowly compared to the last two rounds and it stuffed me so I had to go to the back. Then I just went for broke and pulled it off."
 

Men's madison
1New Zealand (Marc Ryan/Scully Thomas)15pts
2Germany (Robert Bengsch/Kalz Marcel)8
3Ukraine (Sergiy Lagkuti/Radionov Mykhaylo)5
4 -1 lapSpain (Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur/Tauler Llull Antonio)13
5Denmark (Daniel Kreutzfeldt/Madsen Jenserik)10
6Italy (Fabrizio Braggion/Ciccone Angelo)8
7Poland (Lukasz Bujko/Glowacki Dawid)7
8Switzerland (Tristan Marguet/Perizzolo Loïc)6
9Netherlands (Tim Veldt/Vermeulen Jeff)5
10Korea (Seung Choi/Shin Dong Hyun)5
11Japan (Makoto Iijima/Mori Kazuhiro)2
12Great Britain (Steven Burke/Fenn Andrew)1
13Argentina (Gerardo Fernandez/Perez Walter Fernando)1
DNFCespa Euskadi (Martzel Elorriaga Azpitarte/Leanizbarrutia Cruz Iban)
DNFIreland (Simon Llewellyn/Llewellyn Timothy)
DNFMalaysia (Muhamad Adiq Othman/Rusli Amir)
DNFUnited States of America (Austin Carroll/Cody O'Reilly)
DNSHong Kong (King Lok Cheung/Ho Ting Kwok)

Women's 500m time trial
1Anna Meares (Australia)0:00:33.583
2Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia)0:00:34.267
3Sandie Clair (France)0:00:34.339
4Lin Junhong (People's Republic of China)0:00:34.781
5Jessica Varnish (Great Britain)0:00:34.979
6Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)0:00:35.016
7Yvonne Hijgenaar (Netherlands)0:00:35.154
8Fatehah Mustapa (Malaysia)0:00:35.989
9Won Gyeong Kim (Korea)0:00:36.056
10Huang Ting Ying (Chinese Taipei)0:00:36.501
11Apryl Jessica Eppinger (Philippines)0:00:37.172
12Angeliki Koutsonikoli (Greece)0:00:37.318
13Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand)0:00:38.743
DNSOlga Streltsova (Russian Federation)

Men's sprint semi-final 1
1Shane Perkins (Australia)0:00:10.699
2Ross Edgar (Great Britain)
1Ross Edgar (Great Britain)0:00:10.552
2Shane Perkins (Australia)
1Shane Perkins (Australia)0:00:10.606
2Ross Edgar (Great Britain)

Men's sprint semi-final 2
1Kévin Sireau (France)0:00:10.596
2Matthew Crampton (Great Britain)
1Kévin Sireau (France)0:00:10.453
2Matthew Crampton (Great Britain)

Men's sprint final
1Shane Perkins (Australia)0:00:10.5960:00:10.580
2Kévin Sireau (France)
3Matthew Crampton (Great Britain)0:00:10.6520:00:10.720
4Ross Edgar (Great Britain)

Women's team pursuit
1New Zealand0:03:24.771
2Great Britain0:03:25.938
3Australia0:03:26.869
4Ukraine0:03:30.156

Women's keirin second round heat 1
1Shuang Guo (People's Republic of China)
2Clara Sanchez (France)
3Jessica Varnish (Great Britain)
4Willy Kanis (Netherlands)
5Sandie Clair (France)
6Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)

Women's keirin second round heat 2
1Anna Meares (Australia)
2Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia)
3Christin Muche (Germany)
4Emily Rosemond (Australia)
5Agnes Ronner (Netherlands)

Women's keirin final
1Anna Meares (Australia)
2Shuang Guo (People's Republic of China)
3Christin Muche (Germany)
4Clara Sanchez (France)
5Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia)
6Jessica Varnish (Great Britain)

 

