Image 1 of 60 Mathias Flückiger (Switzerland) celebrates his victory in the Under 23 men's cross country world championship race (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 60 Mathias Flückiger (Switzerland) alone off the front of the race with 3.5 laps (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 60 Mathias Fluckiger (Switzerland) with a 30-second lead in the woods (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 4 of 60 Mathias Fluckiger (Switzerland) came from behind after a flat to take the Under 23 cross country World Championship (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 5 of 60 Mathias Fluckiger (Switzerland) proudly waves the Swiss flag before the fans (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 6 of 60 Mathias Fluckiger (Switzerland) is congratulated by his team (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 7 of 60 Mathias Fluckiger (Switzerland) seems pretty relaxed at the starting line (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 8 of 60 Mathias Fluckiger (Switzerland) rides in second position down a very rocky descent (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 9 of 60 Marcel Fleschhut (Germany) rounds an uphill corner (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 10 of 60 The Under 23 men are led out by Thomas Litscher (Switzerland) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 11 of 60 An Austrian near the front of the peloton (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 12 of 60 Thomas Litscher (Switzerland) leads Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Italy) up the switchbacks (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 13 of 60 Patrik Gallati (Switzerland) near the top of the climb (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 14 of 60 Yu Takenoouchi (Japan) rides a typical Mont-Sainte-Anne trail (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 15 of 60 Sebastien Cadieux-Duval (Canada) on a very rocky descent (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 16 of 60 Russell Finsterwald (United States of America) begins the big switchback climb (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 17 of 60 Looking down on the Mont Sainte-Anne venue, you can see the the St. Lawrence Seaway in the distance (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 18 of 60 Downhill switchbacks through the trees (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 19 of 60 Swiss fans had a lot to cheer about today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 20 of 60 Thomas Litscher (Switzerland) celebrates his second place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 21 of 60 Patrik Gallati (Switzerland) taking third place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 22 of 60 Thomas Litscher (Switzerland) descends a wide, loose section of track (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 23 of 60 Andrew L'Esperance (Canada) descends (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 24 of 60 Jack Hinkens (USA) rides to 61st place today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 25 of 60 David Lozano Riba (Spain) passes a rider on foot (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 26 of 60 Niels Wubben (Netherlands) at the top of the switchbacks (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 27 of 60 South African rider Phillip Buys rides uphill switchbacks in 24th place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 28 of 60 Alexis Vuillermoz (France) fights for a podium spot (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 29 of 60 Marek Konwa (Switzerland) has a sixth place ride (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 30 of 60 Powerful Niels Wubben (Netherlands) rides the sharp rocks (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 31 of 60 David Fletcher (Great Britain) flies down one of the most technical descents (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 32 of 60 Sebastian Carabin (Belgium) streaks to 17th place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 33 of 60 Alexis Vuillermoz (France) crosses one of the wooden bridges (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 34 of 60 Thomas Litscher (Switzerland) is about to move into second place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 35 of 60 Piotr Brzozka (Poland) crosses a bridge before the big switchback climb (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 36 of 60 Marcel Fleschhut (Germany) rides in the top 20 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 37 of 60 Mathias Fluckiger (Switzerland) all alone in the woods during lap five (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 38 of 60 Swiss riders Patrik Gallati and Thomas Litscher chasing their countryman Mathias Flückiger (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 39 of 60 Thomas Litscher (Switzerland) is 30 seconds behind Mathias Flückiger (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 40 of 60 Switzerland swept the Under 23 men's cross country podium : Thomas Litscher, Mathias Flückiger, Patrik Gallati (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 41 of 60 The start of the under 23 men's race was fast from the gun (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 42 of 60 Racers encountered several flyovers on the course (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 43 of 60 Fabien Canal (France) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 44 of 60 Ruben Scheire (Belgium), Felix Euteneuer (Germany) and Philip Buys (South Africa) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 45 of 60 Mathias Flückiger (Switzerland) leads Alexis Vuillermoz (France) and Thomas Litscher (Switzerland) into the first full lap (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 46 of 60 Jack Hinkens (United States Of America) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 47 of 60 Russell Finsterwald (United States Of America) and Mitch Hoke (United States Of America) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 48 of 60 Mathias Flückiger (Switzerland) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 49 of 60 Alexis Vuillermoz (France) and Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Italy) started to fade and lose ground (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 50 of 60 Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Italy) and Thomas Litscher (Switzerland) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 51 of 60 Stephen Ettinger (United States Of America) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 52 of 60 Mitch Hoke (United States Of America) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 53 of 60 Alexis Vuillermoz (France) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 54 of 60 Mathias Flückiger (Switzerland) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 55 of 60 David Fletcher (Great Britain) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 56 of 60 Mathias Flückiger (Switzerland) overcame a flat tire (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 57 of 60 Alexis Vuillermoz (France) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 58 of 60 Thomas Litscher (Switzerland) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 59 of 60 Mathias Flückiger (Switzerland) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 60 of 60 Under 23 men's cross country worlds podium: Thomas Litscher (Switzerland) in second, Mathias Flückiger (Switzerland) in first, Patrik Gallati (Switzerland) in third (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Switzerland swept the podium of the Under 23 men's cross country race at the Mountain Bike World Championships in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Quebec, Canada on Friday afternoon. Mathias Flückiger won the race ahead of his compatriots Thomas Litscher and Patrik Gallati.

"Today was an amazing race for me," said Flückiger. "I had a good season and finished it off well here at the world championships."

Flückiger overcame a flat tire on the second lap to take victory. He and his Swiss teammates took five of the top 10 finishing spots, which bodes well for the future of an already strong Swiss mountain bike program.

From the gun, the fast men, including Litscher, Gallati, Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Italy), Alexis Vuillermoz (France), Marek Konwa (Poland) and Flückiger set a blistering pace that strung out the field.

Halfway into the first full lap, of six and a half total laps, Vuillermoz, Flückiger, Litscher and Kerschbaumer formed a quartet at the front. The four would sometimes gap each other but kept coming back together.

On lap two, eventual winner Flückiger had a mechanical. "It was a slow leak in my tire at first, and I could continue riding to the tech zone, where I switched out my front wheel. As it went flat, it was sketchy in the corners until I got it changed."

"I lost some places on the way to the tech zone and while in there I lost some more. It was disappointing to me, but I was able to get back in the lead group."

The flat didn't slow Flückiger down for long as he was soon attacking the rest and alone off the front of the race with 3.5 laps to go. "After my flat, I thought maybe today is not my day," said Flückiger, "then I found my rhythm and I made an attack in the technical part."

Behind him, Vuillermoz and Kerschbaumer led the chase, but Litscher and Gallati weren't much further in arrears, always less than a minute back.

With a little over two laps to go, Flückiger dropped one of his two bottles as he came through the feed, but again, it didn't seem to slow him down and he maintained a consistent, approximately 30-second gap to the chasers.

"It was hot, but it wasn't too hot like it has been the last few days. It was important to drink a lot on this track. It was difficult to drink with all the technical sections," said Flückiger as if he were making a mental note. "I must always remember that I must drink when I'm in the lead."

What did change was the chasers. Vuillermoz and Kerschbaumer started to fade and lose ground while Litscher and Gallati seemed to get stronger as they moved up and set themselves up for a battle for silver.

"I made my attack on the steep climb before the rocks, and I thought now or never. Last year, I was third and I wanted to get second," said Litscher. "I came here to ride onto the podium. I liked the track although I crashed a lot in the last few days. But today was perfect."

Litscher finished in second, 30 seconds behind Flückiger and ahead Gallati at 1:04 in third.

"My whole season was not very good, so third place today makes me very happy," said Gallati. "I didn't have much energy left on the last lap, but I knew the gap to fourth place and it was important to hang onto third. Second would have been better, but I'm happy with third."

That third gave Switzerland the full sweep of the podium spaces though Flückiger said on behalf of his teammates that there was no particular team approach going into the race. "We had no team strategy. We have a lot of good riders. The whole team was of course trying to win medals and it was perfect, we won three medals."

Vuillermoz, who finished as runner-up in the under 23 race last year, held on for fourth at 2:49 and Kerschbaumer was fifth.

"I wanted to win this race today, but it wasn't my day," said Vuillermoz. "At the beginning, I tried to attack, but I had a flat tire. I tried to come back after, but the others took my wheel and worked me over. They attacked and I couldn't do anything."

Last year's junior world champion Kerschbaumer called the race "hot and difficult" and complimented the Swiss on their strength. The Italian, a first-year Under 23 rider was ecstatic over his top-five placing among his older peers.

The top two North Americans were Robbie Squire (32nd) and Stephen Ettinger (34th).

"I've had better days," said Squire after the finish. "I was feeling good in warm-up and everything felt right, but from the shot of the gun, things went wrong. I missed a pedal."

"I managed to work my way up to the low 20s on the first lap, and then I just came apart. I couldn't get out of my own way for the first five laps. Toward the end I sat up and rode and did damage control until the finish."

Ettinger got a slow start. "I was in the back 10 off the start. It was terrible. It would have been nice not to get all balled up behind everyone. Once it cleared out, it was easier to start moving up. I probably lost two minutes off the start, and that's never good, especially in a Under 23 race."

Full Results