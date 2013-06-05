Trending

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Enrique Artavia (CRc)3:39:21
2Denis Porras (CRc)
3Jonnathan Carballo (CRc)0:06:09
4Hector Riveros (Col)0:08:43
5Moises Hernandez (CRc)0:08:58
6Andres Alpizar (CRc)0:09:40
7Deiber Esquivel (CRc)0:10:57
8Patricio Andres Campbell Vilches (Chi)0:11:04
9Stefan Sahm (Ger)
10Federico Ramirez Mendez (CRc)0:12:01
11Jefrey Herrera (CRc)0:12:56
12Felix Araya (CRc)0:12:59
13Erick Soto (CRc)0:13:30
14Jose Varela (CRc)0:14:15
15Bryan Sánchez (CRc)0:14:17
16Jose Alfredo Montoya (CRc)0:15:58
17Minor Rojas (CRc)0:18:12
18Jimmy Cedeño (CRc)0:18:19
19Edward Castillo (Pan)0:18:52
20Harol Esquivel (CRc)0:19:42
21Ronald Araya (CRc)0:22:14
22Alejandro Valverde (CRc)0:26:11
23Roderick Asconegui (Uru)0:26:12
24Gerson Jesus Guerrero (CRc)0:26:34
25Leandro Ferraz (Uru)0:29:24
26Mauricio Espinoza (CRc)0:29:54
27Edwin Hidalgo (CRc)0:32:18
28Jose Gomez (CRc)0:33:30
29Juan Carlos Rojas Villegas (CRc)0:34:47
30Kenneth Sanabria (CRc)0:37:04
31Felipe Bravo (CRc)0:40:10
32Juan Diaz (CRc)0:43:59
33Juan Picado (CRc)0:51:20
34Jeancarlo Moraga (CRc)0:53:38
35Josue Solano (CRc)0:57:13
36Alexander Cortes (CRc)1:00:26
37Jeffry Hernandez (CRc)1:04:13
38Esteban Montero (CRc)1:12:11
39Alberto Cortes (CRc)1:19:38
40Yong Xiang Zheng (CRc)1:30:43
41Victor Jarquin (CRc)1:33:22
42Marlon Ruiz (CRc)1:43:10

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Angela Carolina Parra Sierra (Col)3:46:38
2Laura Lorenza Morfin Macouzet (Mex)0:33:48
3Ana Teresa Wulff (Arg)0:52:55
4Cristina De Meserville (CRc)1:25:20
5Eunice Rojas (CRc)1:29:40
6Ivania Fonceca (CRc)1:52:52
7Ivette Hernandez (CRc)1:55:18
8Sigrid Milller (CRc)2:06:04

