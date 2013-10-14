Trending

Boutet beats Pigeon in junior men's Roc D'Azur

Wiedenroth celebrates victory among junior women

Full Results

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Romain Boutet1:54:57
2Hugo Pigeon0:00:01
3Alessandro Saravalle0:00:17
4Vecchia Simone0:01:40
5Lucas Michelis0:01:45
6Clement Desjardins0:04:18
7Paul Lopez0:05:38
8Florian Roch0:05:46
9Benoit Jeanniard0:05:53
10Guillaume Rinaudo0:06:33
11Gerard Steible0:07:50
12Fabian Bauer0:07:52
13Loïc Jacob0:07:53
14Thibaut Chabanas0:07:55
15Thibaud Saint Guilhem0:07:56
16Alex Orillard0:07:58
17Clovis Thorree0:08:03
18Mathieu Dehaeze0:09:12
19Matteo Berta0:09:32
20Stefano Loscalzo0:09:40
21Gregorio Cerutti
22Adrien Buresi0:09:50
23Paul Vanrenterghem0:10:30
24Sven Den Hartog0:10:33
25Valentin Termeniere0:10:35
26Vincent Leclercq0:10:44
27Sébastien Garcia0:11:21
28Guillem Danés Altés0:12:37
29Sander Baksjøberget0:13:02
30Baum Lukas0:13:18
31Lorenzo Foletto
32Florian Seguin0:13:23
33Simon Laurent0:13:32
34Nicolas Lesquin0:13:41
35Harley Glegg0:14:14
36Henrik Lunder Aalrust0:14:41
37Erwin Demko0:16:32
38Mathieu Ceresuela0:16:37
39Cristian Gianotti
40Bastien Puech0:17:28
41Fabio Cipriano0:17:33
42Ulrik Baksjøberget0:18:01
43Raphaël Pueyo0:18:05
44Cyril Detilleux0:18:33
45Allan Richard0:18:49
46Quentin Marcilhac0:19:04
47Nicolas Reculeau0:19:32
48Milan Levecke0:19:48
49Thomas Rocco0:19:56
50Valentin Erbs0:20:00
51Antonin Lasserre0:20:15
52Vincent Broglia
53Guillaume Ferrier0:20:27
54Pierre Noel0:21:18
55Matteo Tagliarolo0:21:31
56Albrito Dario0:21:51
57Jean Matthieu Andrieu0:22:30
58Velentin Dablainville0:22:37
59Luca Passarotto0:23:14
60Arnaud Galmiche0:23:16
61Antoine Delaleau0:23:25
62Paul Brezillon0:24:23
63Guillaume Mulot0:24:32
64Vanden Haesevelde Rob0:27:52
65Lucas Donnadieu0:28:03
66Omar Garbolino0:28:06
67Gabriel Tronche0:28:30
68Yoann Perrin0:28:54
69Adrien Janin0:29:02
70Maxime De Montety0:29:14
71Anthony Zaragoza0:29:44
72Christophe Maisonnier0:29:59
73Florian Cayrel0:30:37
74Philian Caillet0:30:38
75Pascal Moreau0:31:01
76Youri#1 Chabre#10:31:12
77Quentin Charmes0:31:27
78Thibaut Sarazin0:36:27
79Mirko Ruggirello0:36:45
80Cresti Filippo0:36:51
81Nicolas Tandler0:37:42
82Baptiste Delpiano0:41:01
83Arnaud Deblangey0:41:13
84Fabien Kirniak0:41:39
85Alexandre Borrelly0:41:56
86Fabien Dauge0:45:30
87Giorgio Cavallo0:45:31
88Maxime Belmon0:45:37
89Jonny Marks0:48:07
90Enzo Elettore0:48:31
91Ludovic Delpech0:49:36
92Aurelien Biello0:52:06
93Danilo Destefanis0:52:15
94Mael Desrieux0:52:43
95Julien Bonenfant0:53:02
96Maxime Mathieu0:53:37
97Bastien Clavel0:57:30
98Paul Marconnet0:58:43
99Axel Aubault0:58:51
100Tommy Huaux0:59:20
101Romain Barbini1:00:14
102Tim Hankeln1:01:08
103Loïc Lambert1:02:34
104Federico Bandini1:05:38
105Davide Apolloni
106André Wendt1:16:51
107Malte Scheibe1:17:57
108Rémi Sauvage1:31:39
109Kentin Pitout1:55:19
110Nicolas Guenu2:11:27

Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sofia Wiedenroth0:43:58
2Audrey Menut0:01:24
3Coline Goedert0:01:42
4Mathilde Seguin0:01:44
5Axelle Murigneux0:02:47
6Manon Socquet Juglard0:03:06
7Lisanne Bouwmeester0:03:24
8Marie Gastaldi0:04:07
9Justine Tournay0:07:43
10Michela Michela0:09:07
11Pauline Courriere0:11:17
12Apolline Cervera0:11:36
13Manon Fullin0:11:58
14Léana Pascal0:12:19
15Anaïs Pralong0:18:37
16Chloe De Montety0:32:56

