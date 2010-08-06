Jungels blitzes time trial
Sütterlin and Craddock separated by a second for silver
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bob Jungels (Luxembourg)
|0:40:05.96
|2
|Jasha Sütterlin (Germany)
|0:00:27.91
|3
|Lawson Craddock (United States Of America)
|0:00:28.75
|4
|Dale Parker (Australia)
|0:00:33.53
|5
|Jay Mccarthy (Australia)
|0:00:33.63
|6
|Rafael Ferreira Reis (Portugal)
|0:00:51.88
|7
|Mirko Trosino (Italy)
|0:01:04.62
|8
|Kirill Yatsevich (Russian Federation)
|0:01:11.23
|9
|Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spain)
|0:01:13.10
|10
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Denmark)
|0:01:17.18
|11
|Mike De Bie (Belgium)
|0:01:17.43
|12
|Anthony Haspot (France)
|0:01:31.85
|13
|Emilien Viennet (France)
|0:01:36.18
|14
|Dylan Van Baarle (Netherlands)
|0:01:42.83
|15
|Oscar Riesebeek (Netherlands)
|0:01:51.78
|16
|Ivan Tsissaruk (Kazakhstan)
|0:01:52.02
|17
|Eamon Lucas Franck (United States Of America)
|0:01:52.22
|18
|Kevin Predatsch (Germany)
|0:01:54.09
|19
|Phan Åge Haugård (Norway)
|0:01:55.36
|20
|Alexander Sulimov (Russian Federation)
|0:01:56.26
|21
|Nicola Rossi (Italy)
|0:01:58.86
|22
|Andriy Orlov (Ukraine)
|0:02:12.11
|23
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Austria)
|0:02:18.57
|24
|Kris Dahl (Canada)
|0:02:27.38
|25
|Victor Manakov (Russian Federation)
|0:02:28.07
|26
|Frederik Frison (Belgium)
|0:02:29.42
|27
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark)
|0:02:29.80
|28
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kazakhstan)
|0:02:42.18
|29
|Andrei Chiritoiu (Romania)
|0:02:51.88
|30
|Alex Kirsch (Luxembourg)
|0:02:55.92
|31
|Tomáš Koudela (Czech Republic)
|0:02:56.57
|32
|Tizian Rausch (Switzerland)
|0:03:03.00
|33
|Dronin Roman (Uzbekistan)
|0:03:16.25
|34
|Marlen Zmorka (Ukraine)
|0:03:18.28
|35
|Andris Vosekalns (Latvia)
|0:03:20.27
|36
|Daniel Turek (Czech Republic)
|0:03:28.10
|37
|Luiz Cocuzzi (Brazil)
|0:03:29.31
|38
|Hamza Dallagi (Tunisia)
|0:03:34.72
|39
|Maximilian Kuen (Austria)
|0:03:37.29
|40
|Leandro Silva (Brazil)
|0:03:44.41
|41
|Gabriel Chavanne (Switzerland)
|0:03:59.41
|42
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Romania)
|0:04:05.17
|43
|Sang-Hoon Park (Korea)
|0:04:12.86
|44
|Houssam Nasri (Tunisia)
|0:04:13.51
|45
|Mikael Myllymäki (Finland)
|0:04:28.49
|46
|Panagiotis Vlachos (Greece)
|0:04:34.26
|47
|Timmo Jeret (Estonia)
|0:04:42.96
|48
|Kanstantsin Khviyuzau (Belarus)
|0:04:49.43
|49
|Schwabik Johann (Slovakia)
|0:04:59.21
|50
|Uros Beg (Slovenia)
|0:06:39.59
|51
|Ewen Mcdonald (Ireland)
|0:06:45.96
|52
|Marjus Huqi (Albania)
|0:06:49.11
|53
|Felix English (Ireland)
|0:07:00.37
|54
|Isa Ayoob (Bahrain)
|0:08:27.04
|55
|Jozef Binoshaj (Albania)
|0:14:08.97
|DNF
|Stuart Wight (Canada)
