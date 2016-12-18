Trending

Pidcock powers to convincing Namur juniors victory

Benoist wins battle for second ahead of Bonsergent

Thomas Pidcock (Great Britain)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Pidcock (GBr)0:41:05
2Antoine Benoist (Fra)0:00:50
3Maxime Bonsergent (Fra)
4Filippo Fontana (Ita)0:00:51
5Thymen Arensman (Ned)0:00:55
6Toon Vandebosch (Bel) IKO Enertherm-Beobank0:01:04
7Daniel Tulett (GBr)0:01:05
8Ben Turner (GBr)0:01:09
9Ivan Feijoo Alberte (Spa)0:01:16
10Timo Kielich (Bel)0:01:19
11Andreas Goeman (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:01:42
12Tomas Kopecky (Cze)0:01:54
13Gunnar Holmgren (Can)0:01:58
14Nicolas Guillemin (Fra)
15Loris Rouiller (Swi) IKO Enertherm-Beobank0:02:05
16Denzel Stephenson (USA)0:02:12
17Jelle Camps (Bel)0:02:14
18Florian Vermeersch (Bel)0:02:15
19Yentl Bekaert (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:02:22
20Kyle Agterberg (Ned)0:02:36
21Lorenzo Calloni (Ita)0:02:46
22Pieter-Jan Vliegen (Bel)0:02:48
23Jan Gavenda (Cze)0:03:09
24Bart Artz (Ned)0:03:10
25Maxim Van Gils (Bel)
26Amo Van Den Broeck (Bel)0:03:17
27Arne Vrachten (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:03:19
28Ryan Kamp (Ned)0:03:22
29Antoine Raugel (Fra)0:03:32
30Vince Van Den Eynde (Bel)0:03:41
31Lane Maher (USA)0:03:47
32Misch Leyder (Lux)0:03:54
33Mees Hendrikx (Ned)0:03:55
34Thomas Mein (GBr)0:04:05
35Gerben Kuypers (Bel)0:04:17
36Ken Conter (Lux)0:04:20
37Arno Debeir (Bel)0:04:47
38Jon Polledo (Spa)0:04:50
39Patrick Favaro (Ita)0:05:08
40Arthur Kluckers (Lux)
41Cedric Pries (Lux)0:05:15
42Ross Ellwood (USA)
43Bart Hazekamp (Ned)0:05:32
44Tim Wollenberg (Ger)0:05:38
45Jakub Riman (Cze)
46Vladimir Miksanik (Cze)
47Lukas Baldinger (Ger)
48Jon Calvo (Spa)
49Felix Schreiber (Lux)
50Lukas Kubis (Svk)
51Luca Bockelmann (Ger)
52Marco Oberteicher (Ger)
53Jakub Varhanovsky (Svk)
54Lucas Wulff (Den)
55Caleb Swartz (USA)
56Oliver Errebo (Den)
57Asier Gallarreta (Spa)
58Oliver Jaros (Svk)

