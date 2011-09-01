Trending

Koretzky claims junior men's cross country title

,

Cooper edges Fonseca for silver medal

Image 1 of 18

Victor Koretzky (France) wins the junior men's cross country world championship.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 18

The start

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 18

Andri Frischknecht (Switzerland)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 4 of 18

Christian Pf

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 5 of 18

Anton Cooper (New Zealand) had a rough start, crossing the line in 13th place after the prologue loop

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 6 of 18

Howard Grotts (United States of America) finished 8th

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 7 of 18

Dominic Zumstein (Switzerland) 5th

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 8 of 18

Maxime Urruty (France) finished 9th

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 9 of 18

Andrey Fonseca (Costa Rica)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 10 of 18

Grant Ferguson (Great Britain) and Andrey Fonseca (Costa Rica) chase

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 11 of 18

Victor Koretzky (France) gets some encouragement

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 12 of 18

Pre-race favourite Nels Schurmann had multiple crashes

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 13 of 18

Grotts and Koretzky tangle

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 14 of 18

Howard Grotts (United States of America) goes down

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 15 of 18

Lorenzo Samparisi (Italy) finished 7th

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 16 of 18

Great Britain's Grant Ferguson took an early lead

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 17 of 18

Cooper and Fonseca sprint for Silver

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 18 of 18

Junior men's cross country podium (l-r): Anton Cooper, Victor Koretzky, Andrey Fonseca

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Victor Koretzky raced to his second world championship gold medal in 24 hours by winning the junior men's cross country on Thursday afternoon. The young Frenchman was also part of the gold-medal winning team relay squad for France on Wednesday. Anton Cooper (New Zealand) outsprinted Andrey Fonseca (Costa Rica) by one second for the silver medal.

"Talking to my mom before the race, I was looking for a third place so am shocked by my great result," said Koretzky, who finished in 1:07:18. "I was aiming for the podium. The victory was not in my plan, but I was feeling well and had strong support out there."

Overnight thunderstorms made an already technically challenging course even more so. Wet roots and rocks meant riders were slipping and crashing all over the place in the woods.

Grant Ferguson (Great Britain) charged to the front and crossed the line first after the start loop. Fonseca and Andri Frischknecht (Switzerland) led the chase, but it was on lap 1 that Koretzky took to the front, gaining an 18-second advantage over Ferguson and Fonseca. Maxime Urruty (France), Dominic Zumstein (Switzerland) and Howard Grotts (United States) followed.

"I had a good start. On the descent I was in third wheel, but there was a bit of a crash, and I was able to get in front coming into the first lap," said Ferguson, who rides plenty of wet, technical terrain at home in Scotland. "Then I just tried my best."

Cooper, the winner of the last two junior World Cup challenge races, was noticeably absent at the front in the first half of the race. He had a rough start, crossing the line in 13th place after the prologue loop.

Koretzky steadily opened up his lead over Urruty and Fonseca, but on the third lap, Urruty suffered mechanical trouble. He had to run the climbs though he could still ride the descents until he got to the next tech zone. The problem would cost the young Frenchman a medal - he went on to finish ninth.

With just over one lap to go, Koretzky was left with a 1:30 lead over Fonseca and a bit more of a lead over Zumstein, Ferguson and Cooper.

"It was not an easy ride. I did not have a great start, so I had to fight my way back up in the standings with Ferguson and Fonseca pushing hard, but I was able to catch up and build some momentum then once I had a big advantage, I was able to hold it," said Koretzky. "I was more confident after our team's success yesterday."

With a phenomenal second half of the race, Cooper had moved up into the top five and he capped his performance off with a strong final lap where he caught Fonseca on the last climb. It wasn't until 500m to go though that Cooper sprinted around Fonseca.

"It's probably the hardest I ever had to ride," said Cooper, who had struggled early on, but persisted to work his way back toward the front.

"It was so tough to catch Andrey in the last lap, I had him in my sights for a lap or so. The race didn't go entirely my way today, but I'm proud with how I rode."

Cooper dashed to silver ahead of Fonseca, but both riders were clearly pleased to bring home their respective medals for New Zealand and Costa Rica, two nations not seen very often on world championship cross country podiums.

"In New Zealand, cross country is not as strong as downhill," said Cooper, "so this is a huge result for New Zealand. I don't think any New Zealander has ever gotten a second place in cross country mountain biking. It will go a long way to improving junior riding in New Zealand. It will give a lot of encouragement to younger riders there."

An overjoyed Fonseca said, "I'm so emotional. You can't imagine what this means for Costa Rica and our federation. I was so exhausted at the end. But to be on the podium is a great moment for me. I'm proud for our country. This is the first time Costa Rica is on the podium.

"Of course we had some promising results on the World Cup, but this is fantastic, I was not expecting this. It's a moment of joy for all of us. The mountain bike circuit is good within Costa Rica for us, but we don't get much attention internationally. This should open the door for riders from my country to compete with the rest of the world."

Ferguson held on for a solid fourth place at 1:48 while Zumstein locked up fifth in 2:18.

Race notes

Howard Grotts put in an impressive top-10 performance for the United States of America. He finished eighth at 3:15 after Koretzky despite struggling in the wet and slippery conditions. "I was going down all over the place. I had a good start and was with the lead pack and then I made some dabs here and there and got passed. But then I'd make up time so I would yo yo a bit." Grotts is in his final year as junior.  It was the first time a junior had broken the top 10 at MTB Worlds since Walker Ferguson won the title in 2000.

Top Canadian Thomas Neron finished 36th after a fairly clean run with no mechanicals and one crash.

Full Results
1Victor Koretzky (France)1:07:18
2Anton Cooper (New Zealand)0:01:18
3Andrey Fonseca (Costa Rica)0:01:19
4Grant Ferguson (Great Britain)0:01:48
5Dominic Zumstein (Switzerland)0:02:18
6Kevin Panhuyzen (Belgium)0:02:44
7Lorenzo Samparisi (Italy)0:03:02
8Howard Grotts (United States of America)0:03:15
9Maxime Urruty (France)0:03:22
10Christian Pfäffle (Germany)0:03:28
11Thibault Geneste (France)0:03:34
12Lars Forster (Switzerland)0:03:41
13Loic Doubey (France)0:04:03
14Andri Frischknecht (Switzerland)0:04:11
15Fredrik Fang Liland (Norway)0:04:43
16Michael Mayer (Austria)0:05:36
17Ben Zwiehoff (Germany)0:06:08
18Edoardo Bonetto (Italy)0:06:10
19Boris Cara (Belgium)
20Rok Korosec (Slovenia)0:06:26
21Florian Chenaux (Switzerland)0:06:28
22Matteo Olivotto (Italy)0:06:31
23Brendon Davids (South Africa)0:06:32
24Luis Rojas (Argentina)0:06:46
25Romain Seigle (France)0:06:54
26Martin Frey (Germany)0:06:55
27Mathew Waghorn (New Zealand)0:07:16
28Sondre Kristiansen (Norway)0:07:24
29Fabien Doubey (France)0:07:39
30Louis Wolf (Germany)0:08:03
31Tom Bradshaw (New Zealand)0:08:08
32Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spain)0:08:14
33Gert Heyns (South Africa)0:08:22
34Nicolas Scheire (Belgium)0:08:34
35Frantisek Lami (Slovakia)0:08:51
36Thomas Neron (Canada)0:08:52
37Pieter Geluykens (Belgium)0:09:01
38Miguel Londono Naranjo (Colombia)
39Nigel Mcdowell (New Zealand)0:09:17
40Alexey Krylov (Russian Federation)0:09:24
41Tobias Spescha (Switzerland)0:09:29
42Jack Haig (Australia)0:09:46
43Andres Alpizar (Costa Rica)0:09:53
44Artem Shevtsov (Ukraine)
45William Alexi (Brazil)0:10:10
46Didier Bats (Belgium)0:10:18
47Guy Niv (Israel)0:10:23
48Thijs Zuurbier (Netherlands)0:10:44
49Alexandre Vialle (Canada)0:10:45
50Mark Kuyan (Russian Federation)0:11:13
51Kevin Ingratta (Argentina)0:11:22
52Jozef Bebcak (Slovakia)0:11:49
53Karl Henrik Nordbakken (Norway)0:11:53
54Toki Sawada (Japan)0:12:04
55Egor Kropachev (Russian Federation)0:12:13
56Martin Stosek (Czech Republic)0:12:35
57Milan Dolezal (Czech Republic)0:12:36
58Peteris Janevics (Latvia)0:12:37
59Richard Cypress Gorry (United States of America)0:12:38
60Billy Sewell (Australia)0:12:39
61Emil Linde (Sweden)0:12:45
62Valentin Berset (Switzerland)0:12:53
63Michal Kowalczyk (Poland)0:13:01
64Aaron Beck (Germany)0:13:04
65Dmitry Andreev (Russian Federation)0:13:16
66Alexander Meyland (Australia)0:13:24
67Christoph Mick (Austria)0:14:12
68Gregor Dimic (Slovenia)0:14:35
69Gonçalo Duarte Basilio Amado (Portugal)0:15:22
70Peter Fenyvesi (Hungary)-1lap
71Ruslan Boredskiy (Russian Federation)
72Omer Shubi (Israel)
73Nikita Chubukov (Russian Federation)
74Sebastian Anguita (Chile)
75Marc-Antoine Nadon (Canada)
76Casey Williams (United States of America)
77Diogo Andre Figueiredo (Portugal)
78Robi Sujevic (Croatia)
79Gergo Meggyesi (Hungary)
80Konrad Gorzelak (Poland)
81Christos Loizou (Cyprus)-2laps
82Daniel McDonald (Australia)
83Felipe Rodrigo Garry Rojas (Chile)
84Radim Kovar (Czech Republic)
85Christopher Aitken (Australia)
DNFBartlomiej Wawak (Poland)
DNFNicolas Sessler (Brazil)
DNFElias Hagspiel (Austria)
DNFKeegan Swenson (United States of America)
DNFJochen Weisenseel (Germany)
DNFJens Schuermans (Belgium)
DNFLuke Roberts (South Africa)
DNFMalte Finke (Germany)
DNFLuiz Cocuzzi (Brazil)
DNFBence Szalontay (Hungary)
DNFAntonio Santos Ridao (Spain)
DNFMatthew Sumpton (Great Britain)
DNSSandro Munoz (Venezuela)

Nations results
1France273pts
2Switzerland263
3Italy247
4Germany241
5Belgium235
6New Zealand234
7Norway198
8United States of America151
9Costa Rica150
10Russian Federation149
11South Africa140
12Canada134
13Australia126
14Argentina121
15Austria113
16Slovakia109
17Slovenia108
18Czech Republic97
19Great Britain94
20Israel77
21Spain66
22Colombia60
23Ukraine54
24Brazil53
25Poland53
26Netherlands50
27Portugal50
28Hungary47
29Japan44
30Latvia40
31Chile39
32Sweden37
33Croatia20
34Cyprus17

