Jungels blitzes time trial

Sütterlin and Craddock separated by a second for silver

The junior men's TT podium: Jasha Sütterlin (Germany), Bob Jungels (Luxembourg) and Lawson Craddock (USA)

(Image credit: www.offida2010.it)
Men's junior world time trial champion Bob Jungels (Luxembourg)

(Image credit: www.offida2010.it)
Bob Jungels (Luxembourg) powers to the world title in the junior time trial.

(Image credit: www.offida2010.it)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bob Jungels (Luxembourg)0:40:05.96
2Jasha Sütterlin (Germany)0:00:27.91
3Lawson Craddock (United States Of America)0:00:28.75
4Dale Parker (Australia)0:00:33.53
5Jay Mccarthy (Australia)0:00:33.63
6Rafael Ferreira Reis (Portugal)0:00:51.88
7Mirko Trosino (Italy)0:01:04.62
8Kirill Yatsevich (Russian Federation)0:01:11.23
9Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spain)0:01:13.10
10Michael Valgren Andersen (Denmark)0:01:17.18
11Mike De Bie (Belgium)0:01:17.43
12Anthony Haspot (France)0:01:31.85
13Emilien Viennet (France)0:01:36.18
14Dylan Van Baarle (Netherlands)0:01:42.83
15Oscar Riesebeek (Netherlands)0:01:51.78
16Ivan Tsissaruk (Kazakhstan)0:01:52.02
17Eamon Lucas Franck (United States Of America)0:01:52.22
18Kevin Predatsch (Germany)0:01:54.09
19Phan Åge Haugård (Norway)0:01:55.36
20Alexander Sulimov (Russian Federation)0:01:56.26
21Nicola Rossi (Italy)0:01:58.86
22Andriy Orlov (Ukraine)0:02:12.11
23Lukas Pöstlberger (Austria)0:02:18.57
24Kris Dahl (Canada)0:02:27.38
25Victor Manakov (Russian Federation)0:02:28.07
26Frederik Frison (Belgium)0:02:29.42
27Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark)0:02:29.80
28Alexey Lutsenko (Kazakhstan)0:02:42.18
29Andrei Chiritoiu (Romania)0:02:51.88
30Alex Kirsch (Luxembourg)0:02:55.92
31Tomáš Koudela (Czech Republic)0:02:56.57
32Tizian Rausch (Switzerland)0:03:03.00
33Dronin Roman (Uzbekistan)0:03:16.25
34Marlen Zmorka (Ukraine)0:03:18.28
35Andris Vosekalns (Latvia)0:03:20.27
36Daniel Turek (Czech Republic)0:03:28.10
37Luiz Cocuzzi (Brazil)0:03:29.31
38Hamza Dallagi (Tunisia)0:03:34.72
39Maximilian Kuen (Austria)0:03:37.29
40Leandro Silva (Brazil)0:03:44.41
41Gabriel Chavanne (Switzerland)0:03:59.41
42Eduard Michael Grosu (Romania)0:04:05.17
43Sang-Hoon Park (Korea)0:04:12.86
44Houssam Nasri (Tunisia)0:04:13.51
45Mikael Myllymäki (Finland)0:04:28.49
46Panagiotis Vlachos (Greece)0:04:34.26
47Timmo Jeret (Estonia)0:04:42.96
48Kanstantsin Khviyuzau (Belarus)0:04:49.43
49Schwabik Johann (Slovakia)0:04:59.21
50Uros Beg (Slovenia)0:06:39.59
51Ewen Mcdonald (Ireland)0:06:45.96
52Marjus Huqi (Albania)0:06:49.11
53Felix English (Ireland)0:07:00.37
54Isa Ayoob (Bahrain)0:08:27.04
55Jozef Binoshaj (Albania)0:14:08.97
DNFStuart Wight (Canada)

