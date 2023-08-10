Live coverage
UCI Road World Championships: Elite Women Individual Time Trial - Live
All the action from the 36.2 kilometre time trial
UCI Road World Championships - the complete guide
World Championships Women's Elite Time Trial 2023 start times and startlist
Marlen Reusser aiming to bring rainbow bands to SD Worx in Worlds time trial
Vollering hoping third time's a charm against Reusser in Worlds time trial
TV images show Chloe Dygert 2019 World TT Champion and current US National TT champion (for a second time) is waiting to start in about ten minutes' time. She'll be the first big favourite to head onto the course this afternoon.
One key ame ntoday is Tour de France Femmes winner Demi Vollering. You can read her pre-Worlds TT thoughts and analysis here in this article by Cyclingnews colleague Laura Weislo.
Here are the distances for the three intermediate checkpoints. The first two provide indications of how the riders are handling the opening, flatter section, the third is the key indication of how they're handling the hillier final section.
Start: km 0
Checkpoint 1: km 13
Checkpoint 2:km 23.1
Checkpoint 3: km 31.8
Finish: km 36.2
And under cloudy skies, Arefa Amini of Afghanistan heads down the start ramp and away. The Road World Championships Elite Women's Individual Time Trial has officially begun.
You can find a full startlist and start-times in the link below:
One pre-race standout fact is that the World Time Trial Champion for 2022, 2021 and 2013 Ellen van Dijk, as well as the 2020 Champion Anna van der Breggen and 2018 and 2017 Champion Annemiek van Vleuten, all from Holland are all missing from the startlist this year. Cue one power vacuum to be filled, perhaps, although 2019 Champion Chloe Dygert and 2016/2008 Champion Amber Neben are both racing for the US here in Stirling.
The 86 riders will all leave at 75 second intervals. First off is Arefa Amini of Afghanistan.
Racing gets underway at 1355 local time, just under half an hour from now, on a 36.2 kilometre course with a flat first two thirds and a much tougher second part, culminating in a difficult ascent to the finish past Stirling Castle.
Hello and welcome to the Cyclingnews live coverage of the World Championships elite women's time trial.
