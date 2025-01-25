Blanka Vas holds off Zoe Bäckstedt in thrilling women's Maasmechelen World Cup

Brand completes the podium as World Championship contenders test their form

Blanka Vas (SD Worx-Protime) started fast and finished strong, holding off a resurgent Zoe Bäckstedt (Canyon-SRAM Zondacrypto) to win the Maasmechelen World Cup race and show she is a favourite for next week's World Championships. 

Bäckstedt was leading on the final lap but stumbled on the key off camber sector. She was suddenly five seconds behind Vas but fought back in the final sectors. 

