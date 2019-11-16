Thibau Nys wins junior race at Tabor World Cup
De Pretto and Zatloukal round out podium
(Image credit: Getty Images)
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thibau Nys (Bel)
|0:41:26
|2
|Davide De Pretto (Ita)
|0:00:03
|3
|Jan Zatloukal (Cze)
|0:00:17
|4
|Dario Lillo (Swi)
|0:00:22
|5
|Ward Huybs (Bel)
|0:00:30
|6
|Rémi Lelandais (Fra)
|0:00:32
|7
|Yorben Lauryssen (Bel)
|0:00:34
|8
|Jente Michels (Bel)
|0:00:35
|9
|Tibor Del Grosso (Ned)
|0:00:39
|10
|Marco Brenner (Ger)
|0:00:55
|11
|Lennert Belmans (Bel)
|12
|Emiel Verstrynge (Bel)
|0:00:58
|13
|Noé Castille (Fra)
|0:01:00
|14
|Filippo Agostinacchio (Ita)
|0:01:03
|15
|Rory Mcguire (GBr)
|0:01:11
|16
|Matyáš Fiala (Cze)
|0:01:13
|17
|David Šulc (Cze)
|0:01:30
|18
|Danny Van Lierop (Ned)
|0:01:44
|19
|Lorenzo Masciarelli (Ita)
|0:01:49
|20
|Jean-Luc Halter (Swi)
|0:01:59
|21
|Pavel Bittner (Cze)
|0:02:03
|22
|Hugo Kars (Ned)
|23
|Timo Müller (Swi)
|0:02:08
|24
|Bailey Groenendaal (Ned)
|0:02:16
|25
|Corran Carrick-anderson (GBr)
|0:02:17
|26
|Jetze Van Campenhout (Bel)
|0:02:24
|27
|Matěj Stránský (Cze)
|0:02:26
|28
|Ugo Ananie (Fra)
|0:02:27
|29
|Simon Wyllie (GBr)
|0:02:31
|30
|Ettore Loconsolo (Ita)
|0:02:45
|31
|Kevin Pezzo Rosola (Ita)
|0:02:55
|32
|Václav Dostál (Cze)
|0:03:00
|33
|Jasper Levi Pahlke (Ger)
|0:03:11
|34
|Pavel Jindřich (Cze)
|0:03:24
|35
|Joost Brinkman (Ned)
|0:03:48
|36
|Ben Laatsch (Ger)
|0:04:11
|37
|Tomáš Doležal (Cze)
|0:04:12
|38
|Lennart Lein (Ger)
|0:04:24
|39
|Matej Piga (Svk)
|0:04:34
|40
|Tomáš Tlamka (Cze)
|0:04:42
|41
|Jaroslav Vykydal (Cze)
|0:05:02
|42
|Jakub Musialik (Pol)
|0:05:09
|43
|Lukáš Sokolík (Svk)
|0:05:43
|44
|Salvador Alvarado (Ned)
|0:06:01
|45
|Matúš Jakub Koreň (Svk)
|0:06:06
|46
|Antoni Lukow (Pol)
|0:06:30
|47
|Florián Papcun (Svk)
|0:07:19
|48
|Daniel Sporysch (Cze)
|0:08:28
|49
|Matiss Kalverss (Lat)
|50
|Kacper Chojnacki (Pol)
|DNF
|Matyas Kopecky (Cze)
|DNF
|Tobias Vančo (Svk)
|DNF
|Samuel Kováč (Svk)
