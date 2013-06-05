Artavia and Parra win in Patarra
UCI Marathon Series visits Costa Rica
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Enrique Artavia (CRc)
|3:39:21
|2
|Denis Porras (CRc)
|3
|Jonnathan Carballo (CRc)
|0:06:09
|4
|Hector Riveros (Col)
|0:08:43
|5
|Moises Hernandez (CRc)
|0:08:58
|6
|Andres Alpizar (CRc)
|0:09:40
|7
|Deiber Esquivel (CRc)
|0:10:57
|8
|Patricio Andres Campbell Vilches (Chi)
|0:11:04
|9
|Stefan Sahm (Ger)
|10
|Federico Ramirez Mendez (CRc)
|0:12:01
|11
|Jefrey Herrera (CRc)
|0:12:56
|12
|Felix Araya (CRc)
|0:12:59
|13
|Erick Soto (CRc)
|0:13:30
|14
|Jose Varela (CRc)
|0:14:15
|15
|Bryan Sánchez (CRc)
|0:14:17
|16
|Jose Alfredo Montoya (CRc)
|0:15:58
|17
|Minor Rojas (CRc)
|0:18:12
|18
|Jimmy Cedeño (CRc)
|0:18:19
|19
|Edward Castillo (Pan)
|0:18:52
|20
|Harol Esquivel (CRc)
|0:19:42
|21
|Ronald Araya (CRc)
|0:22:14
|22
|Alejandro Valverde (CRc)
|0:26:11
|23
|Roderick Asconegui (Uru)
|0:26:12
|24
|Gerson Jesus Guerrero (CRc)
|0:26:34
|25
|Leandro Ferraz (Uru)
|0:29:24
|26
|Mauricio Espinoza (CRc)
|0:29:54
|27
|Edwin Hidalgo (CRc)
|0:32:18
|28
|Jose Gomez (CRc)
|0:33:30
|29
|Juan Carlos Rojas Villegas (CRc)
|0:34:47
|30
|Kenneth Sanabria (CRc)
|0:37:04
|31
|Felipe Bravo (CRc)
|0:40:10
|32
|Juan Diaz (CRc)
|0:43:59
|33
|Juan Picado (CRc)
|0:51:20
|34
|Jeancarlo Moraga (CRc)
|0:53:38
|35
|Josue Solano (CRc)
|0:57:13
|36
|Alexander Cortes (CRc)
|1:00:26
|37
|Jeffry Hernandez (CRc)
|1:04:13
|38
|Esteban Montero (CRc)
|1:12:11
|39
|Alberto Cortes (CRc)
|1:19:38
|40
|Yong Xiang Zheng (CRc)
|1:30:43
|41
|Victor Jarquin (CRc)
|1:33:22
|42
|Marlon Ruiz (CRc)
|1:43:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Angela Carolina Parra Sierra (Col)
|3:46:38
|2
|Laura Lorenza Morfin Macouzet (Mex)
|0:33:48
|3
|Ana Teresa Wulff (Arg)
|0:52:55
|4
|Cristina De Meserville (CRc)
|1:25:20
|5
|Eunice Rojas (CRc)
|1:29:40
|6
|Ivania Fonceca (CRc)
|1:52:52
|7
|Ivette Hernandez (CRc)
|1:55:18
|8
|Sigrid Milller (CRc)
|2:06:04
