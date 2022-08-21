Jasper Ockeloen wins men's race in tight sprint at Gravel World Series Sweden
By Simone Giuliani published
Piotr Havik takes second while Simen Nordahl rounds out podium after leading chase group in
The Trek UCI Gravel World Series resumed in Halmstad, Sweden on Saturday with Jasper Ockeloen (Trek) winning the Swedish round of the event after taking out the tightest of sprints ahead of Piotr Havik (Westland Wil Vooiruit).
The 124km course for the sixth event of the series, the Gravel Grit 'n Grind, started along the Nissan river in Halmstad’s Norre Katts Park and then quickly started to provide the hills to split the field as it headed into the countryside from deep forests to open fields and then back to Halmstad.
Richard Larsén (Team Serneke Allebike) put the pressure on early and was followed by Ockeloen, Havik, Nicholas Roche (Trinity) and Adam Blazevic (Blackburn Cycling). After 80 km the leading group was down to three, Ockeloen, Havik and Blazevic, but the Australian who won the Western Australian round of the series fell away, leaving the two to sprint for the line.
"YEAH! Won my first UCI Gravel World Cup!," said the 32-year-old Dutch winner Ockeloen on an Instagram post. "Very happy with this one!"
The World Series race at the Gravel Grit 'n Grind was part of a three day stage race, with Havik winning the time trial on Friday. Sunday will see an 80km gravel race starting and finishing in Simlångsdalen.
Houffa Gravel is the next race in the Gravel World Series on Saturday August 27, with the first UCI Gravel World Championships to be held in the Veneto region of Italy on October 8-9. The World Series races act as qualifying events.
A post shared by Jasper Ockeloen (@o1jasper) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasper Ockeloen (Trek)
|3:22:37
|2
|Piotr Havik (Westland Wil Vooruit)
|3
|Simen Nordahl Svendsen (Konnerud IL)
|0:01:27
|4
|Richard Larsen (Team Serneke Allebike)
|0:01:28
|5
|Thomas Vestergaard Bundgaard (Aarhus MTB)
|6
|Jonas Orset (IK Hero)
|0:01:30
|7
|Adam Blazevic (Giant Australia Off-Road Team)
|0:02:36
|8
|Nicholas Roche
|0:02:37
|9
|Rasmus Wulff Nørholm Gøtke (Isolés)
|0:04:04
|10
|Dirk Nel (Team DMS)
|0:04:05
Simone joined the team as Production Editor based in Australia at the start of the 2021 season, having previously worked as Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg.
