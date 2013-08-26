Sorokin and Rožlapa win Jurmula marathon
UCI marathon world series visits Latvia
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dimitriy Sorokin (Rus)
|2:28:27
|2
|Matis Preimanis (Lat)
|0:03:44
|3
|Markku Ainsalu (Est)
|0:03:47
|4
|Helmet Tamkorv (Est)
|0:04:27
|5
|Caspar Austa (Est)
|0:05:37
|6
|Peeter Pruus (Est)
|0:05:38
|7
|Massimo De Bertolis (Ita)
|0:05:40
|8
|Marzio Deho (Ita)
|0:05:41
|9
|Arnis Petersons (Lat)
|0:05:52
|10
|Erki Pütsep (Est)
|0:05:54
|11
|Steffen Thum (Ger)
|0:06:21
|12
|Olegs Melehs (Lat)
|0:06:37
|13
|Andris Ponomarenko (Lat)
|0:06:57
|14
|Normunds Zviedris (Lat)
|0:07:03
|15
|Uldis Alitis (Lat)
|0:07:21
|16
|Alexander Lomakin (Rus)
|17
|Andris Ansons (Lat)
|0:12:50
|18
|Artis Pujats (Lat)
|0:12:51
|19
|Raimonds Brokans (Lat)
|0:12:52
|20
|Ervins Smolins (Lat)
|0:12:54
|21
|Peeter Tarvis (Est)
|0:13:00
|22
|Janis Rubiks (Lat)
|0:17:03
|23
|Simon Gegenheimer (Ger)
|0:18:07
|24
|Sandis Akis (Lat)
|0:18:55
|25
|Johannes Közle (Ger)
|0:21:32
|26
|Edgars Brigmanis (Lat)
|0:25:02
|27
|Martinš Flaksis (Lat)
|0:27:01
|28
|Ivan Chies (Ita)
|0:32:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dana Rožlapa (Lat)
|2:58:18
|2
|Eszter Dosa (Hun)
|0:03:23
|3
|Lija Laizane (Lat)
|0:07:02
|4
|Greete Steinburg (Est)
|0:08:49
|5
|Madara Furmane (Lat)
|0:17:16
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Trek bikes Black Friday deals: the best Trek deals available in the Black Friday saleNow that Black Friday deals are in full swing here are some of the best deals on Trek bikes
-
Iserbyt and Nash defend series leads as UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup resumes in TaborVan der Poel to ride World Cup on Saturday and Flandriencross DVV Trofee race on Sunday
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy