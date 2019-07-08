Trending

Neff, Avancini takes short track wins in Andorra

Solo victories in World Cup

After a six week break, the Mountain Bike World Cup resumed on Friday in Vallnord, Andorra, with the XCC (Short Track). While the XCC is always an intense effort, Vallnord is particularly hard, with the 2000 metre altitude making this the highest World Cup of the season.

Jolanda Neff (Trek Factory) finally won the first XCC of her career, outkicking Alessandra Keller (Thomus RN) and world champion and World Cup leader Kate Courtney (Scott-SRAM). Keller, the defending XCC winner in Andorra, is in her first World Cup of the season, coming back from injury. A large group were still together at the start of the last lap, when Ramona Forchini (JB Brunex Felt) attacked. Keller countered, and was only caught in the final half lap. Over the final steep bridge, Neff attacked and held on for the win.

In the overall standings, Courtney still leads Neff, with Rebecca McConnell (Primaflora Mondraker Rotor), moving up to third from fourth.

"It's amazing, my first Short Track win," said Neff, "I've been trying for so long. I stayed patient until the last 50 metres, I think that was key. It didn't hurt at all, because I could see the finish line."

Avancini repeats

Henrique Avancini (Cannondale Factory) repeated as the winner, leading for the entire final lap to finish ahead of world champion Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM). Maxime Marotte, Avancini's team mate, took third.

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon Circus), the overall World Cup leader and winner of the first two rounds of the XCC this season, decided to skip Vallnord, citing his lack of time off following both the Cyclo-cross and early Road season, plus the first two rounds of the Mountain Bike World Cup. He says he will be back for the next round in Les Gets, France, next week.

Mathias Fluckiger (Thomus RN) took control of the race for the opening half of the race, but the altitude took its toll. Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Torpado Ursus), winner of the cross-country in Vallnord last year, attacked with two laps to go, but Avancini took control on the last lap, holding off Schurter over the final bridge.

Van der Poel remains the overall World Cup leader with 700 points, but Schurter has closed to within 115 points, and will likely take the lead after the Cross-country on Sunday.

"I just feel so connected to the mountains here," said Avancini. "So, it feels less hard to push. I was fifth in the first round, third in the next one, so now a win. It's unbelievable, to be able to beat such a legend like Nino. The dust was quite tricky today, so that was the main reason why I tried to be in the front."

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jolanda Neff0:22:40
2Alessandra Keller0:00:01
3Kate Courtney
4Ramona Forchini0:00:02
5Anne Terpstra0:00:08
6Pauline Ferrand Prevot0:00:14
7Catharine Pendrel0:00:16
8Linda Indergand0:00:20
9Emily Batty0:00:27
10Sina Frei0:00:30
11Chiara Teocchi0:00:33
12Eva Lechner0:00:35
13Annie Last0:00:36
14Anne Tauber
15Githa Michiels0:00:37
16Elisabeth Brandau
17Yana Belomoina0:00:41
18Daniela Campuzano Chavez Peon
19Sandra Walter
20Mariske Strauss0:00:43
21Rebecca Ellen Mcconnell
22Lea Davison0:00:44
23Candice Lill0:00:45
24Haley Smith0:00:48
25Tanja Zakelj0:00:54
26Barbara Benko0:01:01
27Janika Loiv0:01:05
28Kathrin Stirnemann0:01:14
29Agustina Maria Apaza0:01:16
30Sofia Gomez Villafane
31Paula Gorycka
32Jovana Crnogorac
33Elisabeth Osl
34Jitka Cabelicka
35Aleksandra Podgorska
36Raiza Goulao Henrique
DNFNadine Rieder
DNFCindy Montambault
DNSJulie Bresset
DNSFabienne Schaus

Elite Men Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Henrique Avancini0:21:06
2Nino Schurter0:00:01
3Maxime Marotte
4Gerhard Kerschbaumer0:00:02
5Titouan Carod0:00:04
6Jordan Sarrou0:00:06
7Victor Koretzky0:00:08
8Mathias Flueckiger0:00:09
9Anton Cooper0:00:12
10Ondrej Cink
11Daniele Braidot0:00:13
12Reto Indergand0:00:15
13Florian Vogel0:00:18
14Jose Gerardo Ulloa Arevalo0:00:21
15Nadir Colledani0:00:22
16Bartlomiej Wawak
17Matthias Stirnemann0:00:30
18Peter Disera0:00:34
19David Valero Serrano0:00:35
20Lars Forster0:00:36
21Stephane Tempier0:00:37
22Jens Schuermans0:00:39
23Alan Hatherly0:00:40
24Joshua Dubau
25Thomas Litscher0:00:44
26Manuel Fumic0:01:01
27Jan Skarnitzl0:01:06
28Hugo Drechou0:01:15
29Ben Oliver0:01:17
30Karl Markt0:01:19
31Keegan Swenson0:01:24
32Georg Egger0:01:28
33Andri Frischknecht0:01:33
34Anton Sintsov0:01:40
35Kevin Panhuyzen0:01:50
36Milan Vader0:01:51
37Gregor Raggl0:01:52
38Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez
DNFSebastian Fini Carstensen
DNSCarlos Coloma Nicolas

 

