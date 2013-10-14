Boutet beats Pigeon in junior men's Roc D'Azur
Wiedenroth celebrates victory among junior women
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Romain Boutet
|1:54:57
|2
|Hugo Pigeon
|0:00:01
|3
|Alessandro Saravalle
|0:00:17
|4
|Vecchia Simone
|0:01:40
|5
|Lucas Michelis
|0:01:45
|6
|Clement Desjardins
|0:04:18
|7
|Paul Lopez
|0:05:38
|8
|Florian Roch
|0:05:46
|9
|Benoit Jeanniard
|0:05:53
|10
|Guillaume Rinaudo
|0:06:33
|11
|Gerard Steible
|0:07:50
|12
|Fabian Bauer
|0:07:52
|13
|Loïc Jacob
|0:07:53
|14
|Thibaut Chabanas
|0:07:55
|15
|Thibaud Saint Guilhem
|0:07:56
|16
|Alex Orillard
|0:07:58
|17
|Clovis Thorree
|0:08:03
|18
|Mathieu Dehaeze
|0:09:12
|19
|Matteo Berta
|0:09:32
|20
|Stefano Loscalzo
|0:09:40
|21
|Gregorio Cerutti
|22
|Adrien Buresi
|0:09:50
|23
|Paul Vanrenterghem
|0:10:30
|24
|Sven Den Hartog
|0:10:33
|25
|Valentin Termeniere
|0:10:35
|26
|Vincent Leclercq
|0:10:44
|27
|Sébastien Garcia
|0:11:21
|28
|Guillem Danés Altés
|0:12:37
|29
|Sander Baksjøberget
|0:13:02
|30
|Baum Lukas
|0:13:18
|31
|Lorenzo Foletto
|32
|Florian Seguin
|0:13:23
|33
|Simon Laurent
|0:13:32
|34
|Nicolas Lesquin
|0:13:41
|35
|Harley Glegg
|0:14:14
|36
|Henrik Lunder Aalrust
|0:14:41
|37
|Erwin Demko
|0:16:32
|38
|Mathieu Ceresuela
|0:16:37
|39
|Cristian Gianotti
|40
|Bastien Puech
|0:17:28
|41
|Fabio Cipriano
|0:17:33
|42
|Ulrik Baksjøberget
|0:18:01
|43
|Raphaël Pueyo
|0:18:05
|44
|Cyril Detilleux
|0:18:33
|45
|Allan Richard
|0:18:49
|46
|Quentin Marcilhac
|0:19:04
|47
|Nicolas Reculeau
|0:19:32
|48
|Milan Levecke
|0:19:48
|49
|Thomas Rocco
|0:19:56
|50
|Valentin Erbs
|0:20:00
|51
|Antonin Lasserre
|0:20:15
|52
|Vincent Broglia
|53
|Guillaume Ferrier
|0:20:27
|54
|Pierre Noel
|0:21:18
|55
|Matteo Tagliarolo
|0:21:31
|56
|Albrito Dario
|0:21:51
|57
|Jean Matthieu Andrieu
|0:22:30
|58
|Velentin Dablainville
|0:22:37
|59
|Luca Passarotto
|0:23:14
|60
|Arnaud Galmiche
|0:23:16
|61
|Antoine Delaleau
|0:23:25
|62
|Paul Brezillon
|0:24:23
|63
|Guillaume Mulot
|0:24:32
|64
|Vanden Haesevelde Rob
|0:27:52
|65
|Lucas Donnadieu
|0:28:03
|66
|Omar Garbolino
|0:28:06
|67
|Gabriel Tronche
|0:28:30
|68
|Yoann Perrin
|0:28:54
|69
|Adrien Janin
|0:29:02
|70
|Maxime De Montety
|0:29:14
|71
|Anthony Zaragoza
|0:29:44
|72
|Christophe Maisonnier
|0:29:59
|73
|Florian Cayrel
|0:30:37
|74
|Philian Caillet
|0:30:38
|75
|Pascal Moreau
|0:31:01
|76
|Youri#1 Chabre#1
|0:31:12
|77
|Quentin Charmes
|0:31:27
|78
|Thibaut Sarazin
|0:36:27
|79
|Mirko Ruggirello
|0:36:45
|80
|Cresti Filippo
|0:36:51
|81
|Nicolas Tandler
|0:37:42
|82
|Baptiste Delpiano
|0:41:01
|83
|Arnaud Deblangey
|0:41:13
|84
|Fabien Kirniak
|0:41:39
|85
|Alexandre Borrelly
|0:41:56
|86
|Fabien Dauge
|0:45:30
|87
|Giorgio Cavallo
|0:45:31
|88
|Maxime Belmon
|0:45:37
|89
|Jonny Marks
|0:48:07
|90
|Enzo Elettore
|0:48:31
|91
|Ludovic Delpech
|0:49:36
|92
|Aurelien Biello
|0:52:06
|93
|Danilo Destefanis
|0:52:15
|94
|Mael Desrieux
|0:52:43
|95
|Julien Bonenfant
|0:53:02
|96
|Maxime Mathieu
|0:53:37
|97
|Bastien Clavel
|0:57:30
|98
|Paul Marconnet
|0:58:43
|99
|Axel Aubault
|0:58:51
|100
|Tommy Huaux
|0:59:20
|101
|Romain Barbini
|1:00:14
|102
|Tim Hankeln
|1:01:08
|103
|Loïc Lambert
|1:02:34
|104
|Federico Bandini
|1:05:38
|105
|Davide Apolloni
|106
|André Wendt
|1:16:51
|107
|Malte Scheibe
|1:17:57
|108
|Rémi Sauvage
|1:31:39
|109
|Kentin Pitout
|1:55:19
|110
|Nicolas Guenu
|2:11:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sofia Wiedenroth
|0:43:58
|2
|Audrey Menut
|0:01:24
|3
|Coline Goedert
|0:01:42
|4
|Mathilde Seguin
|0:01:44
|5
|Axelle Murigneux
|0:02:47
|6
|Manon Socquet Juglard
|0:03:06
|7
|Lisanne Bouwmeester
|0:03:24
|8
|Marie Gastaldi
|0:04:07
|9
|Justine Tournay
|0:07:43
|10
|Michela Michela
|0:09:07
|11
|Pauline Courriere
|0:11:17
|12
|Apolline Cervera
|0:11:36
|13
|Manon Fullin
|0:11:58
|14
|Léana Pascal
|0:12:19
|15
|Anaïs Pralong
|0:18:37
|16
|Chloe De Montety
|0:32:56
