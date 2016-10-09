As we join the action in the men's race, several minor teams have started their ride but the ten WorldTour teams are expected to fight for the medals and world title.

2015 and 2014 winners BMC will be last to start today.

The Astana rolls off and quickly gets into formation. It seems the Astana riders are using a massive 58 chainring to take advantage of a tail wind.

Skydive Dubai sets 16:48 at the first time split.

Next off is LottoNL Jumbo. They could be a surprise today.

They were third at the recent Eneco Tour TTT.

The teams start divided by 2:30. Giant-Alpecin is off now, with Tom Doumulin expected to drive them along.

Team Sky roll off next and quickly line up. Their six-rider squad includes: Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ben Swift (GBr) Geraint Thomas (GBr) Danny Van Poppel (Ned)

Orica- Bike Exchange are also off. Can they challenge BMC today?

The six Orica riders are: Luke Durbridge (Aus)

Alexander Edmondson (Aus)

Michael Hepburn (Aus)

Daryl Impey (RSA)

Michael Matthews (Aus)

Svein Tuft (Can)

The wind has increased to 15km/h and is blowing from the northeast. It could play a major factor in the race today.

Astana is the fastest so far at the first time split in 15:37.

The Etixx team is off and could also be a threat today.

BMC is on the start ramp. Their six rider are: Rohan Dennis (Aus)

Stefan Kueng (Swi)

Daniel Oss (Ita)

Taylor Phinney (USA)

Manuel Quinziato (Ita)

Joseph Rosskopf (USA)

BMC has been training in Qatar since Monday and have a new TT bike to help gain every second.

LottoNL set the new fastest time of 15:24.

The on board camera show just how close the Giant-Alpecin rider are to each other despite riding at 58km/h with a tailwind.

Team Sky set 15:17. They're fastest so far.

The Orica riders are battling a head wind at the moment but punch out a speed of 49km/h.

Danny van Poppel has been distanced by Team Sky. They are down to five riders.

Orica set 15:27 at the time split, that's 10 seconds slower than Team Sky.

The early starters are reaching the second time split. Katusha set 29:05.

Kwiatkowski seems to be struggling at the back of the Team Sky line.

Here comes Etixx. They set 15:11 at the first time split.That's the new best time.

The SkyDive Dubai is currently the fastest at the finish with 48:16.

But the Israel Cycling Academy beats them with a time of 46:57.

BMC is second at the time split with 15:14. But the key part of the course coms now, with the long straight section to the Pearl. Riders like Phinney will push a 58 chain ring in a hope the tail wind helps them go over 60km/h.

The Veranda Willems team set 46:11 at the finish. The Belgian team has been working hard for the TTT.

Team Sky is the new fastest team at the second time split, with 28:20. They are fast but far from perfect.

Orica sets 28:18. They're still in six riders but perhaps not as fast as they hoped after the 15km long section in the desert.

CCC Sprandl sets 46:58, third so far, behind Veranda Willems and the Israel Cycling Academy.

AG2R finish in 46:15 but fail to beat Willems Veranda's.

However Katusha is much faster and take the hot seat with a time of 44:33.

Katusha 44:33 is the time to beat for now.

Etixx are fast at the second time split with 27:56. What can BMC do?

BMC still has six riders. they set an intermediate time of 27:56. the same as Etixx. This will be a fight to the end, with every second vital for victory.

LottoNL finish in 43:27, taking the lead and the hot seat from Katusha.

Team Sky go down to four riders as Kwaitkowski is dropped. Thomas, Swify, Kiryienka and Kennaugh left in the quartet.

Etixx are entering the Pearl with six riders as Giant finish.

Giant sets a time of 43:58 with four riders. They lost two riders early on and that was a key factor.

BMC is still in six as it fights with Etixx for the world title.

Vermote has dropped off the Etixx train, as Tony Martin does some big turns.

Team Sky finish in a time of 43:26. New best team by half a second.

BMC arrive at the Pearl, the curves and corners of the artificial island will be vital today in deciding the world champions.

Here comes Orica and sets a time of 43:09. New fastest time.

Luke Durbridge was last home after a huge effort.

Both Etixx and BMC are down to four riders for the final twisting kilometres.

Movistar finish with six riders but set a time of 43:43 and are off the pace.

Now its time for Etixx and BMC.

Here comes Etixx, with Kittel leading home.

They set 42:32. Is it enough to win?

BMC seems to be a few seconds slower. This will be very close.

They are riding like a team pursuit.

Last Km for BMC.

Dennis is leading BMC home.

BMC fail to win again, setting a time of 42:44. Etixx takes the world TTT title!

Etixx cheer and hug each other after taking the win.

They have clearly worked hard for this as BMC finish disappointed.

Etixx beat BMC by 11 seconds with Orica third at over 30 seconds back.

#UCIDoha2016

It's time for the podium ceremony in Qatar, with the women going first.

The Boels Dolmans team is last onto the podium and collect their gold medals.

The Dutch national anthem rings out over the Pearl as Boels Dolmans celebrate on the top step of the podium.

It will soon be Etixx's time to celebrate.

Women's TTT podium

