Pidcock powers to convincing Namur juniors victory
Benoist wins battle for second ahead of Bonsergent
Junior Men: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Pidcock (GBr)
|0:41:05
|2
|Antoine Benoist (Fra)
|0:00:50
|3
|Maxime Bonsergent (Fra)
|4
|Filippo Fontana (Ita)
|0:00:51
|5
|Thymen Arensman (Ned)
|0:00:55
|6
|Toon Vandebosch (Bel) IKO Enertherm-Beobank
|0:01:04
|7
|Daniel Tulett (GBr)
|0:01:05
|8
|Ben Turner (GBr)
|0:01:09
|9
|Ivan Feijoo Alberte (Spa)
|0:01:16
|10
|Timo Kielich (Bel)
|0:01:19
|11
|Andreas Goeman (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:01:42
|12
|Tomas Kopecky (Cze)
|0:01:54
|13
|Gunnar Holmgren (Can)
|0:01:58
|14
|Nicolas Guillemin (Fra)
|15
|Loris Rouiller (Swi) IKO Enertherm-Beobank
|0:02:05
|16
|Denzel Stephenson (USA)
|0:02:12
|17
|Jelle Camps (Bel)
|0:02:14
|18
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel)
|0:02:15
|19
|Yentl Bekaert (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:02:22
|20
|Kyle Agterberg (Ned)
|0:02:36
|21
|Lorenzo Calloni (Ita)
|0:02:46
|22
|Pieter-Jan Vliegen (Bel)
|0:02:48
|23
|Jan Gavenda (Cze)
|0:03:09
|24
|Bart Artz (Ned)
|0:03:10
|25
|Maxim Van Gils (Bel)
|26
|Amo Van Den Broeck (Bel)
|0:03:17
|27
|Arne Vrachten (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:03:19
|28
|Ryan Kamp (Ned)
|0:03:22
|29
|Antoine Raugel (Fra)
|0:03:32
|30
|Vince Van Den Eynde (Bel)
|0:03:41
|31
|Lane Maher (USA)
|0:03:47
|32
|Misch Leyder (Lux)
|0:03:54
|33
|Mees Hendrikx (Ned)
|0:03:55
|34
|Thomas Mein (GBr)
|0:04:05
|35
|Gerben Kuypers (Bel)
|0:04:17
|36
|Ken Conter (Lux)
|0:04:20
|37
|Arno Debeir (Bel)
|0:04:47
|38
|Jon Polledo (Spa)
|0:04:50
|39
|Patrick Favaro (Ita)
|0:05:08
|40
|Arthur Kluckers (Lux)
|41
|Cedric Pries (Lux)
|0:05:15
|42
|Ross Ellwood (USA)
|43
|Bart Hazekamp (Ned)
|0:05:32
|44
|Tim Wollenberg (Ger)
|0:05:38
|45
|Jakub Riman (Cze)
|46
|Vladimir Miksanik (Cze)
|47
|Lukas Baldinger (Ger)
|48
|Jon Calvo (Spa)
|49
|Felix Schreiber (Lux)
|50
|Lukas Kubis (Svk)
|51
|Luca Bockelmann (Ger)
|52
|Marco Oberteicher (Ger)
|53
|Jakub Varhanovsky (Svk)
|54
|Lucas Wulff (Den)
|55
|Caleb Swartz (USA)
|56
|Oliver Errebo (Den)
|57
|Asier Gallarreta (Spa)
|58
|Oliver Jaros (Svk)
