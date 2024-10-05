Gravel World Championships Elite Women's race Live - Battle in Belgium for rainbow jersey
Elite women cover 134km on hilly terrain across the province of Flemish Brabant in third edition of Gravel World Champs
Anyway, the start is coming up at 12:00 local time, so just around the corner.
No Kasia Niewiadoma (Poland) here today, as last year's world champ has decided to eschew a title defence and end her season. The first gravel world champion, Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (France) is here and this forms a sort of bridge as she'll swap mountain biking for road racing at the turn of the season. Lotte Kopecky (Belgium) is another huge name on the start list, the home favourite looking to double up on rainbows after winning the road race crown for a second consecutive year just a week ago. The Dutch have an eye-watering line-up with Marianne Vos, Puck Pieterse, Lorena Wiebes, Fem van Empel, and Lucinda Brand (to name a few), but how much will team tactics really matter on the gravel?
You'll notice we've mainly named top road pros so far, and there is a notable lack of pure gravel riders, giving this a very Euro feel and a suspicion that it may play out rather like a road race.
It's the third edition of the Gravel Worlds... not the original Gravel Worlds, but the World Championships of gravel according to the UCI, which for spirited gravel purists may still feel like sacrilege but the event is now in its third year and has established itself to the point where it's attracting a bigger and better field than ever before. I'm not quite sure where we're up to in the debate over what gravel is or indeed should be, but we've got a great start list, plenty of unpaved roads, and a rainbow jersey up for grabs. Let's get on with it.
Welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of the elite women's race at the UCI Gravel World Championships.
Most Popular
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Gravel World Championships Elite Women's race Live - Battle in Belgium for rainbow jerseyElite women cover 134km on hilly terrain across the province of Flemish Brabant in third edition of Gravel World Champs
-
Self-inflating tyres make bold return to pro cycling as Marianne Vos uses system at the Gravel World ChampionshipsGravaa returns to the elite level of cycling for the first time since Paris-Roubaix 2022 with updated system
-
Lachlan Morton tears around Australia to set fastest known time of 30 days, 9 hours and 59 minutesEF Education EasyPost rider finishes his 14,210km lap in Port Macquarie on Saturday afternoon, taking about a week off former mark
-
End of an era – Final sign off for Australia's National Road Series at the Tour of GippslandThe NRS draws its last breath after decades as top tier domestic series, crowning Keely Bennett and Graeme Frislie as last elite winners
-
Cycling transfers – All the latest news and announcements for the 2025 seasonThe ultimate guide to the pro cycling transfer window, tracking every move across the men's and women's WorldTour
-
Home favourite Greg Van Avermaet tips Mathieu van der Poel for elite men's win at UCI Gravel World Championships'You have to be in front' as narrow roads, punchy climbs will make Sunday's race difficult say Belgian
-
UCI rolls out 2025 road calendar with Copenhagen Sprint added to men's and women's WorldTourRonde van Drenthe, RideLondon vanish, Tour de Romandie Féminin moves to August
-
'Gravel racers have to step it up' - Briton Maddy Nutt assesses influx of road pros at Gravel World Championships'This course is really interesting, it actually suits a road Classics rider' says Safari Gravel Race winner
-
My gravel race super build: The Ridley ASTR RS with super-wide wheels and narrow barsA subtle build with progressive components and top-level spec