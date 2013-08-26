Trending

Sorokin and Rožlapa win Jurmula marathon

UCI marathon world series visits Latvia

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dimitriy Sorokin (Rus)2:28:27
2Matis Preimanis (Lat)0:03:44
3Markku Ainsalu (Est)0:03:47
4Helmet Tamkorv (Est)0:04:27
5Caspar Austa (Est)0:05:37
6Peeter Pruus (Est)0:05:38
7Massimo De Bertolis (Ita)0:05:40
8Marzio Deho (Ita)0:05:41
9Arnis Petersons (Lat)0:05:52
10Erki Pütsep (Est)0:05:54
11Steffen Thum (Ger)0:06:21
12Olegs Melehs (Lat)0:06:37
13Andris Ponomarenko (Lat)0:06:57
14Normunds Zviedris (Lat)0:07:03
15Uldis Alitis (Lat)0:07:21
16Alexander Lomakin (Rus)
17Andris Ansons (Lat)0:12:50
18Artis Pujats (Lat)0:12:51
19Raimonds Brokans (Lat)0:12:52
20Ervins Smolins (Lat)0:12:54
21Peeter Tarvis (Est)0:13:00
22Janis Rubiks (Lat)0:17:03
23Simon Gegenheimer (Ger)0:18:07
24Sandis Akis (Lat)0:18:55
25Johannes Közle (Ger)0:21:32
26Edgars Brigmanis (Lat)0:25:02
27Martinš Flaksis (Lat)0:27:01
28Ivan Chies (Ita)0:32:50

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dana Rožlapa (Lat)2:58:18
2Eszter Dosa (Hun)0:03:23
3Lija Laizane (Lat)0:07:02
4Greete Steinburg (Est)0:08:49
5Madara Furmane (Lat)0:17:16

