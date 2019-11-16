Trending

Thibau Nys wins junior race at Tabor World Cup

De Pretto and Zatloukal round out podium

The Tabor course
(Image credit: Getty Images)

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thibau Nys (Bel) 0:41:26
2Davide De Pretto (Ita) 0:00:03
3Jan Zatloukal (Cze) 0:00:17
4Dario Lillo (Swi) 0:00:22
5Ward Huybs (Bel) 0:00:30
6Rémi Lelandais (Fra) 0:00:32
7Yorben Lauryssen (Bel) 0:00:34
8Jente Michels (Bel) 0:00:35
9Tibor Del Grosso (Ned) 0:00:39
10Marco Brenner (Ger) 0:00:55
11Lennert Belmans (Bel)
12Emiel Verstrynge (Bel) 0:00:58
13Noé Castille (Fra) 0:01:00
14Filippo Agostinacchio (Ita) 0:01:03
15Rory Mcguire (GBr) 0:01:11
16Matyáš Fiala (Cze) 0:01:13
17David Šulc (Cze) 0:01:30
18Danny Van Lierop (Ned) 0:01:44
19Lorenzo Masciarelli (Ita) 0:01:49
20Jean-Luc Halter (Swi) 0:01:59
21Pavel Bittner (Cze) 0:02:03
22Hugo Kars (Ned)
23Timo Müller (Swi) 0:02:08
24Bailey Groenendaal (Ned) 0:02:16
25Corran Carrick-anderson (GBr) 0:02:17
26Jetze Van Campenhout (Bel) 0:02:24
27Matěj Stránský (Cze) 0:02:26
28Ugo Ananie (Fra) 0:02:27
29Simon Wyllie (GBr) 0:02:31
30Ettore Loconsolo (Ita) 0:02:45
31Kevin Pezzo Rosola (Ita) 0:02:55
32Václav Dostál (Cze) 0:03:00
33Jasper Levi Pahlke (Ger) 0:03:11
34Pavel Jindřich (Cze) 0:03:24
35Joost Brinkman (Ned) 0:03:48
36Ben Laatsch (Ger) 0:04:11
37Tomáš Doležal (Cze) 0:04:12
38Lennart Lein (Ger) 0:04:24
39Matej Piga (Svk) 0:04:34
40Tomáš Tlamka (Cze) 0:04:42
41Jaroslav Vykydal (Cze) 0:05:02
42Jakub Musialik (Pol) 0:05:09
43Lukáš Sokolík (Svk) 0:05:43
44Salvador Alvarado (Ned) 0:06:01
45Matúš Jakub Koreň (Svk) 0:06:06
46Antoni Lukow (Pol) 0:06:30
47Florián Papcun (Svk) 0:07:19
48Daniel Sporysch (Cze) 0:08:28
49Matiss Kalverss (Lat)
50Kacper Chojnacki (Pol)
DNFMatyas Kopecky (Cze)
DNFTobias Vančo (Svk)
DNFSamuel Kováč (Svk)

