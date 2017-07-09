Schurter claims Lenzerheide World Cup win
Swiss rider is perfect after four rounds
Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM) extended his perfect season with his fourth straight World Cup win on Sunday in Lenzerheide, Switzerland.
The Lenzerheide circuit, while not at as high an altitude as Andorra last weekend, is still nearly 1500 metres above sea level. The 4.2 kilometre circuit has one longer opening climb and a series of short steep climbs, combined with numerous rough and rooty forest sections. Heavy rain the night before made the wooded sections almost unrideable in places, and the UCI made the unusual decision of cutting a lap from the Men's and Women's races.
In the Elite Men's race, the continuing absence of Schurter's usual rival Julien Absalon (BMC) due to a broken collarbone has opened the door to multiple rivals, although Schurter has thus far proven untouchable. Former cyclo-cross world champion Mathieu van der Poel pushed Schurter in the first two rounds, but struggled in the altitude at Andorra, and it proved to be the same situation here, with the Dutch rider starting strong and taking the race to Schurter before fading in the latter half of the race to finish tenth.
"It's amazing to win back home," said Schurter. "The crowd was amazing ... there were so many people out there. I was really struggling with the conditions at the beginning, it was super slippery and I didn't have the best tires on. So I struggled to follow Mathieu [van der Poel], who's used to the mud. Then it dried out a bit and I got better, but it was really tough and I suffered all the way through the race. I saw Jaro coming up on the second last lap, and he was coming very quick ... I was lucky it was one lap shorter!"
Maxime Marotte (Cannondale Factory) was the most consistent rival to Schurter for most of the race, but a couple of others made their way up to the leaders in the final laps. Russian Anton Sintsov (JBG-2 Pro) joined Schurter and Marotte at the midway mark, and even attacked on the fifth lap, eventually finishing third, the best result ever for a Russian man.
However, 2012 Olympic champion Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized), who has suffered injury and illness in the first part of the season, started from back in the third row and stormed up through the field, setting the fastest splits for the final four laps. Starting the last lap, he was in fourth and 24 seconds back. He went straight by Marotte and Sintsov on the first main climb and was only 9 seconds back of Schurter with half a lap to go, eventually coming across the finish line only three seconds down.
"It was an incredible race," agreed Kulhavy. "I had a bad start - after the start there was a big crash and I lost a lot of time. So I went step by step to fight back. I like this course, I like the technical sections with the roots and the rocks. Maybe I just needed eight laps! This World Cup season has been really bad for me until now, because I had crash before Nove Mesto and a problem with my back and wrist so I couldn't race normally, and in Andorra I was sick, so I'm happy to have a great race today finally."
In the overall standings, Schurter has a perfect 1000 points, with Marotte a distant second at 560 points. Schurter needs only to finish 22nd or better in one of the two remaining rounds to lock up the title.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott-SRAM MTB Racing Team
|1:29:48
|2
|Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Racing
|0:00:03
|3
|Anton Sintsov (Rus) JBG - 2 Professional MTB Team
|0:00:15
|4
|Maxime Marotte (Fra) Cannondale Factory Racing XC
|0:00:33
|5
|David Valero Serrano (Spa) MMR Factory Racing Team
|0:00:46
|6
|Jordan Sarrou (Fra) BH-Srsuntour-KMC
|0:00:52
|7
|Titouan Carod (Fra) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:01:01
|8
|Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) Torpado Gabogas
|0:01:39
|9
|Stephane Tempier (Fra) Bianchi Countervail
|0:01:51
|10
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned)
|0:01:52
|11
|Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing XC
|0:02:06
|12
|Lukas Flueckiger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|13
|Daniele Braidot (Ita)
|0:02:34
|14
|Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) SRAM Mitas Trek
|0:02:47
|15
|Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) Radon Factory XC Team
|16
|Anton Cooper (NZl) Trek Factory Racing XC
|0:02:48
|17
|Luca Braidot (Ita)
|0:02:58
|18
|Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Primaflor Mondraker
|0:03:10
|19
|Michiel van der Heijden (Ned) Scott-SRAM MTB Racing Team
|0:03:16
|20
|Kevin Panhuyzen (Bel) Habitat Mountainbike Team
|0:03:44
|21
|Andri Frischknecht (Swi) Scott-SRAM MTB Racing Team
|0:03:51
|22
|Henrique Avancini (Bra) Cannondale Factory Racing XC
|0:03:54
|23
|Florian Vogel (Swi) Focus XC Team
|0:04:04
|24
|Reto Indergand (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:04:05
|25
|Jens Schuermans (Bel) Scott Creuse Oxygene Gueret
|26
|Howard Grotts (USA)
|0:04:06
|27
|Catriel Soto (Arg) Primaflor Mondraker
|0:04:18
|28
|Marek Konwa (Pol) Volkswagen Samochody Uzytkowe MTB Team
|0:04:21
|29
|Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Bianchi Countervail
|0:04:33
|30
|Hugo Drechou (Fra) Massi
|31
|Jhonnatan Botero Villegas (Col)
|32
|Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Trek Factory Racing XC
|0:04:44
|33
|Bartlomiej Wawak (Pol) Kross Racing Team
|0:04:51
|34
|Grant Ferguson (GBr) CST Sandd American Eagle MTB Racing Team
|0:05:07
|35
|Andrea Righettini (Ita)
|0:05:12
|36
|Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) Scott-SRAM MTB Racing Team
|0:05:23
|37
|Leandre Bouchard (Can) BH-Srsuntour-KMC
|0:05:32
|38
|Mirko Tabacchi (Ita)
|0:05:49
|39
|Karl Markt (Aut) Moebel Maerki MTB Pro Team
|0:05:58
|40
|Bart De Vocht (Bel) KTM Bike Vision
|0:06:16
|41
|Martin Fanger (Swi)
|0:06:17
|42
|Fabian Giger (Swi) Kross Racing Team
|43
|Thomas Litscher (Swi) JB Brunex Felt Team
|0:06:30
|44
|Victor Koretzky (Fra) BH-Srsuntour-KMC
|45
|Timofei Ivanov (Rus) Format-Udmurtia
|0:06:35
|46
|Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) Focus XC Team
|0:06:44
|47
|Thomas Griot (Fra) Materiel-Velo.com
|0:06:53
|48
|Daniel McConnell (Aus)
|0:07:17
|49
|Ben Zwiehoff (Ger)
|0:07:20
|50
|Florian Trigo (Fra) Massi
|0:07:27
|51
|Andrea Tiberi (Ita) Team Nob Selle Italia
|0:07:32
|52
|Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spa) MMR Factory Racing Team
|0:07:35
|53
|Ruben Scheire (Bel) Habitat Mountainbike Team
|0:07:36
|54
|Martin Loo (Est)
|55
|Lars Forster (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:07:51
|56
|Denis Fumarola (Ita)
|0:07:58
|57
|Michele Casagrande (Ita)
|0:08:00
|58
|Mario Costa (Por) Primaflor Mondraker
|0:08:12
|59
|Arthur Tropardy (Fra) Look - Beaumes De Venise
|0:08:21
|60
|Andrew L'Esperance (Can)
|0:08:32
|61
|Marcel Guerrini (Swi) Focus XC Team
|0:08:45
|62
|Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) BH-Srsuntour-KMC
|0:08:51
|63
|Martin Gluth (Ger) OMX Pro Team
|0:09:10
|64
|Sascha Weber (Ger)
|0:09:25
|65
|Christian Pfaffle (Ger) Moebel Maerki MTB Pro Team
|0:09:39
|66
|Shlomi Haimy (Isr)
|0:09:48
|67
|Gregor Raggl (Aut) Moebel Maerki MTB Pro Team
|0:10:37
|68
|Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Merida Wallonie MTB Team
|0:10:39
|69
|Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Kurschat Consulting Racing Team
|0:10:45
|70
|Phillip Pearce (GBr)
|0:11:26
|71
|Markus Bauer (Ger)
|0:11:42
|72
|Philipp Hediger (Swi) Fischer-BMC
|0:11:48
|73
|Edoardo Bonetto (Ita) Elios-Srsuntour Pro Team
|0:12:15
|74
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel)
|0:12:29
|75
|Arnis Petersons (Lat) ZZK
|0:12:42
|76
|Octavien Maillard (Fra)
|0:13:04
|77
|Lorenzo Samparisi (Ita)
|0:14:13
|78
|Julian Schelb (Ger)
|79
|Maximilian Holz (Ger) German Technology Racing
|80
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra)
|81
|Martin Frey (Ger) Team Bulls
|82
|Severin Sagesser (Swi)
|83
|Robin Vanden Abeele (Bel) Cube Pro Fermetures Sefic
|84
|Cameron Ivory (Aus)
|85
|Fabian Paumann (Swi) Fischer-BMC
|86
|Simon Gegenheimer (Ger) Rose Vaujany Fueled By Ultrasports
|87
|Didier Bats (Bel) CST Sandd American Eagle MTB Racing Team
|88
|Zdenek Vobecky (Cze)
|89
|Lysander Kiesel (Ger) German Technology Racing
|90
|Faraz Shokri (IRI)
|91
|Tobias Rotermund (Ger)
|92
|Chris Baddick (GBr)
|93
|Sebastian Jayne (Aus)
|94
|Fabian Obrist (Swi)
|95
|Martin Stosek (Cze)
|96
|Russell Nankervis (Aus)
|97
|Robert Schwenk (Ger)
|98
|Mathias Alig (Swi)
|99
|Jan Schar (Swi)
|100
|Frank Beemer (Ned) Habitat Mountainbike Team
|DNF
|Hans Becking (Ned) CST Sandd American Eagle MTB Racing Team
|DNF
|Nicola Rohrbach (Swi)
|DNF
|Florian Chenaux (Swi)
|DNF
|Samuel Gaze (NZl) Specialized Racing
|DNF
|Moritz Milatz (Ger)
|DNS
|Murray Spink (Aus)
