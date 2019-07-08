Image 1 of 20 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Canyon Factory Team), Barbara Benko Ghost Factory Racing), Catherine Pendrel (Clif Pro), Candice Lill (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 2 of 20 Men start (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 3 of 20 Mathias Flueckiger (ThÃ¶mus RN Swiss Bike Team) in the lead (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 4 of 20 Mathias Flueckiger (ThÃ¶mus RN Swiss Bike Team) tries to cool off (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 5 of 20 Henrique Avancini (Cannondale Factory Racing) leads Mathias Flueckiger (ThÃ¶mus RN Swiss Bike Team) on the flyover (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 6 of 20 Henrique Avancini (Cannondale Factory Racing) takes the win ahead of Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 7 of 20 L to r: Nino Schurter, Henrique Avancini, Maxime Marotte (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 8 of 20 Mathias Fluckiger (ThÃ¶mus RN Swiss Bike Team), Titouan Carod (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team), Henrique Avancini (Cannondale Factory Racing), Florian Vogel (KMC-Ekoi-Orbea) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 9 of 20 Henrique Avancini (Cannondale Factory Racing), Mathias Fluckiger (ThÃ¶mus RN Swiss Bike Team), Titouan Carod (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team), Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Torpado Ursus), Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 10 of 20 Anne Tauber, Anne Terpstra, Pauline Ferrand Prevot, Haley Smith, Yana Belomoina (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 11 of 20 Fans enjoying the racing (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 12 of 20 Anne Terpstra (Ghost Factory Racing), Jolanda Neff (Trek Factory Racing XC), Beck McConnell (Primaflor Mondraker Rotor) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 13 of 20 Anne Terpstra (Ghost Factory Racing), Beck McConnell (Primaflor Mondraker Rotor) Alessandra Keller (ThÃ¶mus RN Swiss Bike Team), Kate Courtney (Scott- SRAM MTB Racing) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 14 of 20 Jolanda Neff (Trek Factory Racing XC) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 15 of 20 Over the flyover (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 16 of 20 Jolanda Neff (Trek Factory Racing XC) wins (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 17 of 20 L to r: Alessandra Keller, Jolanda Neff, Kate Courtney (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 18 of 20 Pauline Ferrand Prevot(Canyon Factory Team), Anne Terpstra (Ghost Factory Racing), Jolanda Neff (Trek Factory Racing XC), Beck McConnell (Primaflor Mondraker Rotor), Alessandra Keller (ThÃ¶mus RN Swiss Bike Team) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 19 of 20 Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing XC)and Haley Smith (Norco Factory Team) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 20 of 20 Henrique Avancini (Cannondale Factory Racing) and Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing) (Image credit: Rob Jones)

After a six week break, the Mountain Bike World Cup resumed on Friday in Vallnord, Andorra, with the XCC (Short Track). While the XCC is always an intense effort, Vallnord is particularly hard, with the 2000 metre altitude making this the highest World Cup of the season.

Jolanda Neff (Trek Factory) finally won the first XCC of her career, outkicking Alessandra Keller (Thomus RN) and world champion and World Cup leader Kate Courtney (Scott-SRAM). Keller, the defending XCC winner in Andorra, is in her first World Cup of the season, coming back from injury. A large group were still together at the start of the last lap, when Ramona Forchini (JB Brunex Felt) attacked. Keller countered, and was only caught in the final half lap. Over the final steep bridge, Neff attacked and held on for the win.

In the overall standings, Courtney still leads Neff, with Rebecca McConnell (Primaflora Mondraker Rotor), moving up to third from fourth.

"It's amazing, my first Short Track win," said Neff, "I've been trying for so long. I stayed patient until the last 50 metres, I think that was key. It didn't hurt at all, because I could see the finish line."

Avancini repeats

After a six week break, the Mountain Bike World Cup resumed on Friday in Vallnord, Andorra, with the XCC (Short Track). While the XCC is always an intense effort, Vallnord is particularly hard, with the 2000 metre altitude making this the highest World Cup of the season.

Henrique Avancini (Cannondale Factory) repeated as the winner, leading for the entire final lap to finish ahead of world champion Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM). Maxime Marotte, Avancini's team mate, took third.

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon Circus), the overall World Cup leader and winner of the first two rounds of the XCC this season, decided to skip Vallnord, citing his lack of time off following both the Cyclo-cross and early Road season, plus the first two rounds of the Mountain Bike World Cup. He says he will be back for the next round in Les Gets, France, next week.

Mathias Fluckiger (Thomus RN) took control of the race for the opening half of the race, but the altitude took its toll. Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Torpado Ursus), winner of the cross-country in Vallnord last year, attacked with two laps to go, but Avancini took control on the last lap, holding off Schurter over the final bridge.

Van der Poel remains the overall World Cup leader with 700 points, but Schurter has closed to within 115 points, and will likely take the lead after the Cross-country on Sunday.

"I just feel so connected to the mountains here," said Avancini. "So, it feels less hard to push. I was fifth in the first round, third in the next one, so now a win. It's unbelievable, to be able to beat such a legend like Nino. The dust was quite tricky today, so that was the main reason why I tried to be in the front."

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jolanda Neff 0:22:40 2 Alessandra Keller 0:00:01 3 Kate Courtney 4 Ramona Forchini 0:00:02 5 Anne Terpstra 0:00:08 6 Pauline Ferrand Prevot 0:00:14 7 Catharine Pendrel 0:00:16 8 Linda Indergand 0:00:20 9 Emily Batty 0:00:27 10 Sina Frei 0:00:30 11 Chiara Teocchi 0:00:33 12 Eva Lechner 0:00:35 13 Annie Last 0:00:36 14 Anne Tauber 15 Githa Michiels 0:00:37 16 Elisabeth Brandau 17 Yana Belomoina 0:00:41 18 Daniela Campuzano Chavez Peon 19 Sandra Walter 20 Mariske Strauss 0:00:43 21 Rebecca Ellen Mcconnell 22 Lea Davison 0:00:44 23 Candice Lill 0:00:45 24 Haley Smith 0:00:48 25 Tanja Zakelj 0:00:54 26 Barbara Benko 0:01:01 27 Janika Loiv 0:01:05 28 Kathrin Stirnemann 0:01:14 29 Agustina Maria Apaza 0:01:16 30 Sofia Gomez Villafane 31 Paula Gorycka 32 Jovana Crnogorac 33 Elisabeth Osl 34 Jitka Cabelicka 35 Aleksandra Podgorska 36 Raiza Goulao Henrique DNF Nadine Rieder DNF Cindy Montambault DNS Julie Bresset DNS Fabienne Schaus

Elite Men Results