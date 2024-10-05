Gravel World Championships Elite Women's race Live - Battle in Belgium for rainbow jersey

Elite women cover 134km on hilly terrain across the province of Flemish Brabant in third edition of Gravel World Champs

Anyway, the start is coming up at 12:00 local time, so just around the corner.

No Kasia Niewiadoma (Poland) here today, as last year's world champ has decided to eschew a title defence and end her season. The first gravel world champion, Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (France) is here and this forms a sort of bridge as she'll swap mountain biking for road racing at the turn of the season. Lotte Kopecky (Belgium) is another huge name on the start list, the home favourite looking to double up on rainbows after winning the road race crown for a second consecutive year just a week ago. The Dutch have an eye-watering line-up with Marianne Vos, Puck Pieterse, Lorena Wiebes, Fem van Empel, and Lucinda Brand (to name a few), but how much will team tactics really matter on the gravel?

It's the third edition of the Gravel Worlds... not the original Gravel Worlds, but the World Championships of gravel according to the UCI, which for spirited gravel purists may still feel like sacrilege but the event is now in its third year and has established itself to the point where it's attracting a bigger and better field than ever before. I'm not quite sure where we're up to in the debate over what gravel is or indeed should be, but we've got a great start list, plenty of unpaved roads, and a rainbow jersey up for grabs. Let's get on with it. 

Welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of the elite women's race at the UCI Gravel World Championships.

