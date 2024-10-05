Gravel World Championships Elite Women's race Live - Battle in Belgium for rainbow jersey

Refresh

No Kasia Niewiadoma (Poland) here today, as last year's world champ has decided to eschew a title defence and end her season. The first gravel world champion, Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (France) is here and this forms a sort of bridge as she'll swap mountain biking for road racing at the turn of the season. Lotte Kopecky (Belgium) is another huge name on the start list, the home favourite looking to double up on rainbows after winning the road race crown for a second consecutive year just a week ago. The Dutch have an eye-watering line-up with Marianne Vos, Puck Pieterse, Lorena Wiebes, Fem van Empel, and Lucinda Brand (to name a few), but how much will team tactics really matter on the gravel?

You'll notice we've mainly named top road pros so far, and there is a notable lack of pure gravel riders, giving this a very Euro feel and a suspicion that it may play out rather like a road race.